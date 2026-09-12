NASCAR Practice Speeds, Lap Averages, and Notes for Gateway (2026)

NASCAR practice speeds, lap averages and notes for the 2026 Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway (Gateway). Use the NASCAR stats and data to build DFS lineups on DraftKings. Ryan Blaney was fastest.
The NASCAR Cup Series ran a single practice session at World Wide Technology Raceway (Gateway) on Saturday afternoon in preparation for the upcoming Enjoy Illinois 300 on Sunday afternoon.
The 36-car field all took the track for a combined 50-minute session, as NASCAR has officially moved to that being the protocol each week.
Below you will find key notes from the practice session as well as the practice speeds for all drivers.
Important Practice Notes
The Toyotas - Christopher Bell noted that the Toyotas waited longer to go out in practice than others, which could be a reason why they lacked speed on some of the charts during this session. Tyler Reddick (fifth-fastest) was the only Toyota in the top 10 on the speed chart.
Chris Buescher - The No. 17 Ford failed pre-race inspection twice. Buescher will lose his pit stall selection this weekend and his car chief will be ejected.
Chris Buescher failed inspection twice and loses pit stall selection for Gateway. In addition, his car chief was ejected for the weekend.
— Jeff Gluck (@jeff_gluck) September 12, 2026
2026 Enjoy Illinois 300 at Gateway Practice Speed Chart
Click here to download the PDF of the practice speed chart.
|Rank
|Driver
|Time
|Speed
|Fastest Lap
|Laps Ran
|Behind Leader
|1.
|Ryan Blaney
|33.170
|135.665
|3
|73
|---.---
|2.
|Joey Logano
|33.207
|135.514
|2
|62
|-0.037
|3.
|Josh Berry
|33.210
|135.501
|1
|66
|-0.040
|4.
|Connor Zilisch
|33.242
|135.371
|2
|50
|-0.072
|5.
|Tyler Reddick
|33.260
|135.298
|1
|60
|-0.090
|6.
|Carson Hocevar
|33.309
|135.099
|2
|64
|-0.139
|7.
|Daniel Suarez
|33.366
|134.868
|1
|51
|-0.196
|8.
|Chase Elliott
|33.371
|134.848
|3
|64
|-0.201
|9.
|Todd Gilliland
|33.375
|134.831
|2
|48
|-0.205
|10.
|William Byron
|33.384
|134.795
|3
|60
|-0.214
|11.
|Ryan Preece
|33.388
|134.779
|4
|67
|-0.218
|12.
|Christopher Bell
|33.409
|134.694
|3
|59
|-0.239
|13.
|Austin Cindric
|33.418
|134.658
|3
|62
|-0.248
|14.
|Shane Van Gisbergen
|33.433
|134.598
|2
|52
|-0.263
|15.
|Erik Jones
|33.452
|134.521
|2
|49
|-0.282
|16.
|Brad Keselowski
|33.467
|134.461
|3
|52
|-0.297
|17.
|Zane Smith
|33.470
|134.449
|3
|48
|-0.300
|18.
|Ross Chastain
|33.470
|134.449
|3
|52
|-0.300
|19.
|Bubba Wallace
|33.479
|134.413
|3
|48
|-0.309
|20.
|Michael McDowell
|33.488
|134.376
|3
|55
|-0.318
|21.
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|33.492
|134.360
|2
|50
|-0.322
|22.
|Alex Bowman
|33.499
|134.332
|2
|46
|-0.329
|23.
|John Hunter Nemechek
|33.509
|134.292
|2
|42
|-0.339
|24.
|Ty Gibbs
|33.556
|134.104
|2
|42
|-0.386
|25.
|Kyle Larson
|33.571
|134.044
|1
|54
|-0.401
|26.
|Austin Dillon
|33.601
|133.925
|2
|56
|-0.431
|27.
|Ty Dillon
|33.618
|133.857
|4
|37
|-0.448
|28.
|AJ Allmendinger
|33.642
|133.761
|3
|50
|-0.472
|29.
|Chase Briscoe
|33.653
|133.718
|5
|53
|-0.483
|30.
|Denny Hamlin
|33.665
|133.670
|44
|45
|-0.495
|31.
|Noah Gragson
|33.669
|133.654
|3
|42
|-0.499
|32.
|Cody Ware
|33.717
|133.464
|19
|35
|-0.547
|33.
|Cole Custer
|33.718
|133.460
|3
|39
|-0.548
|34.
|Austin Hill
|33.772
|133.246
|3
|53
|-0.602
|35.
|Chris Buescher
|33.879
|132.826
|8
|52
|-0.709
|36.
|Riley Herbst
|33.888
|132.790
|37
|39
|-0.718
2026 Enjoy Illinois 300 at Gateway 10-Lap Averages
|Rank
|Driver
|From Lap
|To Lap
|Avg Speed
|1.
|Ryan Blaney
|1
|10
|134.236
|2.
|Joey Logano
|2
|11
|134.138
|3.
|Carson Hocevar
|1
|10
|134.116
|4.
|Christopher Bell
|1
|10
|134.104
|5.
|Josh Berry
|1
|10
|133.704
|6.
|Austin Cindric
|1
|10
|133.702
|7.
|Tyler Reddick
|1
|10
|133.519
|8.
|Brad Keselowski
|1
|10
|133.471
|9.
|Todd Gilliland
|1
|10
|133.467
|10.
|Kyle Larson
|7
|16
|133.304
|11.
|Michael McDowell
|1
|10
|133.283
|12.
|Daniel Suarez
|1
|10
|133.281
|13.
|Shane Van Gisbergen
|1
|10
|133.268
|14.
|Ryan Preece
|1
|10
|133.264
|15.
|Denny Hamlin
|3
|12
|133.221
|16.
|Ross Chastain
|1
|10
|133.084
|17.
|Chase Elliott
|1
|10
|132.866
|18.
|Connor Zilisch
|1
|10
|132.832
|19.
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|1
|10
|132.790
|20.
|Cole Custer
|1
|10
|132.714
|21.
|Ty Dillon
|1
|10
|132.642
|22.
|William Byron
|28
|37
|132.627
|23.
|Bubba Wallace
|8
|17
|132.465
|24.
|Chase Briscoe
|21
|30
|132.452
|25.
|Ty Gibbs
|11
|20
|132.362
|26.
|Chris Buescher
|2
|11
|132.274
|27.
|Cody Ware
|4
|13
|132.116
|28.
|Zane Smith
|24
|33
|131.861
|29.
|Alex Bowman
|10
|19
|131.823
|30.
|Noah Gragson
|22
|31
|131.615
|31.
|AJ Allmendinger
|34
|43
|131.607
|32.
|Erik Jones
|9
|18
|131.592
|33.
|Riley Herbst
|7
|16
|131.582
|34.
|John Hunter Nemechek
|11
|20
|131.553
|35.
|Austin Hill
|29
|38
|131.508
|36.
|Austin Dillon
|10
|19
|131.506
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