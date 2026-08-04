Chris Brazzell II 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook: Dynasty Stash After Being Placed on IR with LCL Tear
Chris Brazzell II after a 62-catch, 1,017-yard junior season at Tennessee. While the stigma of Volunteer receivers is fresh in fantasy managers' minds, the opportunity is there for Brazzell to be a playmaker in Carolina. With Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker establishing themselves last season, Brazzell will be in a camp battle with Xavier Legette, who has yet to live up to expectations after being drafted in the first round in 2024. Early indications from mini-camps suggest that Brazzell has been a standout for the Panthers and that David Canales has nothing but praise for the rookie. Brazzell is more than just a vertical threat (4.37 40-time); he's also 6-foot-4 and has one of the more impressive catch radii in this year's draft class, which will look good in the red zone for the Panthers with McMillan, who is 6-foot-5 himself. Update 8/4/26: Brazzell suffered a torn LCL in his left knee on a noncontact play during training camp and was placed on the season-ending injured reserve. A tough blow for Brazzell, who will look to make a full recovery and be ready for the 2027 season. With the injury, Brazzell mainly becomes an injury stash in dynasty leagues.