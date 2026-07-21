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3 Impact Fantasy Baseball Prospects To Stash - Quinn Mathews, Jett Williams, Charlie Condon

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Quinn Mathews - Fantasy Baseball Rankings, Draft Sleepers, Waiver Wire Pickups

Three top fantasy baseball prospects - Quinn Mathews, Jett Williams, Charlie Condon - that can make big impacts. These MLB prospects are waiver wire pickups or stashes.

So far, managers have seen the importance of stashing prospects during the first half. Players like Cole Carrigg, Henry Bolte, A.J. Ewing, Payton Tolle, Gage Jump, and Sam Antonacci have all flashed high-end skills for fantasy and emerged as weekly fantasy options.

In this piece, we will spotlight three of the top prospects at the Triple-A level, including one of the elite power hitters, and determine if managers should look to stash them ahead of their impending MLB debuts.

Should fantasy managers stash these high-end prospects? Let's dive in!

Featured Promo: Save 50% the regular price with discount code SUMMER, for a limited time. Exclusive access to our Team Sync platform, DFS cheat sheets, Lineup Optimizers, betting/prop picks, and exclusive content from Nick Mariano and Eric Cross! GAIN ACCESS NOW

 

Quinn Mathews, SP, St. Louis Cardinals

Current Level: AAA
Availability: 5% rostered
2026 AAA Stats: 85 IP, 3.39 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 101 SO, 49 BB

Mathews has seen his fantasy stock soar over the last month of action as he is putting the finishing touches on his Triple-A development.

After an impressive debut season in the Cardinals system in 2024, the southpaw took a massive step back in 2025. Last summer, the former fourth-round pick out of Stanford struggled at Triple-A, posting a hefty 3.93 ERA and 1.60 WHIP over 94 innings.

While these struggles began to show during the early portion of the 2026 season, he has since turned the corner in a massive way. Through his first 35 2/3 innings, the left-hander posted a 5.55 ERA with a 1.63 WHIP, which put him firmly off the stash radar in nearly all league types.

However, since then, Mathews has looked like an entirely new pitcher at Memphis, logging 43 1/3 innings to the tune of a sharp 1.87 ERA and a 0.85 WHIP. During this noted surge, the southpaw has racked up 53 punchouts while walking only 18, a stark improvement over his early-season struggles. He continued to find success on July 18, allowing one run over six frames with a 4:1 K:BB.

Even though it may seem Mathews is on the doorstep of joining the Cardinals, the recent emergence of Kyle Leahy has pushed his debut back. Leahy began the campaign with a 4.63 ERA (through 70 frames) but has quietly been one of the game's top options, posting a sharp 0.47 ERA over his last 19 1/3 innings.

Managers should continue to monitor his production, but Mathews appears all but finished with his development in the minor leagues, setting him up for an early call-up in the second half.

- Written by Andy Smith

 

Jett Williams, INF, Milwaukee Brewers

Current Level: AAA
Availability: 5% rostered
2026 AAA Stats: 80 G, .234/.341/.385, 9 2B, 9 HR, 21 SB

The Milwaukee Brewers acquired Jett Williams in the trade that sent ace Freddy Peralta to the New York Mets. Unlike many top prospects who are carried by one elite skill, Williams stands out because he does everything well.

Unfortunately, Williams would have already been called up once infielder David Hamilton went down with a hamstring injury, but he is currently dealing with an injury of his own.

Although his wrist injury is considered minor, the Brewers elected to call up outfielder Luis Lara instead.

Overall, Williams has enough power to reach double-digit home runs, above-average speed, and the defensive versatility to play second base, shortstop, and center field.

At Triple-A this season, the 22-year-old is slashing .234/.341/.385 with nine home runs and 21 stolen bases.

While his raw power is not his calling card, he makes up for it with one of the better approaches among young hitters. Williams has posted an impressive 13.2% walk rate while striking out just 22% of the time.

The biggest question now is when Milwaukee will give him his shot in the majors. Shortstop Cooper Pratt has been below average offensively, posting a 97 wRC+, while veteran utilityman Joey Ortiz has struggled to the tune of a 68 wRC+.

Once Williams is fully healthy, he should be in the majors sooner rather than later. He is worth stashing in 15-team leagues, especially for managers looking for stolen bases down the stretch.

-Written by Marty Tallman

 

Charlie Condon, OF, Colorado Rockies

Current Level: AAA
Availability: 5% rostered
2026 AAA Stats: 82 G, .286/.407/.569, 16 2B, 20 HR, 6 SB

Across 378 Triple-A plate appearances, Condon is slashing .286/.407/.569 with 20 home runs and six stolen bases. Here is a breakdown of his Triple-A Statcast data.

After being named to his second consecutive All-Star Futures Game, there is very little left for Condon to prove in the minors.

The 23-year-old possesses 70-grade power, and his offensive profile is especially exciting because that power should play extremely well at Coors Field.

While Rockies first baseman TJ Rumfield has been productive this season with a 124 wRC+, he should not prevent the organization from promoting its top prospect.

Condon can also play corner outfield and designated hitter, giving Colorado several ways to get his bat into the lineup. Simply put, there is no reason for Condon to remain in Triple-A much longer.

He is an easy stash in all 15-team leagues, and once he reaches the majors, his power upside makes him a player worth rostering in every format.

- Written by Marty Tallman

 

2026 Prospect Fantasy Baseball Redraft Stash Rankings

Who are the top fantasy baseball prospects to know? Check out our latest 2026 prospect fantasy baseball rankings which are updated regularly by Eric Cross:

Promoted Last Week: Owen Murphy (ATL), Ryan Waldschmidt (ARI), Luis Lara (MIL)

Honorable Mentions (Hitters): Jonathon Long (CHC), James Triantos (CHC), Max Anderson (DET), Zach Ehrhard (LAD), Kemp Alderman (MIA), Ryan Clifford (NYM), Michael Arroyo (SEA), Yohandy Morales (WAS), Abimelec Ortiz (WAS), Harry Ford (WAS), Ryan Ward (LAD)

Honorable Mentions (Pitchers): George Klassen (LAA), Jack Wenninger (NYM), Hunter Barco (PIT), Brody Hopkins (TBR), Jonah Tong (NYM)

Rank Player Position Team
1 Kade Anderson SP Mariners
2 Charlie Condon 1B Rockies
3 Joshua Baez OF Cardinals
4 Kaelen Culpepper SS Twins
5 Max Clark OF Tigers
6 Hector Rodriguez OF Reds
7 Zac Veen OF Rockies
8 Walker Jenkins OF Twins
9 Seaver King SS/2B Nationals
10 Karson Milbrandt SP Marlins
11 Ralphy Velazquez 1B Guardians
12 Angel Genao INF Guardians
13 Luke Adams 1B/3B Brewers
14 James Tibbs III OF Dodgers
15 Cooper Ingle C/OF Guardians
16 Jhostynxon Garcia OF Pirates
17 Hagen Smith SP White Sox
18 Jett Williams SS/OF Brewers
19 George Lombard Jr. SS Yankees
20 Elmer Rodriguez SP Yankees
21 Quinn Mathews SP Cardinals
22 River Ryan SP Dodgers
23 Jacob Melton OF Rays
24 Lazaro Montes OF Mariners
25 Jaxon Wiggins SP Cubs

 

Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool:

Who Should I Pickup?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...

 
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2026 Player Decisions. Looking to pick up someone else instead? Today's focus is on specific players like Quinn Mathews, Jett Williams, Charlie Condon, Nick Gonzales, Royce Lewis, Brandon Sproat, Christian Scott, Ryan Jeffers, Lane Thomas, Alex Lange, Dominic Canzone, JJ Bleday, Thommy White. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy baseball rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see MLB player tiles with stats, projections, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Looking to pick up someone else instead? Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for players like Quinn Mathews, Jett Williams, Charlie Condon, Nick Gonzales, Royce Lewis, Brandon Sproat, Christian Scott, Ryan Jeffers, Lane Thomas, Alex Lange, Dominic Canzone, JJ Bleday, Thommy White:

Charlie Condon
vs
Dalton Rushing
Charlie Condon
vs
AJ Smith-Shawver
Charlie Condon
vs
Jake Mangum
Charlie Condon
vs
Walker Jenkins
Charlie Condon
vs
Mitch Bratt
Charlie Condon
vs
Clayton Beeter
Charlie Condon
vs
Anthony Seigler
Charlie Condon
vs
Max Clark
Charlie Condon
vs
Robert Gasser
Charlie Condon
vs
George Lombard Jr.
Charlie Condon
vs
Luke Weaver
Charlie Condon
vs
Jordan Lawlar
Charlie Condon
vs
Elvis Alvarado
Charlie Condon
vs
Jacob Gonzalez
Charlie Condon
vs
Jonah Heim
Charlie Condon
vs
Sam Bachman
Charlie Condon
vs
Trevor Story
Charlie Condon
vs
Clay Holmes
Charlie Condon
vs
Spencer Arrighetti
Charlie Condon
vs
Bryce Eldridge
Charlie Condon
vs
Zach Thornton
Charlie Condon
vs
Brandon Pfaadt
Charlie Condon
vs
Spencer Steer
Charlie Condon
vs
Michael McGreevy
Charlie Condon
vs
Bailey Ober
Charlie Condon
vs
Brayan Rocchio
Charlie Condon
vs
Henry Bolte
Charlie Condon
vs
Luis Lara
Charlie Condon
vs
Willi Castro
Charlie Condon
vs
Erik Miller
Charlie Condon
vs
Walbert Urena
Charlie Condon
vs
Tommy Edman
Charlie Condon
vs
Reynaldo Lopez
Charlie Condon
vs
Chase Meidroth
Charlie Condon
vs
Masyn Winn
Charlie Condon
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Charlie Condon
vs
Jake McCarthy
Charlie Condon
vs
Carson Benge
Charlie Condon
vs
Jose Caballero
Charlie Condon
vs
Chase DeLauter
Charlie Condon
vs
A.J. Ewing
Charlie Condon
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Charlie Condon
vs
Vinnie Pasquantino
Charlie Condon
vs
Curtis Mead
Charlie Condon
vs
Sam Antonacci
Charlie Condon
vs
Mickey Moniak
Charlie Condon
vs
Heliot Ramos
Charlie Condon
vs
Kody Clemens
Charlie Condon
vs
Cole Carrigg
Charlie Condon
vs
Josh Bell
Nick Gonzales
vs
Jacob Webb
Nick Gonzales
vs
Mason Montgomery
Nick Gonzales
vs
Heriberto Hernandez
Nick Gonzales
vs
Royce Lewis
Nick Gonzales
vs
Garrett Mitchell
Nick Gonzales
vs
Brandon Sproat
Nick Gonzales
vs
Yainer Diaz
Nick Gonzales
vs
Christian Scott
Nick Gonzales
vs
Travis Bazzana
Nick Gonzales
vs
Kade Anderson
Nick Gonzales
vs
Jake Burger
Nick Gonzales
vs
Luke Keaschall
Nick Gonzales
vs
Grant Taylor
Nick Gonzales
vs
Ryan Jeffers
Nick Gonzales
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Nick Gonzales
vs
Tristan Peters
Nick Gonzales
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Nick Gonzales
vs
Kerry Carpenter
Nick Gonzales
vs
Tanner Scott
Nick Gonzales
vs
Merrill Kelly
Nick Gonzales
vs
Tyler Wells
Nick Gonzales
vs
Joshua Baez
Nick Gonzales
vs
Josh Bell
Nick Gonzales
vs
Lane Thomas
Nick Gonzales
vs
Cole Carrigg
Nick Gonzales
vs
Alex Lange
Nick Gonzales
vs
Kyle Karros
Nick Gonzales
vs
Dominic Canzone
Nick Gonzales
vs
Gage Jump
Nick Gonzales
vs
Luis Robert Jr.
Nick Gonzales
vs
Shane Drohan
Nick Gonzales
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Nick Gonzales
vs
Cade Cavalli
Nick Gonzales
vs
Jasson Dominguez
Nick Gonzales
vs
Caleb Durbin
Nick Gonzales
vs
Jose Caballero
Nick Gonzales
vs
A.J. Ewing
Nick Gonzales
vs
Eugenio Suarez
Nick Gonzales
vs
Curtis Mead
Nick Gonzales
vs
Sam Antonacci
Nick Gonzales
vs
Kody Clemens
Nick Gonzales
vs
Tommy White
Nick Gonzales
vs
Masyn Winn
Nick Gonzales
vs
Chase Meidroth
Nick Gonzales
vs
Tommy Edman
Nick Gonzales
vs
Willi Castro
Nick Gonzales
vs
Brayan Rocchio
Nick Gonzales
vs
Spencer Steer
Nick Gonzales
vs
Trevor Story
Nick Gonzales
vs
Anthony Seigler
Royce Lewis
vs
Mason Montgomery
Royce Lewis
vs
Brandon Sproat
Royce Lewis
vs
Nick Gonzales
Royce Lewis
vs
Christian Scott
Royce Lewis
vs
Jacob Webb
Royce Lewis
vs
Kade Anderson
Royce Lewis
vs
Heriberto Hernandez
Royce Lewis
vs
Luke Keaschall
Royce Lewis
vs
Garrett Mitchell
Royce Lewis
vs
Ryan Jeffers
Royce Lewis
vs
Yainer Diaz
Royce Lewis
vs
Tristan Peters
Royce Lewis
vs
Travis Bazzana
Royce Lewis
vs
Kerry Carpenter
Royce Lewis
vs
Jake Burger
Royce Lewis
vs
Merrill Kelly
Royce Lewis
vs
Grant Taylor
Royce Lewis
vs
Joshua Baez
Royce Lewis
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Royce Lewis
vs
Lane Thomas
Royce Lewis
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Royce Lewis
vs
Alex Lange
Royce Lewis
vs
Tanner Scott
Royce Lewis
vs
Dominic Canzone
Royce Lewis
vs
Tyler Wells
Royce Lewis
vs
Luis Robert Jr.
Royce Lewis
vs
Josh Bell
Royce Lewis
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Royce Lewis
vs
Cole Carrigg
Royce Lewis
vs
Jasson Dominguez
Royce Lewis
vs
Kyle Karros
Royce Lewis
vs
JJ Bleday
Royce Lewis
vs
Gage Jump
Royce Lewis
vs
Tommy White
Royce Lewis
vs
Shane Drohan
Royce Lewis
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Royce Lewis
vs
Jose Caballero
Royce Lewis
vs
Eugenio Suarez
Royce Lewis
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Royce Lewis
vs
Vinnie Pasquantino
Royce Lewis
vs
Curtis Mead
Royce Lewis
vs
Sam Antonacci
Royce Lewis
vs
Kody Clemens
Royce Lewis
vs
Caleb Durbin
Royce Lewis
vs
Chase Meidroth
Royce Lewis
vs
Tommy Edman
Royce Lewis
vs
Willi Castro
Royce Lewis
vs
Spencer Steer
Royce Lewis
vs
Bryce Eldridge
Royce Lewis
vs
Anthony Seigler
Brandon Sproat
vs
Royce Lewis
Brandon Sproat
vs
Christian Scott
Brandon Sproat
vs
Mason Montgomery
Brandon Sproat
vs
Kade Anderson
Brandon Sproat
vs
Nick Gonzales
Brandon Sproat
vs
Luke Keaschall
Brandon Sproat
vs
Jacob Webb
Brandon Sproat
vs
Ryan Jeffers
Brandon Sproat
vs
Heriberto Hernandez
Brandon Sproat
vs
Tristan Peters
Brandon Sproat
vs
Garrett Mitchell
Brandon Sproat
vs
Kerry Carpenter
Brandon Sproat
vs
Yainer Diaz
Brandon Sproat
vs
Merrill Kelly
Brandon Sproat
vs
Travis Bazzana
Brandon Sproat
vs
Joshua Baez
Brandon Sproat
vs
Jake Burger
Brandon Sproat
vs
Lane Thomas
Brandon Sproat
vs
Grant Taylor
Brandon Sproat
vs
Alex Lange
Brandon Sproat
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Brandon Sproat
vs
Dominic Canzone
Brandon Sproat
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Brandon Sproat
vs
Luis Robert Jr.
Brandon Sproat
vs
Tanner Scott
Brandon Sproat
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Brandon Sproat
vs
Tyler Wells
Brandon Sproat
vs
Jasson Dominguez
Brandon Sproat
vs
Josh Bell
Brandon Sproat
vs
JJ Bleday
Brandon Sproat
vs
Cole Carrigg
Brandon Sproat
vs
Tommy White
Brandon Sproat
vs
Kyle Karros
Brandon Sproat
vs
Masyn Winn
Brandon Sproat
vs
Gage Jump
Brandon Sproat
vs
Jacob Latz
Brandon Sproat
vs
Griffin Jax
Brandon Sproat
vs
Payton Tolle
Brandon Sproat
vs
Troy Melton
Brandon Sproat
vs
Jake Bennett
Brandon Sproat
vs
Ian Seymour
Brandon Sproat
vs
Logan Henderson
Brandon Sproat
vs
Joey Cantillo
Brandon Sproat
vs
Cade Cavalli
Brandon Sproat
vs
Shane Drohan
Brandon Sproat
vs
Reynaldo Lopez
Brandon Sproat
vs
Walbert Urena
Brandon Sproat
vs
Bailey Ober
Brandon Sproat
vs
Michael McGreevy
Brandon Sproat
vs
Brandon Pfaadt
Christian Scott
vs
Brandon Sproat
Christian Scott
vs
Kade Anderson
Christian Scott
vs
Royce Lewis
Christian Scott
vs
Luke Keaschall
Christian Scott
vs
Mason Montgomery
Christian Scott
vs
Ryan Jeffers
Christian Scott
vs
Nick Gonzales
Christian Scott
vs
Tristan Peters
Christian Scott
vs
Jacob Webb
Christian Scott
vs
Kerry Carpenter
Christian Scott
vs
Heriberto Hernandez
Christian Scott
vs
Merrill Kelly
Christian Scott
vs
Garrett Mitchell
Christian Scott
vs
Joshua Baez
Christian Scott
vs
Yainer Diaz
Christian Scott
vs
Lane Thomas
Christian Scott
vs
Travis Bazzana
Christian Scott
vs
Alex Lange
Christian Scott
vs
Jake Burger
Christian Scott
vs
Dominic Canzone
Christian Scott
vs
Grant Taylor
Christian Scott
vs
Luis Robert Jr.
Christian Scott
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Christian Scott
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Christian Scott
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Christian Scott
vs
Jasson Dominguez
Christian Scott
vs
Tanner Scott
Christian Scott
vs
JJ Bleday
Christian Scott
vs
Tyler Wells
Christian Scott
vs
Tommy White
Christian Scott
vs
Josh Bell
Christian Scott
vs
Masyn Winn
Christian Scott
vs
Cole Carrigg
Christian Scott
vs
Chase Meidroth
Christian Scott
vs
Kyle Karros
Christian Scott
vs
Jacob Latz
Christian Scott
vs
Griffin Jax
Christian Scott
vs
Payton Tolle
Christian Scott
vs
Troy Melton
Christian Scott
vs
Jake Bennett
Christian Scott
vs
Ian Seymour
Christian Scott
vs
Logan Henderson
Christian Scott
vs
Joey Cantillo
Christian Scott
vs
Cade Cavalli
Christian Scott
vs
Shane Drohan
Christian Scott
vs
Gage Jump
Christian Scott
vs
Reynaldo Lopez
Christian Scott
vs
Walbert Urena
Christian Scott
vs
Bailey Ober
Christian Scott
vs
Michael McGreevy
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Luke Keaschall
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Tristan Peters
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Kade Anderson
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Kerry Carpenter
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Christian Scott
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Merrill Kelly
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Brandon Sproat
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Joshua Baez
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Royce Lewis
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Lane Thomas
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Mason Montgomery
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Alex Lange
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Nick Gonzales
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Dominic Canzone
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Jacob Webb
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Luis Robert Jr.
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Heriberto Hernandez
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Garrett Mitchell
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Jasson Dominguez
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Yainer Diaz
Ryan Jeffers
vs
JJ Bleday
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Travis Bazzana
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Tommy White
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Jake Burger
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Masyn Winn
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Grant Taylor
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Chase Meidroth
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Reynaldo Lopez
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Tommy Edman
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Tanner Scott
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Walbert Urena
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Tyler Wells
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Carter Jensen
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Samuel Basallo
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Jonah Heim
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Dalton Rushing
Lane Thomas
vs
Joshua Baez
Lane Thomas
vs
Alex Lange
Lane Thomas
vs
Merrill Kelly
Lane Thomas
vs
Dominic Canzone
Lane Thomas
vs
Kerry Carpenter
Lane Thomas
vs
Luis Robert Jr.
Lane Thomas
vs
Tristan Peters
Lane Thomas
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Lane Thomas
vs
Ryan Jeffers
Lane Thomas
vs
Jasson Dominguez
Lane Thomas
vs
Luke Keaschall
Lane Thomas
vs
JJ Bleday
Lane Thomas
vs
Kade Anderson
Lane Thomas
vs
Tommy White
Lane Thomas
vs
Christian Scott
Lane Thomas
vs
Masyn Winn
Lane Thomas
vs
Brandon Sproat
Lane Thomas
vs
Chase Meidroth
Lane Thomas
vs
Royce Lewis
Lane Thomas
vs
Reynaldo Lopez
Lane Thomas
vs
Mason Montgomery
Lane Thomas
vs
Tommy Edman
Lane Thomas
vs
Nick Gonzales
Lane Thomas
vs
Walbert Urena
Lane Thomas
vs
Jacob Webb
Lane Thomas
vs
Erik Miller
Lane Thomas
vs
Heriberto Hernandez
Lane Thomas
vs
Willi Castro
Lane Thomas
vs
Garrett Mitchell
Lane Thomas
vs
Luis Lara
Lane Thomas
vs
Yainer Diaz
Lane Thomas
vs
Henry Bolte
Lane Thomas
vs
Travis Bazzana
Lane Thomas
vs
Brayan Rocchio
Lane Thomas
vs
Jake Burger
Lane Thomas
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Lane Thomas
vs
Jake McCarthy
Lane Thomas
vs
Carson Benge
Lane Thomas
vs
Jose Caballero
Lane Thomas
vs
Chase DeLauter
Lane Thomas
vs
A.J. Ewing
Lane Thomas
vs
Sam Antonacci
Lane Thomas
vs
Mickey Moniak
Lane Thomas
vs
Heliot Ramos
Lane Thomas
vs
Kody Clemens
Lane Thomas
vs
Cole Carrigg
Lane Thomas
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Lane Thomas
vs
Spencer Steer
Lane Thomas
vs
Jake Mangum
Lane Thomas
vs
Walker Jenkins
Alex Lange
vs
Lane Thomas
Alex Lange
vs
Dominic Canzone
Alex Lange
vs
Joshua Baez
Alex Lange
vs
Luis Robert Jr.
Alex Lange
vs
Merrill Kelly
Alex Lange
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Alex Lange
vs
Kerry Carpenter
Alex Lange
vs
Jasson Dominguez
Alex Lange
vs
Tristan Peters
Alex Lange
vs
JJ Bleday
Alex Lange
vs
Ryan Jeffers
Alex Lange
vs
Tommy White
Alex Lange
vs
Luke Keaschall
Alex Lange
vs
Masyn Winn
Alex Lange
vs
Kade Anderson
Alex Lange
vs
Chase Meidroth
Alex Lange
vs
Christian Scott
Alex Lange
vs
Reynaldo Lopez
Alex Lange
vs
Brandon Sproat
Alex Lange
vs
Tommy Edman
Alex Lange
vs
Royce Lewis
Alex Lange
vs
Walbert Urena
Alex Lange
vs
Mason Montgomery
Alex Lange
vs
Erik Miller
Alex Lange
vs
Nick Gonzales
Alex Lange
vs
Willi Castro
Alex Lange
vs
Jacob Webb
Alex Lange
vs
Luis Lara
Alex Lange
vs
Heriberto Hernandez
Alex Lange
vs
Henry Bolte
Alex Lange
vs
Garrett Mitchell
Alex Lange
vs
Brayan Rocchio
Alex Lange
vs
Yainer Diaz
Alex Lange
vs
Bailey Ober
Alex Lange
vs
Travis Bazzana
Alex Lange
vs
Jacob Latz
Alex Lange
vs
Griffin Jax
Alex Lange
vs
Payton Tolle
Alex Lange
vs
Troy Melton
Alex Lange
vs
Ian Seymour
Alex Lange
vs
Joey Cantillo
Alex Lange
vs
Kenley Jansen
Alex Lange
vs
Emilio Pagan
Alex Lange
vs
Shane Drohan
Alex Lange
vs
Tyler Wells
Alex Lange
vs
Tanner Scott
Alex Lange
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Alex Lange
vs
Grant Taylor
Alex Lange
vs
Brandon Pfaadt
Alex Lange
vs
Elvis Alvarado
Dominic Canzone
vs
Alex Lange
Dominic Canzone
vs
Luis Robert Jr.
Dominic Canzone
vs
Lane Thomas
Dominic Canzone
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Dominic Canzone
vs
Joshua Baez
Dominic Canzone
vs
Jasson Dominguez
Dominic Canzone
vs
Merrill Kelly
Dominic Canzone
vs
JJ Bleday
Dominic Canzone
vs
Kerry Carpenter
Dominic Canzone
vs
Tommy White
Dominic Canzone
vs
Tristan Peters
Dominic Canzone
vs
Masyn Winn
Dominic Canzone
vs
Ryan Jeffers
Dominic Canzone
vs
Chase Meidroth
Dominic Canzone
vs
Luke Keaschall
Dominic Canzone
vs
Reynaldo Lopez
Dominic Canzone
vs
Kade Anderson
Dominic Canzone
vs
Tommy Edman
Dominic Canzone
vs
Christian Scott
Dominic Canzone
vs
Walbert Urena
Dominic Canzone
vs
Brandon Sproat
Dominic Canzone
vs
Erik Miller
Dominic Canzone
vs
Royce Lewis
Dominic Canzone
vs
Willi Castro
Dominic Canzone
vs
Mason Montgomery
Dominic Canzone
vs
Luis Lara
Dominic Canzone
vs
Nick Gonzales
Dominic Canzone
vs
Henry Bolte
Dominic Canzone
vs
Jacob Webb
Dominic Canzone
vs
Brayan Rocchio
Dominic Canzone
vs
Heriberto Hernandez
Dominic Canzone
vs
Bailey Ober
Dominic Canzone
vs
Garrett Mitchell
Dominic Canzone
vs
Michael McGreevy
Dominic Canzone
vs
Yainer Diaz
Dominic Canzone
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Dominic Canzone
vs
Jake McCarthy
Dominic Canzone
vs
Carson Benge
Dominic Canzone
vs
Jose Caballero
Dominic Canzone
vs
Chase DeLauter
Dominic Canzone
vs
A.J. Ewing
Dominic Canzone
vs
Sam Antonacci
Dominic Canzone
vs
Mickey Moniak
Dominic Canzone
vs
Heliot Ramos
Dominic Canzone
vs
Kody Clemens
Dominic Canzone
vs
Cole Carrigg
Dominic Canzone
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Dominic Canzone
vs
Spencer Steer
Dominic Canzone
vs
Jake Mangum
Dominic Canzone
vs
Walker Jenkins
JJ Bleday
vs
Jasson Dominguez
JJ Bleday
vs
Tommy White
JJ Bleday
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
JJ Bleday
vs
Masyn Winn
JJ Bleday
vs
Luis Robert Jr.
JJ Bleday
vs
Chase Meidroth
JJ Bleday
vs
Dominic Canzone
JJ Bleday
vs
Reynaldo Lopez
JJ Bleday
vs
Alex Lange
JJ Bleday
vs
Tommy Edman
JJ Bleday
vs
Lane Thomas
JJ Bleday
vs
Walbert Urena
JJ Bleday
vs
Joshua Baez
JJ Bleday
vs
Erik Miller
JJ Bleday
vs
Merrill Kelly
JJ Bleday
vs
Willi Castro
JJ Bleday
vs
Kerry Carpenter
JJ Bleday
vs
Luis Lara
JJ Bleday
vs
Tristan Peters
JJ Bleday
vs
Henry Bolte
JJ Bleday
vs
Ryan Jeffers
JJ Bleday
vs
Brayan Rocchio
JJ Bleday
vs
Luke Keaschall
JJ Bleday
vs
Bailey Ober
JJ Bleday
vs
Kade Anderson
JJ Bleday
vs
Michael McGreevy
JJ Bleday
vs
Christian Scott
JJ Bleday
vs
Spencer Steer
JJ Bleday
vs
Brandon Sproat
JJ Bleday
vs
Brandon Pfaadt
JJ Bleday
vs
Royce Lewis
JJ Bleday
vs
Zach Thornton
JJ Bleday
vs
Mason Montgomery
JJ Bleday
vs
Bryce Eldridge
JJ Bleday
vs
Nick Gonzales
JJ Bleday
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
JJ Bleday
vs
Jake McCarthy
JJ Bleday
vs
Carson Benge
JJ Bleday
vs
Jose Caballero
JJ Bleday
vs
Chase DeLauter
JJ Bleday
vs
A.J. Ewing
JJ Bleday
vs
Sam Antonacci
JJ Bleday
vs
Mickey Moniak
JJ Bleday
vs
Heliot Ramos
JJ Bleday
vs
Kody Clemens
JJ Bleday
vs
Cole Carrigg
JJ Bleday
vs
Mauricio Dubon
JJ Bleday
vs
Garrett Mitchell
JJ Bleday
vs
Heriberto Hernandez
JJ Bleday
vs
Jake Mangum

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