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Will D'Andre Swift Play in Week 1? Fantasy Football Injury Update

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D'Andre Swift - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Will D'Andre Swift play for the Chicago Bears in 2026? Will D'Andre Swift be healthy enough to play in Week 1? Andy breaks down the latest D'Andre Swift injury news for fantasy football.

In This Article hide
Will D'Andre Swift Play In Week 1?
D'Andre Swift 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook
Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift suffered an apparent injury during Thursday's practice, which caused concern among fantasy managers.

Below, we will analyze the latest injury report on the Chicago Bears' running back and determine if he is on track to play in Week 1.

Will Swift play in Week 1? Let's dive in!

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Will D'Andre Swift Play In Week 1?

Swift exited Thursday's practice due to "significant discomfort," according to Dan Wiederer of The Athletic. While the injury was initially noted as undisclosed, Swift was seen exiting the field, grabbing his midsection.

However, a few hours later, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the 27-year-old is believed to be dealing with "a cramp" in his abdomen area. While it initially appeared Swift's injury could be significant, this recent report suggests that he avoided anything overly major and may just miss a handful of practices leading up to Week 1.

While Swift appears to be on track to play in Week 1, managers should continue to monitor Chicago's practice reports over the next week in case the running back faces any setbacks.

 

D'Andre Swift 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Swift is well-positioned to take on a large share of the Chicago backfield in 2026. The team's No. 2 running back, second-year option Kyle Monangai, has been dealing with a lingering knee injury. Monangai has yet to participate in any full practices and has only recently resumed running.

As a result, there is a strong possibility Swift sits alone at the top of the backfield for much of the opening month, given Monangai's current state.

Last season, Swift took 223 carries for 1087 yards and punched in nine rushing scores. This marked his first 1,000-yard campaign since the 2023 season and his highest total of rushing touchdowns. Through the air, Swift caught 34 passes for 299 yards and an additional touchdown.

Assuming Swift does not face any setbacks, the former Georgia Bulldog would carry high-end RB2 upside facing the Carolina Panthers in Week 1 as Monangai is trending towards sitting out. Even when Monangai is back in the lineup, Swift is expected to see the bulk of the opportunities and should maintain a high-floor projection as an RB2.

 

Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool

Read more about the free Who Should I Draft tool here.

Who Should I Draft?

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2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players -D'Andre Swift, Roschon Johnson, Kyle Monangai, Rome Odunze, Luther Burden III, Colston Loveland, Caleb Williams. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football drafts.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and updates them constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Draft Searches. Curious to see some tough draft decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Draft? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for D'Andre Swift, Roschon Johnson, Kyle Monangai, Rome Odunze, Luther Burden III, Colston Loveland, Caleb Williams:

D'Andre Swift
vs
Tee Higgins
D'Andre Swift
vs
Jeremiyah Love
D'Andre Swift
vs
Breece Hall
D'Andre Swift
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Rashee Rice
D'Andre Swift
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D'Andre Swift
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D'Andre Swift
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Josh Allen
D'Andre Swift
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D'Andre Swift
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Davante Adams
D'Andre Swift
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D'Andre Swift
vs
Jaylen Waddle
D'Andre Swift
vs
Zay Flowers
D'Andre Swift
vs
Colston Loveland
D'Andre Swift
vs
Kyren Williams
D'Andre Swift
vs
Luther Burden III
D'Andre Swift
vs
Trey McBride
D'Andre Swift
vs
Bucky Irving
D'Andre Swift
vs
Javonte Williams
D'Andre Swift
vs
Jameson Williams
D'Andre Swift
vs
Malik Nabers
D'Andre Swift
vs
Emeka Egbuka
D'Andre Swift
vs
A.J. Brown
D'Andre Swift
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
D'Andre Swift
vs
Chris Olave
D'Andre Swift
vs
Terry Mclaurin
D'Andre Swift
vs
Nico Collins
D'Andre Swift
vs
DJ Moore
D'Andre Swift
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Brock Bowers
D'Andre Swift
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Parker Washington
D'Andre Swift
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George Pickens
D'Andre Swift
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Lamar Jackson
D'Andre Swift
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Omarion Hampton
D'Andre Swift
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Mike Evans
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Jahmyr Gibbs
D'Andre Swift
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Christian McCaffrey
D'Andre Swift
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Jonathan Taylor
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James Cook III
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Kenneth Walker III
D'Andre Swift
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Saquon Barkley
D'Andre Swift
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De'Von Achane
D'Andre Swift
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Derrick Henry
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David Montgomery
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Cam Skattebo
D'Andre Swift
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Jadarian Price
D'Andre Swift
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Rhamondre Stevenson
D'Andre Swift
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
D'Andre Swift
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Kyle Monangai
vs
Juwan Johnson
Kyle Monangai
vs
Daniel Jones
Kyle Monangai
vs
Khalil Shakir
Kyle Monangai
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Kyle Monangai
vs
Mark Andrews
Kyle Monangai
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Tyjae Spears
Kyle Monangai
vs
Dallas Goedert
Kyle Monangai
vs
Tyler Shough
Kyle Monangai
vs
Malik Willis
Kyle Monangai
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Kyle Monangai
vs
Jalen Coker
Kyle Monangai
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Kyle Monangai
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Josh Jacobs
Kyle Monangai
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Isaiah Likely
Kyle Monangai
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Jakobi Meyers
Kyle Monangai
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Aaron Jones Sr.
Kyle Monangai
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Travis Kelce
Kyle Monangai
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Jake Ferguson
Kyle Monangai
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Wan'dale Robinson
Kyle Monangai
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Tank Bigsby
Kyle Monangai
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Rachaad White
Kyle Monangai
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Sam Darnold
Kyle Monangai
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Kyle Monangai
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Woody Marks
Kyle Monangai
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Romeo Doubs
Kyle Monangai
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Kyle Monangai
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Kyler Murray
Kyle Monangai
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Jordyn Tyson
Kyle Monangai
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De'Zhaun Stribling
Kyle Monangai
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Brenton Strange
Kyle Monangai
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Makai Lemon
Kyle Monangai
vs
Denzel Boston
Kyle Monangai
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George Kittle
Kyle Monangai
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Mike Washington Jr.
Kyle Monangai
vs
Alec Pierce
Kyle Monangai
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Jahmyr Gibbs
Kyle Monangai
vs
Bijan Robinson
Kyle Monangai
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Kyle Monangai
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Kyle Monangai
vs
James Cook III
Kyle Monangai
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Kyle Monangai
vs
Saquon Barkley
Kyle Monangai
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De'Von Achane
Kyle Monangai
vs
Derrick Henry
Kyle Monangai
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Chase Brown
Kyle Monangai
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Omarion Hampton
Kyle Monangai
vs
Javonte Williams
Kyle Monangai
vs
Kyren Williams
Kyle Monangai
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Ashton Jeanty
Kyle Monangai
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Rome Odunze
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Rome Odunze
vs
Joe Burrow
Rome Odunze
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Rome Odunze
vs
Jaylen Warren
Rome Odunze
vs
Tyler Warren
Rome Odunze
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Drake Maye
Rome Odunze
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Jayden Daniels
Rome Odunze
vs
Sam Laporta
Rome Odunze
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Rome Odunze
vs
Rico Dowdle
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Rhamondre Stevenson
Rome Odunze
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Rome Odunze
vs
Jalen Hurts
Rome Odunze
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Justin Herbert
Rome Odunze
vs
Christian Watson
Rome Odunze
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Caleb Williams
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Jadarian Price
Rome Odunze
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Trevor Lawrence
Rome Odunze
vs
Cam Skattebo
Rome Odunze
vs
Tucker Kraft
Rome Odunze
vs
David Montgomery
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Jayden Reed
Rome Odunze
vs
Mike Evans
Rome Odunze
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MarShawn Lloyd
Rome Odunze
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Lamar Jackson
Rome Odunze
vs
Dak Prescott
Rome Odunze
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Rome Odunze
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Brian Thomas Jr.
Rome Odunze
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Rome Odunze
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Rome Odunze
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Terry Mclaurin
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Puka Nacua
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Rome Odunze
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Rome Odunze
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Rome Odunze
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Rome Odunze
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Rome Odunze
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Rome Odunze
vs
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Luther Burden III
vs
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Luther Burden III
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Luther Burden III
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Jaylen Waddle
Luther Burden III
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Luther Burden III
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Davante Adams
Luther Burden III
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Luther Burden III
vs
Josh Allen
Luther Burden III
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Luther Burden III
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Luther Burden III
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Luther Burden III
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Luther Burden III
vs
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Luther Burden III
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Jeremiyah Love
Luther Burden III
vs
Parker Washington
Luther Burden III
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D'Andre Swift
Luther Burden III
vs
Lamar Jackson
Luther Burden III
vs
Tee Higgins
Luther Burden III
vs
Mike Evans
Luther Burden III
vs
Breece Hall
Luther Burden III
vs
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Luther Burden III
vs
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Luther Burden III
vs
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Luther Burden III
vs
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Luther Burden III
vs
Jadarian Price
Luther Burden III
vs
Devonta Smith
Luther Burden III
vs
Christian Watson
Luther Burden III
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Luther Burden III
vs
Jalen Hurts
Luther Burden III
vs
Zay Flowers
Luther Burden III
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Luther Burden III
vs
Kyren Williams
Luther Burden III
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Luther Burden III
vs
Trey McBride
Luther Burden III
vs
Jayden Daniels
Luther Burden III
vs
Javonte Williams
Luther Burden III
vs
Puka Nacua
Luther Burden III
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Luther Burden III
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Luther Burden III
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Luther Burden III
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Luther Burden III
vs
Justin Jefferson
Luther Burden III
vs
Drake London
Luther Burden III
vs
George Pickens
Luther Burden III
vs
Nico Collins
Luther Burden III
vs
Chris Olave
Luther Burden III
vs
A.J. Brown
Luther Burden III
vs
Malik Nabers
Luther Burden III
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Luther Burden III
vs
Jayden Reed
Luther Burden III
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Colston Loveland
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Colston Loveland
vs
Luther Burden III
Colston Loveland
vs
Davante Adams
Colston Loveland
vs
Bucky Irving
Colston Loveland
vs
Josh Allen
Colston Loveland
vs
Jameson Williams
Colston Loveland
vs
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Colston Loveland
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Colston Loveland
vs
Rashee Rice
Colston Loveland
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Colston Loveland
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Colston Loveland
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Colston Loveland
vs
D'Andre Swift
Colston Loveland
vs
DJ Moore
Colston Loveland
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Tee Higgins
Colston Loveland
vs
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Colston Loveland
vs
Breece Hall
Colston Loveland
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Colston Loveland
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Colston Loveland
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Colston Loveland
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Colston Loveland
vs
David Montgomery
Colston Loveland
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Devonta Smith
Colston Loveland
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Cam Skattebo
Colston Loveland
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Colston Loveland
vs
Jadarian Price
Colston Loveland
vs
Zay Flowers
Colston Loveland
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Christian Watson
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Kyren Williams
Colston Loveland
vs
Jalen Hurts
Colston Loveland
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Colston Loveland
vs
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Colston Loveland
vs
Javonte Williams
Colston Loveland
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Colston Loveland
vs
Malik Nabers
Colston Loveland
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Brock Bowers
Colston Loveland
vs
Tyler Warren
Colston Loveland
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Sam Laporta
Colston Loveland
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Tucker Kraft
Colston Loveland
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Colston Loveland
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Kyle Pitts Sr.
Colston Loveland
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Colston Loveland
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George Kittle
Colston Loveland
vs
Travis Kelce
Colston Loveland
vs
Dallas Goedert
Colston Loveland
vs
Mark Andrews
Colston Loveland
vs
Juwan Johnson
Colston Loveland
vs
Isaiah Likely
Colston Loveland
vs
Jake Ferguson
Colston Loveland
vs
Brenton Strange
Caleb Williams
vs
Justin Herbert
Caleb Williams
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Caleb Williams
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Caleb Williams
vs
Tucker Kraft
Caleb Williams
vs
Rico Dowdle
Caleb Williams
vs
Jayden Reed
Caleb Williams
vs
Sam Laporta
Caleb Williams
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Caleb Williams
vs
Drake Maye
Caleb Williams
vs
Dak Prescott
Caleb Williams
vs
Jaylen Warren
Caleb Williams
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Caleb Williams
vs
Joe Burrow
Caleb Williams
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Caleb Williams
vs
Rome Odunze
Caleb Williams
vs
Tony Pollard
Caleb Williams
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Caleb Williams
vs
DK Metcalf
Caleb Williams
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Caleb Williams
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Caleb Williams
vs
Tyler Warren
Caleb Williams
vs
Jordan Addison
Caleb Williams
vs
Jayden Daniels
Caleb Williams
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Caleb Williams
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Bhayshul Tuten
Caleb Williams
vs
Quentin Johnston
Caleb Williams
vs
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Caleb Williams
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Josh Downs
Caleb Williams
vs
Jalen Hurts
Caleb Williams
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Blake Corum
Caleb Williams
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Christian Watson
Caleb Williams
vs
Brock Purdy
Caleb Williams
vs
Jadarian Price
Caleb Williams
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Courtland Sutton
Caleb Williams
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Cam Skattebo
Caleb Williams
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Josh Allen
Caleb Williams
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Lamar Jackson
Caleb Williams
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Matthew Stafford
Caleb Williams
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Patrick Mahomes II
Caleb Williams
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Jaxson Dart
Caleb Williams
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Jared Goff
Caleb Williams
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Baker Mayfield
Caleb Williams
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Jordan Love
Caleb Williams
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Bo Nix
Caleb Williams
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Kyler Murray
Caleb Williams
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Malik Willis
Caleb Williams
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Daniel Jones
Caleb Williams
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Tyler Shough
Caleb Williams
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Sam Darnold
Caleb Williams
vs
C.J. Stroud

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Red Sox Place Willson Contreras on Injured List With Hamstring Strain
Ketel Marte

Coming Off Injured List on Monday
Umar Nurmagomedov

Gets Finished For The First Time In His Career
Song Yadong

Upsets Umar Nurmagomedov
Yan Xiaonan

Suffers First-Round Knockout Loss
Denise Gomes

Scores First-Round Knockout Win
Aoriqileng

Aori Aoriqileng Suffers Second-Round TKO Loss
Kai Asakura

Wins Back-To-Back Fights
Sumudaerji

Gets Back In The Win Column
Alex Perez

Drops Decision At UFC Shanghai
Elly De La Cruz

Diagnosed With Left-Quad Tightness
Pete Alonso

is Okay After Leaving Game Early
Kevin Korchinski

Signs Two-Year Deal With Blackhawks
Cale Makar

Agrees to Record Extension
Ryan Preece

Earns his First Cup Series Victory and A Chase Spot at Daytona
Daniel Suarez

Scores his Best Finish of the Year at Daytona
Tyler Reddick

Finishes Third and Claims the No. 3 Chase Seed at Daytona
Austin Cindric

Clinches A Chase Spot by Finishing Sixth at Daytona
Shane Van Gisbergen

Falls out of The Chase
Chase Briscoe

Is Chase Briscoe Worth Rostering for DFS at Daytona?
Carson Hocevar

Presents Plenty of DFS Upside for Daytona Lineups
Chris Buescher

Earns his First Front-Row Start at Daytona
Ryan Preece

Is A Huge DFS Risk Despite Strong Daytona Qualifying Result
William Byron

a DFS Diamond in the Rough at Daytona
Christopher Bell

the Chalk DFS Play at Daytona
Joey Logano

Hoping to Keep his Momentum at Daytona
Denny Hamlin

Can Denny Hamlin Return to Glory Under New Rules Package at Daytona?
Ricky Stenhouse Jr

. Should Be a Popular Fantasy Pick at Daytona
Shane Van Gisbergen

Shane van Gisbergen Qualifies Sixth As He Battles for Chase Berth
Ross Chastain

Wins Pole, Is an Easy Fade in DFS for Daytona
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