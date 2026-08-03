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Who Should I Draft for Fantasy Football? De'Zhaun Stribling, Jordyn Tyson, Makai Lemon, Jeremiyah Love, Jadarian Price, Omar Cooper Jr., Kenyon Sadiq, KC Concepcion, Denzel Boston

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Makai Lemon - Fantasy Football Rookie Rankings, NFL Draft Prospect, CFB

Who should I draft for fantasy football in 2026? Fantasy football outlooks for De'Zhaun Stribling, Jordyn Tyson, Makai Lemon, Jeremiyah Love, Jadarian Price, Omar Cooper Jr., Kenyon Sadiq, KC Concepcion, Denzel Boston.

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Fantasy Football Draft Outlooks
Who Should I Draft - Fantasy Football Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Who Should I Draft? Use this tool to assist you with some common 2026 fantasy football draft decisions regarding players like De'Zhaun Stribling, Jordyn Tyson, Makai Lemon, Jeremiyah Love, Jadarian Price, Omar Cooper Jr., Kenyon Sadiq, KC Concepcion, Denzel Boston. We are here to help make these calls and build winning teams in 2026. Draft your optimal fantasy football teams for 2026 with our Who Should I Draft? tool. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to draft... all free!

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Fantasy Football Draft Outlooks

Below are some fantasy football outlooks written by our NFL team here at RotoBaller, bringing you their fantasy football analysis and advice on which players to consider drafting in 2026:

Makai Lemon, Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Makai Lemon was the No. 20 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft following a 79-catch, 1,156-yard, 11-touchdown season for USC. He won the Fred Biletnikoff Award, given to college football's most outstanding wideout. He landed with one of the NFL's most successful franchises in recent history, but despite the expectation that A.J. Brown will be traded before the regular season, his ceiling could be limited in Philly's offense. Despite having four offensive coordinators over the last five seasons, the Eagles have yet to finish in the top 20 in pass rate.

With Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, and a strong offensive line back in play in 2026, that's unlikely to change, and the Eagles should have a great defense once again -- leading to a lack of passing volume. Combine these factors with Lemon having to compete with DeVonta Smith, Dallas Goedert, Marquise Brown, and Eli Stowers for targets and snaps from Day 1, and it could take time for him to become a consistent fantasy producer. There is a chance Lemon breaks out immediately and becomes Hurts' No. 1 target, but it's more likely that it'll take the duo some seasoning to get on the same page.

Expect Lemon to post a few spike weeks as a rookie, but his seventh-round ADP makes him an expensive gamble based on his current outlook. His long-term outlook and ceiling exceed his redraft projection.

 

Jordyn Tyson, New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints rookie wide receiver Jordyn Tyson was the No. 8 overall selection in the 2026 NFL Draft after producing 136 receptions for 1,812 yards and 18 touchdowns in 21 games over the last two seasons at Arizona State. Injuries have been an issue for the 21-year-old, as he played in just three games in 2023, missed the Big 12 Championship and College Football Playoff in 2024, and sat out three games in 2025.

But when he has been available, he's been dominant. Despite his injury concerns, the Saints were comfortable enough with his medicals to take him in the top 10. Now, he joins an offense alongside Chris Olave, catching passes from Tyler Shough, who had a quietly solid rookie campaign in 2025.

In Year 1 under head coach Kellen Moore, the Saints were eighth in passing attempts per game (26.7), a common theme for Moore dating back to his tenure with the Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Chargers. With Olave drawing coverage in the middle of the field, there is room for Tyson to have a productive rookie season, making him an enticing selection at his late-sixth-round ADP in half-PPR setups

 

Jeremiyah Love, Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love didn't draw the flashiest landing spot for fantasy football, but as the No. 3 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, he should be expected to carry a hefty workload in his rookie campaign. The Notre Dame product is one of the best running back prospects in recent memory, and became the first ball carrier selected in the top five since Saquon Barkley in 2018. While it's tough to expect Love to replicate Barkley's rookie season, Barkley is proof that an elite young running back can have league-winning upside in a mid-level NFL offense.

Love's $50.5 million guaranteed contract ranks first all-time among running backs. Needless to say, the Cardinals didn't draft him to keep him on the sideline. Expect heavy usage and pass-catching volume, as Arizona ranked 10th among all teams last season in total RB receptions. While his mid-second-round ADP makes him far from a smash pick, he has clear top-six RB upside as a home run hitter with a massive projected workload. Tyler Allgeier, James Conner, and Trey Benson shouldn't scare anyone off selecting Love.

 

Kenyon Sadiq, New York Jets

With the addition of tight end Kenyon Sadiq, the New York Jets could be looking to move to more 12-personnel sets this season to create mismatches with both Sadiq and former second-round selection Mason Taylor under the guidance of new offensive coordinator Frank Reich. Of the two tight ends, Sadiq offers the higher upside coming off a Junior season at Oregon that saw him haul in 51 passes for 560 receiving yards, averaging 11.0 Yards per reception, and find the end zone on eight occasions.

Last season, the Jets ranked 29th in total yards per game (263.6) and were last in passing yards per game, averaging a minuscule 140.3. With Breece Hall extended and Garrett Wilson healthy (knee), the additions of Sadiq, Geno Smith, and Omar Cooper Jr. have many projecting a significant improvement for the Jets this season. Look for Sadiq to operate from the slot and become one of Smith's first reads in the passing game, as his 1.72 yards per route run throughout his college tenure compares favorably to those of Trey McBride (1.65) and Sam LaPorta (1.75).

First-round draft capital and an early declaration have historically led to production at the tight end position, both of which Sadiq has entering the 2026 season. Sadiq has an ADP of 117 on Sleeper, making him slightly overvalued relative to his current RotoBaller overall ranking of 130.

 

KC Concepcion, Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns wide receiver KC Concepcion was the No. 24 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft after a strong single season at Texas A&M. The New York native spent the first two seasons of his collegiate career at NC State before transferring to College Station. Overall, he tallied 185 receptions for 2,218 yards and 25 touchdowns in 38 games. He also averaged 6.2 yards per carry on 70 attempts and returned two punts for touchdowns.

Concepcion is fast and twitchy, making him a splash-play specimen capable of making a big impact at the next level. His future outlook is bright, but his landing spot isn't ideal for his Year 1 production. In 2026, he'll be catching passes from Deshaun Watson and/or Shedeur Sanders while competing for targets with Harold Fannin Jr., Denzel Boston, and Jerry Jeudy.

He's an interesting best ball dart throw thanks to his one-play-touchdown upside, but expectations for his rookie season, especially in non-PPR leagues, should be tempered. All that said, he's a viable early-season stash at his ADP well outside the top 120 picks in half-PPR setups.

 

Who Should I Draft - Fantasy Football Tool

Read more about the Who Should I Draft tool here:

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - De'Zhaun Stribling, Jordyn Tyson, Makai Lemon, Jeremiyah Love, Jadarian Price, Omar Cooper Jr., Kenyon Sadiq, KC Concepcion, Denzel Boston. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football drafts.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research, and update it constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players that are ranked.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Draft Searches. Curious to see some tough draft decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Draft? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for De'Zhaun Stribling, Jordyn Tyson, Makai Lemon, Jeremiyah Love, Jadarian Price, Omar Cooper Jr., Kenyon Sadiq, KC Concepcion, Denzel Boston:

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DJ Moore
Makai Lemon
vs
Christian Watson
Makai Lemon
vs
Carnell Tate
Makai Lemon
vs
Jauan Jennings
Makai Lemon
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Makai Lemon
vs
Calvin Ridley
Makai Lemon
vs
Stefon Diggs
Jeremiyah Love
vs
A.J. Brown
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Devonta Smith
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Chris Olave
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Trey McBride
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Brock Bowers
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Kyren Williams
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Nico Collins
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Josh Allen
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Derrick Henry
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Tee Higgins
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Omarion Hampton
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Javonte Williams
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Chase Brown
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Jeremiyah Love
vs
De'Von Achane
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Zay Flowers
Jeremiyah Love
vs
George Pickens
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Breece Hall
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Davante Adams
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Rashee Rice
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Saquon Barkley
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Josh Jacobs
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Drake London
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Colston Loveland
Jeremiyah Love
vs
James Cook III
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Ladd McConkey
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Justin Jefferson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Garrett Wilson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Luther Burden III
Jeremiyah Love
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Mike Evans
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Bijan Robinson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Malik Nabers
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Puka Nacua
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Cam Skattebo
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Lamar Jackson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jameson Williams
Jeremiyah Love
vs
D'Andre Swift
Jeremiyah Love
vs
DJ Moore
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jayden Daniels
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Jeremiyah Love
vs
David Montgomery
Jeremiyah Love
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Drake Maye
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Bucky Irving
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jadarian Price
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Christian Watson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Joe Burrow
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Carnell Tate
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Tony Pollard
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Parker Washington
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Tyler Warren
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jalen Hurts
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Rome Odunze
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Caleb Williams
Jeremiyah Love
vs
DK Metcalf
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Tucker Kraft
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Rico Dowdle
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jaylen Warren
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Courtland Sutton
Jeremiyah Love
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Blake Corum
Jeremiyah Love
vs
RJ Harvey
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Kyle Monangai
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jordan Mason
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Rachaad White
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Isiah Pacheco
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Woody Marks
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Tyjae Spears
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Tank Bigsby
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Dylan Sampson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Alvin Kamara
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Sean Tucker
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Kaytron Allen
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jonah Coleman
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jordan James
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Samaje Perine
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Braelon Allen
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Ray Davis
Jeremiyah Love
vs
DJ Giddens
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jaydon Blue
Jeremiyah Love
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Jadarian Price
vs
Bucky Irving
Jadarian Price
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Jadarian Price
vs
Drake Maye
Jadarian Price
vs
Christian Watson
Jadarian Price
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Jadarian Price
vs
Joe Burrow
Jadarian Price
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Jadarian Price
vs
Carnell Tate
Jadarian Price
vs
David Montgomery
Jadarian Price
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Jadarian Price
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Jadarian Price
vs
Tony Pollard
Jadarian Price
vs
Jayden Daniels
Jadarian Price
vs
Parker Washington
Jadarian Price
vs
DJ Moore
Jadarian Price
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Jadarian Price
vs
D'Andre Swift
Jadarian Price
vs
Tyler Warren
Jadarian Price
vs
Jameson Williams
Jadarian Price
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Jadarian Price
vs
Lamar Jackson
Jadarian Price
vs
Jalen Hurts
Jadarian Price
vs
Cam Skattebo
Jadarian Price
vs
Rome Odunze
Jadarian Price
vs
Malik Nabers
Jadarian Price
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Jadarian Price
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Jadarian Price
vs
Caleb Williams
Jadarian Price
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Jadarian Price
vs
DK Metcalf
Jadarian Price
vs
Mike Evans
Jadarian Price
vs
Tucker Kraft
Jadarian Price
vs
Luther Burden III
Jadarian Price
vs
Rico Dowdle
Jadarian Price
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Jadarian Price
vs
Jaylen Warren
Jadarian Price
vs
Garrett Wilson
Jadarian Price
vs
Courtland Sutton
Jadarian Price
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Jadarian Price
vs
Justin Herbert
Jadarian Price
vs
Ladd McConkey
Jadarian Price
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Jadarian Price
vs
Colston Loveland
Jadarian Price
vs
Jordan Addison
Jadarian Price
vs
Josh Jacobs
Jadarian Price
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Jadarian Price
vs
Rashee Rice
Jadarian Price
vs
Dak Prescott
Jadarian Price
vs
Davante Adams
Jadarian Price
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Jadarian Price
vs
Breece Hall
Jadarian Price
vs
Brock Purdy
Jadarian Price
vs
Zay Flowers
Jadarian Price
vs
Michael Wilson
Jadarian Price
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Jadarian Price
vs
Jaxson Dart
Jadarian Price
vs
Javonte Williams
Jadarian Price
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Jadarian Price
vs
Tee Higgins
Jadarian Price
vs
Blake Corum
Jadarian Price
vs
Josh Allen
Jadarian Price
vs
Alec Pierce
Jadarian Price
vs
Kyren Williams
Jadarian Price
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Jadarian Price
vs
Trey McBride
Jadarian Price
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Jadarian Price
vs
Devonta Smith
Jadarian Price
vs
Sam Laporta
Jadarian Price
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Jadarian Price
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Jadarian Price
vs
A.J. Brown
Jadarian Price
vs
Josh Downs
Jadarian Price
vs
Chris Olave
Jadarian Price
vs
RJ Harvey
Jadarian Price
vs
Brock Bowers
Jadarian Price
vs
Jayden Reed
Jadarian Price
vs
Nico Collins
Jadarian Price
vs
Xavier Worthy
Jadarian Price
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Jadarian Price
vs
Bijan Robinson
Jadarian Price
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Jadarian Price
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Jadarian Price
vs
James Cook III
Jadarian Price
vs
Saquon Barkley
Jadarian Price
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Jadarian Price
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Jadarian Price
vs
De'Von Achane
Jadarian Price
vs
Chase Brown
Jadarian Price
vs
Omarion Hampton
Jadarian Price
vs
Derrick Henry
Jadarian Price
vs
Kyle Monangai
Jadarian Price
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Jadarian Price
vs
Jordan Mason
Jadarian Price
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Jadarian Price
vs
Rachaad White
Jadarian Price
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Jadarian Price
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Jadarian Price
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Jadarian Price
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Jadarian Price
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Jadarian Price
vs
Isiah Pacheco
Jadarian Price
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Jadarian Price
vs
Woody Marks
Jadarian Price
vs
Tyjae Spears
Jadarian Price
vs
Tank Bigsby
Jadarian Price
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Jadarian Price
vs
Dylan Sampson
Jadarian Price
vs
Alvin Kamara
Jadarian Price
vs
Sean Tucker
Jadarian Price
vs
Kaytron Allen
Jadarian Price
vs
Jonah Coleman
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Jauan Jennings
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Hunter Henry
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Brenton Strange
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Daniel Jones
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Isiah Pacheco
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Woody Marks
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Jalen McMillan
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Denzel Boston
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Jayden Higgins
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Calvin Ridley
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
C.J. Stroud
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Stefon Diggs
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Sam Darnold
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Juwan Johnson
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Isaiah Likely
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Khalil Shakir
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Houston Texans
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Romeo Doubs
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Jalen Nailor
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Cam Ward
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Bryce Young
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Dallas Goedert
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Los Angeles Rams
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Jalen Coker
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Tre Tucker
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Jake Ferguson
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Seattle Seahawks
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Rachaad White
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Malik Willis
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Denver Broncos
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Travis Kelce
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Jerry Jeudy
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Baker Mayfield
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Jared Goff
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Tyjae Spears
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Tyler Shough
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Cam Little
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Dalton Schultz
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Germie Bernard
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Jordan Mason
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Matthew Golden
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Tank Bigsby
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
KC Concepcion
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Quentin Johnston
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Fernando Mendoza
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Kyler Murray
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
George Kittle
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Jason Myers
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Jordan Love
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Dylan Sampson
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Cameron Dicker
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Kyle Monangai
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Alvin Kamara
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Makai Lemon
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Sean Tucker
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Puka Nacua
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Justin Jefferson
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Drake London
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
George Pickens
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Nico Collins
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Chris Olave
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
A.J. Brown
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Devonta Smith
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Tee Higgins
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Zay Flowers
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Davante Adams
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Rashee Rice
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Ladd McConkey
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Garrett Wilson
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Luther Burden III
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Mike Evans
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Malik Nabers
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Jameson Williams
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
DJ Moore
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Christian Watson
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Carnell Tate
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Parker Washington
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Rome Odunze
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Juwan Johnson
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Houston Texans
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Stefon Diggs
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Calvin Ridley
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Jalen Nailor
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Cam Ward
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Denzel Boston
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Bryce Young
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Los Angeles Rams
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Woody Marks
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Tre Tucker
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Seattle Seahawks
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Brenton Strange
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Denver Broncos
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Jauan Jennings
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Jerry Jeudy
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Tyjae Spears
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Hunter Henry
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Cam Little
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Dalton Schultz
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Daniel Jones
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Germie Bernard
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Isiah Pacheco
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Tank Bigsby
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Jalen McMillan
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Jayden Higgins
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Fernando Mendoza
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
C.J. Stroud
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Sam Darnold
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Jason Myers
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Isaiah Likely
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Dylan Sampson
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Khalil Shakir
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Cameron Dicker
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Romeo Doubs
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Alvin Kamara
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Sean Tucker
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Dallas Goedert
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Kaytron Allen
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Jalen Coker
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Jake Ferguson
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Jonah Coleman
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Rachaad White
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Cooper Kupp
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Malik Willis
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Gunnar Helm
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Travis Kelce
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Travis Hunter
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Baker Mayfield
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Antonio Williams
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Jared Goff
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Tyler Shough
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Tre Harris
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Greg Dulcich
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Brock Bowers
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Trey McBride
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Colston Loveland
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Tyler Warren
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Tucker Kraft
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Sam Laporta
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Mark Andrews
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
George Kittle
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Cade Otton
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Mike Gesicki
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
AJ Barner
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Colby Parkinson
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
David Njoku
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Darnell Washington
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Evan Engram
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Michael Mayer
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Dawson Knox
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Elijah Arroyo
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Noah Gray
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Cole Kmet
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Tyler Higbee
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Eli Stowers
KC Concepcion
vs
Quentin Johnston
KC Concepcion
vs
Matthew Golden
KC Concepcion
vs
Kyler Murray
KC Concepcion
vs
Jordan Mason
KC Concepcion
vs
George Kittle
KC Concepcion
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
KC Concepcion
vs
Dalton Kincaid
KC Concepcion
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
KC Concepcion
vs
Jordan Love
KC Concepcion
vs
Tyler Shough
KC Concepcion
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
KC Concepcion
vs
Jared Goff
KC Concepcion
vs
Kyle Monangai
KC Concepcion
vs
Baker Mayfield
KC Concepcion
vs
Makai Lemon
KC Concepcion
vs
Travis Kelce
KC Concepcion
vs
Bo Nix
KC Concepcion
vs
Malik Willis
KC Concepcion
vs
Mark Andrews
KC Concepcion
vs
Rachaad White
KC Concepcion
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
KC Concepcion
vs
Jake Ferguson
KC Concepcion
vs
Matthew Stafford
KC Concepcion
vs
Jalen Coker
KC Concepcion
vs
Xavier Worthy
KC Concepcion
vs
Dallas Goedert
KC Concepcion
vs
Jayden Reed
KC Concepcion
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
KC Concepcion
vs
RJ Harvey
KC Concepcion
vs
Jonathon Brooks
KC Concepcion
vs
Josh Downs
KC Concepcion
vs
Keaton Mitchell
KC Concepcion
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
KC Concepcion
vs
Romeo Doubs
KC Concepcion
vs
Sam Laporta
KC Concepcion
vs
Khalil Shakir
KC Concepcion
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
KC Concepcion
vs
Isaiah Likely
KC Concepcion
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
KC Concepcion
vs
Sam Darnold
KC Concepcion
vs
Alec Pierce
KC Concepcion
vs
C.J. Stroud
KC Concepcion
vs
Blake Corum
KC Concepcion
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
KC Concepcion
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
KC Concepcion
vs
Jayden Higgins
KC Concepcion
vs
Jaxson Dart
KC Concepcion
vs
Jalen McMillan
KC Concepcion
vs
Michael Wilson
KC Concepcion
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
KC Concepcion
vs
Brock Purdy
KC Concepcion
vs
Isiah Pacheco
KC Concepcion
vs
J.K. Dobbins
KC Concepcion
vs
Daniel Jones
KC Concepcion
vs
Dak Prescott
KC Concepcion
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
KC Concepcion
vs
Trevor Lawrence
KC Concepcion
vs
Hunter Henry
KC Concepcion
vs
Jordan Addison
KC Concepcion
vs
Rashid Shaheed
KC Concepcion
vs
Jakobi Meyers
KC Concepcion
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
KC Concepcion
vs
Justin Herbert
KC Concepcion
vs
Jauan Jennings
KC Concepcion
vs
Courtland Sutton
KC Concepcion
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
KC Concepcion
vs
Jaylen Warren
KC Concepcion
vs
Brenton Strange
KC Concepcion
vs
Rico Dowdle
KC Concepcion
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
KC Concepcion
vs
Tucker Kraft
KC Concepcion
vs
Woody Marks
KC Concepcion
vs
DK Metcalf
KC Concepcion
vs
Brandon Aubrey
KC Concepcion
vs
Caleb Williams
KC Concepcion
vs
Denzel Boston
KC Concepcion
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
KC Concepcion
vs
Chig Okonkwo
KC Concepcion
vs
Puka Nacua
KC Concepcion
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
KC Concepcion
vs
CeeDee Lamb
KC Concepcion
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
KC Concepcion
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
KC Concepcion
vs
Justin Jefferson
KC Concepcion
vs
Drake London
KC Concepcion
vs
George Pickens
KC Concepcion
vs
Nico Collins
KC Concepcion
vs
Chris Olave
KC Concepcion
vs
A.J. Brown
KC Concepcion
vs
Devonta Smith
KC Concepcion
vs
Tee Higgins
KC Concepcion
vs
Zay Flowers
KC Concepcion
vs
Davante Adams
KC Concepcion
vs
Rashee Rice
KC Concepcion
vs
Ladd McConkey
KC Concepcion
vs
Terry Mclaurin
KC Concepcion
vs
Garrett Wilson
KC Concepcion
vs
Emeka Egbuka
KC Concepcion
vs
Luther Burden III
KC Concepcion
vs
Mike Evans
KC Concepcion
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
KC Concepcion
vs
Jaylen Waddle
KC Concepcion
vs
Malik Nabers
KC Concepcion
vs
Jameson Williams
KC Concepcion
vs
DJ Moore
KC Concepcion
vs
Christian Watson
KC Concepcion
vs
Carnell Tate
KC Concepcion
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
KC Concepcion
vs
Parker Washington
KC Concepcion
vs
Rome Odunze
KC Concepcion
vs
Calvin Ridley
Denzel Boston
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Denzel Boston
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Denzel Boston
vs
Woody Marks
Denzel Boston
vs
Calvin Ridley
Denzel Boston
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Denzel Boston
vs
Stefon Diggs
Denzel Boston
vs
Brenton Strange
Denzel Boston
vs
Juwan Johnson
Denzel Boston
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Denzel Boston
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Denzel Boston
vs
Jauan Jennings
Denzel Boston
vs
Houston Texans
Denzel Boston
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Denzel Boston
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Denzel Boston
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Denzel Boston
vs
Jalen Nailor
Denzel Boston
vs
Hunter Henry
Denzel Boston
vs
Cam Ward
Denzel Boston
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Denzel Boston
vs
Bryce Young
Denzel Boston
vs
Daniel Jones
Denzel Boston
vs
Los Angeles Rams
Denzel Boston
vs
Isiah Pacheco
Denzel Boston
vs
Tre Tucker
Denzel Boston
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Denzel Boston
vs
Seattle Seahawks
Denzel Boston
vs
Jalen McMillan
Denzel Boston
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Denzel Boston
vs
Jayden Higgins
Denzel Boston
vs
Denver Broncos
Denzel Boston
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Denzel Boston
vs
Jerry Jeudy
Denzel Boston
vs
C.J. Stroud
Denzel Boston
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Denzel Boston
vs
Sam Darnold
Denzel Boston
vs
Tyjae Spears
Denzel Boston
vs
Isaiah Likely
Denzel Boston
vs
Cam Little
Denzel Boston
vs
Khalil Shakir
Denzel Boston
vs
Dalton Schultz
Denzel Boston
vs
Romeo Doubs
Denzel Boston
vs
Germie Bernard
Denzel Boston
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Denzel Boston
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Denzel Boston
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Denzel Boston
vs
Tank Bigsby
Denzel Boston
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Denzel Boston
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Denzel Boston
vs
Dallas Goedert
Denzel Boston
vs
Fernando Mendoza
Denzel Boston
vs
Jalen Coker
Denzel Boston
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Denzel Boston
vs
Jake Ferguson
Denzel Boston
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Denzel Boston
vs
Rachaad White
Denzel Boston
vs
Jason Myers
Denzel Boston
vs
Malik Willis
Denzel Boston
vs
Dylan Sampson
Denzel Boston
vs
Travis Kelce
Denzel Boston
vs
Cameron Dicker
Denzel Boston
vs
Baker Mayfield
Denzel Boston
vs
Alvin Kamara
Denzel Boston
vs
Jared Goff
Denzel Boston
vs
Sean Tucker
Denzel Boston
vs
Tyler Shough
Denzel Boston
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Denzel Boston
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Denzel Boston
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Denzel Boston
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Denzel Boston
vs
Kaytron Allen
Denzel Boston
vs
Jordan Mason
Denzel Boston
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Denzel Boston
vs
Matthew Golden
Denzel Boston
vs
Jonah Coleman
Denzel Boston
vs
KC Concepcion
Denzel Boston
vs
Cooper Kupp
Denzel Boston
vs
Quentin Johnston
Denzel Boston
vs
Gunnar Helm
Denzel Boston
vs
Puka Nacua
Denzel Boston
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Denzel Boston
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Denzel Boston
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Denzel Boston
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Denzel Boston
vs
Justin Jefferson
Denzel Boston
vs
Drake London
Denzel Boston
vs
George Pickens
Denzel Boston
vs
Nico Collins
Denzel Boston
vs
Chris Olave
Denzel Boston
vs
A.J. Brown
Denzel Boston
vs
Devonta Smith
Denzel Boston
vs
Tee Higgins
Denzel Boston
vs
Zay Flowers
Denzel Boston
vs
Davante Adams
Denzel Boston
vs
Rashee Rice
Denzel Boston
vs
Ladd McConkey
Denzel Boston
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Denzel Boston
vs
Garrett Wilson
Denzel Boston
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Denzel Boston
vs
Luther Burden III
Denzel Boston
vs
Mike Evans
Denzel Boston
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Denzel Boston
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Denzel Boston
vs
Malik Nabers
Denzel Boston
vs
Jameson Williams
Denzel Boston
vs
DJ Moore
Denzel Boston
vs
Christian Watson
Denzel Boston
vs
Carnell Tate
Denzel Boston
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Denzel Boston
vs
Parker Washington
Denzel Boston
vs
Rome Odunze
Denzel Boston
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.

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