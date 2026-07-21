3 Impact Fantasy Baseball Prospects To Stash - Quinn Mathews, Jett Williams, Charlie Condon

July 21, 2026

Three top fantasy baseball prospects - Quinn Mathews, Jett Williams, Charlie Condon - that can make big impacts. These MLB prospects are waiver wire pickups or stashes.

So far, managers have seen the importance of stashing prospects during the first half. Players like Cole Carrigg, Henry Bolte, A.J. Ewing, Payton Tolle, Gage Jump, and Sam Antonacci have all flashed high-end skills for fantasy and emerged as weekly fantasy options.

In this piece, we will spotlight three of the top prospects at the Triple-A level, including one of the elite power hitters, and determine if managers should look to stash them ahead of their impending MLB debuts.

Should fantasy managers stash these high-end prospects? Let's dive in!

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Quinn Mathews, SP, St. Louis Cardinals

Current Level: AAA

Availability: 5% rostered

2026 AAA Stats: 85 IP, 3.39 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 101 SO, 49 BB

Mathews has seen his fantasy stock soar over the last month of action as he is putting the finishing touches on his Triple-A development.

After an impressive debut season in the Cardinals system in 2024, the southpaw took a massive step back in 2025. Last summer, the former fourth-round pick out of Stanford struggled at Triple-A, posting a hefty 3.93 ERA and 1.60 WHIP over 94 innings.

While these struggles began to show during the early portion of the 2026 season, he has since turned the corner in a massive way. Through his first 35 2/3 innings, the left-hander posted a 5.55 ERA with a 1.63 WHIP, which put him firmly off the stash radar in nearly all league types.

However, since then, Mathews has looked like an entirely new pitcher at Memphis, logging 43 1/3 innings to the tune of a sharp 1.87 ERA and a 0.85 WHIP. During this noted surge, the southpaw has racked up 53 punchouts while walking only 18, a stark improvement over his early-season struggles. He continued to find success on July 18, allowing one run over six frames with a 4:1 K:BB.

Even though it may seem Mathews is on the doorstep of joining the Cardinals, the recent emergence of Kyle Leahy has pushed his debut back. Leahy began the campaign with a 4.63 ERA (through 70 frames) but has quietly been one of the game's top options, posting a sharp 0.47 ERA over his last 19 1/3 innings.

Managers should continue to monitor his production, but Mathews appears all but finished with his development in the minor leagues, setting him up for an early call-up in the second half.

#STLCards No. 6 prospect Quinn Mathews hurled seven scoreless innings, allowing two hits and two walks with seven strikeouts for @memphisredbirds! 🏆: https://t.co/TLUttzKGVV pic.twitter.com/mRqygVRT61 — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) July 13, 2026

- Written by Andy Smith

Jett Williams, INF, Milwaukee Brewers

Current Level: AAA

Availability: 5% rostered

2026 AAA Stats: 80 G, .234/.341/.385, 9 2B, 9 HR, 21 SB

The Milwaukee Brewers acquired Jett Williams in the trade that sent ace Freddy Peralta to the New York Mets. Unlike many top prospects who are carried by one elite skill, Williams stands out because he does everything well.

Unfortunately, Williams would have already been called up once infielder David Hamilton went down with a hamstring injury, but he is currently dealing with an injury of his own.

Although his wrist injury is considered minor, the Brewers elected to call up outfielder Luis Lara instead.

Overall, Williams has enough power to reach double-digit home runs, above-average speed, and the defensive versatility to play second base, shortstop, and center field.

At Triple-A this season, the 22-year-old is slashing .234/.341/.385 with nine home runs and 21 stolen bases.

Jett Williams is ready for takeoff ... again! ✈️ MLB's No. 57 prospect (@Brewers) goes deep for the THIRD time in his past four plate appearances for the Triple-A @nashvillesounds. Watch what happens next: https://t.co/7xBadLh8HR pic.twitter.com/Ua2Z5asgpX — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) June 17, 2026

While his raw power is not his calling card, he makes up for it with one of the better approaches among young hitters. Williams has posted an impressive 13.2% walk rate while striking out just 22% of the time.

The biggest question now is when Milwaukee will give him his shot in the majors. Shortstop Cooper Pratt has been below average offensively, posting a 97 wRC+, while veteran utilityman Joey Ortiz has struggled to the tune of a 68 wRC+.

Once Williams is fully healthy, he should be in the majors sooner rather than later. He is worth stashing in 15-team leagues, especially for managers looking for stolen bases down the stretch.

-Written by Marty Tallman

Charlie Condon, OF, Colorado Rockies

Current Level: AAA

Availability: 5% rostered

2026 AAA Stats: 82 G, .286/.407/.569, 16 2B, 20 HR, 6 SB

Across 378 Triple-A plate appearances, Condon is slashing .286/.407/.569 with 20 home runs and six stolen bases. Here is a breakdown of his Triple-A Statcast data.

After being named to his second consecutive All-Star Futures Game, there is very little left for Condon to prove in the minors.

The 23-year-old possesses 70-grade power, and his offensive profile is especially exciting because that power should play extremely well at Coors Field.

While Rockies first baseman TJ Rumfield has been productive this season with a 124 wRC+, he should not prevent the organization from promoting its top prospect.

Condon can also play corner outfield and designated hitter, giving Colorado several ways to get his bat into the lineup. Simply put, there is no reason for Condon to remain in Triple-A much longer.

He is an easy stash in all 15-team leagues, and once he reaches the majors, his power upside makes him a player worth rostering in every format.

- Written by Marty Tallman

2026 Prospect Fantasy Baseball Redraft Stash Rankings

Who are the top fantasy baseball prospects to know? Check out our latest 2026 prospect fantasy baseball rankings which are updated regularly by Eric Cross:

Promoted Last Week: Owen Murphy (ATL), Ryan Waldschmidt (ARI), Luis Lara (MIL)

Honorable Mentions (Hitters): Jonathon Long (CHC), James Triantos (CHC), Max Anderson (DET), Zach Ehrhard (LAD), Kemp Alderman (MIA), Ryan Clifford (NYM), Michael Arroyo (SEA), Yohandy Morales (WAS), Abimelec Ortiz (WAS), Harry Ford (WAS), Ryan Ward (LAD)

Honorable Mentions (Pitchers): George Klassen (LAA), Jack Wenninger (NYM), Hunter Barco (PIT), Brody Hopkins (TBR), Jonah Tong (NYM)

Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool:

Who Should I Pickup? Roto Points Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup... Player 1 Player 2 Player 3 Player 4 Who To Pickup? Reset

Choose From The Top Ranked Players Overall C 1B 2B 3B SS OF SP RP 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. Popular Searches Overall C 1B 2B 3B SS OF SP RP vs Shane Drohan Tanner Scott vs Mason Montgomery Erik Miller vs Chase DeLauter Kerry Carpenter vs Cole Carrigg Max Clark vs Joey Cantillo Robert Gasser vs Griffin Jax Joey Cantillo vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs Joey Cantillo Robert Gasser vs Griffin Jax Joey Cantillo vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs Shane Drohan Tanner Scott vs Mason Montgomery Erik Miller vs vs vs vs vs vs vs

2026 Player Decisions. Looking to pick up someone else instead? Today's focus is on specific players like Quinn Mathews, Jett Williams, Charlie Condon, Nick Gonzales, Royce Lewis, Brandon Sproat, Christian Scott, Ryan Jeffers, Lane Thomas, Alex Lange, Dominic Canzone, JJ Bleday, Thommy White. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy baseball rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see MLB player tiles with stats, projections, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Looking to pick up someone else instead? Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for players like Quinn Mathews, Jett Williams, Charlie Condon, Nick Gonzales, Royce Lewis, Brandon Sproat, Christian Scott, Ryan Jeffers, Lane Thomas, Alex Lange, Dominic Canzone, JJ Bleday, Thommy White:

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