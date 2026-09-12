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Start/Sit Chart - Week 1 Fantasy Football Matchups for Sunday Night Football

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Cam Skattebo - Fantasy Football Rankings, Waiver Wire Pickups, Rookie Sleepers

Fantasy football starts/sits for SNF, expert advice for all Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants Week 1 matchups on Sunday Night Football. Our start em, sit em picks for Malik Nabers, Cam Skattebo, Jake Ferguson, and more.

The first Sunday Night Football matchup of the 2026 NFL season pits two longtime rivals, the New York Giants and the Dallas Cowboys, against each other. With several viable fantasy stars in this matchup, let's lock in your lineups with our Week 1 SNF start-sit chart.

In addition to our start/sit recommendation and matchup ratings for each player, you can also read the fantasy football outlooks for key players like George Pickens, CeeDee Lamb, Jake Ferguson, Cam Skattebo, Isaiah Likely, Jaxson Dart, Dak Prescott, Javonte Williams, Malachi Fields and more. Which Giants and Cowboys players should you start or sit in Week 1?

Make sure to set your winning lineups for Week 1, whether you're setting season-long or DFS lineups. We will have our fantasy football start/sit matchup charts available all season long -- focusing on who to start, who is on the fence, and who should find the bench -- so be sure to check back. Good luck in Week 1, RotoBallers!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

 

Dallas Cowboys Start/Sit Matchups

See the full stats in our Fantasy Football Matchup Ratings Projections

Player Start/Sit Matchup
Rating ▾		 Game
Matchup		 Pos.
CeeDee Lamb Start 118.1 @ NYG WR
George Pickens Start 117.6 @ NYG WR
Javonte Williams Start 116.5 @ NYG RB
Dak Prescott Start 112.7 @ NYG QB
Brandon Aubrey Start 111.3 @ NYG K
Jake Ferguson Start 110.9 @ NYG TE
Jonathan Mingo Sit 101.5 @ NYG WR
Ryan Flournoy Sit 100.9 @ NYG WR
KaVontae Turpin Sit 100.1 @ NYG WR
Luke Schoonmaker Sit 99.7 @ NYG TE
Hunter Luepke Sit 99 @ NYG RB
Emari Demercado Sit 98.6 @ NYG RB
Brevyn Spann-Ford Sit 98.4 @ NYG TE
Dallas Cowboys Sit 74.7 @ NYG D/ST

Jake Ferguson, TE, Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson was one of the best in the NFL last season in the games that his teammate, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, missed due to injury. This year, Ferguson is the third option, at best, in a passing offense that features two elite wideouts -- Lamb and teammate George Pickens. Those two deserve at least 10 targets a game between them, depending on who you ask.

Additionally, WR Ryan Flournoy has drawn praise from film reviewers, and played quite well last season. He could carve out a bigger role in this offense. Ferguson may be the odd man out, and in fantasy football, upside wins championships. From Week 8 onward in 2025, Ferguson averaged under 7.0 PPR fantasy points per game. The New York Giants tend to allow a lot of fantasy points to opposing pass-catchers, but outside of dynasty TE-premium leagues, Ferguson is a risky player to start.

Javonte Williams, RB, Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams is the unquestioned workhorse RB for his team. Last season, he handled a large workload, with 252 carries and 35 receptions in 16 games played. The strength of the team's offensive line and his success with breaking tackles aided him to an RB12 overall finish despite missing one game. He doesn't have a ton of pass-catching upside, but perhaps that could change.

The Cowboys released their young RB, Jaydon Blue, earlier in the offseason. And Williams' backup, Malik Davis (hip), requires surgery for an injured hip and will head to the injured reserve list to miss at least four games. RB Emari Demercado will back up Williams now. Demercado has served as a pass-catching back in previous seasons, so Williams could remain mostly in a rushing role, which will keep him as a low-end RB1 for Week 1.

The New York Giants have struggled in run defense for many seasons, and while the Cowboys have injuries to starters on the offensive line, Williams' volume should make him a fine start in fantasy leagues at a position of scarcity.

 

New York Giants Start/Sit Matchups

See the full stats in our Fantasy Football Matchup Ratings Projections

Player Start/Sit Matchup
Rating ▾		 Game
Matchup		 Pos.
Cam Skattebo Start 114.5 vs. DAL RB
Malik Nabers Start 110.1 vs. DAL WR
Jaxson Dart Start 105.8 vs. DAL QB
Isaiah Likely Start 105.8 vs. DAL TE
Tyrone Tracy Jr. Sit 101.9 vs. DAL RB
Malachi Fields Sit 101.5 vs. DAL WR
Darnell Mooney Sit 101.3 vs. DAL WR
Odell Beckham Jr. Sit 100.2 vs. DAL WR
Darius Slayton Sit 100.1 vs. DAL WR
Najee Harris Sit 100 vs. DAL RB
Theo Johnson Sit 99 vs. DAL TE
Devin Singletary Sit 98.7 vs. DAL RB
Dominic Zvada Sit 95 vs. DAL K
Thomas Fidone II Sit 94.5 vs. DAL TE
New York Giants Sit 70.7 vs. DAL D/ST

Malachi Fields, WR, Giants

New York Giants rookie wide receiver Malachi Fields makes his NFL debut on Sunday night against the Dallas Cowboys. Fields was drafted with the 74th pick in the 2026 NFL Draft and has made an impact throughout training camp, including a 15-yard touchdown pass in the opening preseason game from starting quarterback Jaxson Dart. With veteran Darius Slayton released, Fields and Darnell Mooney are expected to rotate as WR2.

However, with Malik Nabers (knee) questionable for Week 1, Fields could have a major role if Nabers is inactive or sees limited snaps. He faces a Cowboys secondary that allowed the most fantasy points to wide receivers in 2025. While he's too deep to start in Week 1, fantasy managers should monitor his usage, as he could be a priority Week 1 waiver add.

Jaxson Dart, QB, Giants

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart opens his second NFL season in primetime as the Giants face the Dallas Cowboys. In 12 starts last season, Dart completed 216 of 339 passes for 2,272 yards, with 15 touchdowns and five interceptions. He also added 86 carries for 487 yards and nine touchdowns, averaging over 20 fantasy points per game in his starts.

While there are question marks surrounding offensive coordinator Matt Nagy, Dart's rushing ability, the potential return of Malik Nabers, and improvements across the offense could lead to a breakout season for Dart. He faces a Cowboys defense that allowed the most fantasy points to quarterbacks last season.

However, Dallas has a new defensive coordinator in Christian Parker and has made several additions, including Rashan Gary and rookie Caleb Downs. While this Giants' offense could take time to develop, Dart still offers elite upside in an ideal Week 1 matchup.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Not sure who to start? Check out the Who Should I Start tool:

Who Should I Start for 1?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
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Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 1 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like George Pickens, CeeDee Lamb, Jake Ferguson, Cam Skattebo, Isaiah Likely, Jaxson Dart, Dak Prescott, Javonte Williams, Malachi Fields. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 1.

Week 1 Player Decisions. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed, we've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 1 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 1 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 1 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular Week 1 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool:

George Pickens
vs
Nico Collins
George Pickens
vs
Justin Jefferson
George Pickens
vs
Chris Olave
George Pickens
vs
Ashton Jeanty
George Pickens
vs
Kenneth Walker III
George Pickens
vs
Devonta Smith
George Pickens
vs
James Cook III
George Pickens
vs
Tee Higgins
George Pickens
vs
Derrick Henry
George Pickens
vs
D'Andre Swift
George Pickens
vs
Javonte Williams
George Pickens
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
George Pickens
vs
Omarion Hampton
George Pickens
vs
Zay Flowers
George Pickens
vs
CeeDee Lamb
George Pickens
vs
Breece Hall
George Pickens
vs
Saquon Barkley
George Pickens
vs
Drake London
George Pickens
vs
De'Von Achane
George Pickens
vs
Kyren Williams
George Pickens
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
George Pickens
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
George Pickens
vs
Chase Brown
George Pickens
vs
Trey McBride
George Pickens
vs
Jonathan Taylor
George Pickens
vs
Cam Skattebo
George Pickens
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
George Pickens
vs
Rashee Rice
George Pickens
vs
Puka Nacua
George Pickens
vs
Bucky Irving
George Pickens
vs
Christian McCaffrey
George Pickens
vs
Garrett Wilson
George Pickens
vs
Bijan Robinson
George Pickens
vs
Jameson Williams
George Pickens
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
George Pickens
vs
Ladd McConkey
George Pickens
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
George Pickens
vs
A.J. Brown
George Pickens
vs
Davante Adams
George Pickens
vs
Jaylen Waddle
George Pickens
vs
Emeka Egbuka
George Pickens
vs
Christian Watson
George Pickens
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
George Pickens
vs
Mike Evans
George Pickens
vs
Malik Nabers
George Pickens
vs
Terry Mclaurin
George Pickens
vs
Luther Burden III
George Pickens
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
George Pickens
vs
Parker Washington
George Pickens
vs
Rome Odunze
George Pickens
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
George Pickens
vs
Jayden Reed
George Pickens
vs
Josh Downs
George Pickens
vs
DJ Moore
George Pickens
vs
DK Metcalf
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Saquon Barkley
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Omarion Hampton
CeeDee Lamb
vs
De'Von Achane
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Javonte Williams
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Derrick Henry
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Chase Brown
CeeDee Lamb
vs
James Cook III
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Jonathan Taylor
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Kenneth Walker III
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Chris Olave
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Puka Nacua
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Nico Collins
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Christian McCaffrey
CeeDee Lamb
vs
George Pickens
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Bijan Robinson
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Justin Jefferson
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Ashton Jeanty
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Devonta Smith
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Tee Higgins
CeeDee Lamb
vs
D'Andre Swift
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Zay Flowers
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Breece Hall
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Drake London
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Kyren Williams
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Trey McBride
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Cam Skattebo
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Rashee Rice
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Bucky Irving
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Garrett Wilson
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Jameson Williams
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Ladd McConkey
CeeDee Lamb
vs
A.J. Brown
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Davante Adams
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Jaylen Waddle
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Emeka Egbuka
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Christian Watson
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Mike Evans
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Malik Nabers
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Terry Mclaurin
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Luther Burden III
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Parker Washington
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Rome Odunze
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Jayden Reed
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Josh Downs
CeeDee Lamb
vs
DJ Moore
CeeDee Lamb
vs
DK Metcalf
Jake Ferguson
vs
Matthew Golden
Jake Ferguson
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Jake Ferguson
vs
Xavier Worthy
Jake Ferguson
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Jake Ferguson
vs
George Holani
Jake Ferguson
vs
Keenan Allen
Jake Ferguson
vs
Isaiah Likely
Jake Ferguson
vs
George Kittle
Jake Ferguson
vs
Tyjae Spears
Jake Ferguson
vs
Kyle Monangai
Jake Ferguson
vs
Mark Andrews
Jake Ferguson
vs
Devaughn Vele
Jake Ferguson
vs
Alec Pierce
Jake Ferguson
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Jake Ferguson
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Jake Ferguson
vs
Hunter Henry
Jake Ferguson
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Jake Ferguson
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Jake Ferguson
vs
Romeo Doubs
Jake Ferguson
vs
KC Concepcion
Jake Ferguson
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Jake Ferguson
vs
Cooper Kupp
Jake Ferguson
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Jake Ferguson
vs
Brenton Strange
Jake Ferguson
vs
Michael Mayer
Jake Ferguson
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Jake Ferguson
vs
Khalil Shakir
Jake Ferguson
vs
Jalen Nailor
Jake Ferguson
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Jake Ferguson
vs
RJ Harvey
Jake Ferguson
vs
Jalen Coker
Jake Ferguson
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Jake Ferguson
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Jake Ferguson
vs
Woody Marks
Jake Ferguson
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Jake Ferguson
vs
Dylan Sampson
Jake Ferguson
vs
Juwan Johnson
Jake Ferguson
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Jake Ferguson
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Jake Ferguson
vs
Trey McBride
Jake Ferguson
vs
Colston Loveland
Jake Ferguson
vs
Tyler Warren
Jake Ferguson
vs
Sam Laporta
Jake Ferguson
vs
Tucker Kraft
Jake Ferguson
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Jake Ferguson
vs
Dallas Goedert
Jake Ferguson
vs
Travis Kelce
Jake Ferguson
vs
Dalton Schultz
Jake Ferguson
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Jake Ferguson
vs
Cade Otton
Jake Ferguson
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Jake Ferguson
vs
AJ Barner
Jake Ferguson
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Jake Ferguson
vs
Mike Gesicki
Jake Ferguson
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Cam Skattebo
vs
Trey McBride
Cam Skattebo
vs
Rashee Rice
Cam Skattebo
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Cam Skattebo
vs
Bucky Irving
Cam Skattebo
vs
Kyren Williams
Cam Skattebo
vs
Garrett Wilson
Cam Skattebo
vs
Drake London
Cam Skattebo
vs
Jameson Williams
Cam Skattebo
vs
Breece Hall
Cam Skattebo
vs
Ladd McConkey
Cam Skattebo
vs
Zay Flowers
Cam Skattebo
vs
A.J. Brown
Cam Skattebo
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Cam Skattebo
vs
Davante Adams
Cam Skattebo
vs
D'Andre Swift
Cam Skattebo
vs
David Montgomery
Cam Skattebo
vs
Tee Higgins
Cam Skattebo
vs
Jaylen Warren
Cam Skattebo
vs
Devonta Smith
Cam Skattebo
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Cam Skattebo
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Cam Skattebo
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Cam Skattebo
vs
Justin Jefferson
Cam Skattebo
vs
Christian Watson
Cam Skattebo
vs
George Pickens
Cam Skattebo
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Cam Skattebo
vs
Nico Collins
Cam Skattebo
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Cam Skattebo
vs
Chris Olave
Cam Skattebo
vs
Mike Evans
Cam Skattebo
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Cam Skattebo
vs
Malik Nabers
Cam Skattebo
vs
James Cook III
Cam Skattebo
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Cam Skattebo
vs
Derrick Henry
Cam Skattebo
vs
Luther Burden III
Cam Skattebo
vs
Javonte Williams
Cam Skattebo
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Cam Skattebo
vs
Omarion Hampton
Cam Skattebo
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Cam Skattebo
vs
Bijan Robinson
Cam Skattebo
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Cam Skattebo
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Cam Skattebo
vs
Chase Brown
Cam Skattebo
vs
De'Von Achane
Cam Skattebo
vs
Saquon Barkley
Cam Skattebo
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Cam Skattebo
vs
Rico Dowdle
Cam Skattebo
vs
Tony Pollard
Cam Skattebo
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Cam Skattebo
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Cam Skattebo
vs
Jadarian Price
Cam Skattebo
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Cam Skattebo
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Cam Skattebo
vs
Jordan Mason
Isaiah Likely
vs
Tyjae Spears
Isaiah Likely
vs
George Holani
Isaiah Likely
vs
Mark Andrews
Isaiah Likely
vs
Xavier Worthy
Isaiah Likely
vs
Alec Pierce
Isaiah Likely
vs
Matthew Golden
Isaiah Likely
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Isaiah Likely
vs
Jake Ferguson
Isaiah Likely
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Isaiah Likely
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Isaiah Likely
vs
Romeo Doubs
Isaiah Likely
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Isaiah Likely
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Isaiah Likely
vs
Keenan Allen
Isaiah Likely
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Isaiah Likely
vs
George Kittle
Isaiah Likely
vs
Michael Mayer
Isaiah Likely
vs
Kyle Monangai
Isaiah Likely
vs
Khalil Shakir
Isaiah Likely
vs
Devaughn Vele
Isaiah Likely
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Isaiah Likely
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Isaiah Likely
vs
Jalen Coker
Isaiah Likely
vs
Hunter Henry
Isaiah Likely
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Isaiah Likely
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Isaiah Likely
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Isaiah Likely
vs
KC Concepcion
Isaiah Likely
vs
Juwan Johnson
Isaiah Likely
vs
Cooper Kupp
Isaiah Likely
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Isaiah Likely
vs
Brenton Strange
Isaiah Likely
vs
Stefon Diggs
Isaiah Likely
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Isaiah Likely
vs
Michael Wilson
Isaiah Likely
vs
Jalen Nailor
Isaiah Likely
vs
Tre Tucker
Isaiah Likely
vs
RJ Harvey
Isaiah Likely
vs
Jordan Addison
Isaiah Likely
vs
Trey McBride
Isaiah Likely
vs
Colston Loveland
Isaiah Likely
vs
Tyler Warren
Isaiah Likely
vs
Sam Laporta
Isaiah Likely
vs
Tucker Kraft
Isaiah Likely
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Isaiah Likely
vs
Dallas Goedert
Isaiah Likely
vs
Travis Kelce
Isaiah Likely
vs
Dalton Schultz
Isaiah Likely
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Isaiah Likely
vs
Cade Otton
Isaiah Likely
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Isaiah Likely
vs
AJ Barner
Isaiah Likely
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Isaiah Likely
vs
Mike Gesicki
Isaiah Likely
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Jaxson Dart
vs
Jared Goff
Jaxson Dart
vs
Jayden Daniels
Jaxson Dart
vs
Caleb Williams
Jaxson Dart
vs
Matthew Stafford
Jaxson Dart
vs
Baker Mayfield
Jaxson Dart
vs
Brock Purdy
Jaxson Dart
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Jaxson Dart
vs
Kyler Murray
Jaxson Dart
vs
Dak Prescott
Jaxson Dart
vs
Drake Maye
Jaxson Dart
vs
Jalen Hurts
Jaxson Dart
vs
Tyler Shough
Jaxson Dart
vs
Justin Herbert
Jaxson Dart
vs
Jordan Love
Jaxson Dart
vs
Josh Allen
Jaxson Dart
vs
Malik Willis
Jaxson Dart
vs
Joe Burrow
Jaxson Dart
vs
Bo Nix
Jaxson Dart
vs
Lamar Jackson
Jaxson Dart
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Jaxson Dart
vs
Will Shipley
Jaxson Dart
vs
C.J. Stroud
Jaxson Dart
vs
Jaylin Lane
Jaxson Dart
vs
Daniel Jones
Jaxson Dart
vs
Darius Cooper
Jaxson Dart
vs
Sam Darnold
Jaxson Dart
vs
Jimmy Horn Jr.
Jaxson Dart
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Jaxson Dart
vs
DJ Giddens
Jaxson Dart
vs
Bryce Young
Jaxson Dart
vs
Kalif Raymond
Jaxson Dart
vs
Cam Ward
Jaxson Dart
vs
Colbie Young
Jaxson Dart
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Jaxson Dart
vs
Jacob Cowing
Jaxson Dart
vs
Kirk Cousins
Jaxson Dart
vs
Bam Knight
Jaxson Dart
vs
Geno Smith
Jaxson Dart
vs
Tanner Koziol
Jaxson Dart
vs
Cooper Rush
Jaxson Dart
vs
Deshaun Watson
Dak Prescott
vs
Jalen Hurts
Dak Prescott
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Dak Prescott
vs
Justin Herbert
Dak Prescott
vs
Baker Mayfield
Dak Prescott
vs
Josh Allen
Dak Prescott
vs
Caleb Williams
Dak Prescott
vs
Joe Burrow
Dak Prescott
vs
Jared Goff
Dak Prescott
vs
Lamar Jackson
Dak Prescott
vs
Jaxson Dart
Dak Prescott
vs
Will Shipley
Dak Prescott
vs
Jayden Daniels
Dak Prescott
vs
Jaylin Lane
Dak Prescott
vs
Matthew Stafford
Dak Prescott
vs
Darius Cooper
Dak Prescott
vs
Brock Purdy
Dak Prescott
vs
Jimmy Horn Jr.
Dak Prescott
vs
Kyler Murray
Dak Prescott
vs
DJ Giddens
Dak Prescott
vs
Drake Maye
Dak Prescott
vs
Kalif Raymond
Dak Prescott
vs
Tyler Shough
Dak Prescott
vs
Colbie Young
Dak Prescott
vs
Jordan Love
Dak Prescott
vs
Jacob Cowing
Dak Prescott
vs
Malik Willis
Dak Prescott
vs
Bam Knight
Dak Prescott
vs
Bo Nix
Dak Prescott
vs
Tanner Koziol
Dak Prescott
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Dak Prescott
vs
Luke Farrell
Dak Prescott
vs
C.J. Stroud
Dak Prescott
vs
Davis Allen
Dak Prescott
vs
Daniel Jones
Dak Prescott
vs
Dylan Laube
Dak Prescott
vs
Sam Darnold
Dak Prescott
vs
Eli Stowers
Dak Prescott
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Dak Prescott
vs
Jackson Hawes
Dak Prescott
vs
Bryce Young
Dak Prescott
vs
Cam Ward
Dak Prescott
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Dak Prescott
vs
Kirk Cousins
Dak Prescott
vs
Geno Smith
Dak Prescott
vs
Cooper Rush
Dak Prescott
vs
Deshaun Watson
Javonte Williams
vs
Omarion Hampton
Javonte Williams
vs
Derrick Henry
Javonte Williams
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Javonte Williams
vs
James Cook III
Javonte Williams
vs
Saquon Barkley
Javonte Williams
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Javonte Williams
vs
De'Von Achane
Javonte Williams
vs
Chris Olave
Javonte Williams
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Javonte Williams
vs
Nico Collins
Javonte Williams
vs
Chase Brown
Javonte Williams
vs
George Pickens
Javonte Williams
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Javonte Williams
vs
Justin Jefferson
Javonte Williams
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Javonte Williams
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Javonte Williams
vs
Puka Nacua
Javonte Williams
vs
Devonta Smith
Javonte Williams
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Javonte Williams
vs
Tee Higgins
Javonte Williams
vs
Bijan Robinson
Javonte Williams
vs
D'Andre Swift
Javonte Williams
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Javonte Williams
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Javonte Williams
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Javonte Williams
vs
Zay Flowers
Javonte Williams
vs
Breece Hall
Javonte Williams
vs
Drake London
Javonte Williams
vs
Kyren Williams
Javonte Williams
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Javonte Williams
vs
Trey McBride
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vs
Cam Skattebo
Javonte Williams
vs
Rashee Rice
Javonte Williams
vs
Bucky Irving
Javonte Williams
vs
Garrett Wilson
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Jameson Williams
Javonte Williams
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Ladd McConkey
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vs
A.J. Brown
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Davante Adams
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David Montgomery
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Jaylen Warren
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Quinshon Judkins
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Bhayshul Tuten
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J.K. Dobbins
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Rico Dowdle
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Tony Pollard
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Jadarian Price
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Chuba Hubbard
Javonte Williams
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Jonathon Brooks
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Jordan Mason
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Rachaad White
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Jacory Croskey-Merritt
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Kenneth Gainwell
Malachi Fields
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Terrance Ferguson
Malachi Fields
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Brian Robinson Jr.
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Jauan Jennings
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Chris Brooks
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Makai Lemon
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Denzel Boston
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Caleb Douglas
Malachi Fields
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AJ Barner
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Tank Bigsby
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Keaton Mitchell
Malachi Fields
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Cade Otton
Malachi Fields
vs
Malik Washington
Malachi Fields
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T.J. Hockenson
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Tre Harris
Malachi Fields
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Dontayvion Wicks
Malachi Fields
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Pat Freiermuth
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Rashod Bateman
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Chris Bell
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Dalton Schultz
Malachi Fields
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Mike Gesicki
Malachi Fields
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Tyler Allgeier
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Pat Bryant
Malachi Fields
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Dylan Sampson
Malachi Fields
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Malachi Fields
vs
Woody Marks
Malachi Fields
vs
Samaje Perine
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vs
Adonai Mitchell
Malachi Fields
vs
Colby Parkinson
Malachi Fields
vs
RJ Harvey
Malachi Fields
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Malachi Fields
vs
Jalen Nailor
Malachi Fields
vs
Ted Hurst
Malachi Fields
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Malachi Fields
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Gunnar Helm
Malachi Fields
vs
Brenton Strange
Malachi Fields
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Jerry Jeudy
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vs
Cooper Kupp
Malachi Fields
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Malachi Fields
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KC Concepcion
Malachi Fields
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Malachi Fields
vs
Puka Nacua
Malachi Fields
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Malachi Fields
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Malachi Fields
vs
Chris Olave
Malachi Fields
vs
Nico Collins
Malachi Fields
vs
Justin Jefferson
Malachi Fields
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Devonta Smith
Malachi Fields
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Tee Higgins
Malachi Fields
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Zay Flowers
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Drake London
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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

CFB

Kip Lewis Returns After Leaving Oklahoma's Game vs. Michigan With Knee Injury
CFB

Kip Lewis Exits Oklahoma's Critical Matchup With Michigan
CFB

Oklahoma State Will Start New Left Tackle Against Oregon
CFB

Tory Blaylock Expected to Return for Oklahoma vs. Michigan
CFB

SMU's Ahmaad Moses Expected to Be Out for Week 2 vs. UC Davis
Tucker Kraft

Agrees to Four-Year Extension with Packers
CFB

Two Key Indiana Defenders are Out for Week 2 vs. Howard
Michael Mayer

Cashes In On Contract Extension
Jesús Luzardo

Jesus Luzardo Scratched From Saturday's Start With Shoulder Stiffness
CFB

KJ Duff Delivers Big Again in Week 2 Loss
CFB

Lincoln Kienholz Posts Huge Performance in Week 2
Zach Edey

Eyeing Full Health for Opening Night
CFB

Daymion Sanford a Game-Time Decision in Week 2
New York Knicks

Knicks Show Interest in Tony Bradley
Malik Nabers

Medically Cleared to Play, Remains Game-Time Decision
CFB

Keyjuan Brown Injured in Week 2 Win
Atlanta Hawks

Hawks Waive Lamont Butler
CFB

AK Dear, Michael Carroll Out in Week 2 with Injuries
Rome Odunze

Not Yet Medically Cleared to Play in Week 1
Sergio de Larrea

Sergio De Larrea Pushes for Backup Role
Atlanta Hawks

Devin Carter Floated as Knicks' Guard Insurance
Malik Davis

to Undergo Hip Surgery
Atlanta Hawks

Devin Carter Could Land in Boston
Walker Kessler

Pegged as Worth the Lakers' Price
Atlanta Hawks

Hawks Waive Devin Carter
Khaman Maluach

in Line for Bigger Role
Mark Williams

Undergoes Shoulder Surgery, Out Several Months
Alvin Kamara

Not Expected to Have a Big Role in Week 1
Byron Buxton

to Undergo Season-Ending Hip Surgery
Freddie Freeman

Won't Return on Friday
Yordan Alvarez

Out With Ankle Injury
Zay Flowers

Officially Cleared to Play in Week 1
Jeremiyah Love

Officially Listed as Questionable to Play in Week 1
Ashton Jeanty

Off the Injury Report, Good to Go for Week 1
Breece Hall

Cleared to Play in Week 1
CFB

Duane Thomas Jr. a Game-Time Decision for Week 2
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Hank Brown to Start Against Iowa State
D'Andre Swift

Lands Three-Year Extension
Alec Pierce

Set to Play in Week 1
Brock Bowers

Raiders Won't Commit to Brock Bowers' Return Timeline
CFB

Mike Matthews Holds Upside in Week 2
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Koby Howard Has Limitless Ceiling in Week 2
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Anthony Colandrea Gearing Up for Big Week 2
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Makhi Frazier Sees Opportunity in Week 2
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Kyle Parker to Miss Second Straight Game
CFB

Qua Russaw to Debut at Texas
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Arizona Adds Ismail Mahdi, Max Harris to Roster
CFB

Jordan Dwyer Out Again in Week 2
San Francisco 49ers

49ers Signed Kyle Shanahan to Extension in the Offseason
Jeremiyah Love

Cardinals Expect Jeremiyah Love to be a Game-Time Decision on Sunday
Tua Tagovailoa

Ruled Out for Sunday
Dansby Swanson

Cubs Planning to Activate Dansby Swanson Next Weekend
Jalen McMillan

Considered Doubtful for Season Opener
MMA

Jose Delgado Set To Headline Noche UFC 4 Card
Jonathon Brooks

Set to Play in Week 1
A.J. Brown

Patriots Placing A.J. Brown on Injured Reserve
Emeka Egbuka

Cleared to Play in Week 1
Jean Silva

Set For Noche UFC 4 Main Event
Joseph Morales

Set For Noche UFC 4 Co-Main Event
Tee Higgins

Cleared for Week 1 Against Tampa
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Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Tommy McMillen

Returns At Noche UFC 4
Marwan Rahiki

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Alexa Grasso

An Underdog At Noche UFC 4
Manon Fiorot

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Gustav Nyquist Skating With Blue Jackets
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Mike Reilly Signs Two-Way Deal With Hurricanes
Jalen Williams

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Jonathan Huberdeau

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Looking "Amazing" in Pre-Camp Skates
Jaren Jackson Jr.

Steps Into Bigger Frontcourt Role
Kevin Fiala

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Hawks Sign Lamont Butler
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Luka Doncic Healthy Heading Into Training Camp
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Enters Camp with Health Optimism
Julius Randle

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Steven Adams

Eyes Healthy Start with Rockets
Walker Kessler

Enters First Lakers Season Fully Healthy
Corbin Carroll

to Return to the Lineup on Friday
Jacob deGrom

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Braxton Ashcraft

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Freddie Freeman

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Tyrese Haliburton

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Samuel Honzek

Ready for Training Camp
Gustav Forsling

Participating in Informal Skates
Damon Severson

"Ready to Roll"
EDM

Alex Formenton Signs One-Year Deal With Oilers
ANA

Ducks Place Chris Kreider on Unconditional Waivers
Adam Fantilli

Blue Jackets "100 Percent" Confident Adam Fantilli Deal Gets Done
Shohei Ohtani

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Josue De Paula

Dodgers Calling Up Top Prospect Josue De Paula
Freddie Freeman

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Shohei Ohtani

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Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Going on Injured List With Sprained Thumb
Corbin Carroll

Out With Back Injury, to Undergo Testing
NAS

Tyson Jost Agrees to Tryout Deal With Predators
Ilya Samsonov

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Artem Zub

Senators Expect Artem Zub to Be Ready for Training Camp
Thatcher Demko

Remains Without Timeline for Return
Simon Edvinsson

Ready to Participate in Red Wings Camp Without Contract
Fraser Minten

Signs Seven-Year Extension With Bruins
Connor Bedard

Recovery on Track
Aaron Judge

Hitting Third, Starting in Right Field in Return
Garrett Crochet

Could be Ready for First Round of Playoffs
Shohei Ohtani

"Unlikely" to Pitch Again This Year
Aaron Judge

to be Eased in
Aaron Judge

Yankees Reinstate Aaron Judge From the Injured List on Monday
Corbin Burnes

Confirmed to Make his Return on Tuesday
Christopher Bell

Starts The Chase With First 2026 Victory at Darlington
Ty Gibbs

Finishes as the Runner-Up at Darlington After Early Struggles
Tyler Reddick

Places Third at Darlington With A Strong Points Day
Kyle Larson

Falls to Fifth at Darlington After Competing for the Win
Denny Hamlin

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Salahdine Parnasse

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Dan Hooker

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Farés Ziam

Fares Ziam Suffers First-Round Knockout Loss
Axel Sola

Scores First-Round Knockout Win
Nursulton Ruziboev

Drops Decision At UFC Paris
Michael Page

Wins Last Fight On His UFC Contract
Punahele Soriano

Dominated At UFC Paris
Daniil Donchenko

Remains Unbeaten In The UFC
Chase Elliott

Should DFS Players Roster Chase Elliott at Darlington?
Ty Gibbs

May have A Big DFS Performance at Darlington
Chris Buescher

Is Chris Buescher a Must-Start DFS Option for Darlington Lineups?
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Could Brad Keselowski be A Sneaky Play for Darlington Lineups?
Ross Chastain

Presents Favorable Upside for Darlington DFS Lineups
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