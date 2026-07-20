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3 Impact Fantasy Baseball Prospects To Stash - Kade Anderson, Jaxon Wiggins, Jacob Melton

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Kade Anderson - Fantasy Baseball Prospects, Dynasty Rankings, FYPD Rankings

Three top fantasy baseball prospects - Kade Anderson, Jaxon Wiggins, Jacob Melton - that can make big impacts. These MLB prospects are waiver wire pickups or stashes.

Targeting high-impact prospects ahead of their promotion can not only save you a portion of your FAAB budget, but also provide you with a high-upside lottery ticket.

Below, we will look at three prospects who have put themselves on the stash radar ahead of Week 17 of the fantasy season.

Should fantasy managers stash these high-end prospects? Let's dive in!

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Kade Anderson, SP, Seattle Mariners

Current Level: AA
Availability: 5% rostered
2026 AA Stats: 72 2/3 IP, 1.36 ERA, 0.69 WHIP, 108 SO, 10 BB

Even though the southpaw sits at the Double-A level, his upside on a per-start basis remains the highest not only among the pitchers on this list but also among nearly every pitcher in the minor leagues.

Through his first 14 starts in the professional ranks, the LSU product has lived up to his No. 3 draft pick capital. Over 72 2/3 innings, the left-hander has posted a dominant 1.36 ERA and a 0.69 WHIP. He has struck out an impressive 108 hitters and allowed just 10 total free passes.

Even though Anderson has taken a slight step back recently, allowing at least two runs in each of his last two games, the southpaw still spots an incredible ERA and has established himself as the clear No. 1 pitching prospect in the entire sport.

This season, the left-hander has allowed more than two runs in only one game and has even hit the nine-punchout mark in six of his starts.

While it did not appear last week that Anderson was approaching his MLB debut, the Seattle pitching staff is dealing with an injury that could force its hand. Right-hander Emerson Hancock underwent X-rays on his palm and middle finger after leaving his start early last Sunday. While an extended absence would push Luis Castillo into the "No. 5 role," Anderson would quickly be the next man up on this staff.

Managers should continue to pay close attention to Hancock's stats, as any stint on the injured list could put Anderson in must-watch territory.

His elite command and strikeout upside will keep him in the No. 1 spot for the remainder of the season. Those with an open N/A spot or a free bench spot in a deeper 12+ team league should view Anderson as a worthy stash option.

- Written by Andy Smith

 

Jaxon Wiggins, SP, Chicago Cubs

Current Level: AAA
Availability: 5% rostered
2026 AAA Stats: 13 IP, 9.00 ERA, 1.92 WHIP, 17 SO, 13 BB

Wiggins has spent the majority of the 2026 season on the Triple-A injured list but has since returned to Iowa and is now firmly on the stash radar.

Wiggins is currently viewed as Chicago's top pitching prospect and is No. 93 on MLB Pipeline's overall prospect rankings.

During the 2025 campaign, Wiggins flashed immense upside as he moved through the system, logging 78 innings across three levels (High-A, Double-A, and Triple-A) and posting a dominant 2.19 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, and a 97:36 K:BB. While his 2026 season has not gone as planned due to a lengthy stint on the IL with an elbow injury, he is finally past the injury and should compete for promotion to Chicago in August.

In his first start back in Iowa since April 4, Wiggins logged 2 2/3 innings of work and allowed three runs with a 4:3 K:BB. These struggles persisted on Friday as he served up five runs and five walks over 2 1/3 innings to Memphis.

While it will take time for him to settle down at Iowa, Wiggins' raw upside makes him a worthwhile stash candidate.

As he moved through the lower levels in his rehab assignment, Wiggins totaled nine punches (over 9 1/3 innings) with a 2.89 ERA.

Currently, the Cubs are dealing with numerous injuries to their pitching staff, which will give Wiggins ample opportunities to contribute down the stretch, especially if they are unable to land a major pitcher before the deadline. Currently, the Cubs are without Edward Cabrera, Ben Brown, Jameson Taillon, Cade Horton, and Justin Steele.

He may only need a handful of outings to prove he is ready to join the Cubs for the playoff push.

-Written by Andy Smith

 

Jacob Melton, OF, Tampa Bay Rays

Current Level: AAA
Availability: 5% rostered
2026 AAA Stats: 31 G, .274/.380/.519, 12 2B, 4 HR, 20 SB

The Tampa Bay Rays acquired left-handed-hitting outfielder Jacob Melton this offseason in a three-team trade with the Houston Astros and Pittsburgh Pirates.

Melton is the type of player fantasy managers dream of, pairing 60-grade power with 60-grade speed, which gives him the potential to contribute across multiple categories.

In 29 Triple-A games this season, Melton is slashing .286/.392/.541 with four home runs, 19 stolen bases, and a 135 wRC+. The underlying metrics are just as impressive.

The 25-year-old Oregon State product owns a 13.6% barrel rate, a 112.7 mph max exit velocity, and ranks in the 99th percentile in sprint speed. The biggest question surrounding Melton is whether he can make enough contact against major league pitching.

While he has shown a strong approach with a 15% walk rate, his strikeout numbers remain concerning. At Triple-A, Melton has posted a 35% strikeout rate, a 36% whiff rate, a 70% zone-contact rate, and a 17% swinging-strike rate.

There are very few hitters who have carried that level of swing-and-miss throughout the minors and gone on to become consistent major league contributors.

For comparison, Yankees prospect Spencer Jones posted a 31% strikeout rate, 31% chase rate, 69% zone-contact rate, and 20% swinging-strike rate over 213 Triple-A plate appearances before reaching the majors.

Through his first 30 MLB games, Jones has struggled, hitting .233/.317/.370 with a 41.5% strikeout rate. While it is still a small sample, it highlights just how difficult it can be for hitters with extreme swing-and-miss issues to adjust at the highest level.

From a fantasy perspective, Melton is one of the biggest upside plays available. His ceiling is extremely high, but his floor comes with significant risk.

In deeper head-to-head leagues, he is worth stashing now because of his power-speed combination. Once promoted, he should be rostered in all 15-team leagues with five outfielders and monitored closely in 12-team formats.

- Written by Marty Tallman

 

2026 Prospect Fantasy Baseball Redraft Stash Rankings

Who are the top fantasy baseball prospects to know? Check out our latest 2026 prospect fantasy baseball rankings which are updated regularly by Eric Cross:

Promoted Last Week: Owen Murphy (ATL), Ryan Waldschmidt (ARI), Luis Lara (MIL)

Honorable Mentions (Hitters): Jonathon Long (CHC), James Triantos (CHC), Max Anderson (DET), Zach Ehrhard (LAD), Kemp Alderman (MIA), Ryan Clifford (NYM), Michael Arroyo (SEA), Yohandy Morales (WAS), Abimelec Ortiz (WAS), Harry Ford (WAS), Ryan Ward (LAD)

Honorable Mentions (Pitchers): George Klassen (LAA), Jack Wenninger (NYM), Hunter Barco (PIT), Brody Hopkins (TBR), Jonah Tong (NYM)

Rank Player Position Team
1 Kade Anderson SP Mariners
2 Charlie Condon 1B Rockies
3 Joshua Baez OF Cardinals
4 Kaelen Culpepper SS Twins
5 Max Clark OF Tigers
6 Hector Rodriguez OF Reds
7 Zac Veen OF Rockies
8 Walker Jenkins OF Twins
9 Seaver King SS/2B Nationals
10 Karson Milbrandt SP Marlins
11 Ralphy Velazquez 1B Guardians
12 Angel Genao INF Guardians
13 Luke Adams 1B/3B Brewers
14 James Tibbs III OF Dodgers
15 Cooper Ingle C/OF Guardians
16 Jhostynxon Garcia OF Pirates
17 Hagen Smith SP White Sox
18 Jett Williams SS/OF Brewers
19 George Lombard Jr. SS Yankees
20 Elmer Rodriguez SP Yankees
21 Quinn Mathews SP Cardinals
22 River Ryan SP Dodgers
23 Jacob Melton OF Rays
24 Lazaro Montes OF Mariners
25 Jaxon Wiggins SP Cubs

 

Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool:

Who Should I Pickup?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...

 
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2026 Player Decisions. Looking to pick up someone else instead? Today's focus is on specific players like Kade Anderson, Jaxon Wiggins, Jacob Melton, Tyler Wells, Cole Carrigg, Kyle Karros, Gage Jump, Royce Lewis, Jacob Webb, Alex Lange, Lane Thomas, Joshua Baez. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy baseball rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see MLB player tiles with stats, projections, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Looking to pick up someone else instead? Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for players like Kade Anderson, Jaxon Wiggins, Jacob Melton, Tyler Wells, Cole Carrigg, Kyle Karros, Gage Jump, Royce Lewis, Jacob Webb, Alex Lange, Lane Thomas, Joshua Baez:

Kade Anderson
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Christian Scott
Kade Anderson
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Luke Keaschall
Kade Anderson
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Brandon Sproat
Kade Anderson
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Ryan Jeffers
Kade Anderson
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Royce Lewis
Kade Anderson
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Tristan Peters
Kade Anderson
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Mason Montgomery
Kade Anderson
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Kerry Carpenter
Kade Anderson
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Nick Gonzales
Kade Anderson
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Merrill Kelly
Kade Anderson
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Jacob Webb
Kade Anderson
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Joshua Baez
Kade Anderson
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Heriberto Hernandez
Kade Anderson
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Lane Thomas
Kade Anderson
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Garrett Mitchell
Kade Anderson
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Alex Lange
Kade Anderson
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Yainer Diaz
Kade Anderson
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Dominic Canzone
Kade Anderson
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Travis Bazzana
Kade Anderson
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Luis Robert Jr.
Kade Anderson
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Jake Burger
Kade Anderson
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Jung Hoo Lee
Kade Anderson
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Grant Taylor
Kade Anderson
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Jasson Dominguez
Kade Anderson
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Yoendrys Gomez
Kade Anderson
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JJ Bleday
Kade Anderson
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Mauricio Dubon
Kade Anderson
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Tommy White
Kade Anderson
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Tanner Scott
Kade Anderson
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Masyn Winn
Kade Anderson
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Tyler Wells
Kade Anderson
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Chase Meidroth
Kade Anderson
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Josh Bell
Kade Anderson
vs
Reynaldo Lopez
Kade Anderson
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Cole Carrigg
Kade Anderson
vs
Jacob Latz
Kade Anderson
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Griffin Jax
Kade Anderson
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Payton Tolle
Kade Anderson
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Troy Melton
Kade Anderson
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Jake Bennett
Kade Anderson
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Ian Seymour
Kade Anderson
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Logan Henderson
Kade Anderson
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Joey Cantillo
Kade Anderson
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Cade Cavalli
Kade Anderson
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Shane Drohan
Kade Anderson
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Walbert Urena
Kade Anderson
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Bailey Ober
Kade Anderson
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Michael McGreevy
Kade Anderson
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Brandon Pfaadt
Kade Anderson
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Zach Thornton
Tyler Wells
vs
Josh Bell
Tyler Wells
vs
Tanner Scott
Tyler Wells
vs
Cole Carrigg
Tyler Wells
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Tyler Wells
vs
Kyle Karros
Tyler Wells
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Tyler Wells
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Gage Jump
Tyler Wells
vs
Grant Taylor
Tyler Wells
vs
Shane Drohan
Tyler Wells
vs
Jake Burger
Tyler Wells
vs
Cade Cavalli
Tyler Wells
vs
Travis Bazzana
Tyler Wells
vs
Caleb Durbin
Tyler Wells
vs
Yainer Diaz
Tyler Wells
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Kody Clemens
Tyler Wells
vs
Garrett Mitchell
Tyler Wells
vs
Emilio Pagan
Tyler Wells
vs
Heriberto Hernandez
Tyler Wells
vs
Samuel Basallo
Tyler Wells
vs
Jacob Webb
Tyler Wells
vs
Heliot Ramos
Tyler Wells
vs
Nick Gonzales
Tyler Wells
vs
Mickey Moniak
Tyler Wells
vs
Mason Montgomery
Tyler Wells
vs
Sam Antonacci
Tyler Wells
vs
Royce Lewis
Tyler Wells
vs
Carter Jensen
Tyler Wells
vs
Brandon Sproat
Tyler Wells
vs
Kenley Jansen
Tyler Wells
vs
Christian Scott
Tyler Wells
vs
Curtis Mead
Tyler Wells
vs
Kade Anderson
Tyler Wells
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Joey Cantillo
Tyler Wells
vs
Luke Keaschall
Tyler Wells
vs
Vinnie Pasquantino
Tyler Wells
vs
Jacob Latz
Tyler Wells
vs
Griffin Jax
Tyler Wells
vs
Payton Tolle
Tyler Wells
vs
Troy Melton
Tyler Wells
vs
Jake Bennett
Tyler Wells
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Ian Seymour
Tyler Wells
vs
Logan Henderson
Tyler Wells
vs
Merrill Kelly
Tyler Wells
vs
Reynaldo Lopez
Tyler Wells
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Walbert Urena
Tyler Wells
vs
Erik Miller
Tyler Wells
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Bailey Ober
Tyler Wells
vs
Michael McGreevy
Tyler Wells
vs
Brandon Pfaadt
Tyler Wells
vs
Zach Thornton
Cole Carrigg
vs
Kyle Karros
Cole Carrigg
vs
Josh Bell
Cole Carrigg
vs
Gage Jump
Cole Carrigg
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Tyler Wells
Cole Carrigg
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Shane Drohan
Cole Carrigg
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Tanner Scott
Cole Carrigg
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Cade Cavalli
Cole Carrigg
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Cole Carrigg
vs
Caleb Durbin
Cole Carrigg
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Cole Carrigg
vs
Kody Clemens
Cole Carrigg
vs
Grant Taylor
Cole Carrigg
vs
Emilio Pagan
Cole Carrigg
vs
Jake Burger
Cole Carrigg
vs
Samuel Basallo
Cole Carrigg
vs
Travis Bazzana
Cole Carrigg
vs
Heliot Ramos
Cole Carrigg
vs
Yainer Diaz
Cole Carrigg
vs
Mickey Moniak
Cole Carrigg
vs
Garrett Mitchell
Cole Carrigg
vs
Sam Antonacci
Cole Carrigg
vs
Heriberto Hernandez
Cole Carrigg
vs
Carter Jensen
Cole Carrigg
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Jacob Webb
Cole Carrigg
vs
Kenley Jansen
Cole Carrigg
vs
Nick Gonzales
Cole Carrigg
vs
Curtis Mead
Cole Carrigg
vs
Mason Montgomery
Cole Carrigg
vs
Joey Cantillo
Cole Carrigg
vs
Royce Lewis
Cole Carrigg
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Vinnie Pasquantino
Cole Carrigg
vs
Brandon Sproat
Cole Carrigg
vs
Logan Henderson
Cole Carrigg
vs
Christian Scott
Cole Carrigg
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Cole Carrigg
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Cole Carrigg
vs
Jake McCarthy
Cole Carrigg
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Carson Benge
Cole Carrigg
vs
Jose Caballero
Cole Carrigg
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Chase DeLauter
Cole Carrigg
vs
A.J. Ewing
Cole Carrigg
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Luke Keaschall
Cole Carrigg
vs
Tristan Peters
Cole Carrigg
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Kerry Carpenter
Cole Carrigg
vs
Dominic Canzone
Cole Carrigg
vs
Luis Robert Jr.
Cole Carrigg
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Cole Carrigg
vs
Jasson Dominguez
Cole Carrigg
vs
JJ Bleday
Cole Carrigg
vs
Tommy Edman
Kyle Karros
vs
Gage Jump
Kyle Karros
vs
Cole Carrigg
Kyle Karros
vs
Shane Drohan
Kyle Karros
vs
Josh Bell
Kyle Karros
vs
Cade Cavalli
Kyle Karros
vs
Tyler Wells
Kyle Karros
vs
Caleb Durbin
Kyle Karros
vs
Tanner Scott
Kyle Karros
vs
Kody Clemens
Kyle Karros
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Kyle Karros
vs
Emilio Pagan
Kyle Karros
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Kyle Karros
vs
Samuel Basallo
Kyle Karros
vs
Grant Taylor
Kyle Karros
vs
Heliot Ramos
Kyle Karros
vs
Jake Burger
Kyle Karros
vs
Mickey Moniak
Kyle Karros
vs
Travis Bazzana
Kyle Karros
vs
Sam Antonacci
Kyle Karros
vs
Yainer Diaz
Kyle Karros
vs
Carter Jensen
Kyle Karros
vs
Garrett Mitchell
Kyle Karros
vs
Kenley Jansen
Kyle Karros
vs
Heriberto Hernandez
Kyle Karros
vs
Curtis Mead
Kyle Karros
vs
Jacob Webb
Kyle Karros
vs
Joey Cantillo
Kyle Karros
vs
Nick Gonzales
Kyle Karros
vs
Vinnie Pasquantino
Kyle Karros
vs
Mason Montgomery
Kyle Karros
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Logan Henderson
Kyle Karros
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Royce Lewis
Kyle Karros
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T.J. Rumfield
Kyle Karros
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Brandon Sproat
Kyle Karros
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Ian Seymour
Kyle Karros
vs
Jose Caballero
Kyle Karros
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Eugenio Suarez
Kyle Karros
vs
Tommy White
Kyle Karros
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Chase Meidroth
Kyle Karros
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Tommy Edman
Kyle Karros
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Willi Castro
Kyle Karros
vs
Anthony Seigler
Kyle Karros
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George Lombard Jr.
Kyle Karros
vs
Jordan Lawlar
Gage Jump
vs
Shane Drohan
Gage Jump
vs
Kyle Karros
Gage Jump
vs
Cade Cavalli
Gage Jump
vs
Cole Carrigg
Gage Jump
vs
Caleb Durbin
Gage Jump
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Josh Bell
Gage Jump
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Kody Clemens
Gage Jump
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Tyler Wells
Gage Jump
vs
Emilio Pagan
Gage Jump
vs
Tanner Scott
Gage Jump
vs
Samuel Basallo
Gage Jump
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Gage Jump
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Heliot Ramos
Gage Jump
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Yoendrys Gomez
Gage Jump
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Mickey Moniak
Gage Jump
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Grant Taylor
Gage Jump
vs
Sam Antonacci
Gage Jump
vs
Jake Burger
Gage Jump
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Carter Jensen
Gage Jump
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Travis Bazzana
Gage Jump
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Kenley Jansen
Gage Jump
vs
Yainer Diaz
Gage Jump
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Curtis Mead
Gage Jump
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Garrett Mitchell
Gage Jump
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Joey Cantillo
Gage Jump
vs
Heriberto Hernandez
Gage Jump
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Vinnie Pasquantino
Gage Jump
vs
Jacob Webb
Gage Jump
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Logan Henderson
Gage Jump
vs
Nick Gonzales
Gage Jump
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T.J. Rumfield
Gage Jump
vs
Mason Montgomery
Gage Jump
vs
Ian Seymour
Gage Jump
vs
Royce Lewis
Gage Jump
vs
Jake Bennett
Gage Jump
vs
Jacob Latz
Gage Jump
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Griffin Jax
Gage Jump
vs
Payton Tolle
Gage Jump
vs
Troy Melton
Gage Jump
vs
Brandon Sproat
Gage Jump
vs
Christian Scott
Gage Jump
vs
Merrill Kelly
Gage Jump
vs
Reynaldo Lopez
Gage Jump
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Walbert Urena
Gage Jump
vs
Bailey Ober
Gage Jump
vs
Michael McGreevy
Gage Jump
vs
Brandon Pfaadt
Gage Jump
vs
Zach Thornton
Gage Jump
vs
Spencer Arrighetti
Gage Jump
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Clay Holmes
Royce Lewis
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Mason Montgomery
Royce Lewis
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Brandon Sproat
Royce Lewis
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Nick Gonzales
Royce Lewis
vs
Christian Scott
Royce Lewis
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Jacob Webb
Royce Lewis
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Kade Anderson
Royce Lewis
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Heriberto Hernandez
Royce Lewis
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Luke Keaschall
Royce Lewis
vs
Garrett Mitchell
Royce Lewis
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Ryan Jeffers
Royce Lewis
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Yainer Diaz
Royce Lewis
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Tristan Peters
Royce Lewis
vs
Travis Bazzana
Royce Lewis
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Kerry Carpenter
Royce Lewis
vs
Jake Burger
Royce Lewis
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Merrill Kelly
Royce Lewis
vs
Grant Taylor
Royce Lewis
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Joshua Baez
Royce Lewis
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Royce Lewis
vs
Lane Thomas
Royce Lewis
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Royce Lewis
vs
Alex Lange
Royce Lewis
vs
Tanner Scott
Royce Lewis
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Dominic Canzone
Royce Lewis
vs
Tyler Wells
Royce Lewis
vs
Luis Robert Jr.
Royce Lewis
vs
Josh Bell
Royce Lewis
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Royce Lewis
vs
Cole Carrigg
Royce Lewis
vs
Jasson Dominguez
Royce Lewis
vs
Kyle Karros
Royce Lewis
vs
JJ Bleday
Royce Lewis
vs
Gage Jump
Royce Lewis
vs
Tommy White
Royce Lewis
vs
Shane Drohan
Royce Lewis
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Royce Lewis
vs
Jose Caballero
Royce Lewis
vs
Eugenio Suarez
Royce Lewis
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Royce Lewis
vs
Vinnie Pasquantino
Royce Lewis
vs
Curtis Mead
Royce Lewis
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Sam Antonacci
Royce Lewis
vs
Kody Clemens
Royce Lewis
vs
Caleb Durbin
Royce Lewis
vs
Chase Meidroth
Royce Lewis
vs
Tommy Edman
Royce Lewis
vs
Willi Castro
Royce Lewis
vs
Spencer Steer
Royce Lewis
vs
Bryce Eldridge
Royce Lewis
vs
Anthony Seigler
Jacob Webb
vs
Heriberto Hernandez
Jacob Webb
vs
Nick Gonzales
Jacob Webb
vs
Garrett Mitchell
Jacob Webb
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Mason Montgomery
Jacob Webb
vs
Yainer Diaz
Jacob Webb
vs
Royce Lewis
Jacob Webb
vs
Travis Bazzana
Jacob Webb
vs
Brandon Sproat
Jacob Webb
vs
Jake Burger
Jacob Webb
vs
Christian Scott
Jacob Webb
vs
Grant Taylor
Jacob Webb
vs
Kade Anderson
Jacob Webb
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Jacob Webb
vs
Luke Keaschall
Jacob Webb
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Jacob Webb
vs
Ryan Jeffers
Jacob Webb
vs
Tanner Scott
Jacob Webb
vs
Tristan Peters
Jacob Webb
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Tyler Wells
Jacob Webb
vs
Kerry Carpenter
Jacob Webb
vs
Josh Bell
Jacob Webb
vs
Merrill Kelly
Jacob Webb
vs
Cole Carrigg
Jacob Webb
vs
Joshua Baez
Jacob Webb
vs
Kyle Karros
Jacob Webb
vs
Lane Thomas
Jacob Webb
vs
Gage Jump
Jacob Webb
vs
Alex Lange
Jacob Webb
vs
Shane Drohan
Jacob Webb
vs
Dominic Canzone
Jacob Webb
vs
Cade Cavalli
Jacob Webb
vs
Luis Robert Jr.
Jacob Webb
vs
Caleb Durbin
Jacob Webb
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Jacob Webb
vs
Kody Clemens
Jacob Webb
vs
Jacob Latz
Jacob Webb
vs
Griffin Jax
Jacob Webb
vs
Payton Tolle
Jacob Webb
vs
Troy Melton
Jacob Webb
vs
Ian Seymour
Jacob Webb
vs
Joey Cantillo
Jacob Webb
vs
Kenley Jansen
Jacob Webb
vs
Emilio Pagan
Jacob Webb
vs
Reynaldo Lopez
Jacob Webb
vs
Erik Miller
Jacob Webb
vs
Brandon Pfaadt
Jacob Webb
vs
Elvis Alvarado
Jacob Webb
vs
Luke Weaver
Jacob Webb
vs
Clayton Beeter
Jacob Webb
vs
Sam Bachman
Alex Lange
vs
Lane Thomas
Alex Lange
vs
Dominic Canzone
Alex Lange
vs
Joshua Baez
Alex Lange
vs
Luis Robert Jr.
Alex Lange
vs
Merrill Kelly
Alex Lange
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Alex Lange
vs
Kerry Carpenter
Alex Lange
vs
Jasson Dominguez
Alex Lange
vs
Tristan Peters
Alex Lange
vs
JJ Bleday
Alex Lange
vs
Ryan Jeffers
Alex Lange
vs
Tommy White
Alex Lange
vs
Luke Keaschall
Alex Lange
vs
Masyn Winn
Alex Lange
vs
Kade Anderson
Alex Lange
vs
Chase Meidroth
Alex Lange
vs
Christian Scott
Alex Lange
vs
Reynaldo Lopez
Alex Lange
vs
Brandon Sproat
Alex Lange
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Tommy Edman
Alex Lange
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Royce Lewis
Alex Lange
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Walbert Urena
Alex Lange
vs
Mason Montgomery
Alex Lange
vs
Erik Miller
Alex Lange
vs
Nick Gonzales
Alex Lange
vs
Willi Castro
Alex Lange
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Henry Bolte
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Garrett Mitchell
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Brayan Rocchio
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Yainer Diaz
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Bailey Ober
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Kenley Jansen
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Emilio Pagan
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Yoendrys Gomez
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Grant Taylor
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Brandon Pfaadt
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Elvis Alvarado
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Luke Weaver
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Jasson Dominguez
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Christian Scott
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