👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE SUMMER
X
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

Nick Mariano's Closer Rankings and Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups (Week 17)

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
Garrett Whitlock - Fantasy Baseball Rankings, Draft Sleepers, Waiver Wire Pickups

Nick Mariano's top 50 closer fantasy baseball rankings, breakouts and closer waiver wire pickups for saves and holds - updated rankings for Week 17 of 2026.

In This Article hide
Top 50 Closers: Fantasy Baseball Rankings (Week 17)
Mariano's Closers Fantasy Baseball Analysis, Waiver Wire Pickups
Short Relief: More Closers and Bullpen Notes
More Fantasy Baseball Analysis

The All-Star break is over, and the sprint to the finish line commences this weekend. This column brings you my updated fantasy baseball closer rankings for Week 17 of 2026 to give you tiered closer rankings and relievers to add across all league types. You can always find help on the waiver wire.

We're gathered here to chat about bullpens, with all sorts of fluctuating depth charts, an upcoming trade deadline, and plenty of injuries. Are you in a position to take some high-risk, high-reward dart throws? Looking for boring vets? Ratio stabilization? We have you covered.

Keep up with the latest and greatest by signing up for our industry-leading news notifications. Here are my top 50 fantasy baseball closer leaderboard and waiver suggestions. Note that stats are gathered through July 16 as you review the tiered ranks alongside the Yahoo rostered rates before proceeding to the waiver adds.

Featured Promo: Save 50% the regular price with discount code SUMMER, for a limited time. Exclusive access to our Team Sync platform, DFS cheat sheets, Lineup Optimizers, betting/prop picks, and exclusive content from Nick Mariano and Eric Cross! GAIN ACCESS NOW

 

Top 50 Closers: Fantasy Baseball Rankings (Week 17)

Tier Rank Player Team Pos Y%
1 1 Mason Miller SD RP 99%
1 2 Jhoan Duran PHI RP 98%
1 3 Josh Hader HOU RP 92%
1 4 Louis Varland TOR RP 84%
2 5 Jacob Latz TEX SP/RP 66%
2 6 Bryan Baker TB RP 80%
2 7 Cade Smith CLE RP 98%
2 8 Trevor Megill MIL RP 80%
2 9 David Bednar NYY RP 95%
3 10 Andres Munoz SEA RP 94%
3 11 Raisel Iglesias ATL RP 92%
3 12 Aroldis Chapman BOS RP 96%
4 13 Paul Sewald ARI RP 64%
4 14 Devin Williams NYM RP 88%
4 15 Riley O'Brien STL RP 79%
4 16 Tanner Scott LAD RP 54%
5 17 Edwin Diaz LAD RP 83%
5 18 Mason Montgomery PIT SP/RP 3%
5 19 Grant Taylor CHW SP/RP 22%
5 20 Tyler Wells BAL SP/RP 17%
5 21 Kirby Yates LAA RP 6%
6 22 Emilio Pagan CIN RP 66%
6 23 Yoendrys Gomez MIN SP/RP 29%
6 24 Kenley Jansen DET RP 68%
6 25 Pete Fairbanks MIA RP 68%
6 26 Elvis Alvarado OAK RP 4%
7 27 Jacob Webb CHC RP 13%
7 28 Daniel Palencia CHC RP 60%
7 29 Gregory Soto PIT RP 36%
7 30 Caleb Kilian SF RP 13%
7 31 Alex Lange KC RP 19%
7 32 Clayton Beeter WAS RP 12%
7 33 Andrew Kittredge BAL RP 6%
8 34 Luke Weaver NYM RP 14%
8 35 Andrew Morris MIN SP/RP 7%
8 36 Garrett Whitlock BOS RP 22%
8 37 Hogan Harris OAK RP 7%
8 38 Erik Miller SF RP 1%
8 39 Michael Petersen MIA RP 8%
8 40 Abner Uribe MIL RP 57%
9 41 Sean Newcomb CHW SP/RP 3%
9 42 Ryan Zeferjahn LAA RP 2%
9 43 Trent Thornton CHC RP 1%
9 44 Adrian Morejon SD RP 16%
9 45 Kyle Finnegan DET RP 6%
9 46 Juan Morillo ARI RP 4%
9 47 Jeff Hoffman TOR RP 53%
9 48 Sam Bachman LAA RP 1%
9 49 Edgardo Henriquez LAD RP 2%
9 50 Dylan Lee ATL RP 25%

 

Mariano's Closers Fantasy Baseball Analysis, Waiver Wire Pickups

Don't forget to check our daily updates on the closer depth charts if you have more questions and want even more names!

Yoendrys Gomez, Minnesota Twins (29% rostered)

Gomez came out of nowhere to claim the top job in Minnesota, and he is clinging to it at this time. Check out his numbers below for yourself. Gomez is a closer on a team in playoff contention, and he is free in over 70% of Yahoo leagues.

Change that this weekend if you are chasing saves; he has eight in his last 18 appearances and 11 on the season now. He will not wow you with his subpar 20.2% K%, but he has his ERA and WHIP down to 3.50 and 1.26 now, and shows no signs of surrendering the job.

See his box below; he has had three consecutive good months and can help solidify the back end of your bullpen in deeper leagues. People are sleeping on Gomez right now.

Luke Weaver, New York Mets (14% rostered)

Given the struggles of current closer Devin Williams, it would be no surprise to see Weaver slip back into a familiar role. Weaver has been dominant again this year. Yes, Williams did get the save on Thursday night, but Weaver is lurking. Williams has a 4.83 ERA. Egads.

Weaver, on the other hand, has two wins, a save, 12 holds, a 1.85 ERA, a sparkling 0.82 WHIP, and a 28.7% strikeout percentage. Even if you do not get saves from Weaver, you are getting worry-free innings from him, and he can help your roster more than a mediocre sixth starter.

Garrett Whitlock, Boston Red Sox (22% rostered)

With the recent hot streak of the Red Sox, it looks like they may stand pat at the trade deadline. But if they do not, look for closer Aroldis Chapman to be moved, which could leave the closer spot open for Whitlock. Whitlock earned their last save last weekend before the break.

Even if he is not the closer, Whitlock is still a valuable piece of a fantasy pitching staff. The veteran has four wins, two saves, 16 holds, a 2.18 ERA, a 0.94 WHIP, and a 28.9% K%.

When I look at Statcast pages and see the blood red below, I am always interested in learning more about a player. The 40% chase percentage is in the 100th percentile; Whitlock keeps guys off base via the walk and limits hard contact with a high strikeout percentage. What's not to like?

Grant Taylor, Chicago White Sox (22% rostered)

I am very aware that Taylor appears in this piece weekly right now. But at 22% rostership, and for a guy who could soon be anointed the closer on a potential playoff team, I think we should be paying closer attention. The last time we saw, Seranthony Dominguez was pitching middle relief last weekend.

Taylor earned the team's last save last weekend and now has four on the season to go with five holds, a 2.79 ERA, a 1.10 WHIP, and a 33.8% K%. The White Sox have surprised fans this season and are in a battle in the AL Central.

The team could be looking to acquire bullpen help, but the cost for legitimate closers could be steep. Instead, management could look to add help in a setup role, and if they go that route, Taylor could be the closer the rest of the way here. Stay tuned.

Michael Petersen, Miami Marlins (8% rostered)

I am really rooting for Petersen to continue his great stretch and perhaps even be more than the Miami Marlins' top setup man. The journeyman has found his way into a top setup role this season, with a win, a save, 16 holds, a 3.07 ERA, a 1.00 WHIP, and 48 strikeouts in 41 innings.

The graphic below shows that Petersen has ramped up his strikeout percentage to a career-high 29.4% in 2026. He is throwing his four-seamer 60% of the time and getting lots of whiffs (29.%) and chase (31.8%). Given the season-long struggles of Pete Fairbanks, could Petersen get a shot here at closing?

 

Short Relief: More Closers and Bullpen Notes

  • Paying close attention in Pittsburgh to what looks to be a committee situation between lefties Gregory Soto and Mason Montgomery.
  • Edwin Diaz is on a rehab assignment and should be back in short order for the Los Angeles Dodgers. This bullpen becomes even scarier and more dangerous with his return, which will allow Tanner Scott to get back to his primary setup role.
  • We are watching the situation in San Francisco closely. Caleb Kilian is on a hot seat, and the last save went to JT Brubaker. Despite his recent issues, Kilian looks to still be the best option for the Giants' bullpen.
  • Jordan Hicks is inching his way back into a setup role for the Chicago White Sox. Very quietly, he has been excellent over the last month.
  • A name to watch in the Athletics bullpen is Luis Medina. While the current closer situation is a committee with Hogan Harris and Elvis Alvarado, Medina could sneak in and get some save chances in the second half.
  • It looks like a co-closer situation in Baltimore between Tyler Wells and Andrew Kittredge to replace the injured Ryan Helsley. I will wait to pass judgment here, but my lean right now is Kittredge, based on his experience in the role. We will see what happens this week.
  • Samy Natera Jr. is a name to know in the Los Angeles Angels' bullpen. Natera has a win, a save, two holds, and an eye-catching 35.5% K% in only 12 appearances. Earmark him for the second half.

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More Fantasy Baseball Analysis

Start/Sit Chart: Hitter Matchups (7/16-7/19)
Today's Pitcher Strikeout Bets - Fri, 7/17
Closers: Nick Mariano's Rankings, Waiver Wire
Start/Sit Chart: Pitcher Matchups (7/16-7/19)


Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy baseball app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, sleepers, prospects & more. All free!






REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Juan Soto

Removed Early with Calf Soreness
Isaac McKneely

Exits Early with Shoulder Injury
Cameron Carr

Notches 14 Points on Thursday
Caleb Wilson

Scores 21 Points in Thursday's Loss
Klay Thompson

Mavericks Looking to Trade Klay Thompson
Gary Trent Jr.

NBA to Investigate Gary Trent Jr.'s Contract
Aaron Donald

a "Real Possibility" to Return to the Rams
Shohei Ohtani

Won't Pitch This Weekend Following Knee Treatment
Bo Bichette

Returns to Lineup Following All-Star Break
Lamar Jackson

Dynasty Value on the Rise with New Coaching Staff in Baltimore?
CFB

Michael Hawkins Jr. a Potential Quarterback Sleeper with Change of Scenery
CFB

Cole Ballard Projected to Win Kansas QB1 Job
CFB

Is Dave Aranda on the Hottest Seat in the Country?
CFB

DeAndre Moore Jr. Due for Breakout with Colorado?
CFB

Austin Romaine Stepping in for Jacob Rodriguez at Texas Tech
Chase Burns

Signs Seven-Year Extension With Reds
Alvin Kamara

Saints to Pay Alvin Kamara a $6 Million Base Salary in 2026
CFB

Kaelan Chudzinski Out for 2026 Season with Achilles Injury
NYR

Rangers Sign Alberts Smits to Entry-Level Contract
DET

Steve Yzerman Steps Down as GM of Red Wings
Nicholas Robertson

Inks Two-Year Contract With Penguins
Cole Perfetti

Agrees to Five-Year Contract With Jets
NJ

Anthony Mantha Joins Devils on Two-Year Deal
Trevor Zegras

Signs Four-Year Extension With Flyers
Nate Ament

Leads Milwaukee Past Charlotte in Vegas
Hugo González

Hugo Gonzalez Fills the Box Score as Celtics Top Kings
Ryan Conwell

Heat Send Ryan Conwell Home From Summer League
Tucker DeVries

Joins Celtics on Non-Guaranteed Deal
Milos Uzan

Signs Exhibit 10 Deal With the Celtics
Yanic Konan Niederhauser

Adds 27 Pounds This Summer
Jayden Quaintance

to Miss Start of 2026-27 Season After Knee Surgery
Patrick Mahomes

' Goal is to Play in Week 1
Brandon Aiyuk

has Scared Teams Like Washington
Utah Jazz

Bez Mbeng is Back in Action on Wednesday
Keaton Wagler

is Resting on Wednesday
Hannes Steinbach

Registers Double-Double
Mouhamed Gueye

to be Sidelined 3-4 Months
NBA

Jonas Valanciunas Signs Overseas
George Pickens

Will Officially Play on Francise Tag in 2026
Alvin Kamara

Staying With Saints After Contract Restructure
CFB

Breakouts from Cam Ward, Carson Beck Led Darian Mensah to Miami
CFB

Former Penn State Running Back Tikey Hayes Joining Nebraska Program
CFB

AJ Surace Trending Toward Being Rutgers Starting Quarterback
CFB

KJ Jackson Favored to Win Arkansas QB1 Job?
CFB

Blaze Berlowitz to be Vanderbilt's Week 1 Starting Quarterback?
Josh Downs

Primed for Career Year in Indy?
Bhayshul Tuten

to be Involved in RB Committee in Jacksonville?
Junior Caminero

Says he Will Play on Friday
Robert MacIntyre

Building Momentum Heading Into The Open
Chris Gotterup

Looks to Keep Breakout Season Rolling
Justin Thomas

Searching for Breakthrough at The Open
Adam Scott

a Risky Value Play at The Open
Collin Morikawa

Elite Ball-Striking Could Shine at The Open
Cameron Carr

Notches 23 Points in Lakers' Win Over the Clippers
Brooks Koepka

Hoping to Regain Form at The Open
Bennett Stirtz

Leads Thunder With 22 Points in Loss to Denver
Tyrrell Hatton

Carrying Momentum Into The Open
Aday Mara

Tallies 14 Points on Perfect Shooting Against Denver
Tommy Fleetwood

Brings Elite Form to The Open
Trevon Brazile

Erupts for 32 Points in Nuggets' Win Over the Thunder
Patrick Cantlay

Offers High-End Value at The Open
Jadarian Price

to Be Counted on Heavily Early in the Season
Cameron Young

Searching for Early-Season Form Heading to Open Championship
Scottie Scheffler

Misses First Cut of 2026
Justin Rose

Finding Form Heading to Open Championship
Hideki Matsuyama

Returns to Action For Open Championship
Si Woo Kim

Flashes Early-Season Form Heading to Open Championship
Viktor Hovland

Playing Well Heading to Open Championship
Alex Fitzpatrick

Continues Proving He Can Compete On The PGA Tour
Bryson DeChambeau

Seeks Redemption at Open Championship
Ludvig Aberg

Needs Bounce-Back After Missed Cut at Genesis Scottish Open
Cody Bellinger

Named All-Star Game MVP
Junior Caminero

Exits All-Star Game Early After Being Hit by Pitch
George Kittle

Ahead of Schedule, Could be Ready for Training Camp
A.J. Brown

to be a Game-Changer for Patriots Offense?
Geno Smith

Battery Case Now Considered "Inactive"
Matthew Golden

a Second-Year Breakout Target in Green Bay
Quinshon Judkins

Figures to be Featured in New Offense
Luther Burden III

has Clear Breakout Potential in Year 2
Brandon Aiyuk

Commanders No Longer Interested in Brandon Aiyuk?
Xander Schauffele

is Perhaps as Close to Being a Full Fade as He's Ever Been
Patrick Reed

Set to Have a More Productive Open Championship
Rory McIlroy

Might be The Arguable Favorite at Open Championship
Isaac TeSlaa

Lions Impressed With Isaac TeSlaa as he Looks to Take Year 2 Leap
WPG

Viggo Bjorck Expected to Fill Second-Line Center Role in Winnipeg
NHL

Rodrigo Abols Moves to Switzerland
ARI

Jordan Oesterle Retires From NHL
Colton Dach

Oilers Re-Sign Colton Dach for Two Years
Braden Schneider

Agrees to One-Year, $5.5 Million Deal With Rangers
Peyton Krebs

Avoids Arbitration With Four-Year, $18 Million Contract
Cam Skattebo

Expected to be Ready Early in Training Camp
Jordan Walker

Disappoints Philly Crowd, Wins 2026 Home Run Derby
Chase Burns

to Miss All-Star Game With Groin Tightness
Ryan Blaney

Dominates at Atlanta for his Second Win of 2026
Christopher Bell

Gets his Fifth Runner-Up Finish of the 2026 Season at Atlanta
Carson Hocevar

Falls Short of Winning at Atlanta
Ty Gibbs

Scores his First Top-Five Finish in his Cup Career at Atlanta
NASCAR

Last-Lap Penalty Negates Bubba Wallace's Strong Finish at Atlanta
Shohei Ohtani

has his Knee Drained on Sunday
Conor McGregor

Suffers An Injury In UFC 329 Main Event
Max Holloway

Returns To The Win Column
Benoît Saint Denis

Benoit Saint Denis Suffers First-Round Submission Loss
Paddy Pimblett

Gets Submission Win At UFC 329
Cory Sandhagen

Drops Decision At UFC 329
Mario Bautista

Avenges 2019 Loss
Cristopher Sánchez

Cristopher Sanchez Named National League Starting Pitcher for All-Star Game
Dylan Cease

Named American League Starter for All-Star Game
Ryan Blaney

Will Start in Pole Position for Atlanta
Kyle Larson

Presents Plenty of Risk for Atlanta DFS Lineups
Chase Elliott

What Should Fantasy Managers Do With Chase Elliott at Atlanta?
William Byron

has Plenty of Upside for Atlanta DFS Lineups
Joey Logano

Could Joey Logano Score a Top Finish at Atlanta?
Chase Briscoe

Is Chase Briscoe Worth Rostering for DFS at Atlanta?
Carson Hocevar

a Great DFS Option to Consider for Atlanta Lineups
Brad Keselowski

Will Start in the Top 10 at Atlanta
Chris Buescher

Is Chris Buescher A Sneaky DFS Option for Atlanta Lineups?
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace has Solid Upside for Atlanta DFS Lineups
Brock Bowers

"Fully Healthy" Ahead of Training Camp
Jonathan Taylor

Colts Looking to Dial Back Jonathan Taylor's Workload?
Jacob Misiorowski

Won't Pitch in First Series Following All-Star Break
Colorado Rockies

Tyler Bell Rounds Out the Top 10, Drafted by Rockies
Atlanta Braves

Braves Take Outfielder AJ Gracia With Ninth Overall Pick on Saturday
Oakland Athletics

Georgia Tech Outfielder Drew Burress Goes to A's at Pick No. 8 in MLB Draft
Baltimore Orioles

Eric Booth Jr. Drafted by Baltimore at No. 7 Overall
Kansas City Royals

Zion Rose Goes to Royals at No. 6 Overall in MLB Draft
Pittsburgh Pirates

Pirates Take Outfielder Derek Curiel With Fifth Overall Pick
San Francisco Giants

Jackson Flora Selected by Giants with Fourth Pick in MLB Draft
Minnesota Twins

Twins Select Top Catching Prospect Vahn Lackey With Third Overall Pick
Power your platform with our news
View All News
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

Start/Sit Chart: Hitter Matchups (7/16-7/19)
Today's Pitcher Strikeout Bets - Fri, 7/17
Closers: Nick Mariano's Rankings, Waiver Wire
Start/Sit Chart: Pitcher Matchups (7/16-7/19)