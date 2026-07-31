👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE SUMMER
X
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

Eric Cross' Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups: Hitters and Pitchers (Week 18)

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
Max Clark - Fantasy Baseball Rankings, Top Prospects for 2026

Eric Cross' top fantasy baseball waiver wire adds for Week 19 of 2026 (August 3 - August 9). His favorite free agent hitters and pitchers under 40% rostered.

We're officially past the two-thirds mark of the MLB season. Four months in the rear-view mirror and two months still to go. This is the time of year when certain managers will take their foot off the gas pedal. Don't be one of those managers. Keep your foot on the gas and make the necessary moves to put your fantasy teams in the best spot to succeed.

The players below are all under 40 percent rostered in Yahoo! leagues. Some of them might already be rostered in your leagues, but if they're available, I'd recommend considering them to see if they could be good fits for your fantasy teams.

Last week's waiver wire recommendations: Garrett Mitchell (MIL), Victor Mesa Jr. (TBR), Tommy Edman (LAD), Ty France (SDP), Kyle Karros (COL), and Keider Montero (DET).

Featured Promo: Save 50% the regular price with discount code SUMMER, for a limited time. Exclusive access to our Team Sync platform, DFS cheat sheets, Lineup Optimizers, betting/prop picks, and exclusive content from Nick Mariano and Eric Cross! GAIN ACCESS NOW

 

Max Clark (OF - DET)

21% Rostered on Yahoo

Let's start this week's waiver wire targets with a fun one. It was announced on Thursday that the Detroit Tigers were calling up their top prospect, Max Clark, to the Major League squad for his debut on Friday. It's been a solid season in Triple-A for Clark, who has racked up 20 doubles, 11 home runs, and 21 steals in 90 games with a .276/.368/.434 slash line. That line might not jump off the page at you for a Top-10 caliber prospect, but there's a lot to like in Clark's profile.

First and foremost, Clark is a double-plus runner who can make a notable impact in the stolen base column. He's always shown the willingness to run often throughout his minor league career and is an efficient basestealer. On top of that, Clark posted a 91% zone contact rate and 85% overall contact rate in Triple-A this season, along with a 12% walk rate and a 15.8% strikeout rate.

As for the power, Clark is far from a masher, but he could be a 15-20 homer bat in time. In Triple-A, Clark had an 88.3 mph AVG EV, 38.2% hard-hit rate, and a 104.5 mph 90th percentile EV this season. He should be added in all formats.

 

Cooper Pratt (SS - MIL)

11% Rostered on Yahoo

After slashing .182/.275/.205 in his first 15 Major League games, Cooper Pratt has found his footing over the last few weeks. In his last 20 games, Pratt has slashed a stellar .354/.429/.523 with six extra-base hits, two home runs, four steals, and nearly as many walks (9) as strikeouts (12). Both of those home runs have come over his last eight games, a stretch where he also has three multi-hit games and is hitting .408 overall.

While Pratt's power metrics are below-average at the moment, there are other ways he can provide value to your fantasy teams. Pratt's nine steals are tied for the 9th most in baseball since he debuted on 6/16, and he's also above-average with his 84.7% zone contact rate and 76% overall contact rate. So even if he doesn't provide a ton of home runs over the final two months of the season, Pratt can hit for a solid average while making an impact in the stolen base department.

 

Heriberto Hernandez (OF - MIA)

18% Rostered on Yahoo

As I sat here sipping my coffee and writing this article, a wave of confusion washed over me when I saw that Heriberto Hernandez is still rostered in just 18% of Yahoo leagues. Wake up, people!

Yes, the .238 AVG and .307 OBP aren't anything to write home about, but Hernandez also has a .480 SLG, 16 home runs, seven steals, 43 RBI, and 29 runs scored in 283 plate appearances this season. That's a 650 plate appearance pace of 67 runs, 37 home runs, 99 RBI, and 16 steals. Are you going to sit here and lie to me that you don't need that type of production on your team? And honestly, a .238 AVG isn't nearly as bad as it used to be.

When you pop the hood on Hernandez's profile, there are plenty of exciting metrics outside of the below-average contact rates. Hernandez has stood out in all quality of contact metrics, currently running a 13.2% barrel rate, 51.1% hard-hit rate, and a 92.2 mph AVG EV. He's also an 84th percentile runner who has a better-than-league-average chase rate. As an outfielder who could make a run at a 25/10 season, Hernandez really needs to be rostered in more leagues than he currently is.

 

Dominic Canzone (OF - SEA)

25% Rostered on Yahoo

Another undervalued and underrostered outfielder to target this week is Seattle's Dominic Canzone. After a slow start to the month of July, Canzone has picked up the pace over the last week, reaching base in each of his last five games while also cranking three home runs. For the season, Canzone is now slashing .261/.337/.526 with 18 home runs, 49 RBI, and 38 runs scored in 306 plate appearances.

As was the case with Hernandez, Canzone has excelled in the quality of contact department this season, ranking in the top-16% of hitters in hard-hit rate (48.1%), AVG EV (92.3 mph), barrel rate (14.8%), and xSLG (.526). The contact rates haven't been bad either, sitting 2-3% below league average in zone and overall, and Canzone has kept his strikeout rate in check at 20.9%.

But the problem or drawback, and probably the reason why Canzone is rostered in just 25% of Yahoo leagues, is the fact that Seattle has used him sparingly against left-handed pitching this season. It's a peculiar move too, as Canzone has slashed .270/.438/.622 with four home runs and nearly as many walks (9) as strikeouts (10) in his 48 plate appearances against southpaws. This trend could be changing, though, as Seattle started Canzone in each of their last two games against a left-handed starting pitcher.

 

Ian Seymour (SP/RP - TBR)

34% Rostered on Yahoo

After a couple of so-so outings just before and just after the All-Star break, Seymour has pitched well in each of his last two outings on July 23 and July 29, combining to allow just seven hits, two walks, and two earned runs in 10.2 innings with 11 strikeouts.

Seymour has embraced and pitched well in his new expanded role. Since shifting into a starter's role on June 8, Seymour has posted a 3.80 ERA, 0.97 WHIP, 6.9% walk rate, and a 30.2% strikeout rate. And while his batted ball angles allowed aren't ideal, Seymour has been able to make it work thanks to a 33.1% chase rate, 28.9% whiff rate, and 20.5% zone whiff rate.

However, with all of that said, Seymour has been used after an opener several times this season, which limits his value a bit in leagues that use quality starts as a category.

 

Erik Miller (RP - SFG)

3% Rostered on Yahoo

The San Francisco Giants closer role has been a revolving door this season, but a new name has emerged over the last week. Over the last four games, both save opportunities for the Giants went to Erik Miller, who easily converted both saves. These were Miller's 3rd and 4th saves of the 2026 season, to go along with a 2.78 ERA and 32.1% strikeout rate. However, Miller's 1.39 WHIP is a bit higher than you'd like to see, largely due to a bloated 15.7% walk rate.

Outside of the high walk rate, there are plenty of positives in Miller's profile. The 28-year-old left-hander has nearly doubled his strikeout rate from last season, and a notable shift in his pitch mix can be directly attributed to that. After using each of his four offerings between 17.4% and 34.6% of the time in 2025, Miller has been very sinker/slider heavy this season, using each offering more than 40% of the time.

Using his slider nearly twice as often has directly impacted the whiff and strikeout rate jump, as Miller's slider has an elite .128 BAA, .191 SLG allowed, and a 54.9% whiff rate. I'm not sure if Miller gets moved at the deadline since the Giants are not contending for the postseason, but if he's still in San Francisco next week, Miller could hold onto the Giants' closer role for the remainder of the season. If you're looking for saves, I'd give Miller a look.

 

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More Fantasy Baseball Analysis

Today's Pitcher Strikeout Bets - Fri, 7/31
Start/Sit Chart: Pitcher Matchups (7/27-8/2)
Start/Sit Chart: Hitter Matchups (7/27-8/2)
Closers: Nick Mariano's Rankings, Waiver Wire


Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy baseball app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, sleepers, prospects & more. All free!






REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Anfernee Simons

Set to Lead Sixers' Bench Scoring
Cason Wallace

Eyes Bigger Minutes
NBA

Shake Milton Signs With Hapoel Jerusalem
Saquon Barkley

Could Have His Load Managed This Season
Mac McClung

Rytas Vilnius Targets Mac McClung
NBA

Bradley Beal Draws Heat and Celtics Interest
Mouhamadou Gueye

Hornets Waive Mouhamadou Gueye
Jamir Watkins

Could Miss 2026-27 After ACL Surgery
Giannis Antetokounmpo

Nikola Kusturica Trains With Giannis Antetokounmpo
Deebo Samuel Sr.

Deebo Samuel Returning to the 49ers
Neemias Queta

Won't Spend $100K on Training
Jadarian Price

Operates as RB1 During First Full Scrimmage
Bennedict Mathurin

Pelicans Could Pursue an Offer Sheet for Bennedict Mathurin
Rome Odunze

Says his Foot Feels Great
Shohei Ohtani

Out as DH on Thursday With Knee Soreness
Quinn Mathews

Cardinals Top Prospect Quinn Mathews to Make MLB Debut on Saturday
Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Exits With Apparent Leg Injury on Thursday
Chris Olave

Lands Four-Year Extension With Saints
Jayden Reed

Opens Camp Healthy After Injury-Plagued 2025
Travis Kelce

Looks Sharp in First Full-Squad Practice
Puka Nacua

Stands Out Early at Rams Camp
Jahmyr Gibbs

Dealing With a Back Issue
Ricky Pearsall

49ers Don't Expect Ricky Pearsall to Make Any Contributions in 2026
Kevin Gausman

Among Blue Jays Veterans Who Could Fit Phillies
Shane McClanahan

Exits With Apparent Back Issue
Chris Brazzell II

to Undergo Season-Ending Knee Surgery
Baker Mayfield

Feels "Disrespected" by Buccaneers
Corey Seager

to Come Off Injured List on Friday
Tarik Skubal

Expected to be Traded by Monday's Deadline
NBA

Jacob Toppin Signs Three-Year Deal With Hapoel Tel Aviv
NBA

Lester Quinones Draws Real Madrid, Partizan Interest
Mac McClung

Could Head to Europe
Miami Heat

Josh Richardson Retires After 10 NBA Seasons
Max Clark

Tigers to Promote Top Prospect Max Clark to Major Leagues
Anthony Davis

Nears Wizards Extension Eligibility
NHL

Ryan Reaves Hopes to Play One More NHL Season
NHL

Jacob Moverare Signs Deal With Zug in Switzerland
Drake Batherson

Senators Far Apart in Contract Talks
WPG

Michael Hutchinson Retires After 11 NHL Seasons
Quinn Hughes

and Wild Scheduled for Contract Talks This Week
Macklin Celebrini

Inks $94 Million Extension With Sharks
Nick Kurtz

Leaves After Being Hit on the Forearm
Zach Neto

Angels Willing to Discuss Trading Zach Neto
Logan O'Hoppe

Rangers Acquire Catcher Logan O'Hoppe From the Angels
Kawhi Leonard

Probe Could Stretch Into 2027
NBA

Daniel Theis' EuroLeague Future Remains Unclear
NBA

Jalen McDaniels Heads to Kobe Storks
Bennedict Mathurin

Floated in Bulls-Clippers Sign-and-Trade Idea
Shohei Ohtani

Expected to Pitch Again This Year, Biceps Issue Downplayed
Byron Buxton

Twins Place Byron Buxton on Injured List With Hip Impingement
Puka Nacua

Likely to be Extended Next Offseason
Ricky Pearsall

Could be Facing Knee Surgery
Casey Schmitt

"More Than Likely" Done for the Season
Vinnie Pasquantino

Heading Back to Injured List With Wrist Soreness
Dak Prescott

Opens 11th Cowboys Camp on 33rd Birthday
Paul Sewald

Out of the Closer's Role in Arizona
Daniel Jones

Takes All First-Team Reps on Day 1 of Colts Training Camp
CFB

Landen Thomas Ready to Make Impact for Florida State
Bo Nix

a Full Participant in Training Camp
CFB

Danny Scudero Not "Satisfied" After Leading Country in Receiving Last Season
Cam Skattebo

is "Good to Go" for Training Camp
Chris Brazzell II

Suffers LCL Tear, Expected to Miss Up to Eight Weeks
CFB

Hank Brown, Jeremy Hecklinski Battling for Iowa QB1 Job
CFB

Ole Miss Files Lawsuits Against Princewill Umanmielen, Devin Harper
Ricky Pearsall

Out in Training Camp With Knee Swelling
Jeremiyah Love

to be Eased in as a Rookie
Shohei Ohtani

Also Dealing With Lingering Biceps Injury
Xander Schauffele

Still Searching for First Victory at Rocket Classic
Michael Brennan

Needs Short-Game Improvement at Rocket Classic
CFB

Tennessee's Arion Carter Receives Two-Game Suspension for Agent-Funded Flight
Jalen Smith

Emerges as Lakers Center-Depth Target
Zach LaVine

Could Seek Midseason Buyout
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Leaves Tuesday's Game With Hamstring Tightness
Byron Buxton

Exits Early on Tuesday Due to Hip Soreness
Casey Schmitt

Placed on Injured List With Meniscus Tear
Curtis Mead

Heads to Injured List With Fractured Wrist
Hideki Matsuyama

Looks to Continue FedEx Cup Push at Rocket Classic
Jackson Koivun

Looks to Continue Winning Ways at Rocket Classic
Michael Kim

Needs More Magic at Rocket Classic
PGA

Ben James Looking to Bounce Back at Rocket Classic
Chris Gotterup

the Arguable Favorite at Rocket Classic
CFB

Nyck Harbor Poised for Breakout Season in New Offense
CFB

True Freshman Guard Zykie Helton Trending to Start for Georgia?
CFB

Jayvan Boggs to Be Limited to Start Fall Camp
Davis Thompson

Sluggish Around the Green and Putting
Russell Henley

Playing Well Heading into Detroit
Eric Cole

has Slipped in Form Since Memorial Tournament
Chandler Phillips

is Rolling with Detroit Golf Club Looming
Nicolai Hojgaard

Tries to Settle Down the Roller Coaster in Detroit
Corey Heim

Wins for the Second Time in his Cup Career at Indianapolis
NASCAR

Christopher Bell Falls Short of Indianapolis Win With his Sixth Second-Place Finish
Joey Logano

Places Third in the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis
Carson Hocevar

Finishes Ninth at Indianapolis After Leading Early
Rickie Fowler

Showing Good Form Heading into Rocket Classic
Ty Gibbs

Clinches a Chase Spot with a Finish of 12th at Indianapolis
Jacob Bridgeman

Trying to Get Closer to Win Column in Detroit
Akshay Bhatia

Returns to Action at the Rocket Classic
Magomed Ankalaev

Gets Back In The Win Column
Bogdan Guskov

Dominated At UFC Abu Dhabi
Steve Erceg

Suffers First-Round Knockout Loss
Ramazan Temirov

Scores First-Round Knockout Win
Damian Rzepecki

Drops Decision In His UFC Debut
Magomed Zaynukov

Remains Undefeated
CFB

North Carolina GM Michael Lombardi Placed on Administrative Leave
Chase Briscoe

Will Start in the 11th Position for Indianapolis After Qualifying
Joey Logano

Will Start 19th for the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis
Chris Buescher

Could Chris Buescher be A Favorable DFS Option for Indianapolis?
Corey Heim

Is Corey Heim Worth Rostering in Indianapolis DFS Lineups?
Austin Cindric

has Plenty of Upside for Indianapolis DFS Lineups
Denny Hamlin

Willing to Take Risks for First Brickyard 400 Victory
Kyle Larson

Looking at Another Great Brickyard 400
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace Hits Wall in Practice, Qualifies 29th for Brickyard 400
Ty Gibbs

Should Be Fast at Indianapolis
Carson Hocevar

Wins Pole for Brickyard 400
Power your platform with our news
View All News
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

Today's Pitcher Strikeout Bets - Fri, 7/31
Start/Sit Chart: Pitcher Matchups (7/27-8/2)
Start/Sit Chart: Hitter Matchups (7/27-8/2)
Closers: Nick Mariano's Rankings, Waiver Wire