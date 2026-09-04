Darren Waller 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook: Ready for First Season with Panthers
Darren Waller is ready for Week 1 and is expected to be a sneaky red-zone threat in his first season with the Carolina Panthers. The former Pro Bowler was a late training camp signee on Aug. 12 and has been slowly ramping up his participation in practices as the Panthers prepare to host the Chicago Bears on Sept. 13. Waller, 33, briefly retired from the NFL after the 2023 season. He returned in 2025 for a one-year stint with the Miami Dolphins, where he caught 24 targets for 283 yards and six touchdowns while being limited to just nine games due to multiple injuries. Waller figures to be a great target for Bryce Young as the season progresses, but the one-year layoff and his injury history may prompt Carolina to ease him into playing time. The towering tight end could take snaps away from Tommy Tremble down the stretch, but is TE34 in RotoBaller's position rankings and will be a late-round flyer or streaming option in standard redraft leagues.