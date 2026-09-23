👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE CHAMP
X
or
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X
or

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

When Is Puka Nacua Coming Back - Week 3 Fantasy Football Injury Return Update (2026)

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
Puka Nacua - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News - icon rotoballer

When is Puka Nacua coming back? Will Puka Nacua play again this season? Read about Puka Nacua's return date and injury updates for 2026.

In This Article hide
Puka Nacua Injury Update for Fantasy Football
Puka Nacua Fantasy Football Outlook
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 3 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua was unable to suit up in Week 2 as he was dealing with a groin injury. However, the star wideout has not made much progress and is already in danger of missing Week 3.

While it is still early in the week, the 25-year-old's status is now in serious doubt, and fantasy managers should begin looking for alternative options.

When is Nacua coming back? Let's dive in!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Puka Nacua Injury Update for Fantasy Football

Even after sitting out Monday night, the Rams' top wideout may need an additional week to recover. As reported by Gary Klein of The Los Angeles Times, head coach Sean McVay said Nacua was unable to play in Week 2 due to "groin soreness" and is "not sure what his status is as far as this next coming week."

McVay added that he is "hopeful" Nacua will play, but he did not offer a concrete timeline.

While Nacua has not been ruled out, managers should pay close attention to his status at the start of the week, as any new setback could likely keep him on the sidelines for another week.

Leading into Week 2, Nacua was a full participant on Thursday, but was downgraded to a non-participant on Friday and Saturday.

Managers should watch this early-week participation closely, as it will likely be a major indicator of his Week 3 availability. On Wednesday, he was listed as a non-participant in an estimated practice report.

 

Puka Nacua Fantasy Football Outlook

While this injury has significantly hindered his short-term outlook, Nacua remains an elite wide receiver for fantasy football. In their Week 1 loss to the 49ers, Nacua had a modest effort but still caught five of nine targets for 74 yards.

Last season, Nacua had a dominant season, finding the back of the end zone 10 times and logging 129 receptions for 1,715 yards. This marked career highs for him in all three statistics as he served as the top wideout in Matthew Stafford's MVP campaign.

While he remains sidelined, managers should expect veteran Davante Adams to hold WR1 upside in all matchups. On Monday night, Adams took the lead in the offense, catching eight of his 10 targets for 195 yards and two touchdowns. Nacua's absence slightly lowers Stafford's ceiling and will likely push the Rams to lean more on their rushing attack (Kyren Williams and Blake Corum).

In Week 3, the Rams are set to face a tough Denver Broncos defense. If Nacua is cleared to play, he carries must-start upside despite the injury risk. In the event he misses his second straight week, Adams would hold low-end WR1 value, while Williams would be a high-floor RB2, and Corum would carry standalone FLEX upside.

Additionally, Nacua's absence would open up viable streaming upside for young tight end Terrance Ferguson, who enjoyed a breakout game on Monday night.

If this injury lingers, Nacua could emerge as a top buy-low candidate for a fantasy team that has enjoyed a productive start. Even if he were to miss more time, managers could take a short-term hit to secure the potential WR1 on a per-game basis at a reduced cost.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 3?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
Player 1
 
Player 2
 
Player 3
 
Player 4
Who To Start?
Reset

Choose From The Top Ranked Players
Overall
QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DST
Rookies
1.
 
 
2.
 
 
3.
 
 
4.
 
 
5.
 
 
6.
 
 
7.
 
 
8.
 
 
9.
 
 
10.
 
 
11.
 
 
12.
 
 
13.
 
 
14.
 
 
15.
 
 
16.
 
 
17.
 
 
18.
 
 
19.
 
 
20.
 
 
21.
 
 
22.
 
 
23.
 
 
24.
 
 
25.
 
 
26.
 
 
27.
 
 
28.
 
 
29.
 
 
30.
 
 

 

Week 3 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Kyren Williams, Blake Corum, Davante Adams, Puka Nacua, Matthew Stafford, Terrance Ferguson. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 3.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 3 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 3 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 3 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 3 for Kyren Williams, Blake Corum, Davante Adams, Puka Nacua, Matthew Stafford, Terrance Ferguson:

Kyren Williams
vs
De'Von Achane
Kyren Williams
vs
Devonta Smith
Kyren Williams
vs
Breece Hall
Kyren Williams
vs
Trey McBride
Kyren Williams
vs
Javonte Williams
Kyren Williams
vs
Parker Washington
Kyren Williams
vs
Chase Brown
Kyren Williams
vs
Jaylen Warren
Kyren Williams
vs
Saquon Barkley
Kyren Williams
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Kyren Williams
vs
Puka Nacua
Kyren Williams
vs
Garrett Wilson
Kyren Williams
vs
Zay Flowers
Kyren Williams
vs
Christian Watson
Kyren Williams
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Kyren Williams
vs
George Pickens
Kyren Williams
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Kyren Williams
vs
Davante Adams
Kyren Williams
vs
Derrick Henry
Kyren Williams
vs
Drake London
Kyren Williams
vs
Chris Olave
Kyren Williams
vs
David Montgomery
Kyren Williams
vs
James Cook III
Kyren Williams
vs
Omarion Hampton
Kyren Williams
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Kyren Williams
vs
Bucky Irving
Kyren Williams
vs
Justin Jefferson
Kyren Williams
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Kyren Williams
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Kyren Williams
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Kyren Williams
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Kyren Williams
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Kyren Williams
vs
Bijan Robinson
Kyren Williams
vs
Mike Evans
Kyren Williams
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Kyren Williams
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Kyren Williams
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Kyren Williams
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Kyren Williams
vs
D'Andre Swift
Kyren Williams
vs
Cam Skattebo
Kyren Williams
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Kyren Williams
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Kyren Williams
vs
Jadarian Price
Kyren Williams
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Kyren Williams
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Kyren Williams
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Kyren Williams
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Kyren Williams
vs
Tony Pollard
Kyren Williams
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Kyren Williams
vs
Tyjae Spears
Blake Corum
vs
Courtland Sutton
Blake Corum
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Blake Corum
vs
Colston Loveland
Blake Corum
vs
Hunter Henry
Blake Corum
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Blake Corum
vs
Rashod Bateman
Blake Corum
vs
Stefon Diggs
Blake Corum
vs
Khalil Shakir
Blake Corum
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Blake Corum
vs
Quentin Johnston
Blake Corum
vs
Devaughn Vele
Blake Corum
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Blake Corum
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Blake Corum
vs
Xavier Worthy
Blake Corum
vs
Luther Burden III
Blake Corum
vs
Denzel Boston
Blake Corum
vs
Tyler Warren
Blake Corum
vs
Carnell Tate
Blake Corum
vs
Juwan Johnson
Blake Corum
vs
Malik Washington
Blake Corum
vs
Romeo Doubs
Blake Corum
vs
Tre Tucker
Blake Corum
vs
Jordan Addison
Blake Corum
vs
KC Concepcion
Blake Corum
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Blake Corum
vs
Rome Odunze
Blake Corum
vs
Michael Wilson
Blake Corum
vs
Tyjae Spears
Blake Corum
vs
Tucker Kraft
Blake Corum
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Blake Corum
vs
DK Metcalf
Blake Corum
vs
Rico Dowdle
Blake Corum
vs
Tony Pollard
Blake Corum
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Blake Corum
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Blake Corum
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Blake Corum
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Blake Corum
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Blake Corum
vs
Bijan Robinson
Blake Corum
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Blake Corum
vs
James Cook III
Blake Corum
vs
Derrick Henry
Blake Corum
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Blake Corum
vs
Saquon Barkley
Blake Corum
vs
Chase Brown
Blake Corum
vs
Javonte Williams
Blake Corum
vs
Breece Hall
Blake Corum
vs
De'Von Achane
Blake Corum
vs
Jaylen Warren
Blake Corum
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Davante Adams
vs
George Pickens
Davante Adams
vs
Drake London
Davante Adams
vs
Christian Watson
Davante Adams
vs
David Montgomery
Davante Adams
vs
Garrett Wilson
Davante Adams
vs
Omarion Hampton
Davante Adams
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Davante Adams
vs
Bucky Irving
Davante Adams
vs
Jaylen Warren
Davante Adams
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Davante Adams
vs
Parker Washington
Davante Adams
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Davante Adams
vs
Trey McBride
Davante Adams
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Davante Adams
vs
Devonta Smith
Davante Adams
vs
Mike Evans
Davante Adams
vs
Kyren Williams
Davante Adams
vs
D'Andre Swift
Davante Adams
vs
De'Von Achane
Davante Adams
vs
Tee Higgins
Davante Adams
vs
Breece Hall
Davante Adams
vs
Malik Nabers
Davante Adams
vs
Javonte Williams
Davante Adams
vs
Cam Skattebo
Davante Adams
vs
Chase Brown
Davante Adams
vs
DJ Moore
Davante Adams
vs
Saquon Barkley
Davante Adams
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Davante Adams
vs
Puka Nacua
Davante Adams
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Davante Adams
vs
Zay Flowers
Davante Adams
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Davante Adams
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Davante Adams
vs
Matthew Golden
Davante Adams
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Davante Adams
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Davante Adams
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Davante Adams
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Davante Adams
vs
Justin Jefferson
Davante Adams
vs
Chris Olave
Davante Adams
vs
Rashee Rice
Davante Adams
vs
Jalen Coker
Davante Adams
vs
Jameson Williams
Davante Adams
vs
Josh Downs
Davante Adams
vs
Ladd McConkey
Davante Adams
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Davante Adams
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Davante Adams
vs
DK Metcalf
Davante Adams
vs
Michael Wilson
Davante Adams
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Puka Nacua
vs
Zay Flowers
Puka Nacua
vs
Saquon Barkley
Puka Nacua
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Puka Nacua
vs
Chase Brown
Puka Nacua
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Puka Nacua
vs
Javonte Williams
Puka Nacua
vs
Derrick Henry
Puka Nacua
vs
Breece Hall
Puka Nacua
vs
Chris Olave
Puka Nacua
vs
De'Von Achane
Puka Nacua
vs
James Cook III
Puka Nacua
vs
Kyren Williams
Puka Nacua
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Puka Nacua
vs
Devonta Smith
Puka Nacua
vs
Justin Jefferson
Puka Nacua
vs
Trey McBride
Puka Nacua
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Puka Nacua
vs
Parker Washington
Puka Nacua
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Puka Nacua
vs
Jaylen Warren
Puka Nacua
vs
Bijan Robinson
Puka Nacua
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Puka Nacua
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Puka Nacua
vs
Garrett Wilson
Puka Nacua
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Puka Nacua
vs
Christian Watson
Puka Nacua
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Puka Nacua
vs
George Pickens
Puka Nacua
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Puka Nacua
vs
Davante Adams
Puka Nacua
vs
Drake London
Puka Nacua
vs
David Montgomery
Puka Nacua
vs
Omarion Hampton
Puka Nacua
vs
Bucky Irving
Puka Nacua
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Puka Nacua
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Puka Nacua
vs
Mike Evans
Puka Nacua
vs
Tee Higgins
Puka Nacua
vs
Malik Nabers
Puka Nacua
vs
DJ Moore
Puka Nacua
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Puka Nacua
vs
Matthew Golden
Puka Nacua
vs
Rashee Rice
Puka Nacua
vs
Jalen Coker
Puka Nacua
vs
Jameson Williams
Puka Nacua
vs
Josh Downs
Puka Nacua
vs
Ladd McConkey
Puka Nacua
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Puka Nacua
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Puka Nacua
vs
DK Metcalf
Matthew Stafford
vs
Drake Maye
Matthew Stafford
vs
Bryce Young
Matthew Stafford
vs
Jordan Love
Matthew Stafford
vs
Justin Herbert
Matthew Stafford
vs
Kyler Murray
Matthew Stafford
vs
Kirk Cousins
Matthew Stafford
vs
Tyler Shough
Matthew Stafford
vs
Geno Smith
Matthew Stafford
vs
Joe Burrow
Matthew Stafford
vs
Bo Nix
Matthew Stafford
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Matthew Stafford
vs
Drew Lock
Matthew Stafford
vs
Dak Prescott
Matthew Stafford
vs
Malik Willis
Matthew Stafford
vs
Jared Goff
Matthew Stafford
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Matthew Stafford
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Matthew Stafford
vs
Baker Mayfield
Matthew Stafford
vs
Brock Purdy
Matthew Stafford
vs
Marcus Mariota
Matthew Stafford
vs
Jalen Hurts
Matthew Stafford
vs
C.J. Stroud
Matthew Stafford
vs
Lamar Jackson
Matthew Stafford
vs
Daniel Jones
Matthew Stafford
vs
Josh Allen
Matthew Stafford
vs
Deshaun Watson
Matthew Stafford
vs
Jeremy Ruckert
Matthew Stafford
vs
Cam Ward
Matthew Stafford
vs
Jacob Saylors
Matthew Stafford
vs
Tyson Bagent
Matthew Stafford
vs
Ameer Abdullah
Matthew Stafford
vs
Jameis Winston
Matthew Stafford
vs
Jackson Hawes
Matthew Stafford
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Matthew Stafford
vs
Tanner Koziol
Matthew Stafford
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Matthew Stafford
vs
Case Keenum
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Kyle Monangai
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Makai Lemon
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Jake Ferguson
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Woody Marks
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Rico Dowdle
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Isaiah Likely
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Kaelon Black
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Tyjae Spears
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Mack Hollins
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Rome Odunze
Terrance Ferguson
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Terrance Ferguson
vs
KC Concepcion
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Keenan Allen
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Tre Tucker
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Malik Washington
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Emmett Johnson
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Carnell Tate
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Denzel Boston
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Kalif Raymond
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Xavier Worthy
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Demario Douglas
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Darren Waller
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Quentin Johnston
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Keon Coleman
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Khalil Shakir
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Trey McBride
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Sam Laporta
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Travis Kelce
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Brock Bowers
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Dalton Schultz
Terrance Ferguson
vs
George Kittle
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Mark Andrews
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Tucker Kraft
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Juwan Johnson
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Tyler Warren
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Colston Loveland
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Hunter Henry
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Brenton Strange
Terrance Ferguson
vs
AJ Barner

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More Fantasy Football Analysis

Survivor Pool Picks: Week 3 Targets, Avoids
Week 3 Fantasy Football Projections
Fact or Fiction: Week 2's Biggest Surprises
Smash Spots and Avoids: Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em


Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!




REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Puka Nacua

Rams Unsure if Puka Nacua Will Play in Week 3
Jayden Reed

Officially Ruled Out for Thursday Night Football
Jonathon Brooks

Could Miss Eight Weeks After Core-Muscle Surgery
Aaron Jones Sr.

Not a Sure Thing for Week 3
Justin Thomas

is Back to Lead Team USA in This Year's Cup Matches
Ceddanne Rafaela

Activated and Starting on Wednesday
Sam Burns

Set to Make Third President's Cup Appearance at Medinah
Jonah Coleman

Dealing With Sprained Ankle
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

a Late Addition to Game 1 Lineup
CFB

Stephen Daley, Kellan Wyatt Regain Eligibility After Injunction
Jayden Daniels

Ruled Out for Week 3
Jaxson Dart

Expected to Have Season-Ending Knee Surgery
CFB

Koby Howard Out For Extended Period
CFB

Houston D/ST Has Elite Upside In Week 4
Alec Pierce

Placed on Injured Reserve
CFB

Kentucky D/ST a Must-Start In Week 4
Jeremy Peña

Jeremy Pena Suffers Wrist Injury on Tuesday
Alec Pierce

Hoping to Return in 4-6 Weeks
CFB

Clemson QB Christopher Vizzina Probable For Week 4
Olen Zellweger

Suffers Concussion in Preseason Game
Dan Vladar

Sustains Upper-Body Injury
Drew Helleson

Out for One Week
Klay Thompson

Emerges as Front-Runner to Start for Miami
Matt Duchene

Expected to Skate Wednesday
Denver Nuggets

Boopie Miller Set to Sign Exhibit 10 Deal with Denver
Alex Ovechkin

May Skip Preseason
Cale Makar

Returns to Full Practice
San Antonio Spurs

Miles Barnstable Joins Spurs on Training Camp Deal
James Johnson

Returns to Pacers on Exhibit 9 Deal
Sam Steel

Stars Sign Sam Steel to Four-Year Extension
Fred VanVleet

to Skip Back-to-Backs Early in Season
Austin Ekeler

Working Out for the Panthers
Jonathon Brooks

to Undergo Core Surgery, to Miss at Least Six Weeks
Adam Scott

Makes Yet Another Presidents Cup Appearance
Patrick Cantlay

Match-Play Record at Presidents Cup Speaks for Itself
Russell Henley

Seeks Bigger Stage at Presidents Cup
Collin Morikawa

Gains Automatic Presidents Cup Spot
Sam Darnold

Seahawks Leaving the Door Open for Sam Darnold to Play in Week 3
Ceddanne Rafaela

Set to Return From Injured List on Wednesday
Blake Snell

Set to Start for the Dodgers on Saturday
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. Exits Early on Tuesday with Shin Contusion
Bez Mbeng

Heat Claim Bez Mbeng Off Waivers for Training Camp
Kawhi Leonard

Agrees to Two-Year Extension with Raptors
Dorian Finney-Smith

Heads to Atlanta
Ryan Nembhard

Traded to Hornets, Expected to be Waived
Buddy Hield

Traded to Hornets
Brock Bowers

Expected to Make Season Debut in Week 3
Shohei Ohtani

Expected to Return on Wednesday
Mason Taylor

Likely to Miss Week 3 With Thumb Injury
CFB

Junior Sherrill Could Have Another Big Day
CFB

Kamario Taylor is a QB2 Against Missouri
CFB

LJ Martin Coming Off Breakout Effort
CFB

Tyrell Henry Looks to Repeat Productive Effort
CFB

KJ Duff Projected to Feast
CFB

Collin Dixon Faces Toughest Task Yet in Week 4
CFB

Trinidad Chambliss Riding High
CFB

Drew Mestermaker With Another Chance to Explode
Rico Dowdle

Considered Day-to-Day With Toe Injury
CFB

Arch Manning Has Tough Matchup in Week 4
CFB

Kenny Minchey Coming Off Strong Performance
CFB

Darian Mensah Faces Stingy Pass Defense in Week 4
CFB

Jeremiah Smith Hopes to Get Back on Track
CFB

Malachi Toney Looks to Keep it Rolling
New York Mets

Andy Green Becomes Full-Time Manager, Agrees to Three-Year Contract
Cade Cavalli

Done for the Year
MLB

Blue Jays-Orioles Game Postponed on Tuesday
Jaxson Dart

Could Miss the Rest of the Season
CFB

Benji Blackburn's Volume Keeps Him in the Week 4 Mix
Tyson Bagent

in the Concussion Protocol
CFB

Rocky Beers Faces His Toughest Test at Georgia
Caleb Williams

Unlikely to Play Monday, Could Face 2-4 Week Recovery
CFB

Benjamin Brahmer Faces Lower Floor Against Wisconsin
Alec Pierce

"No Guarantee" Alec Pierce is Able to Return by Midseason
Aaron Judge

Likely to Miss Wild-Card Series
Boston Red Sox

Chad Tracy Becomes Full-Time Manager, Lands Three-Year Contract
Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Returning for Second Game of Doubleheader Tuesday
Puka Nacua

Rams "Hopeful" Puka Nacua Can Play in Week 3
Isaac McKneely

Signs Training Camp Deal with Hawks
New Orleans Pelicans

Solomon Washington Joins Pelicans on Training Camp Deal
Detroit Pistons

Drake Allen Lands Training Camp Deal with Pistons
Denver Nuggets

Keonte Jones Signs Training Camp Deal with Nuggets
Denver Nuggets

Reese Dixon-Waters Signs Training Camp Deal with Nuggets
Matthew Stafford

Gets Right in Big Win Over Giants
Charlotte Hornets

Hornets Sign DJ Armstrong
Malachi Smith

Lands Two-Way Deal with Raptors
Jaden Bradley

Lands Four-Year Deal with Raptors
Jalen Duren

Weighs Pistons' $200 Million Offer
Henri Veesaar

Expected to Miss 2026-27 Season with Torn ACL
Dylan Cease

Will Not Need Shoulder Surgery
Alex Bregman

has Multiple Facial Fractures, Hopes to Return in Playoffs
Justin Verlander

Scheduled to Make One More Start on Saturday
Shane McClanahan

Won't Return During Regular Season
Joel Farabee

Set For Larger Role in Calgary
Morgan Frost

Working as Top-Line Center at Camp
Ivan Demidov

Impressing in Preseason
Houston Rockets

Montrezl Harrell Works Out for Rockets' G-League Affiliate
Matvei Michkov

Looking "Lighter and Stronger" at Camp
Evgeni Malkin

Not Ruling Out Returning for 22nd NHL Campaign
Gabriel Landeskog

Expecting to Take "Another Step"
Alexandre Pantoja

Suffers Unanimous-Decision Loss
Alexandre Pantoja

Joshua Van Beats Alexandre Pantoja In A Rematch
Mauricio Ruffy

Gets Finished In The First Round
Arman Tsarukyan

Finishes Mauricio Ruffy In The First Round
Dooho Choi

Suffers First-Round TKO Loss
Patricio Pitbull

Scores First-Round TKO Win
Joey Logano

Walks Away from Bristol with his Third Win of the Season
Kyle Larson

Gains the Championship Lead After Runner-Up Finish at Bristol
Carson Hocevar

Places Third After Dramatic Day at Bristol
Ty Gibbs

Scores Top-Five Finish at Bristol After Strong Performance
Ryan Blaney

Finishes 33rd at Bristol After A Late Wreck and Confrontation
Andrés Muñoz

Andres Munoz Headed for Imaging on Right Knee
Alex Bregman

Taken to Hospital After Being Hit in the Face by Foul Ball
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Exits Early on Sunday with Lower-Back Tightness
Dylan Cease

to Miss Next Start Due to Shoulder Injury
Denny Hamlin

is One of the Top Anchor Picks for Bristol DFS Lineups
Christopher Bell

Is One of the Top Favorites to Win at Bristol
Chase Briscoe

is A Top DFS Option for All Formats at Bristol
Joey Logano

May be A Top Contrarian Option for Bristol DFS Lineups
William Byron

Should Fantasy Managers Roster William Byron at Bristol?
Chase Elliott

Carries Plenty of Upside for Bristol DFS Lineups
Brad Keselowski

Could Brad Keselowski be A Top-10 Contender for Bristol?
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace May Compete for A Top-10 Finish at Bristol
Austin Cindric

Is Austin Cindric Worth Rostering for DFS at Bristol?
Kyle Larson

Could Absolutely Dominate the Bristol Night Race
Ryan Blaney

Starts Deep in the Field at Bristol
Ty Gibbs

is an Elite DFS Option at Bristol
Tyler Reddick

Has a Shaky History at Bristol
Carson Hocevar

Can Carson Hocevar Contend at Bristol?
Alexandre Pantoja

Returns At UFC 331
Joshua Van

Set For His Second Title Defense
Mauricio Ruffy

Set For UFC 331 Co-Main Event
Arman Tsarukyan

A Favorite At UFC 311
Dooho Choi

Looks To Extend His Win Streak
Patricio Pitbull

Looks For His Second UFC Win
Mats Zuccarello

Dealing With Minor Shoulder Injury
Kevin Fiala

Unavailable for At Least Three Weeks
Seth Jones

Looking "Great" in Camp
Jake Sanderson

Cleared for Training Camp
Stefan Noesen

Back on Ice After Knee Injury
Nick Bjugstad

to Miss 4-6 Months After Pectoral Muscle Surgery
William Karlsson

Hits the Ice at Camp After Wrist Surgery
Power your platform with our news
View All News
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players