NASCAR Qualifying Results and Starting Lineup for Gateway (2026)

NASCAR qualifying results and starting lineup for the the 2026 Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway (Gateway). Use this NASCAR starting lineup info to build DFS lineups on DraftKings. Joey Logano was fastest and won the pole.
On Saturday afternoon, the NASCAR Cup Series held the qualifying session for this weekend's race at World Wide Technology Raceway, the Enjoy Illinois 300.
Joey Logano put up an absolutely monstrous lap, going nearly three tenths of a second faster than everyone else to win the pole.
The Chase drivers dominated the session and had the 10 fastest laps in the session.
2026 Enjoy Illinois 300 at Gateway Starting Lineup
Click here to download the PDF of the starting lineup.
|Start Pos
|Driver
|Time
|Speed
|1.
|Joey Logano
|32.817
|137.124
|2.
|Kyle Larson
|33.093
|135.980
|3.
|Ryan Blaney
|33.113
|135.898
|4.
|Christopher Bell
|33.145
|135.767
|5.
|Chase Briscoe
|33.199
|135.546
|6.
|Carson Hocevar
|33.236
|135.395
|7.
|Bubba Wallace
|33.246
|135.355
|8.
|Chase Elliott
|33.259
|135.302
|9.
|Ty Gibbs
|33.261
|135.294
|10.
|Denny Hamlin
|33.312
|135.086
|11.
|Alex Bowman
|33.407
|134.702
|12.
|Zane Smith
|33.420
|134.650
|13.
|Austin Cindric
|33.441
|134.565
|14.
|Ryan Preece
|33.487
|134.381
|15.
|Daniel Suarez
|33.492
|134.360
|16.
|Josh Berry
|33.503
|134.316
|17.
|AJ Allmendinger
|33.547
|134.140
|18.
|Tyler Reddick
|33.557
|134.100
|19.
|Connor Zilisch
|33.572
|134.040
|20.
|Ross Chastain
|33.583
|133.996
|21.
|Chris Buescher
|33.607
|133.901
|22.
|Austin Dillon
|33.624
|133.833
|23.
|Brad Keselowski
|33.689
|133.575
|24.
|William Byron
|33.700
|133.531
|25.
|Erik Jones
|33.713
|133.480
|26.
|Cole Custer
|33.725
|133.432
|27.
|Austin Hill
|33.768
|133.262
|28.
|John Hunter Nemechek
|33.810
|133.097
|29.
|Michael McDowell
|33.878
|132.830
|30.
|Cody Ware
|33.926
|132.642
|31.
|Noah Gragson
|33.934
|132.610
|32.
|Ty Dillon
|33.943
|132.575
|33.
|Riley Herbst
|34.062
|132.112
|34.
|Todd Gilliland
|34.065
|132.100
|35.
|Shane Van Gisbergen
|34.186
|131.633
|36.
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|34.215
|131.521
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