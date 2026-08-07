2026 Superflex fantasy football draft rankings for the top 300 players. These overall redraft rankings for 2QB leagues include all positions, with August updates.
Superflex leagues are becoming more popular each year as they place more emphasis on quarterbacks, increasing the value of the position. For those unfamiliar with Superflex leagues, it's a format where you can start a quarterback at the FLEX position, but it's not required to. At RotoBaller HQ, we have updated our top 300 Superflex fantasy football draft rankings for 2026 to accommodate the latest injuries and training camp news.
Our 2026 fantasy football rankings are put together by Nick Mariano, a top-accuracy industry ranker and the lead forecaster here at RotoBaller. In the rankings below, you will see where key players like Brock Purdy, Tyler Shough, Jaxson Dart, Sam Darnold, Daniel Jones, Bryce Young, Fernando Mendoza, and Shedeur Sanders are listed, along with others.
In addition to these rankings, our 2026 fantasy football rankings dashboard also provides our team's Dynasty League rankings and Rookie Rankings. Bookmark those pages, and use them to prepare for all of your 2026 fantasy football drafts.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Updated Top 300 Superflex Rankings
2026 Fantasy Football Superflex News
Kyler Murray, Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings writer Will Ragatz reports that several deep balls from quarterback Kyler Murray were the big story over the course of Wednesday's training camp practice, and he also "showed off his legs a few times." Ragatz adds that he expects Murray to win the QB1 job over J.J. McCarthy because of his ability to create explosive plays. The Vikings are splitting first-team reps evenly between Murray and McCarthy early in camp, with both signal-callers having their moments so far.
McCarthy has more familiarity with head coach Kevin O'Connell's system, but the 28-year-old Murray has more NFL experience and a better dual-threat skill set with his arm and his legs. The former first overall pick by Arizona in 2019 from the University of Oklahoma has played in under 10 games in two of the last three years due to injuries. He's never thrown for 4,000 yards in his seven NFL campaigns, but it's quite clear that he gives Minnesota's offense more upside as he looks for a bounce-back campaign in 2026.
Murray is one of the more intriguing low-end QB2 targets in superflex leagues with an improved receiving corps compared to what he had in Arizona.
Shedeur Sanders, Cleveland Brows
Cleveland Browns head coach Todd Monken said on Wednesday that quarterbacks Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders will continue to alternate first-team reps in training camp practices until he names a starter, according to Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN. Monken said who leads the No. 1 offense in the joint practice against the Buffalo Bills on Aug. 20 will follow the natural rotation, which means it would likely be Watson.
There has been no clear leader in this QB competition, although Sanders reportedly had his best day of camp on Tuesday. Watson, meanwhile, struggled early, but he reportedly had his best day of camp on Wednesday. We should start to see some separation in the competition once the team's preseason slate kicks off on Aug. 15 against the Chicago Bears.
Neither QB is attractive in single-QB fantasy formats, and whoever wins the starting job entering the 2026 regular season will be on a short leash with minimal fantasy upside.
Geno Smith, New York Jets
New York Jets quarterback Geno Smith has consistently looked to attack all three levels of the field during training camp, according to Connor Rogers. Rogers noted that Smith has pushed the ball downfield to the wide receivers while giving Omar Cooper Jr. and Isaiah Williams chances underneath. The tight ends have also been involved in the intermediate area.
That approach is encouraging for Garrett Wilson and Adonai Mitchell, but it is still only an early look at Frank Reich's offense. Smith is coming off a difficult season with Las Vegas in which he threw for 3,025 yards, 19 touchdowns, and 17 interceptions across 15 starts. RotoBaller currently ranks him as the QB30, which leaves him outside the standard redraft picture.
A more aggressive passing game could help Smith outperform that ranking, but for now he remains a deep Superflex option rather than a dependable weekly starter.
Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts did not throw a touchdown during competitive portions of the team's first four training camp practices. Still, after his best session of the summer on Monday, he had a chance to string together positive days, even with several key pieces missing from the Eagles' offense on Tuesday.
Unfortunately, the unit turned in another sloppy outing that NBC Sports Philadelphia's Dave Zangaro called "a tough one to watch." The Eagles were without right tackle Lane Johnson and two of their top receivers, DeVonta Smith and Makai Lemon, on a day that was marred by pre-snap penalties and never saw the offense capitalize on the momentum established during the first day in pads.
Some growing pains are to be expected with Sean Mannion taking over as the fifth offensive coordinator in as many seasons and Hurts working with a revamped group of pass catchers. However, drafters will still want to see some positive strides to justify his current ADP of QB6.
Jaxson Dart, New York Giants
The Athletic's Dan Duggan reports that the New York Giants' offense has been scuffling early in training camp this summer, and the "expected growing pains have been evident" for second-year quarterback Jaxson Dart in head coach John Harbaugh's new offense. Former Giants head coach Brian Daboll imported many of the passing concepts from Ole Miss' playbook last year to help Dart enjoy success as a rookie. Still, Harbaugh and new offensive coordinator Matt Nagy have "challenged Dart to run a more traditional offense."
The former first-rounder has had to play more under center to facilitate what is expected to be a more run-heavy offensive approach. Dart was in the shotgun on 79.9% of his snaps as a rookie, so the transition has been a major adjustment. It helps explain why New York's offense has looked "disjointed" early on, and part of the problem has been the team's dominant pass rush.
Despite the offense's struggles, Harbaugh has praised Dart, saying "he's done an outstanding job" while having a lot on his plate. Dart is tempting as a QB1 in fantasy because of his elite rushing ability, but this should help temper some expectations for him going into Year 2 in his first full season as the Giants' starter. He's best drafted as a low-end QB1/high-end QB2 in what probably won't be a linear development for him in the new offense.
Who Should I Draft Tool
Read more about the Who Should I Draft tool here:
2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Brock Purdy, Tyler Shough, Jaxson Dart, Sam Darnold, Daniel Jones, Bryce Young, Fernando Mendoza, Shedeur Sanders. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football drafts.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.
Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and update it constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Draft Searches. Curious to see some tough draft decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Draft? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Brock Purdy, Tyler Shough, Jaxson Dart, Sam Darnold, Daniel Jones, Bryce Young, Fernando Mendoza, and Shedeur Sanders:
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Check out all of RotoBaller's fantasy football rankings. Staff rankings are updated regularly for all positions and include standard formats, PPR scoring, tiered rankings and dynasty leagues.