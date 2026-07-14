July 14, 2026

Zach's DraftKings PGA DFS lineup picks for The Open Championship (2026). His PGA DFS targets and value plays for daily fantasy golf lineups.

Welcome, everyone, to my DraftKings PGA DFS lineup picks and advice for the 2026 edition of The Open Championship. I'll be providing DFS picks and analysis to help you set those winning DraftKings lineups for the final major of the season. After last week's Genesis Scottish Open, the PGA Tour stays in the United Kingdom for The Open Championship, which is the final major of the season. Before heading to Royal Birkdale, the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour will come together just outside Edinburgh for the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club.

The Open Championship is back at Royal Birkdale Golf Club for the 11th time in its history, with Jordan Spieth claiming the win in its last visit in 2017. The course has had a major renovation since that event, with a new hole added and different tee boxes and bunkering in several spots. The elite field will face a tough test of links golf, as it navigates the course winding through the dunes in Southport, Merseyside, which is just north of Liverpool, England. Scottie Scheffler will be looking to defend his title from Royal Portrush last year, but he'll be in a tough matchup against a deep, strong field.

The RotoBaller team has you covered with details on the course, the field, the history of the event, and much more throughout the week, so be sure to check out all the coverage available at the PGA hub on RotoBaller. In this post, I'll break down six of my top DFS fantasy golf plays coming into the week.

Big Dogs: Top-Tier PGA DFS Lineup Picks

Tommy Fleetwood ($10.5K)

Fleetwood grew up just 10 minutes from the course and is very familiar with the layout, the weather, and the challenge he'll face this week at The Open Championship. He is looking to become the first English-born champion since 1992, and the 35-year-old veteran has been in great form coming back to Europe, where he has such an extended track record of success.

"It's very rare to have an opportunity to play a tournament, let alone The Open, in the town where you grew up in front of fans that were all there to support you. Very excited." There's no place like home. Tommy Fleetwood has an incredible opportunity ahead of him this week… pic.twitter.com/zJ4U2dlAWz — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 13, 2026

This will be Fleetwood's 33rd career major. He has made the cut in seven of his 11 appearances at The Open Championship, with five top-25 finishes. He finished runner-up in 2019, T4 in 2022, and T10 in 2023. He finished T16 last year before taking the FedExCup Playoffs by storm and winning the TOUR Championship for his first PGA Tour victory.

He added another win last October at the DP World India Championship and is up to eight wins on the DP World Tour to go with that one PGA Tour win.

In 2026, Fleetwood has 11 top-25 finishes, including six top-10 finishes in his 15 events this year. He finished in the top 15 in each of his last five straight tournaments and ended up T13 at the Genesis Scottish Open last week.

Over the last three months, he ranks third in the field in Driving Accuracy and seventh in Total Strokes Gained. He also ranks in the top 11 in the field in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green, Total Strokes Gained, and Driving Accuracy over the last 12 months.

The hometown story will get lots of attention, but his consistency, current form, and proven pedigree make him a serious contender and a great anchor for your fantasy lineups this week.

Matt Fitzpatrick ($10K)

The other big name I'm targeting as a centerpiece this week is another English player. Matt Fitzpatrick continues to stack impressive results and is coming off a T3 last week in Scotland. He has had mixed results in majors, but comes to The Open Championship with great momentum and upside for this week.

He has already won three times on the PGA Tour this season, claiming the Valspar Championship, the RBC Heritage, and the Zurich Classic of New Orleans (alongside his brother, Alex Fitzpatrick). He has added four other top-5 finishes on the PGA Tour this season, including three of the last four weeks with a runner-up finish at the RBC Canadian Open, a fourth-place finish at the Travelers Championship, and last week's T3 in Scotland.

Over the last six months, he ranks second in the field in Strokes Gained: Approach and Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green while also ranking in the top 10 in Total Strokes Gained and Driving Accuracy.

As far as majors, Fitzpatrick won the U.S. Open in 2022, but he has only had three top-10 finishes in his 15 majors since then. One of those top-10 finishes did come at Royal Portrush in The Open Championship last year when he finished T4, which is his personal best for this Open Championship.

His track record in this major isn't quite as awesome as some of the other pay-up plays, but his current form should balance that out, and he's proved he can succeed on links-style courses in his home country in the past.

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Underdogs: Mid-Range PGA DFS Lineup Picks

Collin Morikawa ($8.7K)

Morikawa is a great mid-range option, with his salary under $9K and plenty of momentum heading into Royal Birkdale. He has proved he can win on similar courses in the past and has the creativity and accuracy that make him a great fit for links-style courses.

Morikawa got back into the winner's circle at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February and finished in the top 10 in four straight events after that, even though he was playing through a back injury that forced his withdrawal from THE PLAYERS Championship.

After a T7 at the Masters and a T4 at the RBC Heritage, he had a few finishes outside the top 25 before roaring back with a T17 at the U.S. Open and a solo third-place finish in his most recent event, the Travelers Championship.

Morikawa leads the field in Strokes Gained: Approach over the last six months, while also ranking seventh in Driving Accuracy and fifth in Total Strokes Gained. His approach game and iron play make him a great option in majors and give him both a high floor and a high ceiling.

PUMP THE BRAKES 🔥 Collin Morikawa showing off his iron game with this approach shot pic.twitter.com/ffQ9ET0ERY — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) June 12, 2026

In 2021, Morikawa won The Open Championship at Royal St. George's by two strokes over Jordan Spieth, who won in 2017 at this course. He has missed the cut in three of his four Open Championships since then, but his outstanding form this season and strong momentum after finishing third in his last start should give him a chance at a much better result this week.

If his putter cooperates, he could claim his second Claret Jug, but his great work tee-to-green is enough to make him a good fantasy play under $9K.

Robert MacIntyre ($8K)

After getting a memorable win in his native Scotland in 2024, MacIntyre was in a position last week to possibly claim a second career win at The Renaissance Club. However, he started his final round slowly on Sunday and only managed a T3 behind Tom Kim and Min Woo Lee.

MacIntyre offers a completely different skill set than Morikawa, but he has had plenty of success at The Open Championship in the past and has shown he can contend in majors and on links-style layouts. Sunday's fade may help keep him from becoming too chalky at this price, but he still comes loaded with upside and a good chance at a high finish.

While he hasn't won yet on the PGA Tour this season, MacIntyre has been close with eight top-25 finishes, including four top-5 finishes. He finished T2 at the Valero Texas Open for his best finish of the season, but also finished T10 at the Travelers before last week's T3, showing that he's trending in the right direction.

He only ranks No. 100 in Strokes Gained: Approach over the last three months, but he has done good work around the greens and with his putter, and his irons looked much better last week in Scotland.

Last fall, he won the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship on the DP World Tour, and he has made the cut in each of his six trips to The Open Championship, including three top-10 finishes.

He also finished second at last year's U.S. Open. He missed the cut in both the Masters and the PGA Championship this year, but now that his game has rounded back into form, he is set up to show off his links ability again this week.

Junkyard Dogs: Top PGA DFS Value Picks

Russell Henley ($7.7K)

Henley has posted back-to-back top-10 finishes at The Open Championship in the last two seasons and has some strong momentum so far this season. He won the Charles Schwab Challenge in a playoff at the end of May and has been very consistent throughout the year so far.

Henley applies the pressure 🔥 He sticks it to 4 feet 10 inches for birdie on the first playoff hole pic.twitter.com/6swsQdDo7A — Golf on CBS ⛳ (@GolfonCBS) May 31, 2026

Henley has 10 top-25 finishes in his 15 PGA Tour events this season, including four top-10 finishes. After his win at Colonial, he posted a T22 at the Memorial Tournament and a T12 at the Travelers Championship. Like Morikawa, his iron play is exquisite and should play up in this setup, along with his accuracy off the tee.

Over the last three months, he has led the field in Driving Accuracy and ranks 16th in Strokes Gained: Approach and 17th in Total Strokes Gained. Like Morikawa, he has a high floor and a high ceiling as a result of his iron play and short game.

Henley has not won a major or finished runner-up in his career, but has made the cut in four of the last five majors with three top-10 finishes and also finished in the top 10 in each of the last two Open Championships.

If the trend of no repeat Champion Golfer of the Year continues this season and we get another first-time major winner, Henley is one of the strongest candidates for a breakthrough win, and getting him under $8K is an outstanding value.

Nicolai Hojgaard ($6.6K)

In a deep field like this week's, there are many excellent value plays from all across the lower regions of the salary structure. To see more options from below $8K, be sure to check out my full Value Plays post on the premium dashboard for some more affordable options that I think have a strong chance of posting good finishes this week.

Hojgaard has shown a high ceiling, and the 25-year-old from Denmark has shown both a high ceiling and a high floor when at his best. He has made the cut in four straight appearances at The Open Championship with a pair of top-25 finishes and a personal best of T14 last year at Royal Portrush.

He won three times on the DP World Tour, including the DP World Tour Championship in 2023. His European background should serve him well on links-style setups like Royal Birkdale, which is why I'm in on his upside this week.

He has played full-time on the PGA Tour for the last few seasons with several near-misses, but he is still in search of his first PGA Tour win. He finished runner-up at the Texas Children's Houston Open and the Truist Championship this season with top-6 finishes at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic on the DP World Tour, the WM Phoenix Open, and the Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches.

He seems on the verge of a breakthrough win, but he stumbled a bit while missing three cuts in a row in June. He seemed to find his footing at the Travelers Championship a few weeks ago, posting a T14. At the Genesis Scottish Open last week, he was strong in every category except putting and ended up finishing T26.

His strong finishes at The Open Championship give him a high floor this week, while his spike performances and trending form give him a high ceiling. Including him on your roster saves enough salary to add multiple stars to the mix, and he could finally put it together and get that big breakthrough this week if things go his way.

More PGA Analysis and Picks

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