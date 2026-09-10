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Rome Odunze - Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Fantasy Football Picks for Week 1 (2026)

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Rome Odunze - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Rome Odunze start 'em, sit 'em fantasy football picks for Week 1 of 2026. Should you start or sit Rome Odunze for fantasy football lineups in Week 1?

BALLER MOVE: Start in 12+ Team Leagues If Healthy

POSITIONAL VALUE: WR3

ANALYSIS: The Chicago Bears will start their 2026 season with much the same pass-catching corps they had in 2025 -- WR Rome Odunze (calf), tight end Colston Loveland, and wide receiver Luther Burden III will be the team's primary receiving options, with a few other names sprinkled in.

Odunze is currently dealing with a calf injury he suffered recently. He struggled through a foot injury last season that caused him to miss multiple games and reportedly caused the bone structure to heal differently, leading to a permanent "new normal" that should be at least somewhat concerning.

Bears head coach Ben Johnson said Odunze's calf injury wasn't related to the foot injury. There is some worry about compensation injuries, but regardless, whether No. 15 plays this week is in question.

The third-year pro had a mini-breakout stretch in 2025 before his production crashed hard. And that was at a time when both Loveland and Burden were hardly involved in the offense -- both dealt with injury issues that caused them to miss a significant portion of the offseason program that year.

Loveland and Burden were also selected by the new regime, while Odunze was a pick made for the ousted former coaching staff. Additionally, they both excel in areas that help compensate for quarterback Caleb Williams' lack of downfield accuracy -- Burden is great after the catch, and Loveland is a mismatch weapon with a huge catch radius.

These factors, combined with the new injury, would make me more apt to put Odunze on the bench if I had drafted him. It may be better to wait and see how his health plays out, and perhaps give him some time to recover.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Not sure who to start? Check out the Who Should I Start tool:

Who Should I Start for 1?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
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Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 1 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Rome Odunze. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 1. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.

Week 1 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Rome Odunze. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 1.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Start? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 1 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 1 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 1 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular Week 1 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool for Rome Odunze, Parker Washington, Luther Burden III, Rico Dowdle, Michael Wilson compared to others:

Rome Odunze
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Rome Odunze
vs
Rico Dowdle
Rome Odunze
vs
Parker Washington
Rome Odunze
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Rome Odunze
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Colston Loveland
Rome Odunze
vs
Tyler Warren
Rome Odunze
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Rome Odunze
vs
Jayden Reed
Rome Odunze
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Rome Odunze
vs
Josh Downs
Rome Odunze
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Rome Odunze
vs
DJ Moore
Rome Odunze
vs
Tony Pollard
Rome Odunze
vs
Sam Laporta
Rome Odunze
vs
Luther Burden III
Rome Odunze
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MarShawn Lloyd
Rome Odunze
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Rome Odunze
vs
Jadarian Price
Rome Odunze
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Mike Evans
Rome Odunze
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Tucker Kraft
Rome Odunze
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Quinshon Judkins
Rome Odunze
vs
DK Metcalf
Rome Odunze
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Tetairoa McMillan
Rome Odunze
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Michael Pittman Jr.
Rome Odunze
vs
Christian Watson
Rome Odunze
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Chuba Hubbard
Rome Odunze
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Emeka Egbuka
Rome Odunze
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Jonathon Brooks
Rome Odunze
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Jaylen Waddle
Rome Odunze
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Harold Fannin Jr.
Rome Odunze
vs
Jaylen Warren
Rome Odunze
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Carnell Tate
Rome Odunze
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Davante Adams
Rome Odunze
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Kyle Pitts Sr.
Rome Odunze
vs
David Montgomery
Rome Odunze
vs
Jordan Mason
Rome Odunze
vs
Ladd McConkey
Rome Odunze
vs
Courtland Sutton
Rome Odunze
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Jameson Williams
Rome Odunze
vs
Rachaad White
Rome Odunze
vs
A.J. Brown
Rome Odunze
vs
George Kittle
Rome Odunze
vs
Garrett Wilson
Rome Odunze
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Rome Odunze
vs
Malik Nabers
Rome Odunze
vs
Dallas Goedert
Rome Odunze
vs
Bucky Irving
Rome Odunze
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Rome Odunze
vs
Rashee Rice
Rome Odunze
vs
Quentin Johnston
Rome Odunze
vs
Cam Skattebo
Rome Odunze
vs
Michael Wilson
Rome Odunze
vs
Trey McBride
Rome Odunze
vs
Jordan Addison
Rome Odunze
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Rome Odunze
vs
Stefon Diggs
Rome Odunze
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Travis Etienne Jr.
Rome Odunze
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Rome Odunze
vs
Zay Flowers
Rome Odunze
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Rome Odunze
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Rome Odunze
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Rome Odunze
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Drake London
Rome Odunze
vs
Jalen Coker
Rome Odunze
vs
Breece Hall
Rome Odunze
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Rome Odunze
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D'Andre Swift
Rome Odunze
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Blake Corum
Rome Odunze
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Tee Higgins
Rome Odunze
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Travis Kelce
Rome Odunze
vs
Devonta Smith
Rome Odunze
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Khalil Shakir
Rome Odunze
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Kyren Williams
Rome Odunze
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Juwan Johnson
Rome Odunze
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Justin Jefferson
Rome Odunze
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Aaron Jones Sr.
Rome Odunze
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George Pickens
Rome Odunze
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Michael Mayer
Rome Odunze
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Nico Collins
Rome Odunze
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Deebo Samuel Sr.
Rome Odunze
vs
Chris Olave
Rome Odunze
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Romeo Doubs
Rome Odunze
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Rome Odunze
vs
Alec Pierce
Rome Odunze
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James Cook III
Rome Odunze
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Tre Tucker
Rome Odunze
vs
Derrick Henry
Rome Odunze
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Rome Odunze
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Javonte Williams
Rome Odunze
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George Holani
Rome Odunze
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Omarion Hampton
Rome Odunze
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Xavier Worthy
Rome Odunze
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Rome Odunze
vs
Matthew Golden
Rome Odunze
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Saquon Barkley
Rome Odunze
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Jalen McMillan
Rome Odunze
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De'Von Achane
Rome Odunze
vs
Mark Andrews
Rome Odunze
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Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Rome Odunze
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Mike Washington Jr.
Rome Odunze
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Chase Brown
Rome Odunze
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Jake Ferguson
Rome Odunze
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Rome Odunze
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Dalton Kincaid
Rome Odunze
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Amon-Ra St. Brown
Rome Odunze
vs
Isaiah Likely
Rome Odunze
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Puka Nacua
Rome Odunze
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De'Zhaun Stribling
Rome Odunze
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Rome Odunze
vs
Keenan Allen
Rome Odunze
vs
Bijan Robinson
Rome Odunze
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Kyle Monangai
Rome Odunze
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Rome Odunze
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Devaughn Vele
Rome Odunze
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Rome Odunze
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RJ Harvey
Rome Odunze
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Hunter Henry
Rome Odunze
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Tyjae Spears
Rome Odunze
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Rome Odunze
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KC Concepcion
Rome Odunze
vs
Cooper Kupp
Rome Odunze
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Brenton Strange
Rome Odunze
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Ryan Flournoy
Rome Odunze
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Jalen Nailor
Rome Odunze
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Adonai Mitchell
Rome Odunze
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Woody Marks
Rome Odunze
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Dylan Sampson
Rome Odunze
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Tyler Allgeier
Rome Odunze
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Dalton Schultz
Rome Odunze
vs
Rashod Bateman
Rome Odunze
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Rome Odunze
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T.J. Hockenson
Rome Odunze
vs
Cade Otton
Rome Odunze
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Tank Bigsby
Rome Odunze
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Caleb Douglas
Rome Odunze
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Jauan Jennings
Rome Odunze
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Terrance Ferguson
Rome Odunze
vs
Denzel Boston
Rome Odunze
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Malachi Fields
Rome Odunze
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Brian Robinson Jr.
Rome Odunze
vs
Chris Brooks
Rome Odunze
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Makai Lemon
Rome Odunze
vs
AJ Barner
Rome Odunze
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Keaton Mitchell
Rome Odunze
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Malik Washington
Rome Odunze
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Tre Harris
Rome Odunze
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Pat Freiermuth
Rome Odunze
vs
Chris Bell
Rome Odunze
vs
Mike Gesicki
Rome Odunze
vs
Pat Bryant
Rome Odunze
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Rome Odunze
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Samaje Perine
Rome Odunze
vs
Greg Dulcich
Rome Odunze
vs
Malik Davis
Rome Odunze
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Isaac TeSlaa
Rome Odunze
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Gunnar Helm
Rome Odunze
vs
Jerry Jeudy
Rome Odunze
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Rome Odunze
vs
Evan Engram
Rome Odunze
vs
Justice Hill
Rome Odunze
vs
Colby Parkinson
Rome Odunze
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Calvin Ridley
Rome Odunze
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Demario Douglas
Rome Odunze
vs
Andrei Iosivas
Rome Odunze
vs
Braelon Allen
Rome Odunze
vs
Darren Waller
Rome Odunze
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Tyquan Thornton
Rome Odunze
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Jaylin Noel
Rome Odunze
vs
Emmett Johnson
Rome Odunze
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Kimani Vidal
Rome Odunze
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Troy Franklin
Rome Odunze
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Corey Kiner
Rome Odunze
vs
Germie Bernard
Rome Odunze
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Ted Hurst
Rome Odunze
vs
Sean Tucker
Rome Odunze
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Charlie Kolar
Rome Odunze
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Rome Odunze
vs
Jaylen Wright
Rome Odunze
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Jahan Dotson
Rome Odunze
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Rome Odunze
vs
Cyrus Allen
Rome Odunze
vs
Darnell Washington
Rome Odunze
vs
Antonio Williams
Rome Odunze
vs
Zachariah Branch
Rome Odunze
vs
Darnell Mooney
Rome Odunze
vs
Xavier Legette
Rome Odunze
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Rome Odunze
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Rome Odunze
vs
Jacob Saylors
Rome Odunze
vs
Bryce Lance
Rome Odunze
vs
Najee Harris
Rome Odunze
vs
Travis Hunter
Rome Odunze
vs
Cole Kmet
Rome Odunze
vs
David Njoku
Rome Odunze
vs
Keon Coleman
Rome Odunze
vs
Theo Johnson
Rome Odunze
vs
Odell Beckham Jr.
Rome Odunze
vs
Mack Hollins
Rome Odunze
vs
Kyle Williams
Rome Odunze
vs
Sione Vaki
Rome Odunze
vs
Ray Davis
Rome Odunze
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Rome Odunze
vs
Zavion Thomas
Rome Odunze
vs
Brenen Thompson
Rome Odunze
vs
KaVontae Turpin
Rome Odunze
vs
Noah Fant
Rome Odunze
vs
Jonah Coleman
Rome Odunze
vs
Jack Bech
Rome Odunze
vs
Elijah Arroyo
Rome Odunze
vs
Ty Johnson
Rome Odunze
vs
Mason Taylor
Rome Odunze
vs
Elic Ayomanor
Rome Odunze
vs
Jake Tonges
Rome Odunze
vs
Treylon Burks
Rome Odunze
vs
Joshua Palmer
Rome Odunze
vs
Marquise Brown
Rome Odunze
vs
Dawson Knox
Rome Odunze
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Rome Odunze
vs
Elijah Sarratt
Rome Odunze
vs
Ja'Tavion Sanders
Rome Odunze
vs
Marvin Mims Jr.
Rome Odunze
vs
Jalen Tolbert
Rome Odunze
vs
Erick All Jr.
Rome Odunze
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Rome Odunze
vs
Olamide Zaccheaus
Rome Odunze
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Rome Odunze
vs
Matthew Hibner
Rome Odunze
vs
Daniel Bellinger
Rome Odunze
vs
Roman Wilson
Rome Odunze
vs
Chimere Dike
Rome Odunze
vs
Kyle Juszczyk
Rome Odunze
vs
Noah Gray
Rome Odunze
vs
Jonnu Smith
Rome Odunze
vs
Skyler Bell
Rome Odunze
vs
Kaelon Black
Rome Odunze
vs
Josh Oliver
Rome Odunze
vs
Audric Estime
Rome Odunze
vs
Eli Raridon
Rome Odunze
vs
Tyler Higbee
Rome Odunze
vs
Ashton Dulin
Rome Odunze
vs
Austin Hooper
Rome Odunze
vs
Isaiah Williams
Rome Odunze
vs
Rasheen Ali
Rome Odunze
vs
Devin Singletary
Rome Odunze
vs
Luke Schoonmaker
Rome Odunze
vs
Demarcus Robinson
Rome Odunze
vs
Tai Felton
Rome Odunze
vs
Tyler Conklin
Rome Odunze
vs
Oscar Delp
Rome Odunze
vs
Brock Wright
Rome Odunze
vs
Seth McGowan
Rome Odunze
vs
Luke McCaffrey
Rome Odunze
vs
Elijah Higgins
Rome Odunze
vs
Marlin Klein
Rome Odunze
vs
Foster Moreau
Rome Odunze
vs
Isaiah Davis
Rome Odunze
vs
Davis Allen
Rome Odunze
vs
Jahdae Walker
Rome Odunze
vs
Drew Sample
Rome Odunze
vs
Montorie Foster Jr.
Rome Odunze
vs
Hunter Luepke
Rome Odunze
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Rome Odunze
vs
Jimmy Horn Jr.
Rome Odunze
vs
John Bates
Rome Odunze
vs
Brashard Smith
Rome Odunze
vs
LeQuint Allen Jr.
Rome Odunze
vs
Darius Cooper
Rome Odunze
vs
Alvin Kamara
Rome Odunze
vs
Nicholas Singleton
Rome Odunze
vs
Malik Benson
Rome Odunze
vs
Tommy Tremble
Rome Odunze
vs
Kendre Miller
Rome Odunze
vs
Max Klare
Rome Odunze
vs
Adam Trautman
Rome Odunze
vs
Lan Larison
Rome Odunze
vs
Kaytron Allen
Rome Odunze
vs
Kalif Raymond
Rome Odunze
vs
Demond Claiborne
Rome Odunze
vs
Nate Boerkircher
Rome Odunze
vs
Ian Thomas
Rome Odunze
vs
Roschon Johnson
Rome Odunze
vs
Tanner Hudson
Rome Odunze
vs
Tanner Koziol
Rome Odunze
vs
Luke Farrell
Rome Odunze
vs
Dylan Laube
Rome Odunze
vs
Ben Sinnott
Rome Odunze
vs
Jackson Hawes
Rome Odunze
vs
Mo Alie-Cox
Rome Odunze
vs
Bam Knight
Rome Odunze
vs
Xavier Smith
Rome Odunze
vs
Jaylin Lane
Rome Odunze
vs
Jordan Whittington
Rome Odunze
vs
Tez Johnson
Rome Odunze
vs
Dyami Brown
Rome Odunze
vs
DJ Giddens
Rome Odunze
vs
Will Shipley
Rome Odunze
vs
Joe Burrow
Rome Odunze
vs
Lamar Jackson
Rome Odunze
vs
Josh Allen
Rome Odunze
vs
Justin Herbert
Rome Odunze
vs
Jalen Hurts
Rome Odunze
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Rome Odunze
vs
Jayden Daniels
Rome Odunze
vs
Baker Mayfield
Rome Odunze
vs
Dak Prescott
Rome Odunze
vs
Jared Goff
Rome Odunze
vs
Drake Maye
Rome Odunze
vs
Caleb Williams
Rome Odunze
vs
Jaxson Dart
Rome Odunze
vs
Matthew Stafford
Rome Odunze
vs
Brock Purdy
Rome Odunze
vs
Tyler Shough
Rome Odunze
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Rome Odunze
vs
Bo Nix
Rome Odunze
vs
Kyler Murray
Rome Odunze
vs
Malik Willis
Rome Odunze
vs
Jordan Love
Rome Odunze
vs
C.J. Stroud
Rome Odunze
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Daniel Jones
Rome Odunze
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Sam Darnold
Rome Odunze
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Rome Odunze
vs
Cam Ward
Rome Odunze
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Kirk Cousins
Rome Odunze
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Rome Odunze
vs
Geno Smith
Rome Odunze
vs
Bryce Young
Rome Odunze
vs
Tua Tagovailoa
Rome Odunze
vs
Deshaun Watson
Rome Odunze
vs
Jacksonville Jaguars
Rome Odunze
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Los Angeles Chargers
Rome Odunze
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Houston Texans
Rome Odunze
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Denver Broncos
Rome Odunze
vs
Baltimore Ravens
Rome Odunze
vs
Los Angeles Rams
Rome Odunze
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Seattle Seahawks
Rome Odunze
vs
Chicago Bears
Rome Odunze
vs
Tennessee Titans
Rome Odunze
vs
Pittsburgh Steelers
Rome Odunze
vs
Philadelphia Eagles
Rome Odunze
vs
Green Bay Packers
Rome Odunze
vs
Minnesota Vikings
Rome Odunze
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Buffalo Bills
Rome Odunze
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Las Vegas Raiders
Rome Odunze
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New York Jets
Rome Odunze
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New England Patriots
Rome Odunze
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Kansas City Chiefs
Rome Odunze
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Dallas Cowboys
Rome Odunze
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Atlanta Falcons
Rome Odunze
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Cleveland Browns
Rome Odunze
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Detroit Lions
Rome Odunze
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New York Giants
Rome Odunze
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Indianapolis Colts
Rome Odunze
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Miami Dolphins
Rome Odunze
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San Francisco 49ers
Rome Odunze
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Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Rome Odunze
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Arizona Cardinals
Rome Odunze
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Cincinnati Bengals
Rome Odunze
vs
Carolina Panthers
Rome Odunze
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New Orleans Saints
Rome Odunze
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Washington Commanders
Rome Odunze
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Rome Odunze
vs
Cameron Dicker
Rome Odunze
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Rome Odunze
vs
Cam Little
Rome Odunze
vs
Jake Bates
Rome Odunze
vs
Tyler Loop
Rome Odunze
vs
Evan McPherson
Rome Odunze
vs
Chase McLaughlin
Rome Odunze
vs
Jason Myers
Rome Odunze
vs
Harrison Mevis
Rome Odunze
vs
Cairo Santos
Rome Odunze
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Rome Odunze
vs
Spencer Shrader
Rome Odunze
vs
Trey Smack
Rome Odunze
vs
Will Reichard
Rome Odunze
vs
Daniel Carlson
Rome Odunze
vs
Wil Lutz
Rome Odunze
vs
Chris Boswell
Rome Odunze
vs
Jake Elliott
Rome Odunze
vs
Tyler Bass
Rome Odunze
vs
Harrison Butker
Rome Odunze
vs
Andy Borregales
Rome Odunze
vs
Riley Patterson
Rome Odunze
vs
Joey Slye
Rome Odunze
vs
Matt Gay
Rome Odunze
vs
Ryan Fitzgerald
Rome Odunze
vs
Nick Folk
Rome Odunze
vs
Drew Stevens
Rome Odunze
vs
Jason Sanders
Rome Odunze
vs
Chad Ryland
Rome Odunze
vs
Dominic Zvada

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George Kittle

Will Be On "Pitch Count" During Season Opener
A.J. Brown

Diagnosed with a High-Ankle Sprain
Tyrese Haliburton

May Be Eased in Early by Pacers
Samuel Honzek

Ready for Training Camp
Dejounte Murray

Expected to be Ready for Training Camp
Gustav Forsling

Participating in Informal Skates
George Kittle

Will Complete His Comeback, Play in Week 1
Damon Severson

"Ready to Roll"
Fred VanVleet

Targets Preseason Return for Rockets
EDM

Alex Formenton Signs One-Year Deal With Oilers
Paul Reed

Primed for Expanded Role with Pistons
ANA

Ducks Place Chris Kreider on Unconditional Waivers
Los Angeles Lakers

Lakers Hire Heat Executive Eric Amsler as Assistant GM
Adam Fantilli

Blue Jackets "100 Percent" Confident Adam Fantilli Deal Gets Done
CFB

Cayden Green Expected to Play in Week 2
CFB

AK Dear is Questionable for Week 2
A.J. Brown

Seen Wearing Walking Boot on Right Foot
CFB

Cam Pickett a Game-Time Decision in Week 2
Shohei Ohtani

to be Placed on Injured List
Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Scores the Decisive Touchdown in Week 1 Win
Josue De Paula

Dodgers Calling Up Top Prospect Josue De Paula
Sam Darnold

Seahawks Rule Out Fracture for Sam Darnold
A.J. Brown

Ruled Out for Remainder of Week 1 with Ankle Injury
Freddie Freeman

Out of Dodgers Lineup on Wednesday Due to Knee Issue
Shohei Ohtani

Out of Dodgers Lineup on Wednesday, IL Stint "On the Table"
A.J. Brown

Questionable to Return with Ankle Injury
Sam Darnold

is Ruled Out with Hip Injury
Ron Holland II

Rebuilding His Jump Shot This Offseason
Kyrie Irving

Ramps Up in Pickup Games
Nicolas Claxton

Projected to Start at Center for Bulls
Ben Simmons

' Kings Contract is Non-Guaranteed
Golden State Warriors

Warriors Bring Back Alex Toohey on an Exhibit 10 Deal
Sam Darnold

Exits Season Opener, Questionable to Return
Tucker Kraft

Not on the Week 1 Injury Report
Ashton Jeanty

Practices in Full on Wednesday
CFB

Dilin Jones Has Flex Appeal Against Louisiana Tech
CFB

Caleb Hawkins Faces Tough Test Against Oregon
Jeremiyah Love

to Practice Wednesday, Still TBD for Week 1
Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Going on Injured List With Sprained Thumb
CFB

Jamal Rule Draws Favorable Week 2 Matchup
CFB

Can Second Hail Mary Ignite Bryce Underwood's Season?
CFB

Will Byrum Brown Bounce Back In Week 2?
Corbin Carroll

Out With Back Injury, to Undergo Testing
CFB

Can Mason Heintschel Remain The QB1?
CFB

Legend Glasker Looks to Keep Rolling Despite Tougher Week 2 Test
CFB

Kewan Lacy Questionable for Week 2
CFB

Vernell Brown III Poised for Big Showing in Favorable Week 2 Matchup
CFB

Lloyd Avant Looking to Build On Solid Start in Tougher Week 2 Test
CFB

Nate Sheppard Looking to Shine Again in Tougher Week 2 Matchup
CFB

Darius Taylor Looking to Deliver Big Again in Tougher Week 2 Test
NAS

Tyson Jost Agrees to Tryout Deal With Predators
Ilya Samsonov

Joins Sharks on One-Year, Two-Way Deal
Artem Zub

Senators Expect Artem Zub to Be Ready for Training Camp
Washington Wizards

Wizards Promote Amber Nichols to Vice President of Basketball Operations
Thatcher Demko

Remains Without Timeline for Return
NBA

Sasha Vezenkov Leaves Door Open to NBA Return
Simon Edvinsson

Ready to Participate in Red Wings Camp Without Contract
Max Strus

Embraces Glue-Guy Role with Clippers
Fraser Minten

Signs Seven-Year Extension With Bruins
Naz Reid

Steps Into Starting Role with Charlotte
Connor Bedard

Recovery on Track
Coby White

Set to Run the Show in Charlotte
Ron Holland II

in Line for Bigger Role with Detroit
Dillon Jones

Lands Exhibit 10 Deal with Philadelphia
Bez Mbeng

Hornets Sign Bez Mbeng
Atlanta Hawks

Hawks Promote Peter Dinwiddie to Executive VP of Basketball Operations
New Orleans Pelicans

Taj Gibson to be Waived by Pelicans
Aaron Judge

Hitting Third, Starting in Right Field in Return
Garrett Crochet

Could be Ready for First Round of Playoffs
Shohei Ohtani

"Unlikely" to Pitch Again This Year
Aaron Judge

to be Eased in
Yaxel Lendeborg

Warriors Plan to Lean on Yaxel Lendeborg Early
Aaron Judge

Yankees Reinstate Aaron Judge From the Injured List on Monday
Corbin Burnes

Confirmed to Make his Return on Tuesday
Shohei Ohtani

Returning as DH on Monday Against Reds
Jesús Luzardo

Jesus Luzardo Dominates the Braves in Complete-Game Shutout
Joe Ryan

Reinstated and Starting on Monday
Christopher Bell

Starts The Chase With First 2026 Victory at Darlington
Ty Gibbs

Finishes as the Runner-Up at Darlington After Early Struggles
Tyler Reddick

Places Third at Darlington With A Strong Points Day
Kyle Larson

Falls to Fifth at Darlington After Competing for the Win
Denny Hamlin

Maintains the Championship Lead After Darlington Struggles
Salahdine Parnasse

Victorious In His UFC Debut
Dan Hooker

Suffers Third Consecutive Loss
Farés Ziam

Fares Ziam Suffers First-Round Knockout Loss
Axel Sola

Scores First-Round Knockout Win
Nursulton Ruziboev

Drops Decision At UFC Paris
Michael Page

Wins Last Fight On His UFC Contract
Punahele Soriano

Dominated At UFC Paris
Daniil Donchenko

Remains Unbeaten In The UFC
Chase Elliott

Should DFS Players Roster Chase Elliott at Darlington?
Ty Gibbs

May have A Big DFS Performance at Darlington
Chris Buescher

Is Chris Buescher a Must-Start DFS Option for Darlington Lineups?
Brad Keselowski

Could Brad Keselowski be A Sneaky Play for Darlington Lineups?
Ross Chastain

Presents Favorable Upside for Darlington DFS Lineups
Tyler Reddick

on Pole for Southern 500, the Favorite to Win
Chase Briscoe

Can Chase Briscoe Make It Three in a Row at Darlington?
Christopher Bell

Hasn't Been Great at Darlington
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace Is Boom-or-Bust at Darlington
Filip Gustavsson

Still Recovering From Hip Procedure
Carson Hocevar

Has Massive Place-Differential Upside at Darlington
Jonas Brodin

Available for Training Camp
Erik Jones

a Chalk DFS Pick for Southern 500 at Darlington
Joel Eriksson Ek

Cleared for Training Camp
Christopher Tanev

Hopes to Be Available for Training Camp
Filip Chytil

Feels "Good" Entering New Season
Zeev Buium

Lands Eight-Year, $75.04 Million Extension
Tyler Seguin

Skating Ahead of Training Camp
Aaron Judge

to Face Live Pitching on Monday
Shohei Ohtani

Missing Another Game on Saturday
Byron Buxton

Likely Headed for Hip Surgery
Shohei Ohtani

Not Expected to Play on Saturday
Aaron Judge

Takes Batting Practice on the Field
Shohei Ohtani

Being Rested Again on Friday
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