NASCAR Practice Speeds, Lap Averages, and Notes for Gateway (2026)

September 12, 2026

NASCAR practice speeds, lap averages and notes for the 2026 Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway (Gateway). Use the NASCAR stats and data to build DFS lineups on DraftKings. Ryan Blaney was fastest.

The NASCAR Cup Series ran a single practice session at World Wide Technology Raceway (Gateway) on Saturday afternoon in preparation for the upcoming Enjoy Illinois 300 on Sunday afternoon.

The 36-car field all took the track for a combined 50-minute session, as NASCAR has officially moved to that being the protocol each week.

Below you will find key notes from the practice session as well as the practice speeds for all drivers.

Important Practice Notes

The Toyotas - Christopher Bell noted that the Toyotas waited longer to go out in practice than others, which could be a reason why they lacked speed on some of the charts during this session. Tyler Reddick (fifth-fastest) was the only Toyota in the top 10 on the speed chart.

Chris Buescher - The No. 17 Ford failed pre-race inspection twice. Buescher will lose his pit stall selection this weekend and his car chief will be ejected.

Chris Buescher failed inspection twice and loses pit stall selection for Gateway. In addition, his car chief was ejected for the weekend. — Jeff Gluck (@jeff_gluck) September 12, 2026

2026 Enjoy Illinois 300 at Gateway Practice Speed Chart

Click here to download the PDF of the practice speed chart.

Rank Driver Time Speed Fastest Lap Laps Ran Behind Leader 1. Ryan Blaney 33.170 135.665 3 73 ---.--- 2. Joey Logano 33.207 135.514 2 62 -0.037 3. Josh Berry 33.210 135.501 1 66 -0.040 4. Connor Zilisch 33.242 135.371 2 50 -0.072 5. Tyler Reddick 33.260 135.298 1 60 -0.090 6. Carson Hocevar 33.309 135.099 2 64 -0.139 7. Daniel Suarez 33.366 134.868 1 51 -0.196 8. Chase Elliott 33.371 134.848 3 64 -0.201 9. Todd Gilliland 33.375 134.831 2 48 -0.205 10. William Byron 33.384 134.795 3 60 -0.214 11. Ryan Preece 33.388 134.779 4 67 -0.218 12. Christopher Bell 33.409 134.694 3 59 -0.239 13. Austin Cindric 33.418 134.658 3 62 -0.248 14. Shane Van Gisbergen 33.433 134.598 2 52 -0.263 15. Erik Jones 33.452 134.521 2 49 -0.282 16. Brad Keselowski 33.467 134.461 3 52 -0.297 17. Zane Smith 33.470 134.449 3 48 -0.300 18. Ross Chastain 33.470 134.449 3 52 -0.300 19. Bubba Wallace 33.479 134.413 3 48 -0.309 20. Michael McDowell 33.488 134.376 3 55 -0.318 21. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 33.492 134.360 2 50 -0.322 22. Alex Bowman 33.499 134.332 2 46 -0.329 23. John Hunter Nemechek 33.509 134.292 2 42 -0.339 24. Ty Gibbs 33.556 134.104 2 42 -0.386 25. Kyle Larson 33.571 134.044 1 54 -0.401 26. Austin Dillon 33.601 133.925 2 56 -0.431 27. Ty Dillon 33.618 133.857 4 37 -0.448 28. AJ Allmendinger 33.642 133.761 3 50 -0.472 29. Chase Briscoe 33.653 133.718 5 53 -0.483 30. Denny Hamlin 33.665 133.670 44 45 -0.495 31. Noah Gragson 33.669 133.654 3 42 -0.499 32. Cody Ware 33.717 133.464 19 35 -0.547 33. Cole Custer 33.718 133.460 3 39 -0.548 34. Austin Hill 33.772 133.246 3 53 -0.602 35. Chris Buescher 33.879 132.826 8 52 -0.709 36. Riley Herbst 33.888 132.790 37 39 -0.718

2026 Enjoy Illinois 300 at Gateway 10-Lap Averages

Rank Driver From Lap To Lap Avg Speed 1. Ryan Blaney 1 10 134.236 2. Joey Logano 2 11 134.138 3. Carson Hocevar 1 10 134.116 4. Christopher Bell 1 10 134.104 5. Josh Berry 1 10 133.704 6. Austin Cindric 1 10 133.702 7. Tyler Reddick 1 10 133.519 8. Brad Keselowski 1 10 133.471 9. Todd Gilliland 1 10 133.467 10. Kyle Larson 7 16 133.304 11. Michael McDowell 1 10 133.283 12. Daniel Suarez 1 10 133.281 13. Shane Van Gisbergen 1 10 133.268 14. Ryan Preece 1 10 133.264 15. Denny Hamlin 3 12 133.221 16. Ross Chastain 1 10 133.084 17. Chase Elliott 1 10 132.866 18. Connor Zilisch 1 10 132.832 19. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 1 10 132.790 20. Cole Custer 1 10 132.714 21. Ty Dillon 1 10 132.642 22. William Byron 28 37 132.627 23. Bubba Wallace 8 17 132.465 24. Chase Briscoe 21 30 132.452 25. Ty Gibbs 11 20 132.362 26. Chris Buescher 2 11 132.274 27. Cody Ware 4 13 132.116 28. Zane Smith 24 33 131.861 29. Alex Bowman 10 19 131.823 30. Noah Gragson 22 31 131.615 31. AJ Allmendinger 34 43 131.607 32. Erik Jones 9 18 131.592 33. Riley Herbst 7 16 131.582 34. John Hunter Nemechek 11 20 131.553 35. Austin Hill 29 38 131.508 36. Austin Dillon 10 19 131.506

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