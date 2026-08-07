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Who Should I Draft for Fantasy Football? Trevor Lawrence, Jalen Hurts, Dak Prescott, Brock Purdy, Drake Maye, Caleb Williams, Tyler Shough, Jordan Love, Jaxson Dart, Baker Mayfield

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Drake Maye - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL DFS Prop Picks, Injury News

Who should I draft for fantasy football in 2026? Fantasy football outlooks for Trevor Lawrence, Jalen Hurts, Dak Prescott, Brock Purdy, Drake Maye, Caleb Williams, Tyler Shough, Jordan Love, Jaxson Dart, Baker Mayfield.

In This Article hide
Fantasy Football Draft Outlooks
Who Should I Draft - Fantasy Football Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Who Should I Draft? Use this tool to assist you with some common 2026 fantasy football draft decisions regarding players like Trevor Lawrence, Jalen Hurts, Dak Prescott, Brock Purdy, Drake Maye, Caleb Williams, Tyler Shough, Jordan Love, Jaxson Dart, Baker Mayfield. We are here to help make these calls and build winning teams in 2026. Draft your optimal fantasy football teams for 2026 with our Who Should I Draft? tool. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to draft... all free!

Who Should I Draft?

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Fantasy Football Draft Outlooks

Below are some fantasy football outlooks written by our NFL team here at RotoBaller, bringing you their fantasy football analysis and advice on which players to consider drafting in 2026:

Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

Heading into the 2026 season as RotoBaller's QB10, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence may be one of the biggest bargains to be found in the later rounds of fantasy drafts. Lawrence finished 2025 as the QB4 but was even more dominant down the stretch. He was the QB1 over the final ten weeks of the year, and he outpaced the QB2 by more than four points per game after Week 11.

Even with Travis Hunter expected to spend more time on the defensive side of the ball in 2026, Lawrence is surrounded by a deep group of pass catchers in Brian Thomas Jr., Parker Washington, Jakobi Meyers, and tight end Brenton Strange, and the offense as a whole could take another step forward in year two under Liam Coen.

Lawrence's fantasy upside was unlocked in part due to his rushing prowess, with the 2021 first overall pick adding 359 yards and nine scores on the ground (both career highs), and with Travis Etienne Jr. and his 56.3 targets per game over the past three seasons heading to New Orleans, Lawrence could see additional scramble opportunities in 2026. Lawrence will need to raise his unimpressive 60.9% completion rate, but with a tangible area of improvement to point to heading into year six, the sky is still the limit if he can finally piece together all elements of his game.

 

Drake Maye, New England Patriots

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye took advantage of an easy schedule and was excellent in his first year under OC Josh McDaniels' offense. Maye was second in MVP voting and threw for 4,394 passing yards and a 31:8 TD:INT ratio while rushing for 450 yards and four scores in 17 games last season. The North Carolina product also completed 72.0% of his passes, sixth-highest in NFL history. Under head Mike Vrabel, Maye led the Pats to a Super Bowl, but New England was crushed by the Seahawks 29-13.

The Patriots will look to make another run at the Super Bowl and bolstered their wide receiver depth. New England acquired A.J. Brown from the Eagles and signed free agent WR Romeo Doubs to a four-year, $68 million contract this offseason. With the additions of Brown and Doubs, Kayshon Boutte, Mack Hollins, DeMario Douglas, and Kyle Williams are also returning. Still, the Patriots did move on from Stefon Diggs, who logged 1,013 receiving yards last season.

The Patriots will have a much tougher schedule this season, but everything is set for Maye to have another strong fantasy season in 2026. Bills star quarterback Josh Allen has been the fantasy QB1 the past few seasons, but with the addition of Brown and Doubs, can Maye overtake Allen? Not quite yet, as RotoBaller ranks Maye as the fourth-overall QB while projecting him to throw for 4,772 yards and 32 scores in 2026. Once Allen is off the draft board, Maye could be the next QB called by fantasy managers in upcoming drafts, as he is set to build off last year's incredibly efficient campaign.

 

Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will turn 33 just weeks before the start of his 11th professional season, and with the team making a concerted effort to shore up the defense, the veteran signal-caller may no longer be tasked with putting up 30 points every week to give his team a chance. The Cowboys saw an immediate defensive turnaround after acquiring Quinnen Williams in a mid-season trade, and with a clear focus on one side of the ball through both free agency and the draft, Dallas' pass-heavy game scripts could be shelved in 2026, leading to fantasy dips across the board.

That said, at RotoBaller's QB11, Prescott has been severely undervalued for years, and even if his production takes a step back, he still represents clear value in the later rounds of drafts. Across his last four healthy seasons, Prescott has finished as the QB2, QB8, QB3, and QB6, and while playing in at least 16 games, he's finished outside the top 10 only once in his career, all the way back in 2018.

With an offensive cast of CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens, Jake Ferguson, and Javonte Williams, even if the Cowboys aren't required to approach every game as a track meet, they still have the offensive firepower to finish as one of the highest scoring teams in the NFL, and fresh off a 4,552-yard, 30-touchdown season, Prescott still boasts league-winning potential.

 

Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams followed up a rocky rookie campaign by elevating his play under Ben Johnson, becoming the QB6 last year. The completion rate took a hit, but he made his throws count for more downfield, and the new scheme led to only 24 sacks after absorbing 68 in '24. Williams' intended air yards per pass attempt bumped up from 7.9 to 8.5 as the next generation of Rome Odunze, Luther Burden III, and Colston Loveland got going. "Iceman" led six fourth-quarter comebacks, earning a 77-388-3 rushing line with a receiving TD sprinkled in.

Will he turn around in his third season and start using his legs more as a rusher, rather than extending the play for a deep shot? He just showed us that he doesn't need to do that to be a solid top-10 QB, but that would be his path to reaching the top tier. Our RotoBaller rank has him in the top eight next to his ADP around pick 64 as the QB6

 

Tyler Shough, New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough finished 2025 with 2,384 passing yards, 10 passing touchdowns, three rushing touchdowns, and a 67.6% completion rate across 11 games. He also produced one of his best games late in the season, throwing for 333 yards and two touchdowns in a comeback win over the Titans. He was so good down the stretch, in fact, that he was QB5 in overall fantasy points from Weeks 12-18. The fantasy appeal for Shough comes from the possibility that he is still undervalued despite his rushing ability, improved offensive weapons, and a head coach who plays at the league's fastest pace.

His accuracy, rushing, and weapons give him a strong foundation, and his late-season surge showed that his ceiling may be much higher than we originally thought. If the Saints continue building around him in 2026, with new weapons in rookie Jordyn Tyson and running back Travis Etienne Jr., Shough has the potential to become one of the best quarterback values in fantasy drafts because his cost will likely remain outside the top 100 picks.

 

Who Should I Draft - Fantasy Football Tool

Read more about the Who Should I Draft tool here:

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Trevor Lawrence, Jalen Hurts, Dak Prescott, Brock Purdy, Drake Maye, Caleb Williams, Tyler Shough, Jordan Love, Jaxson Dart, Baker Mayfield. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football drafts.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with bye weeks, stats and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research, and update it constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players that are ranked.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Draft Searches. Curious to see some tough draft decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Draft? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Trevor Lawrence, Jalen Hurts, Dak Prescott, Brock Purdy, Drake Maye, Caleb Williams, Tyler Shough, Jordan Love, Jaxson Dart, Baker Mayfield:

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Jordan Love
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Jayden Daniels
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Lamar Jackson
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Malik Willis
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Josh Allen
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Cam Ward
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Bryce Young
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Aaron Rodgers
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Kirk Cousins
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Shedeur Sanders
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Trevor Lawrence
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Brock Purdy
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Jalen Hurts
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Patrick Mahomes II
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Dak Prescott
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Patrick Mahomes II
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Kyler Murray
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Kyler Murray
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Jordan Love
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Drake Maye
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Drake Maye
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Tua Tagovailoa
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Geno Smith
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Deshaun Watson
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Kirk Cousins
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Shedeur Sanders
Caleb Williams
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Caleb Williams
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Trevor Lawrence
Caleb Williams
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Dak Prescott
Caleb Williams
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Brock Purdy
Caleb Williams
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Jaxson Dart
Caleb Williams
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Jalen Hurts
Caleb Williams
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Joe Burrow
Caleb Williams
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Drake Maye
Caleb Williams
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Patrick Mahomes II
Caleb Williams
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Matthew Stafford
Caleb Williams
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Bo Nix
Caleb Williams
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Jayden Daniels
Caleb Williams
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Lamar Jackson
Caleb Williams
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Jared Goff
Caleb Williams
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Baker Mayfield
Caleb Williams
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Kyler Murray
Caleb Williams
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Jordan Love
Caleb Williams
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Tyler Shough
Caleb Williams
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Malik Willis
Caleb Williams
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Josh Allen
Caleb Williams
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Sam Darnold
Caleb Williams
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C.J. Stroud
Caleb Williams
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Daniel Jones
Caleb Williams
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Cam Ward
Caleb Williams
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Bryce Young
Caleb Williams
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Aaron Rodgers
Caleb Williams
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Jacoby Brissett
Caleb Williams
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Fernando Mendoza
Caleb Williams
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Tua Tagovailoa
Caleb Williams
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Geno Smith
Caleb Williams
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Deshaun Watson
Caleb Williams
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Kirk Cousins
Caleb Williams
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Shedeur Sanders
Tyler Shough
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Malik Willis
Tyler Shough
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Jordan Love
Tyler Shough
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Kyler Murray
Tyler Shough
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Sam Darnold
Tyler Shough
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Baker Mayfield
Tyler Shough
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Tyler Shough
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Daniel Jones
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Tyler Shough
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Tyler Shough
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Jayden Daniels
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Josh Allen
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Jordan Love
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Jordan Love
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Jordan Love
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Jordan Love
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Matthew Stafford
Jordan Love
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Patrick Mahomes II
Jordan Love
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Jordan Love
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Jordan Love
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Jordan Love
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Brock Purdy
Jordan Love
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Dak Prescott
Jordan Love
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Trevor Lawrence
Jordan Love
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Sam Darnold
Jordan Love
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C.J. Stroud
Jordan Love
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Caleb Williams
Jordan Love
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Justin Herbert
Jordan Love
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Daniel Jones
Jordan Love
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Jalen Hurts
Jordan Love
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Joe Burrow
Jordan Love
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Drake Maye
Jordan Love
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Cam Ward
Jordan Love
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Bryce Young
Jordan Love
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Jayden Daniels
Jordan Love
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Lamar Jackson
Jordan Love
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Aaron Rodgers
Jordan Love
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Josh Allen
Jordan Love
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Jordan Love
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Fernando Mendoza
Jordan Love
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Tua Tagovailoa
Jordan Love
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Geno Smith
Jordan Love
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Deshaun Watson
Jordan Love
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Kirk Cousins
Jordan Love
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Shedeur Sanders
Jaxson Dart
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Brock Purdy
Jaxson Dart
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Dak Prescott
Jaxson Dart
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Patrick Mahomes II
Jaxson Dart
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Trevor Lawrence
Jaxson Dart
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Matthew Stafford
Jaxson Dart
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Caleb Williams
Jaxson Dart
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Bo Nix
Jaxson Dart
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Justin Herbert
Jaxson Dart
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Jared Goff
Jaxson Dart
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Baker Mayfield
Jaxson Dart
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Kyler Murray
Jaxson Dart
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Jordan Love
Jaxson Dart
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Jalen Hurts
Jaxson Dart
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Joe Burrow
Jaxson Dart
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Drake Maye
Jaxson Dart
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Tyler Shough
Jaxson Dart
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Jayden Daniels
Jaxson Dart
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Malik Willis
Jaxson Dart
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Lamar Jackson
Jaxson Dart
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Sam Darnold
Jaxson Dart
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C.J. Stroud
Jaxson Dart
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Daniel Jones
Jaxson Dart
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Josh Allen
Jaxson Dart
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Cam Ward
Jaxson Dart
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Bryce Young
Jaxson Dart
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Aaron Rodgers
Jaxson Dart
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Jacoby Brissett
Jaxson Dart
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Fernando Mendoza
Jaxson Dart
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Tua Tagovailoa
Jaxson Dart
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Geno Smith
Jaxson Dart
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Jaxson Dart
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Jaxson Dart
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Shedeur Sanders
Baker Mayfield
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Kyler Murray
Baker Mayfield
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Jared Goff
Baker Mayfield
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Jordan Love
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Matthew Stafford
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Patrick Mahomes II
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Tyler Shough
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Baker Mayfield
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Brock Purdy
Baker Mayfield
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Malik Willis
Baker Mayfield
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Dak Prescott
Baker Mayfield
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Trevor Lawrence
Baker Mayfield
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Caleb Williams
Baker Mayfield
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Sam Darnold
Baker Mayfield
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C.J. Stroud
Baker Mayfield
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Justin Herbert
Baker Mayfield
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Daniel Jones
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Jalen Hurts
Baker Mayfield
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Joe Burrow
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Tua Tagovailoa
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Geno Smith
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Deshaun Watson
Baker Mayfield
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Kirk Cousins
Baker Mayfield
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Shedeur Sanders

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Stephen Curry

Nears Extension Eligibility
Alec Pierce

Colts Don't Have a Timetable for Alec Pierce's Return
Peyton Watson

Could Take Qualifying Offer
Anthony Davis

Sets Extension Timeline
Zeke Nnaji

Remains on Trade Block
Tyrese Haliburton

Hopes to Play in 2028 Olympics
Utah Jazz

Terrell Brown Jr. Agrees to Deal With Jazz
Malik Nabers

Takes Part in Team Drills for First Time
Jahmyr Gibbs

Lions Agree on Three-Year, $67.5 Million Deal
Joe Ryan

Likely to Go on Injured List With Glute Strain
Jacory Croskey-Merritt

Commanders Pushing Jacory Croskey-Merritt to Take the Lead Role
Jaylen Waddle

Should be Back in "4-5 Days"
Christian Gonzalez

A.J. Brown, Christian Gonzalez Separated at Patriots Practice
Trey Yesavage

has Meniscus Injury, Surgery Could be an Option
Hunter Greene

"Slim Chance" That Hunter Greene Pitches Again This Year
Stefon Diggs

Reportedly Drew Interest From Several Teams
CFB

Thomas Castellanos Suing NCAA, Seeking to Enter Transfer Portal
Jahmyr Gibbs

Lions Expected to Finalize a Deal Soon
Josh Jacobs

Dealing With Groin Injury
CFB

Legend Bey Held out of Ohio State Practice for Violation of Team Rules
Quillan Salkilld

Looks To Remain Undefeated In The UFC
Mateusz Gamrot

Looks To Win Back-To-Back Fights
Diego Ferreira

Set For UFC Vegas 120 Co-Main Event
Billy Quarantillo

Returns At UFC Vegas 120
CFB

Isaac Brown Not Participating in Louisville's First Fall Practice
Yadier del Valle

Set For His Third UFC Fight
Darren Elkins

Set For His Retirement Fight
Daniel Jones

Looks "Completely Fine Physically"
CFB

Will Hammond Wearing Knee Brace in First Practice
CFB

Arch Manning Shines in First Practice of Fall Camp
CFB

LJ Martin Full-Go for Practice Following Shoulder Surgery
CFB

Nic Anderson Missing Start of Fall Camp
LeBron James

Set for More On-Ball Work
Daniel Gafford

Mavericks Seek First-Rounder for Daniel Gafford
NBA

Keaton Wallace Reportedly Joins Maccabi Tel Aviv
Los Angeles Clippers

Clippers Waive Two-Way Guard Sean Pedulla
CFB

Stephen Belichick Away from North Carolina Program on Medical Leave
Jonathan Taylor

Signs Two-Year Extension with Colts
Lonnie Walker IV

Returns to NBA with Nuggets
Derrick Henry

Wants to Finish his Career With Ravens
Pete Crow-Armstrong

Continues MVP-Caliber Season With Two-Homer Performance
Shohei Ohtani

has First Two-Homer Game in Loss to the Cubs
Rico Dowdle

to be "Unquestioned RB1" to Begin the Season
Joe Ryan

Next Start in Doubt Due to Back, Glute Injuries
Kyler Murray

the Favorite for Vikings Starting QB Job
Hunter Greene

Goes on Injured List With Elbow Soreness
Jaylen Warren

Listed as RB1 on First Preseason Depth Chart
Aaron Donald

Rams Have Aaron Donald in for a Workout on Wednesday
Aaron Judge

"Cleared" to Start "Light" Activities
Freddie Freeman

Leaves With Apparent Wrist Injury on Wednesday
CFB

Freshman DeShawn Spencer Seeing First-Team Reps for Auburn
CFB

Quintrevion Wisner Dealing with Minor Injury
Jaylen Waddle

Dealing With Muscle Tightness, Expected to be Fine
Blake Snell

Next Start Should be With Dodgers
Trey Yesavage

Blue Jays Place Trey Yesavage on Injured List With Knee Inflammation
CFB

Cutter Boley Competing with Mikey Keene for Arizona State QB Job
Davis Riley

Needs Another Big Week at Wyndham Championship
Keith Mitchell

May Be a Risky Option at Wyndham Championship
Hideki Matsuyama

Bringing Momentum to the Wyndham Championship
Tom Kim

Chasing Another Wyndham Championship Title
Emiliano Grillo

Looks to Stay Hot at the Wyndham Championship
Tony Finau

Needs a Big Week at the Wyndham Championship
Eric Cole

Looking to Bounce Back at Sedgefield
CFB

Jerome Bettis Jr. Healthy Entering Camp
Justin Thomas

Looks to Find Ball-Striking Form in Greensboro
Aaron Rai

a Risky Play at Wyndham Championship With Large Upside
Brooks Koepka

Needs a Strong Week at Wyndham Championship to Keep Season Alive
CFB

Florida to be Cautious with Dallas Wilson in Practice
CFB

Nate Frazier Good to Go for Camp After Minor Spring Injury
CFB

Jordon Davison Says He's Fully Healthy After Broken Collarbone
Michael Kim

Needs Good Form to Continue at Wyndham Championship
PGA

Ben James an Excellent DFS Play in Regular-Season Finale
Jordan Walker

Scratched on Tuesday With Knee Inflammation
Garrett Crochet

Resumes Throwing
Mickey Moniak

Rockies Agree to Two-Year Extension With Mickey Moniak
CFB

Stephen Daley Returning to Indiana for Fifth Year
CFB

Quincy Porter Limited to Open Fall Camp
Rasmus Hojgaard

Looks to Retain Momentum at Wyndham Championship
Ryan Gerard

is Hoping to Keep Hot Putter Going at Wyndham Championship
Michael Brennan

Looking to End Regular Season on High Note at Sedgefield
Ben Griffin

Looks to Rebound Off the Tee At Wyndham Championship
Sahith Theegala

Trying to Shake Off Rusty Form Since US Open
Maverick McNealy

Tries to Continue Momentum From 3M Open
Johnny Keefer

Needs More Opportunities to Thrive at Greensboro
Doug Ghim

May Have Challenge at Greensboro This Week
Austin Eckroat

Searching for Improvement at the Wyndham Championship
Daniel Rodriguez

Suffers First-Round TKO Loss
Uroš Medić

Uros Medic Gets First-Round TKO Win
Jan Blachowicz

Suffers First-Round TKO Loss
Navajo Stirling

Extends Win Streak
Marcin Tybura

Loses Third Fight in a Row
Aleksandar Rakic

Gets Back In The Win Column
Duško Todorović

Dusko Todorovic Gets Submitted In The First Round
Robert Valentin

Earns Second UFC Win
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