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10 Must-Stash Fantasy Baseball Prospects? Max Clark, George Klassen, Charlie Condon, Jacob Melton, Seaver King, Walker Jenkins, Cooper Ingle, Kade Anderson, Joshua Baez, James Tibbs

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Max Clark - Fantasy Baseball Rankings, Top Prospects for 2026

Fantasy baseball prospect breakouts, sleepers, waiver wire stash analysis for Week 17 of 2026 including Max Clark, George Klassen, Charlie Condon, Jacob Melton, Seaver King, and more.

Stashing high-end prospects ahead of their call-up can provide some much-needed upside to your fantasy roster, especially as we reach the final stretch of the regular season.

In this piece, we will look at 10 emerging prospects and determine which ones managers should prioritize on the waiver wire in Week 17 of the fantasy season.

So, should fantasy managers stash these breakout prospects? Let's get to it!

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Max Clark, OF, Detroit Tigers

Detroit Tigers outfield prospect Max Clark has had a nice season at Triple-A Toledo and has turned in a solid month of July. In 45 at bats this month for Toledo, Clark has recorded two homers and three RBI with nine runs scored while hitting .289 overall. Altogether, the talented 21-year-old left-handed hitter has racked up eight homers and 35 RBI with 58 runs scored and 20 stolen bases at Toledo this season while hitting .265.

The Tigers top overall prospect, Clark, a first-round pick out of Franklin High School in Indiana, is a five-tool threat who could contribute immediately to fantasy teams if given a shot at the big leagues. The Tigers could look to the upside of Clark in the second half, especially if they decide to be sellers at the trade deadline. Clark has the potential to reward fantasy managers who take a chance on rostering him.

- Written by Brian Buckey

 

George Klassen, SP, Los Angeles Angels

Los Angeles Angels pitching prospect George Klassen turned in his best outing of the season on Sunday, punching out 11 of the 23 batters he faced over six innings, yielding just one earned run on two hits and three walks. It comes on the heels of arguably his worst outing of the season, in which he allowed four earned runs on six hits and three walks over 4 1/3 innings of work while failing to strike out a single batter.

The up-and-down season has led to a mediocre 4.25 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, and an 8.5 percent K-BB%, but an 11-strikeout performance should put him back on the stash radar for fantasy. If the Angels' fourth-ranked prospect can string together a couple of good performances, he could be back in the big leagues by mid-August, so it's worth monitoring his progress from here.

-Written by Jarod Rupp

 

Charlie Condon, OF, Colorado Rockies

Colorado Rockies first base/outfield prospect Charlie Condon has been producing at a high rate all season at Triple-A Albuquerque. The former first-round pick out of Georgia is tearing up the Pacific Coast League with 20 homers and 61 RBI in 82 games with a .286 batting average to go along with 75 runs scored. The first base/outfield prospect is ranked as the No. 2 prospect in the Rockies' system and boasts a 55 overall hit tool and 55 overall power on the scouting scale.

In fantasy baseball, the appeal of Colorado Rockies players is well-documented, and Condon would be a massive waiver wire addition if he is called up to the big leagues in the second half. A proven bat at age 23, Condon looks like a good option to be worth a shot in Colorado sooner rather than later. He should probably already be snatched up in fantasy leagues in anticipation of that opportunity.

- Written by Brian Buckey

 

Seaver King, SS, Washington Nationals

Washington Nationals middle-infield prospect Seaver King (oblique) has had a stellar minor-league season between Double-A Harrisburg and Triple-A Rochester before landing on the injured list. Between both levels, the talented infielder is hitting .306 with 10 homers and 51 RBI to go with 50 runs scored and nine stolen bases. King has a five-tool profile and is graded out with 70 speed.

Unfortunately for fantasy managers this season, King landed on the IL in early July with an oblique injury. He has a bit of a tough road to the majors this season, as the Nationals have a solid middle infield led by CJ Abrams and Nasim Nunez, and King will have to work his way back to full health in the second half with the oblique injury, which can be tricky to deal with. But the Wake Forest product is the No. 6 prospect in the Nationals system and offers high upside with his elite speed.

- Written by Brian Buckey

 

Jacob Melton, OF, Tampa Bay Rays

Tampa Bay Rays outfield prospect Jacob Melton has been good since coming off the injured list in mid-June, hitting .341 with four doubles, three home runs, and three steals in 12 games since being reactivated. That includes his latest four-game stretch in which the former second-round draft pick went just 2-for-13, but still managed to get on base four other times via walk compared to just three strikeouts over that same period. For the season, the 6-foot-2 slugger is slashing .275/.383/.514 with four home runs and 20 steals in 32 games at Durham.

The left-handed hitter debuted with Houston last season, and although he hit just .157, he was still able to swipe seven bags thanks to his 90th percentile sprint speed. A 32.1 percent strikeout rate at Triple-A this season doesn't bode well for hitting for high average in the big leagues, but his speed should be an asset, especially in fantasy. For managers scouring the wire for steals, Melton is a worthy stash ahead of an eventual recall to the Rays.

- Written by Jarod Rupp

 

Walker Jenkins, OF, Minnesota Twins

Minnesota Twins prospect Walker Jenkins has had a productive July at Triple-A St. Paul with two homers and four RBI in 45 at bats. Jenkins, the former first-round pick, was activated by St. Paul on June 22 following a left shoulder injury that held him out for an extended period of time. Jenkins has managed just 171 at bats this season and has recorded six homers and 18 RBI with nine stolen bases across three minor league levels.

Back healthy, fantasy managers should keep an eye on Jenkins, the Twins top overall prospect, as he strives to prove himself back at the Triple-A level. The left-handed hitter is just 21 years old, but is considered one of the top prospects in baseball. If he can prove he can maintain his good health, he could be a big-time contributor for the Twins as soon as this season. It's well worth taking a chance on Jenkins on the waiver wire.

- Written by Brian Buckey

 

Cooper Ingle, C, Cleveland Guardians

Cleveland Guardians catcher prospect Cooper Ingle has continued to hit despite being sent down to Triple-A Columbus after a big-league stint with Cleveland. In three games back at Columbus, Ingle has five hits, including a homer and two RBI. This year with Columbus, Ingle has been extremely productive with 13 homers and 43 RBI and a .291 batting average and a .985 OPS. The No. 3 prospect for the Guardians, Ingle has proven himself at the Triple-A level, it seems, but did little offensively in his brief major league cameo.

Ingle had just two hits in his 21 at-bats at the big league level. It's a good sign, however, that he picked up right where he left off at Columbus, and he could get another look at Cleveland this season. Thus, he might be worth a speculative add, as many fantasy managers may have dismissed him after his poor stretch with the Guardians.

- Written by Brian Buckey

 

Kade Anderson, SP, Seattle Mariners

Seattle Mariners pitching prospect Kade Anderson has been so good this season at Double-A Arkansas that he is worth stashing on fantasy rosters regardless of how the Mariners intend to deploy him this season. Anderson is 8-1 this season for Arkansas with a 1.36 ERA and 0.69 WHIP with 108 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings pitched. Anderson, the 22-year-old, has risen to the top overall prospect that the Mariners have in their system.

The former No. 3 overall draft pick out of LSU, Anderson is so dominant from the left-hand side that he should leave fantasy managers drooling especially in dynasty leagues, but the question is whether he will be called up this season. With no experience past Double-A, the Mariners could take a wait-and-see approach with the talented flamethrower.

With a devastating fastball-changeup combo, with both pitches graded out at 60 overall, Anderson's strikeout upside makes him an appealing stash no matter where he is pitching in the minors.

- Written by Brian Buckey

 

Joshua Baez, OF, St. Louis Cardinals

Following a grand slam in a game for Triple-A Memphis over the weekend, St. Louis Cardinals outfield prospect Joshua Baez continued to build his case for a big league promotion. The power numbers for the talented outfielder look gaudy on the season for Memphis as he has racked up 29 homers and 79 RBI to go with 65 runs while hitting .245. Baez has a four-homer game to his name as he showed off his power potential. Baez, the No. 3 overall prospect in the Cardinals' system, could be a difference maker in fantasy circles over the second half of the season.

The right-handed hitting, former second-round pick, is a proven power bat that can benefit the Cardinals and fantasy teams, he just needs an opportunity to play at the big-league level. If Baez is still available in your league, rush to the waiver wire to add him.

- Written by Brian Buckey

 

James Tibbs III, OF, Los Angeles Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers outfield prospect James Tibbs III has been a part of two trades already in his career and is primed to contribute to his newest team, the Dodgers. Tibbs is producing in a big way for Triple-A Oklahoma City with 21 and 72 RBI, a .290 batting average to go with 74 runs scored. A former first-round pick by the San Francisco Giants, Tibbs is now the No. 9 prospect in the Dodgers' system.

The 23-year-old left-handed hitter is delivering at a rate beyond his prospect pedigree and could be ready for a spot in the Dodgers' outfield right now. The Dodgers have no shortage of big-league-ready talent in the outfield, but Tibbs could be a sneaky addition to fantasy rosters. His Pacific Coast League numbers suggest he is ready for his big-league debut and could contribute in fantasy if given the opportunity.

- Written by Brian Buckey

 

Top 25 Prospects to Stash in Redraft Leagues

Check out Eric Cross' updated top-25 prospects to stash below. These rankings are for 2026 redraft value only, not dynasty. These are MLB prospects who could potentially make a fantasy baseball impact in 2026.

Promoted Last Week: Harry Ford (WAS)

Honorable Mentions (Hitters): Jonathon Long (CHC), James Triantos (CHC), Max Anderson (DET), Zach Ehrhard (LAD), Kemp Alderman (MIA), Ryan Clifford (NYM), Yohandy Morales (WAS), Abimelec Ortiz (WAS), Lazaro Montes (SEA), Ryan Ward (LAD)

Honorable Mentions (Pitchers): George Klassen (LAA), Jack Wenninger (NYM), Hunter Barco (PIT), Brody Hopkins (TBR), Jonah Tong (NYM), Jaxon Wiggins (CHC)

Rank Player Position Team
1 Kade Anderson SP Mariners
2 Walker Jenkins OF Twins
3 Charlie Condon 1B Rockies
4 Joshua Baez OF Cardinals
5 Kaelen Culpepper SS Twins
6 Max Clark OF Tigers
7 Hector Rodriguez OF Reds
8 Zac Veen OF Rockies
9 Seaver King SS/2B Nationals
10 George Lombard Jr. SS Yankees
11 Ralphy Velazquez 1B Guardians
12 Angel Genao INF Guardians
13 Jhostynxon Garcia OF Pirates
14 Karson Milbrandt SP Marlins
15 Luke Adams 1B/3B Brewers
16 Michael Arroyo 2B Mariners
17 Cooper Ingle C/OF Guardians
18 Cam Cannarella OF Marlins
19 Hagen Smith SP White Sox
20 Jett Williams SS/OF Brewers
21 Elmer Rodriguez SP Yankees
22 James Tibbs III OF Dodgers
23 Quinn Mathews SP Cardinals
24 River Ryan SP Dodgers
25 Jacob Melton OF Rays

 

Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool:

Who Should I Pickup?

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2026 Player Decisions. Looking to pick up someone else instead? Today's focus is on specific players like Max Clark, George Klassen, Charlie Condon, Jacob Melton, Seaver King, Walker Jenkins, Cooper Ingle, Kade Anderson, Joshua Baez, James Tibbs, Henry Bolte, Bryce Eldridge, Luis Lara. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy baseball rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see MLB player tiles with stats, projections, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Looking to pick up someone else instead? Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for players like Max Clark, George Klassen, Charlie Condon, Jacob Melton, Seaver King, Walker Jenkins, Cooper Ingle, Kade Anderson, Joshua Baez, James Tibbs, Henry Bolte, Bryce Eldridge, Luis Lara:

Max Clark
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Charlie Condon
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George Lombard Jr.
Max Clark
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Walker Jenkins
Max Clark
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AJ Smith-Shawver
Max Clark
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Clay Holmes
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Shane Bieber
Max Clark
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Robert Gasser
Max Clark
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Dalton Rushing
Max Clark
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Nolan Arenado
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Luke Weaver
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Andrew Kittredge
Max Clark
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Cole Young
Max Clark
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Michael McGreevy
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Zach Thornton
Max Clark
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Erik Miller
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Clayton Beeter
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Luis Lara
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Jake Mangum
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Masyn Winn
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Brayan Rocchio
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Reynaldo Lopez
Max Clark
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Bailey Ober
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Tommy White
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Ty France
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Max Clark
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Luis Robert Jr.
Max Clark
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Spencer Steer
Max Clark
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Walbert Urena
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Brandon Pfaadt
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Chase Meidroth
Max Clark
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Willi Castro
Max Clark
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Max Clark
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Henry Bolte
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Max Clark
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Gleyber Torres
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Bryce Eldridge
Max Clark
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Jung Hoo Lee
Max Clark
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Max Clark
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Lane Thomas
Max Clark
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Kade Anderson
Max Clark
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Joshua Baez
Max Clark
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Francisco Alvarez
Max Clark
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Max Clark
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Max Clark
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Max Clark
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Max Clark
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Heriberto Hernandez
Max Clark
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Max Clark
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Max Clark
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Dominic Canzone
Max Clark
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JJ Bleday
Charlie Condon
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Walker Jenkins
Charlie Condon
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Max Clark
Charlie Condon
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Clay Holmes
Charlie Condon
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George Lombard Jr.
Charlie Condon
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Shane Bieber
Charlie Condon
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AJ Smith-Shawver
Charlie Condon
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Charlie Condon
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Charlie Condon
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Charlie Condon
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Charlie Condon
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Charlie Condon
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Charlie Condon
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Charlie Condon
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Charlie Condon
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Charlie Condon
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Charlie Condon
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Charlie Condon
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Charlie Condon
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Charlie Condon
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Charlie Condon
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Walker Jenkins
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JJ Bleday
Kade Anderson
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Joshua Baez
Kade Anderson
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Willi Castro
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Royce Lewis
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Tommy White
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Heriberto Hernandez
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Troy Melton
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Logan Henderson
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Griffin Jax
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Gage Jump
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Joshua Baez
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Joshua Baez
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Bryce Eldridge
Joshua Baez
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Tristan Peters
Joshua Baez
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Gleyber Torres
Joshua Baez
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Joshua Baez
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Kerry Carpenter
Joshua Baez
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Brandon Sproat
Joshua Baez
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Henry Bolte
Joshua Baez
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Royce Lewis
Joshua Baez
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Jasson Dominguez
Joshua Baez
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Mason Montgomery
Joshua Baez
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Willi Castro
Joshua Baez
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Tommy Edman
Joshua Baez
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Chase Meidroth
Joshua Baez
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Nick Gonzales
Joshua Baez
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Brandon Pfaadt
Joshua Baez
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Tanner Scott
Joshua Baez
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Walbert Urena
Joshua Baez
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Tyler Wells
Joshua Baez
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Spencer Steer
Joshua Baez
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Jacob Webb
Joshua Baez
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Luis Robert Jr.
Joshua Baez
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Jake Burger
Joshua Baez
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Cooper Pratt
Joshua Baez
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Heriberto Hernandez
Joshua Baez
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Ty France
Joshua Baez
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Yainer Diaz
Joshua Baez
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Tommy White
Joshua Baez
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Travis Bazzana
Joshua Baez
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Bailey Ober
Joshua Baez
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Yoendrys Gomez
Joshua Baez
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Reynaldo Lopez
Joshua Baez
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Mauricio Dubon
Joshua Baez
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Brayan Rocchio
Joshua Baez
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Cole Carrigg
Joshua Baez
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Esmerlyn Valdez
Joshua Baez
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Carson Benge
Joshua Baez
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Jake McCarthy
Joshua Baez
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Jose Caballero
Joshua Baez
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Chase DeLauter
Joshua Baez
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A.J. Ewing
Joshua Baez
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Sam Antonacci
Joshua Baez
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Heliot Ramos
Joshua Baez
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Mickey Moniak
Joshua Baez
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Kody Clemens
Joshua Baez
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Garrett Mitchell
Joshua Baez
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Luke Keaschall
Joshua Baez
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Jake Mangum
Henry Bolte
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Kerry Carpenter
Henry Bolte
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Jasson Dominguez
Henry Bolte
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Gleyber Torres
Henry Bolte
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Willi Castro
Henry Bolte
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Bryce Eldridge
Henry Bolte
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Chase Meidroth
Henry Bolte
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