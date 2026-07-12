NASCAR Qualifying Results and Starting Lineup for Atlanta-2 (2026)

NASCAR qualifying results and starting lineup for the the 2026 Quaker State 400 at EchoPark Speedway. Use this NASCAR starting lineup info to build DFS lineups on DraftKings. Ryan Blaney was fastest and won the pole.
On Saturday afternoon, the NASCAR Cup Series held the qualifying session for this weekend's race at EchoPark Speedway, the Quaker State 400.
As has been the case at drafting tracks for quite some time, the Penske Fords were super fast, as Ryan Blaney and Joey Logano swept the front row.
Those two were followed by five Chevrolets in the session before the third Penske car (of Austin Cindric) ended up eighth-fastest. The highest-qualifying Toyota ended up being Erik Jones in 11th.
2026 Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Starting Lineup
Click here to download the PDF of the starting lineup.
|Start Pos
|Driver
|Time
|Speed
|1.
|Ryan Blaney
|30.815
|179.912
|2.
|Joey Logano
|30.851
|179.702
|3.
|Kyle Larson
|30.902
|179.406
|4.
|Austin Dillon
|30.904
|179.394
|5.
|Daniel Suarez
|30.910
|179.359
|6.
|Alex Bowman
|30.933
|179.226
|7.
|Chase Elliott
|30.937
|179.203
|8.
|Austin Cindric
|30.939
|179.191
|9.
|Ross Chastain
|30.976
|178.977
|10.
|Brad Keselowski
|31.019
|178.729
|11.
|Erik Jones
|31.027
|178.683
|12.
|Shane Van Gisbergen
|31.031
|178.660
|13.
|Chris Buescher
|31.065
|178.465
|14.
|Carson Hocevar
|31.074
|178.413
|15.
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|31.080
|178.378
|16.
|Ty Dillon
|31.083
|178.361
|17.
|Josh Berry
|31.095
|178.292
|18.
|Michael McDowell
|31.100
|178.264
|19.
|Ryan Preece
|31.109
|178.212
|20.
|Chase Briscoe
|31.112
|178.195
|21.
|Todd Gilliland
|31.119
|178.155
|22.
|Bubba Wallace
|31.129
|178.098
|23.
|Ty Gibbs
|31.149
|177.983
|24.
|John Hunter Nemechek
|31.176
|177.829
|25.
|Connor Zilisch
|31.199
|177.698
|26.
|William Byron
|31.205
|177.664
|27.
|AJ Allmendinger
|31.212
|177.624
|28.
|Denny Hamlin
|31.258
|177.363
|29.
|Riley Herbst
|31.268
|177.306
|30.
|Austin Hill
|31.284
|177.215
|31.
|Tyler Reddick
|31.306
|177.091
|32.
|Christopher Bell
|31.319
|177.017
|33.
|Cole Custer
|31.323
|176.995
|34.
|Zane Smith
|31.331
|176.949
|35.
|Cody Ware
|31.415
|176.476
|36.
|Noah Gragson
|31.463
|176.207
|37.
|BJ McLeod
|31.743
|174.653
|38.
|Chad Finchum
|0.000
|0.000
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