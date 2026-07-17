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Top-5 Hitter Fantasy Baseball Prospects To Stash For Week 17 - Redraft Leagues (2026)

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Zac Veen - Fantasy Baseball Rankings, Draft Sleepers, MLB Prospects

Marty Tallman's hitter fantasy baseball prospects to stash for Week 17 (2026). His MLB prospects to pick up and stash on your bench and N/A spots in redraft leagues.

The All-Star break is over, and now is the perfect time to start targeting the next wave of prospects who could give your fantasy team a boost in the second half.

Some of these minor leaguers can help across all five categories, while some are speed or power specialists. Like always, we’re highlighting five prospects worth stashing in 2026 redraft leagues.

Every player featured is available in at least 80% of Yahoo! leagues, making them excellent stash options as we head into the final stretch. Let's take a closer look.

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Jacob Melton, OF, Tampa Bay Rays

The Tampa Bay Rays acquired left-handed hitting outfielder Jacob Melton this offseason in a three-team trade with the Houston Astros and Pittsburgh Pirates.

Melton is the type of player fantasy managers dream of, pairing 60-grade power with 60-grade speed, which gives him the potential to contribute across multiple categories.

In 29 Triple-A games this season, Melton is slashing .286/.392/.541 with four home runs, 19 stolen bases, and a 135 wRC+. The underlying metrics are just as impressive.

The 25-year-old Oregon State product owns a 13.6% barrel rate, a 112.7 mph max exit velocity, and ranks in the 99th percentile in sprint speed. The biggest question surrounding Melton is whether he can make enough contact against major league pitching.

While he has shown a strong approach with a 15% walk rate, his strikeout numbers remain concerning. At Triple-A, Melton has posted a 35% strikeout rate, a 36% whiff rate, a 70% zone-contact rate, and a 17% swinging-strike rate.

There are very few hitters who have carried that level of swing-and-miss throughout the minors and gone on to become consistent major league contributors.

For comparison, Yankees prospect Spencer Jones posted a 31% strikeout rate, 31% chase rate, 69% zone-contact rate, and 20% swinging-strike rate over 213 Triple-A plate appearances before reaching the majors.

Through his first 30 MLB games, Jones has struggled, hitting .233/.317/.370 with a 41.5% strikeout rate. While it is still a small sample, it highlights just how difficult it can be for hitters with extreme swing-and-miss issues to adjust at the highest level.

From a fantasy perspective, Melton is one of the biggest upside plays available. His ceiling is extremely high, but his floor comes with significant risk.

In deeper head-to-head leagues, he is worth stashing now because of his power-speed combination. Once promoted, he should be rostered in all 15-team leagues with five outfielders and monitored closely in 12-team formats.

 

Jett Williams, 2B/SS/OF, Milwaukee Brewers

The Milwaukee Brewers acquired Jett Williams in the trade that sent ace Freddy Peralta to the New York Mets. Unlike many top prospects who are carried by one elite skill, Williams stands out because he does everything well.

Unfortunately, Williams would have already been called up once infielder David Hamilton went down with a hamstring injury, but he is currently dealing with an injury of his own.

Although his wrist injury is considered minor, the Brewers elected to call up outfielder Luis Lara instead.

Overall, Williams has enough power to reach double-digit home runs, above-average speed, and the defensive versatility to play second base, shortstop, and center field.

At Triple-A this season, the 22-year-old is slashing .234/.341/.385 with nine home runs and 21 stolen bases.

While his raw power is not his calling card, he makes up for it with one of the better approaches among young hitters. Williams has posted an impressive 13.2% walk rate while striking out just 22% of the time.

The biggest question now is when Milwaukee will give him his shot in the majors. Shortstop Cooper Pratt has been below average offensively, posting a 97 wRC+, while veteran utilityman Joey Ortiz has struggled to the tune of a 68 wRC+.

Once Williams is fully healthy, he should be in the majors sooner rather than later. He is worth stashing in 15-team leagues, especially for managers looking for stolen bases down the stretch.

 

Charlie Condon, 1B/OF, Colorado Rockies

It has been a few weeks since we last checked in on Rockies first baseman Charlie Condon, and the results remain impressive.

Across 365 Triple-A plate appearances, Condon is slashing .289/.414/.584 with 20 home runs, five stolen bases, and a 137 wRC+. Here is a breakdown of his Triple-A Statcast data.

After being named to his second consecutive All-Star Futures Game, there is very little left for Condon to prove in the minors.

The 23-year-old possesses 70-grade power, and his offensive profile is especially exciting because that power should play extremely well at Coors Field.

While Rockies first baseman TJ Rumfield has been productive this season with a 124 wRC+, he should not prevent the organization from promoting its top prospect.

Condon also can play corner outfield and designated hitter, giving Colorado several ways to get his bat into the lineup. Simply put, there is no reason for Condon to remain in Triple-A much longer.

He is an easy stash in all 15-team leagues, and once he reaches the majors, his power upside makes him a player worth rostering in every format.

 

Zac Veen, OF, Colorado Rockies

Another Rockies prospect worth monitoring is outfielder Zac Veen. Veen has always stood out because of his impressive combination of raw power and speed.

However, his first taste of the majors did not go as planned. After receiving a call-up last season, Veen struggled against major league velocity, especially pitches up in the zone.

He hit just .118/.189/.235 with a 37.8% strikeout rate across 37 plate appearances. Veen later admitted that he was pressing and trying too hard, which led to poor habits at the plate.

This season in Triple-A, he looks much more comfortable. He has posted a .578 slugging percentage with 16 home runs and 14 stolen bases while lowering his strikeout rate to 21.3% and maintaining a strong 10.7% walk rate.

In June, he was one of the best hitters in all of minor league baseball.

So when will he be called up? The biggest challenge for Veen is opportunity. Colorado's current outfield group has performed well, leaving little room for an immediate promotion.

However, the trade deadline could completely change that situation. Mickey Moniak has reportedly drawn interest from the Houston Astros, while Jake McCarthy has rebuilt his value and could also become a trade candidate.

If Colorado opens up roster space, Veen could find himself in the majors quickly. In 15-team leagues with five starting outfielders, he is a strong stash candidate before the call-up hype begins.

Once promoted, his combination of power, speed, and the Coors Field advantage gives him enough upside to be rostered in 12-team formats.

 

James Tibbs III, OF, Los Angeles Dodgers

The Dodgers continue to produce intriguing fantasy prospects, and James Tibbs III is the latest name to monitor.

While he has cooled off a bit recently, his overall body of work has been impressive enough to warrant a major league opportunity.

Unfortunately for him, he is currently blocked by one of the deepest rosters in baseball.

In Triple-A this season, the Dodgers' No. 9 prospect is slashing .289/.406/.553 with 21 home runs and four stolen bases across 87 games.

The bat is already close to major league ready, but his eventual role will likely depend on his defense. If he improves enough to become a reliable everyday corner outfielder, he has the offensive ability to become a regular contributor.

The biggest question is timing. A late-season call-up is possible, especially if there is an injury or veteran outfielder Alex Call (97 wRC+) continues to underwhelm.

For fantasy managers, Tibbs is a worthwhile stash in 15-team leagues and should be monitored in 12-team leagues with five outfielders once he earns a promotion.

 

Five Other Prospects to Consider Stashing 

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