Noah Gray 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook: Waiting For Kelce To Retire
Noah Gray had a breakout season for the Kansas City Chiefs in 2024 when he set career-highs in receptions (40), receiving yards (437) and touchdowns (five). Most fantasy pundits and players thought he would become Patrick Mahomes' top tight end in 2025 and that Travis Kelce would become Taylor Swift's top roadie. But Kelce decided to keep playing, and Gray had his worst statistical season (21-178-0) since his rookie campaign back in 2021. Even though Kelce married Swift and has a successful podcast with his brother Jason, he is back on the field for another go-round, leaving Gray as the Chiefs TE2 for a sixth-straight season. I would not be surprised to see Gray's role expand and be more of what it was two years ago, but unless Kelce gets injured (which never happens) it is difficult to see him being worthy of a roster spot on a fantasy squad. There is no reason to draft Gray unless you play in a rare AFC West-only fantasy league, or if you want him as a cheap option in a DFS contest.