👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE SUMMER
X
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

Week 3 College Football Pick'em Pool Picks - Targets, Avoids, Predictions for ESPN Pick'em Contests (2026)

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
College Football News, CFB Fantasy Rankings, DFS Lineups - icon rotoballer

RotoBaller's Mike Marteny's ESPN College Football Pick'ems for Week 3. Picks with confidence points for Week 3 of the 2026 NCAA college football season. Expert upsets, targets, avoids, and predictions.

In This Article hide
College Football Pick'em Overview.
(1) North Carolina State over Vanderbilt
(2) Northwestern over Colorado
(3) James Madison over San Diego State
(4) North Carolina over Clemson
(5) Auburn over Florida
(6) Louisville over SMU
(7) Mississippi over LSU
(8) Mississippi State over South Carolina
(9) Virginia Tech over Maryland
(10) Arizona State over Kansas
More College Football Analysis
More DFS Lineup Picks

We went from two perfect entries and 24 entries scoring 50 or more in Week 1 to a rough Week 2 for everyone in the RotoBaller Reader's Group. "protonjim" led the way this week with 38 points. Chad Monkey Shindig tallied 36. 50 Centi was the only other entry with 35 points.

Chad Monkey's big week puts him in first place in the group with 87 points. Brave and Crazy is only one point back. PAPIPEREZ is in third place with 85 points. 12 more entries have at least 80 points, so a lot of things can change each week.

It took 564 points to win our group last year, which was up from 544 in 2024. What will it take this year? The top 15 entries are still on pace to top last year's winning total.

Featured Promo: Get any College Football Premium Pass for 50% off and win more using code SUMMER. Exclusive access to our industry-leading DFS Lineup Optimizer, DFS Cheat Sheets and Premium Discord Chat rooms. Go Premium, Win More!

 

College Football Pick'em Overview.

This article is about the confidence game mode. You can also read my against-the-spread picks here every week for every game, so you know how I'm leaning toward that version of the game. Each week, I will recap who's dominating the group before I get into the picks. If you're going to beat everyone, all of the readers will know about it!

Let's get to the countdown! I will count them up from least confident (1) to most (10). You know, for dramatic effect. If I do change my pick or points sometime during the week, I will try to update the article or post it on X. Otherwise, you know all of my picks each week.

Good luck out there. This week looks tough, especially with the London game on there. I see a few places that I like to steal points. Let's see where they are! I'm going big or claiming last place this week.

 

(1) North Carolina State over Vanderbilt

Hear me out...what if Virginia really is that good? What if Beau Pribula is their missing link? The Virginia defense was very good in 2025, but it was overshadowed by the offensive ineptitude.

If this was just a case of the offense catching up, we're overreacting to the Pack getting smacked in Charlottesville. Vanderbilt looked better with Jared Curtis in there, but he's still a freshman.

The North Carolina State defense was a wreck against Virginia, but I'm not overly impressed with Vanderbilt's offense. I still believe in CJ Bailey, but I might flip this. I'm already questioning most of my picks. Make sure you bookmark my X account for when I inevitably flip something.

 

(2) Northwestern over Colorado

This is the last game at the little palace by the lake. I'm sad to see it go.

Is that enough for a Northwestern win? Maybe not, but Caleb Komolafe should be. Colorado's defense is better, but this Northwestern offense is solid.

Holding off a highly-ranked FCS South Dakota State team is a flex. The Jackrabbits might be better than Colorado. I'm good going for the points here with 68% picking Colorado in a road game.

 

(3) James Madison over San Diego State

The Aztecs haven't lost a home game since 2024. The offense struggled against UCLA, which is the same scheme that James Madison still uses. The Dukes aren't as talented on defense, but they are good enough to keep this offense from having its way.

The public is also heavy on JMU (74%). FPI has San Diego State at 59.1%, so I'm nervous about this one. I might move it down.

 

(4) North Carolina over Clemson

I wasn't overly impressed by Carolina's win over TCU in Dublin, but it was better than Clemson getting razed by LSU. Billy Edwards Jr. looked a lot better than Christopher Vizzina, and he is definitely more experienced.

This line is down six points since the open, and FPI has Clemson's chance at a win at only 53.3%. The spread has cratered, but there is still heavy juice (-175) on the Clemson money line.

What does that mean? Bettors are taking Clemson. With the FPI analysis being that close, I'm thinking of laying a bet on the Carolina money line, but you're not here for bets.

Vegas sets trends, and I use that when picking these. Vegas still likes Clemson, but with the Tigers getting 58% of the public vote, I'm comfortable taking the Carolina side.

 

(5) Auburn over Florida

You can call this stealing points if you want, but the analysis backs it up. Florida is being picked at a massive 75% in a place where they haven't won since 1999.

The unbalanced SEC schedules have something to do with that (Florida and Auburn haven't played since 2019 and haven't played every year since 2002). A lot of it is that Jordan-Hare is a tough place to play.

Jadan Baugh scares me, but Aaron Philo has been forced into mistakes. The Auburn defense has looked very good so far. I want to move this down, but where to?

I still feel better about this than the Heels, so I guess it stays here.

 

(6) Louisville over SMU

Kevin Jennings is soooo 2024. It's Lincoln Kienholz taking the ACC by storm now. Miami is barely considered ACC this year since they play NONE of the ranked teams.

Jennings struggled against Florida State, and SMU has had almost no success running the ball. Vegas has Louisville favored (-115 on the money line), and I tend to agree.

 

(7) Mississippi over LSU

It's a massive love fest with LSU right now, but Ole Miss is the team that Lane Kiffin established and nurtured...then abandoned. This isn't some rivalry where the players don't know what it means.

The Magnolia Bowl is about the only rivalry that LSU has. The LSU side probably has no animosity, but the Rebels have had this circled since the Egg Bowl ended. Still, the public is 74% on LSU.

As good as Sam Leavitt has been for LSU, he is basically their run game. He has already thrown four interceptions in two games. The Mississippi defense can handle LSU, and we all know how Trinidad Chambliss plays in big games.

If we know one thing, we know that Kiffin will take whatever abuse the Oxford faithful throw his way and shield the team from it. Talent-wise, these teams aren't far apart (the Ole Miss salary is around $38 million, only $4 million less than LSU). I'm taking the home team that has played together for a year.

 

(8) Mississippi State over South Carolina

Kamario Taylor is everything that South Carolina fans think LaNorris Sellers is, only he has a better supporting cast. FPI is really high on Carolina (64.5%), but the Vegas spread is down to -4.

Taylor impressed me a lot last week in a hostile Minnesota environment. I know that all they have is boat rowers in the end zone. That crowing rooster is going to be tough for Taylor, but he looks like he can handle it.

 

(9) Virginia Tech over Maryland

Maryland looks better than last year, and the Hokies have had two really easy games. It's reflected by Vegas (VT -1.5) and FPI (VT 58.3%) having the Hokies as a slight favorite despite the public 92% on Tech.

If you're inclined to steal some points, this is a good place to do it. This speaks volumes about this week since I'm not at all sure about this, and it's my nine-point game.

 

(10) Arizona State over Kansas

I know that Arizona State still lost by 28 points to A&M, but it didn't feel like it. Kansas came up with some big defensive plays in the Border War to make it close. It still feels like Missouri was more in control over Kansas than A&M was over Arizona State.

We saw Arizona State figure some things out against the Aggies. The back half of the ASU defense can be had, but aside from Nik McMillan, Kansas can't stretch the field.

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More College Football Analysis

Week 3 Waiver Wire Pickups
Mike's Week 3 Top 25 Teams
Week 2 CFB Fantasy Rankings
Week 2 WR Fantasy Rankings
Week 2 TE Fantasy Rankings
Week 2 QB Fantasy Rankings
Week 2 DEF Fantasy Rankings
Week 2 Team Offense Fantasy Rankings

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More DFS Lineup Picks

DFS Lineup Picks: Monday Night Showdown
MLB DFS Lineup Picks: Monday, 9/14
Juicy Wide Receiver Matchups to Target
NASCAR DFS Picks: Enjoy Illinois 300 (2026)
Week 1 RB Matchups To Target
NASCAR DFS Picks and Projections (Premium)
NASCAR Predicted Finishing Order (Premium)
NASCAR Qualifying Results and Starting Lineup

REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Jaylen Waddle

a Bust in Broncos Debut, Catches Just One Pass
Travis Kelce

Leads Kansas City Pass-Catchers In Week 1 Win
Kenneth Walker

Explodes For 191 Yards In Week 1 Victory
Christoph Tilly

Thunder Sign Christoph Tilly to an Exhibit 10 Deal
Boston Celtics

Celtics Sign Caleb Grill to a Training Camp Contract
Kawhi Leonard

Returns to Toronto as Trade Becomes Official
Chicago Bulls

Taj Gibson Retires and Joins the Bulls as an Assistant Coach
Devin Carter

Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Celtics
Rafael Devers

to Have Season-Ending Core-Muscle Surgery on Tuesday
CFB

DaSaahn Brame Likely to Fill Role Left Behind by Injured Ethan Davis
CFB

Jaleel Skinner a Waiver Option for Tight End-Needy Teams
CFB

JV Gibson Has Mouth-Watering Week 3 Matchup
CFB

Michael Hawkins Jr. Projected to Have Big Day
CFB

Rocky Beers a Top-10 Play for Week 3
Shohei Ohtani

to Hit Off a Tee on Tuesday
CFB

Cayden Lee Has Great Opportunity to Continue Hot Start
CFB

Matt Fuller a Potential Waiver Option in Week 3
Ladd McConkey

Day-to-Day With Rib Injury, Week 2 Status in Question
Brock Bowers

Now Considered Day-to-Day
Kyle Larson

Snaps a 51-Race Winless Streak by Winning at St. Louis
Alex Bowman

Earns his Best Finish of the 2026 Season at St. Louis
Joey Logano

Leads the Most Laps and Falls Short of Winning at St. Louis
Alec Pierce

"Good Right Now" After Suffering Wrist Injury
William Byron

Scores his First Top-Five Finish Since July at St. Louis
Brad Keselowski

Finishes 12th After Contending for the Win at St. Louis
CFB

Ohio State Defense Poised for Bounceback in Favorable Week 3 Matchup
Jalen Coker

in a Walking Boot, Not Expected to Miss Time This Week
CFB

Texas Defense Eyes Big Defensive Showing in Great Week 3 Matchup
CFB

Michigan Defense Eyeing Big Showing in Great Week 3 Matchup
CFB

Tennessee Defense Primed for Success in Juicy Matchup
CFB

Christian Moss Out for Multiple Months; Rashid Williams also Out
Deshaun Watson

Browns Anticipate Deshaun Watson Starting Again in Week 2
CFB

Penn State Defense Looks to Stay Dominant in Favorable Week 3 Matchup
Brian Thomas Jr.

Not Expected to Miss Time
CFB

Daniel Hill Hoping to Keep Trending Upward
CFB

J'Koby Williams Eyes Touchdown Run in Third Straight Game
CFB

Vernell Brown III Gaining Fantasy Value After Hot Start
Zay Flowers

Looking at Missing Time?
CFB

Gi'Bran Payne Looks to Record Third Straight 100-Yard Game
CFB

Donovan Olugbode is Well Worth the Waiver Add
CFB

Tony Diaz Looking to Keep it Rolling vs. Northern Iowa
Myles Garrett

Rams Don't Have a Timeline for Myles Garrett's Return
CFB

Lincoln Kienholz a Rising Fantasy Asset
TreVeyon Henderson

to Return to Practice on Monday
CFB

Ethan Davis Out for the Season
Kyler Murray

Week 2 Status is Uncertain
MMA

Jose Delgado Suffers Third-Round Submission Loss
Jean Silva

Scores Third-Round Submission Win
Joseph Morales

Suffers Split-Decision Loss
Brandon Moreno

Gets Back In The Win Column
Mason McTavish

Eager to Prove Himself After Anaheim Exit
Marwan Rahiki

Undefeated No More
Elias Pettersson

Teammate Backs Elias Pettersson to Return to Elite Form
Tommy McMillen

Stays Undefeated
Manon Fiorot

Drops Decision At Noche UFC 4
Seth Jarvis

Progressing as Planned in Shoulder Surgery Recovery
Alexa Grasso

Gets Unanimous-Decision Win
CBJ

Carson Soucy Signs Tryout Deal With Blue Jackets
Nick Blankenburg

Maple Leafs Invite Nick Blankenburg to Camp
Zachary Bolduc

Signs Contract Extension With Canadiens
Haywood Highsmith

Faces Roster Battle in Phoenix
Fred VanVleet

Ramps Up Contact Work
Los Angeles Clippers

Clippers Owner Steve Ballmer Accepts NBA Penalties
Zay Flowers

' Injury Not Considered Serious
Aaron Gordon

Feels Ready for Camp
Atlanta Hawks

Ettore Messina Joins Hawks as Consultant
Caleb Williams

Absolutely Spectacular in Shootout Win Over Panthers
David Montgomery

Scores Three Times in First Game with Texans
Jonathan Taylor

Opens the Season with a Two-Touchdown Performance
George Pickens

Flops In Week 1 Loss
Logan Webb

Giants Considering Shutting Logan Webb Down for the Year
Jalen Coker

Emerges as Top Target in Loss
Lamar Jackson

Looks Impressive During Season Opener
Ja'Kobi Lane

to Miss Several Weeks After Suffering Wrist Fracture
Giannis Antetokounmpo

Enters Miami with Huge Expectations
Willson Contreras

Activated from Injured List on Sunday
Xavier Edwards

Makes Return to Marlins Lineup on Sunday
Koby Brea

Faces Crowded Suns Rotation
Kyle Bradish

Placed on 15-Day Injured List with Abdominal Issue
Dean Wade

Slots Into Sixers' Second Unit
Rafael Devers

Placed on 60-Day Injured List with Core-Muscle Injury
Boston Celtics

Celtics Sign and Waive Hank Morgan
Christian Shumate

Pelicans Sign Christian Shumate to a Training Camp Contract
Chase Elliott

Is Chase Elliott Worth Rostering At St. Louis this Week for DFS?
Austin Cindric

May Be Worth Rostering At World Wide Technology Raceway
NASCAR

Is Bubba Wallace Rosterable In DFS At World Wide Technology Raceway?
Chris Buescher

Could Chris Buescher be A Solid DFS Option for St. Louis Lineups?
Carson Hocevar

Is Carson Hocevar Worth Rostering for St. Louis DFS Lineups?
ARI

Connor Ingram Announces Retirement at 29
DAL

John Klingberg Retires From NHL
Max Domi

to Miss Start of Training Camp
Oneil Cruz

Involved in Crash Six Years Ago That Killed Three People
Sean Monahan

Fully Healthy Ahead of New Season
Dylan Larkin

Will Join Red Wings for Camp Despite Trade Request
Mark Stone

Signs Two-Year Contract Extension
MON

Chris Kreider Joins Canadiens
Joey Logano

Wins Pole at Gateway With Blistering Lap
Ryan Blaney

a Standout in Practice at Gateway
Tyler Reddick

Has Been Disappointing at Gateway
William Byron

Needs to Avoid Trouble at Gateway
Josh Berry

Can Josh Berry Continue His Hot Streak at Gateway This Weekend?
Payton Pritchard

Viewed as a $22 Million Extension Candidate
Ziaire Williams

Eyes Starting Role with Lakers
Joel Embiid

Usage Could Slip Below a Career Low in 2026-27
Labaron Philon Jr.

Blocked by Sixers' Backcourt Depth
Julius Randle

Confident Nets Can Exceed Low Expectations
Jesús Luzardo

Jesus Luzardo Hopes to Pitch Next Week
Josh Hart

Says Knicks Are Not Satisfied with One Title
Shea Langeliers

Activated and Starting on Saturday
Jesús Luzardo

Jesus Luzardo Scratched From Saturday's Start With Shoulder Stiffness
Byron Buxton

to Undergo Season-Ending Hip Surgery
Freddie Freeman

Won't Return on Friday
Yordan Alvarez

Out With Ankle Injury
Dansby Swanson

Cubs Planning to Activate Dansby Swanson Next Weekend
MMA

Jose Delgado Set To Headline Noche UFC 4 Card
Jean Silva

Set For Noche UFC 4 Main Event
Joseph Morales

Set For Noche UFC 4 Co-Main Event
Brandon Moreno

Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Tommy McMillen

Returns At Noche UFC 4
Marwan Rahiki

Set For His Third UFC Fight
Alexa Grasso

An Underdog At Noche UFC 4
Manon Fiorot

A Favorite At Noche UFC 4
CBJ

Gustav Nyquist Skating With Blue Jackets
CAR

Mike Reilly Signs Two-Way Deal With Hurricanes
Jonathan Huberdeau

Will Miss Start of Season
Auston Matthews

Looking "Amazing" in Pre-Camp Skates
Kevin Fiala

to Miss Start of Training Camp
Braeden Bowman

Inks Six-Year Extension With Golden Knights
Corbin Carroll

to Return to the Lineup on Friday
Jacob deGrom

Strikes Out 12 But Gets No-Decision on Thursday
Braxton Ashcraft

Lands on Injured List With Arm Discomfort
Freddie Freeman

Not a Candidate to Land on Injured List
Samuel Honzek

Ready for Training Camp
Gustav Forsling

Participating in Informal Skates
Shohei Ohtani

to be Placed on Injured List
Josue De Paula

Dodgers Calling Up Top Prospect Josue De Paula
Power your platform with our news
View All News
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

Early Week 2 FLEX Rankings
Early Week 2 Quarterback Rankings
Early Week 2 Tight End Rankings
Early Week 2 Wide Receiver Rankings