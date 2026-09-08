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NFL Preseason Tight End Power Rankings: Projecting All 32 Starters in 2026

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Trey McBride - Fantasy Football Rankings, Waiver Wire Pickups, Draft Sleepers, Tight End

Quincy's NFL TE power rankings for preseason. He ranks all 32 starting NFL tight ends during preseason camp, from Trey McBride to Gunnar Helm.

NFL tight end rooms are taking shape around the league. The stars such as Trey McBride and Brock Bowers are locked into their positions at the top. However, newcomers such as Colston Loveland and Tyler Warren are generating buzz for potential massive breakout seasons. Even the little-known Terrance Ferguson in Los Angeles is making noise.

Tight ends are enjoying a golden age, running routes like wide receivers and making more money than ever. Of course, do not discount the blocking tight ends around the league. Players who can do both? Forget about it; those guys are incredibly valuable. There has never been a better time to be a tight end in the NFL.

With the regular season dawn steadily approaching, it is time to reexamine the power rankings at the position. It should be another fantastic season for tight ends top to bottom. Let's dive in and see where each guy stands.

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No. 32: Gunnar Helm - Tennessee Titans

Gunnar Helm is taking over in Tennessee following the departure of Chig Okonkwo in free agency. Helm flashed talent as a rookie in 2025. The tight end position is one where second-year guys often thrive. With new offensive coordinator Brian Daboll coming to town, this could be a big year for Helm.

 

No. 31: Darren Waller - Carolina Panthers

All offseason, this looked like Ja'Tavion Sanders' job. However, he is now listed fourth on the depth chart, and the team brought in Darren Waller. Waller should be a great red zone threat for young quarterback Bryce Young. Despite being nearly 34 years old, he performed solidly for the Dolphins in 2025.

 

No. 30: Greg Dulcich - Miami Dolphins

Greg Dulcich sounds like a player who could be on the verge of a breakout. He has received some attention for his play during camp, and it is not like the Dolphins have many other weapons for Malik Willis to throw to.

 

No. 29: Evan Engram - Denver Broncos

Evan Engram will continue his steady role for the Broncos in 2026. He is a dependable veteran who will be where he needs to be at all times. However, the years of Engram pushing for 1,000 receiving yards are now certainly behind him.

 

No. 28: Cade Otton - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cade Otton will look to continue his role as a dependable "gotta have it" threat for the Buccaneers. Otton's statistical production is not consistent, but he does a lot of things well. Otton should continue to play that role well. He flies under the radar as a player who does not get as much credit as he probably deserves.

 

No. 27: Kenyon Sadiq - New York Jets

Kenyon Sadiq is entering the season with high expectations for the Jets. He was a first-round draft pick in 2026, and his athletic profile is nearly unmatched at the position. His college production was lacking, but perhaps he can remedy that once he steps into the NFL.

 

No. 26: Chig Okonkwo - Washington Commanders

We may finally get a good look at what Okonkwo is made of in Washington. Okonkwo was stuck as a low-volume player without a solid quarterback in Tennessee. He will now join an offense in desperate need of playmakers with a promising young quarterback in Jayden Daniels. The team also made a point of signing him in free agency, suggesting that they think highly of him.

 

No. 25: Brenton Strange - Jacksonville Jaguars

Brenton Strange continues to step into a bigger role with the Jaguars, and the team rewarded him with a new contract this offseason. He is a quality tight end who has become a dependable piece for Trevor Lawrence to throw to. This offense is rich with pass catchers, so he will never be elite, but sometimes, that is not necessary from the position.

 

No. 24: Dalton Schultz - Houston Texans

With wide receiver Jayden Higgins out for the season with a torn ACL, Dalton Schultz seems to be in line for an increased workload. Schultz may not be any kind of athletic animal, but he is certainly a dependable player. He knows how to exploit zones, making him a solid possession tight end. His catches will never be spectacular, but C.J. Stroud will need him in 2026.

 

No. 23: Mike Gesicki - Cincinnati Bengals

Mike Gesicki will lead the Bengals' tight end room once again in 2026. He is not an elite option, but he continues to be dependable. He is exactly what the Bengals need to complement their elite corps of wide receivers.

 

No. 22: T.J. Hockenson - Minnesota Vikings

T.J. Hockenson finally knows who his quarterback will be this season. With Kyler Murray slinging the rock, Hockenson will have to hope that he can experience a bit of a career revival. We have seen Murray have success with McBride in the past. He knows how to get the ball to the tight end position, and Hockenson may still have something left in the tank.

 

No. 21: David Njoku - Los Angeles Chargers

Oronde Gadsden II seemed like he was in line to take this job and run with it, but his appearances this preseason have suggested that the team is looking to go with David Njoku and Charlie Kolar as their top options at the position. It is puzzling considering how well Gadsden played throughout his rookie season in 2025.

 

No. 20: Juwan Johnson - New Orleans Saints

Juwan Johnson's role in the offense suddenly grew when rookie wideout Jordyn Tyson went down with a hamstring injury this preseason. We could see some big weeks from Johnson to begin the season. Johnson will be very necessary for young quarterback Tyler Shough. He continues to be a great, athletic option for this offense.

 

No. 19: Isaiah Likely - New York Giants

Isaiah Likely is stepping into his first crack at being the No. 1 tight end in an offense. We saw him flash serious talent throughout his time in Baltimore, but it was always short-lived due to the presence of Mark Andrews. Let's see what he can do in New York.

 

No. 18: Hunter Henry - New England Patriots

Hunter Henry will continue to be old reliable for Drake Maye. Henry is a touchdown fiend, and the Patriots have found the perfect way to use him in their offense.

 

No. 17: Colby Parkinson - Los Angeles Rams

Colby Parkinson is still the starter in Los Angeles, but Ferguson may be coming for that mantle. Parkinson is a great option for Matthew Stafford, and he knows how to consistently get open. We will see if he can continue to hold onto the starting job with the young gun waiting in the wings.

 

No. 16: Dalton Kincaid - Buffalo Bills

Dalton Kincaid has received a lot of praise this offseason. It sounds like he is finally putting some of his injury issues behind him. He may have a chance to realize the potential the Bills saw when they took him in the first round in 2023. Kincaid certainly has the talent and the quarterback to put it all together.

 

No. 15: Pat Freiermuth - Pittsburgh Steelers

Pat Freiermuth is hoping to capitalize on one more season with Aaron Rodgers at the helm. Rodgers has not been pushing the ball down the field as much over the last couple of seasons, which will benefit Freiermuth in the mid-range of the field.

 

No. 14: AJ Barner - Seattle Seahawks

AJ Barner is looking to take another step forward as he enters Year 3 in the league. He has staved off additions at tight end such as Elijah Arroyo with his consistent play. Barner is a beast, whom the Seahawks hope continues to ascend on a Super Bowl-contending team.

 

No. 13: Harold Fannin Jr. - Cleveland Browns

Harold Fannin Jr. will hope to create the same magic with Deshaun Watson in 2026 as he did with Shedeur Sanders in 2025. Fannin was a great player as a rookie last year. By season's end, he could find himself sniffing the top five on this list.

 

No. 12: Jake Ferguson - Dallas Cowboys

Jake Ferguson continues to be a great outlet for Dak Prescott. With so much attention on CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens on the outside, Ferguson is able to operate freely in the middle. He should be a steady producer in 2026.

 

No. 11: Mark Andrews - Baltimore Ravens

Mark Andrews has visibly slowed down, but that hasn't stopped him from terrorizing defenses by consistently finding the end zone. Andrews has hit the point of his career where he is almost exclusively a red zone threat. However, he plays the role well.

 

No. 10: Dallas Goedert - Philadelphia Eagles

Dallas Goedert was a run-after-catch beast in 2025. A feat he will hope to repeat in 2026. This Eagles offense will look different this season under new offensive coordinator Sean Mannion. Mannion seems poised to use his tight ends effectively, just as Green Bay did while he was on their offensive coaching staff.

 

No. 9: Tucker Kraft - Green Bay Packers

Tucker Kraft was incredible in 2025 before a torn ACL cost him nine games. He sounds like he is returning close to full strength at the beginning of the upcoming season. If he can reclaim the form he demonstrated last year, this will be an unstoppable force.

 

No. 8: Colston Loveland - Chicago Bears

Loveland is in line for a massive leap in 2026. He broke out at the end of the 2025 season, earning the trust of the coaching staff during the Bears' postseason run. He could be the next big thing at the position if he continues on this path. Not to mention, head coach Ben Johnson has been talking a big game about Loveland this offseason.

 

No. 7: Kyle Pitts Sr. - Atlanta Falcons

Kyle Pitts Sr. seems to have returned to his rookie season form. He finally looks explosive again, with knee injuries having hampered him throughout his tenure in Atlanta. Fresh off a contract extension, Pitts is ready to show the league that he is worthy of all his money.

 

No. 6: Sam LaPorta - Detroit Lions

Sam LaPorta is entering Year 4 as one of the top tight ends in the league. While he is not an S-tier elite option, LaPorta has demonstrated time and again that he belongs in the top 10. He can do-it-all and is about as unselfish as they come.

 

No. 5: Tyler Warren - Indianapolis Colts

Warren is a certified beast. He can block with the best of them, and he is nearly impossible to bring down once he gets a head of speed. The Colts are hoping that Daniel Jones' emergence in 2025 was no fluke. If it wasn't, then it will be wheels up for Warren in 2026.

 

No. 4: George Kittle - San Francisco 49ers

Kittle continues to beat his own drum as he nears a return from an Achilles tear. Kittle might be from the planet Viltrum given the speed at which he is progressing in his recovery. The 49ers are already dealing with a smattering of injuries, and they will certainly need Kittle at close to full strength if they want to compete in the NFC West.

 

No. 3: Travis Kelce - Kansas City Chiefs

Travis Kelce has flirted with retirement over the last couple of seasons, but he still cannot bring himself to do it. There is a lot of fatigue around Kelce. However, the truth is, he is still a quality tight end. He knows how to get open, and he is putting up better stats than most other tight ends in the league.

 

No. 2: Brock Bowers - Las Vegas Raiders

Bowers is looking to bounce back this season after a sophomore slump that was marred by injuries. He should have an upgrade at quarterback, whether Kirk Cousins or Fernando Mendoza is slinging the rock. If they can support his production, he should be right back into elite output.

 

No. 1: Trey McBride - Arizona Cardinals

McBride is Mr. Reliable for the Cardinals. He has strung together two straight 1,000-yard seasons. It does not seem to matter who is throwing the ball in Arizona. McBride can make them all look good. He should continue to sit at No. 1 on this list as long as he is healthy.

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