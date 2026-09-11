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Stefon Diggs - Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Fantasy Football Picks for Week 1 (2026)

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Stefon Diggs - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Stefon Diggs start 'em, sit 'em fantasy football picks for Week 1 of 2026. Should you start or sit Stefon Diggs for fantasy football lineups in Week 1?

BALLER MOVE: Start in 14+ Team Leagues

POSITIONAL VALUE: Low-end WR3/FLEX

ANALYSIS: Washington Commanders wide receiver Stefon Diggs will begin his age-32 season with the Washington Commanders, who signed him to their team not long ago. Last season, Diggs was surprisingly efficient despite it being his first year back from an ACL tear in 2024.

Diggs will likely operate as the team's primary slot receiver. This will limit his overall routes run, which isn't great. To make matters worse, the Commanders may have one of the most disappointing offenses of the year. Their offensive line is in horrible shape, and they could struggle greatly running the ball.

He doesn't seem to have fallen off yet, and could match or even exceed his 2025 level of play thanks to his continued recovery. The biggest question is how the overall offense will function, though his overall playing time will be important as well.

It's tough to determine how things will work out in Year 1. They have a new offensive coordinator in former QB David Blough, who's obviously installing a new offense. But there's reason for optimism, as he's expected to add wrinkles to the offense that weren't present under previous regimes.

The effective use of motion will be critical to aiding the offensive line. With the loss of their elite left tackle, Laremy Tunsil (triceps) for the rest of the season, Washington's OL needs all the help it can get from the scheme. Blough is a protege of Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson and is expected to try to emulate his offense.

A poorly performing OL could actually lead Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels to target the slot more, where Diggs is set to play. The veteran WR is known for his short-area quickness and ability to win on horizontally breaking routes in all areas of the field, but he's particularly sudden in his breaks, which helps him get open quickly.

All this makes him worth starting in deeper leagues for now, though it may take a few weeks for him to build chemistry with Daniels and start getting enough usage to deserve weekly starts in 12-team PPR leagues.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Not sure who to start? Check out the Who Should I Start tool:

Who Should I Start for 1?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
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Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 1 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Stefon Diggs. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 1. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.

Week 1 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Stefon Diggs. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 1.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Start? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 1 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 1 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 1 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular Week 1 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool for Stefon Diggs compared to others:

Stefon Diggs
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Michael Wilson
Stefon Diggs
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Brian Thomas Jr.
Stefon Diggs
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Tre Tucker
Stefon Diggs
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Juwan Johnson
Stefon Diggs
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Jordan Addison
Stefon Diggs
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Wan'dale Robinson
Stefon Diggs
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Blake Corum
Stefon Diggs
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Jakobi Meyers
Stefon Diggs
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Kenneth Gainwell
Stefon Diggs
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Jalen Coker
Stefon Diggs
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Travis Kelce
Stefon Diggs
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Stefon Diggs
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Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Stefon Diggs
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Khalil Shakir
Stefon Diggs
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Quentin Johnston
Stefon Diggs
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Michael Mayer
Stefon Diggs
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Rachaad White
Stefon Diggs
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Stefon Diggs
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Courtland Sutton
Stefon Diggs
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Romeo Doubs
Stefon Diggs
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Dallas Goedert
Stefon Diggs
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Deebo Samuel Sr.
Stefon Diggs
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Jordan Mason
Stefon Diggs
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Rashid Shaheed
Stefon Diggs
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Kyle Pitts Sr.
Stefon Diggs
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Alec Pierce
Stefon Diggs
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Carnell Tate
Stefon Diggs
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Mark Andrews
Stefon Diggs
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Harold Fannin Jr.
Stefon Diggs
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Tyjae Spears
Stefon Diggs
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Jonathon Brooks
Stefon Diggs
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Isaiah Likely
Stefon Diggs
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Chuba Hubbard
Stefon Diggs
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George Holani
Stefon Diggs
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Stefon Diggs
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Xavier Worthy
Stefon Diggs
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DK Metcalf
Stefon Diggs
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Matthew Golden
Stefon Diggs
vs
Tucker Kraft
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jake Ferguson
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jadarian Price
Stefon Diggs
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Jalen McMillan
Stefon Diggs
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Stefon Diggs
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Dalton Kincaid
Stefon Diggs
vs
Sam Laporta
Stefon Diggs
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Stefon Diggs
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DJ Moore
Stefon Diggs
vs
Keenan Allen
Stefon Diggs
vs
Josh Downs
Stefon Diggs
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George Kittle
Stefon Diggs
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Jayden Reed
Stefon Diggs
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Kyle Monangai
Stefon Diggs
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Tyler Warren
Stefon Diggs
vs
Devaughn Vele
Stefon Diggs
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Marvin Harrison Jr.
Stefon Diggs
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Stefon Diggs
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Tony Pollard
Stefon Diggs
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Hunter Henry
Stefon Diggs
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Rico Dowdle
Stefon Diggs
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Kayshon Boutte
Stefon Diggs
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Rome Odunze
Stefon Diggs
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KC Concepcion
Stefon Diggs
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Chris Godwin Jr.
Stefon Diggs
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Cooper Kupp
Stefon Diggs
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Parker Washington
Stefon Diggs
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Brenton Strange
Stefon Diggs
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Colston Loveland
Stefon Diggs
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Ryan Flournoy
Stefon Diggs
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jalen Nailor
Stefon Diggs
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Stefon Diggs
vs
RJ Harvey
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Stefon Diggs
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Stefon Diggs
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Luther Burden III
Stefon Diggs
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Woody Marks
Stefon Diggs
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Terry Mclaurin
Stefon Diggs
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Dylan Sampson
Stefon Diggs
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Mike Evans
Stefon Diggs
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Tyler Allgeier
Stefon Diggs
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Quinshon Judkins
Stefon Diggs
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Dalton Schultz
Stefon Diggs
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Tetairoa McMillan
Stefon Diggs
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Rashod Bateman
Stefon Diggs
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Christian Watson
Stefon Diggs
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Dontayvion Wicks
Stefon Diggs
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Emeka Egbuka
Stefon Diggs
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T.J. Hockenson
Stefon Diggs
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Jaylen Waddle
Stefon Diggs
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Cade Otton
Stefon Diggs
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Jaylen Warren
Stefon Diggs
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Tank Bigsby
Stefon Diggs
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Davante Adams
Stefon Diggs
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Caleb Douglas
Stefon Diggs
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David Montgomery
Stefon Diggs
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Makai Lemon
Stefon Diggs
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Ladd McConkey
Stefon Diggs
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Jauan Jennings
Stefon Diggs
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Jameson Williams
Stefon Diggs
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Terrance Ferguson
Stefon Diggs
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A.J. Brown
Stefon Diggs
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Malachi Fields
Stefon Diggs
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Garrett Wilson
Stefon Diggs
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Stefon Diggs
vs
Malik Nabers
Stefon Diggs
vs
Chris Brooks
Stefon Diggs
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Bucky Irving
Stefon Diggs
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Denzel Boston
Stefon Diggs
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Rashee Rice
Stefon Diggs
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AJ Barner
Stefon Diggs
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Cam Skattebo
Stefon Diggs
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Keaton Mitchell
Stefon Diggs
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Trey McBride
Stefon Diggs
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Malik Washington
Stefon Diggs
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Rhamondre Stevenson
Stefon Diggs
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Tre Harris
Stefon Diggs
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Kyren Williams
Stefon Diggs
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Pat Freiermuth
Stefon Diggs
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Zay Flowers
Stefon Diggs
vs
Chris Bell
Stefon Diggs
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Breece Hall
Stefon Diggs
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Mike Gesicki
Stefon Diggs
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Drake London
Stefon Diggs
vs
Pat Bryant
Stefon Diggs
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Travis Etienne Jr.
Stefon Diggs
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Stefon Diggs
vs
D'Andre Swift
Stefon Diggs
vs
Samaje Perine
Stefon Diggs
vs
Tee Higgins
Stefon Diggs
vs
Colby Parkinson
Stefon Diggs
vs
Devonta Smith
Stefon Diggs
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Malik Davis
Stefon Diggs
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Stefon Diggs
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Stefon Diggs
vs
Justin Jefferson
Stefon Diggs
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Gunnar Helm
Stefon Diggs
vs
George Pickens
Stefon Diggs
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Jerry Jeudy
Stefon Diggs
vs
Nico Collins
Stefon Diggs
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Ja'Kobi Lane
Stefon Diggs
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Chris Olave
Stefon Diggs
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Justice Hill
Stefon Diggs
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Kenneth Walker III
Stefon Diggs
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Evan Engram
Stefon Diggs
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James Cook III
Stefon Diggs
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Greg Dulcich
Stefon Diggs
vs
Derrick Henry
Stefon Diggs
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Calvin Ridley
Stefon Diggs
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Javonte Williams
Stefon Diggs
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Demario Douglas
Stefon Diggs
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Omarion Hampton
Stefon Diggs
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Andrei Iosivas
Stefon Diggs
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CeeDee Lamb
Stefon Diggs
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Braelon Allen
Stefon Diggs
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Saquon Barkley
Stefon Diggs
vs
Darren Waller
Stefon Diggs
vs
De'Von Achane
Stefon Diggs
vs
Tyquan Thornton
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jaylin Noel
Stefon Diggs
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Chase Brown
Stefon Diggs
vs
Emmett Johnson
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Stefon Diggs
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Kimani Vidal
Stefon Diggs
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Amon-Ra St. Brown
Stefon Diggs
vs
Troy Franklin
Stefon Diggs
vs
Puka Nacua
Stefon Diggs
vs
Corey Kiner
Stefon Diggs
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Stefon Diggs
vs
Germie Bernard
Stefon Diggs
vs
Bijan Robinson
Stefon Diggs
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Ted Hurst
Stefon Diggs
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jack Bech
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Stefon Diggs
vs
Sean Tucker
Stefon Diggs
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Charlie Kolar
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jaylen Wright
Stefon Diggs
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Stefon Diggs
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Oronde Gadsden II
Stefon Diggs
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Darnell Washington
Stefon Diggs
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Jahan Dotson
Stefon Diggs
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Antonio Williams
Stefon Diggs
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Cyrus Allen
Stefon Diggs
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Zachariah Branch
Stefon Diggs
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Xavier Legette
Stefon Diggs
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Kenyon Sadiq
Stefon Diggs
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Jacob Saylors
Stefon Diggs
vs
Darnell Mooney
Stefon Diggs
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Kendrick Bourne
Stefon Diggs
vs
Najee Harris
Stefon Diggs
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Bryce Lance
Stefon Diggs
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Cole Kmet
Stefon Diggs
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David Njoku
Stefon Diggs
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Travis Hunter
Stefon Diggs
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Noah Fant
Stefon Diggs
vs
Keon Coleman
Stefon Diggs
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Mack Hollins
Stefon Diggs
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Kyle Williams
Stefon Diggs
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Jonah Coleman
Stefon Diggs
vs
Odell Beckham Jr.
Stefon Diggs
vs
Kyle Juszczyk
Stefon Diggs
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Stefon Diggs
vs
Brenen Thompson
Stefon Diggs
vs
Zavion Thomas
Stefon Diggs
vs
Kaelon Black
Stefon Diggs
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KaVontae Turpin
Stefon Diggs
vs
Theo Johnson
Stefon Diggs
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Ty Johnson
Stefon Diggs
vs
Tyler Higbee
Stefon Diggs
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Elijah Arroyo
Stefon Diggs
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Mason Taylor
Stefon Diggs
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Demarcus Robinson
Stefon Diggs
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Elic Ayomanor
Stefon Diggs
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Jake Tonges
Stefon Diggs
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Treylon Burks
Stefon Diggs
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Joshua Palmer
Stefon Diggs
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Marquise Brown
Stefon Diggs
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Stefon Diggs
vs
Marvin Mims Jr.
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jalen Tolbert
Stefon Diggs
vs
Malik Benson
Stefon Diggs
vs
Ja'Tavion Sanders
Stefon Diggs
vs
Dawson Knox
Stefon Diggs
vs
Erick All Jr.
Stefon Diggs
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Stefon Diggs
vs
Sione Vaki
Stefon Diggs
vs
Matthew Hibner
Stefon Diggs
vs
Elijah Sarratt
Stefon Diggs
vs
Olamide Zaccheaus
Stefon Diggs
vs
Daniel Bellinger
Stefon Diggs
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Stefon Diggs
vs
Ray Davis
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jonnu Smith
Stefon Diggs
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Roman Wilson
Stefon Diggs
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Noah Gray
Stefon Diggs
vs
Chimere Dike
Stefon Diggs
vs
Josh Oliver
Stefon Diggs
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Audric Estime
Stefon Diggs
vs
Eli Raridon
Stefon Diggs
vs
Skyler Bell
Stefon Diggs
vs
Austin Hooper
Stefon Diggs
vs
Rasheen Ali
Stefon Diggs
vs
Devin Singletary
Stefon Diggs
vs
Luke Schoonmaker
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jordan Whittington
Stefon Diggs
vs
Tyler Conklin
Stefon Diggs
vs
Oscar Delp
Stefon Diggs
vs
Brock Wright
Stefon Diggs
vs
Isaiah Williams
Stefon Diggs
vs
Seth McGowan
Stefon Diggs
vs
Ian Thomas
Stefon Diggs
vs
Ashton Dulin
Stefon Diggs
vs
Elijah Higgins
Stefon Diggs
vs
Marlin Klein
Stefon Diggs
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Tai Felton
Stefon Diggs
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Foster Moreau
Stefon Diggs
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Isaiah Davis
Stefon Diggs
vs
Drew Sample
Stefon Diggs
vs
Montorie Foster Jr.
Stefon Diggs
vs
Hunter Luepke
Stefon Diggs
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Stefon Diggs
vs
John Bates
Stefon Diggs
vs
Luke McCaffrey
Stefon Diggs
vs
Brashard Smith
Stefon Diggs
vs
Alvin Kamara
Stefon Diggs
vs
LeQuint Allen Jr.
Stefon Diggs
vs
Nicholas Singleton
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jahdae Walker
Stefon Diggs
vs
Tommy Tremble
Stefon Diggs
vs
Xavier Smith
Stefon Diggs
vs
Kendre Miller
Stefon Diggs
vs
Lan Larison
Stefon Diggs
vs
Kaytron Allen
Stefon Diggs
vs
Mo Alie-Cox
Stefon Diggs
vs
Demond Claiborne
Stefon Diggs
vs
Adam Trautman
Stefon Diggs
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Stefon Diggs
vs
Roschon Johnson
Stefon Diggs
vs
Nate Boerkircher
Stefon Diggs
vs
Tanner Hudson
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jackson Hawes
Stefon Diggs
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Eli Stowers
Stefon Diggs
vs
Dylan Laube
Stefon Diggs
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Davis Allen
Stefon Diggs
vs
Luke Farrell
Stefon Diggs
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Tanner Koziol
Stefon Diggs
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Bam Knight
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jacob Cowing
Stefon Diggs
vs
Colbie Young
Stefon Diggs
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Kalif Raymond
Stefon Diggs
vs
DJ Giddens
Stefon Diggs
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Jimmy Horn Jr.
Stefon Diggs
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Darius Cooper
Stefon Diggs
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Jaylin Lane
Stefon Diggs
vs
Will Shipley
Stefon Diggs
vs
Lamar Jackson
Stefon Diggs
vs
Joe Burrow
Stefon Diggs
vs
Josh Allen
Stefon Diggs
vs
Justin Herbert
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jalen Hurts
Stefon Diggs
vs
Dak Prescott
Stefon Diggs
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Stefon Diggs
vs
Baker Mayfield
Stefon Diggs
vs
Caleb Williams
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jared Goff
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jaxson Dart
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jayden Daniels
Stefon Diggs
vs
Matthew Stafford
Stefon Diggs
vs
Brock Purdy
Stefon Diggs
vs
Kyler Murray
Stefon Diggs
vs
Drake Maye
Stefon Diggs
vs
Tyler Shough
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jordan Love
Stefon Diggs
vs
Malik Willis
Stefon Diggs
vs
Bo Nix
Stefon Diggs
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Stefon Diggs
vs
C.J. Stroud
Stefon Diggs
vs
Daniel Jones
Stefon Diggs
vs
Sam Darnold
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Stefon Diggs
vs
Bryce Young
Stefon Diggs
vs
Cam Ward
Stefon Diggs
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Stefon Diggs
vs
Kirk Cousins
Stefon Diggs
vs
Geno Smith
Stefon Diggs
vs
Tua Tagovailoa
Stefon Diggs
vs
Deshaun Watson
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jacksonville Jaguars
Stefon Diggs
vs
Los Angeles Chargers
Stefon Diggs
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Pittsburgh Steelers
Stefon Diggs
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Baltimore Ravens
Stefon Diggs
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Philadelphia Eagles
Stefon Diggs
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Tennessee Titans
Stefon Diggs
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Seattle Seahawks
Stefon Diggs
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Denver Broncos
Stefon Diggs
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Miami Dolphins
Stefon Diggs
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New York Jets
Stefon Diggs
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Los Angeles Rams
Stefon Diggs
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Chicago Bears
Stefon Diggs
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Houston Texans
Stefon Diggs
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Buffalo Bills
Stefon Diggs
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Green Bay Packers
Stefon Diggs
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Las Vegas Raiders
Stefon Diggs
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Minnesota Vikings
Stefon Diggs
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Detroit Lions
Stefon Diggs
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Kansas City Chiefs
Stefon Diggs
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Dallas Cowboys
Stefon Diggs
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New England Patriots
Stefon Diggs
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Atlanta Falcons
Stefon Diggs
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Cleveland Browns
Stefon Diggs
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New York Giants
Stefon Diggs
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Indianapolis Colts
Stefon Diggs
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Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Stefon Diggs
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Cincinnati Bengals
Stefon Diggs
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San Francisco 49ers
Stefon Diggs
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Arizona Cardinals
Stefon Diggs
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Carolina Panthers
Stefon Diggs
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New Orleans Saints
Stefon Diggs
vs
Washington Commanders
Stefon Diggs
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Stefon Diggs
vs
Cameron Dicker
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jake Bates
Stefon Diggs
vs
Cam Little
Stefon Diggs
vs
Tyler Loop
Stefon Diggs
vs
Evan McPherson
Stefon Diggs
vs
Harrison Mevis
Stefon Diggs
vs
Chase McLaughlin
Stefon Diggs
vs
Cairo Santos
Stefon Diggs
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jason Myers
Stefon Diggs
vs
Will Reichard
Stefon Diggs
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Stefon Diggs
vs
Chris Boswell
Stefon Diggs
vs
Spencer Shrader
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jake Elliott
Stefon Diggs
vs
Trey Smack
Stefon Diggs
vs
Wil Lutz
Stefon Diggs
vs
Daniel Carlson
Stefon Diggs
vs
Tyler Bass
Stefon Diggs
vs
Harrison Butker
Stefon Diggs
vs
Andy Borregales
Stefon Diggs
vs
Riley Patterson
Stefon Diggs
vs
Joey Slye
Stefon Diggs
vs
Matt Gay
Stefon Diggs
vs
Ryan Fitzgerald
Stefon Diggs
vs
Nick Folk
Stefon Diggs
vs
Drew Stevens
Stefon Diggs
vs
Chad Ryland
Stefon Diggs
vs
Dominic Zvada
Stefon Diggs
vs
Blake Grupe

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CFB

Kam Robinson to Make Season Debut in Week 2
Manon Fiorot

A Favorite At Noche UFC 4
CFB

Quincy Porter Out for Week 2
CFB

Kyle Parker Expected to Miss Another Game
Jeremiyah Love

Expected to Play in Week 1
CFB

Eric Singleton Jr. Likely to Miss Week 2
CFB

Kewan Lacy Likely Limited in Week 2
CFB

DJ Lagway Likely Out for Week 2
CBJ

Gustav Nyquist Skating With Blue Jackets
CAR

Mike Reilly Signs Two-Way Deal With Hurricanes
Jalen Williams

Tries to Reclaim All-NBA Form
Jonathan Huberdeau

Will Miss Start of Season
Trae Young

Healthy and Motivated Ahead of Camp
Auston Matthews

Looking "Amazing" in Pre-Camp Skates
Jaren Jackson Jr.

Steps Into Bigger Frontcourt Role
De'Zhaun Stribling

Likely to Miss Time
Kevin Fiala

to Miss Start of Training Camp
Lamont Butler

Hawks Sign Lamont Butler
Braeden Bowman

Inks Six-Year Extension With Golden Knights
Atlanta Hawks

Hawks Waive Keyshawn Bryant
Deebo Samuel Sr.

Catches TD In Reunion With 49ers
Mike Evans

Scores TD In 49ers Debut
Davante Adams

Held in Check as Rams Drop Season Opener
Matthew Stafford

Delivers a Season-Opening Letdown in Australia
Blake Corum

Finishes Week 1 as the Rams' Leading Rusher
Brock Purdy

Shines in Upset Win Over Rams
Myles Garrett

Admits That He's Not 100 Percent
Ryan Flournoy

Cowboys Sign Ryan Flournoy to One-Year Extension
Luka Dončić

Luka Doncic Healthy Heading Into Training Camp
Joel Embiid

Enters Camp with Health Optimism
Julius Randle

Sees Clean Fit in Brooklyn
Steven Adams

Eyes Healthy Start with Rockets
Walker Kessler

Enters First Lakers Season Fully Healthy
Corbin Carroll

to Return to the Lineup on Friday
Jacob deGrom

Strikes Out 12 But Gets No-Decision on Thursday
Braxton Ashcraft

Lands on Injured List With Arm Discomfort
CFB

Tucker Ashcraft Trending in the Right Direction
CFB

Blaze Berlowitz to Start Again in Week 2
Freddie Freeman

Not a Candidate to Land on Injured List
Tyrese Haliburton

May Be Eased in Early by Pacers
Samuel Honzek

Ready for Training Camp
Dejounte Murray

Expected to be Ready for Training Camp
Gustav Forsling

Participating in Informal Skates
Damon Severson

"Ready to Roll"
Fred VanVleet

Targets Preseason Return for Rockets
EDM

Alex Formenton Signs One-Year Deal With Oilers
Paul Reed

Primed for Expanded Role with Pistons
ANA

Ducks Place Chris Kreider on Unconditional Waivers
Los Angeles Lakers

Lakers Hire Heat Executive Eric Amsler as Assistant GM
Adam Fantilli

Blue Jackets "100 Percent" Confident Adam Fantilli Deal Gets Done
Shohei Ohtani

to be Placed on Injured List
Josue De Paula

Dodgers Calling Up Top Prospect Josue De Paula
Freddie Freeman

Out of Dodgers Lineup on Wednesday Due to Knee Issue
Shohei Ohtani

Out of Dodgers Lineup on Wednesday, IL Stint "On the Table"
Ron Holland II

Rebuilding His Jump Shot This Offseason
Kyrie Irving

Ramps Up in Pickup Games
Nicolas Claxton

Projected to Start at Center for Bulls
Ben Simmons

' Kings Contract is Non-Guaranteed
Golden State Warriors

Warriors Bring Back Alex Toohey on an Exhibit 10 Deal
Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Going on Injured List With Sprained Thumb
Corbin Carroll

Out With Back Injury, to Undergo Testing
NAS

Tyson Jost Agrees to Tryout Deal With Predators
Ilya Samsonov

Joins Sharks on One-Year, Two-Way Deal
Artem Zub

Senators Expect Artem Zub to Be Ready for Training Camp
Washington Wizards

Wizards Promote Amber Nichols to Vice President of Basketball Operations
Thatcher Demko

Remains Without Timeline for Return
Simon Edvinsson

Ready to Participate in Red Wings Camp Without Contract
Fraser Minten

Signs Seven-Year Extension With Bruins
Connor Bedard

Recovery on Track
Aaron Judge

Hitting Third, Starting in Right Field in Return
Garrett Crochet

Could be Ready for First Round of Playoffs
Shohei Ohtani

"Unlikely" to Pitch Again This Year
Aaron Judge

to be Eased in
Aaron Judge

Yankees Reinstate Aaron Judge From the Injured List on Monday
Corbin Burnes

Confirmed to Make his Return on Tuesday
Shohei Ohtani

Returning as DH on Monday Against Reds
Jesús Luzardo

Jesus Luzardo Dominates the Braves in Complete-Game Shutout
Joe Ryan

Reinstated and Starting on Monday
Christopher Bell

Starts The Chase With First 2026 Victory at Darlington
Ty Gibbs

Finishes as the Runner-Up at Darlington After Early Struggles
Tyler Reddick

Places Third at Darlington With A Strong Points Day
Kyle Larson

Falls to Fifth at Darlington After Competing for the Win
Denny Hamlin

Maintains the Championship Lead After Darlington Struggles
Salahdine Parnasse

Victorious In His UFC Debut
Dan Hooker

Suffers Third Consecutive Loss
Farés Ziam

Fares Ziam Suffers First-Round Knockout Loss
Axel Sola

Scores First-Round Knockout Win
Nursulton Ruziboev

Drops Decision At UFC Paris
Michael Page

Wins Last Fight On His UFC Contract
Punahele Soriano

Dominated At UFC Paris
Daniil Donchenko

Remains Unbeaten In The UFC
Chase Elliott

Should DFS Players Roster Chase Elliott at Darlington?
Ty Gibbs

May have A Big DFS Performance at Darlington
Chris Buescher

Is Chris Buescher a Must-Start DFS Option for Darlington Lineups?
Brad Keselowski

Could Brad Keselowski be A Sneaky Play for Darlington Lineups?
Ross Chastain

Presents Favorable Upside for Darlington DFS Lineups
Tyler Reddick

on Pole for Southern 500, the Favorite to Win
Chase Briscoe

Can Chase Briscoe Make It Three in a Row at Darlington?
Christopher Bell

Hasn't Been Great at Darlington
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace Is Boom-or-Bust at Darlington
Filip Gustavsson

Still Recovering From Hip Procedure
Carson Hocevar

Has Massive Place-Differential Upside at Darlington
Jonas Brodin

Available for Training Camp
Erik Jones

a Chalk DFS Pick for Southern 500 at Darlington
Aaron Judge

to Face Live Pitching on Monday
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