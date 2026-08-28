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Week 1 Fantasy Football Rankings for All Positions: RB, WR, QB, TE, DEF, K (2026)

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Omarion Hampton - Fantasy Football Rankings, Rookie RB Draft Sleepers

RotoBaller's early Week 1 fantasy football rankings for 2026. Set your optimal lineups with RotoBaller's high-accuracy fantasy football Week 1 half-PPR rankings.

In This Article hide
Updated Week 1 Fantasy Football Rankings
Recent Fantasy Football News
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 1 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Whether you have already completed your fantasy football draft or are about to take part in one, getting an early look at the Week 1 pecking order is never a bad idea. That's where we come in, with our updated Week 1 fantasy football rankings for all positions - running back, wide receiver, tight end, quarterback, defense, and kicker.

Starting the season off with a loss can set you behind, so our rankings will help you set winning lineups right away. Let's see where key fantasy assets like Ladd McConkey, Omarion Hampton, Jonathon Brooks, Zay Flowers, Bhayshul Tuten, Jadarian Price, Chris Godwin Jr., Tony Pollard, Jaylen Warren, and more stand for the opening week of the 2026 campaign.

Our half-PPR fantasy football rankings for Week 1 are assembled by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will find recent important fantasy football injury news and player outlooks. There are always critical injuries to track, so check back until kickoff.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries

 

Updated Week 1 Fantasy Football Rankings

Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings 

Note that quarterbacks, defenses, and kickers are all grouped separately toward the bottom. Each position is ranked separately. This helps to compare running backs, wide receivers, and tight ends for FLEX spots (without QB, DEF, and K mixed in).

Tier Rank Player Name Pos
1 1 Jahmyr Gibbs RB
1 2 Ja'Marr Chase WR
1 3 Bijan Robinson RB
1 4 Christian McCaffrey RB
1 5 Puka Nacua WR
2 6 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR
2 7 Jonathan Taylor RB
2 8 Derrick Henry RB
2 9 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR
2 10 Chase Brown RB
2 11 Saquon Barkley RB
2 12 Omarion Hampton RB
2 13 De'Von Achane RB
2 14 Javonte Williams RB
2 15 CeeDee Lamb WR
2 16 James Cook III RB
3 17 Kenneth Walker III RB
3 18 Josh Jacobs RB
3 19 Chris Olave WR
3 20 Kyren Williams RB
3 21 D'Andre Swift RB
3 22 Ashton Jeanty RB
3 23 Nico Collins WR
3 24 Breece Hall RB
4 25 Tee Higgins WR
4 26 Cam Skattebo RB
4 27 DeVonta Smith WR
4 28 George Pickens WR
4 29 Brock Bowers TE
4 30 Justin Jefferson WR
4 31 Drake London WR
4 32 Travis Etienne Jr. RB
4 33 David Montgomery RB
4 34 Zay Flowers WR
4 35 Emeka Egbuka WR
4 36 Trey McBride TE
5 37 Bucky Irving RB
5 38 Rashee Rice WR
5 39 Malik Nabers WR
5 40 A.J. Brown WR
5 41 Quinshon Judkins RB
5 42 Garrett Wilson WR
5 43 Jaylen Waddle WR
5 44 Davante Adams WR
5 45 Ladd McConkey WR
5 46 Jaylen Warren RB
5 47 Mike Evans WR
5 48 Rhamondre Stevenson RB
5 49 Christian Watson WR
5 50 Jameson Williams WR
5 51 Tony Pollard RB
5 52 Terry McLaurin WR
5 53 J.K. Dobbins RB
6 54 Bhayshul Tuten RB
6 55 Rome Odunze WR
6 56 Parker Washington WR
6 57 Rico Dowdle RB
6 58 Jeremiyah Love RB
6 59 Tyler Warren TE
6 60 Tetairoa McMillan WR
6 61 DJ Moore WR
6 62 Jordan Mason RB
6 63 Jonathon Brooks RB
7 64 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR
7 65 Jayden Reed WR
7 66 Chris Godwin Jr. WR
7 67 Colston Loveland TE
7 68 Luther Burden III WR
7 69 Josh Downs WR
7 70 Jadarian Price RB
7 71 Sam LaPorta TE
7 72 Chuba Hubbard RB
7 73 Harold Fannin Jr. TE
7 74 Michael Pittman Jr. WR
7 75 Rachaad White RB
7 76 Tucker Kraft TE
7 77 Courtland Sutton WR
7 78 Jalen Coker WR
7 79 Carnell Tate WR
7 80 Kyle Pitts Sr. TE
7 81 Dallas Goedert TE
7 82 DK Metcalf WR
7 83 Kyle Monangai RB
7 84 Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB
7 85 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB
7 86 Isaiah Likely TE
8 87 Deebo Samuel Sr. WR
8 88 Blake Corum RB
8 89 Michael Wilson WR
8 90 Quentin Johnston WR
8 91 Brian Thomas Jr. WR
8 92 Jordan Addison WR
8 93 Stefon Diggs WR
8 94 Travis Kelce TE
8 95 Kenneth Gainwell RB
8 96 Jakobi Meyers WR
8 97 Xavier Worthy WR
8 98 Romeo Doubs WR
8 99 Mark Andrews TE
8 100 Dalton Kincaid TE
8 101 Matthew Golden WR
8 102 Wan'Dale Robinson WR
9 103 Khalil Shakir WR
9 104 Ryan Flournoy WR
9 105 Tyler Allgeier RB
9 106 Juwan Johnson TE
9 107 De'Zhaun Stribling WR
9 108 Kayshon Boutte WR
9 109 Mike Washington Jr. RB
9 110 George Kittle TE
9 111 Alec Pierce WR
9 112 Aaron Jones Sr. RB
9 113 Jalen McMillan WR
9 114 Jake Ferguson TE
9 115 RJ Harvey RB
9 116 Hunter Henry TE
9 117 TreVeyon Henderson RB
9 118 Jalen Nailor WR
9 119 Brenton Strange TE
9 120 Tre Tucker WR
9 121 Rashid Shaheed WR
10 122 Devaughn Vele WR
10 123 Keenan Allen WR
10 124 Tyjae Spears RB
10 125 Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB
10 126 Keaton Mitchell RB
10 127 KC Concepcion WR
10 128 Chig Okonkwo TE
10 129 Adonai Mitchell WR
10 130 Dontayvion Wicks WR
10 131 Rashod Bateman WR
10 132 Dylan Sampson RB
10 133 Tank Bigsby RB
10 134 Jauan Jennings WR
10 135 Denzel Boston WR
10 136 Dalton Schultz TE
10 137 Cade Otton TE
10 138 Jaylin Noel WR
10 139 T.J. Hockenson TE
10 140 Terrance Ferguson TE
10 141 Malik Washington WR
10 142 Greg Dulcich TE
11 143 Pat Bryant WR
11 144 Woody Marks RB
11 145 Brian Robinson Jr. RB
11 146 Jerry Jeudy WR
11 147 Isaac TeSlaa WR
11 148 Pat Freiermuth TE
11 149 Ja'Kobi Lane WR
11 150 Darius Slayton WR
11 151 Calvin Ridley WR
11 152 AJ Barner TE
11 153 Evan Engram TE
11 154 Cooper Kupp WR
11 155 Makai Lemon WR
11 156 Mike Gesicki TE
11 157 Andrei Iosivas WR
11 158 Ray Davis RB
11 159 Gunnar Helm TE
11 160 Alvin Kamara RB
11 161 Omar Cooper Jr. WR
11 162 Tre Harris WR
11 163 George Holani RB
11 164 Colby Parkinson TE
11 165 Oronde Gadsden II TE
11 166 Jaydon Blue RB
11 167 Cyrus Allen WR
11 168 Justice Hill RB
12 169 Elic Ayomanor WR
12 170 MarShawn Lloyd RB
12 171 Caleb Douglas WR
12 172 Greg Dortch WR
12 173 Samaje Perine RB
12 174 Darren Waller TE
12 175 Malachi Fields WR
12 176 Tyquan Thornton WR
12 177 Germie Bernard WR
12 178 Antonio Williams WR
12 179 Zachariah Branch WR
12 180 Jake Tonges TE
12 181 Kimani Vidal RB
12 182 Treylon Burks WR
12 183 Sean Tucker RB
12 184 Isiah Pacheco RB
12 185 Michael Mayer TE
12 186 Marquise Brown WR
12 187 Braelon Allen RB
12 188 Darnell Mooney WR
12 189 Tutu Atwell WR
12 190 KaVontae Turpin WR
12 191 Travis Hunter WR
12 192 Darnell Washington TE
12 193 Jonah Coleman RB
12 194 Charlie Kolar TE
12 195 Tank Dell WR
12 196 Xavier Legette WR
12 197 Emanuel Wilson RB
12 198 Troy Franklin WR
12 199 Keon Coleman WR
12 200 Jalen Tolbert WR
13 201 Emari Demercado RB
13 202 Ted Hurst WR
13 203 Bryce Lance WR
13 204 James Conner RB
13 205 Mason Taylor TE
13 206 Christian Kirk WR
13 207 Kenyon Sadiq TE
13 208 Xavier Hutchinson WR
13 209 Marvin Mims Jr. WR
13 210 David Njoku TE
13 211 Elijah Sarratt WR
13 212 Jaylen Wright RB
13 213 Kendrick Bourne WR
13 214 Tez Johnson WR
13 215 Erick All Jr. TE
13 216 Jack Bech WR
13 217 Elijah Arroyo TE
13 218 Demarcus Robinson WR
13 219 Daniel Bellinger TE
13 220 Emmett Johnson RB
13 221 Theo Johnson TE
13 222 Chimere Dike WR
13 223 Skyler Bell WR
13 224 Noah Fant TE
13 225 Ashton Dulin WR
13 226 Jahan Dotson WR
13 227 Joshua Palmer WR
14 228 Dawson Knox TE
14 229 Nick Westbrook-Ikhine WR
14 230 Isaiah Davis RB
14 231 Seth McGowan RB
14 232 Cole Kmet TE
14 233 Kyle Juszczyk RB
14 234 Noah Gray TE
14 235 Odell Beckham Jr. WR
14 236 Darius Cooper WR
14 237 Olamide Zaccheaus WR
14 238 Malik Davis RB
14 239 Oscar Delp TE
14 240 Eli Raridon TE
14 241 Austin Hooper TE
14 242 DeMario Douglas WR
14 243 Chris Brooks RB
14 244 Calvin Austin III WR
14 245 Max Klare TE
14 246 Eli Stowers TE
14 247 Jordan Whittington WR
14 248 Luke Schoonmaker TE
14 249 Ollie Gordon II RB
14 250 Matthew Hibner TE
14 251 Savion Williams WR
14 252 Kalif Raymond WR
14 253 Kaytron Allen RB
14 254 Nate Boerkircher TE
14 255 Jaylin Lane WR
14 256 Kaelon Black RB
14 257 Marlin Klein TE
14 258 Ja'Tavion Sanders TE
15 259 Mack Hollins WR
15 260 Elijah Higgins TE
15 261 Cade Stover TE
15 262 Dyami Brown WR
15 263 Devin Singletary RB
15 264 Tyler Conklin TE
15 265 Davis Allen TE
15 266 Jordan James RB
15 267 Tommy Tremble TE
15 268 Kyle Williams WR
15 269 LeQuint Allen Jr. RB
15 270 Adam Trautman TE
15 271 Demond Claiborne RB
15 272 Ty Johnson RB
15 273 Brashard Smith RB
15 274 John Bates TE
15 275 Nicholas Singleton RB
15 276 Barion Brown WR
15 277 Trey Benson RB
15 278 Adam Randall RB
15 279 Tanner Hudson TE
15 280 DJ Giddens RB
15 281 Josh Oliver TE
15 282 Brock Wright TE
15 283 Konata Mumpfield WR
15 284 Kaleb Johnson RB
15 285 Theo Wease Jr. WR
15 286 Eli Heidenreich WR
15 287 Tyler Higbee TE
15 288 Luke Farrell TE
15 289 Jacob Cowing WR
15 290 Mitchell Evans TE
15 291 Cedric Tillman WR
15 292 Ben Sinnott TE
15 293 Zavion Thomas WR
15 294 Jackson Hawes TE
15 295 Brevyn Spann-Ford TE
15 296 Phil Mafah RB
15 297 Drew Sample TE
15 298 Justin Joly TE
15 299 JuJu Smith-Schuster WR
15 300 Will Kacmarek TE
16 301 Devin Neal RB
16 302 Jerome Ford RB
16 303 Kendre Miller RB
16 304 Trevor Etienne RB
16 305 Bam Knight RB
16 306 Jaleel McLaughlin RB
16 307 Jawhar Jordan RB
16 308 Tahj Brooks RB
16 309 Jarquez Hunter RB
16 310 Will Shipley RB
16 311 J'Mari Taylor RB
16 312 Joe Burrow QB
17 313 Lamar Jackson QB
17 314 Josh Allen QB
17 315 Justin Herbert QB
17 316 Jalen Hurts QB
17 317 Trevor Lawrence QB
17 318 Jayden Daniels QB
17 319 Baker Mayfield QB
17 320 Dak Prescott QB
17 321 Jared Goff QB
17 322 Drake Maye QB
17 323 Caleb Williams QB
17 324 Jaxson Dart QB
17 325 Matthew Stafford QB
17 326 Brock Purdy QB
17 327 Tyler Shough QB
17 328 Patrick Mahomes II QB
17 329 Bo Nix QB
17 330 Kyler Murray QB
17 331 Malik Willis QB
17 332 Jordan Love QB
17 333 C.J. Stroud QB
17 334 Daniel Jones QB
17 335 Sam Darnold QB
17 336 Jacoby Brissett QB
17 337 Cam Ward QB
17 338 Kirk Cousins QB
17 339 Aaron Rodgers QB
17 340 Geno Smith QB
17 341 Bryce Young QB
17 342 Tua Tagovailoa QB
17 343 Deshaun Watson QB
17 344 Shedeur Sanders QB
17 345 Haynes King QB
17 346 Jacksonville Jaguars DST
18 347 Los Angeles Chargers DST
18 348 Houston Texans DST
18 349 Denver Broncos DST
18 350 Baltimore Ravens DST
18 351 Los Angeles Rams DST
18 352 Seattle Seahawks DST
18 353 Chicago Bears DST
18 354 Tennessee Titans DST
18 355 Pittsburgh Steelers DST
18 356 Philadelphia Eagles DST
18 357 Green Bay Packers DST
18 358 Minnesota Vikings DST
18 359 Buffalo Bills DST
18 360 Las Vegas Raiders DST
18 361 New York Jets DST
18 362 New England Patriots DST
18 363 Kansas City Chiefs DST
18 364 Dallas Cowboys DST
18 365 Atlanta Falcons DST
18 366 Cleveland Browns DST
18 367 Detroit Lions DST
18 368 New York Giants DST
18 369 Indianapolis Colts DST
18 370 Miami Dolphins DST
18 371 San Francisco 49ers DST
18 372 Tampa Bay Buccaneers DST
18 373 Arizona Cardinals DST
18 374 Cincinnati Bengals DST
18 375 Carolina Panthers DST
18 376 New Orleans Saints DST
18 377 Washington Commanders DST
18 378 Brandon Aubrey K
19 379 Cameron Dicker K
19 380 Ka'imi Fairbairn K
19 381 Cam Little K
19 382 Jake Bates K
19 383 Tyler Loop K
19 384 Evan McPherson K
19 385 Chase McLaughlin K
19 386 Jason Myers K
19 387 Harrison Mevis K
19 388 Cairo Santos K
19 389 Eddy Pineiro K
19 390 Trey Smack K
19 391 Will Reichard K
19 392 Charlie Smyth K
19 393 Wil Lutz K
19 394 Chris Boswell K
19 395 Jake Elliott K
19 396 Tyler Bass K
19 397 Harrison Butker K
19 398 Andy Borregales K
19 399 Riley Patterson K
19 400 Blake Grupe K
19 401 Joey Slye K
19 402 Matt Gay K
19 403 Ryan Fitzgerald K
19 404 Nick Folk K
19 405 Drew Stevens K
19 406 Jason Sanders K
19 407 Chad Ryland K
19 408 Dominic Zvada K
19 409 Andre Szmyt K
19 410 Spencer Shrader K

 

Recent Fantasy Football News

Jeremiyah Love, Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals rookie first-round running back Jeremiyah Love (ankle) is trending toward being available for Week 1 against the Los Angeles Chargers, according to John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7. He noted that Love needs to keep progressing, but things are looking positive. Fantasy managers should be cautiously optimistic that this year's No. 3 pick might play in the season opener on Sept. 13. He still has two weeks to recover and get back into game shape ahead of making his NFL debut.

If he does suit up, he might be on a snap count, especially since the Cardinals have a deep backfield that also features Tyler Allgeier and James Conner (foot). With that being said, even if Love isn't quite at 100%, he could have fantasy relevance because of his skill set. During his final two seasons at Notre Dame, he amassed 2,497 rushing yards, 617 receiving yards, and a whopping 40 touchdowns. He ranks as the overall RB19 in RotoBaller's latest 2026 redraft rankings.

Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews is looking to bounce back following a frustrating TE16 finish in PPR leagues last season. TE16 is nothing to scoff at, but Andrews' fantasy managers would have liked him to contribute a little more, especially after he was the TE6 in 2024. This year, he'll have a chance to return to his TE6 form.

Not only is he healthy, but so is quarterback Lamar Jackson, and the duo will be under the guidance of new head coach Jesse Minter, as well as new offensive coordinator Declan Doyle. Although Doyle spent last year as the Bears' OC, he was previously the Broncos' tight ends coach, so perhaps he'll be the key to getting Andrews back on track. The new coaching staff should benefit the Ravens' offense this year, which is one of the reasons why Andrews has jumped back to TE13 in RotoBaller's latest fantasy football rankings for 2026.

Germie Bernard, Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie wide receiver Germie Bernard caught only one of his two passes in Thursday night's preseason loss to the Bills, but he made it count. Following an opening drive three-and-out by the Steelers and a muffed punt by the Bills, Pittsburgh began its second drive deep in Buffalo territory and took only one play to find paydirt.

Lined up in one-on-one coverage against 2025 first-round pick Max Hairston, Bernard took a quick pass from Will Howard and muscled his way through to the end zone. "I played running back for a very long time in my childhood," Bernard said after the game. "I always had the ball in my hands. It just always translated and stayed with me."

Bernard enters his rookie season seemingly locked out of the Steelers' third wide receiver spot by 2024 third-round pick Roman Wilson, but the versatility and playmaking that he has flashed throughout camp and on Thursday night could help him find the field and earn targets from Aaron Rodgers earlier than is customary for most rookies in the veteran's orbit. At RotoBaller's WR83, Bernard is not a player who needs to be targeted in 2026 drafts. Still, fantasy managers will need to monitor his early-season involvement and be ready to make a waiver claim if and when his role expands.

Mike Washington Jr., Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders rookie running back Mike Washington Jr., who could see starting action to begin the year if Ashton Jeanty (ankle) is unavailable for the season opener, ran for 49 yards on eight carries in Thursday night's preseason loss to the 49ers. The fourth-round pick, who was one of the stars of the 2026 NFL Combine, concludes his first preseason with 168 yards on 23 attempts for a 7.3 -yard per carry average.

After an offseason spent espousing the value of a two-back system, head coach Klint Kubiak appears to have found a player capable of platooning with Jeanty, giving Washington potential standalone value outside of what he can provide as an injury fill-in. With Jeanty's status for Week 1 still up in the air, and the Raiders' backfield deployment somewhat of a mystery in Kubiak's first year at the helm, Washington is a must-draft player as RotoBaller's RB48.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 1?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
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Week 1 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Ladd McConkey, Omarion Hampton, Jonathon Brooks, Zay Flowers, Bhayshul Tuten, Jadarian Price, Chris Godwin Jr., Tony Pollard, Jaylen Warren. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 1.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, players news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do, is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 1 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 1. (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 1 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 1 for Ladd McConkey, Omarion Hampton, Jonathon Brooks, Zay Flowers, Bhayshul Tuten, Jadarian Price, Chris Godwin Jr., Tony Pollard, Jaylen Warren:

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More Fantasy Football Analysis

Strength of Schedule: Best and Worst Matchups
Adam Koffler's Late Round Must-Have Picks
Overvalued Players in Fantasy Football
D/ST Rankings, Streamers: Weeks 1, 2, 3, 4


Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!


Check out all of RotoBaller's fantasy football rankings. Staff rankings are updated regularly for all positions and include standard formats, PPR scoring, tiered rankings and dynasty leagues.




REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

CFB

Michael Hawkins Jr. Expected to be QB1 at West Virginia
NHL

Cal Petersen Signs Tryout Deal With Capitals
CGY

Flames Invite Alexander Nylander to Training Camp
Buddy Hield

Leads Bahamas Past Uruguay with 28 Points
VAN

Chris Driedger Joins Canucks on Professional Tryout Agreement
Yves Missi

Posts 24 Points, Four Blocks for Cameroon
Simon Nemec

Eyes Major Role With Flames
Pelle Larsson

Pours in 31 Points as Sweden Topples Finland
Macklin Celebrini

Looks to Evolve as Player and Leader
Rui Hachimura

Powers Japan Past Saudi Arabia with 29 Points
Connor Hellebuyck

Requests Trade From Jets
Golden State Warriors

Dalen Terry Lands Training Camp Deal with Warriors
Las Vegas Raiders

Klint Kubiak Still Not Ready to Name a Starting QB
Jeremy Peña

X-Rays Negative on Jeremy Pena's Hand After Hit-by-Pitch
Jeremiyah Love

Trending in the Right Direction for Week 1
J'Vonne Hadley

Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Heat
Deandre Ayton

Skips Bahamas Qualifying Window
VJ Edgecombe

Skips Bahamas' Window 4 Qualifiers
Miami Heat

Keshad Johnson Back in Miami on Two-Way Deal
Miami Heat

Nick Richards Lands in Miami
Willy Adames

Expected to Miss 3-4 Weeks With Elbow Injury
TreVeyon Henderson

Should be "Good to Go" for Week 1
Walker Jenkins

Getting the Call to the Big Leagues
CFB

Quaid Carr Bracing for Opportunity at Washington
CFB

Julian Lewis Set to Start for Colorado in Week 1
CFB

Christopher Vizzina Leading Clemson QB Battle, No Starter Named
CFB

Brian Rowe Jr. Has Breakout Potential
CFB

Tanook Hines a Game-Time Decision for Saturday
CFB

Dozie Ezukanma Not Traveling to Ireland
Josh Jacobs

Formally Charged With Two Misdemeanors
CFB

Nate Roberts Likely Atop Ohio State Depth Chart
CFB

Jerome Myles No Longer with Texas A&M
Tutu Atwell

Heads Back to Rams in Trade
Wan'Dale Robinson

Being Evaluated for a Concussion
CFB

Kansas Names Isaiah Marshall As Starting Quarterback
Leonard Williams

Seahawks, Leonard Williams Agree to Three-Year Extension
CFB

Steve Belichick Not Expected to Coach Against TCU
CFB

Donovan Olugbode to Be Missouri's No. 1 Wide Receiver?
CFB

USC to Start Five True Freshmen in Week 0
Alec Pierce

Activated Off PUP List
NHL

Kevin Hayes Signs KHL Deal
EDM

Alec Regula Won't Participate in Training Camp
Lamar Jackson

We Could See "One of Most Explosive Versions" of Lamar Jackson in 2026
Matt Savoie

Sits Out Training Camp
Mattias Janmark

Unavailable for Training Camp
Nickeil Alexander-Walker

Leads Canada's World Cup Qualifying Roster
Frederik Andersen

to Miss Training Camp
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

to Skip Canada's Next FIBA Window
Johnny Furphy

Still Without Clear Return Timeline
Thatcher Demko

Uncertain for Start of Training Camp
Houston Rockets

Rockets Waive Tristen Newton
Victor Hedman

Feeling "Great" Ahead of Training Camp
Rafael Castro

Signs Two-Way Deal with Rockets
CFB

Mitch Griffis in the QB1 Role Against Alabama
Bo Bichette

Exits Early on Wednesday with Foot Contusion
Malaki Branham

Agrees to Exhibit 10 Deal with Magic
Bryce Hopkins

Lands a Two-Way Contract in Denver
Jordan Miller

to be Re-Evaluated in Six Months
Jonathan Kuminga

Joins Timberwolves
Bennedict Mathurin

Lands in New Orleans
CFB

Rico Flores Jr. Ruled Out Against NC State
CFB

Tyreek Copper Ruled Out Against Virginia
CFB

Arch Manning Believes Emmett Mosley will "Go Off" in 2026
CFB

Omarion Miller Continues to Shine at Fall Camp
Tucker Kraft

Expected to be Full-Go for Week 1
CFB

Matt Jeffrey Buzz is Real at Notre Dame Fall Camp
CFB

Legend Glasker Drawing Praise
Mike Evans

Plans to Play in Week 1 Despite Being Banged Up in Camp
NFL

NFL Pro Bowl to be Eliminated
CFB

Jeremiah Beaman To Miss 2026 Season
Juan Soto

Facing Live Pitching on Wednesday
Patrick Mahomes

Won't Play in Preseason Finale
Kenneth Walker

is "Gonna be Fine"
Michael Penix Jr.

Thinks he'll be Ready for Week 1
Zay Flowers

Will Be Ready for Week 1
Luther Burden III

Gets Light Work in Return From Groin Injury
Rory McIlroy

Looking to Add Another Win at East Lake
Collin Morikawa

a Strong Value at the Tour Championship
Wyndham Clark

Looking to Finish Season With Another Win
Ja'Marr Chase

Not Practicing on Wednesday With Knee Injury
Josh Jacobs

Packers Preparing for Potential Josh Jacobs Suspension
Josh Downs

Dealing with Calf Injury
Michael Porter Jr.

Eyes First All-Star Nod
Robert MacIntyre

is Difficult to Judge For This Week's Tour Championship
Min Woo Lee

an Untrustworthy Start in Tour Championship Debut
Ryan Gerard

Making Tour Championship Debut After Decent Closing Stretch
Jacob Bridgeman

Has Little Hope of Being Fantasy Relevant
Tommy Fleetwood

Set to Defend at East Lake
Si Woo Kim

a Volatile Play With High Upside at Tour Championship
Scottie Scheffler

Dealing With Health Issue Ahead of Tour Championship
Tom Kim

Sneaks Into Tour Championship Field
Viktor Hovland

Needs Bounce-Back at Tour Championship
J.J. Spaun

Starts Strong but Stumbles Over the Weekend
Gary Woodland

Continues Playing Well Heading to Tour Championship
Russell Henley

Can Compete For Tour Championship Title
Ludvig Aberg

Hitting Top Gear Heading to Tour Championship
Chris Gotterup

Continues Strong Finish to 2026 Season
Matt Fitzpatrick

Has Chance to Cap Off Great Season at Tour Championship
NFL

Cam Vaughn Files Lawsuit to Enter Transfer Portal
Shohei Ohtani

Dodgers Not Ruling Out Shohei Ohtani Pitching on Sunday
Roman Anthony

Thinks he Could Return on Friday
Aaron Judge

Expected to Hit in the Cages on Tuesday
Max Fried

Could Return on Saturday During Doubleheader
Hunter Goodman

Reinstated and Starting on Tuesday
Cal Raleigh

has First Career Three-Homer Game on Monday
Ryan Fox

Makes Debut at TOUR Championship in Atlanta
Adam Scott

Representing Older Golfers Heading Into Atlanta
Alex Fitzpatrick

Makes Tour Championship Debut Behind Solid 2026
Bryan Woo

100 Percent Confident he Can Start on Wednesday
Willy Adames

Giants Place Willy Adames on Injured List With Elbow Sprain
Ketel Marte

Expected to be Activated Next Tuesday
Leo De Vries

to Miss Four Weeks With Shoulder Injury
CJ Abrams

Back as the DH on Monday
Anthony Hernandez

Loses Back-To-Back Fights
Gregory Rodrigues

Picks Up A Unanimous-Decision Win
Vitor Petrino

Extends His Win Streak
Serghei Spivac

Outclassed At UFC Sacramento
Roman Dolidze

Gets Finished In The First Round
Reinier de Ridder

Reinier De Ridder Bounces Back
Mason Jones

Suffers Second-Round TKO Loss
MarQuel Mederos

Returns To The Win Column
Ryan Blaney

Nabs his Third Victory of 2026 at New Hampshire
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace Misses Out on Victory at New Hampshire
Josh Berry

Scores his Best Finish of 2026 at New Hampshire
Kyle Larson

Finishes Fifth at New Hampshire and Clinches A Chase Spot
Denny Hamlin

Clinches the No. 1 Seed in The Chase After New Hampshire
NHL

Eeli Tolvanen Attracting Interest From Multiple Teams
Moritz Seider

Looking to Improve Defensively
Cale Makar

Avalanche "Confident" About Signing Cale Makar to New Deal
Pierre-Luc Dubois

Ready for Training Camp
Leon Draisaitl

Healthy Ahead of New Season
Elvis Merzlikins

Undergoes Surgery
Shohei Ohtani

Could Pitch Next Week
Jac Caglianone

Scratched on Sunday With Ankle Soreness
Edwin Díaz

Edwin Diaz to be Eased Back in Lower-Leverage Role When he Returns
Tyler Glasnow

to Return on Tuesday Against Braves
Ryan Blaney

the Favorite to Win at New Hampshire
Christopher Bell

Should Contend for Another Win at New Hampshire
Denny Hamlin

No Reason to Expect a Bad Race From Denny Hamlin
Ty Gibbs

Should Be Strong at New Hampshire
Joey Logano

a Great DFS Option at New Hampshire
Chase Briscoe

Has Potential at New Hampshire
Kyle Larson

Searching for First Top-Five Finish in Months
William Byron

Is Another Top-10 Finish in the Cards for William Byron?
Tyler Reddick

Has Never Finished in the Top Five at New Hampshire
Chase Elliott

Struggling to Find Speed at New Hampshire
Josh Berry

Can Josh Berry Contend for the Win at New Hampshire?
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace a Prime DFS Option at New Hampshire
Austin Cindric

Temper Your Expectations with Austin Cindric at New Hampshire
Erik Jones

Is Erik Jones a Sleeper Option at New Hampshire?
Shane Van Gisbergen

Shane van Gisbergen Qualifies Fifth as Chase Looms
Shohei Ohtani

Throwing Live BP Session on Saturday
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