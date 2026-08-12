August 12, 2026

Read RotoBaller's picks for the greatest defensive players in MLB history. Read Every MLB Team's Greatest Defensive Player of All Time, with one pick from each of the 30 clubs.

While the results on the box score may catch more attention, making an impact on the fielding side is just as important. Throughout MLB history, players have been just as dominant on the defensive side of the game and made that the most important aspect of their skill set.

In this piece, we will look to name each of the 30 MLB franchises' greatest defensive players of all time.

Let's dive in!

Arizona Diamondbacks

Paul Goldschmidt

Even though Goldschmidt went on to spend time with the St. Louis Cardinals and later the New York Yankees, his time with the Diamondbacks will give him a spot on the list. Second all-time in Diamondbacks history with 209 home runs, Goldschmidt was a 6-time All-Star while in Arizona. One of the most decorated position players in D-Backs history, he won four Silver Slugger awards and three Gold Gloves during his tenure in the desert.

Athletics

Eric Chavez

While Eric Chavez does not have the Hall of Fame accolades as many on this list may have, he was an elite defender. During his time playing for the then-Oakland Athletics, Chavez won six-straight Gold Gloves from 2001 through 2006. During this stretch of his career, Chavez earned top-20 MVP votes three times and even took home a Silver Slugger as well.

Atlanta Braves

AnDruw Jones

The longtime Atlanta Brave will hold the next spot on this list. Andruw Jones spent all but five seasons of his 17-year MLB career in Atlanta. During his time as a Brave, Jones would be named to five All-Star teams and be awarded a remarkable 10 Gold Gloves in center field. Jones also captured a Silver Slugger during the 2005 season when he led the sport in home runs and RBI with 51 and 128.

Baltimore Orioles

Brooks Robinson

Without a doubt, Brooks Robinson will represent the Baltimore Orioles on this list. During his time in Baltimore (all 23 seasons), Robinson was named to 18 All-Star teams and captured the MVP award during the 1964 campaign. Robinson was a two-time World Series champion with the Orioles and an elite defender, winning an eye-catching 16 Gold Gloves. He would eventually be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Boston Red Sox

Dwight Evans

The long-time Boston Red Sox Dwight Evans will represent the legendary franchise on this list. Evans is the only primary right fielder in franchise history to be in the 2,000-hit club with the team. Through 20 seasons in Boston, Evans would hit 385 home runs and hold an .840 OPS. He was also an elite defender in right field, winning eight Gold Gloves. He was also named to three All-Star teams and took home two Silver Sluggers.

Chicago Cubs

Ryne Sandberg

The Rhino will represent the Cubs on this list. Sandberg spent all but one of his 16 MLB seasons with the Cubs. During his time on the North Side of Chicago, Sandberg established himself as one of the greatest players in franchise history. Sandberg was a 10-time All-Star and a nine-time Gold Glove winner. Sandceaberg won the NL MVP award during the 1984 campaign when he led the sport in WAR.

Chicago White Sox

Luis Aparicio

The Hall of Famer spent 10 of his 18 MLB seasons on the South Side playing for the White Sox. Aparicio wasted little time making an impact as he took home Rookie of the Year honors in his debut campaign. From 1956 through 1962, Aparicio won a Gold Glove in each campaign and led the sport in stolen bases in each season. He finished his time with the White Sox, totaling 35.2 WAR.

Cincinnati Reds

Barry Larkin

The hometown kid turned into a franchise cornerstone for nearly two decades while establishing the gold standard for modern shortstops. Larkin's combination of elite defense, speed, and hitting prowess helped the Reds to a World Series title in 1990, and later propelled him to being named the NL MVP in 1995. Inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2012, Larkin remains a Cincy icon. He would finish his career with three Gold Gloves.

Cleveland Guardians

Omar Vizquel

While Vizquel was not known for his production in the batter's box, he is a perfect fit for this list. Throughout his 24-year MLB career, Vizquel was awarded 11 Gold Gloves and was named to three All-Star teams.. During his 11 years in Cleveland, Vizquel won a Gold Glove in an impressive eight-straight seasons. He finished his time in Cleveland holding a .283/.352/.379 line.

Colorado Rockies

Nolan Arenado

The six-time Platinum Glove winner, Nolan Arenado, will represent the Rockies on this list. Arenado spent the first eight seasons of his 13-year (and counting) MLB career with the Rockies. During these seasons, Arenado was awarded a Gold Glove in each of them. In the batter's box, Arenado would win four Silver Sluggers and be named to five All-Star teams.

Detroit Tigers

Al Kaline

We have another Hall of Famer representing the Detroit Tigers. Kaline spent all 22 seasons of his legendary career in Detroit. Throughout his tenure, Kaline was named to 18 All-Star teams and won 10 Gold Gloves. He won the 1955 Batting Title when he led the sport with a .340 average. He also won the 1968 World Series with the Tigers and finished within the top three in MVP voting three times in his career.

Houston Astros

Cesar Cedeno

Without a doubt, Cesar Cedeno will represent the Houston Astros on this list. Cedeno is the only primarily center fielder in franchise history to tally over 1,000 career hits with the club. Cedeno spent 12 seasons in Houston and was productive on both sides of the game. In center field, he would win four Gold Gloves. In the batter’s box, he would hold a .289/.351/.454 line during his time as an Astro with a career-high .921 OPS during the 1972 season. He would also be named to four All-Star teams.

Kansas City Royals

Frank White

When looking at Kansas City second baseman Frank White stands alone on the leaderboard. White is the only second baseman to eclipse the century mark in hits and play over 2,000 games with the club. White spent all 18 seasons of his MLB career with the Royals. During this period, White was typically regarded as an elite defender, having been awarded eight Gold Gloves. He was also named to five All-Star teams and won the 1985 World Series.

Los Angeles Angels

Bobby Grich

During his 10 seasons with the then-California Angels, Grich launched 154 long balls, the most among second basemen in team history. Grich finished his career with four Gold Gloves, six All-Star appearances, and one Silver Slugger. The 1970 World Series Champion was an all-around player as an Angel but shone more on the defensive side of the game.

Los Angeles Dodgers

Jackie Robinson

The legendary Jackie Robinson holds the next spot on this list. In addition to his profound impact on American society, Robinson was one of the greatest players of all time. During his 10-year career with the Brooklyn Dodgers, Robinson was a six-time All-Star. He was named Rookie of the Year in 1947 and MVP during the 1949 campaign. Robinson led the sport in WAR three times and stolen bases twice.

Miami Marlins

Luis Castillo

The longtime Miami second baseman will take the next spot on our list. Castillo spent 10 of his 15 MLB seasons playing for the then-Florida Marlins. As a Marlin, Castillo would be named to three All-Star teams and be awarded three Gold Gloves. During the 2003 campaign, Castillo would also be given MVP votes. He would finish his time in Miami holding a .293 AVG with a .370 OBP.

Milwaukee Brewers

Robin Yount

Yount, the two-time MVP, is the landslide winner here, as he's not just the greatest shortstop in Brewers history, but the greatest overall player. He transitioned to centerfield later in his career, but Yount won the AL MVP and a Gold Glove while playing shortstop in 1982. He tallied over 3,000 hits in his career and was elected to the Hall of Fame in 1999.

Minnesota Twins

Kirby Puckett

The next Hall of Famer that holds a spot on this list is Kirby Puckett. Puckett spent all 12 seasons of his career with the Twins. During his professional career, Puckett was named to 10 All-Star teams, awarded six Gold Gloves, and was awarded six Silver Sluggers. Puckett led the sport in hits four times and claimed the AL Batting Title during the 1989 campaign. He was also a two-time World Series Champion. While he never won an MVP, he finished within the top three in voting three times.

Plays like this are what made Kirby Puckett special. pic.twitter.com/uYMLq5n9BL — MLB Vault (@MLBVault) March 14, 2021

New York Mets

Keith Hernandez

One of the most beloved players in Mets history, Hernandez stands as one of the best defensive first basemen in baseball history. He won 11 consecutive Gold Glove awards - six with the Mets. The heart and soul of New York's 1986 World Series-winning squad, Hernandez was the first captain in franchise history.

New York Yankees

Derek Jeter

One of the greatest Yankees of them all, "The Captain" was a consistent hitter, an excellent defensive player, and a clutch postseason performer. Jeter was the cornerstone of New York's late-'90s dynasty and was the captain of five World Series title teams. His 3,465 career hits are the most in Yankees history, and he was elected to the Hall of Fame with 99.75% of the vote - the highest vote percentage ever for a position player and was awarded five Gold Gloves.

Jeter’s best catch in the stands, don’t at us. pic.twitter.com/KYK8gjOZIT — MLB Vault (@MLBVault) June 26, 2020

Philadelphia Phillies

Mike Schmidt

The Philadelphia legend will take the next spot on the list. Schmidt spent the entirety of his 18-year Hall of Fame career in Philadelphia. During his impressive career, Schmidt was named to 12 All-Star teams and won three MVP awards. He would also add 10 Gold Gloves and six Silver Sluggers. Schmidt led the sport in one-run games eight times and in OPS five times. During the 1980 campaign, Schmidt would hit a career-best 48 long balls.

Pittsburgh Pirates

Roberto Clemente

The legendary Roberto Clemente will represent the Pittsburgh Pirates on this list. Clemente spent all 18 seasons of his Hall of Fame career with the Pirates. Throughout his career, Clemente was named to 15 All-Star teams and captured 12 Gold Gloves. He won four Batting Titles, an MVP, and a World Series.

San Diego Padres

Tony Gwynn

Another franchise icon will take a spot on this list. Tony Gwynn spent his entire 20-season Hall of Fame career with the San Diego Padres. Gwynn would be named to 15 All-Star teams, win seven Silver Sluggers, and five Gold Gloves. Gwynn was an elite contact hitter, as he won eight Batting Titles and led the sport in total hits eight times.

San Francisco Giants

Willie Mays

One of the greatest players in baseball history will hold the next spot on the list. The great Willie Mays spent 21 of his 23 MLB seasons as a Giant (split between New York and San Francisco). Through these 21 seasons, Mays was named to the All-Star team in all but two seasons. Mays was awarded a remarkable 12 Gold Gloves and was a two-time MVP. He led the sport in WAR 10 of these seasons and was on the 1954 World Series roster.

Seattle Mariners

Ichiro Suzuki

Without a doubt, Ichiro Suzuki will represent the Mariners on this list. Suzuki spent the first 12 seasons of his Hall of Fame career in Seattle before returning to the Mariners during his final two campaigns. Suzuki wasted little time making an impact as he won MVP and Rookie of the Year during his debut season in 2001. Suzuki would finish his career with 10 All-Star appearances and 10 Gold Gloves.

St. Louis Cardinals

Ozzie Smith

The "Wizard of Oz" is arguably the greatest defensive shortstop in history. In his 15 years with the Cardinals, Smith was named to 14 All-Star teams, won 11 Gold Glove awards, and one Silver Slugger award. He helped St. Louis to three World Series appearances and the World Series title in 1982. While the Hall of Famer is best known for his spectacular defensive ability, Smith became a consistently solid presence at the plate, amassing 1,944 hits during his tenure with the Cardinals.

Tampa Bay Rays

Kevin Kiermaier

While Kevin Kiermaier was not the most productive hitter during his time in Tampa Bay, his elite defensive play earned him a spot on this list. Through 10 seasons in Tampa Bay, Kiermaier was awarded three Gold Gloves (and a fourth in Toronto). In addition, Kiermaier earned the Platinum Glove during the 2015 season when he posted a career-high 6.9 WAR.

Texas Rangers

Ivan Rodriguez

Without a doubt, Ivan "Pudge" Rodriguez will represent the Texas Rangers on this list. The Hall of Fame backstop spent 13 of his 21 MLB campaigns with the Rangers. Rodriguez would make the AL All-Star team in all but two of these campaigns. From 1992 through 2001, Rodriguez would win A Gold Glove in each season and be awarded six Silver Sluggers. He also took home the AL MVP during the 1999 campaign.

Toronto Blue Jays

Tony Fernandez

The winner of four Gold Gloves and the 1993 World Series with Toronto, Fernandez remains the definitive shortstop in Blue Jays history. A dazzling defensive player with seemingly limitless range, he was also a rock-solid presence at the plate. Fernandez remains Toronto's all-time leader in games played, hits, and triples. Though he tragically passed away at just 57 in 2020, Fernandez will always be remembered in Toronto as a beloved member of the Blue Jays.

Washington Nationals

Andre Dawson

While Andre Dawson eventually shifted to right field during the back-half of his career with the Chicago Cubs, with the Montreal Expos, he was an everyday center fielder. With the then-Montreal Expos, Dawson was named to three All-Star teams and won six Gold Gloves. In the batter’s box, Dawson was awarded three Silver Sluggers and finished within the top seven in MVP voting twice. He would go on to finally take home the MVP award with the Cubs in 1987.

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