RotoBaller's early Week 1 fantasy football rankings for 2026. Set your optimal lineups with RotoBaller's high-accuracy fantasy football Week 1 half-PPR rankings.
Whether you have already completed your fantasy football draft or are about to take part in one, getting an early look at the Week 1 pecking order is never a bad idea. That's where we come in, with our updated Week 1 fantasy football rankings for all positions - running back, wide receiver, tight end, quarterback, defense, and kicker.
Starting the season off with a loss can set you behind, so our rankings will help you set winning lineups right away. Let's see where key fantasy assets like Ladd McConkey, Omarion Hampton, Jonathon Brooks, Zay Flowers, Bhayshul Tuten, Jadarian Price, Chris Godwin Jr., Tony Pollard, Jaylen Warren, and more stand for the opening week of the 2026 campaign.
Our half-PPR fantasy football rankings for Week 1 are assembled by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will find recent important fantasy football injury news and player outlooks. There are always critical injuries to track, so check back until kickoff.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries
Updated Week 1 Fantasy Football Rankings
Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings
Note that quarterbacks, defenses, and kickers are all grouped separately toward the bottom. Each position is ranked separately. This helps to compare running backs, wide receivers, and tight ends for FLEX spots (without QB, DEF, and K mixed in).
|Tier
|Rank
|Player Name
|Pos
|1
|1
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|RB
|1
|2
|Ja'Marr Chase
|WR
|1
|3
|Bijan Robinson
|RB
|1
|4
|Christian McCaffrey
|RB
|1
|5
|Puka Nacua
|WR
|2
|6
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|WR
|2
|7
|Jonathan Taylor
|RB
|2
|8
|Derrick Henry
|RB
|2
|9
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|WR
|2
|10
|Chase Brown
|RB
|2
|11
|Saquon Barkley
|RB
|2
|12
|Omarion Hampton
|RB
|2
|13
|De'Von Achane
|RB
|2
|14
|Javonte Williams
|RB
|2
|15
|CeeDee Lamb
|WR
|2
|16
|James Cook III
|RB
|3
|17
|Kenneth Walker III
|RB
|3
|18
|Josh Jacobs
|RB
|3
|19
|Chris Olave
|WR
|3
|20
|Kyren Williams
|RB
|3
|21
|D'Andre Swift
|RB
|3
|22
|Ashton Jeanty
|RB
|3
|23
|Nico Collins
|WR
|3
|24
|Breece Hall
|RB
|4
|25
|Tee Higgins
|WR
|4
|26
|Cam Skattebo
|RB
|4
|27
|DeVonta Smith
|WR
|4
|28
|George Pickens
|WR
|4
|29
|Brock Bowers
|TE
|4
|30
|Justin Jefferson
|WR
|4
|31
|Drake London
|WR
|4
|32
|Travis Etienne Jr.
|RB
|4
|33
|David Montgomery
|RB
|4
|34
|Zay Flowers
|WR
|4
|35
|Emeka Egbuka
|WR
|4
|36
|Trey McBride
|TE
|5
|37
|Bucky Irving
|RB
|5
|38
|Rashee Rice
|WR
|5
|39
|Malik Nabers
|WR
|5
|40
|A.J. Brown
|WR
|5
|41
|Quinshon Judkins
|RB
|5
|42
|Garrett Wilson
|WR
|5
|43
|Jaylen Waddle
|WR
|5
|44
|Davante Adams
|WR
|5
|45
|Ladd McConkey
|WR
|5
|46
|Jaylen Warren
|RB
|5
|47
|Mike Evans
|WR
|5
|48
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|RB
|5
|49
|Christian Watson
|WR
|5
|50
|Jameson Williams
|WR
|5
|51
|Tony Pollard
|RB
|5
|52
|Terry McLaurin
|WR
|5
|53
|J.K. Dobbins
|RB
|6
|54
|Bhayshul Tuten
|RB
|6
|55
|Rome Odunze
|WR
|6
|56
|Parker Washington
|WR
|6
|57
|Rico Dowdle
|RB
|6
|58
|Jeremiyah Love
|RB
|6
|59
|Tyler Warren
|TE
|6
|60
|Tetairoa McMillan
|WR
|6
|61
|DJ Moore
|WR
|6
|62
|Jordan Mason
|RB
|6
|63
|Jonathon Brooks
|RB
|7
|64
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|WR
|7
|65
|Jayden Reed
|WR
|7
|66
|Chris Godwin Jr.
|WR
|7
|67
|Colston Loveland
|TE
|7
|68
|Luther Burden III
|WR
|7
|69
|Josh Downs
|WR
|7
|70
|Jadarian Price
|RB
|7
|71
|Sam LaPorta
|TE
|7
|72
|Chuba Hubbard
|RB
|7
|73
|Harold Fannin Jr.
|TE
|7
|74
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|WR
|7
|75
|Rachaad White
|RB
|7
|76
|Tucker Kraft
|TE
|7
|77
|Courtland Sutton
|WR
|7
|78
|Jalen Coker
|WR
|7
|79
|Carnell Tate
|WR
|7
|80
|Kyle Pitts Sr.
|TE
|7
|81
|Dallas Goedert
|TE
|7
|82
|DK Metcalf
|WR
|7
|83
|Kyle Monangai
|RB
|7
|84
|Jacory Croskey-Merritt
|RB
|7
|85
|Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|RB
|7
|86
|Isaiah Likely
|TE
|8
|87
|Deebo Samuel Sr.
|WR
|8
|88
|Blake Corum
|RB
|8
|89
|Michael Wilson
|WR
|8
|90
|Quentin Johnston
|WR
|8
|91
|Brian Thomas Jr.
|WR
|8
|92
|Jordan Addison
|WR
|8
|93
|Stefon Diggs
|WR
|8
|94
|Travis Kelce
|TE
|8
|95
|Kenneth Gainwell
|RB
|8
|96
|Jakobi Meyers
|WR
|8
|97
|Xavier Worthy
|WR
|8
|98
|Romeo Doubs
|WR
|8
|99
|Mark Andrews
|TE
|8
|100
|Dalton Kincaid
|TE
|8
|101
|Matthew Golden
|WR
|8
|102
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|WR
|9
|103
|Khalil Shakir
|WR
|9
|104
|Ryan Flournoy
|WR
|9
|105
|Tyler Allgeier
|RB
|9
|106
|Juwan Johnson
|TE
|9
|107
|De'Zhaun Stribling
|WR
|9
|108
|Kayshon Boutte
|WR
|9
|109
|Mike Washington Jr.
|RB
|9
|110
|George Kittle
|TE
|9
|111
|Alec Pierce
|WR
|9
|112
|Aaron Jones Sr.
|RB
|9
|113
|Jalen McMillan
|WR
|9
|114
|Jake Ferguson
|TE
|9
|115
|RJ Harvey
|RB
|9
|116
|Hunter Henry
|TE
|9
|117
|TreVeyon Henderson
|RB
|9
|118
|Jalen Nailor
|WR
|9
|119
|Brenton Strange
|TE
|9
|120
|Tre Tucker
|WR
|9
|121
|Rashid Shaheed
|WR
|10
|122
|Devaughn Vele
|WR
|10
|123
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|10
|124
|Tyjae Spears
|RB
|10
|125
|Tyrone Tracy Jr.
|RB
|10
|126
|Keaton Mitchell
|RB
|10
|127
|KC Concepcion
|WR
|10
|128
|Chig Okonkwo
|TE
|10
|129
|Adonai Mitchell
|WR
|10
|130
|Dontayvion Wicks
|WR
|10
|131
|Rashod Bateman
|WR
|10
|132
|Dylan Sampson
|RB
|10
|133
|Tank Bigsby
|RB
|10
|134
|Jauan Jennings
|WR
|10
|135
|Denzel Boston
|WR
|10
|136
|Dalton Schultz
|TE
|10
|137
|Cade Otton
|TE
|10
|138
|Jaylin Noel
|WR
|10
|139
|T.J. Hockenson
|TE
|10
|140
|Terrance Ferguson
|TE
|10
|141
|Malik Washington
|WR
|10
|142
|Greg Dulcich
|TE
|11
|143
|Pat Bryant
|WR
|11
|144
|Woody Marks
|RB
|11
|145
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|RB
|11
|146
|Jerry Jeudy
|WR
|11
|147
|Isaac TeSlaa
|WR
|11
|148
|Pat Freiermuth
|TE
|11
|149
|Ja'Kobi Lane
|WR
|11
|150
|Darius Slayton
|WR
|11
|151
|Calvin Ridley
|WR
|11
|152
|AJ Barner
|TE
|11
|153
|Evan Engram
|TE
|11
|154
|Cooper Kupp
|WR
|11
|155
|Makai Lemon
|WR
|11
|156
|Mike Gesicki
|TE
|11
|157
|Andrei Iosivas
|WR
|11
|158
|Ray Davis
|RB
|11
|159
|Gunnar Helm
|TE
|11
|160
|Alvin Kamara
|RB
|11
|161
|Omar Cooper Jr.
|WR
|11
|162
|Tre Harris
|WR
|11
|163
|George Holani
|RB
|11
|164
|Colby Parkinson
|TE
|11
|165
|Oronde Gadsden II
|TE
|11
|166
|Jaydon Blue
|RB
|11
|167
|Cyrus Allen
|WR
|11
|168
|Justice Hill
|RB
|12
|169
|Elic Ayomanor
|WR
|12
|170
|MarShawn Lloyd
|RB
|12
|171
|Caleb Douglas
|WR
|12
|172
|Greg Dortch
|WR
|12
|173
|Samaje Perine
|RB
|12
|174
|Darren Waller
|TE
|12
|175
|Malachi Fields
|WR
|12
|176
|Tyquan Thornton
|WR
|12
|177
|Germie Bernard
|WR
|12
|178
|Antonio Williams
|WR
|12
|179
|Zachariah Branch
|WR
|12
|180
|Jake Tonges
|TE
|12
|181
|Kimani Vidal
|RB
|12
|182
|Treylon Burks
|WR
|12
|183
|Sean Tucker
|RB
|12
|184
|Isiah Pacheco
|RB
|12
|185
|Michael Mayer
|TE
|12
|186
|Marquise Brown
|WR
|12
|187
|Braelon Allen
|RB
|12
|188
|Darnell Mooney
|WR
|12
|189
|Tutu Atwell
|WR
|12
|190
|KaVontae Turpin
|WR
|12
|191
|Travis Hunter
|WR
|12
|192
|Darnell Washington
|TE
|12
|193
|Jonah Coleman
|RB
|12
|194
|Charlie Kolar
|TE
|12
|195
|Tank Dell
|WR
|12
|196
|Xavier Legette
|WR
|12
|197
|Emanuel Wilson
|RB
|12
|198
|Troy Franklin
|WR
|12
|199
|Keon Coleman
|WR
|12
|200
|Jalen Tolbert
|WR
|13
|201
|Emari Demercado
|RB
|13
|202
|Ted Hurst
|WR
|13
|203
|Bryce Lance
|WR
|13
|204
|James Conner
|RB
|13
|205
|Mason Taylor
|TE
|13
|206
|Christian Kirk
|WR
|13
|207
|Kenyon Sadiq
|TE
|13
|208
|Xavier Hutchinson
|WR
|13
|209
|Marvin Mims Jr.
|WR
|13
|210
|David Njoku
|TE
|13
|211
|Elijah Sarratt
|WR
|13
|212
|Jaylen Wright
|RB
|13
|213
|Kendrick Bourne
|WR
|13
|214
|Tez Johnson
|WR
|13
|215
|Erick All Jr.
|TE
|13
|216
|Jack Bech
|WR
|13
|217
|Elijah Arroyo
|TE
|13
|218
|Demarcus Robinson
|WR
|13
|219
|Daniel Bellinger
|TE
|13
|220
|Emmett Johnson
|RB
|13
|221
|Theo Johnson
|TE
|13
|222
|Chimere Dike
|WR
|13
|223
|Skyler Bell
|WR
|13
|224
|Noah Fant
|TE
|13
|225
|Ashton Dulin
|WR
|13
|226
|Jahan Dotson
|WR
|13
|227
|Joshua Palmer
|WR
|14
|228
|Dawson Knox
|TE
|14
|229
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
|WR
|14
|230
|Isaiah Davis
|RB
|14
|231
|Seth McGowan
|RB
|14
|232
|Cole Kmet
|TE
|14
|233
|Kyle Juszczyk
|RB
|14
|234
|Noah Gray
|TE
|14
|235
|Odell Beckham Jr.
|WR
|14
|236
|Darius Cooper
|WR
|14
|237
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|WR
|14
|238
|Malik Davis
|RB
|14
|239
|Oscar Delp
|TE
|14
|240
|Eli Raridon
|TE
|14
|241
|Austin Hooper
|TE
|14
|242
|DeMario Douglas
|WR
|14
|243
|Chris Brooks
|RB
|14
|244
|Calvin Austin III
|WR
|14
|245
|Max Klare
|TE
|14
|246
|Eli Stowers
|TE
|14
|247
|Jordan Whittington
|WR
|14
|248
|Luke Schoonmaker
|TE
|14
|249
|Ollie Gordon II
|RB
|14
|250
|Matthew Hibner
|TE
|14
|251
|Savion Williams
|WR
|14
|252
|Kalif Raymond
|WR
|14
|253
|Kaytron Allen
|RB
|14
|254
|Nate Boerkircher
|TE
|14
|255
|Jaylin Lane
|WR
|14
|256
|Kaelon Black
|RB
|14
|257
|Marlin Klein
|TE
|14
|258
|Ja'Tavion Sanders
|TE
|15
|259
|Mack Hollins
|WR
|15
|260
|Elijah Higgins
|TE
|15
|261
|Cade Stover
|TE
|15
|262
|Dyami Brown
|WR
|15
|263
|Devin Singletary
|RB
|15
|264
|Tyler Conklin
|TE
|15
|265
|Davis Allen
|TE
|15
|266
|Jordan James
|RB
|15
|267
|Tommy Tremble
|TE
|15
|268
|Kyle Williams
|WR
|15
|269
|LeQuint Allen Jr.
|RB
|15
|270
|Adam Trautman
|TE
|15
|271
|Demond Claiborne
|RB
|15
|272
|Ty Johnson
|RB
|15
|273
|Brashard Smith
|RB
|15
|274
|John Bates
|TE
|15
|275
|Nicholas Singleton
|RB
|15
|276
|Barion Brown
|WR
|15
|277
|Trey Benson
|RB
|15
|278
|Adam Randall
|RB
|15
|279
|Tanner Hudson
|TE
|15
|280
|DJ Giddens
|RB
|15
|281
|Josh Oliver
|TE
|15
|282
|Brock Wright
|TE
|15
|283
|Konata Mumpfield
|WR
|15
|284
|Kaleb Johnson
|RB
|15
|285
|Theo Wease Jr.
|WR
|15
|286
|Eli Heidenreich
|WR
|15
|287
|Tyler Higbee
|TE
|15
|288
|Luke Farrell
|TE
|15
|289
|Jacob Cowing
|WR
|15
|290
|Mitchell Evans
|TE
|15
|291
|Cedric Tillman
|WR
|15
|292
|Ben Sinnott
|TE
|15
|293
|Zavion Thomas
|WR
|15
|294
|Jackson Hawes
|TE
|15
|295
|Brevyn Spann-Ford
|TE
|15
|296
|Phil Mafah
|RB
|15
|297
|Drew Sample
|TE
|15
|298
|Justin Joly
|TE
|15
|299
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|WR
|15
|300
|Will Kacmarek
|TE
|16
|301
|Devin Neal
|RB
|16
|302
|Jerome Ford
|RB
|16
|303
|Kendre Miller
|RB
|16
|304
|Trevor Etienne
|RB
|16
|305
|Bam Knight
|RB
|16
|306
|Jaleel McLaughlin
|RB
|16
|307
|Jawhar Jordan
|RB
|16
|308
|Tahj Brooks
|RB
|16
|309
|Jarquez Hunter
|RB
|16
|310
|Will Shipley
|RB
|16
|311
|J'Mari Taylor
|RB
|16
|312
|Joe Burrow
|QB
|17
|313
|Lamar Jackson
|QB
|17
|314
|Josh Allen
|QB
|17
|315
|Justin Herbert
|QB
|17
|316
|Jalen Hurts
|QB
|17
|317
|Trevor Lawrence
|QB
|17
|318
|Jayden Daniels
|QB
|17
|319
|Baker Mayfield
|QB
|17
|320
|Dak Prescott
|QB
|17
|321
|Jared Goff
|QB
|17
|322
|Drake Maye
|QB
|17
|323
|Caleb Williams
|QB
|17
|324
|Jaxson Dart
|QB
|17
|325
|Matthew Stafford
|QB
|17
|326
|Brock Purdy
|QB
|17
|327
|Tyler Shough
|QB
|17
|328
|Patrick Mahomes II
|QB
|17
|329
|Bo Nix
|QB
|17
|330
|Kyler Murray
|QB
|17
|331
|Malik Willis
|QB
|17
|332
|Jordan Love
|QB
|17
|333
|C.J. Stroud
|QB
|17
|334
|Daniel Jones
|QB
|17
|335
|Sam Darnold
|QB
|17
|336
|Jacoby Brissett
|QB
|17
|337
|Cam Ward
|QB
|17
|338
|Kirk Cousins
|QB
|17
|339
|Aaron Rodgers
|QB
|17
|340
|Geno Smith
|QB
|17
|341
|Bryce Young
|QB
|17
|342
|Tua Tagovailoa
|QB
|17
|343
|Deshaun Watson
|QB
|17
|344
|Shedeur Sanders
|QB
|17
|345
|Haynes King
|QB
|17
|346
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|DST
|18
|347
|Los Angeles Chargers
|DST
|18
|348
|Houston Texans
|DST
|18
|349
|Denver Broncos
|DST
|18
|350
|Baltimore Ravens
|DST
|18
|351
|Los Angeles Rams
|DST
|18
|352
|Seattle Seahawks
|DST
|18
|353
|Chicago Bears
|DST
|18
|354
|Tennessee Titans
|DST
|18
|355
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|DST
|18
|356
|Philadelphia Eagles
|DST
|18
|357
|Green Bay Packers
|DST
|18
|358
|Minnesota Vikings
|DST
|18
|359
|Buffalo Bills
|DST
|18
|360
|Las Vegas Raiders
|DST
|18
|361
|New York Jets
|DST
|18
|362
|New England Patriots
|DST
|18
|363
|Kansas City Chiefs
|DST
|18
|364
|Dallas Cowboys
|DST
|18
|365
|Atlanta Falcons
|DST
|18
|366
|Cleveland Browns
|DST
|18
|367
|Detroit Lions
|DST
|18
|368
|New York Giants
|DST
|18
|369
|Indianapolis Colts
|DST
|18
|370
|Miami Dolphins
|DST
|18
|371
|San Francisco 49ers
|DST
|18
|372
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|DST
|18
|373
|Arizona Cardinals
|DST
|18
|374
|Cincinnati Bengals
|DST
|18
|375
|Carolina Panthers
|DST
|18
|376
|New Orleans Saints
|DST
|18
|377
|Washington Commanders
|DST
|18
|378
|Brandon Aubrey
|K
|19
|379
|Cameron Dicker
|K
|19
|380
|Ka'imi Fairbairn
|K
|19
|381
|Cam Little
|K
|19
|382
|Jake Bates
|K
|19
|383
|Tyler Loop
|K
|19
|384
|Evan McPherson
|K
|19
|385
|Chase McLaughlin
|K
|19
|386
|Jason Myers
|K
|19
|387
|Harrison Mevis
|K
|19
|388
|Cairo Santos
|K
|19
|389
|Eddy Pineiro
|K
|19
|390
|Trey Smack
|K
|19
|391
|Will Reichard
|K
|19
|392
|Charlie Smyth
|K
|19
|393
|Wil Lutz
|K
|19
|394
|Chris Boswell
|K
|19
|395
|Jake Elliott
|K
|19
|396
|Tyler Bass
|K
|19
|397
|Harrison Butker
|K
|19
|398
|Andy Borregales
|K
|19
|399
|Riley Patterson
|K
|19
|400
|Blake Grupe
|K
|19
|401
|Joey Slye
|K
|19
|402
|Matt Gay
|K
|19
|403
|Ryan Fitzgerald
|K
|19
|404
|Nick Folk
|K
|19
|405
|Drew Stevens
|K
|19
|406
|Jason Sanders
|K
|19
|407
|Chad Ryland
|K
|19
|408
|Dominic Zvada
|K
|19
|409
|Andre Szmyt
|K
|19
|410
|Spencer Shrader
|K
Recent Fantasy Football News
Jeremiyah Love, Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals rookie first-round running back Jeremiyah Love (ankle) is trending toward being available for Week 1 against the Los Angeles Chargers, according to John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7. He noted that Love needs to keep progressing, but things are looking positive. Fantasy managers should be cautiously optimistic that this year's No. 3 pick might play in the season opener on Sept. 13. He still has two weeks to recover and get back into game shape ahead of making his NFL debut.
If he does suit up, he might be on a snap count, especially since the Cardinals have a deep backfield that also features Tyler Allgeier and James Conner (foot). With that being said, even if Love isn't quite at 100%, he could have fantasy relevance because of his skill set. During his final two seasons at Notre Dame, he amassed 2,497 rushing yards, 617 receiving yards, and a whopping 40 touchdowns. He ranks as the overall RB19 in RotoBaller's latest 2026 redraft rankings.
Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews is looking to bounce back following a frustrating TE16 finish in PPR leagues last season. TE16 is nothing to scoff at, but Andrews' fantasy managers would have liked him to contribute a little more, especially after he was the TE6 in 2024. This year, he'll have a chance to return to his TE6 form.
Not only is he healthy, but so is quarterback Lamar Jackson, and the duo will be under the guidance of new head coach Jesse Minter, as well as new offensive coordinator Declan Doyle. Although Doyle spent last year as the Bears' OC, he was previously the Broncos' tight ends coach, so perhaps he'll be the key to getting Andrews back on track. The new coaching staff should benefit the Ravens' offense this year, which is one of the reasons why Andrews has jumped back to TE13 in RotoBaller's latest fantasy football rankings for 2026.
Germie Bernard, Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers rookie wide receiver Germie Bernard caught only one of his two passes in Thursday night's preseason loss to the Bills, but he made it count. Following an opening drive three-and-out by the Steelers and a muffed punt by the Bills, Pittsburgh began its second drive deep in Buffalo territory and took only one play to find paydirt.
Lined up in one-on-one coverage against 2025 first-round pick Max Hairston, Bernard took a quick pass from Will Howard and muscled his way through to the end zone. "I played running back for a very long time in my childhood," Bernard said after the game. "I always had the ball in my hands. It just always translated and stayed with me."
Bernard enters his rookie season seemingly locked out of the Steelers' third wide receiver spot by 2024 third-round pick Roman Wilson, but the versatility and playmaking that he has flashed throughout camp and on Thursday night could help him find the field and earn targets from Aaron Rodgers earlier than is customary for most rookies in the veteran's orbit. At RotoBaller's WR83, Bernard is not a player who needs to be targeted in 2026 drafts. Still, fantasy managers will need to monitor his early-season involvement and be ready to make a waiver claim if and when his role expands.
Mike Washington Jr., Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders rookie running back Mike Washington Jr., who could see starting action to begin the year if Ashton Jeanty (ankle) is unavailable for the season opener, ran for 49 yards on eight carries in Thursday night's preseason loss to the 49ers. The fourth-round pick, who was one of the stars of the 2026 NFL Combine, concludes his first preseason with 168 yards on 23 attempts for a 7.3 -yard per carry average.
After an offseason spent espousing the value of a two-back system, head coach Klint Kubiak appears to have found a player capable of platooning with Jeanty, giving Washington potential standalone value outside of what he can provide as an injury fill-in. With Jeanty's status for Week 1 still up in the air, and the Raiders' backfield deployment somewhat of a mystery in Kubiak's first year at the helm, Washington is a must-draft player as RotoBaller's RB48.
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 1 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Ladd McConkey, Omarion Hampton, Jonathon Brooks, Zay Flowers, Bhayshul Tuten, Jadarian Price, Chris Godwin Jr., Tony Pollard, Jaylen Warren. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 1.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, players news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do, is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 1 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 1. (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 1 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 1 for Ladd McConkey, Omarion Hampton, Jonathon Brooks, Zay Flowers, Bhayshul Tuten, Jadarian Price, Chris Godwin Jr., Tony Pollard, Jaylen Warren:
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