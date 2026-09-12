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Will Rome Odunze Play in Week 1? Fantasy Football Injury Update

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Rome Odunze - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injuries

Will Rome Odunze play for the Chicago Bears in 2026? Will Rome Odunze be healthy enough to play in Week 1? John breaks down the latest Rome Odunze injury news for fantasy football.

In This Article hide
Will Rome Odunze Play In Week 1?
Rome Odunze 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 1 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze (calf) is dealing with yet another injury before the 2026 NFL season even kicks off.

Odunze struggled last season with a foot injury that caused him to miss games multiple times, and seemed to hamper his production.

That injury healed without surgery, but will Odunze play in Week 1? What's his fantasy football outlook for 2026? Let's dive in.

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Will Rome Odunze Play In Week 1?

Odunze has yet to be cleared by team doctors to play through the calf injury he picked up a short time ago in the offseason. It's been reported that this is not related to the foot injury he suffered last season, but we probably won't get good data on whether it's a compensation injury.

We also don't know the details of the calf issue, so it's hard to say whether he'll take the field. In an interview, the third-year pro said he felt good and expressed his belief that he would be ready to go, but we can't be certain if he's being coy or potentially overly optimistic.

He seems to think he's playing, but it may not be up to him in the end. We just don't know yet -- it will depend on how cautious the coaching staff wants to be with him. And we only have one season of head coach Ben Johnson with the Bears, so we don't quite know how conservative they'll be.

When we find out Odunze's status, we'll have some light shed on that tendency.

 

Rome Odunze 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

My analysis indicates that fantasy managers should be bearish on Odunze's fantasy outlook for the 2026 season. He was drafted before Johnson got hired as head coach, and the first players that Johnson picked were tight end Colston Loveland and wide receiver Luther Burden III, in the first and second rounds of the 2026 NFL Draft.

My analysis strongly suggests that those picks were made to try to make up for Bears starting quarterback Caleb Williams' inaccuracy on downfield throws. Williams has been one of the worst QBs in the NFL in on-target rate on deep downfield throws.

Loveland is a huge tight end with outlandishly good route-running skills for his size and a huge catch radius to haul in Williams' inaccurate throws. Burden is a demon after the catch, with elite athleticism and twitchy, sudden movements with the ball in his hands to make defenders whiff on tackles.

Johnson has publicly expressed frustration with Williams' decision to throw the ball deep downfield when shorter routes come open. Odunze doesn't boast the size or catch radius of Loveland or the high-end yards after catch ability Burden possesses, so he could be the odd man out in this offense.

Odunze was once thought of as a sure-fire elite WR in the NFL, but that hasn't come to pass, and with a permanently altered bone structure in his injured foot, could continue to deal with re-injury or compensation injuries. He's a risky low-end WR3 for Week 1 and beyond.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

You can also see the Who Should I Start tool here.

Week 1 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Rome Odunze. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 1.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, players news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do, is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 1 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 1 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 1 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 1 for Rome Odunze:

Rome Odunze
vs
Parker Washington
Rome Odunze
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Rico Dowdle
Rome Odunze
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Chris Godwin Jr.
Rome Odunze
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Tony Pollard
Rome Odunze
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Colston Loveland
Rome Odunze
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Jeremiyah Love
Rome Odunze
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J.K. Dobbins
Rome Odunze
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Rome Odunze
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Bhayshul Tuten
Rome Odunze
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Tyler Warren
Rome Odunze
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Luther Burden III
Rome Odunze
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Jayden Reed
Rome Odunze
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Rome Odunze
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Josh Downs
Rome Odunze
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Malik Nabers
Rome Odunze
vs
DJ Moore
Rome Odunze
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Mike Evans
Rome Odunze
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Sam Laporta
Rome Odunze
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Rome Odunze
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Rome Odunze
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Tetairoa McMillan
Rome Odunze
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Jadarian Price
Rome Odunze
vs
Christian Watson
Rome Odunze
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Tucker Kraft
Rome Odunze
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Emeka Egbuka
Rome Odunze
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DK Metcalf
Rome Odunze
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Jaylen Waddle
Rome Odunze
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Michael Pittman Jr.
Rome Odunze
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Jaylen Warren
Rome Odunze
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Chuba Hubbard
Rome Odunze
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David Montgomery
Rome Odunze
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Jonathon Brooks
Rome Odunze
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Davante Adams
Rome Odunze
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Harold Fannin Jr.
Rome Odunze
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A.J. Brown
Rome Odunze
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Carnell Tate
Rome Odunze
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Ladd McConkey
Rome Odunze
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Dallas Goedert
Rome Odunze
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Jameson Williams
Rome Odunze
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Jordan Mason
Rome Odunze
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Garrett Wilson
Rome Odunze
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Courtland Sutton
Rome Odunze
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Bucky Irving
Rome Odunze
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Rachaad White
Rome Odunze
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Rashee Rice
Rome Odunze
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Quentin Johnston
Rome Odunze
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Cam Skattebo
Rome Odunze
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Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Rome Odunze
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Trey McBride
Rome Odunze
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Travis Kelce
Rome Odunze
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Rhamondre Stevenson
Rome Odunze
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Kenneth Gainwell
Rome Odunze
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Kyren Williams
Rome Odunze
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Blake Corum
Rome Odunze
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Drake London
Rome Odunze
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Jordan Addison
Rome Odunze
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Breece Hall
Rome Odunze
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Tre Tucker
Rome Odunze
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Zay Flowers
Rome Odunze
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Michael Wilson
Rome Odunze
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Travis Etienne Jr.
Rome Odunze
vs
Stefon Diggs
Rome Odunze
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D'Andre Swift
Rome Odunze
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Rome Odunze
vs
Tee Higgins
Rome Odunze
vs
Juwan Johnson
Rome Odunze
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Devonta Smith
Rome Odunze
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Wan'dale Robinson
Rome Odunze
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Ashton Jeanty
Rome Odunze
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Jakobi Meyers
Rome Odunze
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Justin Jefferson
Rome Odunze
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Jalen Coker
Rome Odunze
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George Pickens
Rome Odunze
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Rome Odunze
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Nico Collins
Rome Odunze
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Khalil Shakir
Rome Odunze
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Chris Olave
Rome Odunze
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Michael Mayer
Rome Odunze
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Kenneth Walker III
Rome Odunze
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Aaron Jones Sr.
Rome Odunze
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James Cook III
Rome Odunze
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Kyle Pitts Sr.
Rome Odunze
vs
Derrick Henry
Rome Odunze
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Romeo Doubs
Rome Odunze
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Javonte Williams
Rome Odunze
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Deebo Samuel Sr.
Rome Odunze
vs
Omarion Hampton
Rome Odunze
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Rashid Shaheed
Rome Odunze
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CeeDee Lamb
Rome Odunze
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Alec Pierce
Rome Odunze
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Saquon Barkley
Rome Odunze
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Mark Andrews
Rome Odunze
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De'Von Achane
Rome Odunze
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Tyjae Spears
Rome Odunze
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Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Rome Odunze
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Isaiah Likely
Rome Odunze
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Chase Brown
Rome Odunze
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George Holani
Rome Odunze
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Jonathan Taylor
Rome Odunze
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Xavier Worthy
Rome Odunze
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Amon-Ra St. Brown
Rome Odunze
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Matthew Golden
Rome Odunze
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Puka Nacua
Rome Odunze
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Jake Ferguson
Rome Odunze
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Rome Odunze
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Dalton Kincaid
Rome Odunze
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Bijan Robinson
Rome Odunze
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De'Zhaun Stribling
Rome Odunze
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Ja'Marr Chase
Rome Odunze
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Keenan Allen
Rome Odunze
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Jahmyr Gibbs
Rome Odunze
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George Kittle
Rome Odunze
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Kyle Monangai
Rome Odunze
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Devaughn Vele
Rome Odunze
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Mike Washington Jr.
Rome Odunze
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Hunter Henry
Rome Odunze
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Kayshon Boutte
Rome Odunze
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KC Concepcion
Rome Odunze
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Cooper Kupp
Rome Odunze
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Brenton Strange
Rome Odunze
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Ryan Flournoy
Rome Odunze
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Jalen Nailor
Rome Odunze
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RJ Harvey
Rome Odunze
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Adonai Mitchell
Rome Odunze
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Woody Marks
Rome Odunze
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Dylan Sampson
Rome Odunze
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Tyler Allgeier
Rome Odunze
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Dalton Schultz
Rome Odunze
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Rashod Bateman
Rome Odunze
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Dontayvion Wicks
Rome Odunze
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T.J. Hockenson
Rome Odunze
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Cade Otton
Rome Odunze
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Tank Bigsby
Rome Odunze
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Caleb Douglas
Rome Odunze
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Makai Lemon
Rome Odunze
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Jauan Jennings
Rome Odunze
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Terrance Ferguson
Rome Odunze
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Malachi Fields
Rome Odunze
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Brian Robinson Jr.
Rome Odunze
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Chris Brooks
Rome Odunze
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Denzel Boston
Rome Odunze
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AJ Barner
Rome Odunze
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Keaton Mitchell
Rome Odunze
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Malik Washington
Rome Odunze
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Tre Harris
Rome Odunze
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Pat Freiermuth
Rome Odunze
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Chris Bell
Rome Odunze
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Mike Gesicki
Rome Odunze
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Pat Bryant
Rome Odunze
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Chig Okonkwo
Rome Odunze
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Samaje Perine
Rome Odunze
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Colby Parkinson
Rome Odunze
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Isaac TeSlaa
Rome Odunze
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Ted Hurst
Rome Odunze
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Gunnar Helm
Rome Odunze
vs
Jerry Jeudy
Rome Odunze
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Ja'Kobi Lane
Rome Odunze
vs
Justice Hill
Rome Odunze
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Evan Engram
Rome Odunze
vs
Greg Dulcich
Rome Odunze
vs
Calvin Ridley
Rome Odunze
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Demario Douglas
Rome Odunze
vs
Andrei Iosivas
Rome Odunze
vs
Braelon Allen
Rome Odunze
vs
Darren Waller
Rome Odunze
vs
Tyquan Thornton
Rome Odunze
vs
Jaylin Noel
Rome Odunze
vs
Troy Franklin
Rome Odunze
vs
Emmett Johnson
Rome Odunze
vs
Kimani Vidal
Rome Odunze
vs
Jack Bech
Rome Odunze
vs
Charlie Kolar
Rome Odunze
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Corey Kiner
Rome Odunze
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Germie Bernard
Rome Odunze
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Jaylen Wright
Rome Odunze
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Omar Cooper Jr.
Rome Odunze
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Oronde Gadsden II
Rome Odunze
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Darnell Washington
Rome Odunze
vs
Antonio Williams
Rome Odunze
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Cyrus Allen
Rome Odunze
vs
Xavier Legette
Rome Odunze
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Jahan Dotson
Rome Odunze
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Kenyon Sadiq
Rome Odunze
vs
Jacob Saylors
Rome Odunze
vs
Darnell Mooney
Rome Odunze
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Rome Odunze
vs
Zachariah Branch
Rome Odunze
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Najee Harris
Rome Odunze
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Bryce Lance
Rome Odunze
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Cole Kmet
Rome Odunze
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David Njoku
Rome Odunze
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Travis Hunter
Rome Odunze
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Noah Fant
Rome Odunze
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Keon Coleman
Rome Odunze
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Mack Hollins
Rome Odunze
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Kyle Williams
Rome Odunze
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Jonah Coleman
Rome Odunze
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Odell Beckham Jr.
Rome Odunze
vs
Kyle Juszczyk
Rome Odunze
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Alvin Kamara
Rome Odunze
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Xavier Hutchinson
Rome Odunze
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Kaelon Black
Rome Odunze
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Brenen Thompson
Rome Odunze
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Zavion Thomas
Rome Odunze
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Ty Johnson
Rome Odunze
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Emari Demercado
Rome Odunze
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KaVontae Turpin
Rome Odunze
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Theo Johnson
Rome Odunze
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Tyler Higbee
Rome Odunze
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Elijah Arroyo
Rome Odunze
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Mason Taylor
Rome Odunze
vs
Demarcus Robinson
Rome Odunze
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Elic Ayomanor
Rome Odunze
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Jake Tonges
Rome Odunze
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Treylon Burks
Rome Odunze
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Joshua Palmer
Rome Odunze
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Marquise Brown
Rome Odunze
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Rome Odunze
vs
Marvin Mims Jr.
Rome Odunze
vs
Jalen Tolbert
Rome Odunze
vs
Malik Benson
Rome Odunze
vs
Ja'Tavion Sanders
Rome Odunze
vs
Dawson Knox
Rome Odunze
vs
Erick All Jr.
Rome Odunze
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Rome Odunze
vs
Sione Vaki
Rome Odunze
vs
Matthew Hibner
Rome Odunze
vs
Elijah Sarratt
Rome Odunze
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Olamide Zaccheaus
Rome Odunze
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Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Rome Odunze
vs
Daniel Bellinger
Rome Odunze
vs
Ray Davis
Rome Odunze
vs
Hunter Luepke
Rome Odunze
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Jonnu Smith
Rome Odunze
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Roman Wilson
Rome Odunze
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Noah Gray
Rome Odunze
vs
Chimere Dike
Rome Odunze
vs
Josh Oliver
Rome Odunze
vs
Audric Estime
Rome Odunze
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Eli Raridon
Rome Odunze
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Skyler Bell
Rome Odunze
vs
Austin Hooper
Rome Odunze
vs
Rasheen Ali
Rome Odunze
vs
Devin Singletary
Rome Odunze
vs
Luke Schoonmaker
Rome Odunze
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Jordan Whittington
Rome Odunze
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Tyler Conklin
Rome Odunze
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Oscar Delp
Rome Odunze
vs
Brock Wright
Rome Odunze
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Isaiah Williams
Rome Odunze
vs
Seth McGowan
Rome Odunze
vs
Ian Thomas
Rome Odunze
vs
Ashton Dulin
Rome Odunze
vs
Elijah Higgins
Rome Odunze
vs
Marlin Klein
Rome Odunze
vs
Tai Felton
Rome Odunze
vs
Foster Moreau
Rome Odunze
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Drew Sample
Rome Odunze
vs
Isaiah Davis
Rome Odunze
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Luke McCaffrey
Rome Odunze
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John Bates
Rome Odunze
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Ollie Gordon II
Rome Odunze
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Montorie Foster Jr.
Rome Odunze
vs
Brashard Smith
Rome Odunze
vs
Nicholas Singleton
Rome Odunze
vs
LeQuint Allen Jr.
Rome Odunze
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Jahdae Walker
Rome Odunze
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Tommy Tremble
Rome Odunze
vs
Xavier Smith
Rome Odunze
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Kendre Miller
Rome Odunze
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Mo Alie-Cox
Rome Odunze
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Israel Abanikanda
Rome Odunze
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Josh Williams
Rome Odunze
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Lan Larison
Rome Odunze
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Kaytron Allen
Rome Odunze
vs
Demond Claiborne
Rome Odunze
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Adam Trautman
Rome Odunze
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Konata Mumpfield
Rome Odunze
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Roschon Johnson
Rome Odunze
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Nate Boerkircher
Rome Odunze
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Tanner Hudson
Rome Odunze
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Jackson Hawes
Rome Odunze
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Eli Stowers
Rome Odunze
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Dylan Laube
Rome Odunze
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Davis Allen
Rome Odunze
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Luke Farrell
Rome Odunze
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Tanner Koziol
Rome Odunze
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Bam Knight
Rome Odunze
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Jacob Cowing
Rome Odunze
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Colbie Young
Rome Odunze
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Kalif Raymond
Rome Odunze
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DJ Giddens
Rome Odunze
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Jimmy Horn Jr.
Rome Odunze
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Darius Cooper
Rome Odunze
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Jaylin Lane
Rome Odunze
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Will Shipley
Rome Odunze
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Lamar Jackson
Rome Odunze
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Joe Burrow
Rome Odunze
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Josh Allen
Rome Odunze
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Justin Herbert
Rome Odunze
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Jalen Hurts
Rome Odunze
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Dak Prescott
Rome Odunze
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Trevor Lawrence
Rome Odunze
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Baker Mayfield
Rome Odunze
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Caleb Williams
Rome Odunze
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Jared Goff
Rome Odunze
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Jaxson Dart
Rome Odunze
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Jayden Daniels
Rome Odunze
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Matthew Stafford
Rome Odunze
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Brock Purdy
Rome Odunze
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Kyler Murray
Rome Odunze
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Drake Maye
Rome Odunze
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Tyler Shough
Rome Odunze
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Jordan Love
Rome Odunze
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Malik Willis
Rome Odunze
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Bo Nix
Rome Odunze
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Patrick Mahomes II
Rome Odunze
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C.J. Stroud
Rome Odunze
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Daniel Jones
Rome Odunze
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Sam Darnold
Rome Odunze
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Jacoby Brissett
Rome Odunze
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Bryce Young
Rome Odunze
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Cam Ward
Rome Odunze
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Aaron Rodgers
Rome Odunze
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Kirk Cousins
Rome Odunze
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Geno Smith
Rome Odunze
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Cooper Rush
Rome Odunze
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Deshaun Watson
Rome Odunze
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Jacksonville Jaguars
Rome Odunze
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Los Angeles Chargers
Rome Odunze
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Pittsburgh Steelers
Rome Odunze
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Baltimore Ravens
Rome Odunze
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Philadelphia Eagles
Rome Odunze
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Tennessee Titans
Rome Odunze
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Seattle Seahawks
Rome Odunze
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Denver Broncos
Rome Odunze
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Miami Dolphins
Rome Odunze
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New York Jets
Rome Odunze
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Los Angeles Rams
Rome Odunze
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Chicago Bears
Rome Odunze
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Houston Texans
Rome Odunze
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Buffalo Bills
Rome Odunze
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Green Bay Packers
Rome Odunze
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Las Vegas Raiders
Rome Odunze
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Minnesota Vikings
Rome Odunze
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Detroit Lions
Rome Odunze
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Kansas City Chiefs
Rome Odunze
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Dallas Cowboys
Rome Odunze
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New England Patriots
Rome Odunze
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Atlanta Falcons
Rome Odunze
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Cleveland Browns
Rome Odunze
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New York Giants
Rome Odunze
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Indianapolis Colts
Rome Odunze
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Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Rome Odunze
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Cincinnati Bengals
Rome Odunze
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San Francisco 49ers
Rome Odunze
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Arizona Cardinals
Rome Odunze
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Carolina Panthers
Rome Odunze
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New Orleans Saints
Rome Odunze
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Washington Commanders
Rome Odunze
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Brandon Aubrey
Rome Odunze
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Cameron Dicker
Rome Odunze
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Jake Bates
Rome Odunze
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Cam Little
Rome Odunze
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Tyler Loop
Rome Odunze
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Evan McPherson
Rome Odunze
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Harrison Mevis
Rome Odunze
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Chase McLaughlin
Rome Odunze
vs
Cairo Santos
Rome Odunze
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Rome Odunze
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Jason Myers
Rome Odunze
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Will Reichard
Rome Odunze
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Eddy Pineiro
Rome Odunze
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Chris Boswell
Rome Odunze
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Spencer Shrader
Rome Odunze
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Jake Elliott
Rome Odunze
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Trey Smack
Rome Odunze
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Wil Lutz
Rome Odunze
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Daniel Carlson
Rome Odunze
vs
Tyler Bass
Rome Odunze
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Harrison Butker
Rome Odunze
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Andy Borregales
Rome Odunze
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Riley Patterson
Rome Odunze
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Joey Slye
Rome Odunze
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Matt Gay
Rome Odunze
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Ryan Fitzgerald
Rome Odunze
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Nick Folk
Rome Odunze
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Drew Stevens
Rome Odunze
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Chad Ryland
Rome Odunze
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Dominic Zvada
Rome Odunze
vs
Blake Grupe

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Lincoln Kienholz Posts Huge Performance in Week 2
Zach Edey

Eyeing Full Health for Opening Night
CFB

Daymion Sanford a Game-Time Decision in Week 2
New York Knicks

Knicks Show Interest in Tony Bradley
Malik Nabers

Medically Cleared to Play, Remains Game-Time Decision
CFB

Keyjuan Brown Injured in Week 2 Win
Atlanta Hawks

Hawks Waive Lamont Butler
CFB

AK Dear, Michael Carroll Out in Week 2 with Injuries
Rome Odunze

Not Yet Medically Cleared to Play in Week 1
Sergio de Larrea

Sergio De Larrea Pushes for Backup Role
Atlanta Hawks

Devin Carter Floated as Knicks' Guard Insurance
Malik Davis

to Undergo Hip Surgery
Atlanta Hawks

Devin Carter Could Land in Boston
Walker Kessler

Pegged as Worth the Lakers' Price
Atlanta Hawks

Hawks Waive Devin Carter
Khaman Maluach

in Line for Bigger Role
Mark Williams

Undergoes Shoulder Surgery, Out Several Months
Alvin Kamara

Not Expected to Have a Big Role in Week 1
Byron Buxton

to Undergo Season-Ending Hip Surgery
Freddie Freeman

Won't Return on Friday
Yordan Alvarez

Out With Ankle Injury
Zay Flowers

Officially Cleared to Play in Week 1
Jeremiyah Love

Officially Listed as Questionable to Play in Week 1
Ashton Jeanty

Off the Injury Report, Good to Go for Week 1
Breece Hall

Cleared to Play in Week 1
CFB

Duane Thomas Jr. a Game-Time Decision for Week 2
CFB

Hank Brown to Start Against Iowa State
D'Andre Swift

Lands Three-Year Extension
Alec Pierce

Set to Play in Week 1
Brock Bowers

Raiders Won't Commit to Brock Bowers' Return Timeline
CFB

Mike Matthews Holds Upside in Week 2
CFB

Koby Howard Has Limitless Ceiling in Week 2
CFB

Anthony Colandrea Gearing Up for Big Week 2
CFB

Makhi Frazier Sees Opportunity in Week 2
CFB

Kyle Parker to Miss Second Straight Game
CFB

Qua Russaw to Debut at Texas
CFB

Arizona Adds Ismail Mahdi, Max Harris to Roster
San Francisco 49ers

49ers Signed Kyle Shanahan to Extension in the Offseason
Jeremiyah Love

Cardinals Expect Jeremiyah Love to be a Game-Time Decision on Sunday
Tua Tagovailoa

Ruled Out for Sunday
Dansby Swanson

Cubs Planning to Activate Dansby Swanson Next Weekend
Jalen McMillan

Considered Doubtful for Season Opener
MMA

Jose Delgado Set To Headline Noche UFC 4 Card
Jonathon Brooks

Set to Play in Week 1
A.J. Brown

Patriots Placing A.J. Brown on Injured Reserve
Emeka Egbuka

Cleared to Play in Week 1
Jean Silva

Set For Noche UFC 4 Main Event
Joseph Morales

Set For Noche UFC 4 Co-Main Event
Tee Higgins

Cleared for Week 1 Against Tampa
Brandon Moreno

Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Tommy McMillen

Returns At Noche UFC 4
Marwan Rahiki

Set For His Third UFC Fight
Alexa Grasso

An Underdog At Noche UFC 4
Manon Fiorot

A Favorite At Noche UFC 4
CBJ

Gustav Nyquist Skating With Blue Jackets
CAR

Mike Reilly Signs Two-Way Deal With Hurricanes
Jalen Williams

Tries to Reclaim All-NBA Form
Jonathan Huberdeau

Will Miss Start of Season
Trae Young

Healthy and Motivated Ahead of Camp
Auston Matthews

Looking "Amazing" in Pre-Camp Skates
Jaren Jackson Jr.

Steps Into Bigger Frontcourt Role
Kevin Fiala

to Miss Start of Training Camp
Atlanta Hawks

Hawks Sign Lamont Butler
Braeden Bowman

Inks Six-Year Extension With Golden Knights
Atlanta Hawks

Hawks Waive Keyshawn Bryant
Luka Dončić

Luka Doncic Healthy Heading Into Training Camp
Joel Embiid

Enters Camp with Health Optimism
Julius Randle

Sees Clean Fit in Brooklyn
Steven Adams

Eyes Healthy Start with Rockets
Walker Kessler

Enters First Lakers Season Fully Healthy
Corbin Carroll

to Return to the Lineup on Friday
Jacob deGrom

Strikes Out 12 But Gets No-Decision on Thursday
Braxton Ashcraft

Lands on Injured List With Arm Discomfort
Freddie Freeman

Not a Candidate to Land on Injured List
Tyrese Haliburton

May Be Eased in Early by Pacers
Samuel Honzek

Ready for Training Camp
Gustav Forsling

Participating in Informal Skates
Damon Severson

"Ready to Roll"
EDM

Alex Formenton Signs One-Year Deal With Oilers
ANA

Ducks Place Chris Kreider on Unconditional Waivers
Adam Fantilli

Blue Jackets "100 Percent" Confident Adam Fantilli Deal Gets Done
Shohei Ohtani

to be Placed on Injured List
Josue De Paula

Dodgers Calling Up Top Prospect Josue De Paula
Freddie Freeman

Out of Dodgers Lineup on Wednesday Due to Knee Issue
Shohei Ohtani

Out of Dodgers Lineup on Wednesday, IL Stint "On the Table"
Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Going on Injured List With Sprained Thumb
Corbin Carroll

Out With Back Injury, to Undergo Testing
NAS

Tyson Jost Agrees to Tryout Deal With Predators
Ilya Samsonov

Joins Sharks on One-Year, Two-Way Deal
Artem Zub

Senators Expect Artem Zub to Be Ready for Training Camp
Thatcher Demko

Remains Without Timeline for Return
Simon Edvinsson

Ready to Participate in Red Wings Camp Without Contract
Fraser Minten

Signs Seven-Year Extension With Bruins
Connor Bedard

Recovery on Track
Aaron Judge

Hitting Third, Starting in Right Field in Return
Garrett Crochet

Could be Ready for First Round of Playoffs
Shohei Ohtani

"Unlikely" to Pitch Again This Year
Aaron Judge

to be Eased in
Aaron Judge

Yankees Reinstate Aaron Judge From the Injured List on Monday
Corbin Burnes

Confirmed to Make his Return on Tuesday
Christopher Bell

Starts The Chase With First 2026 Victory at Darlington
Ty Gibbs

Finishes as the Runner-Up at Darlington After Early Struggles
Tyler Reddick

Places Third at Darlington With A Strong Points Day
Kyle Larson

Falls to Fifth at Darlington After Competing for the Win
Denny Hamlin

Maintains the Championship Lead After Darlington Struggles
Salahdine Parnasse

Victorious In His UFC Debut
Dan Hooker

Suffers Third Consecutive Loss
Farés Ziam

Fares Ziam Suffers First-Round Knockout Loss
Axel Sola

Scores First-Round Knockout Win
Nursulton Ruziboev

Drops Decision At UFC Paris
Michael Page

Wins Last Fight On His UFC Contract
Punahele Soriano

Dominated At UFC Paris
Daniil Donchenko

Remains Unbeaten In The UFC
Chase Elliott

Should DFS Players Roster Chase Elliott at Darlington?
Ty Gibbs

May have A Big DFS Performance at Darlington
Chris Buescher

Is Chris Buescher a Must-Start DFS Option for Darlington Lineups?
Brad Keselowski

Could Brad Keselowski be A Sneaky Play for Darlington Lineups?
Ross Chastain

Presents Favorable Upside for Darlington DFS Lineups
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