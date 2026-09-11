Stefon Diggs - Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Fantasy Football Picks for Week 1 (2026)

Stefon Diggs start 'em, sit 'em fantasy football picks for Week 1 of 2026. Should you start or sit Stefon Diggs for fantasy football lineups in Week 1?
BALLER MOVE: Start in 14+ Team Leagues
POSITIONAL VALUE: Low-end WR3/FLEX
ANALYSIS: Washington Commanders wide receiver Stefon Diggs will begin his age-32 season with the Washington Commanders, who signed him to their team not long ago. Last season, Diggs was surprisingly efficient despite it being his first year back from an ACL tear in 2024.
Diggs will likely operate as the team's primary slot receiver. This will limit his overall routes run, which isn't great. To make matters worse, the Commanders may have one of the most disappointing offenses of the year. Their offensive line is in horrible shape, and they could struggle greatly running the ball.
He doesn't seem to have fallen off yet, and could match or even exceed his 2025 level of play thanks to his continued recovery. The biggest question is how the overall offense will function, though his overall playing time will be important as well.
Stefon Diggs gives Buffalo a 17-7 lead just before the half pic.twitter.com/tQ5XCw2rtu
— Ben Brown 🌻 (@BennyGIFs) December 26, 2021
It's tough to determine how things will work out in Year 1. They have a new offensive coordinator in former QB David Blough, who's obviously installing a new offense. But there's reason for optimism, as he's expected to add wrinkles to the offense that weren't present under previous regimes.
The effective use of motion will be critical to aiding the offensive line. With the loss of their elite left tackle, Laremy Tunsil (triceps) for the rest of the season, Washington's OL needs all the help it can get from the scheme. Blough is a protege of Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson and is expected to try to emulate his offense.
There's some questions surrounding the Commanders OL ahead of the new season, particularly at LG and C. So what can new OC David Blough do to help mask any OL issues in the run game? I took a closer look: https://t.co/JJ9DIjoBpy pic.twitter.com/J6cqoMsmio
— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) September 7, 2026
A poorly performing OL could actually lead Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels to target the slot more, where Diggs is set to play. The veteran WR is known for his short-area quickness and ability to win on horizontally breaking routes in all areas of the field, but he's particularly sudden in his breaks, which helps him get open quickly.
All this makes him worth starting in deeper leagues for now, though it may take a few weeks for him to build chemistry with Daniels and start getting enough usage to deserve weekly starts in 12-team PPR leagues.
Who Should I Start Tool
Not sure who to start? Check out the Who Should I Start tool:
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 1 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Stefon Diggs. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 1. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.
Week 1 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Stefon Diggs. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 1.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Start? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 1 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 1 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 1 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular Week 1 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool for Stefon Diggs compared to others:
More Fantasy Football Analysis
Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App
Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!