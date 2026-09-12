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FAAB Waiver Wire Bidding - Fantasy Baseball Pickups to Target for Week 25 (Sept 14- Sept 20)

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Coby Mayo - Fantasy Baseball Prospects, Draft Sleepers, MLB Rookies

Joey's FAAB fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups and bidding guide for Week 25 (September 14 - September 20). His recommended FAAB dollars to spend on waiver wire adds.

In This Article hide
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Hitters to Target
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pitchers to Target
More Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Advice

Welcome back, RotoBallers, to our Week 25 fantasy baseball FAAB waiver wire pickups for September 14 - September 20. For those new to this weekly series, we dive into the best fantasy baseball waiver wire targets every week for leagues that use FAAB (free agent acquisition budget) and our recommended dollar bid amounts for waivers.

This week's edition will look at the 10 best waiver wire pickups for Week 25 of the fantasy baseball season. These 10 players are worth bidding on for the fantasy playoffs. As a reminder, we only dive into players rostered in under 40% of Yahoo! leagues.

Let's dive into the best waiver wire targets for Week 25 of the fantasy baseball season. All stats are before Friday's games.

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Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Hitters to Target

Henry Bolte, OF, Athletics

34% rostered
FAAB Bid: 3-5%

Athletics outfielder Henry Bolte was on this exact list last week and will remain on this waiver wire list ahead of Week 25. Bolte is slashing .333/.425/.580 with four home runs, three doubles, one triple, seven RBI, and five stolen bases over his last 17 games since August 23. Since September 1, he is also batting .353 with four home runs, seven RBI, and five stolen bases.

Bolte is finally figuring it out at the plate. He has emerged as a reliable fantasy option and should be rostered in the fantasy playoffs. Even though the Athletics will play six games on the road next week, the 23-year-old is swinging a hot bat right now.

Ty France, 1B, San Diego Padres 

31% rostered
FAAB Bid: 5-7% 

San Diego Padres first baseman Ty France is enjoying a resurgent season in 2026. He is currently slashing .294/.363/.510 with 20 home runs, 20 doubles, and 63 RBI across 120 games this season. His numbers over the past few weeks have remained steady as well, as the veteran is batting .311 with three home runs and 11 RBI in his last 18 contests.

Fantasy managers should be looking to pick up France on waivers this weekend, especially with the Padres set to play four games at Coors Field early next week. The former All-Star immediately gets a fantasy boost with the majority of his games next week coming at a hitter-friendly ballpark. Pick him up.

Cam Smith, OF, Houston Astros

26% rostered
FAAB Bid:4-5% 

Houston Astros outfielder Cam Smith can not be stopped right now. He is slashing .332/.382/.774 with three home runs, one double, two triples, and six RBI over his last 10 games. Smith also hit a home run in three consecutive games earlier this week, which included hitting a go-ahead homer off Jhoan Duran on Thursday.

Smith seems to be getting more comfortable at the plate recently. If you need/want some power in your fantasy lineup for this upcoming week, it's not a bad idea to pick up the hot-swinging Astros outfielder. He has an 11.6% barrel rate, 44.7% hard-hit rate, .437 expected slugging percentage, and a 77.9 mph bat speed this season.

Coby Mayo, 1B/3B, Baltimore Orioles

19% rostered
FAAB Bid: 3-5% 

You'll notice a trend with the players on this list for this week. All of these hitters are raking at the plate right now, which comes at a prime time during the fantasy playoffs. Baltimore Orioles third baseman Coby Mayo is also one of those hitters. Mayo is slashing .284/.360/.642 with seven home runs, three doubles, and 14 RBI over his last 20 games.

This has really been a nice offensive stretch for Mayo. He has a hit in 13 of his last 14 contests and just recently had a two-homer game earlier this week. The Orioles infielder is another player fantasy managers should be thinking about grabbing if you need some power. He has a 13.1% barrel rate and a .459 expected slugging percentage across 393 plate appearances this season.

A.J. Ewing, 2B/OF, New York Mets

19% rostered
FAAB Bid: 2-3%

There are a lot of reasons to like New York Mets rookie A.J. Ewing. First, the Mets have seven games on the schedule next week. They play three against the Orioles, then end the week with four against the Phillies. If you are trying to capitalize on playing players with seven games next week, Ewing is a top pickup.

Additionally, the 22-year-old has been one of the Mets' hottest hitters in September. He's slashing .423/.467/.615 with one home run, two doubles, seven RBI, and one stolen base this month. Ewing has a multi-hit game in three of his last five contests, which included a 3-for-4 performance with two RBI, two runs scored, and one stolen base on Wednesday against the Miami Marlins.

Josue De Paula, OF, Los Angeles Dodgers

14% rostered
FAAB Bid: 2-3% 

The Los Angeles Dodgers called up their top prospect Josue De Paula ahead of Friday's series opener. De Paula is MLB Pipeline's No. 6 overall prospect, and the young 21-year-old could see consistent at-bats in this Los Angeles lineup while Shohei Ohtani is on the injured list. He batted .303 with 27 home runs, 37 doubles, 104 RBI, and 31 stolen bases across 124 games at Double-A this season.

Victor Mesa Jr., OF, Tampa Bay Rays

5% rostered
FAAB Bid: 4-5% 

Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Victor Mesa Jr. is worth a look in some deeper leagues for Week 25. Mesa is slashing .350/.381/.667 with four home runs, three doubles, two triples, 10 RBI, and four stolen bases over his last 18 games. Although he missed some time in late August due to a hamstring strain, he is back to producing solid numbers at the plate.

Since returning from the IL on September 1, Mesa is 13-for-31 with two home runs, two doubles, five RBI, and two stolen bases across nine contests. He's providing solid numbers in several categories and could be a solid pickup in some formats for the final few weeks of the season.

 

Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pitchers to Target

Kade Anderson, SP, Seattle Mariners

36% rostered
FAAB Bid: 2-5%

Seattle Mariners top prospect Kade Anderson has been a bit shaky since being called up. He has a 4.29 ERA, a 5.19 FIP, and a 1.38 WHIP in his first four career starts. However, Anderson is coming off the best of his career his last time out, throwing six innings of one-run baseball with five strikeouts against the Texas Rangers.

Anderson will now face the Los Angeles Angels early next week in another plus matchup. He is a top streaming option for next week, so make sure to pick him up this weekend. The Angels are slashing .234/.309/.370 as a team against left-handed starters this season. This is a prime matchup for the southpaw.

Cristian Javier, SP, Houston Astros

10% rostered
FAAB Bid: 5-8% 

Houston Astros starting pitcher Cristian Javier is definitely in a groove on the mound right now. He threw five innings of one-run ball with eight strikeouts against the Diamondbacks on September 4 and delivered six innings of one-run ball with five strikeouts against the Phillies his last time out on Thursday.

With back-to-back strong starts, Javier should be on fantasy radars for Week 25. The Astros right-hander has thrown the ball well in each of his last two starts and has a favorable matchup next week against the Kansas City Royals. That firmly makes him an add in some 12+ team leagues.

Patrick Sandoval, SP, Boston Red Sox

9% rostered
FAAB Bid: 4-5% 

Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Patrick Sandoval has delivered some uneven starts since making his season debut in early July. He has allowed at least four runs in four of his 11 starts and currently owns a 4.58 ERA across 55 innings pitched this season. But Sandoval is a potential add in deeper leagues for this upcoming week.

Sandoval is lined up to face the Texas Rangers at home early next week. The Rangers haven't produced consistent offensive numbers for most of the year, making the Red Sox left-hander a potential sneaky start for Week 25. The veteran will also face the Tampa Bay Rays next Sunday. So, if you are looking for a two-start pitcher, Sandoval is worth a look.

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More Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Advice

Eric Cross' Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 25
Weekend Waiver Wire Rankings: Top Pickups
Start/Sit Chart: Pitcher Matchups (9/7-9/13)
Bargain Basement Hitters: Waiver Wire Adds



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