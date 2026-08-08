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10 Must-Stash Fantasy Baseball Prospects? Michael Arroyo, River Ryan, Zac Veen, Jonah Tong, Kade Anderson, Jaxon Wiggins, Karon Milbrandt, Joshua Baez, Seaver King, Lazaro Montes

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Seaver King - Fantasy Baseball Rankings, MLB Prospect Sleepers, Stashes, Waiver Wire

Fantasy baseball prospect breakouts, sleepers, waiver wire stash analysis for Week 20 of 2026 including Michael Arroyo, River Ryan, Zac Veen, Jonah Tong, Kade Anderson, and more.

Throughout the first half of the campaign, many top prospects have earned the call to the major leagues and made a high impact, including Carson Benge, Payton Tolle, and more recently, Max Clark.

Below, we will spotlight 10 emerging prospects and determine if managers should stash them ahead of Week 20 of the fantasy baseball season.

So, should fantasy managers stash these breakout prospects? Let's get to it!

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Michael Arroyo, INF, Seattle Mariners

Seattle Mariners infield/outfield prospect Michael Arroyo continues to impress at Triple-A Tacoma, producing four multi-hit performances in his last six games for the Rainiers and drawing more walks and hit-by-pitches (five) than strikeouts (four) during that time. In all, the 5-foot-10 Colombian is hitting .337 with a .921 OPS through 22 games since his promotion to Triple-A.

The Mariners' fourth-ranked prospect began the season at Double-A, and his ability to compete at the minors' highest level along with his positional versatility (2B, OF) could earn him a late-season debut in the majors, too. With solid contact and power along with an ability to steal bases, the 21-year-old has the makings of a potential multi-category contributor for fantasy, so the right-handed hitter should be considered a high-end stash option in deeper 12+ team leagues.

- Written by Jarod Rupp

 

River Ryan, SP, Detroit Tigers

Detroit Tigers pitching prospect River Ryan (hamstring) has yet to pitch for his new team after being dealt from the Dodgers in the Tarik Skubal trade as he recovers from a hamstring injury. The right-hander was placed on the injured list on June 26 and hasn't pitched since June 17. The former 11th-rounder was seemingly headed toward a recall to the majors (he debuted in 2024), sporting a 2.81 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, and a 24.6 percent K-BB% in seven starts before he melted down for eight earned runs on 10 hits, a walk, and a hit batter in his final start before the injury.

Without a clear timeline for return, a late-season return to the majors seems like the best-case scenario, but 2027 might be more realistic at this point. Either way, there is little reason to stash him in redraft leagues at this point.

- Written by Jarod Rupp

 

Zac Veen, OF, Colorado Rockies

Colorado Rockies outfield prospect Zac Veen has been red-hot again at Triple-A Albuquerque, going 15-for-38 (.395) over his last eight games, with 11 of those 15 hits going for extra bases (five doubles, one triple, five home runs). The Rockies' top prospect, who also authored a 25-game hit streak earlier this year, is now slashing .315/.389/.603 with 21 home runs and 16 stolen bases in 96 games for the Isotopes.

Unfortunately for Veen, Colorado seemingly has a glut of outfield depth at the moment, with a productive big league unit that includes recently-graduated prospect Cole Carrigg, along with fellow prospect Charlie Condon also waiting in the wings for a call-up. Still, Veen may have the edge over Condon the next time the team needs to fill a void in the outfield, as the left-handed hitter has already made his major league debut and is already on the 40-man roster.

With the potential to contribute across multiple categories, the former ninth-overall draft pick is a worthy stash consideration who could be in position to help managers in the run-up to and in the fantasy playoffs in deeper 12+ team leagues if he were to get the call.

- Written by Jarod Rupp

 

Jonah Tong, SP, New York Mets

New York Mets pitching prospect Jonah Tong is starting to heat up at Triple-A Syracuse, turning in a very solid month of July with a 2-0 record in five starts with a 3.65 ERA and 1.34 WHIP to go with 29 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched. Tong has major league experience with the Mets at age 23 and is looking to find his way back with the big league club.

This season, Tong pitched three games with New York and came away with a 1-1 record and 3.60 ERA 1.50 WHIP. He had seven strikeouts in 10 innings pitched. That stint of three games came in relief, so Tong has shown the ability to work as both a starter and reliever. In the minors this season, though, Tong has been used solely as a starter and that would no doubt be best case scenario for fantasy.

He is still ranked as their No. 2 overall prospect and offers a 70-grade fastball with a 60-grade changeup. He is definitely worth stashing in the midst of his hot streak at Triple-A hoping for a big league encore as a starter this time around.

- Written by Brian Buckey

 

Kade Anderson, SP, Seattle Mariners

Seattle Mariners pitching prospect Kade Anderson has thus far lived up to his draft-day billing as one of the top arms in the class after getting drafted third overall in 2025. The former first-rounder has perhaps even exceeded those lefty expectations with a downright dominant first season in professional ball at Double-A Arkansas.

The southpaw has yielded zero runs in 11 of his 16 starts, and two runs or fewer in all but one start, resulting in a masterful 1.20 ERA (1.90 FIP), 0.66 WHIP, and a 36.4 percent K-BB%, all of which are the best in the minors out of all pitchers with at least 60 innings pitched. With the Mariners dealing Luis Castillo at the deadline, there is one less rotation option to compete with, and the team's general manager, Justin Hollander, even stated that Anderson is "definitely in the mix" for a rotation spot, so an MLB debut could be coming later this season.

Despite not having pitched at Triple-A at all yet, the Mariners' top-ranked prospect should be considered one of the top pitchers to stash for fantasy in hopes he can help fantasy managers down the stretch.

- Written by Jarod Rupp

 

Jaxon Wiggins, SP, Chicago Cubs

Chicago Cubs pitching prospect Jaxon Wiggins is coming off a start in which he allowed five earned runs in 2 2/3 innings and has struggled since coming off the injured list at Triple-A Iowa on July 10. He's 0-3 in five starts with Iowa since returning from right elbow inflammation. It's been a bit of a lost year for the 24-year-old with the injury, but he is still ranked as the No. 5 overall prospect in the Cubs' system.

He boasts a 60-grade fastball with a 55-grade slider and 50-grade changeup. With Iowa this season, Wiggins has 28 strikeouts in 22 innings pitched, which is a good sign. The Cubs 5-man rotation is set right now at the big league level, but Wiggins could be counted on for some depth if they look to give him his major league debut. But right now it would be best to keep Wiggins on the waiver wire unless an injury occurs to one of the Cubs' starters.

- Written by Brian Buckey

 

Joshua Baez, OF, St. Louis Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals outfield prospect Joshua Baez remains one of the top bats to stash in fantasy, and with the departure of Lars Nootbaar at the trade deadline, there is one less roadblock to playing time with the big league club. The Cardinals' third-ranked prospect is 11-for-30 (.367) over his last eight games, with eight of those 11 hits going for extra bases (five doubles, three home runs), while adding three more steals to his season total.

On the year, the former second-round draft pick is slashing .251/.325/.573 with 32 home runs, which are the most at Triple-A this season; he's also added 18 steals. While the strikeout rate remains elevated at 29.9 percent, the power is undeniable, and along with his speed, the 6-foot-3 slugger makes for a highly coveted waiver wire stash in all fantasy leagues, who should make his MLB debut in the coming weeks.

- Written by Jarod Rupp

 

Seaver King, SS, Washington Nationals

Washington Nationals infield prospect Seaver King is settling back in at Triple-A Rochester after being sidelined for almost a month with an oblique injury. The Nats' sixth-ranked prospect is 4-for-15 (.267) with a pair of doubles and two walks in the four games since returning from the injured list. The right-handed hitter began the season at Double-A but has been at Triple-A since mid-May, and performed admirably for the Red Wings, recording a .274/.340/.438 slash line with five home runs and four steals in 37 games.

The former first-round draft pick appeared to be on track for a big league debut in 2026, but with the lengthy IL stay, it may only be a cup of coffee in September assuming he gets going enough to warrant a call-up, otherwise the MLB debut may have to wait until 2027. As such, there is no need to stash the 23-year-old in fantasy leagues at the moment, but his dynasty value remains high.

- Written by Jarod Rupp

 

Lazaro Montes, OF, Seattle Mariners

Seattle Mariners outfield prospect Lazaro Montes is having a great minor-league season between Double-A Arkansas and Triple-A Tacoma, hitting for massive power, with 28 homers combined between the two levels to go with 74 RBI and 78 runs scored. He is hitting .238 between both clubs but has been better at Tacoma with a .253 average. He was called up to Tacoma on July 7 and has three homers and eight RBI in 83 at-bats since.

Montes is the No. 4 prospect in the Mariners' system and has 65-grade power, which is a massive power upside for a prospect. At age 21, Montes might still need a bit of time to develop in the minors, and we are seeing that right now with him at Triple-A. A dynasty league asset, Montes could be left on the waiver wire in redraft leagues unless a fantasy manager wants to take a big gamble on a stash.

- Written by Brian Buckey

 

Karson Milbrandt, SP, Miami Marlins

Miami Marlins pitching prospect Karson Milbrandt has fallen on hard times after a strong start to the season. The Marlins' fourth-ranked prospect began the year with a 1.31 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, and a 23.6 percent K-BB% over his first 12 starts, which included three starts at Triple-A, but since then he owns an 11.95 ERA, 2.31 WHIP, and a shocking -2.8 percent K-BB% (he's walking more batters than he is striking out) over his last five starts.

The right-hander was seemingly on the precipice of a major league debut in June, but after his latest outing in which he yielded seven earned runs on seven hits (three home runs), two walks, and one hit batsman, it looks like hopes of a 2026 debut are fading fast. If he can right the ship and string together a couple of good outings, starting with his next start this Saturday, perhaps a 2026 debut will be back in play, but it will likely be too late to help fantasy managers. The talented 22-year-old is worth monitoring, but for now, he's off the stash radar.

- Written by Jarod Rupp

 

Top 25 Prospects to Stash in Redraft Leagues

Check out Eric Cross' updated top-25 prospects to stash below. These rankings are for 2026 redraft value only, not dynasty. These are MLB prospects who could potentially make a fantasy baseball impact in 2026.

Promoted Last Week: Hector Rodriguez (CIN), Max Clark (DET), Quinn Mathews (STL)

Promoted This Week: George Lombard Jr. (NYY)

Honorable Mentions (Hitters): Zach Ehrhard (LAD), Kemp Alderman (MIA), Ryan Clifford (NYM), Yohandy Morales (WAS), Lazaro Montes (SEA), Ryan Ward (LAD), Gavin Cross (KCR), Parks Harber (SFG), Jacob Melton (TBR)

Honorable Mentions (Pitchers): George Klassen (LAA), Jack Wenninger (NYM), Hunter Barco (PIT), Brody Hopkins (TBR), Jaxon Wiggins (CHC)

Rank Player Position Team
1 Kade Anderson SP Mariners
2 Joshua Baez OF Cardinals
3 Walker Jenkins OF Twins
4 Charlie Condon 1B Rockies
5 Kaelen Culpepper SS Twins
6 Franklin Arias SS Red Sox
7 Seaver King SS/2B Nationals
8 Michael Arroyo 2B Mariners
9 Angel Genao **Promoted INF Guardians
10 Jonathon Long 1B Marlins
11 Cooper Ingle C/OF Guardians
12 Cam Cannarella OF Marlins
13 Zac Veen OF Rockies
14 Ralphy Velazquez 1B Guardians
15 Jhostynxon Garcia OF Pirates
16 Jonah Tong SP Mets
17 Jett Williams SS/OF Brewers
18 Elmer Rodriguez SP Yankees
19 Luke Adams 1B/3B Brewers
20 Hagen Smith SP White Sox
21 River Ryan SP Tigers
22 James Tibbs III OF Dodgers
23 Karson Milbrandt SP Marlins
24 Michael Forret SP Orioles
25 Max Anderson 2B/3B Tigers

 

Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool:

Who Should I Pickup?

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2026 Player Decisions. Looking to pick up someone else instead? Today's focus is on specific players like Michael Arroyo, River Ryan, Zac Veen, Jonah Tong, Kade Anderson, Jaxon Wiggins, Karon Milbrandt, Joshua Baez, Seaver King, Lazaro Montes, Kaelen Culpepper, Quinn Mathews, Max Clark. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy baseball rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see MLB player tiles with stats, projections, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Looking to pick up someone else instead? Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for players like Michael Arroyo, River Ryan, Zac Veen, Jonah Tong, Kade Anderson, Jaxon Wiggins, Karon Milbrandt, Joshua Baez, Seaver King, Lazaro Montes, Kaelen Culpepper, Quinn Mathews, Max Clark:

Kade Anderson
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Joshua Baez
Kade Anderson
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Lane Thomas
Kade Anderson
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Francisco Alvarez
Kade Anderson
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Alex Lange
Kade Anderson
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Braden Montgomery
Kade Anderson
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Jung Hoo Lee
Kade Anderson
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Merrill Kelly
Kade Anderson
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Bryce Eldridge
Kade Anderson
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JJ Bleday
Kade Anderson
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Gleyber Torres
Kade Anderson
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Dominic Canzone
Kade Anderson
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Kerry Carpenter
Kade Anderson
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Tristan Peters
Kade Anderson
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Henry Bolte
Kade Anderson
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Ryan Jeffers
Kade Anderson
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Jasson Dominguez
Kade Anderson
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Brandon Sproat
Kade Anderson
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Willi Castro
Kade Anderson
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Royce Lewis
Kade Anderson
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Chase Meidroth
Kade Anderson
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Mason Montgomery
Kade Anderson
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Brandon Pfaadt
Kade Anderson
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Tommy Edman
Kade Anderson
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Walbert Urena
Kade Anderson
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Nick Gonzales
Kade Anderson
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Spencer Steer
Kade Anderson
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Tanner Scott
Kade Anderson
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Luis Robert Jr.
Kade Anderson
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Tyler Wells
Kade Anderson
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Cooper Pratt
Kade Anderson
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Jacob Webb
Kade Anderson
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Ty France
Kade Anderson
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Jake Burger
Kade Anderson
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Tommy White
Kade Anderson
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Heriberto Hernandez
Kade Anderson
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Bailey Ober
Kade Anderson
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Yainer Diaz
Kade Anderson
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Reynaldo Lopez
Kade Anderson
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Travis Bazzana
Kade Anderson
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Brayan Rocchio
Kade Anderson
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Yoendrys Gomez
Kade Anderson
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Masyn Winn
Kade Anderson
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Mauricio Dubon
Kade Anderson
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Jake Mangum
Kade Anderson
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Cole Carrigg
Kade Anderson
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Luis Lara
Kade Anderson
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Gage Jump
Kade Anderson
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Clayton Beeter
Kade Anderson
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Josh Bell
Kade Anderson
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Erik Miller
Kade Anderson
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Shane Drohan
Kade Anderson
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Zach Thornton
Kade Anderson
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Gabriel Moreno
Kade Anderson
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Michael McGreevy
Kade Anderson
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Luke Keaschall
Kade Anderson
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Cole Young
Kade Anderson
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Cade Cavalli
Kade Anderson
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Andrew Kittredge
Kade Anderson
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Christian Scott
Kade Anderson
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Luke Weaver
Kade Anderson
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Kyle Karros
Kade Anderson
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Nolan Arenado
Kade Anderson
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Garrett Mitchell
Kade Anderson
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Dalton Rushing
Kade Anderson
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Kody Clemens
Kade Anderson
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Robert Gasser
Kade Anderson
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Vinnie Pasquantino
Kade Anderson
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Shane Bieber
Kade Anderson
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Grant Taylor
Kade Anderson
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Clay Holmes
Kade Anderson
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Emilio Pagan
Kade Anderson
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Walker Jenkins
Kade Anderson
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Caleb Durbin
Kade Anderson
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Charlie Condon
Kade Anderson
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Mickey Moniak
Kade Anderson
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Max Clark
Kade Anderson
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Heliot Ramos
Kade Anderson
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George Lombard Jr.
Kade Anderson
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Sam Antonacci
Kade Anderson
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AJ Smith-Shawver
Kade Anderson
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Carter Jensen
Kade Anderson
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Ian Seymour
Kade Anderson
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Griffin Jax
Kade Anderson
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Samuel Basallo
Kade Anderson
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Curtis Mead
Kade Anderson
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Kenley Jansen
Kade Anderson
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T.J. Rumfield
Kade Anderson
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A.J. Ewing
Kade Anderson
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Jacob Wilson
Kade Anderson
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Joey Cantillo
Kade Anderson
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Chase DeLauter
Kade Anderson
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Logan Henderson
Kade Anderson
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Jose Caballero
Kade Anderson
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Jacob Latz
Kade Anderson
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Troy Melton
Kade Anderson
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Jake Bennett
Kade Anderson
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Jake McCarthy
Kade Anderson
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Carson Benge
Kade Anderson
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Esmerlyn Valdez
Joshua Baez
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Francisco Alvarez
Joshua Baez
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Kade Anderson
Joshua Baez
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Braden Montgomery
Joshua Baez
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Lane Thomas
Joshua Baez
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Merrill Kelly
Joshua Baez
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Alex Lange
Joshua Baez
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JJ Bleday
Joshua Baez
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Jung Hoo Lee
Joshua Baez
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Dominic Canzone
Joshua Baez
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Bryce Eldridge
Joshua Baez
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Tristan Peters
Joshua Baez
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Gleyber Torres
Joshua Baez
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Ryan Jeffers
Joshua Baez
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Kerry Carpenter
Joshua Baez
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Brandon Sproat
Joshua Baez
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Henry Bolte
Joshua Baez
vs
Royce Lewis
Joshua Baez
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Jasson Dominguez
Joshua Baez
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Mason Montgomery
Joshua Baez
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Willi Castro
Joshua Baez
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Tommy Edman
Joshua Baez
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Chase Meidroth
Joshua Baez
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Nick Gonzales
Joshua Baez
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Brandon Pfaadt
Joshua Baez
vs
Tanner Scott
Joshua Baez
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Walbert Urena
Joshua Baez
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Tyler Wells
Joshua Baez
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Spencer Steer
Joshua Baez
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Jacob Webb
Joshua Baez
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Luis Robert Jr.
Joshua Baez
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Jake Burger
Joshua Baez
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Cooper Pratt
Joshua Baez
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Heriberto Hernandez
Joshua Baez
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Ty France
Joshua Baez
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Yainer Diaz
Joshua Baez
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Tommy White
Joshua Baez
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Travis Bazzana
Joshua Baez
vs
Bailey Ober
Joshua Baez
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Yoendrys Gomez
Joshua Baez
vs
Reynaldo Lopez
Joshua Baez
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Joshua Baez
vs
Brayan Rocchio
Joshua Baez
vs
Cole Carrigg
Joshua Baez
vs
Masyn Winn
Joshua Baez
vs
Gage Jump
Joshua Baez
vs
Jake Mangum
Joshua Baez
vs
Josh Bell
Joshua Baez
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Luis Lara
Joshua Baez
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Shane Drohan
Joshua Baez
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Clayton Beeter
Joshua Baez
vs
Gabriel Moreno
Joshua Baez
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Erik Miller
Joshua Baez
vs
Luke Keaschall
Joshua Baez
vs
Zach Thornton
Joshua Baez
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Cade Cavalli
Joshua Baez
vs
Michael McGreevy
Joshua Baez
vs
Christian Scott
Joshua Baez
vs
Cole Young
Joshua Baez
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Kyle Karros
Joshua Baez
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Andrew Kittredge
Joshua Baez
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Garrett Mitchell
Joshua Baez
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Luke Weaver
Joshua Baez
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Kody Clemens
Joshua Baez
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Nolan Arenado
Joshua Baez
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Vinnie Pasquantino
Joshua Baez
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Dalton Rushing
Joshua Baez
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Grant Taylor
Joshua Baez
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Robert Gasser
Joshua Baez
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Emilio Pagan
Joshua Baez
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Shane Bieber
Joshua Baez
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Caleb Durbin
Joshua Baez
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Clay Holmes
Joshua Baez
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Mickey Moniak
Joshua Baez
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Walker Jenkins
Joshua Baez
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Heliot Ramos
Joshua Baez
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Charlie Condon
Joshua Baez
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Sam Antonacci
Joshua Baez
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Max Clark
Joshua Baez
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Carter Jensen
Joshua Baez
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George Lombard Jr.
Joshua Baez
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Ian Seymour
Joshua Baez
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AJ Smith-Shawver
Joshua Baez
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Griffin Jax
Joshua Baez
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Samuel Basallo
Joshua Baez
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Curtis Mead
Joshua Baez
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Kenley Jansen
Joshua Baez
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T.J. Rumfield
Joshua Baez
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A.J. Ewing
Joshua Baez
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Jacob Wilson
Joshua Baez
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Joey Cantillo
Joshua Baez
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Chase DeLauter
Joshua Baez
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Logan Henderson
Joshua Baez
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Jose Caballero
Joshua Baez
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Jacob Latz
Joshua Baez
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Troy Melton
Joshua Baez
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Jake Bennett
Joshua Baez
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Jake McCarthy
Joshua Baez
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Carson Benge
Joshua Baez
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Esmerlyn Valdez
Max Clark
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Charlie Condon
Max Clark
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George Lombard Jr.
Max Clark
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Walker Jenkins
Max Clark
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AJ Smith-Shawver
Max Clark
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Clay Holmes
Max Clark
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Shane Bieber
Max Clark
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Robert Gasser
Max Clark
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Dalton Rushing
Max Clark
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Nolan Arenado
Max Clark
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Luke Weaver
Max Clark
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Andrew Kittredge
Max Clark
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Cole Young
Max Clark
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Michael McGreevy
Max Clark
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Zach Thornton
Max Clark
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Erik Miller
Max Clark
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Clayton Beeter
Max Clark
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Luis Lara
Max Clark
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Jake Mangum
Max Clark
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Masyn Winn
Max Clark
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Brayan Rocchio
Max Clark
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Reynaldo Lopez
Max Clark
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Bailey Ober
Max Clark
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Tommy White
Max Clark
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Ty France
Max Clark
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Cooper Pratt
Max Clark
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Luis Robert Jr.
Max Clark
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Spencer Steer
Max Clark
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Walbert Urena
Max Clark
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Brandon Pfaadt
Max Clark
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Chase Meidroth
Max Clark
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Willi Castro
Max Clark
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Jasson Dominguez
Max Clark
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Henry Bolte
Max Clark
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Kerry Carpenter
Max Clark
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Gleyber Torres
Max Clark
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Bryce Eldridge
Max Clark
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Jung Hoo Lee
Max Clark
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Alex Lange
Max Clark
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Lane Thomas
Max Clark
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Kade Anderson
Max Clark
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Joshua Baez
Max Clark
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Francisco Alvarez
Max Clark
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Braden Montgomery
Max Clark
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Merrill Kelly
Max Clark
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JJ Bleday
Max Clark
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Dominic Canzone
Max Clark
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Tristan Peters
Max Clark
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Ryan Jeffers
Max Clark
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Brandon Sproat
Max Clark
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Royce Lewis
Max Clark
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Mason Montgomery
Max Clark
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Tommy Edman
Max Clark
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Nick Gonzales
Max Clark
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Tanner Scott
Max Clark
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Tyler Wells
Max Clark
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Jacob Webb
Max Clark
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Jake Burger
Max Clark
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Heriberto Hernandez
Max Clark
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Yainer Diaz
Max Clark
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Travis Bazzana
Max Clark
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Yoendrys Gomez
Max Clark
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Max Clark
vs
Cole Carrigg
Max Clark
vs
Gage Jump
Max Clark
vs
Josh Bell
Max Clark
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Shane Drohan
Max Clark
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Gabriel Moreno
Max Clark
vs
Luke Keaschall
Max Clark
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Cade Cavalli
Max Clark
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Christian Scott
Max Clark
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Kyle Karros
Max Clark
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Garrett Mitchell
Max Clark
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Kody Clemens
Max Clark
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Vinnie Pasquantino
Max Clark
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Grant Taylor
Max Clark
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Emilio Pagan
Max Clark
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Caleb Durbin
Max Clark
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Mickey Moniak
Max Clark
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Heliot Ramos
Max Clark
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Sam Antonacci
Max Clark
vs
Carter Jensen
Max Clark
vs
Ian Seymour
Max Clark
vs
Griffin Jax
Max Clark
vs
Samuel Basallo
Max Clark
vs
Curtis Mead
Max Clark
vs
Kenley Jansen
Max Clark
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Max Clark
vs
A.J. Ewing
Max Clark
vs
Jacob Wilson
Max Clark
vs
Joey Cantillo
Max Clark
vs
Chase DeLauter
Max Clark
vs
Logan Henderson
Max Clark
vs
Jose Caballero
Max Clark
vs
Jacob Latz
Max Clark
vs
Troy Melton
Max Clark
vs
Jake Bennett
Max Clark
vs
Jake McCarthy
Max Clark
vs
Carson Benge
Max Clark
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez

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