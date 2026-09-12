NASCAR Qualifying Results and Starting Lineup for Gateway (2026)

September 12, 2026

NASCAR qualifying results and starting lineup for the the 2026 Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway (Gateway). Use this NASCAR starting lineup info to build DFS lineups on DraftKings. Joey Logano was fastest and won the pole.

On Saturday afternoon, the NASCAR Cup Series held the qualifying session for this weekend's race at World Wide Technology Raceway, the Enjoy Illinois 300.

Joey Logano put up an absolutely monstrous lap, going nearly three tenths of a second faster than everyone else to win the pole.

The Chase drivers dominated the session and had the 10 fastest laps in the session.

2026 Enjoy Illinois 300 at Gateway Starting Lineup

Click here to download the PDF of the starting lineup.

Start Pos Driver Time Speed 1. Joey Logano 32.817 137.124 2. Kyle Larson 33.093 135.980 3. Ryan Blaney 33.113 135.898 4. Christopher Bell 33.145 135.767 5. Chase Briscoe 33.199 135.546 6. Carson Hocevar 33.236 135.395 7. Bubba Wallace 33.246 135.355 8. Chase Elliott 33.259 135.302 9. Ty Gibbs 33.261 135.294 10. Denny Hamlin 33.312 135.086 11. Alex Bowman 33.407 134.702 12. Zane Smith 33.420 134.650 13. Austin Cindric 33.441 134.565 14. Ryan Preece 33.487 134.381 15. Daniel Suarez 33.492 134.360 16. Josh Berry 33.503 134.316 17. AJ Allmendinger 33.547 134.140 18. Tyler Reddick 33.557 134.100 19. Connor Zilisch 33.572 134.040 20. Ross Chastain 33.583 133.996 21. Chris Buescher 33.607 133.901 22. Austin Dillon 33.624 133.833 23. Brad Keselowski 33.689 133.575 24. William Byron 33.700 133.531 25. Erik Jones 33.713 133.480 26. Cole Custer 33.725 133.432 27. Austin Hill 33.768 133.262 28. John Hunter Nemechek 33.810 133.097 29. Michael McDowell 33.878 132.830 30. Cody Ware 33.926 132.642 31. Noah Gragson 33.934 132.610 32. Ty Dillon 33.943 132.575 33. Riley Herbst 34.062 132.112 34. Todd Gilliland 34.065 132.100 35. Shane Van Gisbergen 34.186 131.633 36. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 34.215 131.521

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