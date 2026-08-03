Who should I draft for fantasy football in 2026? Fantasy football outlooks for De'Zhaun Stribling, Jordyn Tyson, Makai Lemon, Jeremiyah Love, Jadarian Price, Omar Cooper Jr., Kenyon Sadiq, KC Concepcion, Denzel Boston.
Who Should I Draft? Use this tool to assist you with some common 2026 fantasy football draft decisions regarding players like De'Zhaun Stribling, Jordyn Tyson, Makai Lemon, Jeremiyah Love, Jadarian Price, Omar Cooper Jr., Kenyon Sadiq, KC Concepcion, Denzel Boston. We are here to help make these calls and build winning teams in 2026. Draft your optimal fantasy football teams for 2026 with our Who Should I Draft? tool. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to draft... all free!
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Fantasy Football Draft Outlooks
Below are some fantasy football outlooks written by our NFL team here at RotoBaller, bringing you their fantasy football analysis and advice on which players to consider drafting in 2026:
Makai Lemon, Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Makai Lemon was the No. 20 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft following a 79-catch, 1,156-yard, 11-touchdown season for USC. He won the Fred Biletnikoff Award, given to college football's most outstanding wideout. He landed with one of the NFL's most successful franchises in recent history, but despite the expectation that A.J. Brown will be traded before the regular season, his ceiling could be limited in Philly's offense. Despite having four offensive coordinators over the last five seasons, the Eagles have yet to finish in the top 20 in pass rate.
With Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, and a strong offensive line back in play in 2026, that's unlikely to change, and the Eagles should have a great defense once again -- leading to a lack of passing volume. Combine these factors with Lemon having to compete with DeVonta Smith, Dallas Goedert, Marquise Brown, and Eli Stowers for targets and snaps from Day 1, and it could take time for him to become a consistent fantasy producer. There is a chance Lemon breaks out immediately and becomes Hurts' No. 1 target, but it's more likely that it'll take the duo some seasoning to get on the same page.
Expect Lemon to post a few spike weeks as a rookie, but his seventh-round ADP makes him an expensive gamble based on his current outlook. His long-term outlook and ceiling exceed his redraft projection.
Jordyn Tyson, New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints rookie wide receiver Jordyn Tyson was the No. 8 overall selection in the 2026 NFL Draft after producing 136 receptions for 1,812 yards and 18 touchdowns in 21 games over the last two seasons at Arizona State. Injuries have been an issue for the 21-year-old, as he played in just three games in 2023, missed the Big 12 Championship and College Football Playoff in 2024, and sat out three games in 2025.
But when he has been available, he's been dominant. Despite his injury concerns, the Saints were comfortable enough with his medicals to take him in the top 10. Now, he joins an offense alongside Chris Olave, catching passes from Tyler Shough, who had a quietly solid rookie campaign in 2025.
In Year 1 under head coach Kellen Moore, the Saints were eighth in passing attempts per game (26.7), a common theme for Moore dating back to his tenure with the Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Chargers. With Olave drawing coverage in the middle of the field, there is room for Tyson to have a productive rookie season, making him an enticing selection at his late-sixth-round ADP in half-PPR setups
Jeremiyah Love, Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love didn't draw the flashiest landing spot for fantasy football, but as the No. 3 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, he should be expected to carry a hefty workload in his rookie campaign. The Notre Dame product is one of the best running back prospects in recent memory, and became the first ball carrier selected in the top five since Saquon Barkley in 2018. While it's tough to expect Love to replicate Barkley's rookie season, Barkley is proof that an elite young running back can have league-winning upside in a mid-level NFL offense.
Love's $50.5 million guaranteed contract ranks first all-time among running backs. Needless to say, the Cardinals didn't draft him to keep him on the sideline. Expect heavy usage and pass-catching volume, as Arizona ranked 10th among all teams last season in total RB receptions. While his mid-second-round ADP makes him far from a smash pick, he has clear top-six RB upside as a home run hitter with a massive projected workload. Tyler Allgeier, James Conner, and Trey Benson shouldn't scare anyone off selecting Love.
Kenyon Sadiq, New York Jets
With the addition of tight end Kenyon Sadiq, the New York Jets could be looking to move to more 12-personnel sets this season to create mismatches with both Sadiq and former second-round selection Mason Taylor under the guidance of new offensive coordinator Frank Reich. Of the two tight ends, Sadiq offers the higher upside coming off a Junior season at Oregon that saw him haul in 51 passes for 560 receiving yards, averaging 11.0 Yards per reception, and find the end zone on eight occasions.
Last season, the Jets ranked 29th in total yards per game (263.6) and were last in passing yards per game, averaging a minuscule 140.3. With Breece Hall extended and Garrett Wilson healthy (knee), the additions of Sadiq, Geno Smith, and Omar Cooper Jr. have many projecting a significant improvement for the Jets this season. Look for Sadiq to operate from the slot and become one of Smith's first reads in the passing game, as his 1.72 yards per route run throughout his college tenure compares favorably to those of Trey McBride (1.65) and Sam LaPorta (1.75).
First-round draft capital and an early declaration have historically led to production at the tight end position, both of which Sadiq has entering the 2026 season. Sadiq has an ADP of 117 on Sleeper, making him slightly overvalued relative to his current RotoBaller overall ranking of 130.
KC Concepcion, Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns wide receiver KC Concepcion was the No. 24 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft after a strong single season at Texas A&M. The New York native spent the first two seasons of his collegiate career at NC State before transferring to College Station. Overall, he tallied 185 receptions for 2,218 yards and 25 touchdowns in 38 games. He also averaged 6.2 yards per carry on 70 attempts and returned two punts for touchdowns.
Concepcion is fast and twitchy, making him a splash-play specimen capable of making a big impact at the next level. His future outlook is bright, but his landing spot isn't ideal for his Year 1 production. In 2026, he'll be catching passes from Deshaun Watson and/or Shedeur Sanders while competing for targets with Harold Fannin Jr., Denzel Boston, and Jerry Jeudy.
He's an interesting best ball dart throw thanks to his one-play-touchdown upside, but expectations for his rookie season, especially in non-PPR leagues, should be tempered. All that said, he's a viable early-season stash at his ADP well outside the top 120 picks in half-PPR setups.
Who Should I Draft - Fantasy Football Tool
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2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - De'Zhaun Stribling, Jordyn Tyson, Makai Lemon, Jeremiyah Love, Jadarian Price, Omar Cooper Jr., Kenyon Sadiq, KC Concepcion, Denzel Boston. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football drafts.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.
Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research, and update it constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players that are ranked.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Draft Searches. Curious to see some tough draft decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Draft? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for De'Zhaun Stribling, Jordyn Tyson, Makai Lemon, Jeremiyah Love, Jadarian Price, Omar Cooper Jr., Kenyon Sadiq, KC Concepcion, Denzel Boston:
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