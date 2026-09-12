Will Rome Odunze play for the Chicago Bears in 2026? Will Rome Odunze be healthy enough to play in Week 1? John breaks down the latest Rome Odunze injury news for fantasy football.
Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze (calf) is dealing with yet another injury before the 2026 NFL season even kicks off.
Odunze struggled last season with a foot injury that caused him to miss games multiple times, and seemed to hamper his production.
That injury healed without surgery, but will Odunze play in Week 1? What's his fantasy football outlook for 2026? Let's dive in.Featured Promo: New Novig users get a $25 purchase match (50% discount up to $25) on your first Novig deposit, and a free month of RotoBaller's "Big-4" Premium Pass (NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL) which includes exclusive tools for Betting, Props, DFS and more! CLAIM IT NOW
Will Rome Odunze Play In Week 1?
Odunze has yet to be cleared by team doctors to play through the calf injury he picked up a short time ago in the offseason. It's been reported that this is not related to the foot injury he suffered last season, but we probably won't get good data on whether it's a compensation injury.
We also don't know the details of the calf issue, so it's hard to say whether he'll take the field. In an interview, the third-year pro said he felt good and expressed his belief that he would be ready to go, but we can't be certain if he's being coy or potentially overly optimistic.
Rome Odunze, listed as questionable vs. Panthers: “I doubt I’m questionable… I plan on playing.” pic.twitter.com/N8nMmuqd3l
— Jason Lieser (@JasonLieser) September 11, 2026
He seems to think he's playing, but it may not be up to him in the end. We just don't know yet -- it will depend on how cautious the coaching staff wants to be with him. And we only have one season of head coach Ben Johnson with the Bears, so we don't quite know how conservative they'll be.
When we find out Odunze's status, we'll have some light shed on that tendency.
Rome Odunze 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook
My analysis indicates that fantasy managers should be bearish on Odunze's fantasy outlook for the 2026 season. He was drafted before Johnson got hired as head coach, and the first players that Johnson picked were tight end Colston Loveland and wide receiver Luther Burden III, in the first and second rounds of the 2026 NFL Draft.
My analysis strongly suggests that those picks were made to try to make up for Bears starting quarterback Caleb Williams' inaccuracy on downfield throws. Williams has been one of the worst QBs in the NFL in on-target rate on deep downfield throws.
I noted Colston Loveland's absurd catch radius back in March. It's a perfect fit for Caleb Williams' accuracy issues. Loveland is the ideal target in the intermediate areas of the field on the Bears offense. pic.twitter.com/fspXtKcwew
— JohnJohn Analysis (@JohnJohnalytics) September 1, 2025
Loveland is a huge tight end with outlandishly good route-running skills for his size and a huge catch radius to haul in Williams' inaccurate throws. Burden is a demon after the catch, with elite athleticism and twitchy, sudden movements with the ball in his hands to make defenders whiff on tackles.
Johnson has publicly expressed frustration with Williams' decision to throw the ball deep downfield when shorter routes come open. Odunze doesn't boast the size or catch radius of Loveland or the high-end yards after catch ability Burden possesses, so he could be the odd man out in this offense.
Odunze was once thought of as a sure-fire elite WR in the NFL, but that hasn't come to pass, and with a permanently altered bone structure in his injured foot, could continue to deal with re-injury or compensation injuries. He's a risky low-end WR3 for Week 1 and beyond.
Who Should I Start Tool
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Week 1 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Rome Odunze. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 1.
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Popular Week 1 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 1 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 1 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 1 for Rome Odunze:
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