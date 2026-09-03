Will D'Andre Swift play for the Chicago Bears in 2026? Will D'Andre Swift be healthy enough to play in Week 1? Andy breaks down the latest D'Andre Swift injury news for fantasy football.
Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift suffered an apparent injury during Thursday's practice, which caused concern among fantasy managers.
Below, we will analyze the latest injury report on the Chicago Bears' running back and determine if he is on track to play in Week 1.
Will Swift play in Week 1? Let's dive in!Editor's Note: The FFPC Baby Gorilla Tournament is now open, featuring a $100,000 grand prize and a $675,450 total prize pool! This 12-team, Tight End Premium contest uses a 20-round draft format, with the overall winners determined by total points scored during Weeks 15–17. Get $25 to use toward your first entry by signing up through our link. Grab your team now! Sign Up Now!
Will D'Andre Swift Play In Week 1?
Swift exited Thursday's practice due to "significant discomfort," according to Dan Wiederer of The Athletic. While the injury was initially noted as undisclosed, Swift was seen exiting the field, grabbing his midsection.
However, a few hours later, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the 27-year-old is believed to be dealing with "a cramp" in his abdomen area. While it initially appeared Swift's injury could be significant, this recent report suggests that he avoided anything overly major and may just miss a handful of practices leading up to Week 1.
While Swift appears to be on track to play in Week 1, managers should continue to monitor Chicago's practice reports over the next week in case the running back faces any setbacks.
D'Andre Swift Suffers Undisclosed Injury in Practice https://t.co/bnbUOyQrum
— RotoBaller NFL (@RotoBallerNFL) September 3, 2026
D'Andre Swift 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook
Swift is well-positioned to take on a large share of the Chicago backfield in 2026. The team's No. 2 running back, second-year option Kyle Monangai, has been dealing with a lingering knee injury. Monangai has yet to participate in any full practices and has only recently resumed running.
As a result, there is a strong possibility Swift sits alone at the top of the backfield for much of the opening month, given Monangai's current state.
Last season, Swift took 223 carries for 1087 yards and punched in nine rushing scores. This marked his first 1,000-yard campaign since the 2023 season and his highest total of rushing touchdowns. Through the air, Swift caught 34 passes for 299 yards and an additional touchdown.
Assuming Swift does not face any setbacks, the former Georgia Bulldog would carry high-end RB2 upside facing the Carolina Panthers in Week 1 as Monangai is trending towards sitting out. Even when Monangai is back in the lineup, Swift is expected to see the bulk of the opportunities and should maintain a high-floor projection as an RB2.
D'Andre Swift Could Have Expanded Role in 2026 https://t.co/Y1B2LOpBuH
— RotoBaller NFL (@RotoBallerNFL) August 7, 2026
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