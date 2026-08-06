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Should I Draft KC Concepcion, Omar Cooper Jr., or Denzel Boston? Fantasy Football Outlooks for Rookie WRs

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Omar Cooper Jr. - Fantasy Football Rookie Rankings, Dynasty Rankings

Should you draft KC Concepcion, Omar Cooper Jr., or Denzel Boston in fantasy football in 2026? RotoBaller's fantasy outlooks for these rookies wide receivers.

In This Article hide
KC Concepcion Fantasy Football Outlook
Omar Cooper Jr. Fantasy Football Outlook
Denzel Boston Fantasy Football Outlook
Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Fantasy football season is nearing, and experienced managers know rookies can bring league-winning value in redraft and dynasty leagues. The 2026 NFL Draft class saw several wideouts come off the board in the first two rounds, including KC Concepcion, Omar Cooper Jr., and Denzel Boston.

While none of these first-year WRs got juicy landing spots, they each have a chance to carve out a significant role right away, putting them firmly on the fantasy football radar.

Below, read the fantasy football outlooks for Concepcion, Cooper, and Denzel Boston ahead of 2026 fantasy drafts!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

 

KC Concepcion Fantasy Football Outlook

Cleveland Browns wide receiver KC Concepcion was the No. 24 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft after a strong single season at Texas A&M. The New York native spent the first two seasons of his collegiate career at NC State before transferring to College Station. Overall, he tallied 185 receptions for 2,218 yards and 25 touchdowns in 38 games.


He also averaged 6.2 yards per carry on 70 attempts and returned two punts for touchdowns. Concepcion is fast and twitchy, making him a splash-play specimen capable of making a big impact at the next level. His future outlook is bright, but his landing spot isn't ideal for his Year 1 production.

In 2026, he'll be catching passes from Deshaun Watson and/or Shedeur Sanders while competing for targets with Harold Fannin Jr., Denzel Boston, and Jerry Jeudy. He's an interesting best ball dart throw thanks to his one-play-touchdown upside, but expectations for his rookie season, especially in non-PPR leagues, should be tempered. All that said, he's a viable early-season stash at his ADP well outside the top 120 picks in half-PPR setups.

 

Omar Cooper Jr. Fantasy Football Outlook

New York Jets wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. broke out in his fourth season with Indiana, collecting 69 receptions for 937 yards and 13 touchdowns. He was a key piece on the Hoosiers' run to the College Football Playoff National Championship and served as Fernando Mendoza's WR1. His 2025 performance shot him up draft boards, and he landed with the New York Jets with the No. 30 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

His first-round draft capital makes him a valuable rookie draft pick in an underwhelming class, but his chances of breaking out as a rookie are low. For one, Cooper will be catching passes from Geno Smith, who was among the worst quarterbacks in the league last season.


Secondly, he'll be competing with Garrett Wilson and fellow rookie Kenyon Sadiq for targets. Lastly, he's a flawed prospect to begin with, given his late breakout age (21.7). The Jets' offense has been undesirable for fantasy football for several years, and that's not set up to change in 2026. Cooper is an interesting dart throw in deep setups, but he could be unrosterable for the majority of his debut campaign. Wilson should be expected to remain the clear alpha wide receiver in New York.

 

Denzel Boston Fantasy Football Outlook

For many, seeing wide receiver Denzel Boston slide to the Cleveland Browns in the second round came as a surprise. Even more surprising was the fact that the Browns double-dipped at the wide receiver position, having selected KC Concepcion 15 picks before the Boston selection. The additions of Boston and Concepcion are aimed at bolstering a passing attack that mustered just 165.2 passing yards per game (second-fewest) in 2025.

With Jerry Jeudy and Concepcion as the likely receivers playing alongside Boston, the former Washington Husky offers something the other two don't, and that's size. Jeudy measures in at 6'1 and 195 pounds, while Concepcion is a generous 5'11, 190 pounds. Neither of which comes across as a true threat should the Browns reach the end zone.

As for Boston, his 6'4, 210-pound physique, along with his elite catching radius and 62% career contested-catch rate, makes him an ideal target inside the 20. With no real competition in Cleveland for Boston at the X receiver spot, the 22-year-old is set to lead the Browns' pass catchers in fantasy production thanks to a higher projected touchdown rate. Boston has an ADP of 166 on Sleeper in redraft leagues, making him a value as RotoBaller currently ranks the rookie wideout 148th overall heading into upcoming fantasy football drafts

 

Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool

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2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - KC Concepcion, Omar Cooper Jr., Denzel Boston. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football drafts.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and updates them constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Draft Searches. Curious to see some tough draft decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Draft? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for KC Concepcion, Omar Cooper Jr., Denzel Boston:

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Omar Cooper Jr.
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Denzel Boston
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Johnny Keefer

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Doug Ghim

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Austin Eckroat

Searching for Improvement at the Wyndham Championship
Daniel Rodriguez

Suffers First-Round TKO Loss
Uroš Medić

Uros Medic Gets First-Round TKO Win
Jan Blachowicz

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Navajo Stirling

Extends Win Streak
Marcin Tybura

Loses Third Fight in a Row
Aleksandar Rakic

Gets Back In The Win Column
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Dusko Todorovic Gets Submitted In The First Round
Robert Valentin

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