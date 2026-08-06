Should you draft KC Concepcion, Omar Cooper Jr., or Denzel Boston in fantasy football in 2026? RotoBaller's fantasy outlooks for these rookies wide receivers.
Fantasy football season is nearing, and experienced managers know rookies can bring league-winning value in redraft and dynasty leagues. The 2026 NFL Draft class saw several wideouts come off the board in the first two rounds, including KC Concepcion, Omar Cooper Jr., and Denzel Boston.
While none of these first-year WRs got juicy landing spots, they each have a chance to carve out a significant role right away, putting them firmly on the fantasy football radar.
Below, read the fantasy football outlooks for Concepcion, Cooper, and Denzel Boston ahead of 2026 fantasy drafts!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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KC Concepcion Fantasy Football Outlook
Cleveland Browns wide receiver KC Concepcion was the No. 24 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft after a strong single season at Texas A&M. The New York native spent the first two seasons of his collegiate career at NC State before transferring to College Station. Overall, he tallied 185 receptions for 2,218 yards and 25 touchdowns in 38 games.
On the far field, Shedeur Sanders finds KC Concepcion deep after he gets behind the secondary pic.twitter.com/9q4wYIKyjB
— Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) August 3, 2026
He also averaged 6.2 yards per carry on 70 attempts and returned two punts for touchdowns. Concepcion is fast and twitchy, making him a splash-play specimen capable of making a big impact at the next level. His future outlook is bright, but his landing spot isn't ideal for his Year 1 production.
In 2026, he'll be catching passes from Deshaun Watson and/or Shedeur Sanders while competing for targets with Harold Fannin Jr., Denzel Boston, and Jerry Jeudy. He's an interesting best ball dart throw thanks to his one-play-touchdown upside, but expectations for his rookie season, especially in non-PPR leagues, should be tempered. All that said, he's a viable early-season stash at his ADP well outside the top 120 picks in half-PPR setups.
Omar Cooper Jr. Fantasy Football Outlook
New York Jets wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. broke out in his fourth season with Indiana, collecting 69 receptions for 937 yards and 13 touchdowns. He was a key piece on the Hoosiers' run to the College Football Playoff National Championship and served as Fernando Mendoza's WR1. His 2025 performance shot him up draft boards, and he landed with the New York Jets with the No. 30 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.
His first-round draft capital makes him a valuable rookie draft pick in an underwhelming class, but his chances of breaking out as a rookie are low. For one, Cooper will be catching passes from Geno Smith, who was among the worst quarterbacks in the league last season.
OMAR COOPER UNREAL CATCH FOR THE TD 😱🤯
WHAT A GAME. WHAT A CATCH. @IndianaFootball pic.twitter.com/PhHzKjuVB9
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 8, 2025
Secondly, he'll be competing with Garrett Wilson and fellow rookie Kenyon Sadiq for targets. Lastly, he's a flawed prospect to begin with, given his late breakout age (21.7). The Jets' offense has been undesirable for fantasy football for several years, and that's not set up to change in 2026. Cooper is an interesting dart throw in deep setups, but he could be unrosterable for the majority of his debut campaign. Wilson should be expected to remain the clear alpha wide receiver in New York.
Denzel Boston Fantasy Football Outlook
For many, seeing wide receiver Denzel Boston slide to the Cleveland Browns in the second round came as a surprise. Even more surprising was the fact that the Browns double-dipped at the wide receiver position, having selected KC Concepcion 15 picks before the Boston selection. The additions of Boston and Concepcion are aimed at bolstering a passing attack that mustered just 165.2 passing yards per game (second-fewest) in 2025.
With Jerry Jeudy and Concepcion as the likely receivers playing alongside Boston, the former Washington Husky offers something the other two don't, and that's size. Jeudy measures in at 6'1 and 195 pounds, while Concepcion is a generous 5'11, 190 pounds. Neither of which comes across as a true threat should the Browns reach the end zone.
As for Boston, his 6'4, 210-pound physique, along with his elite catching radius and 62% career contested-catch rate, makes him an ideal target inside the 20. With no real competition in Cleveland for Boston at the X receiver spot, the 22-year-old is set to lead the Browns' pass catchers in fantasy production thanks to a higher projected touchdown rate. Boston has an ADP of 166 on Sleeper in redraft leagues, making him a value as RotoBaller currently ranks the rookie wideout 148th overall heading into upcoming fantasy football drafts
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2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - KC Concepcion, Omar Cooper Jr., Denzel Boston. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football drafts.
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Popular Draft Searches. Curious to see some tough draft decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Draft? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
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