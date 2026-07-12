NASCAR Qualifying Results and Starting Lineup for Atlanta-2 (2026)

July 12, 2026

NASCAR qualifying results and starting lineup for the the 2026 Quaker State 400 at EchoPark Speedway. Use this NASCAR starting lineup info to build DFS lineups on DraftKings. Ryan Blaney was fastest and won the pole.

On Saturday afternoon, the NASCAR Cup Series held the qualifying session for this weekend's race at EchoPark Speedway, the Quaker State 400.

As has been the case at drafting tracks for quite some time, the Penske Fords were super fast, as Ryan Blaney and Joey Logano swept the front row.

Those two were followed by five Chevrolets in the session before the third Penske car (of Austin Cindric) ended up eighth-fastest. The highest-qualifying Toyota ended up being Erik Jones in 11th.

2026 Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Starting Lineup

Click here to download the PDF of the starting lineup.

Start Pos Driver Time Speed 1. Ryan Blaney 30.815 179.912 2. Joey Logano 30.851 179.702 3. Kyle Larson 30.902 179.406 4. Austin Dillon 30.904 179.394 5. Daniel Suarez 30.910 179.359 6. Alex Bowman 30.933 179.226 7. Chase Elliott 30.937 179.203 8. Austin Cindric 30.939 179.191 9. Ross Chastain 30.976 178.977 10. Brad Keselowski 31.019 178.729 11. Erik Jones 31.027 178.683 12. Shane Van Gisbergen 31.031 178.660 13. Chris Buescher 31.065 178.465 14. Carson Hocevar 31.074 178.413 15. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 31.080 178.378 16. Ty Dillon 31.083 178.361 17. Josh Berry 31.095 178.292 18. Michael McDowell 31.100 178.264 19. Ryan Preece 31.109 178.212 20. Chase Briscoe 31.112 178.195 21. Todd Gilliland 31.119 178.155 22. Bubba Wallace 31.129 178.098 23. Ty Gibbs 31.149 177.983 24. John Hunter Nemechek 31.176 177.829 25. Connor Zilisch 31.199 177.698 26. William Byron 31.205 177.664 27. AJ Allmendinger 31.212 177.624 28. Denny Hamlin 31.258 177.363 29. Riley Herbst 31.268 177.306 30. Austin Hill 31.284 177.215 31. Tyler Reddick 31.306 177.091 32. Christopher Bell 31.319 177.017 33. Cole Custer 31.323 176.995 34. Zane Smith 31.331 176.949 35. Cody Ware 31.415 176.476 36. Noah Gragson 31.463 176.207 37. BJ McLeod 31.743 174.653 38. Chad Finchum 0.000 0.000

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