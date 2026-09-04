Chimere Dike 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook: Facing Heavy Competition in Second NFL Season
Chimere Dike will face an uphill battle in 2026 due to his team's crowded receiver room. Even though fellow wideouts Carnell Tate and Wan'Dale Robinson are listed as questionable ahead of Week 1, Dike will compete with them and veteran Calvin Ridley for passes from Cam Ward throughout the season. The second-year pro out of Florida had 48 catches for 423 yards and four touchdowns in 2025, and he caught all of his targets within 10 yards of the end zone. Robinson, however, had 92 catches for a career-high 1,014 yards and four TDs for the New York Giants in 2025, and he promises to take targets away from the rest of the receiving corps. Dike is WR96 in RotoBaller's position rankings and could be a sleeper in deep leagues, but the steep competition for targets gives him minimal fantasy value in redraft formats.