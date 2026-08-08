Fantasy baseball closer breakouts, sleepers, waiver wire add/drop analysis for Week 20 of 2026 include Steven Cruz, Andrew Kittredge, Clayton Beeter, Yennier Cano, and more.
Managers who are aggressive on the waiver wire and target relief pitchers before they emerge as the true ninth-inning option will not only save FAAB, but also add a potential lottery ticket to their roster.
Below, we will spotlight six relief pitchers who have seen their fantasy value increase over the past two weeks and determine if they are worth a closer look on the waiver wire.
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Steven Cruz, Kansas City Royals
Kansas City Royals right-handed reliever Steven Cruz has jumped into the saves picture for the Royals after Alex Lange has allowed 16 runs in his last 10 appearances. Cruz was entrusted in a save situation on Wednesday against the division-rival Minnesota Twins, and he delivered to close out the 2-1 win. He threw a clean inning with one strikeout to earn his third save of the season for the Royals.
The 27-year-old Dominican pitcher is 2-3 in 2026 with a 4.29 ERA (5.50 FIP) and 1.21 WHIP with 48 strikeouts and 17 walks in 42 total innings pitched in his fourth year in the majors with the Royals. Cruz's surface stats aren't all that impressive, but he's been much better since the start of July, allowing only four earned runs on 11 hits while walking three and striking out 13 in 15 2/3 innings during that stretch.
He's also picked up all three of his saves and has added two holds. It's unclear if veteran reliever Carlos Estevez (shoulder) will even be able to make it back at all this year, so Cruz could have plenty of runway to close out the year as the Royals' primary closer over Lange. Cruz is rostered in just 3% of Yahoo leagues and is widely available.
-Written by Keith Hernandez
Andrew Kittredge, Baltimore Orioles
Baltimore Orioles veteran right-handed reliever Andrew Kittredge is becoming more attractive in deeper fantasy baseball leagues for managers desperate for saves. Kittredge locked down his fifth save of the season by throwing a clean inning with no hits allowed, no walks, and no strikeouts on Wednesday to close out a 5-2 victory over the Los Angeles Angels at Camden Yards.
The 36-year-old has allowed three earned runs in 1 1/3 innings pitched so far in August, but he has two saves in his last four appearances and is now second on the team this year in saves.
In 12 relief outings in July, Kittredge didn't give up a single run and had three walks, seven strikeouts, three saves, one blown save, and three holds in 11 innings pitched. He's 1-3 on the season with a 4.05 ERA (4.20 FIP) and 1.44 WHIP with 29 strikeouts and 10 walks in 33 1/3 total innings. Kittredge definitely is not a sexy reliever by any means, but with Ryan Helsley (elbow) still on the injured list, he could continue to get save opportunities alongside Yennier Cano and Rico Garcia, and he's rostered in only 5% of Yahoo leagues.
-Written by Keith Hernandez
Clayton Beeter, Washington Nationals
Across 33 innings (30 games) in 2026, Washington Nationals right-hander Clayton Beeter has recorded a 4.09 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 34 strikeouts, and 11 saves. The 27-year-old has run into some struggles of late, allowing six earned runs across his last 5 2/3 innings (six appearances). However, Beeter has also logged four saves in that span and appears to be the clear preferred option in the ninth inning for Washington.
Beeter's underlying metrics hint at some warning signs, as he's posted a 14.8% walk rate and has allowed 1.64 HR/9. Still, he remains a worthy deep-league waiver wire target for fantasy managers in desperate need of saves.
- Written by Will Brady
Yennier Cano, Baltimore Orioles
Baltimore Orioles right-handed reliever Yennier Cano is emerging as a potential option for saves in deeper leagues after picking up his second save of the season in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the visiting Los Angeles Angels at Camden Yards. Both relievers Rico Garcia and Andrew Kittredge worked before Cano in this one, with the 32-year-old veteran closing things out with a hit allowed, no walks, and two strikeouts in his inning of work.
Right-hander Ryan Helsley (elbow) remains on the injured list, and the O's traded away right-hander Tyler Wells, who was the only Baltimore pitcher to have more than one save chance since the All-Star break in mid-July. Cano has been sharp this year, going 2-2 with a 2.09 ERA (2.37 FIP), 0.93 WHIP, two saves, 34 strikeouts, and only eight walks in 38 2/3 innings out of the bullpen in his fifth big-league season.
He's been even better since the start of July, allowing just one earned run with one walk, seven strikeouts, a win, one save, one blown save, and two holds. Fantasy managers speculating on saves in deep leagues should look Cano's way. He's rostered in just 5% of Yahoo leagues.
-Written by Keith Hernandez
Hogan Harris, Athletics
Athletics left-handed reliever Hogan Harris is quickly losing fantasy baseball value after blowing his fifth save of the year in the team's 5-4 loss to the hosting Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday. Harris was wild at Great American Ball Park, allowing two earned runs on three walks and one strikeout in just two-thirds of an inning, and not only did he blow the save, but he took the loss, his first of 2026.
The 29-year-old walked the first two hitters he faced and also threw two wild pitches. The southpaw recorded three saves for the A's in July, but he's now allowed multiple runs in two of his last three outings and could be on the way out in the A's closer picture if he continues to struggle. On the season, Harris is 3-1 with a 3.62 ERA (4.20 FIP), 1.53 WHIP, a career-high nine saves, 67 strikeouts, and 32 walks in 49 2/3 innings pitched out of the bullpen.
The best thing going for Harris is that the A's don't have many better options for save situations, with Elvis Alvarado and Luis Medina being their primary setup men. Harris is currently rostered in 11% of Yahoo leagues for those desperate for saves in deep formats.
-Written by Keith Hernandez
Yoendrys Gomez, Minnesota Twins
Minnesota Twins right-handed reliever Yoendrys Gomez quickly became the team's favorite for saves after being acquired from the Tampa Bay Rays early in the season, but he could have competition for the ninth-inning role the rest of the 2026 season after the Twins added veteran righty Jeff Hoffman at Monday's trade deadline. The 26-year-old Venezuelan hurler has been much better since joining the Twins, posting a 1.93 ERA (3.03 FIP), 1.16 WHIP, 13 saves, and a 33:15 K:BB in 32 2/3 innings out of the bullpen.
In 11 appearances for the Twins in July, Gomez was solid, allowing just two earned runs with seven walks, 10 strikeouts, two wins, and five saves in 10 1/3 innings pitched. It's not like he has pitched poorly with the Twins, but the addition of Hoffman will give manager Derek Shelton another option in high-leverage, late-game situations as the Twins try to sneak into the postseason.
Gomez is still worth rostering in deeper leagues (he's rostered in 31% of Yahoo leagues), but don't be surprised if Hoffman joins the saves mix in Minnesota.
-Written by Keith Hernandez
Updated Closers and Saves Depth Charts
Check out our updated closer depth charts for each of the 30 MLB teams that are updated regularly by Nick Mariano.
AL EAST: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Closers & Saves
|RotoBaller Stability Rating
|Team
Name
|Current
Closer
|Direct
Backup
|More Holds
Candidates
|Waiver Wire
Add
|Solid
|Yankees
|David Bednar
|Fernando Cruz
|Tim Hill, Brent Headrick, Paul Blackburn
|N/A
|Solid
|Red Sox
|Aroldis Chapman
|Garrett Whitlock
|Greg Weissert, Tyron Guerrero, Justin Slaten, Erik Miller
|N/A
|Solid
|Blue Jays
|Louis Varland
|Tyler Rogers
|Braydon Fisher, Mason Fluharty, Yimi Garcia (IL)
|N/A
|Volatile
|Orioles
|Andrew Kittredge, Rico Garcia, Yennier Cano
|Ryan Helsley (IL)
|Grant Wolfram, Felix Bautista (IL)
|Andrew Kittredge, Rico Garcia, Yennier Cano
|Solid
|Rays
|Bryan Baker
|Garrett Cleavinger, Kevin Kelly, Tyler Wells
|Casey Legumina, Cole Sulser, Craig Kimbrel, Edwin Uceta (IL)
|N/A
AL CENTRAL: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Closers & Saves
|RotoBaller Stability Rating
|Team Name
|Current Closer
|Direct Backup
|More Holds
Candidates
|Waiver Wire Add
|Solid
|Tigers
|Kenley Jansen
|Keider Montero, Kyle Finnegan
|Tyler Holton, Drew Anderson, Will Vest (IL)
|N/A
|Questionable
|White Sox
|Grant Taylor
|Sean Newcomb, Jordan Hicks, Bryan Hudson
|Trevor Richards, Huascar Brazoban
|Grant Taylor
|Solid
|Guardians
|Cade Smith
|Hunter Gaddis, Colin Holderman
|Erik Sabrowski, Matt Festa, Shawn Armstrong, Franco Aleman
|N/A
|Questionable
|Royals
|Steven Cruz
|Alex Lange, Daniel Lynch IV, John Schreiber
|Lucas Erceg, Matt Strahm, Carlos Estevez (IL)
|Steven Cruz
|Solid
|Twins
|Yoendrys Gomez
|Andrew Morris, Jeff Hoffman
|Travis Adams, Taylor Rogers, Woo-Suk Go, Tommy Nance, A.J. Minter
|Yoendrys Gomez, Jeff Hoffman
AL WEST: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Closers & Saves
|RotoBaller Stability Rating
|Team Name
|Current Closer
|Direct Backup
|More Holds
Candidates
|Waiver Wire Add
|Solid
|Rangers
|Jacob Latz
|Jakob Junis (IL), Chase Silseth
|Cole Winn, Robby Ahlstrom, Tyler Alexander, Peyton Gray
|N/A
|Volatile
|Angels
|Samy Natera Jr., Ben Joyce
|Sam Bachman (IL)
|Jose Fermin
|Ben Joyce
|Questionable
|Athletics
|Hogan Harris
|Elvis Alvarado, Luis Medina
|Mark Leiter Jr., Justin Sterner (IL)
|Hogan Harris
|Solid
|Astros
|Josh Hader
|Bryan King
|Steven Okert, Enyel De Los Santos, Bryan Abreu
|N/A
|Solid
|Mariners
|Andres Munoz
|Jose A. Ferrer
|Eduard Bazardo, Gabe Speier, Seranthony Dominguez, Matt Brash (IL)
|N/A
NL EAST: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Closers & Saves
|RotoBaller Stability Rating
|Team Name
|Current Closer
|Direct Backup
|More Holds
Candidates
|Waiver Wire Add
|Solid
|Braves
|Raisel Iglesias
|Dylan Lee
|Tyler Kinley, Didier Fuentes, Dylan Dodd, Brent Suter, Robert Suarez (IL)
|N/A
|Solid
|Marlins
|Pete Fairbanks
|Michael Petersen
|Calvin Faucher, Cade Gibson, Victor Vodnik, Anthony Bender (IL), John King (IL)
|N/A
|Solid
|Mets
|Devin Williams
|Daniel Durante
|Bryce Conley
|N/A
|Solid
|Phillies
|Jhoan Duran
|Jose Alvarado, Orion Kerkering
|Jonathan Bowlan, Tim Mayza, Brooks Raley, Caleb Kilian
|N/A
|Questionable
|Nationals
|Clayton Beeter
|Orlando Ribalta
|Justin Lawrence, Tom Cosgrove
|Clayton Beeter
NL CENTRAL: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Closers & Saves
|RotoBaller Stability Rating
|Team Name
|Current Closer
|Direct Backup
|More Holds
Candidates
|Waiver Wire Add
|Questionable
|Cubs
|Jacob Webb
|Trent Thornton, Caleb Thielbar, Ryan Zeferjahn
|Ryan Rolison, Phil Maton, Daniel Palencia (IL)
|Jacob Webb
|Solid
|Reds
|Emilio Pagan
|Tejay Antone, Brock Burke
|Caleb Ferguson, Pierce Johnson, Graham Ashcraft (IL), Tony Santillan (IL)
|N/A
|Solid
|Brewers
|Trevor Megill
|Abner Uribe
|Aaron Ashby, Grant Anderson, Chad Patrick, Antonio Senzatela, JoJo Romero (IL)
|N/A
|Volatile
|Pirates
|Gregory Soto, Mason Montgomery, Luke Weaver, Kirby Yates
|Camilo Doval
|Yohan Ramirez, Isaac Mattson, Brandon Eisert
|Mason Montgomery, Luke Weaver, Gregory Soto
|Solid
|Cardinals
|Riley O'Brien
|George Soriano
|Ryne Stanek, Justin Bruihl
|N/A
NL WEST: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Closers & Saves
|RotoBaller Stability Rating
|Team Name
|Current Closer
|Direct
Backup
|More Holds
Candidates
|Waiver Wire Add
|Questionable
|Diamondbacks
|Brandyn Garcia
|Jonathan Loaisiga, Juan Morillo
|Taylor Clarke, Kevin Ginkel, Paul Sewald, A.J. Puk (IL), Justin Martinez (IL)
|Brandyn Garcia, Jonathan Loaisiga
|Questionable
|Rockies
|Jordan Romano
|Jimmy Herget, Juan Mejia
|Brennan Bernardino, Jaden Hill (IL)
|Jordan Romano
|Solid
|Dodgers
|Edwin Diaz
|Tanner Scott
|Alex Vesia, Brock Stewart, Evan Phillips, Edgardo Henriquez, Will Klein
|N/A
|Solid
|Padres
|Mason Miller
|Adrian Morejon, Jason Adam (IL)
|Kyle Hart, Bradgley Rodriguez, Yuki Matsui, Jeremiah Estrada (IL)
|N/A
|Volatile
|Giants
|Dylan Smith
|Keaton Winn
|Sam Hentges, JT Brubaker
|Dylan Smith
Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool
Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool:
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...
2026 Player Decisions. Looking to pick up someone else instead? Today's focus is on specific players like Steven Cruz, Andrew Kittredge, Clayton Beeter, Yennier Cano, Hogan Harris, Yoendrys Gomez, Luke Weaver, Jeff Hoffman, Rico Garcia, Jacob Webb. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy baseball rankings, projections, and more.
Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see MLB player tiles with stats, projections, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
Looking to pick up someone else instead? Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for players like Steven Cruz, Andrew Kittredge, Clayton Beeter, Yennier Cano, Hogan Harris, Yoendrys Gomez, Luke Weaver, Jeff Hoffman, Rico Garcia, Jacob Webb:
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