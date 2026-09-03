RotoBaller's updated wide receiver fantasy football rankings for Week 1 of the 2026 season. Set winning fantasy lineups with our Week 1 WR rankings for fantasy football leagues.
Hey RotoBallers! Week 1 is just days away, which means it's almost time to set our first lineups of the season. Below, we will provide you with our updated Week 1 wide receiver rankings.
Let's take a look at where wide receivers such as Parker Washington, Tee Higgins, Stefon Diggs, Romeo Doubs, and more sit in our rankings. Dive into the rankings below to find out.
Our RB fantasy football rankings for Week 1 are assembled by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will find a summary of this week's important RB fantasy football news. There are always critical injuries and updates to track, so check back until kickoff.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Week 1 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings
Rankings are updated until kickoff. Be sure to bookmark our weekly PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and Standard rankings.
Fantasy Football Running Back News, Outlooks
Khalil Shakir, Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir (undisclosed) has missed practice time recently with an undisclosed injury, but there is optimism that he will be available for the Week 1 regular-season opener on Sunday, Sept. 13, against the Houston Texans, sources told Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports. The Bills are being cautious with him. The 26-year-old former fifth-rounder from Boise State has yet to practice with the rest of the team this week, but if his injury is not serious, he should return to the field next week and be ready to go against Houston next Sunday.
Going into his fifth year in the NFL, Shakir shouldn't be treated as much more than a WR4/flex with limited upside in Buffalo's offense after the Bills added DJ Moore in an offseason trade with the Chicago Bears. Shakir had career highs across the board in 2024 with 76 catches, 821 receiving yards, and four touchdowns in 15 games, but he fell back down to 72 catches, 719 yards, and four TDs in 16 games in 2025.
The addition of Moore makes it unlikely that Shakir will improve on his career numbers from 2024.
Matthew Golden, Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Matthew Golden is set for a larger role in the Packers' offense this season and could be a late-round sleeper with true breakout potential. Last year, as a rookie, the first-round pick from Texas totaled 29 catches for 361 receiving yards. He scored his first NFL touchdown in the team's playoff game against the Bears, finishing with four catches for 84 yards and a score.
After inconsistent playing time, Golden is locked into a top-three role on the Packers for this year after the team traded Dontayvion Wicks to the Eagles and watched Romeo Doubs sign with the Patriots as a free agent. Golden should be locked into three-wide sets alongside Jayden Reed and Christian Watson. As an outside threat with breakaway speed, Golden could be a big-play-reliant starting option in deep leagues based on his more consistent role.
He's ranked as RotoBaller's No. 44 WR in PPR leagues, and he's a solid late-round option to consider as you build depth into your receiving corps. The first-round pick has plenty of upside, even though he remains unproven, and he is therefore a high-risk, high-reward sleeper to target.
KC Concepcion, Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns wide receiver KC Concepcion said he's looking forward to carrying his strong play in training camp over into the regular season, Chris Easterling reports. Concepcion only made one preseason appearance, but he looked good during that contest versus the Chicago Bears.
He hauled in three receptions for 27 yards and scored a 14-yard rushing touchdown. It sounds like Concepcion has earned enough trust from his coaches to be an immediate impact player in Cleveland. He currently has an ADP of 120.2, but has the potential to be a top-35 player at his position.
Chris Godwin Jr., Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht praised wide receiver Chris Godwin Jr. for his consistency and leadership, Brianna Dix reports. On Monday, Licht talked about how consistent Godwin has been for Tampa Bay and even called him Mr. Clutch. Before his fibula injury, Godwin was a top-20 player at his position. He recorded three straight 1,000-yard campaigns before suffering his injury during the 2024 season.
Now, Godwin is fully healthy heading into the 2026 season and should serve as a top target in the Bucs' passing attack. Both Emeka Egbuka (toe) and Jalen McMillan (knee) are banged up right now, so Godwin could be leaned on heavily early in the season.
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 1 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Ladd McConkey, Christian Watson, Mike Evans, Jameson Williams, Terry McLaurin, Rome Odunze, Parker Washington, Tetairoa McMillan, DJ Moore, Marvin Harrison Jr., Jayden Reed. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 1.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 1 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 1 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 1 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 1 for Ladd McConkey, Christian Watson, Mike Evans, Jameson Williams, Terry McLaurin, Rome Odunze, Parker Washington, Tetairoa McMillan, DJ Moore, Marvin Harrison Jr., Jayden Reed:
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Check out all of RotoBaller's fantasy football rankings. Staff rankings are updated regularly for all positions and include standard formats, PPR scoring, tiered rankings and dynasty leagues.