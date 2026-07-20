3 Impact Fantasy Baseball Prospects To Stash - Kade Anderson, Jaxon Wiggins, Jacob Melton

July 20, 2026

Three top fantasy baseball prospects - Kade Anderson, Jaxon Wiggins, Jacob Melton - that can make big impacts. These MLB prospects are waiver wire pickups or stashes.

Targeting high-impact prospects ahead of their promotion can not only save you a portion of your FAAB budget, but also provide you with a high-upside lottery ticket.

Below, we will look at three prospects who have put themselves on the stash radar ahead of Week 17 of the fantasy season.

Should fantasy managers stash these high-end prospects? Let's dive in!

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Kade Anderson, SP, Seattle Mariners

Current Level: AA

Availability: 5% rostered

2026 AA Stats: 72 2/3 IP, 1.36 ERA, 0.69 WHIP, 108 SO, 10 BB

Even though the southpaw sits at the Double-A level, his upside on a per-start basis remains the highest not only among the pitchers on this list but also among nearly every pitcher in the minor leagues.

Through his first 14 starts in the professional ranks, the LSU product has lived up to his No. 3 draft pick capital. Over 72 2/3 innings, the left-hander has posted a dominant 1.36 ERA and a 0.69 WHIP. He has struck out an impressive 108 hitters and allowed just 10 total free passes.

Even though Anderson has taken a slight step back recently, allowing at least two runs in each of his last two games, the southpaw still spots an incredible ERA and has established himself as the clear No. 1 pitching prospect in the entire sport.

This season, the left-hander has allowed more than two runs in only one game and has even hit the nine-punchout mark in six of his starts.

While it did not appear last week that Anderson was approaching his MLB debut, the Seattle pitching staff is dealing with an injury that could force its hand. Right-hander Emerson Hancock underwent X-rays on his palm and middle finger after leaving his start early last Sunday. While an extended absence would push Luis Castillo into the "No. 5 role," Anderson would quickly be the next man up on this staff.

Managers should continue to pay close attention to Hancock's stats, as any stint on the injured list could put Anderson in must-watch territory.

His elite command and strikeout upside will keep him in the No. 1 spot for the remainder of the season. Those with an open N/A spot or a free bench spot in a deeper 12+ team league should view Anderson as a worthy stash option.

Kade Anderson racks up nine punchouts across six frames of two-run ball for the Double-A @ARTravs 🔱 MLB's top-ranked pitching prospect (@Mariners) is running a 108/10 K/BB ratio in his debut season: pic.twitter.com/UvwqlSPpfd — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) July 4, 2026

- Written by Andy Smith

Jaxon Wiggins, SP, Chicago Cubs

Current Level: AAA

Availability: 5% rostered

2026 AAA Stats: 13 IP, 9.00 ERA, 1.92 WHIP, 17 SO, 13 BB

Wiggins has spent the majority of the 2026 season on the Triple-A injured list but has since returned to Iowa and is now firmly on the stash radar.

Wiggins is currently viewed as Chicago's top pitching prospect and is No. 93 on MLB Pipeline's overall prospect rankings.

During the 2025 campaign, Wiggins flashed immense upside as he moved through the system, logging 78 innings across three levels (High-A, Double-A, and Triple-A) and posting a dominant 2.19 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, and a 97:36 K:BB. While his 2026 season has not gone as planned due to a lengthy stint on the IL with an elbow injury, he is finally past the injury and should compete for promotion to Chicago in August.

In his first start back in Iowa since April 4, Wiggins logged 2 2/3 innings of work and allowed three runs with a 4:3 K:BB. These struggles persisted on Friday as he served up five runs and five walks over 2 1/3 innings to Memphis.

While it will take time for him to settle down at Iowa, Wiggins' raw upside makes him a worthwhile stash candidate.

As he moved through the lower levels in his rehab assignment, Wiggins totaled nine punches (over 9 1/3 innings) with a 2.89 ERA.

Currently, the Cubs are dealing with numerous injuries to their pitching staff, which will give Wiggins ample opportunities to contribute down the stretch, especially if they are unable to land a major pitcher before the deadline. Currently, the Cubs are without Edward Cabrera, Ben Brown, Jameson Taillon, Cade Horton, and Justin Steele.

He may only need a handful of outings to prove he is ready to join the Cubs for the playoff push.

Four strikeouts tonight for Jaxon Wiggins! pic.twitter.com/NTghTA8Rdw — Iowa Cubs (@IowaCubs) July 11, 2026

-Written by Andy Smith

Jacob Melton, OF, Tampa Bay Rays

Current Level: AAA

Availability: 5% rostered

2026 AAA Stats: 31 G, .274/.380/.519, 12 2B, 4 HR, 20 SB

The Tampa Bay Rays acquired left-handed-hitting outfielder Jacob Melton this offseason in a three-team trade with the Houston Astros and Pittsburgh Pirates.

Melton is the type of player fantasy managers dream of, pairing 60-grade power with 60-grade speed, which gives him the potential to contribute across multiple categories.

In 29 Triple-A games this season, Melton is slashing .286/.392/.541 with four home runs, 19 stolen bases, and a 135 wRC+. The underlying metrics are just as impressive.

The 25-year-old Oregon State product owns a 13.6% barrel rate, a 112.7 mph max exit velocity, and ranks in the 99th percentile in sprint speed. The biggest question surrounding Melton is whether he can make enough contact against major league pitching.

While he has shown a strong approach with a 15% walk rate, his strikeout numbers remain concerning. At Triple-A, Melton has posted a 35% strikeout rate, a 36% whiff rate, a 70% zone-contact rate, and a 17% swinging-strike rate.

There are very few hitters who have carried that level of swing-and-miss throughout the minors and gone on to become consistent major league contributors.

For comparison, Yankees prospect Spencer Jones posted a 31% strikeout rate, 31% chase rate, 69% zone-contact rate, and 20% swinging-strike rate over 213 Triple-A plate appearances before reaching the majors.

Through his first 30 MLB games, Jones has struggled, hitting .233/.317/.370 with a 41.5% strikeout rate. While it is still a small sample, it highlights just how difficult it can be for hitters with extreme swing-and-miss issues to adjust at the highest level.

From a fantasy perspective, Melton is one of the biggest upside plays available. His ceiling is extremely high, but his floor comes with significant risk.

In deeper head-to-head leagues, he is worth stashing now because of his power-speed combination. Once promoted, he should be rostered in all 15-team leagues with five outfielders and monitored closely in 12-team formats.

- Written by Marty Tallman

2026 Prospect Fantasy Baseball Redraft Stash Rankings

Who are the top fantasy baseball prospects to know? Check out our latest 2026 prospect fantasy baseball rankings which are updated regularly by Eric Cross:

Promoted Last Week: Owen Murphy (ATL), Ryan Waldschmidt (ARI), Luis Lara (MIL)

Honorable Mentions (Hitters): Jonathon Long (CHC), James Triantos (CHC), Max Anderson (DET), Zach Ehrhard (LAD), Kemp Alderman (MIA), Ryan Clifford (NYM), Michael Arroyo (SEA), Yohandy Morales (WAS), Abimelec Ortiz (WAS), Harry Ford (WAS), Ryan Ward (LAD)

Honorable Mentions (Pitchers): George Klassen (LAA), Jack Wenninger (NYM), Hunter Barco (PIT), Brody Hopkins (TBR), Jonah Tong (NYM)

Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool:

Who Should I Pickup? Roto Points Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup... Player 1 Player 2 Player 3 Player 4 Who To Pickup? Reset

Choose From The Top Ranked Players Overall C 1B 2B 3B SS OF SP RP 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. Popular Searches Overall C 1B 2B 3B SS OF SP RP vs Curtis Mead Kyle Karros vs Curtis Mead Royce Lewis vs Kyle Karros Royce Lewis vs Bailey Ober Michael McGreevy vs Payton Tolle Gage Jump vs Cole Carrigg Garrett Mitchell vs Jake Mangum Walker Jenkins vs Jake Bennett Merrill Kelly vs Payton Tolle Zach Thornton vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs Kody Clemens Bryce Eldridge vs T.J. Rumfield Vinnie Pasquantino vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs Curtis Mead Kyle Karros vs Curtis Mead Royce Lewis vs Kyle Karros Royce Lewis vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs Bailey Ober Michael McGreevy vs Payton Tolle Gage Jump vs Jake Bennett Merrill Kelly vs Payton Tolle Zach Thornton vs Griffin Jax Merrill Kelly vs Robert Gasser AJ Smith-Shawver vs Reynaldo Lopez Zach Thornton vs Reynaldo Lopez Robert Gasser vs Kade Anderson Spencer Arrighetti vs Yoendrys Gomez Erik Miller vs Kenley Jansen Jacob Webb vs Jacob Latz Luke Weaver vs Alex Lange Erik Miller vs Jacob Webb Sam Bachman vs Kenley Jansen Emilio Pagan vs Emilio Pagan Luke Weaver vs vs

2026 Player Decisions. Looking to pick up someone else instead? Today's focus is on specific players like Kade Anderson, Jaxon Wiggins, Jacob Melton, Tyler Wells, Cole Carrigg, Kyle Karros, Gage Jump, Royce Lewis, Jacob Webb, Alex Lange, Lane Thomas, Joshua Baez. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy baseball rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see MLB player tiles with stats, projections, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Looking to pick up someone else instead? Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for players like Kade Anderson, Jaxon Wiggins, Jacob Melton, Tyler Wells, Cole Carrigg, Kyle Karros, Gage Jump, Royce Lewis, Jacob Webb, Alex Lange, Lane Thomas, Joshua Baez:

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