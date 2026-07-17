July 17, 2026

Andy's dynasty fantasy baseball trade targets, sleepers and buy-low picks. Look to acquire these players in the second half of the fantasy baseball season.

We have reached the halfway point of the fantasy baseball season. At this point, most dynasty managers are well aware of whether they will be "contending" or focusing on the future. Whether that is due to several injuries or simply to many of their players underperforming, it is crucial to know when to begin building your team for future years.

Fortunately, you have come to the right place. In this piece, we will highlight three trade targets for all managers (both contending and rebuilding) and three more for contenders.

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The following trade targets are worth pursuing regardless of your team's status. All three of these players will help contending teams reach the finish line and provide enough long-term value to pursue even if you are far from your "contention" window.

Joey Cantillo, SP, Cleveland Guardians

Joey Cantillo caught the attention of fantasy managers during the second half of the 2025 season, posting a 2.48 ERA and a sharp 1.12 WHIP over 54 1/3 innings. During this stretch, Cantillo totaled 54 punchouts while walking a rather high 22 hitters, a weakness that persisted.

The 26-year-old began to show similar success early in his third season in the majors, posting a 2.97 ERA over his first 30 1/3 innings. However, his inflated 1.31 WHIP brought down his fantasy value, which was due to his hefty 3.9 BB/9. Despite this, the 34p units he yielded over this stretch firmly put him into worthy start status across all league types.

Unfortunately, the young Cleveland starter took a massive step back over his next 36 2/3 innings. During this noted skid, Cantillo posted a hefty 5.89 ERA with an even worse 5.6 BB/9, which significantly hindered his fantasy value.

Growing pains are inevitable for young pitchers, and Cantillo appears to have broken through this rough patch. Since June 13 (his last 34 innings), Cantillo has turned in one of the best stretches of his professional career, posting a stellar 1.59 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, and a 42:13 K:BB. Not only is his 11.1 K/9 a drastic surge, but he has only walked 3.4 hitters per nine innings.

While the sample is small, Cantillo has made some promising tweaks to his pitch mix, which have been the driving force behind this improvement. When looking at the chart below, managers can see his curveball usage rate increase over the last month and a half, which has caused his four-seamer and changeup to take a step back.

His curveball has generated an impressive .223 xwOBA with a dominant 38.1% whiff rate on the season. While his changeup has been just as sharp, with a .257 xwOBA and a 41.5% whiff rate, his four-seamer has struggled, with a .365 xwOBA.

By leaning more on his curveball and changeup, Cantillo has been able to drastically raise his strikeout upside, which has allowed him to get out of longer counts. This could be the start of a post-hype breakout useful not only to contenders but also to long-term rebuilders.

Nico Hoerner, 2B, Chicago Cubs

The next two names will be more traditional buy-lows worth striking. In the infield, Nico Hoerner has turned in a very disappointing start to the 2026 season. Hoerner, who posted a very productive .297 AVG with seven home runs and 29 stolen bases a year ago, has carried a much lower .233 AVG with just four home runs and 14 stolen bases so far.

Despite this, the 29-year-old is a prime buy-low target not only for those who need a boost in speed and batting average but also for anyone who needs additional infield depth.

Currently, Hoerner has generated an elite .284 xBA, which sits nearly 50 points higher than his surface-level mark. Once this positive regression kicks in, Hoerner will be able to showcase his 77th-percentile sprint speed on the basepaths. He has also generated a 96th-percentile Squared-Up% with a 100th-percentile K%.

Even though Hoerner will never be a double-digit home run bat, don't forget, just a season ago, Hoerner was a must-start second baseman. Contenders needing batting average and speed should target him with confidence.

Rebuilders should not be afraid to acquire him on the "low," as he will be a cornerstone of this Cubs offense through the 2032 season. He is also a great "flip" option to send to contending teams next winter once he rebounds later in the second half.

Brandon Nimmo, OF, Texas Rangers

The final player we will suggest in this section is another prime buy-low target for all dynasty teams. Brandon Nimmo has been a consistent high-floor No. 3 outfielder for much of his career, producing both home runs and stolen bases while maintaining a solid batting average.

However, his transition to Texas has not gone smoothly. The 33-year-old has posted a modest .263/.331/.425 line with 21 doubles, nine home runs, and just four stolen bases. Despite his underwhelming production, managers should look to acquire the veteran at a much lower price.

Under the hood, Nimmo has some of the most impressive marks among hitters, suggesting his value could surge in the second half. Per Baseball Savant, Nimmo has generated a net .379 xwOBA, .293 xBA, and a .522 xSLG, all of which currently place him in the 94th percentile or higher.

He has also posted a 13.1% barrel rate (84th percentile) and a high 52.4% hard-hit rate (94th percentile).

Compared to last season, Nimmo posted much lower marks: .252 xBA, .419 xSLG, and .321 xwOBA. Nimmo has a path to seeing his batting average climb nearly 30 points and his SLG climb nearly 100 points.

Nimmo has hit at least 20 home runs in each of his last three seasons and should extend the streak to four, despite his current low count. This is the perfect buy-low target for contenders, and while this may seem like an odd recommendation for contenders given his age, he is the perfect "flip" candidate once his value returns to his career average, like Hoerner.

Once this positive regression kicks in down the stretch, Nimmo would be a perfect trade target for contenders in the winter, as he would net a much more desirable prospect than he is worth now.

This section is geared toward those looking to rebuild. While the first name on this list may hold some value in the second half of the 2026 season, these "buys" are more targeted for the long-term picture.

Cam Smith, OF, Houston Astros

Cam Smith was the centerpiece in the deal that sent Kyle Tucker to the Chicago Cubs ahead of the 2025 season. Smith, surprisingly, spent the entire 2025 season in Houston but was unfortunately a bit overmatched against MLB pitching. The 14th overall pick of the 2024 MLB Draft posted a low .236/.312/.358 line with just nine home runs and eight stolen bases.

While he has not taken a massive step forward in the first half of 2026, he is showing notable signs of growth under the hood, making him the perfect long-term play for rebuilders. Across 96 games this season, Smith has held a similar .218/.292/.377 line with 12 long balls and nine stolen bases, making him a perfect buy-low target for the long run.

Despite these underwhelming metrics, Smith is expected to show some progress over the final months of the 2026 season. Currently, he holds a .254 xBA and a 77th-percentile .458 xSLG, both of which are major improvements over his face-value marks. He has also generated above-average barrel rate and hard-hit rate, suggesting his power totals should continue to climb.

However, the most notable component of his profile is his improving bat speed. In 2026, Smith generated an elite 77.4 mph average bat speed, placing him in the 98th percentile among qualified hitters. This is a three-point jump from his 2025 mark and puts him in an elite level of hitters.

While he will need to raise his Pull AIR% to tap into more home-run upside, he remains a raw hitter with minimal MiLB experience ahead of his MLB debut. This was a top prospect who was rushed to the major leagues.

Take advantage of an impatient manager in your dynasty league and acquire a potential foundational piece for your roster ahead of the breakout.

Devin Fitz-Gerald, SS, Washington Nationals

We will round out our rebuilder section with two players currently in the minor leagues. Devin Fitz-Gerald, the No. 5-ranked prospect in the Nationals system, did not generate much hype in his debut season last summer but has begun to emerge as a high-end stash option.

In 2025, Fitz-Gerald appeared in 41 games (most in the Arizona Complex League), where he carried an overall .302/.428/.482 line with six home runs and eight stolen bases.

Even though he only spent 10 games at Low-A at the end of 2025, the Nationals opted to have him begin the 2026 season with High-A Wilmington. This was the right call as he posted a dominant .267/.373/.530 line with 11 doubles, 12 home runs, and 11 stolen bases over a brief 51-game stint.

This stellar effort earned him a much earlier-than-expected ticket to Double-A, putting him in serious contention for his MLB debut as early as 2027. While his production at Double-A has not been overly impressive, this is a 20-year-0ld who has progressed through the minors at quite an impressive rate.

So far, he carries a .159/.231/.206 through his first 27 contests at Double-A Harrisburg.

Managers in deeper dynasty leagues should target him in trades, as his prospect value should quickly bounce back once he finds his footing against Double-A pitchers. This is a prospect who carried a stellar 17.7% K% and a 12.2% BB% over his first stint at High-A while showing high-end five-category upside. He also generated a low 34.3% ground-ball rate with a 43.4% fly-ball rate.

The former fifth-round selection out of Minnesota is a rising star in the Washington system and possesses a very favorable skill set for fantasy. Look to acquire him in trades before he begins to showcase this talent at Double-A.

Devin Fitz-Gerald led off the game with a home run tonight. Fitz-Gerald cracked my Top-20 in my May Top 500, and his stock has been soaring all season.#Natitudepic.twitter.com/m98fYqGM1N — Eric Cross (@EricCrossMLB) May 28, 2026

Thomas White, SP, Miami Marlins

The final player for rebuilders to target in trades is Thomas White of the Marlins. While I considered including Texas' Sebastian Walcott as an injury-discounted hitter, he is nearing a return to action, and the "buy-low" window is likely closed in most leagues. Instead, we will look at a pitcher who appeared to be on the doorstep of the majors before suffering a season-ending injury.

While it is risky to "buy" a pitcher coming off an injury, White has the raw talent to make it worthwhile. White is currently the No. 21-ranked prospect in the sport on MLB.com and the top-ranked in the Miami system. He was selected by the Marlins in the 2023 MLB Draft (35th overall) and was well positioned to debut in 2026.

In 2025, White put managers on notice by opting out of the season at High-A but finishing it with Triple-A Jacksonville. Across 80 1/3 innings shared between High-A and Double-A, White posted a sharp 2.13 ERA with a 1.16 WHIP and a 128:41 K:BB. He was then given a brief 9 1/3-inning look at Triple-A late in the season.

To begin 2026, White was sent to Triple-A (following a delayed start to the season) but made only five starts before going on the shelf with a season-ending shoulder injury. In his first four starts, White posted a 3.07 ERA with 22 strikeouts over 14 2/3 innings before allowing a season-worst four runs in his final outing.

Fortunately, White avoided a major injury (left shoulder capsular sprain) and could theoretically return late in September if the team opts to clear him. However, that is highly unlikely as he will not be used for any late-season postseason push. What this instead suggests is that the southpaw should be a full go for 2027, aside from a minor early-season innings limit.

In terms of raw upside, White has it all, making him the perfect buy-low target for the future. Per FanGraphs' scouting report, the left-hander has a 60 Futures Grade fastball (60 current score), a 70 Futures Grade slider, and a 60 Futures Grade changeup, giving him three elite pitches with one dominant offering.

Take advantage of his injury and acquire an elite blue-chip prospect at a major discount.

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