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Week 1 Kicker Rankings for Fantasy Football: Weekend Updates

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Ka'imi Fairbairn - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

RotoBaller's updated Week 1 kicker (K) rankings for fantasy football in 2026. Read the weekend updates for our fantasy football K rankings and win more.

In This Article hide
Week 1 Kicker Rankings for Fantasy Football
Week 1 Kicker Outlooks for Fantasy Football
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 1 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

While most leagues are starting to ban kickers and replace them with a FLEX position, there are still plenty of fantasy football leagues that utilize a kicker in their starting lineups. Except for Brandon Aubrey, fantasy managers will stream kickers week to week. For managers who start a kicker, we break it down for you with our updated Week 1 kicker rankings for 2026. Find out where kickers such as Evan McPherson, Will Reichard, Cam Little, Tyler Loop, Chris Boswell, and Trey Smack are ranked in Week 1.

Our kicker fantasy football rankings for Week 1 are put together by Nick Mariano. In addition to his rankings, below you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football injury news for this week. Key injuries are always in play, so be sure to check back until kickoff.

Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries

 

Week 1 Kicker Rankings for Fantasy Football

Be sure to bookmark our weekly PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, Standard rankings.

Kicker
Tier		 Kicker
Rank		 Kicker
Name		 Pos
1 1 Brandon Aubrey K
1 2 Cameron Dicker K
1 3 Jake Bates K
1 4 Cam Little K
2 5 Tyler Loop K
2 6 Evan McPherson K
3 7 Harrison Mevis K
3 8 Chase McLaughlin K
3 9 Cairo Santos K
3 10 Ka'imi Fairbairn K
4 11 Jason Myers K
4 12 Will Reichard K
4 13 Eddy Pineiro K
4 14 Chris Boswell K
4 15 Spencer Shrader K
5 16 Jake Elliott K
5 17 Trey Smack K
5 18 Wil Lutz K
5 19 Daniel Carlson K
5 20 Tyler Bass K
5 21 Harrison Butker K
5 22 Andy Borregales K
6 23 Riley Patterson K
6 24 Joey Slye K
6 25 Matt Gay K
6 26 Ryan Fitzgerald K
6 27 Nick Folk K
7 28 Drew Stevens K
7 29 Chad Ryland K
7 30 Dominic Zvada K
7 31 Jason Sanders K
7 32 Andre Szmyt K

 

Week 1 Kicker Outlooks for Fantasy Football

Ka'imi Fairbairn, Houston Texans

Houston Texans kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn was one of the best fantasy kickers in the NFL last season, taking advantage of his team's red-zone struggles to kick plenty of field goals. He made 44 of his 48 field-goal attempts over 15 games and went a perfect 28-for-28 on extra points. He was excellent from long range as well, going 9-for-13 from over 50 yards. This offseason, Houston locked up the 32-year-old from Hawaii with a two-year, $13 million extension.

While the offense hopes to be more efficient in the red zone this season, especially after adding David Montgomery, Fairbairn remains a very strong option at the position. In Week 1's home matchup against the Bills, Fairbairn is the No. 10 kicker in RotoBaller's rankings, and he's a solid, reliable start in almost all formats.

 

Trey Smack, Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers kicker Trey Smack looks to start his career off on the right foot as the team heads to Minneapolis to take on the Vikings in the season opener for both teams. Smack, Green Bay's sixth-round pick in last April's NFL Draft, was a perfect 9-of-9 on field goals during the preseason, with a long of 59 yards. He also booted home all seven extra points and looked every bit like a kicker that has some staying power for the Packers.

Of course, kicking in actual games that count is a different story entirely, but Smack seems up to the task. With the Packers being an above-average offense, Smack should get plenty of chances to score points, so for that, he's in the streaming conversation for fantasy kickers against Minnesota in Week 1.

 

Will Reichard, Minnesota Vikings

Coming off a season in which he was named a first-team All-Pro selection, kicker Will Reichard is a starting candidate when the Minnesota Vikings open the season against Green Bay in Week 1. The Alabama product was outstanding in 2025, making all 31 of his extra points and 33 of 35 field goal attempts, including all 22 attempts from inside 50 yards. Even better for managers, the Vikings' offense should be more competent in 2026 with the addition of quarterback Kyler Murray.

The third-year kicker will also play 11 of his 17 games this season indoors, starting with Sunday's contest at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Reichard is RotoBaller's 12th-ranked kicker in Week 1, but if he continues his form from last year, he'll certainly be in the mix to be a plug-and-play starter this season.

 

Chase McLaughlin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicker Chase McLaughlin is attempting to kick his way into an extension this season. The 30-year-old is entering a contract year after spending each of the last three seasons in Tampa Bay. The past two seasons, McLaughlin has finished as a top-10 player at his position. Last year, McLaughlin struggled a bit more than in past seasons, connecting on 32-of-38 field goal attempts. He only missed one extra point attempt in 2025.

McLaughlin has been a mostly reliable kicker, and the Bucs have a favorable matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals defense in Week 1. This should be a high-scoring game, which should give McLaughlin plenty of work. Fantasy managers who are seeking a streaming option for Week 1 should consider adding McLaughlin.

 

Tyler Loop, Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens kicker Tyler Loop is looking to start fresh in Week 1 against the Indianapolis Colts after his devastating missed 44-yard field goal against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 18, which ended the Ravens' playoff hopes and 2025 season. He ended his rookie year connecting on 30-of-34 field goal attempts (88.2%) and 44-of-46 (95.7%) point-after tries, but only made one of four field goals beyond 50 yards.

During the preseason, Loop made five of his eight field goal attempts and drilled all nine of his extra points, but again struggled beyond 50 yards, going just one for three. Therefore, Loop is far from automatic or a set-it-and-forget-it starter. Still, he will be kicking in a controlled environment at Lucas Oil Stadium, which gives him a slight edge over other kickers subject to winds and weather this weekend. Most importantly, Loop is kicking for a high-powered offense, which gives him enough opportunities through extra points and mid-range field goals to have sufficient upside to make fantasy starting lineups in Week 1.

 

Evan McPherson, Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1. McPherson knocked through a career-high 89.3% of his field goal attempts in 2025 and made 41 of his 44 PATs. The Bengals kicker was perfect through the preseason, nailing all of his kicks, and should be locked in for a heavy workload. McPherson should be among the league leaders in PATs considering that Cincinnati is projected to be a top-tier scoring offense again this season.

McPherson should be in line for a lot of attempts against the Buccaneers in a game with the highest over/under of the week. McPherson is ranked K7 in our RotoBaller Week 1 rankings, making him a strong option to start at kicker this week. Fantasy managers should be interested in McPherson's prospects this season, as he should be relied on often in a high-scoring offense.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 1?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
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Week 1 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Evan McPherson, Will Reichard, Cam Little, Chase McLaughlin, Chris Boswell, Tyler Loop, Kai'imi Fairbairn, and Trey Smack. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 1.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 1 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 1 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 1 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 1 for Evan McPherson, Will Reichard, Cam Little, Chase McLaughlin, Chris Boswell, Tyler Loop, Kai'imi Fairbairn, and Trey Smack:

Evan McPherson
vs
Tyler Loop
Evan McPherson
vs
Harrison Mevis
Evan McPherson
vs
Cam Little
Evan McPherson
vs
Chase McLaughlin
Evan McPherson
vs
Jake Bates
Evan McPherson
vs
Cairo Santos
Evan McPherson
vs
Cameron Dicker
Evan McPherson
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Evan McPherson
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Evan McPherson
vs
Jason Myers
Evan McPherson
vs
Will Reichard
Evan McPherson
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Evan McPherson
vs
Chris Boswell
Evan McPherson
vs
Spencer Shrader
Evan McPherson
vs
Jake Elliott
Evan McPherson
vs
Trey Smack
Evan McPherson
vs
Wil Lutz
Evan McPherson
vs
Daniel Carlson
Evan McPherson
vs
Tyler Bass
Evan McPherson
vs
Harrison Butker
Evan McPherson
vs
Andy Borregales
Evan McPherson
vs
Riley Patterson
Evan McPherson
vs
Joey Slye
Evan McPherson
vs
Matt Gay
Evan McPherson
vs
Ryan Fitzgerald
Evan McPherson
vs
Nick Folk
Evan McPherson
vs
Drew Stevens
Evan McPherson
vs
Chad Ryland
Evan McPherson
vs
Dominic Zvada
Evan McPherson
vs
Blake Grupe
Will Reichard
vs
Jason Myers
Will Reichard
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Will Reichard
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Will Reichard
vs
Chris Boswell
Will Reichard
vs
Cairo Santos
Will Reichard
vs
Spencer Shrader
Will Reichard
vs
Chase McLaughlin
Will Reichard
vs
Jake Elliott
Will Reichard
vs
Harrison Mevis
Will Reichard
vs
Trey Smack
Will Reichard
vs
Evan McPherson
Will Reichard
vs
Wil Lutz
Will Reichard
vs
Tyler Loop
Will Reichard
vs
Daniel Carlson
Will Reichard
vs
Cam Little
Will Reichard
vs
Tyler Bass
Will Reichard
vs
Jake Bates
Will Reichard
vs
Harrison Butker
Will Reichard
vs
Cameron Dicker
Will Reichard
vs
Andy Borregales
Will Reichard
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Will Reichard
vs
Riley Patterson
Will Reichard
vs
Joey Slye
Will Reichard
vs
Matt Gay
Will Reichard
vs
Ryan Fitzgerald
Will Reichard
vs
Nick Folk
Will Reichard
vs
Drew Stevens
Will Reichard
vs
Chad Ryland
Will Reichard
vs
Dominic Zvada
Will Reichard
vs
Blake Grupe
Cam Little
vs
Jake Bates
Cam Little
vs
Tyler Loop
Cam Little
vs
Cameron Dicker
Cam Little
vs
Evan McPherson
Cam Little
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Cam Little
vs
Harrison Mevis
Cam Little
vs
Chase McLaughlin
Cam Little
vs
Cairo Santos
Cam Little
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Cam Little
vs
Jason Myers
Cam Little
vs
Will Reichard
Cam Little
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Cam Little
vs
Chris Boswell
Cam Little
vs
Spencer Shrader
Cam Little
vs
Jake Elliott
Cam Little
vs
Trey Smack
Cam Little
vs
Wil Lutz
Cam Little
vs
Daniel Carlson
Cam Little
vs
Tyler Bass
Cam Little
vs
Harrison Butker
Cam Little
vs
Andy Borregales
Cam Little
vs
Riley Patterson
Cam Little
vs
Joey Slye
Cam Little
vs
Matt Gay
Cam Little
vs
Ryan Fitzgerald
Cam Little
vs
Nick Folk
Cam Little
vs
Drew Stevens
Cam Little
vs
Chad Ryland
Cam Little
vs
Dominic Zvada
Cam Little
vs
Blake Grupe
Chase McLaughlin
vs
Harrison Mevis
Chase McLaughlin
vs
Cairo Santos
Chase McLaughlin
vs
Evan McPherson
Chase McLaughlin
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Chase McLaughlin
vs
Tyler Loop
Chase McLaughlin
vs
Jason Myers
Chase McLaughlin
vs
Cam Little
Chase McLaughlin
vs
Will Reichard
Chase McLaughlin
vs
Jake Bates
Chase McLaughlin
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Chase McLaughlin
vs
Cameron Dicker
Chase McLaughlin
vs
Chris Boswell
Chase McLaughlin
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Chase McLaughlin
vs
Spencer Shrader
Chase McLaughlin
vs
Jake Elliott
Chase McLaughlin
vs
Trey Smack
Chase McLaughlin
vs
Wil Lutz
Chase McLaughlin
vs
Daniel Carlson
Chase McLaughlin
vs
Tyler Bass
Chase McLaughlin
vs
Harrison Butker
Chase McLaughlin
vs
Andy Borregales
Chase McLaughlin
vs
Riley Patterson
Chase McLaughlin
vs
Joey Slye
Chase McLaughlin
vs
Matt Gay
Chase McLaughlin
vs
Ryan Fitzgerald
Chase McLaughlin
vs
Nick Folk
Chase McLaughlin
vs
Drew Stevens
Chase McLaughlin
vs
Chad Ryland
Chase McLaughlin
vs
Dominic Zvada
Chase McLaughlin
vs
Blake Grupe
Chris Boswell
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Chris Boswell
vs
Spencer Shrader
Chris Boswell
vs
Will Reichard
Chris Boswell
vs
Jake Elliott
Chris Boswell
vs
Jason Myers
Chris Boswell
vs
Trey Smack
Chris Boswell
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Chris Boswell
vs
Wil Lutz
Chris Boswell
vs
Cairo Santos
Chris Boswell
vs
Daniel Carlson
Chris Boswell
vs
Chase McLaughlin
Chris Boswell
vs
Tyler Bass
Chris Boswell
vs
Harrison Mevis
Chris Boswell
vs
Harrison Butker
Chris Boswell
vs
Evan McPherson
Chris Boswell
vs
Andy Borregales
Chris Boswell
vs
Tyler Loop
Chris Boswell
vs
Riley Patterson
Chris Boswell
vs
Cam Little
Chris Boswell
vs
Joey Slye
Chris Boswell
vs
Jake Bates
Chris Boswell
vs
Matt Gay
Chris Boswell
vs
Cameron Dicker
Chris Boswell
vs
Ryan Fitzgerald
Chris Boswell
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Chris Boswell
vs
Nick Folk
Chris Boswell
vs
Drew Stevens
Chris Boswell
vs
Chad Ryland
Chris Boswell
vs
Dominic Zvada
Chris Boswell
vs
Blake Grupe
Tyler Loop
vs
Cam Little
Tyler Loop
vs
Evan McPherson
Tyler Loop
vs
Jake Bates
Tyler Loop
vs
Harrison Mevis
Tyler Loop
vs
Cameron Dicker
Tyler Loop
vs
Chase McLaughlin
Tyler Loop
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Tyler Loop
vs
Cairo Santos
Tyler Loop
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Tyler Loop
vs
Jason Myers
Tyler Loop
vs
Will Reichard
Tyler Loop
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Tyler Loop
vs
Chris Boswell
Tyler Loop
vs
Spencer Shrader
Tyler Loop
vs
Jake Elliott
Tyler Loop
vs
Trey Smack
Tyler Loop
vs
Wil Lutz
Tyler Loop
vs
Daniel Carlson
Tyler Loop
vs
Tyler Bass
Tyler Loop
vs
Harrison Butker
Tyler Loop
vs
Andy Borregales
Tyler Loop
vs
Riley Patterson
Tyler Loop
vs
Joey Slye
Tyler Loop
vs
Matt Gay
Tyler Loop
vs
Ryan Fitzgerald
Tyler Loop
vs
Nick Folk
Tyler Loop
vs
Drew Stevens
Tyler Loop
vs
Chad Ryland
Tyler Loop
vs
Dominic Zvada
Tyler Loop
vs
Blake Grupe
Trey Smack
vs
Jake Elliott
Trey Smack
vs
Wil Lutz
Trey Smack
vs
Spencer Shrader
Trey Smack
vs
Daniel Carlson
Trey Smack
vs
Chris Boswell
Trey Smack
vs
Tyler Bass
Trey Smack
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Trey Smack
vs
Harrison Butker
Trey Smack
vs
Will Reichard
Trey Smack
vs
Andy Borregales
Trey Smack
vs
Jason Myers
Trey Smack
vs
Riley Patterson
Trey Smack
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Trey Smack
vs
Joey Slye
Trey Smack
vs
Cairo Santos
Trey Smack
vs
Matt Gay
Trey Smack
vs
Chase McLaughlin
Trey Smack
vs
Ryan Fitzgerald
Trey Smack
vs
Harrison Mevis
Trey Smack
vs
Nick Folk
Trey Smack
vs
Evan McPherson
Trey Smack
vs
Drew Stevens
Trey Smack
vs
Tyler Loop
Trey Smack
vs
Chad Ryland
Trey Smack
vs
Cam Little
Trey Smack
vs
Dominic Zvada
Trey Smack
vs
Jake Bates
Trey Smack
vs
Blake Grupe
Trey Smack
vs
Cameron Dicker
Trey Smack
vs
Brandon Aubrey

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More Fantasy Football Analysis

Week 1 Kicker Rankings
Week 1 RB Matchups To Target
Wide Receiver Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Picks
Week 1 Tight End Rankings


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Maintains the Championship Lead After Darlington Struggles
Salahdine Parnasse

Victorious In His UFC Debut
Dan Hooker

Suffers Third Consecutive Loss
Farés Ziam

Fares Ziam Suffers First-Round Knockout Loss
Axel Sola

Scores First-Round Knockout Win
Nursulton Ruziboev

Drops Decision At UFC Paris
Michael Page

Wins Last Fight On His UFC Contract
Punahele Soriano

Dominated At UFC Paris
Daniil Donchenko

Remains Unbeaten In The UFC
Chase Elliott

Should DFS Players Roster Chase Elliott at Darlington?
Ty Gibbs

May have A Big DFS Performance at Darlington
Chris Buescher

Is Chris Buescher a Must-Start DFS Option for Darlington Lineups?
Brad Keselowski

Could Brad Keselowski be A Sneaky Play for Darlington Lineups?
Ross Chastain

Presents Favorable Upside for Darlington DFS Lineups
Tyler Reddick

on Pole for Southern 500, the Favorite to Win
Chase Briscoe

Can Chase Briscoe Make It Three in a Row at Darlington?
Christopher Bell

Hasn't Been Great at Darlington
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace Is Boom-or-Bust at Darlington
Filip Gustavsson

Still Recovering From Hip Procedure
Carson Hocevar

Has Massive Place-Differential Upside at Darlington
Jonas Brodin

Available for Training Camp
Erik Jones

a Chalk DFS Pick for Southern 500 at Darlington
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