September 4, 2026

RotoBaller creates the running back mount rushmore from each of the 32 NFL teams. Read the four greatest running backs from each of the 32 NFL teams of all time.

Throughout the league's history, the running back position has been occupied by some of the greatest players to ever step on the field.

In this piece, we will look to build a Mount Rushmore of the four greatest running backs from each of the 32 NFL teams.

Let's dive in!

The FFPC Baby Gorilla Tournament is now open, featuring a $100,000 grand prize and a $675,450 total prize pool! This 12-team, Tight End Premium contest uses a 20-round draft format, with the overall winners determined by total points scored during Weeks 15–17.. Grab your team now! Sign Up Now!

Arizona Cardinals

Ottis Anderson - The all-time leader in rushing years by a wide margin. During his eight seasons with the Cardinals, Anderson would total 7,999 yards on the ground and earn one first-team All-Pro nomination (as a rookie),

Charley Trippi- While his time on the Cardinals was short, the Hall of Famer made a massive impact. Over just nine NFL seasons, Trippi earned two Pro Bowl bids and one first-team All-Pro honor in 1948.

James Conner - The current generation's face of the Arizona backfield. Conner has been with the Cardinals since the 2021 season and sits fourth in all-time rushing and second in rushing scores, trailing only Anderson.

Stump Mitchell - Stump Mitchell sits second in all-time rushing yards with 4,649 yards. Across his nine-year career (all with the Cardinals), Mitchel would score 32 rushing scores and add another 1,905 yards through the air.

Atlanta Falcons

Michael Turner - One of just two players in team history to hit the 6,000 rushing yard mark with the club. Turner was for once in the red zone during his five seasons as a Falcon, punching in a team-high 60 rushing scores and being named first-team All-Pro in the 2008 campaign.

Gerald Riggs- The all-time leader in rushing yards (6,631). Riggs spent his first seven NFL seasons in Atlanta and was named to three straight Pro Bowls and earned second-team All-Pro honors in 1985.

Bijan Robinson - While his time in Atlanta has been short, Robinson is already showcasing his elite raw talent. The former eighth overall pick has already totaled 3,900 rushing yards in just three NFL seasons while posting an elite 4.9 YPC.

Warrick Dunn - Dunn split his career between Atlanta and Tampa Bay. Over six seasons, as a Falcon, Dunn would finish fourth in total rushing yards (5,981) and enjoy three straight 1,000-yard campaigns.

Baltimore Ravens

Jamal Lewis - Lewis stands alone in the franchise record books. He is the only running back in team history to have eclipsed the 7,000-rushing-yard mark and score more than 40 touchdowns. As a Raven, he was also named first-team All-Pro once and won a Super Bowl.

Ray Rice- Among running backs in team history, Rice sits comfortably in the No. 2 spot in terms of raw stats. During his six-year career (all as a Raven), Rice would total 6,180 yards on the ground, punch in 48 scores with his legs, earn three Pro Bowl bids, and win a Super Bowl.

Derrick Henry - While King Henry began his career in Tennessee, he has fit quite nicely with the Ravens. While he does not have a Super Bowl ring, the King has run for 3,516 yards in just two seasons with the Ravens and scored 32 touchdowns.

Willis McGahee - The fourth spot is more open for debate. McGahee spent four seasons (of his 10 NFL seasons) in Baltimore and would run for 2,802 yards and score an impressive 31 touchdowns, the fourth-most among running backs.

THE KING. DERRICK HENRY. THE KING. BALvsBUF on NBC

Stream on @NFLPlus + Peacock pic.twitter.com/ye6WmtjPnv — NFL (@NFL) September 8, 2025

Buffalo Bills

Thurman Thomas - The Hall of Famer spent all but one of his 13 NFL seasons in Buffalo. With the Bills, Thurman would total 11,938 rushing yards, the most in team history, and earn several accolades, such as two first-team All-Pro nominations and the 1991 MVP.

O.J. Simpson - Sitting just behind Thomas in the team record books is "The Juice." Simpson spent only nine seasons in Buffalo but made an incredible impact, earning first-team All-Pro honors in five straight seasons and taking home the 1973 NFL MVP award.

Fred Jackson - Fred Jackson did not win the accolades the other two running backs did, but he still became a massive part of the team's history. Through eight seasons in Buffalo, Jackson would tally 5,646 yards (third-most in team history) and score 30 rushing touchdowns.

James Cook III - The team's current RB1. Cook has only spent four seasons with the Bills, but has entered superstar status, especially over the last two seasons. In 2024 and 2025, Cook averaged 1,315 yards per season and totaled 32 TDs from scrimmage.

Carolina Panthers

Jonathan Stewart - The franchise's leading rusher and the only running back to hit the 7,000-yard mark with the club. Stewart spent 10 of his 11 NFL seasons in Carolina and would finish his tenure with 51 rushing scores, which also leads the franchise.

DeAngelo Williams - Williams spent the first nine seasons of his career in Carolina and flashed high upside during the early part of his tenure. During the 2008 season, Williams would lead the sport in rushing scores (18) and even finish fifth in AP OPOY voting.

Christian McCaffrey - While McCaffrey has gone on to win Offensive Player of the Year awards in San Francisco, his time in Carolina was just as productive. Through six seasons, McCaffrey totaled 3,980 yards on the ground and added another 3,292 through the air.

Mike Tolbert - Tolbert was more known as a "fullback" in Carolina, but was very effective in his role. Through five seasons, he was named first-team All-Pro twice and finished his time with 992 yards on the ground.

Chicago Bears

Walter Payton - One of the greatest running backs in the game's history. "Sweetness" ran for over 16,000 yards during his legendary career, which is the most by a Bears running back by a wide margin. He also took home one MVP and a Super Bowl victory.

Gale Sayers- Sayers had a short-lived seven-year career but finished his time as one of the best pure rushers in league history. Over these seven seasons, Sayers posted an elite 5.0 YPC and was named first-team All-Pro in five straight seasons.

Matt Forte - Forte sits second all-time in rushing yards in franchise history. Forte spent eight of his 10 NFL seasons in the Windy City and would total over 8,000 yards and score 45 rushing touchdowns.

Neal Anderson - Anderson spent all eight seasons of his career in Chicago and sits comfortably in the No. 3 spot in total rushing yards. He would be named to four Pro Bowls and earn second-team All-Pro honors twice.

Cincinnati Bengals

Corey Dillon - The best running back in team history. Dillon would finish his time with the Bengals with over 8,000 rushing yards (most in team history) and earn three Pro Bowl bids as a member of the Bengals.

Joe Mixon- Joe Mixon has led the Cincinnati backfield for much of the past decade. Over the first eight seasons of his career, Mixon served as the top option in the backfield and finished his time with 6,412 yards on the ground (third-most in team history) and 49 rushing touchdowns.

James Brooks - James Brooks spent time with four NFL teams in his career, but is most known for his time in Cincinnati. Through eight seasons as a Bengal, Brooks would total 6,447 yards on the ground (second-most in team history) and earn four nominations to the Pro Bowls.

Pete Johnson - Pete Johnson sits low in terms of yardage when looking at the names on this list, but as a force in the red zone, punching in a team-high 64 touchdowns.

Cleveland Browns

Jim Brown - One of the greatest players to ever suit up in the NFL. Jim Brown finished his time with the franchise, running for 12,312 yards and winning three MVP awards.

Leroy Kelly- Another Hall of Famer, Leroy Kelly is well-deserved of a spot on this list. Kelly spent all 10 seasons of his career with the Browns and led the sport in rushing scores three times, and sits second in rushing yards in the team's history.

Nick Chubb - Nick Chubb battled injuries during his time as a Cleveland Brown, but was one of the game's top runners when on the field. In seven seasons, Chubb would run for 6,843 yards (5.1 YPC) while earning four Pro Bowl bids.

Mike Pruitt - Mike Pruitt spent nine of his 11 seasons in Cleveland and would be a force near the goal line, punching in 47 rushing scores, the fourth-most in team history.

Dallas Cowboys

Emmitt Smith - One of the faces of the franchise. Smith is the all-time leader in rushing yards and rushing scores in NFL history, and spent the majority of his time in Dallas. With the Cowboys, Smith played a massive role in their dynasty, helping them win three Super Bowls.

Tony Dorsett- The Hall of Famer spent all but one of his 12 NFL seasons with the Cowboys. As a Cowboy, Dorsett ran for over 12,000 yards, putting him alongside Smith as the only running backs in team history to have more than 10,000 rushing yards with the franchise.

Don Perkins - Don Perkins was the first true great running back in team history. Perkins would spend eight seasons in Dallas and run for 6,217 yards, earning six Pro Bowl nominations and one first-team All-Pro award.

Ezekiel Elliott - The greatest running back for the Cowboys in recent memory. Elliott joined the Cowboys in the opening round of the 2016 NFL Draft and would finish his time with the third-most rushing yards in team history and 71 rushing scores, putting him just one behind Dorsett for the second most in team history.

Denver Broncos

Terrell Davis - Even though his time in the NFL was short (seven seasons), "TD" made a massive impact for the Broncos, finishing his time with 7,607 yards. He would be named 1998 MVP, earn three first-team All-Pro nominations, and win two Super Bowls.

Floyd Little- Little sits second in most team statistics among running backs, but also resides in Canton with Davis. Through nine seasons as a Bronco, Little would be named to five Pro Bowl rosters and earn first-team All-Pro honors in the 1969 campaign.

Sammy Winder - While he does not have the same accolades as the players above him, Winder still finished his time as a franchise icon. He spent all nine of his NFL seasons in Denver and would eclipse the 5,000-yard rushing mark.

Otis Armstrong - Armstrong spent all eight seasons of his NFL career as a Bronco. During his career, Armstrong would earn several accolades, such as first-team All-Pro during the 1974 season, and finished his career as the team's No. 4 overall rusher (in terms of yardage).

Detroit Lions

Barry Sanders - Without a doubt, the face of the franchise. Sanders would be named to the Pro Bowl in each of his 10 NFL seasons and finishes his legendary career with one MVP, two OPOY awards, and 15,299 rushing yards.

Billy Sims- The current No. 2 rusher in team history. Sims spent only five seasons (his entire NFL career) with the Lions, totaling 5,106 yards on the ground and earning three Pro Bowl nominations.

Dexter Bussey - Bussey did not earn any personal accolades with the Lions, but was a workhorse over his 11-year tenure with the Lions. He would finish his time with the Lions with 5,105 yards, putting him in a class of just three running backs in team history to have over 5,000 yards with the club.

Jahmyr Gibbs - While his time with the team has not been long, his impact has already been felt. Through his first three NFL seasons, Gibbs has already earned three Pro Bowl bids and sits third in rushing scores in franchise history.

.@BarrySanders knows a thing or two about Thanksgiving Day touchdowns. 📺: #HOUvsDET — Thursday 12:30pm ET on CBS

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app pic.twitter.com/1Uhw8bGbhz — NFL Legacy (@NFLLegacy) November 25, 2020

Green Bay Packers

Ahman Green - The all-time leader in rushing. Green would end his career in Green Bay with 8,322 yards (over eight seasons). While he did not win any individual awards, he earned four bids to the Pro Bowl.

Jim Taylor - Jim Taylor was the backbone of their dynasty. As a Packer, the Hall of Famer would run for 8,597 yards, win one MVP, and win four NFL championships.

Aaron Jones Jr. - The modern-day face of the backfield. Jones was a three-down back in Green Bay, spending seven of his current nine NFL seasons with the Packers. As a Packer, Jones would score 63 total touchdowns over 97 career games.

Paul Hornung - His career was short, but Hornung was a force in the red zone. In his Hall of Fame career (nine seasons), Hornung would punch in 50 rushing scores, the third-most in team history. He would also be named MVP of the 1961 campaign.

Houston Texans

Arian Foster - The clear "RB1" in this team's history. Foster spent all but one of his eight-year NFL career with the Houston Texans and would end his time with the Texans with 6,472 yards and 54 rushing yards, both of which sit atop the record books.

DomaNick Williams- Williams spent all three of his NFL seasons with the Houston Texans. During this short career, the running back would total 3,195 yards, the second-most in franchise history.

Lamar Miller - Miller also spent only three seasons with the Texans but made an impact, totaling the third-most rushing yards in team history (2.924 yards) and scoring 22 total TDs.

Alfred Blue - The fourth spot is open for debate, but when looking at the overall impression on the team's history, Alfred Blue earned the spot. Blue spent all five of his NFL seasons with the Texans and would join the names above him as the only four running backs in team history to have over 2,000 yards with the club.

Indianapolis Colts

Edgerrin James - The Hall of Famer spent eight seasons with the Colts and still lists as the team's all-time rushing leader. Through these seven campaigns, James ran for 9,226 yards and was named first-team All-Pro once and was even named to the All-2000s Hall of Fame roster.

Marshall Faulk- While Faulk would go on to win MVPs with the Rams, his impact with the Colts was still great. As a Colt (five seasons), Faulk would win the Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 1994 and sits fourth in the all-time rushing leaderboard.

Lenny Moore - Moore was a legend for the Baltimore Colts. Moore would be named first-team All-Pro in four straight years and earn a fifth nod a few years later. Also, as a Baltimore Colt, Moore would win two NFL Championships.

Jonathan Taylor - The current leader of the backfield. Taylor already sits second in all-time rushing yards in franchise history in just six seasons. The running back has already been named first-team All-Pro once and earned a nomination to three Pro Bowls.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Fred Taylor - Taylor spent 11 seasons with the Jaguars and finished his time as a franchise icon. Taylor is the only running back in franchise history to have over 10,000 yards with the club, but was only named to one Pro Bowl.

Maurice Jones-Drew- MJD only spent eight seasons with the Jaguars, but left a beloved player in the club's history. As a Jaguar, Jones-Drew would be named to three Pro Bowls and even earn first-team All-Pro during the 2011 season, when he led the sport in rushing yards.

Travis Etienne Jr. - Etienne was a first-round pick of the Jaguars but will play for a new team to begin the 2026 season. However, with the Jaguars, the Clemson standout was very productive, finishing third in total rushing yards and scoring 25 rushing touchdowns.

James Stewart - Stewart was not the flashiest runner with the Jaguars, but he found the end zone often. Throughout his five seasons in Duvall County, Stewart would find the end zone 33 times, which is still the third-most in franchise history.

Kansas City Chiefs

Jamaal Charles - The all-time rushing leader in team history. Charles spent nine of his 11 seasons with the Chiefs and finished his time as one of the most incredible players in team history. As a Chief, Charles would earn two first-team All-Pro nominations and total 7,260 yards on the ground.

Priest Holmes - Holmes only spent six seasons with the Chiefs, but was a dominant player over this limited stretch. In these six seasons, Holmes would score 76 rushing scores, which still stands as a team record.

Marcus Allen - While Marcus Allen is better known for his time with the Raiders, he still turned in a dominant five-year stretch with the Chiefs. In Kansas City, Allen would lead the league in rushing touchdowns in one season and finish seventh all-time in rushing despite having a much lower attempt rate than the other names on this list.

Christian Okoye - The Nigerian Nightmare was not the "YAC" player, but he was one of the best near the goal line. During his six-year tenure with the Chiefs, Okoye would score 40 touchdowns, which places him fifth on the leaderboard.

Las Vegas Raiders

Bo Jackson - Despite spending only four seasons with the Raiders, Bo Jackson made a lasting impact. Over these four campaigns, Jackson would post an elite 5.4 YPC and lead the sport in longest run in three out of his four seasons.

Marcus Allen- The all-time leader in team rushing yards by a wide margin. When looking at all-time Raider stats, Marcus Allen is likely at the top. Throughout his 11 seasons as a Raider, Allen would run for 8,454 yards and take home the 1985 MVP.

Mark Van Eeghan - Van Eeghan spent eight of his 10 NFL seasons as an Oakland Raider. With the Raiders, Van Eeghan would run for an impressive 5,907 yards, which still stands as the second-most in team history.

Clem Daniels - The fourth spot is open for debate, but Clem Daniels will hold the spot on our list. Daniels spent just seven seasons as a Raider but was dominant for much of it, being named first-team All-Pro twice and earning four straight Pro Bowl nominations.

Los Angeles Chargers

LaDainian Tomlinson - One of the greatest running backs in the game's history. Tomlinson finished his time as a Charger with 12,490 rushing yards and numerous accolades, including three first-team All-Pro nominations and an MVP.

Paul Lowe - Lowe spent eight of his nine NFL seasons with the Chargers. During his time in California, Lowe would run for 4,972 yards, which still stands as the second-most in team history. He would also earn two first-team All-Pro nominations.

Austin Ekeler - While Ekeler only spent seven seasons with the Chargers, he made a massive impact as a three-down back. Over this shorter stint, Ekeler would find the back of the end zone 69 times.

Melvin Gordon - The other modern-day option on this mountain will be Melvin Gordon. Even though Gordon spent only five seasons with the Chargers, he was named to two Pro Bowls and punched in 36 scores, the fifth-most in team history.

Los Angeles Rams

Eric Dickerson - Dickerson only spent five seasons with the Rams, but was elite during this short tenure. The Hall of Famer would lead the sport in rushing in three of these seasons, be named first-team All-Pro three times, and win the 1986 OPOY award.

Steven Jackson- The franchise leader in rushing yards. Jackson spent nine of his 12 NFL seasons with the St. Louis Rams and was named second-team All-Pro twice. He finished his time with the franchise, tallying 10,138 yards.

Marshall Faulk - Faulk earned the nod on the Colts mountain but was far more dominant with the Rams. During his time with the Greatest Show on Turf, Faulk would be named OPOY three straight seasons and even take home the 2000 NFL MVP Award.

Todd Gurley - While his prime was short-lived due to injuries, Gurley was on a superstar trajectory with the Rams. Over five seasons, Gurley would score an impressive 58 rushing scores and earn first-team All-Pro honors twice in his career.

Miami Dolphins

Larry Csonka - The undisputed No. 1 running back of the franchise. Csonka would spend eight of his 11 Hall of Fame seasons with the Dolphins and run for 6,737 yards and punch in 53 rushing scores, both of which will stand as team records.

Ricky Williams- Williams spent only seven seasons with the Dolphins but became a franchise icon. During his first season in Miami, Williams would waste little time to make a name for himself, leading the sport in rushing yards (1,853 yards) and being named first-team All-Pro.

Ronnie Brown - Ronnie Brown was the lead back in Miami for six seasons. While Brown did not win an individual accolade during that time, he would finish as the No. 3 rusher in team history with 4,815 yards.

Mercury Morris - Morris was a key part of Miami's dynasty of the 1970s. With the Dolphins, Morris would win two Super Bowls and be named to three Pro Bowls.

Minnesota Vikings

Adrian Peterson - One of the greatest running backs of all time. Peterson stands alone in the team record books and has won several accolades as a Viking. During his 10-year tenure, Peterson was named first-team All-Pro four times and won the 2012 NFL MVP award.

Robert Smith- Before Peterson, Smith was the face of the backfield. Across his eight-year career (all with Minnesota), Smith would be named to two Pro Bowls and finish his time with 6,818 yards, the second-most among running backs.

Chuck Foreman - Chuck Foreman spent only seven seasons with the Vikings but had a lasting impact. During this relatively short stint, Foreman would earn his time by winning OROY in 1973 and later earning first-team All-Pro honors in 1975.

Dalvin Cook - While injuries limited him, Cook was very productive when on the field. Over a six-year stint with the Vikings, Cook would be named to three Pro Bowls and finish his time as the third-leading rusher in team history.

New England Patriots

Sam Cunningham - The current all-time leading rusher will hold the first spot on the list. Cunningham spent all nine of his NFL seasons with the Patriots and would finish his tenure with 5,423 yards on the ground and 43 rushing scores.

Jim Nance- Nance was an icon for the team during the early years. Over his seven-year tenure in the 1960s, Nance would be named first-team All-Pro twice and even lead the sport in rushing in both seasons.

Corey Dillon - While Dillon is more known for his time with the Bengals, he would play a lead role in a Super Bowl Championship in New England. Over three seasons as a Patriot, Dillon would be named to one Pro Bowl and win the Super Bowl in 2004 (leading the postseason with 14 rushing scores).

James White - White was not the flashiest player, but was a reliable option in the passing game for Tom Brady. His most well-regarded moment with the team was when he caught the game-winning touchdown to cap off their impressive 28-3 comeback over the Atlanta Falcons.

New Orleans Saints

Alvin Kamara - One of the most beloved players in team history. Kamara has spent his entire nine-year career with the Saints and not only became the team's all-time leading rusher, but has also earned several personal accolades, such as two second-team All-Pro bids and five Pro Bowl nominations.

Mark Ingram - Ingram shared the backfield towards the end of his tenure in New Orleans, but was a prominent piece of the team for a decade. Over 10 seasons with the Saints, Ingram would run for 6,500 yards and score 52 rushing touchdowns, both of which trail only Kamar on the all-time record books.

Deuce McAllister - McAllister spent his entire eight-year career with the Saints. During his time with the franchise, McAllister became the face of the backfield, earning two Pro Bowl bids and totaling 6,096 rushing yards.

Reggie Bush - While his rushing stats do not stand out among the team record books, his impact as a three-down player and role in their Super Bowl victory earned him a spot on the mountain. Through five seasons with the Saints, Bush would win a Super Bowl and catch more than 50 passes in three of these campaigns.

New York Giants

Tiki Barber - The greatest running back in team history. Barger spent all 10 of his NFL seasons with the Giants and would end his time as the only player in team history to surpass the 10,000-yard mark with the franchise.

Rodney Hampton- Like Barber, Hampton also spent his entire career with Big Blue. As a Giant, Hampton would win a Super Bowl and be named to two Pro Bowls.

Frank Gifford - The Hall of Famer was one of the first true star players in franchise history. The running back would spend his entire 12-year career with the Giants and earn several honors, including being named first-team All-Pro four times and being named to eight Pro Bowls.

Joe Morris - Joe Morris would only spend seven years with the Giants, but was very impactful in this short stint. With the Giants, Morris would punch in 48 rushing scores (fourth-most in team history) and be named first-team All-Pro during the 1986 season.

New York Jets

Curtis Martin - One of the greatest offensive players in team history. Martin is the only running back in franchise history to eclipse the 10,000-yard rushing mark as a member of the club. The Hall of Famer would also earn first-team All-Pro honors during the 2004 campaign.

Emerson Boozer- The first true leader of the backfield. Boozer was the lead back during an AFL Championship and the team's first and only Super Bowl victory. As a Jet, Boozer would score 52 rushing touchdowns, which stands as the second-most in team history.

Johnny Hector - While Hector was not the most effective runner, he was a force near the red zone. His 4.1 YPC is low, but the running back would find the end zone 41 times, the third-most in club history.

Freeman McNeil - McNeil spent his entire 12-year career with the Jets. During his decade-long stint in New York, McNeil would run for 8,074 yards, the second most in team history, and earn three nominations to the Pro Bowl.

Philadelphia Eagles

LeSean McCoy - McCoy spent the first six seasons of his NFL career in Philadelphia. With the Eagles, McCoy would be named first-team All-Pro twice and would finish his tenure with 6,792 rushing yards, which still stands as a team record.

Saquon Barkley- While his time with the Eagles has been short, his impact is worthy of a spot. In his first season as an Eagle, Barkley would run for over 2,000 yards and be named OPOY en route to winning his first Super Bowl.

Steve Van Buren - The Hall of Famer spent all eight of his seasons with the Eagles. As an Eagle, Van Buren would find the back of the end zone 69 times (still a team record) and would be named first-team All-Pro five times.

Wilbert Montgomery - Joining McCoy as the only running back in team history to have more than 6,000 rushing yards is Wilbert Montgomery. During his eight-year tenure with the club, Montgomery would be named to two Pro Bowls and earn two second-team All-Pro nominations.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Franco Harris - One of the greatest players to wear this jersey. Franco Harris stands alone at the top of the franchise record books with 11,950 rushing yards and an impressive 91 rushing touchdowns. The Hall of Famer also won four Super Bowls during his time in the Steel City.

Jerome Bettis - The Bus began his career with the Rams but would eventually become an icon in Pittsburgh. Through 10 seasons in the Steel City, Bettis would join Harris as the only players in team history to have over 10,000 rushing yards with the franchise. He would also win a Super Bowl and earn first-team All-Pro honors once.

Willie Parker - Willie Parker spent only six seasons in Pittsburgh, but had a lasting impact. Parker would win two Super Bowls with the Steelers and earn two Pro Bowl nominations.

John Henry Johnson - The Hall of Famer spent six seasons with the Steelers. As a Steeler, Henry Johnson would sit fifth in all-time rushing and average a solid 4.4 YPC.

San Francisco 49ers

Frank Gore - One of the greatest workhorse running backs in league history. Gore would run for over 10,000 yards as a 49er (the only player in history to do so) and earn several honors, including five Pro Bowl nominations and being named to the all-2010s Hall of Fame roster.

Roger Craig- Craig was the leader of the backfield during their dynasty. As a 49er, Craig would win three Lombardi Trophies and even some personal awards, such as the 1988 NFL OPOY.

Joe Perry - The first great running back in team history. Joe "The Jet" Perry would lead the sport in rushing yards in back-to-back seasons and finish his time as a two-time first-team All-Pro and second in all-time rushing yards in team history.

Christian McCaffrey - The current superstar. Even though his time in San Francisco has not been long, McCaffrey has been a borderline superstar since joining the Kyle Shanahan system. As a 49er, he has averaged a strong 4.6 YPC and won OPOY in 2023.

Seattle Seahawks

Shaun Alexander - Alexander enjoyed a dominant eight-year tenure in Seattle. With the Seahawks, Alexander would win the 2005 NFL MVP award and finish his time as the all-time leader in rushing yards (9,429 yards).

Marshawn Lynch- Beast Mode spent seven seasons in Seattle. As a Seahawk, Lynch would help them win a Super Bowl and reach the playoffs the following season. In terms of statistics, Lynch would end his time with 6,381 rushing yards (fourth-most) but scored the second-most rushing touchdowns.

Curt Warner - Warner was the leader of the backfield for seven seasons. During his time with the franchise, Warner would find the end zone 55 times (third-most in team history) and total 6,705 yards on the ground.

Kenneth Walker III - While his time was short, his impact is worthy of a spot on this list. During his final season in Seattle, Walker played a major role in their pursuit of the Lombardi Trophy, as he was named Super Bowl MVP.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

James Wilder - Wilder was the face of the backfield for much of the 1980s. During his nine-year run in Tampa Bay, Wilder would finish his time with 5,957 rushing yards, which still stands as a team record.

Mike Alstott - While many consider Alstott a "fullback," the power running back was dominant during his time in Tampa Bay and well worthy of a spot on our mountain. Alstott stands alone when looking at rushing scores in team history, as he punched 58, which is likely a record that will stand for many decades to come.

Warrrick Dunn- Dunn began his 12-year NFL career in Tampa Bay. As a Buccaneer, Dunn would waste little time to make an impact, winning AP OROY in 1997 and finishing third in all-time rushing yards.

Doug Martin - The "Muscle Hamster" spent only six seasons in Tampa Bay but enjoyed a productive stretch, earning first-team All-Pro honors during the 2015 season and finishing his tenure as the No. 4 running back in total rushing yards.

Tennessee Titans

Eddie George - The team's all-time rushing leader. George is the only player in club history to tally over 10,000 rushing yards with the franchise. With the Titans, George would spend eight seasons and earn several accolades, including four Pro Bowl bids and one first-team All-Pro honor.

Chris Johnson- Even though his "prime" was short-lived, Johnson's impact was immense. Johnson eclipsed 2,000 rushing yards during the 2009 season, which earned him the OPOY award. This was one of the most dominant regular-season efforts by a running back in recent history.

Earl Campbell - The Hall of Famer was the face of the team's original name, the Houston Oilers. As an Oiler, Campbell would run for 8,574 yards and begin his career by leading the sport in rushing in three straight seasons.

Derrick Henry - The modern-day face of the backfield. Even though Henry now resides in Baltimore, the King was dominant during his time in Tennessee, totaling 9,502 yards, the second-most in franchise history.

Washington Commanders

John Riggins - The face of the franchise at this position. Riggins would become the only player in team history to have over 7,000 rushing yards. He would also win a Super Bowl and capture a Super Bowl MVP award as a member of the franchise.

Clinton Portis - Portis began his career in Denver but eventually became a star in Washington. Through seven seasons in D.C., Portis would finish his time with the second-most rushing yards in team history but would only earn one second-team All-Pro nomination.

Stephen Davis- Davis spent only seven years in Washington, but made the most of them. Over this shorter stint, Davis would run for more than 1400 yards in three individual seasons and punch in 45 touchdowns on the ground, the third-most in team history.

Larry Brown - Brown spent his entire eight-year NFL career in Washington. With this franchise, Brown would be named to four Pro Bowls, earn two first-team All-Pro honors, and even claim the 1972 NFL MVP Award.

LIKE ROTOBALLER? See RotoBaller at the top of Google CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX Waiver Wire Rankings Updates Ahead of Week 1 League Winners: RotoBaller’s Staff Picks League-Losing Picks: RotoBaller Staff Avoids Week 1 Matchups: Start 'Em, Sit 'Em

Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App