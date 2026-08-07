Who should I draft for fantasy football in 2026? Fantasy football outlooks for Trevor Lawrence, Jalen Hurts, Dak Prescott, Brock Purdy, Drake Maye, Caleb Williams, Tyler Shough, Jordan Love, Jaxson Dart, Baker Mayfield.
Who Should I Draft? Use this tool to assist you with some common 2026 fantasy football draft decisions regarding players like Trevor Lawrence, Jalen Hurts, Dak Prescott, Brock Purdy, Drake Maye, Caleb Williams, Tyler Shough, Jordan Love, Jaxson Dart, Baker Mayfield. We are here to help make these calls and build winning teams in 2026. Draft your optimal fantasy football teams for 2026 with our Who Should I Draft? tool. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to draft... all free!
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Fantasy Football Draft Outlooks
Below are some fantasy football outlooks written by our NFL team here at RotoBaller, bringing you their fantasy football analysis and advice on which players to consider drafting in 2026:
Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars
Heading into the 2026 season as RotoBaller's QB10, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence may be one of the biggest bargains to be found in the later rounds of fantasy drafts. Lawrence finished 2025 as the QB4 but was even more dominant down the stretch. He was the QB1 over the final ten weeks of the year, and he outpaced the QB2 by more than four points per game after Week 11.
Even with Travis Hunter expected to spend more time on the defensive side of the ball in 2026, Lawrence is surrounded by a deep group of pass catchers in Brian Thomas Jr., Parker Washington, Jakobi Meyers, and tight end Brenton Strange, and the offense as a whole could take another step forward in year two under Liam Coen.
Lawrence's fantasy upside was unlocked in part due to his rushing prowess, with the 2021 first overall pick adding 359 yards and nine scores on the ground (both career highs), and with Travis Etienne Jr. and his 56.3 targets per game over the past three seasons heading to New Orleans, Lawrence could see additional scramble opportunities in 2026. Lawrence will need to raise his unimpressive 60.9% completion rate, but with a tangible area of improvement to point to heading into year six, the sky is still the limit if he can finally piece together all elements of his game.
Drake Maye, New England Patriots
New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye took advantage of an easy schedule and was excellent in his first year under OC Josh McDaniels' offense. Maye was second in MVP voting and threw for 4,394 passing yards and a 31:8 TD:INT ratio while rushing for 450 yards and four scores in 17 games last season. The North Carolina product also completed 72.0% of his passes, sixth-highest in NFL history. Under head Mike Vrabel, Maye led the Pats to a Super Bowl, but New England was crushed by the Seahawks 29-13.
The Patriots will look to make another run at the Super Bowl and bolstered their wide receiver depth. New England acquired A.J. Brown from the Eagles and signed free agent WR Romeo Doubs to a four-year, $68 million contract this offseason. With the additions of Brown and Doubs, Kayshon Boutte, Mack Hollins, DeMario Douglas, and Kyle Williams are also returning. Still, the Patriots did move on from Stefon Diggs, who logged 1,013 receiving yards last season.
The Patriots will have a much tougher schedule this season, but everything is set for Maye to have another strong fantasy season in 2026. Bills star quarterback Josh Allen has been the fantasy QB1 the past few seasons, but with the addition of Brown and Doubs, can Maye overtake Allen? Not quite yet, as RotoBaller ranks Maye as the fourth-overall QB while projecting him to throw for 4,772 yards and 32 scores in 2026. Once Allen is off the draft board, Maye could be the next QB called by fantasy managers in upcoming drafts, as he is set to build off last year's incredibly efficient campaign.
Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will turn 33 just weeks before the start of his 11th professional season, and with the team making a concerted effort to shore up the defense, the veteran signal-caller may no longer be tasked with putting up 30 points every week to give his team a chance. The Cowboys saw an immediate defensive turnaround after acquiring Quinnen Williams in a mid-season trade, and with a clear focus on one side of the ball through both free agency and the draft, Dallas' pass-heavy game scripts could be shelved in 2026, leading to fantasy dips across the board.
That said, at RotoBaller's QB11, Prescott has been severely undervalued for years, and even if his production takes a step back, he still represents clear value in the later rounds of drafts. Across his last four healthy seasons, Prescott has finished as the QB2, QB8, QB3, and QB6, and while playing in at least 16 games, he's finished outside the top 10 only once in his career, all the way back in 2018.
With an offensive cast of CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens, Jake Ferguson, and Javonte Williams, even if the Cowboys aren't required to approach every game as a track meet, they still have the offensive firepower to finish as one of the highest scoring teams in the NFL, and fresh off a 4,552-yard, 30-touchdown season, Prescott still boasts league-winning potential.
Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams followed up a rocky rookie campaign by elevating his play under Ben Johnson, becoming the QB6 last year. The completion rate took a hit, but he made his throws count for more downfield, and the new scheme led to only 24 sacks after absorbing 68 in '24. Williams' intended air yards per pass attempt bumped up from 7.9 to 8.5 as the next generation of Rome Odunze, Luther Burden III, and Colston Loveland got going. "Iceman" led six fourth-quarter comebacks, earning a 77-388-3 rushing line with a receiving TD sprinkled in.
Will he turn around in his third season and start using his legs more as a rusher, rather than extending the play for a deep shot? He just showed us that he doesn't need to do that to be a solid top-10 QB, but that would be his path to reaching the top tier. Our RotoBaller rank has him in the top eight next to his ADP around pick 64 as the QB6
Tyler Shough, New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough finished 2025 with 2,384 passing yards, 10 passing touchdowns, three rushing touchdowns, and a 67.6% completion rate across 11 games. He also produced one of his best games late in the season, throwing for 333 yards and two touchdowns in a comeback win over the Titans. He was so good down the stretch, in fact, that he was QB5 in overall fantasy points from Weeks 12-18. The fantasy appeal for Shough comes from the possibility that he is still undervalued despite his rushing ability, improved offensive weapons, and a head coach who plays at the league's fastest pace.
His accuracy, rushing, and weapons give him a strong foundation, and his late-season surge showed that his ceiling may be much higher than we originally thought. If the Saints continue building around him in 2026, with new weapons in rookie Jordyn Tyson and running back Travis Etienne Jr., Shough has the potential to become one of the best quarterback values in fantasy drafts because his cost will likely remain outside the top 100 picks.
Who Should I Draft - Fantasy Football Tool
Read more about the Who Should I Draft tool here:
2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Trevor Lawrence, Jalen Hurts, Dak Prescott, Brock Purdy, Drake Maye, Caleb Williams, Tyler Shough, Jordan Love, Jaxson Dart, Baker Mayfield. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football drafts.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.
Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with bye weeks, stats and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research, and update it constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players that are ranked.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Draft Searches. Curious to see some tough draft decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Draft? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Trevor Lawrence, Jalen Hurts, Dak Prescott, Brock Purdy, Drake Maye, Caleb Williams, Tyler Shough, Jordan Love, Jaxson Dart, Baker Mayfield:
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