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Superflex Fantasy Football Draft Rankings (August Updates): All Positions

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Jaxson Dart - Fantasy Football Rankings, Rookie QB Sleepers

2026 Superflex fantasy football draft rankings for the top 300 players. These overall redraft rankings for 2QB leagues include all positions, with August updates.

In This Article hide
Updated Top 300 Superflex Rankings
2026 Fantasy Football Superflex News
Who Should I Draft Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Superflex leagues are becoming more popular each year as they place more emphasis on quarterbacks, increasing the value of the position. For those unfamiliar with Superflex leagues, it's a format where you can start a quarterback at the FLEX position, but it's not required to. At RotoBaller HQ, we have updated our top 300 Superflex fantasy football draft rankings for 2026 to accommodate the latest injuries and training camp news.

Our 2026 fantasy football rankings are put together by Nick Mariano, a top-accuracy industry ranker and the lead forecaster here at RotoBaller. In the rankings below, you will see where key players like Brock Purdy, Tyler Shough, Jaxson Dart, Sam Darnold, Daniel Jones, Bryce Young, Fernando Mendoza, and Shedeur Sanders are listed, along with others.

In addition to these rankings, our 2026 fantasy football rankings dashboard also provides our team's Dynasty League rankings and Rookie Rankings. Bookmark those pages, and use them to prepare for all of your 2026 fantasy football drafts.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries

 

Updated Top 300 Superflex Rankings

Tier Rank Player Name Pos
1 1 Josh Allen QB
1 2 Lamar Jackson QB
1 3 Jahmyr Gibbs RB
1 4 Jayden Daniels QB
1 5 Bijan Robinson RB
2 6 Drake Maye QB
2 7 Puka Nacua WR
2 8 Joe Burrow QB
2 9 Ja'Marr Chase WR
2 10 Christian McCaffrey RB
2 11 Jalen Hurts QB
2 12 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR
2 13 Jonathan Taylor RB
2 14 CeeDee Lamb WR
2 15 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR
2 16 Caleb Williams QB
3 17 James Cook III RB
3 18 Justin Herbert QB
3 19 Justin Jefferson WR
3 20 Saquon Barkley RB
3 21 Trevor Lawrence QB
3 22 Ashton Jeanty RB
3 23 Derrick Henry RB
3 24 Drake London WR
4 25 Kenneth Walker III RB
4 26 Dak Prescott QB
4 27 Chase Brown RB
4 28 Omarion Hampton RB
4 29 Brock Purdy QB
4 30 Nico Collins WR
4 31 Jaxson Dart QB
4 32 George Pickens WR
4 33 De'Von Achane RB
4 34 A.J. Brown WR
4 35 Brock Bowers TE
4 36 Chris Olave WR
5 37 Jeremiyah Love RB
5 38 Matthew Stafford QB
5 39 DeVonta Smith WR
5 40 Bo Nix QB
5 41 Kyren Williams RB
5 42 Javonte Williams RB
5 43 Trey McBride TE
5 44 Travis Etienne Jr. RB
5 45 Tee Higgins WR
5 46 Jordan Love QB
5 47 Josh Jacobs RB
5 48 Breece Hall RB
5 49 Patrick Mahomes II QB
5 50 Kyler Murray QB
5 51 Zay Flowers WR
5 52 Davante Adams WR
5 53 Rashee Rice WR
6 54 Colston Loveland TE
6 55 Ladd McConkey WR
6 56 Garrett Wilson WR
6 57 Tyler Shough QB
6 58 Emeka Egbuka WR
6 59 Terry McLaurin WR
6 60 Luther Burden III WR
6 61 D'Andre Swift RB
6 62 Mike Evans WR
6 63 Jaylen Waddle WR
7 64 Jared Goff QB
7 65 Tetairoa McMillan WR
7 66 Baker Mayfield QB
7 67 Malik Nabers WR
7 68 Jameson Williams WR
7 69 Cam Skattebo RB
7 70 David Montgomery RB
7 71 DJ Moore WR
7 72 Christian Watson WR
7 73 Quinshon Judkins RB
7 74 Malik Willis QB
7 75 TreVeyon Henderson RB
7 76 Bhayshul Tuten RB
7 77 Bucky Irving RB
7 78 Jadarian Price RB
7 79 Jordyn Tyson WR
7 80 Tony Pollard RB
7 81 Sam Darnold QB
7 82 C.J. Stroud QB
7 83 Carnell Tate WR
7 84 Chuba Hubbard RB
7 85 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR
7 86 Rhamondre Stevenson RB
8 87 Parker Washington WR
8 88 Tyler Warren TE
8 89 Rico Dowdle RB
8 90 Rome Odunze WR
8 91 Brian Thomas Jr. WR
8 92 Cam Ward QB
8 93 DK Metcalf WR
8 94 Tucker Kraft TE
8 95 Jaylen Warren RB
8 96 Daniel Jones QB
8 97 Bryce Young QB
8 98 Jordan Addison WR
8 99 Courtland Sutton WR
8 100 J.K. Dobbins RB
8 101 Jakobi Meyers WR
8 102 Fernando Mendoza QB
9 103 Blake Corum RB
9 104 Alec Pierce WR
9 105 RJ Harvey RB
9 106 Michael Wilson WR
9 107 Kyle Pitts Sr. TE
9 108 Harold Fannin Jr. TE
9 109 Sam LaPorta TE
9 110 Michael Pittman Jr. WR
9 111 Josh Downs WR
9 112 Aaron Rodgers QB
9 113 Stefon Diggs WR
9 114 Xavier Worthy WR
9 115 Jayden Reed WR
9 116 Kyle Monangai RB
9 117 Mark Andrews TE
9 118 Makai Lemon WR
9 119 Chris Godwin Jr. WR
9 120 Kenneth Gainwell RB
9 121 George Kittle TE
10 122 Jordan Mason RB
10 123 Quentin Johnston WR
10 124 Dalton Kincaid TE
10 125 Jacoby Brissett QB
10 126 KC Concepcion WR
10 127 Matthew Golden WR
10 128 Aaron Jones Sr. RB
10 129 Wan'Dale Robinson WR
10 130 Travis Kelce TE
10 131 Tua Tagovailoa QB
10 132 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB
10 133 Jonathon Brooks RB
10 134 Jalen Coker WR
10 135 Rachaad White RB
10 136 Jake Ferguson TE
10 137 Isaiah Likely TE
10 138 Dallas Goedert TE
10 139 Keaton Mitchell RB
10 140 Romeo Doubs WR
10 141 Khalil Shakir WR
10 142 Isiah Pacheco RB
11 143 Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB
11 144 Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB
11 145 Jayden Higgins WR
11 146 Jalen McMillan WR
11 147 Oronde Gadsden II TE
11 148 Hunter Henry TE
11 149 Rashid Shaheed WR
11 150 Brian Robinson Jr. RB
11 151 Omar Cooper Jr. WR
11 152 Deebo Samuel Sr. WR
11 153 Jauan Jennings WR
11 154 Brenton Strange TE
11 155 Brandon Aubrey K
11 156 Woody Marks RB
11 157 Denzel Boston WR
11 158 Kenyon Sadiq TE
11 159 Houston Texans DST
11 160 Calvin Ridley WR
11 161 Juwan Johnson TE
12 162 Ryan Flournoy WR
12 163 Jalen Nailor WR
12 164 Chig Okonkwo TE
12 165 Los Angeles Rams DST
12 166 Seattle Seahawks DST
12 167 Tre Tucker WR
12 168 Ka'imi Fairbairn K
12 169 Denver Broncos DST
12 170 Geno Smith QB
12 171 Tank Bigsby RB
12 172 Jerry Jeudy WR
12 173 Cam Little K
12 174 T.J. Hockenson TE
12 175 Tyjae Spears RB
12 176 Tyler Allgeier RB
12 177 Germie Bernard WR
12 178 Pat Freiermuth TE
12 179 Dalton Schultz TE
12 180 Isaac TeSlaa WR
12 181 Jason Myers K
12 182 Cameron Dicker K
12 183 Sean Tucker RB
12 184 Alvin Kamara RB
12 185 Dylan Sampson RB
12 186 Terrance Ferguson TE
12 187 Adonai Mitchell WR
12 188 Jonah Coleman RB
12 189 Kaytron Allen RB
12 190 Cooper Kupp WR
12 191 Gunnar Helm TE
13 192 Travis Hunter WR
13 193 Deshaun Watson QB
13 194 Jordan James RB
13 195 De'Zhaun Stribling WR
13 196 Tre Harris WR
13 197 Emanuel Wilson RB
13 198 Kirk Cousins QB
13 199 Braelon Allen RB
13 200 Ray Davis RB
13 201 Greg Dulcich TE
13 202 Minnesota Vikings DST
13 203 Samaje Perine RB
13 204 DJ Giddens RB
13 205 Jacksonville Jaguars DST
13 206 Pittsburgh Steelers DST
13 207 Cade Otton TE
13 208 Tank Dell WR
13 209 Zach Charbonnet RB
13 210 MarShawn Lloyd RB
13 211 Jaydon Blue RB
13 212 Pat Bryant WR
13 213 Kayshon Boutte WR
13 214 Mike Washington Jr. RB
13 215 Antonio Williams WR
13 216 Jaylin Noel WR
13 217 Los Angeles Chargers DST
13 218 Baltimore Ravens DST
13 219 Justice Hill RB
13 220 Zachariah Branch WR
13 221 Dontayvion Wicks WR
13 222 Malik Washington WR
13 223 Shedeur Sanders QB
13 224 Devaughn Vele WR
13 225 Keenan Allen WR
13 226 Troy Franklin WR
13 227 AJ Barner TE
14 228 Christian Kirk WR
14 229 Emmett Johnson RB
14 230 Mike Gesicki TE
14 231 Nicholas Singleton RB
14 232 Rashod Bateman WR
14 233 Jalen Tolbert WR
14 234 Najee Harris RB
14 235 Kendrick Bourne WR
14 236 Malachi Fields WR
14 237 Andrei Iosivas WR
14 238 Mack Hollins WR
14 239 Darnell Mooney WR
14 240 Colby Parkinson TE
14 241 Chimere Dike WR
14 242 Marvin Mims Jr. WR
14 243 David Njoku TE
14 244 Demond Claiborne RB
14 245 Jack Bech WR
14 246 Kaelon Black RB
14 247 Ty Johnson RB
14 248 Ted Hurst WR
14 249 Tyreek Hill WR
14 250 Chris Bell WR
14 251 Kalif Raymond WR
14 252 Eddy Pineiro K
14 253 Jahan Dotson WR
14 254 Chris Brooks RB
14 255 Tory Horton WR
14 256 Darnell Washington TE
14 257 Evan Engram TE
14 258 Michael Mayer TE
15 259 Darius Slayton WR
15 260 Tyler Loop K
15 261 Dawson Knox TE
15 262 Joshua Palmer WR
15 263 Kimani Vidal RB
15 264 Marquise Brown WR
15 265 Caleb Douglas WR
15 266 Chris Boswell K
15 267 Will Reichard K
15 268 Elijah Arroyo TE
15 269 KaVontae Turpin WR
15 270 Elic Ayomanor WR
15 271 Jake Bates K
15 272 Tez Johnson WR
15 273 Skyler Bell WR
15 274 Brashard Smith RB
15 275 Keon Coleman WR
15 276 Xavier Legette WR
15 277 Chicago Bears DST
15 278 Jaylen Wright RB
15 279 Noah Gray TE
15 280 Cole Kmet TE
15 281 Philadelphia Eagles DST
15 282 New England Patriots DST
15 283 James Conner RB
15 284 Isaiah Davis RB
15 285 Tyler Higbee TE
15 286 Tyquan Thornton WR
15 287 Dallas Cowboys DST
15 288 Brandon Aiyuk WR
15 289 Kansas City Chiefs DST
15 290 Harrison Butker K
15 291 Trevor Etienne RB
15 292 New York Giants DST
15 293 Buffalo Bills DST
15 294 Harrison Mevis K
15 295 Chase McLaughlin K
15 296 San Francisco 49ers DST
15 297 Ollie Gordon II RB
15 298 Elijah Sarratt WR
15 299 Eli Stowers TE
15 300 Joe Flacco QB

 

2026 Fantasy Football Superflex News

Kyler Murray, Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota Vikings writer Will Ragatz reports that several deep balls from quarterback Kyler Murray were the big story over the course of Wednesday's training camp practice, and he also "showed off his legs a few times." Ragatz adds that he expects Murray to win the QB1 job over J.J. McCarthy because of his ability to create explosive plays. The Vikings are splitting first-team reps evenly between Murray and McCarthy early in camp, with both signal-callers having their moments so far.

McCarthy has more familiarity with head coach Kevin O'Connell's system, but the 28-year-old Murray has more NFL experience and a better dual-threat skill set with his arm and his legs. The former first overall pick by Arizona in 2019 from the University of Oklahoma has played in under 10 games in two of the last three years due to injuries. He's never thrown for 4,000 yards in his seven NFL campaigns, but it's quite clear that he gives Minnesota's offense more upside as he looks for a bounce-back campaign in 2026.

Murray is one of the more intriguing low-end QB2 targets in superflex leagues with an improved receiving corps compared to what he had in Arizona.

Shedeur Sanders, Cleveland Brows

Cleveland Browns head coach Todd Monken said on Wednesday that quarterbacks Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders will continue to alternate first-team reps in training camp practices until he names a starter, according to Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN. Monken said who leads the No. 1 offense in the joint practice against the Buffalo Bills on Aug. 20 will follow the natural rotation, which means it would likely be Watson.

There has been no clear leader in this QB competition, although Sanders reportedly had his best day of camp on Tuesday. Watson, meanwhile, struggled early, but he reportedly had his best day of camp on Wednesday. We should start to see some separation in the competition once the team's preseason slate kicks off on Aug. 15 against the Chicago Bears.

Neither QB is attractive in single-QB fantasy formats, and whoever wins the starting job entering the 2026 regular season will be on a short leash with minimal fantasy upside.

Geno Smith, New York Jets

New York Jets quarterback Geno Smith has consistently looked to attack all three levels of the field during training camp, according to Connor Rogers. Rogers noted that Smith has pushed the ball downfield to the wide receivers while giving Omar Cooper Jr. and Isaiah Williams chances underneath. The tight ends have also been involved in the intermediate area.

That approach is encouraging for Garrett Wilson and Adonai Mitchell, but it is still only an early look at Frank Reich's offense. Smith is coming off a difficult season with Las Vegas in which he threw for 3,025 yards, 19 touchdowns, and 17 interceptions across 15 starts. RotoBaller currently ranks him as the QB30, which leaves him outside the standard redraft picture.

A more aggressive passing game could help Smith outperform that ranking, but for now he remains a deep Superflex option rather than a dependable weekly starter.

Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts did not throw a touchdown during competitive portions of the team's first four training camp practices. Still, after his best session of the summer on Monday, he had a chance to string together positive days, even with several key pieces missing from the Eagles' offense on Tuesday.

Unfortunately, the unit turned in another sloppy outing that NBC Sports Philadelphia's Dave Zangaro called "a tough one to watch." The Eagles were without right tackle Lane Johnson and two of their top receivers, DeVonta Smith and Makai Lemon, on a day that was marred by pre-snap penalties and never saw the offense capitalize on the momentum established during the first day in pads.

Some growing pains are to be expected with Sean Mannion taking over as the fifth offensive coordinator in as many seasons and Hurts working with a revamped group of pass catchers. However, drafters will still want to see some positive strides to justify his current ADP of QB6.

Jaxson Dart, New York Giants

The Athletic's Dan Duggan reports that the New York Giants' offense has been scuffling early in training camp this summer, and the "expected growing pains have been evident" for second-year quarterback Jaxson Dart in head coach John Harbaugh's new offense. Former Giants head coach Brian Daboll imported many of the passing concepts from Ole Miss' playbook last year to help Dart enjoy success as a rookie. Still, Harbaugh and new offensive coordinator Matt Nagy have "challenged Dart to run a more traditional offense."

The former first-rounder has had to play more under center to facilitate what is expected to be a more run-heavy offensive approach. Dart was in the shotgun on 79.9% of his snaps as a rookie, so the transition has been a major adjustment. It helps explain why New York's offense has looked "disjointed" early on, and part of the problem has been the team's dominant pass rush.

Despite the offense's struggles, Harbaugh has praised Dart, saying "he's done an outstanding job" while having a lot on his plate. Dart is tempting as a QB1 in fantasy because of his elite rushing ability, but this should help temper some expectations for him going into Year 2 in his first full season as the Giants' starter. He's best drafted as a low-end QB1/high-end QB2 in what probably won't be a linear development for him in the new offense.

 

Who Should I Draft Tool

Read more about the Who Should I Draft tool here:

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Brock Purdy, Tyler Shough, Jaxson Dart, Sam Darnold, Daniel Jones, Bryce Young, Fernando Mendoza, Shedeur Sanders. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football drafts.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and update it constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Draft Searches. Curious to see some tough draft decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Draft? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Brock Purdy, Tyler Shough, Jaxson Dart, Sam Darnold, Daniel Jones, Bryce Young, Fernando Mendoza, and Shedeur Sanders:

Brock Purdy
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Bo Nix
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Jordan Love
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Joe Burrow
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Bryce Young
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Bryce Young
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Bryce Young
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Fernando Mendoza
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Aaron Rodgers
Fernando Mendoza
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Fernando Mendoza
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Fernando Mendoza
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Cam Ward
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Fernando Mendoza
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C.J. Stroud
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Sam Darnold
Fernando Mendoza
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Tua Tagovailoa
Fernando Mendoza
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Malik Willis
Fernando Mendoza
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Baker Mayfield
Fernando Mendoza
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Jared Goff
Fernando Mendoza
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Tyler Shough
Fernando Mendoza
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Geno Smith
Fernando Mendoza
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Kyler Murray
Fernando Mendoza
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Jordan Love
Fernando Mendoza
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Bo Nix
Fernando Mendoza
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Matthew Stafford
Fernando Mendoza
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Deshaun Watson
Fernando Mendoza
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Patrick Mahomes II
Fernando Mendoza
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Jaxson Dart
Fernando Mendoza
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Brock Purdy
Fernando Mendoza
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Dak Prescott
Fernando Mendoza
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Josh Allen
Fernando Mendoza
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Lamar Jackson
Fernando Mendoza
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Jayden Daniels
Fernando Mendoza
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Drake Maye
Fernando Mendoza
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Joe Burrow
Fernando Mendoza
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Jalen Hurts
Fernando Mendoza
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Caleb Williams
Fernando Mendoza
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Justin Herbert
Fernando Mendoza
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Trevor Lawrence
Shedeur Sanders
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Kirk Cousins
Shedeur Sanders
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Deshaun Watson
Shedeur Sanders
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Geno Smith
Shedeur Sanders
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Tua Tagovailoa
Shedeur Sanders
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Brandon Aiyuk
Shedeur Sanders
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Kansas City Chiefs
Shedeur Sanders
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Dallas Cowboys
Shedeur Sanders
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Harrison Butker
Shedeur Sanders
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Isaiah Davis
Shedeur Sanders
vs
New York Giants
Shedeur Sanders
vs
Tyler Higbee
Shedeur Sanders
vs
Buffalo Bills
Shedeur Sanders
vs
James Conner
Shedeur Sanders
vs
Harrison Mevis
Shedeur Sanders
vs
Trevor Etienne
Shedeur Sanders
vs
Tyquan Thornton
Shedeur Sanders
vs
Chase McLaughlin
Shedeur Sanders
vs
New England Patriots
Shedeur Sanders
vs
Elijah Sarratt
Shedeur Sanders
vs
Philadelphia Eagles
Shedeur Sanders
vs
San Francisco 49ers
Shedeur Sanders
vs
Cole Kmet
Shedeur Sanders
vs
Jonah Coleman
Shedeur Sanders
vs
Josh Allen
Shedeur Sanders
vs
Lamar Jackson
Shedeur Sanders
vs
Jayden Daniels
Shedeur Sanders
vs
Drake Maye
Shedeur Sanders
vs
Joe Burrow
Shedeur Sanders
vs
Jalen Hurts
Shedeur Sanders
vs
Caleb Williams
Shedeur Sanders
vs
Justin Herbert
Shedeur Sanders
vs
Trevor Lawrence

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Alec Pierce

Colts Don't Have a Timetable for Alec Pierce's Return
Peyton Watson

Could Take Qualifying Offer
Anthony Davis

Sets Extension Timeline
Zeke Nnaji

Remains on Trade Block
Tyrese Haliburton

Hopes to Play in 2028 Olympics
Utah Jazz

Terrell Brown Jr. Agrees to Deal With Jazz
Malik Nabers

Takes Part in Team Drills for First Time
Jahmyr Gibbs

Lions Agree on Three-Year, $67.5 Million Deal
Joe Ryan

Likely to Go on Injured List With Glute Strain
Jacory Croskey-Merritt

Commanders Pushing Jacory Croskey-Merritt to Take the Lead Role
Jaylen Waddle

Should be Back in "4-5 Days"
Christian Gonzalez

A.J. Brown, Christian Gonzalez Separated at Patriots Practice
Trey Yesavage

has Meniscus Injury, Surgery Could be an Option
Hunter Greene

"Slim Chance" That Hunter Greene Pitches Again This Year
Stefon Diggs

Reportedly Drew Interest From Several Teams
CFB

Thomas Castellanos Suing NCAA, Seeking to Enter Transfer Portal
Jahmyr Gibbs

Lions Expected to Finalize a Deal Soon
Josh Jacobs

Dealing With Groin Injury
CFB

Legend Bey Held out of Ohio State Practice for Violation of Team Rules
Quillan Salkilld

Looks To Remain Undefeated In The UFC
Mateusz Gamrot

Looks To Win Back-To-Back Fights
Diego Ferreira

Set For UFC Vegas 120 Co-Main Event
Billy Quarantillo

Returns At UFC Vegas 120
CFB

Isaac Brown Not Participating in Louisville's First Fall Practice
Yadier del Valle

Set For His Third UFC Fight
Darren Elkins

Set For His Retirement Fight
Daniel Jones

Looks "Completely Fine Physically"
CFB

Will Hammond Wearing Knee Brace in First Practice
CFB

Arch Manning Shines in First Practice of Fall Camp
CFB

LJ Martin Full-Go for Practice Following Shoulder Surgery
CFB

Nic Anderson Missing Start of Fall Camp
LeBron James

Set for More On-Ball Work
Daniel Gafford

Mavericks Seek First-Rounder for Daniel Gafford
NBA

Keaton Wallace Reportedly Joins Maccabi Tel Aviv
Los Angeles Clippers

Clippers Waive Two-Way Guard Sean Pedulla
CFB

Stephen Belichick Away from North Carolina Program on Medical Leave
Jonathan Taylor

Signs Two-Year Extension with Colts
Lonnie Walker IV

Returns to NBA with Nuggets
Derrick Henry

Wants to Finish his Career With Ravens
Kevin Durant

Targets Team USA Return
Dillon Brooks

Suns Lock Up Dillon Brooks Through 2029-30
Dillon Mitchell

Signs Two-Way Deal with Celtics
Houston Rockets

JD Davison Waived by Rockets
Jalen Pickett

Lands Two-Way Deal With Clippers
Domantas Sabonis

Ready to Recommit After Trade Talks Stall
Pete Crow-Armstrong

Continues MVP-Caliber Season With Two-Homer Performance
Shohei Ohtani

has First Two-Homer Game in Loss to the Cubs
Rico Dowdle

to be "Unquestioned RB1" to Begin the Season
Joe Ryan

Next Start in Doubt Due to Back, Glute Injuries
Kyler Murray

the Favorite for Vikings Starting QB Job
Hunter Greene

Goes on Injured List With Elbow Soreness
Jaylen Warren

Listed as RB1 on First Preseason Depth Chart
Aaron Donald

Rams Have Aaron Donald in for a Workout on Wednesday
Aaron Judge

"Cleared" to Start "Light" Activities
Freddie Freeman

Leaves With Apparent Wrist Injury on Wednesday
CFB

Freshman DeShawn Spencer Seeing First-Team Reps for Auburn
CFB

Quintrevion Wisner Dealing with Minor Injury
Jaylen Waddle

Dealing With Muscle Tightness, Expected to be Fine
Blake Snell

Next Start Should be With Dodgers
Stefon Diggs

Joining Commanders
Trey Yesavage

Blue Jays Place Trey Yesavage on Injured List With Knee Inflammation
Chris Olave

Exits Practice With Apparent Heat Issue
Jeremiyah Love

Won't Play in Hall of Fame Game on Thursday
CFB

Cutter Boley Competing with Mikey Keene for Arizona State QB Job
Rashee Rice

Taking Part in 11-on-11 Drills
Davis Riley

Needs Another Big Week at Wyndham Championship
Keith Mitchell

May Be a Risky Option at Wyndham Championship
Hideki Matsuyama

Bringing Momentum to the Wyndham Championship
Tom Kim

Chasing Another Wyndham Championship Title
Emiliano Grillo

Looks to Stay Hot at the Wyndham Championship
Tony Finau

Needs a Big Week at the Wyndham Championship
Eric Cole

Looking to Bounce Back at Sedgefield
CFB

Jerome Bettis Jr. Healthy Entering Camp
P.J. Washington

Mavericks Shop P.J. Washington
NBA

Keaton Wallace Eyes Europe Move
NBA

Cole Anthony Joins Melbourne United
Trey Jemison III

Lands Two-Way Deal with Raptors
Justin Thomas

Looks to Find Ball-Striking Form in Greensboro
Aaron Rai

a Risky Play at Wyndham Championship With Large Upside
Brooks Koepka

Needs a Strong Week at Wyndham Championship to Keep Season Alive
Mohamed Diawara

Expected to be Ready for Training Camp
CFB

Florida to be Cautious with Dallas Wilson in Practice
CFB

Nate Frazier Good to Go for Camp After Minor Spring Injury
CFB

Jordon Davison Says He's Fully Healthy After Broken Collarbone
Michael Kim

Needs Good Form to Continue at Wyndham Championship
PGA

Ben James an Excellent DFS Play in Regular-Season Finale
Jordan Walker

Scratched on Tuesday With Knee Inflammation
Garrett Crochet

Resumes Throwing
Mickey Moniak

Rockies Agree to Two-Year Extension With Mickey Moniak
CFB

Stephen Daley Returning to Indiana for Fifth Year
José Ramírez

Jose Ramirez Out With Hand Soreness on Tuesday
James Wood

Nationals Place James Wood on Injured List With Oblique Strain
CFB

Quincy Porter Limited to Open Fall Camp
Nick Kurtz

A's Place Nick Kurtz on Injured List With Thumb Strain
Bobby Witt Jr.

Royals Reinstate Bobby Witt Jr. From the Injured List
CFB

Jeremiah Smith Says Arthur Smith Will Improve Offense
CFB

Danny Scudero Not Practicing as Fall Camp Begins
CFB

Miles O'Neil Leading the North Carolina Quarterback Competition?
CFB

Evan Stewart Feels "More Explosive" Entering 2026
Rasmus Hojgaard

Looks to Retain Momentum at Wyndham Championship
Aaron Judge

Yankees Still Optimistic That Aaron Judge Will Return This Year
Ryan Gerard

is Hoping to Keep Hot Putter Going at Wyndham Championship
Michael Brennan

Looking to End Regular Season on High Note at Sedgefield
George Lombard Jr.

Yankees Promoting Infield Prospect George Lombard Jr. to the Majors
Alec Burleson

Hits Three Homers, Drives in Six Runs in Win Over Yankees
Ben Griffin

Looks to Rebound Off the Tee At Wyndham Championship
Sahith Theegala

Trying to Shake Off Rusty Form Since US Open
Maverick McNealy

Tries to Continue Momentum From 3M Open
Johnny Keefer

Needs More Opportunities to Thrive at Greensboro
Doug Ghim

May Have Challenge at Greensboro This Week
Austin Eckroat

Searching for Improvement at the Wyndham Championship
Daniel Rodriguez

Suffers First-Round TKO Loss
Uroš Medić

Uros Medic Gets First-Round TKO Win
Jan Blachowicz

Suffers First-Round TKO Loss
Navajo Stirling

Extends Win Streak
Marcin Tybura

Loses Third Fight in a Row
Aleksandar Rakic

Gets Back In The Win Column
Duško Todorović

Dusko Todorovic Gets Submitted In The First Round
Robert Valentin

Earns Second UFC Win
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