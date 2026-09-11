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Nick Mariano's Closer Rankings and Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups (Week 25)

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Garrett Whitlock - Fantasy Baseball Rankings, Draft Sleepers, Waiver Wire Pickups

Nick Mariano's top 50 closer fantasy baseball rankings, breakouts and closer waiver wire pickups for saves and holds - updated rankings for Week 25 of 2026.

In This Article hide
Top 50 Closers: Fantasy Baseball Rankings (Week 25)
Mike's Closers Fantasy Baseball Analysis, Waiver Wire Pickups
Short Relief: More Closers and Bullpen Notes
More Fantasy Baseball Analysis

The trade deadline came and went, and now we sprint through August. This column brings you my updated fantasy baseball closer rankings for Week 25 of 2026with tiered closer rankings and relievers to add across all league types. This week, Andy Smith is back with the rankings, while I (Mike Carter) will continue to provide waiver wire suggestions.

With essentially two weeks to go, you might find yourself in a spot where you need saves or holds. You could also be in a position where you could shave a small percentage off those precious ratios if you are chasing roto points in your league. These guys could really help you the rest of the way.

Keep up with the latest and greatest by signing up for our industry-leading news notifications. Here are our updated top-50 fantasy baseball closer rankings and waiver suggestions. Stats are gathered through September second. Waiver wire relief pitcher options can help your team immediately. Need saves? Ratio help? Strikeouts? Read on.

Featured Promo: Save 50% off the regular price with discount code SUMMER, for a limited time. Exclusive access to our Team Sync platform, DFS cheat sheets, Lineup Optimizers, betting/prop picks, and exclusive content from Nick Mariano and Eric Cross! GAIN ACCESS NOW

 

Top 50 Closers: Fantasy Baseball Rankings (Week 25)

Tier Rank Player Team
1 1 Mason Miller SD
1 2 Josh Hader HOU
1 3 Jhoan Duran PHI
1 4 Bryan Baker TB
1 5 Cade Smith CLE
1 6 Louis Varland TOR
2 7 David Bednar NYY
2 8 Mason Montgomery PIT
2 9 Jacob Latz TEX
2 10 Trevor Megill MIL
2 11 Aroldis Chapman BOS
3 12 Raisel Iglesias ATL
3 13 Emilio Pagan CIN
3 14 Tanner Scott LAD
3 15 Andres Munoz SEA
4 16 Kodai Senga NYM
4 17 Kenley Jansen DET
4 18 Riley O'Brien STL
4 19 Yoendrys Gomez MIN
5 20 Grant Taylor CHW
5 21 Jordan Romano COL
5 22 Calvin Faucher MIA
5 23 Ben Joyce LAA
5 24 Steven Cruz KC
6 25 Hogan Harris OAK
6 26 Andrew Kittredge BAL
6 27 Bryan Hudson CHW
6 28 Juan Morillo ARI
6 29 Elvis Alvarado OAK
7 30 Brandyn Garcia ARI
7 31 Dylan Smith SF
7 32 Jacob Webb CHC
7 33 Nate Pearson KC
7 34 Rico Garcia BAL
7 35 Sean Newcomb CHW
8 36 Bryan Abreu HOU
8 37 Didier Fuentes ATL
8 38 Tyler Wells TB
8 39 Garrett Whitlock BOS
8 40 Adrian Morejon SD
8 41 Abner Uribe MIL
9 42 Edgardo Henriquez LAD
9 43 Bradgley Rodriguez SD
9 44 Evan Phillips LAD
9 45 Michael Petersen MIA
9 46 Samy Natera Jr. LAA
10 47 Erik Miller BOS
10 48 Trent Harris SF
10 49 Daniel Duarte NYM
10 50 Jeff Hoffman MIN

 

Mike's Closers Fantasy Baseball Analysis, Waiver Wire Pickups

Don't forget to check our daily updates on the closer depth charts if you have more questions and want even more names!

Garrett Whitlock, Boston Red Sox

Whitlock has been a premier weapon for Boston, and this year has been no exception as he has battled through injury to be a bullpen stalwart. Look at his post-All-Star break numbers below, and you can see the difference he makes while getting the ball most nights to closer Aroldis Chapman.

Whitlock will be the top setup guy the rest of the way, and also get save chances on nights where Chapman needs a night off. Whitlock earned a save on Monday, his third of the season. He has a 1.88 ERA, 24 holds, and a 30% K% this season. He remains among the best relievers in the game.

Those needing a weekend streamer should target Whitlock with confidence as he will face the Royals and then open next week with a tilt in Texas.

Hagen Smith, Chicago White Sox

Smith has proven to be a valuable weapon in the White Sox bullpen while serving a variety of roles. He has closed games, been a middle relief option, been a high-leverage option, and even opened games. In fact, he opened the game on Thursday night against Pittsburgh and struck out three in two innings.

His best role is most likely a high-leverage role, even though he was a starter in the minor leagues. Note that he gets by mostly with a four-seamer, which is average velocity, but a wipeout slider and a show-me cutter.

For the rest of the season, I would look for Smith in a setup role, as manager Will Venable seems to be toying with using him more there. Smith could move back to the rotation next year, or he could end up in a similar role, perhaps even getting a shot at closing.

Brandyn Garcia, Arizona Diamondbacks

Every time I think Juan Morillo has the job in Arizona, Garcia comes roaring back with a save, and he's a really good pitcher on top of it. This is a full-blown committee in Arizona with Garcia, Juan Morillo, and Kevin Ginkel divvying up chances right now.

Garcia earned a save on Saturday and followed that up with a hold on Sunday. He actually leads the team with five saves; Morillo and Ginkel have three each. Morillo blew the next save on Tuesday, and there has not been an opportunity since then. Garcia has a good chance to get the next opportunity.

Check out his Statcast below, and you can see there's a lot to like here: good fastball velocity, high strikeout percentage, low walk percentage, and an absurdly high groundball rate. It's a valid argument that he is their best weapon in the bullpen.

After a weekend series against the Rangers, Garcia should have opportunities to pitch with a lead against the Marlins to open next week.

Evan Phillips, Los Angeles Dodgers

Phillips is back after a year on injury for the Dodgers, and he is already back in a high-leverage role. Scott has largely saved the day for the team with his 22 saves, 2.62 ERA, and 12 holds. Phillips has quietly taken on a top setup role this month.

A key piece of information is that manager Dave Roberts said that when Edwin Diaz returns from the IL, he will not return to closing, but to a lower-leverage role for now. That bodes well for Phillips to continue his current role and get save opportunities as well, based on handedness and game situations in Los Angeles.

You can see how effective Phillips has been since his return below, continuing his solid August into September. He has a save and a hold this week and looks to be a solid bullpen piece moving forward over the next two weeks. He is a top target for needing holds.

The Dodgers have a favorable stretch of games coming up with matchups against the Marlins, Reds, and Giants, which should give Phillips many opportunities to pitch with a lead.

Dedniel Nunez, New York Mets

Much has been written about the three-headed monster in New York of Kodai Senga, Daniel Duarte, and Nate Lavender, and rightfully so. But many have forgotten about Nunez, who has also returned from injury and been effective.

Nunez has seemed to replace Duarte in the leverage ranks, pitching twice this week in higher leverage situations and earning holds. He has formed a 1-2 punch with Lavender to set up closer Kodai Senga, who has seven saves now in this new role for him.

Nunez has pitched in only 13 games this season, but he has three holds and has been effective lately. On nights when Snega needs a night off, Nunez would be a good bet to vulture a save. All of us are looking for last-minute saves, and Nunez could help you out. After a weekend series against the Yankees, the Mets will face the Orioles in what could provide some late-inning opportunities with a lead.

Trent Harris, San Francisco Giants

I think Harris is a better pitcher than would-be closer Dylan Smith, and I have been encouraging fantasy players to consider adding Harris for a couple of weeks. Lo and behold, Harris got a save on Monday, and then converted his first save opportunity on Wednesday night.

You might call this a committee with Dylan Smith and veteran Joel Kuhnel, but Harris seems like the best bet to get the bulk of the opportunities the next two weeks, with Smith having faltered lately and Kuhnel being best used in a setup or middle relief role.

Harris has a save and four holds in only 16 appearances this year, with a tidy 2.81 ERA and 31.3% K%. Add him now where you can.

 

Short Relief: More Closers and Bullpen Notes

  • The Baltimore Orioles have been a closer-by-committee situation for months now, led by veteran Andrew Kittredge. The team expected to have would-be closers Ryan Helsley and Felix Bautista back by now, but both have been slowed by extended recovery from injuries. Helsley is likely closer to a return than Bautista, per manager Craig Albernaz. Even if one or both do return, Kittredge is probably the best bet to get saves most nights these next two weeks.
  • The Chicago Cubs were chugging along just fine with Jacob Webb before hitting some snags last week. One-time closer Daniel Palencia is still trying to find his good stuff and location and isn't an option to close right now. The best bet is that Webb continues in the job, so long as his forearm issue does not crop up again over the next few days.
  • Los Angeles seems to be playing roulette with their bullpen arms. I think I can understand the method behind manager Dave Roberts' madness. With a healthy lead in the division, he is testing relief arms as a kind of tryout for the fall playoffs. While maddening for fantasy players, as a baseball fan, it makes a kind of sense. The best bet most nights is still Tanner Scott, even after Edwin Diaz comes back; Roberts mentioned Diaz would return to lower leverage when he can come off the IL with his neck issue.

Remember, at the end of the day, fantasy baseball should be a fun distraction from the rigors of daily life, and we should not take the game too seriously. Have fun with it and keep grinding; don't give up your fantasy baseball dreams just to switch to football next month. Hang in there!

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More Fantasy Baseball Analysis

Closers: Nick Mariano's Rankings, Waiver Wire
Start/Sit Chart: Pitcher Matchups (9/7-9/13)
Start/Sit Chart: Hitter Matchups (9/7-9/13)
MLB DFS Lineup Picks: Friday, 9/11


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