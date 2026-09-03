👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE SUMMER
X
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

Updated Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings for Week 1 (2026)

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
Tee Higgins - Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks

RotoBaller's updated wide receiver fantasy football rankings for Week 1 of the 2026 season. Set winning fantasy lineups with our Week 1 WR rankings for fantasy football leagues.

In This Article hide
Week 1 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings
Fantasy Football Running Back News, Outlooks
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 1 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Hey RotoBallers! Week 1 is just days away, which means it's almost time to set our first lineups of the season. Below, we will provide you with our updated Week 1 wide receiver rankings.

Let's take a look at where wide receivers such as Parker Washington, Tee Higgins, Stefon Diggs, Romeo Doubs, and more sit in our rankings. Dive into the rankings below to find out.

Our RB fantasy football rankings for Week 1 are assembled by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will find a summary of this week's important RB fantasy football news. There are always critical injuries and updates to track, so check back until kickoff.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries

 

Week 1 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings

Rankings are updated until kickoff. Be sure to bookmark our weekly PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and Standard rankings.

Tier Rank Player Name Pos
1 1 Ja'Marr Chase WR
1 2 Puka Nacua WR
2 3 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR
2 4 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR
2 5 CeeDee Lamb WR
3 6 Chris Olave WR
3 7 Nico Collins WR
3 8 Tee Higgins WR
4 9 DeVonta Smith WR
4 10 George Pickens WR
4 11 Justin Jefferson WR
4 12 Drake London WR
4 13 Zay Flowers WR
4 14 Emeka Egbuka WR
5 15 Rashee Rice WR
5 16 Malik Nabers WR
5 17 A.J. Brown WR
5 18 Garrett Wilson WR
5 19 Jaylen Waddle WR
5 20 Davante Adams WR
5 21 Ladd McConkey WR
5 22 Christian Watson WR
5 23 Mike Evans WR
5 24 Jameson Williams WR
5 25 Terry McLaurin WR
6 26 Rome Odunze WR
6 27 Parker Washington WR
6 28 Tetairoa McMillan WR
6 29 DJ Moore WR
6 30 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR
7 31 Jayden Reed WR
7 32 Chris Godwin Jr. WR
7 33 Luther Burden III WR
7 34 Josh Downs WR
7 35 Michael Pittman Jr. WR
7 36 Courtland Sutton WR
7 37 Jalen Coker WR
7 38 DK Metcalf WR
7 39 Carnell Tate WR
8 40 Deebo Samuel Sr. WR
8 41 Michael Wilson WR
8 42 Quentin Johnston WR
8 43 Brian Thomas Jr. WR
8 44 Jordan Addison WR
8 45 Stefon Diggs WR
8 46 Jakobi Meyers WR
8 47 Xavier Worthy WR
8 48 Romeo Doubs WR
8 49 Matthew Golden WR
8 50 Wan'Dale Robinson WR
9 51 Khalil Shakir WR
9 52 Ryan Flournoy WR
9 53 De'Zhaun Stribling WR
9 54 Kayshon Boutte WR
9 55 Alec Pierce WR
9 56 Jalen Nailor WR
9 57 Tre Tucker WR
9 58 Rashid Shaheed WR
9 59 Devaughn Vele WR
10 60 Jalen McMillan WR
10 61 KC Concepcion WR
10 62 Adonai Mitchell WR
10 63 Dontayvion Wicks WR
10 64 Rashod Bateman WR
10 65 Jauan Jennings WR
10 66 Denzel Boston WR
10 67 Keenan Allen WR
10 68 Makai Lemon WR
10 69 Malik Washington WR
11 70 Pat Bryant WR
11 71 Jaylin Noel WR
11 72 Jerry Jeudy WR
11 73 Isaac TeSlaa WR
11 74 Ja'Kobi Lane WR
11 75 Darius Slayton WR
11 76 Calvin Ridley WR
11 77 Cooper Kupp WR
11 78 Andrei Iosivas WR
11 79 Omar Cooper Jr. WR
11 80 Tre Harris WR
11 81 Malachi Fields WR
12 82 Cyrus Allen WR
12 83 Elic Ayomanor WR
12 84 Caleb Douglas WR
12 85 Greg Dortch WR
12 86 Tyquan Thornton WR
12 87 Germie Bernard WR
12 88 Antonio Williams WR
12 89 Zachariah Branch WR
12 90 Treylon Burks WR
12 91 Marquise Brown WR
12 92 Ted Hurst WR
12 93 Darnell Mooney WR
12 94 KaVontae Turpin WR
12 95 Travis Hunter WR
12 96 Xavier Legette WR
12 97 Troy Franklin WR
12 98 Keon Coleman WR
12 99 Bryce Lance WR
13 100 Xavier Hutchinson WR
13 101 Marvin Mims Jr. WR
13 102 Jalen Tolbert WR
13 103 Elijah Sarratt WR
13 104 Kendrick Bourne WR
13 105 Tez Johnson WR
13 106 Jack Bech WR
13 107 Demarcus Robinson WR
13 108 Chimere Dike WR
13 109 Skyler Bell WR
13 110 Ashton Dulin WR
13 111 Jahan Dotson WR
13 112 Joshua Palmer WR
14 113 Odell Beckham Jr. WR
14 114 Darius Cooper WR
14 115 Olamide Zaccheaus WR
14 116 DeMario Douglas WR
14 117 Jordan Whittington WR
14 118 Kalif Raymond WR
14 119 Jaylin Lane WR
14 120 Tutu Atwell WR
14 121 Mack Hollins WR
14 122 Dyami Brown WR
15 123 Kyle Williams WR
15 124 Zavion Thomas WR
15 125 Barion Brown WR
15 126 Konata Mumpfield WR
15 127 Jacob Cowing WR

 

Fantasy Football Running Back News, Outlooks

Khalil Shakir, Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir (undisclosed) has missed practice time recently with an undisclosed injury, but there is optimism that he will be available for the Week 1 regular-season opener on Sunday, Sept. 13, against the Houston Texans, sources told Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports. The Bills are being cautious with him. The 26-year-old former fifth-rounder from Boise State has yet to practice with the rest of the team this week, but if his injury is not serious, he should return to the field next week and be ready to go against Houston next Sunday.

Going into his fifth year in the NFL, Shakir shouldn't be treated as much more than a WR4/flex with limited upside in Buffalo's offense after the Bills added DJ Moore in an offseason trade with the Chicago Bears. Shakir had career highs across the board in 2024 with 76 catches, 821 receiving yards, and four touchdowns in 15 games, but he fell back down to 72 catches, 719 yards, and four TDs in 16 games in 2025.

The addition of Moore makes it unlikely that Shakir will improve on his career numbers from 2024.

Matthew Golden, Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Matthew Golden is set for a larger role in the Packers' offense this season and could be a late-round sleeper with true breakout potential. Last year, as a rookie, the first-round pick from Texas totaled 29 catches for 361 receiving yards. He scored his first NFL touchdown in the team's playoff game against the Bears, finishing with four catches for 84 yards and a score.

After inconsistent playing time, Golden is locked into a top-three role on the Packers for this year after the team traded Dontayvion Wicks to the Eagles and watched Romeo Doubs sign with the Patriots as a free agent. Golden should be locked into three-wide sets alongside Jayden Reed and Christian Watson. As an outside threat with breakaway speed, Golden could be a big-play-reliant starting option in deep leagues based on his more consistent role.

He's ranked as RotoBaller's No. 44 WR in PPR leagues, and he's a solid late-round option to consider as you build depth into your receiving corps. The first-round pick has plenty of upside, even though he remains unproven, and he is therefore a high-risk, high-reward sleeper to target.

KC Concepcion, Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns wide receiver KC Concepcion said he's looking forward to carrying his strong play in training camp over into the regular season, Chris Easterling reports. Concepcion only made one preseason appearance, but he looked good during that contest versus the Chicago Bears.

He hauled in three receptions for 27 yards and scored a 14-yard rushing touchdown. It sounds like Concepcion has earned enough trust from his coaches to be an immediate impact player in Cleveland. He currently has an ADP of 120.2, but has the potential to be a top-35 player at his position.

Chris Godwin Jr., Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht praised wide receiver Chris Godwin Jr. for his consistency and leadership, Brianna Dix reports. On Monday, Licht talked about how consistent Godwin has been for Tampa Bay and even called him Mr. Clutch. Before his fibula injury, Godwin was a top-20 player at his position. He recorded three straight 1,000-yard campaigns before suffering his injury during the 2024 season.

Now, Godwin is fully healthy heading into the 2026 season and should serve as a top target in the Bucs' passing attack. Both Emeka Egbuka (toe) and Jalen McMillan (knee) are banged up right now, so Godwin could be leaned on heavily early in the season.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 1?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
Player 1
 
Player 2
 
Player 3
 
Player 4
Who To Start?
Reset

Choose From The Top Ranked Players
Overall
QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DST
Rookies
1.
 
 
2.
 
 
3.
 
 
4.
 
 
5.
 
 
6.
 
 
7.
 
 
8.
 
 
9.
 
 
10.
 
 
11.
 
 
12.
 
 
13.
 
 
14.
 
 
15.
 
 
16.
 
 
17.
 
 
18.
 
 
19.
 
 
20.
 
 
21.
 
 
22.
 
 
23.
 
 
24.
 
 
25.
 
 
26.
 
 
27.
 
 
28.
 
 
29.
 
 
30.
 
 

 

Week 1 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Ladd McConkey, Christian Watson, Mike Evans, Jameson Williams, Terry McLaurin, Rome Odunze, Parker Washington, Tetairoa McMillan, DJ Moore, Marvin Harrison Jr., Jayden Reed. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 1.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 1 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 1 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 1 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 1 for Ladd McConkey, Christian Watson, Mike Evans, Jameson Williams, Terry McLaurin, Rome Odunze, Parker Washington, Tetairoa McMillan, DJ Moore, Marvin Harrison Jr., Jayden Reed:

Ladd McConkey
vs
Devonta Smith
Ladd McConkey
vs
Tee Higgins
Ladd McConkey
vs
Zay Flowers
Ladd McConkey
vs
Rashee Rice
Ladd McConkey
vs
Garrett Wilson
Ladd McConkey
vs
Malik Nabers
Ladd McConkey
vs
Davante Adams
Ladd McConkey
vs
Puka Nacua
Ladd McConkey
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Ladd McConkey
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Christian Watson
vs
Mike Evans
Christian Watson
vs
Parker Washington
Christian Watson
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Christian Watson
vs
DJ Moore
Christian Watson
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Christian Watson
vs
Rome Odunze
Christian Watson
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Christian Watson
vs
Puka Nacua
Christian Watson
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Christian Watson
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Mike Evans
vs
Parker Washington
Mike Evans
vs
DJ Moore
Mike Evans
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Mike Evans
vs
Christian Watson
Mike Evans
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Mike Evans
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Mike Evans
vs
Jameson Williams
Mike Evans
vs
Puka Nacua
Mike Evans
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Mike Evans
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Jameson Williams
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Jameson Williams
vs
Luther Burden III
Jameson Williams
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Jameson Williams
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Jameson Williams
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Jameson Williams
vs
DJ Moore
Jameson Williams
vs
Davante Adams
Jameson Williams
vs
Puka Nacua
Jameson Williams
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Jameson Williams
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Terry Mclaurin
vs
DJ Moore
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Parker Washington
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Jameson Williams
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Mike Evans
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Luther Burden III
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Puka Nacua
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Rome Odunze
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Rome Odunze
vs
Christian Watson
Rome Odunze
vs
Jayden Reed
Rome Odunze
vs
Mike Evans
Rome Odunze
vs
Parker Washington
Rome Odunze
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Rome Odunze
vs
DJ Moore
Rome Odunze
vs
Puka Nacua
Rome Odunze
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Rome Odunze
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Parker Washington
vs
DJ Moore
Parker Washington
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Parker Washington
vs
Mike Evans
Parker Washington
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Parker Washington
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Parker Washington
vs
Jameson Williams
Parker Washington
vs
Christian Watson
Parker Washington
vs
Puka Nacua
Parker Washington
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Parker Washington
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Jameson Williams
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
DJ Moore
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Parker Washington
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Luther Burden III
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Mike Evans
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Puka Nacua
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
DJ Moore
vs
Terry Mclaurin
DJ Moore
vs
Parker Washington
DJ Moore
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
DJ Moore
vs
Emeka Egbuka
DJ Moore
vs
Mike Evans
DJ Moore
vs
Jameson Williams
DJ Moore
vs
Luther Burden III
DJ Moore
vs
Puka Nacua
DJ Moore
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
DJ Moore
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Rome Odunze
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Christian Watson
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Mike Evans
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Parker Washington
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
DJ Moore
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Jayden Reed
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Puka Nacua
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Jayden Reed
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Jayden Reed
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Jayden Reed
vs
DK Metcalf
Jayden Reed
vs
Jordan Addison
Jayden Reed
vs
Quentin Johnston
Jayden Reed
vs
Rome Odunze
Jayden Reed
vs
Josh Downs
Jayden Reed
vs
Puka Nacua
Jayden Reed
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Jayden Reed
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More Fantasy Football Analysis

Start/Sit Chart - All Week 1 Matchup Ratings
Late-Round Wide Receiver Sleepers
Updated PPR TE Draft Rankings
Bold Predictions: Frank Ammirante's Picks


Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!


Check out all of RotoBaller's fantasy football rankings. Staff rankings are updated regularly for all positions and include standard formats, PPR scoring, tiered rankings and dynasty leagues.




REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

CFB

Colorado WR Danny Scudero A Game-Time Decision vs. Georgia Tech
D'Andre Swift

Suffers Undisclosed Injury in Practice
Rome Odunze

Suffers Apparent Leg Injury in Practice
George Kittle

Could be on Snap Count in Week 1
Alec Pierce

Practices in Full on Thursday
CFB

Ryan Wingo Earning High Praise from Head Coach
New England Patriots

Mike Vrabel Offers No Reaction to The Athletic's Internal Review
CFB

SEC Files Lawsuit against LSU, Lane Kiffin
Shohei Ohtani

Dodgers "Unlikely" to Shut Down Shohei Ohtani Completely
Michael Wilson

Cardinals, Michael Wilson Agree on Three-Year Extension
CFB

Anthony Colandrea Poised for Big Things in Juicy Week 1 Matchup
CFB

DeSean Bishop Eyeing Big Showing in Favorable Week 1 Test
CFB

KJ Duff Looking for Fast Start in Favorable Week 1 Clash
CFB

John Mateer Tweaks his Mechanics This Offseason
Konnor Griffin

Says He's Ready to Return on Friday
Pierre Engvall

Good to Go for 2026-27
Kyle Palmieri

Looking "Great" Ahead of Training Camp
Semyon Varlamov

Ready for Comeback Campaign
CFB

NCAA Finds Cincinnati Not At Fault In Brendan Sorsby Betting Probe
CFB

Freshman Legend Bey Starting As Ohio State's Kick Returner
Jonathan Huberdeau

Suffers Setback in Hip Surgery Recovery
CFB

Savion Hiter Will Play In Season Opener
CFB

Nic Anderson Impressing Will Stein With Speed
NYR

Eeli Tolvanen Joins Rangers
Luke Evangelista

Devils Acquire Luke Evangelista
Dean Wade

Embraces Defensive Role with 76ers
CFB

Tanook Hines Listed As Co-Starter For Week 1
Domantas Sabonis

Emerges as Prime Trade Candidate in Sacramento
Jalen Duren

Kings Eyeing Jalen Duren in 2027 Free Agency
Cleveland Cavaliers

Khalifa Diop Signs Four-Year Deal with Cavaliers
Minnesota Timberwolves

Timberwolves Hiring Daniel Brady as Assistant Coach
CFB

Dabo Swinney Lacking Confidence in Christopher Vizzina?
CFB

Rico Scott, Derek Meadows Expected to Both Factor Into Alabama's Offense
CFB

Jovantae Barnes Not Expected to Play in Week 1
Michael Wilson

Could Receive Extension Soon
Gradey Dick

Set to Join Clippers Soon
Michael Penix Jr.

Falcons Plan to Eventually Start Michael Penix Jr.
Brandon Ingram

Expected to Join Clippers Soon
Paul Reed

Pistons Guarantee Paul Reed's Salary for 2026-27
Ceddanne Rafaela

Leaves Early Wednesday With Quad Tightness
Kyle Mangas

Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Hornets
Charlotte Hornets

Hornets Waive Trey Townsend
Kawhi Leonard

to Pay $700,000, Avoids Suspension
CFB

Notre Dame Defense Looking to Start Strong in Week 1 Against Wisconsin
CFB

Indiana Defense Looking Elite Again Heading Into Week 1 Matchup
CFB

Texas Tech Defense Should Shine in Favorable Week 1 Matchup
CFB

Miami's Defense Looking to Start Strong in Week 1 Against Stanford
CFB

Oregon Defense Could Thrive Despite Week 1 Test Against Boise State
Blake Corum

"Could Emerge as the 1A" in Rams' Backfield
Jonathon Brooks

Panthers "Very Optimistic" Jonathon Brooks Will Be Available in Week 1
Kirk Cousins

Raiders Officially Name Kirk Cousins the Week 1 Starter
CFB

Aidan Armenta Named Starting Quarterback for UL Monroe
Ashton Jeanty

Klint Kubiak Optimistic About Ashton Jeanty's Week 1 Status
Shohei Ohtani

Might Not Pitch Again in 2026
James Wood

Activated And Starting on Wednesday
Stephen Curry

Not Rushing Extension with Warriors
Luguentz Dort

Says Hawks Transition Has Been Smooth
Nikola Jokić

Nikola Jokic Plays Through Illness for Serbia
Charlotte Hornets

Trey Townsend Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Hornets
George Kittle

Trending Towards Playing in Week 1
Charlotte Hornets

Hornets Waive Josiah Allick
Gavin Williams

Strikes Out a Career-High 13 in Win Over Toronto
James Wood

Likely to Return to Nationals Lineup on Wednesday
Nick Richards

Enters Camp in Prove-It Mode
NBA

Thanasis Antetokounmpo Leaves NBA for Aris BC
Saint Thomas

Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers

Jameer Nelson Jr. Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers

Tacko Fall Joins 76ers on Exhibit 10 Deal
Mike Washington Jr.

Raiders are Counting on Mike Washington Jr. to Win Games
Malik Nabers

was Involved in Most of Tuesday's Practice
Ashton Jeanty

is in "Good Spot" with Ankle Injury
Brian Robinson

to See Goal-Line Work in Atlanta?
Riley Greene

Reinstated and Starting Against Twins
Christian McCaffrey

"Looks Ready for Week 1"
Will Smith

Dodgers Activate Catcher Will Smith From Injured List
Puka Nacua

Remains Under NFL Review Ahead of Week 1
Los Angeles Angels

Angels Being Sold to Rams Owner Stan Kroenke
Kyle Monangai

Week-to-Week With his Knee Injury
NFL

Tony Romo Issues Apology, Pleads No Contest to OWI
Alex Bregman

has Another Three-Homer Game on Monday
Chase Burns

Will Face Workload Limitations Down the Stretch
Aaron Judge

Could Return for Next Homestand
CJ Abrams

Scratched on Monday With Back Tightness
Xavier Edwards

Lands on Injured List With Thumb Strain
Willson Contreras

Red Sox Place Willson Contreras on Injured List With Hamstring Strain
Ketel Marte

Coming Off Injured List on Monday
Umar Nurmagomedov

Gets Finished For The First Time In His Career
Song Yadong

Upsets Umar Nurmagomedov
Yan Xiaonan

Suffers First-Round Knockout Loss
Denise Gomes

Scores First-Round Knockout Win
Aoriqileng

Aori Aoriqileng Suffers Second-Round TKO Loss
Kai Asakura

Wins Back-To-Back Fights
Sumudaerji

Gets Back In The Win Column
Alex Perez

Drops Decision At UFC Shanghai
Elly De La Cruz

Diagnosed With Left-Quad Tightness
Pete Alonso

is Okay After Leaving Game Early
Willson Contreras

Experiencing Hamstring Tightness
Lazaro Montes

Mariners to Promote Top Prospect Lazaro Montes
Kevin Korchinski

Signs Two-Year Deal With Blackhawks
Cale Makar

Agrees to Record Extension
Ryan Preece

Earns his First Cup Series Victory and A Chase Spot at Daytona
Daniel Suarez

Scores his Best Finish of the Year at Daytona
Tyler Reddick

Finishes Third and Claims the No. 3 Chase Seed at Daytona
Austin Cindric

Clinches A Chase Spot by Finishing Sixth at Daytona
Shane Van Gisbergen

Falls out of The Chase
Chase Briscoe

Is Chase Briscoe Worth Rostering for DFS at Daytona?
Carson Hocevar

Presents Plenty of DFS Upside for Daytona Lineups
Chris Buescher

Earns his First Front-Row Start at Daytona
Ryan Preece

Is A Huge DFS Risk Despite Strong Daytona Qualifying Result
William Byron

a DFS Diamond in the Rough at Daytona
Christopher Bell

the Chalk DFS Play at Daytona
Joey Logano

Hoping to Keep his Momentum at Daytona
Denny Hamlin

Can Denny Hamlin Return to Glory Under New Rules Package at Daytona?
Ricky Stenhouse Jr

. Should Be a Popular Fantasy Pick at Daytona
Shane Van Gisbergen

Shane van Gisbergen Qualifies Sixth As He Battles for Chase Berth
Ross Chastain

Wins Pole, Is an Easy Fade in DFS for Daytona
Power your platform with our news
View All News
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

Bargain Basement Hitters: Waiver Wire Adds
MLB DFS Lineup Picks: Thursday, 9/3
Start/Sit Chart: Pitcher Matchups (8/31-9/6)
Start/Sit Chart: Hitter Matchups (8/31-9/6)