Quincy Milton III explores who could be the top running backs in the NFL in 2026. From obvious choices to dark horses, did your favorite running back make the list?
Running backs have become increasingly important to NFL teams in a world dominated by Cover 2 defenses. Passing numbers over the past few seasons have been down, allowing running backs to flourish. As a result, we are seeing running backs receive unprecedented contract offers. It is a joy to watch the position make such a resurgence.
Given the attrition at the position, there seems to be a new top running back in the league every couple of years. We often see magical seasons from running backs, but it is difficult to sustain. Whether it's from a young buck or a veteran resurgence, staying atop the running back mountain is much more difficult than at just about any other position in football.
Currently, Bijan Robinson is considered by many to be the best running back in the league. However, Christian McCaffrey, Jahmyr Gibbs, and Derrick Henry all have strong arguments for that title as well. Either way, there are plenty of quality backs in the league right now. Let's dive in and see who has a chance for the mantle of top running back in 2026.Editor's Note: The FFPC Baby Gorilla Tournament is now open, featuring a $100,000 grand prize and a $675,450 total prize pool! This 12-team, Tight End Premium contest uses a 20-round draft format, with the overall winners determined by total points scored during Weeks 15–17. Get $25 to use toward your first entry by signing up through our link. Grab your team now! Sign Up Now!
No. 12 - Jeremiyah Love, Arizona Cardinals
Jeremiyah Love may not have a high chance of being the best running back in the league this year, but we can never rule out a generationally talented rookie for this type of list. Love could feasibly have a rookie season akin to Saquon Barkley in which he rushed for 1,307 yards, had 721 receiving yards, and scored 15 total touchdowns.
Love is the complete package as an offensive weapon. He is fast, strong, and big. He is a smooth receiver but is equally as effective between the tackles. That type of versatility could result in big numbers as a rookie. Love's youth also contributes to his prospects in 2026. The main factor working against Love is his lackluster team.
No. 11 - Travis Etienne Jr., New Orleans Saints
Outside of Love, Travis Etienne Jr. is the biggest dark horse on this list. He spent five seasons in Jacksonville cycling between incredible effectiveness and lackluster play depending on the status of the rest of the offense. In New Orleans, he could be in for a career year.
Suddenly, the Saints offense looks like it could be a potential force. Head coach Kellen Moore is a proven offensive mind in the NFL. He will put Etienne in great positions to succeed. We are talking about the coordinator who had Barkley rushing for 2,000 yards in 2024.
No. 10 - Omarion Hampton, Los Angeles Chargers
If you combine a first-round running back heading into his second season with a running game mastermind for an offensive coordinator, unbelievable things could happen. Mike McDaniel was hired as Chargers offensive coordinator this offseason, and he should be able to scheme big holes for Omarion Hampton this year.
Omarion Hampton goes 54 yards for the TD!
LACvsNYG on CBS/Paramount+https://t.co/HkKw7uXnxV pic.twitter.com/G9X4Jx5KPG
— NFL (@NFL) September 28, 2025
Hampton is entering the 2026 season with little competition for touches in this offense. He should thrive in his role as a workhorse back in an offense that should have a much-improved offensive line in 2026. While not as likely to be the top back as other players on this list, there is a great case to be made for Hampton.
No. 9 - Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles
I would be remiss to not mention Barkley after he was the top back in the league in 2024. Dysfunction and general regression within the Eagles organization prevented an encore from Barkley in 2025, but he has the talent to run wild at any point in time.
The Eagles are hoping to create some stability in 2026 with a new offensive coordinator and some turnover with the offensive weapons. Barkley should have an improved season as a result. He is getting up there in age, but perhaps he can squeeze out one more huge year as a pro.
No. 8 - De'Von Achane, Miami Dolphins
De'Von Achane finds himself as the main focal point in the Dolphins offense in 2026 following a mass exodus of players. If the Dolphins want to move the ball this season, it will have to be through Achane, giving him a chance for a ridiculous amount of opportunities.
De'Von Achane has another TD to give him 225 scrimmage yards and 2 touchdowns!
BUFvsMIA on CBS/Paramount+https://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/4K7vxoloza
— NFL (@NFL) November 9, 2025
Achane is a walking big play. His combination of speed and vision gives him every chance to take a play to the house at any time. Much like Love, Achane could be held back by his own lackluster team, but the true greats can often transcend those types of issues.
No. 7 - Kenneth Walker III, Kansas City Chiefs
Kenneth Walker III spent the first three seasons consistently battling injuries before finding balance in 2025 as a committee back with Zach Charbonnet. However, we saw what Walker was made of in the playoffs when he had the backfield to himself. Walker's play priced him out of Seattle and landed him in Kansas City, where Andy Reid's scheme could do wonders for Walker's career.
Reid should have no problem getting Walker into space. With what we saw from Brian Westbrook, Jamaal Charles, and Kareem Hunt in the past, we know Reid is a mastermind with a high-end running back at his disposal. It should be no different with Walker. If healthy, we could see massive numbers from Walker in 2026.
No. 6 - James Cook III, Buffalo Bills
James Cook III has come out of nowhere as a touchdown monster over the past two seasons. It seems like every time Cook receives the ball, he has a chance for a house call. Cook went for a career-best 1,621 rushing yards in 2025. He could feasibly meet or surpass that mark in 2026 as well.
The Bills offense funnels through the running game. As long as the team continues to give Cook solid volume, he will run wild. He is hyper efficient and can exploit even the smallest of holes. With that combination of gifts, a player can have one of those truly magical seasons.
No. 5 - Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens
Henry was once considered to be the best running back in the league based on his pure running ability alone. Henry is not much of a receiver, but he is so dominant as a runner that he affects games in a significant way. He is 32 years old yet has shown no signs of slowing down. In fact, over the last two seasons, Henry has not averaged fewer than 5.2 yards per carry.
In a Baltimore offense built to run the ball, Henry should dominate once again. He has the body to withstand the punishment players take at the running back position as well. He likely has multiple effective seasons ahead of him. However, with a new offensive regime entering the fold in 2026, perhaps Henry can squeak out one more truly special season.
No. 4 - Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts
If Jonathan Taylor had kept up his play over the second half of the 2025 season, he would likely be considered the top running back in the league heading into this season.
At one point in 2025, Taylor was on pace to give himself a realistic chance at breaking the single-season rushing yards record. He could not be stopped. That all came crashing down when the Colts' schedule tightened up, and Daniel Jones got injured.
YOU CAN'T STOP JONATHAN TAYLOR. 83-YARD TD.
ATLvsIND on @NFLNetwork
Also streaming on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/XiL55trl4d
— NFL (@NFL) November 9, 2025
Like the players above him on this list, Taylor is very versatile. He can catch the ball with the best of them, and he is one of the best pure runners in the NFL. With the Colts returning a healthy Jones in 2026, hopefully this offense will stay effective and give Taylor a chance to remain near the top of this list.
No. 3 - Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers
McCaffrey finally started displaying some age in 2025 with slightly less explosiveness and reduced efficiency. However, McCaffrey means too much to this offense and has been too good for too long to not be considered on this list.
Simply put, when healthy, McCaffrey will likely always challenge for this list. His volume in 2025 was worrisome, but the 49ers may try to manage that in 2026 with a healthier offense as a whole. Look for McCaffrey to continue his trend of catching every pass under the sun and scoring touchdowns at an incredibly high clip.
No. 2 - Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions
2026 feels like it could be the year of Gibbs. After spending his first three seasons splitting time with David Montgomery, Gibbs seems poised to be fully unleashed in 2026. The guy is hyper-efficient, averaging 5.3 yards per carry for his career. He is also a touchdown machine, with 49 total touchdowns in just three short years.
Jahmyr Gibbs TD and it's all Lions early
DETvsCHI on FOX/FOX Onehttps://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/1IledziaAb
— NFL (@NFL) January 4, 2026
Could Gibbs receive enough volume to have a truly special season? Is 2,000 yards rushing in the cards? It is unclear exactly how much more work Gibbs will receive, but the Lions hired Drew Petzing as their offensive coordinator, and he has done well with his running schemes in the NFL. Gibbs should run wild no matter what.
No. 1 - Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons
Robinson just had the best season of his three-year career. He could not stop scoring touchdowns and has racked up 26 total touchdowns over the last two seasons. Robinson also accumulated 2,498 total yards in 2026. He was unstoppable, breaking off huge runs that we had not seen in his repertoire in the past.
Heading into Year 4, Robinson has squarely entered his prime. 2025 may not go down as the best season of Robinson's career once his story is complete. This could be a fun one for the 24-year-old.
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