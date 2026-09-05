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Half-PPR Tight End Fantasy Football Rankings: September Updates (2026)

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Sam LaPorta - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

RotoBaller's half-PPR Tight End fantasy football rankings for 2026. These updated TE rankings include the top 130 wide receivers for fantasy football drafts.

In This Article hide
2026 Fantasy Football Half-PPR Tight End Rankings
Fantasy Football Tight End News
Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Welcome RotoBallers! Fantasy football draft season is fully underway as the 2026 season begins in just a few days. Below, you will find our updated tight end rankings for Half-PPR formats.

For more ranking sets, be sure to visit our updated rankings page, which features customizable rankings for many formats, including full-PPR, best ball, Superflex, and dynasty. You can also bookmark our NFL news page or the brand new NFL Injuries Report page for the latest fantasy news and injury updates.

RotoBaller's lead NFL analyst Nick Mariano has put together these updated 2026 half-PPR rankings, which will be constantly updated throughout the offseason and all the way up until Week 1.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries

 

2026 Fantasy Football Half-PPR Tight End Rankings

TE Tier Rank Player Name Pos
1 1 Brock Bowers TE
2 2 Trey McBride TE
3 3 Colston Loveland TE
4 4 Tyler Warren TE
5 5 Sam LaPorta TE
5 6 Tucker Kraft TE
6 7 Harold Fannin Jr. TE
6 8 Kyle Pitts Sr. TE
6 9 George Kittle TE
6 10 Dalton Kincaid TE
6 11 Travis Kelce TE
7 12 Dallas Goedert TE
7 13 Mark Andrews TE
7 14 Juwan Johnson TE
7 15 Isaiah Likely TE
7 16 Jake Ferguson TE
8 17 Brenton Strange TE
8 18 Hunter Henry TE
8 19 T.J. Hockenson TE
8 20 Terrance Ferguson TE
8 21 Dalton Schultz TE
8 22 Chig Okonkwo TE
9 23 Pat Freiermuth TE
9 24 Cade Otton TE
10 25 AJ Barner TE
10 26 Colby Parkinson TE
10 27 Kenyon Sadiq TE
10 28 Charlie Kolar TE
10 29 Greg Dulcich TE
10 30 Mike Gesicki TE
11 31 Oronde Gadsden II TE
11 32 Gunnar Helm TE
11 33 Michael Mayer TE
11 34 Darren Waller TE
11 35 David Njoku TE
11 36 Evan Engram TE
12 37 Dawson Knox TE
12 38 Darnell Washington TE
12 39 Noah Gray TE
12 40 Cole Kmet TE
12 41 Jonnu Smith TE
12 42 Theo Johnson TE
12 43 Daniel Bellinger TE
13 44 Noah Fant TE
13 45 Jake Tonges TE
13 46 Eli Raridon TE
13 47 Elijah Arroyo TE
13 48 Erick All Jr. TE
13 49 Mason Taylor TE
13 50 Marlin Klein TE
13 51 Oscar Delp TE
13 52 Austin Hooper TE
13 53 Luke Schoonmaker TE
13 54 Matthew Hibner TE
14 55 Nate Boerkircher TE
14 56 Elijah Higgins TE
14 57 Cade Stover TE
14 58 Ja'Tavion Sanders TE
14 59 Tyler Higbee TE
14 60 John Bates TE
14 61 Adam Trautman TE
14 62 Tommy Tremble TE
14 63 Max Klare TE
14 64 Eli Stowers TE
14 65 Tyler Conklin TE
14 66 Tanner Hudson TE
14 67 Josh Oliver TE
14 68 Brock Wright TE
14 69 Davis Allen TE
14 70 Luke Farrell TE

 

Fantasy Football Tight End News

Colston Loveland, Chicago Bears

Across 16 games as a rookie in 2025, Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland recorded 58 catches for 713 yards and six touchdowns on 82 targets. The 22-year-old got off to a bit of a slow start, failing to record more than three catches or 38 receiving yards in any of his first six games as a pro. However, Loveland finished the year on a tear.

Across his final four games of the year (including the playoffs), Loveland recorded 28 catches for 378 yards and two touchdowns on 38 targets. Entering 2026, Loveland looks poised for an even larger role in Chicago's passing game following the team's offseason trade of veteran wide receiver DJ Moore to the Buffalo Bills. Bears wideout Luther Burden III (groin) also missed significant time this summer with a groin injury, which could lead to him facing a reduced workload to begin the year.

Loveland's value in drafts is soaring, but he carries high-end fantasy TE1 upside into his second NFL season.

Dalton Schultz, Houston Texans

Houston Texans tight end Dalton Schultz is coming off one of the best seasons of his eight-year professional career. This past season, Schultz recorded a career-high 82 receptions with 777 receiving yards and three touchdowns in 17 games. The 30-year-old saw a career-high 106 targets, and he actually might be able to top that this upcoming season. The Texans did little to improve this receiving room outside of adding wideout Kayshon Boutte. Nico Collins is the No. 1 option in this offense, but the No. 2 job is up for grabs right now. Schultz showed last season that he's capable of being a top-10 player at his position. Given the lack of viable options, Schultz could become the No. 2 option in the passing game in 2026.

Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews has a clearer path back to meaningful volume after spending last season in a crowded position group. He saw only 70 targets in 17 games, finishing with 48 catches for 422 yards and five touchdowns while Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar also handled substantial snaps.

Both are gone now, and Baltimore enters 2026 with Andrews leading a rebuilt room that includes Durham Smythe and rookies Matt Hibner and Josh Cuevas. Smythe is expected to handle much of the blocking work, while the younger tight ends are still carving out roles. Andrews also looked sharp in camp, including one of his best practices in August when he scored in the red zone and made another catch in traffic near the goal line.

Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman will still command plenty of looks, and rookie Ja'Kobi Lane earned a substantial role this summer. Even so, Andrews has far less competition at his own position. After averaging just 4.1 targets per game last year, there is a real path for that number to climb.

Jake Ferguson, Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys 27-year-old tight end Jake Ferguson restructured his contract with the Cowboys, turning his $7.25 million base salary into a signing bonus, and Ferguson's cap number will increase by $1.2 million, Todd Archer of ESPN reports. Archer also mentions that the adjustments are accounting tools and do not change how much the players are paid weekly.

Ferguson finished the 2025 season as the TE5, hauling in 82 of his 105 targets for 600 yards and eight touchdowns. His 7.32 YPR was very modest, and the eight touchdowns were a career high for him. With Dak Prescott leaning mostly on his two stud wide receivers, CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens, it will be tough sledding for Ferguson to be a reliable fantasy asset if he experiences any sort of touchdown regression.

RotoBaller ranks Ferguson as the TE16 for the season, and fantasy managers who decide to wait on the tight end position should look to target Ferguson based on the high-powered nature of this Cowboys offense.

Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers is likely headed for an enormous target share in 2026. Injuries and subpar quarterback play limited Bowers to just 64 catches, 680 yards, and seven touchdowns last year. However, he had 112 catches on 153 targets as a rookie in 2024, and he's looking to get back to that level of volume this year.

The good news is that he's fully healthy and got a quarterback upgrade this offseason, as the Raiders moved on from Geno Smith. Kirk Cousins will lead the offense for now, and we know that he's capable of elevating his tight ends to the next level. After Cousins took over the Falcons' offense last year, tight end Kyle Pitts averaged 8.0 targets, 0.6 touchdowns, and 16.3 fantasy points per game. That should be Bowers' floor, and his ceiling is significantly higher.

There's a legitimate chance that Bowers will finish as the overall TE1 this year if he stays healthy for all 17 games. For now, he has an ADP of 19.8, which corresponds to the second round of fantasy drafts and makes him the first tight end off the board.

 

Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool

Read more about the free Who Should I Draft tool here.

Who Should I Draft?

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2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Tucker Kraft, Harold Fannin Jr., Kyle Pitts Sr., George Kittle, Dalton Kincaid, Travis Kelce, Dallas Goedert, Mark Andrews, Juwan Johnson, Isaiah Likely, Jake Ferguson, Brenton Strange. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football drafts.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and updates them constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Draft Searches. Curious to see some tough draft decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Draft? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Tucker Kraft, Harold Fannin Jr., Kyle Pitts Sr., George Kittle, Dalton Kincaid, Travis Kelce, Dallas Goedert, Mark Andrews, Juwan Johnson, Isaiah Likely, Jake Ferguson, Brenton Strange.:

Tucker Kraft
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Trevor Lawrence
Tucker Kraft
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Jayden Reed
Tucker Kraft
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Caleb Williams
Tucker Kraft
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MarShawn Lloyd
Tucker Kraft
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Justin Herbert
Tucker Kraft
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Dak Prescott
Tucker Kraft
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TreVeyon Henderson
Tucker Kraft
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Brian Thomas Jr.
Tucker Kraft
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Rico Dowdle
Tucker Kraft
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Chris Godwin Jr.
Tucker Kraft
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Sam Laporta
Tucker Kraft
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Tony Pollard
Tucker Kraft
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Drake Maye
Tucker Kraft
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DK Metcalf
Tucker Kraft
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Jaylen Warren
Tucker Kraft
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J.K. Dobbins
Tucker Kraft
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Joe Burrow
Tucker Kraft
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Jordan Addison
Tucker Kraft
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Rome Odunze
Tucker Kraft
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Jonathon Brooks
Tucker Kraft
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Quinshon Judkins
Tucker Kraft
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Quentin Johnston
Tucker Kraft
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Marvin Harrison Jr.
Tucker Kraft
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Josh Downs
Tucker Kraft
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Tyler Warren
Tucker Kraft
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Blake Corum
Tucker Kraft
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Jayden Daniels
Tucker Kraft
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Brock Purdy
Tucker Kraft
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Bhayshul Tuten
Tucker Kraft
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Courtland Sutton
Tucker Kraft
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Rhamondre Stevenson
Tucker Kraft
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Carnell Tate
Tucker Kraft
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Jalen Hurts
Tucker Kraft
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Chuba Hubbard
Tucker Kraft
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Christian Watson
Tucker Kraft
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Michael Pittman Jr.
Tucker Kraft
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Jadarian Price
Tucker Kraft
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Jordan Mason
Tucker Kraft
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Brock Bowers
Tucker Kraft
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Trey McBride
Tucker Kraft
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Colston Loveland
Tucker Kraft
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Hunter Henry
Tucker Kraft
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T.J. Hockenson
Tucker Kraft
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Dalton Schultz
Tucker Kraft
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Terrance Ferguson
Tucker Kraft
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Chig Okonkwo
Tucker Kraft
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Pat Freiermuth
Tucker Kraft
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Cade Otton
Tucker Kraft
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AJ Barner
Tucker Kraft
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Charlie Kolar
Tucker Kraft
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Colby Parkinson
Tucker Kraft
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Kenyon Sadiq
Tucker Kraft
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Greg Dulcich
Tucker Kraft
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Mike Gesicki
Harold Fannin Jr.
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Baker Mayfield
Harold Fannin Jr.
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Jordan Love
Harold Fannin Jr.
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Jared Goff
Harold Fannin Jr.
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Xavier Worthy
Harold Fannin Jr.
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Kenneth Gainwell
Harold Fannin Jr.
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Kyle Pitts Sr.
Harold Fannin Jr.
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Jaxson Dart
Harold Fannin Jr.
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Bo Nix
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Harold Fannin Jr.
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KC Concepcion
Harold Fannin Jr.
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Matthew Golden
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Michael Wilson
Harold Fannin Jr.
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Alec Pierce
Harold Fannin Jr.
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Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Harold Fannin Jr.
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George Kittle
Harold Fannin Jr.
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RJ Harvey
Harold Fannin Jr.
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Makai Lemon
Harold Fannin Jr.
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Stefon Diggs
Harold Fannin Jr.
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De'Zhaun Stribling
Harold Fannin Jr.
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Matthew Stafford
Harold Fannin Jr.
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Kyler Murray
Harold Fannin Jr.
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Jordan Mason
Harold Fannin Jr.
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Romeo Doubs
Harold Fannin Jr.
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Michael Pittman Jr.
Harold Fannin Jr.
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Harold Fannin Jr.
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Chuba Hubbard
Harold Fannin Jr.
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Rachaad White
Harold Fannin Jr.
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Carnell Tate
Harold Fannin Jr.
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Wan'dale Robinson
Harold Fannin Jr.
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Courtland Sutton
Harold Fannin Jr.
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Travis Kelce
Harold Fannin Jr.
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Brock Purdy
Harold Fannin Jr.
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Jakobi Meyers
Harold Fannin Jr.
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Blake Corum
Harold Fannin Jr.
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Josh Jacobs
Harold Fannin Jr.
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Josh Downs
Harold Fannin Jr.
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Jalen Coker
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Brock Bowers
Harold Fannin Jr.
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Trey McBride
Harold Fannin Jr.
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Colston Loveland
Harold Fannin Jr.
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Tyler Warren
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Sam Laporta
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Hunter Henry
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Dalton Schultz
Harold Fannin Jr.
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Terrance Ferguson
Harold Fannin Jr.
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Chig Okonkwo
Harold Fannin Jr.
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Pat Freiermuth
Harold Fannin Jr.
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Cade Otton
Harold Fannin Jr.
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AJ Barner
Harold Fannin Jr.
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Charlie Kolar
Harold Fannin Jr.
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Colby Parkinson
Harold Fannin Jr.
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Kenyon Sadiq
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Xavier Worthy
Kyle Pitts Sr.
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Bo Nix
Kyle Pitts Sr.
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Jordan Love
Kyle Pitts Sr.
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KC Concepcion
Kyle Pitts Sr.
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Harold Fannin Jr.
Kyle Pitts Sr.
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Dalton Kincaid
Kyle Pitts Sr.
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Baker Mayfield
Kyle Pitts Sr.
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Alec Pierce
Kyle Pitts Sr.
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Jared Goff
Kyle Pitts Sr.
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George Kittle
Kyle Pitts Sr.
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Kenneth Gainwell
Kyle Pitts Sr.
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Makai Lemon
Kyle Pitts Sr.
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Jaxson Dart
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Kyle Pitts Sr.
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Kyler Murray
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Matthew Golden
Kyle Pitts Sr.
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Romeo Doubs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
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Michael Wilson
Kyle Pitts Sr.
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Kyle Pitts Sr.
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Rachaad White
Kyle Pitts Sr.
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RJ Harvey
Kyle Pitts Sr.
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Wan'dale Robinson
Kyle Pitts Sr.
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Stefon Diggs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
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Travis Kelce
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Matthew Stafford
Kyle Pitts Sr.
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Jakobi Meyers
Kyle Pitts Sr.
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Jordan Mason
Kyle Pitts Sr.
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Josh Jacobs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
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Michael Pittman Jr.
Kyle Pitts Sr.
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Jalen Coker
Kyle Pitts Sr.
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Chuba Hubbard
Kyle Pitts Sr.
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Malik Willis
Kyle Pitts Sr.
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Carnell Tate
Kyle Pitts Sr.
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Dallas Goedert
Kyle Pitts Sr.
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Courtland Sutton
Kyle Pitts Sr.
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Mark Andrews
Kyle Pitts Sr.
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Brock Bowers
Kyle Pitts Sr.
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Trey McBride
Kyle Pitts Sr.
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Colston Loveland
Kyle Pitts Sr.
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Tyler Warren
Kyle Pitts Sr.
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Sam Laporta
Kyle Pitts Sr.
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Hunter Henry
Kyle Pitts Sr.
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T.J. Hockenson
Kyle Pitts Sr.
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Dalton Schultz
Kyle Pitts Sr.
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Terrance Ferguson
Kyle Pitts Sr.
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Chig Okonkwo
Kyle Pitts Sr.
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Pat Freiermuth
Kyle Pitts Sr.
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Cade Otton
Kyle Pitts Sr.
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AJ Barner
Kyle Pitts Sr.
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Charlie Kolar
Kyle Pitts Sr.
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Colby Parkinson
Kyle Pitts Sr.
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Kenyon Sadiq
George Kittle
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Alec Pierce
George Kittle
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Makai Lemon
George Kittle
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Dalton Kincaid
George Kittle
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De'Zhaun Stribling
George Kittle
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KC Concepcion
George Kittle
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Kyler Murray
George Kittle
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Bo Nix
George Kittle
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Romeo Doubs
George Kittle
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Kyle Pitts Sr.
George Kittle
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
George Kittle
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Xavier Worthy
George Kittle
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Rachaad White
George Kittle
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Jordan Love
George Kittle
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Wan'dale Robinson
George Kittle
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Harold Fannin Jr.
George Kittle
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Travis Kelce
George Kittle
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Baker Mayfield
George Kittle
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Jakobi Meyers
George Kittle
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Jared Goff
George Kittle
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Josh Jacobs
George Kittle
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Kenneth Gainwell
George Kittle
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Jalen Coker
George Kittle
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Jaxson Dart
George Kittle
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Malik Willis
George Kittle
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Patrick Mahomes II
George Kittle
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Dallas Goedert
George Kittle
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Matthew Golden
George Kittle
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Mark Andrews
George Kittle
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Michael Wilson
George Kittle
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Khalil Shakir
George Kittle
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Jacory Croskey-Merritt
George Kittle
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Juwan Johnson
George Kittle
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RJ Harvey
George Kittle
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Kyle Monangai
George Kittle
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Stefon Diggs
George Kittle
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Daniel Jones
George Kittle
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Matthew Stafford
George Kittle
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Rashid Shaheed
George Kittle
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Brock Bowers
George Kittle
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Trey McBride
George Kittle
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Colston Loveland
George Kittle
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Tyler Warren
George Kittle
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Sam Laporta
George Kittle
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Hunter Henry
George Kittle
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T.J. Hockenson
George Kittle
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Dalton Schultz
George Kittle
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Terrance Ferguson
George Kittle
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Chig Okonkwo
George Kittle
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Pat Freiermuth
George Kittle
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Cade Otton
George Kittle
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AJ Barner
George Kittle
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Charlie Kolar
George Kittle
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Colby Parkinson
George Kittle
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Kenyon Sadiq
Dalton Kincaid
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KC Concepcion
Dalton Kincaid
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Alec Pierce
Dalton Kincaid
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Bo Nix
Dalton Kincaid
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George Kittle
Dalton Kincaid
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Kyle Pitts Sr.
Dalton Kincaid
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Makai Lemon
Dalton Kincaid
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Xavier Worthy
Dalton Kincaid
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De'Zhaun Stribling
Dalton Kincaid
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Jordan Love
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Kyler Murray
Dalton Kincaid
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Harold Fannin Jr.
Dalton Kincaid
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Romeo Doubs
Dalton Kincaid
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Baker Mayfield
Dalton Kincaid
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Dalton Kincaid
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Jared Goff
Dalton Kincaid
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Rachaad White
Dalton Kincaid
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Kenneth Gainwell
Dalton Kincaid
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Wan'dale Robinson
Dalton Kincaid
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Jaxson Dart
Dalton Kincaid
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Travis Kelce
Dalton Kincaid
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Patrick Mahomes II
Dalton Kincaid
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Jakobi Meyers
Dalton Kincaid
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Matthew Golden
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Josh Jacobs
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Michael Wilson
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Jalen Coker
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Dalton Kincaid
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Malik Willis
Dalton Kincaid
vs
RJ Harvey
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Dallas Goedert
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Stefon Diggs
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Mark Andrews
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Matthew Stafford
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Khalil Shakir
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Jordan Mason
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Juwan Johnson
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Kyle Monangai
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Brock Bowers
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Trey McBride
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Colston Loveland
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Tyler Warren
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Sam Laporta
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Hunter Henry
Dalton Kincaid
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Dalton Schultz
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Cade Otton
Dalton Kincaid
vs
AJ Barner
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Charlie Kolar
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Colby Parkinson
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Travis Kelce
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Travis Kelce
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Travis Kelce
vs
Rachaad White
Travis Kelce
vs
Josh Jacobs
Travis Kelce
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Travis Kelce
vs
Jalen Coker
Travis Kelce
vs
Romeo Doubs
Travis Kelce
vs
Malik Willis
Travis Kelce
vs
Kyler Murray
Travis Kelce
vs
Dallas Goedert
Travis Kelce
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Travis Kelce
vs
Mark Andrews
Travis Kelce
vs
Makai Lemon
Travis Kelce
vs
Khalil Shakir
Travis Kelce
vs
George Kittle
Travis Kelce
vs
Juwan Johnson
Travis Kelce
vs
Alec Pierce
Travis Kelce
vs
Kyle Monangai
Travis Kelce
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Travis Kelce
vs
Daniel Jones
Travis Kelce
vs
KC Concepcion
Travis Kelce
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Travis Kelce
vs
Bo Nix
Travis Kelce
vs
Tyjae Spears
Travis Kelce
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Travis Kelce
vs
Tyler Shough
Travis Kelce
vs
Xavier Worthy
Travis Kelce
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Travis Kelce
vs
Jordan Love
Travis Kelce
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Travis Kelce
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Travis Kelce
vs
Isaiah Likely
Travis Kelce
vs
Baker Mayfield
Travis Kelce
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Travis Kelce
vs
Jared Goff
Travis Kelce
vs
Jake Ferguson
Travis Kelce
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Travis Kelce
vs
Tank Bigsby
Travis Kelce
vs
Brock Bowers
Travis Kelce
vs
Trey McBride
Travis Kelce
vs
Colston Loveland
Travis Kelce
vs
Tyler Warren
Travis Kelce
vs
Sam Laporta
Travis Kelce
vs
Hunter Henry
Travis Kelce
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Travis Kelce
vs
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Travis Kelce
vs
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Travis Kelce
vs
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Travis Kelce
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Travis Kelce
vs
Cade Otton
Travis Kelce
vs
AJ Barner
Travis Kelce
vs
Charlie Kolar
Travis Kelce
vs
Colby Parkinson
Travis Kelce
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Dallas Goedert
vs
Malik Willis
Dallas Goedert
vs
Mark Andrews
Dallas Goedert
vs
Jalen Coker
Dallas Goedert
vs
Khalil Shakir
Dallas Goedert
vs
Josh Jacobs
Dallas Goedert
vs
Juwan Johnson
Dallas Goedert
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Dallas Goedert
vs
Kyle Monangai
Dallas Goedert
vs
Travis Kelce
Dallas Goedert
vs
Daniel Jones
Dallas Goedert
vs
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Dallas Goedert
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Dallas Goedert
vs
Rachaad White
Dallas Goedert
vs
Tyjae Spears
Dallas Goedert
vs
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Dallas Goedert
vs
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Dallas Goedert
vs
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Dallas Goedert
vs
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Dallas Goedert
vs
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Dallas Goedert
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Dallas Goedert
vs
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Dallas Goedert
vs
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Dallas Goedert
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Dallas Goedert
vs
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Dallas Goedert
vs
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Dallas Goedert
vs
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Dallas Goedert
vs
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Dallas Goedert
vs
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Dallas Goedert
vs
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Dallas Goedert
vs
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Dallas Goedert
vs
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Dallas Goedert
vs
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Dallas Goedert
vs
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Dallas Goedert
vs
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Dallas Goedert
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Dallas Goedert
vs
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Dallas Goedert
vs
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Dallas Goedert
vs
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Dallas Goedert
vs
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Dallas Goedert
vs
Trey McBride
Dallas Goedert
vs
Colston Loveland
Dallas Goedert
vs
Tyler Warren
Dallas Goedert
vs
Sam Laporta
Dallas Goedert
vs
Hunter Henry
Dallas Goedert
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Dallas Goedert
vs
Dalton Schultz
Dallas Goedert
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Dallas Goedert
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Dallas Goedert
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Dallas Goedert
vs
Cade Otton
Dallas Goedert
vs
AJ Barner
Dallas Goedert
vs
Charlie Kolar
Dallas Goedert
vs
Colby Parkinson
Dallas Goedert
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Mark Andrews
vs
Dallas Goedert
Mark Andrews
vs
Khalil Shakir
Mark Andrews
vs
Malik Willis
Mark Andrews
vs
Juwan Johnson
Mark Andrews
vs
Jalen Coker
Mark Andrews
vs
Kyle Monangai
Mark Andrews
vs
Josh Jacobs
Mark Andrews
vs
Daniel Jones
Mark Andrews
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Mark Andrews
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Mark Andrews
vs
Travis Kelce
Mark Andrews
vs
Tyjae Spears
Mark Andrews
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Mark Andrews
vs
Tyler Shough
Mark Andrews
vs
Rachaad White
Mark Andrews
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Mark Andrews
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Mark Andrews
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Mark Andrews
vs
Romeo Doubs
Mark Andrews
vs
Isaiah Likely
Mark Andrews
vs
Kyler Murray
Mark Andrews
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Mark Andrews
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Mark Andrews
vs
Jake Ferguson
Mark Andrews
vs
Makai Lemon
Mark Andrews
vs
Tank Bigsby
Mark Andrews
vs
George Kittle
Mark Andrews
vs
Sam Darnold
Mark Andrews
vs
Alec Pierce
Mark Andrews
vs
Woody Marks
Mark Andrews
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Mark Andrews
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Mark Andrews
vs
KC Concepcion
Mark Andrews
vs
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Mark Andrews
vs
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Mark Andrews
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Mark Andrews
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Mark Andrews
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Mark Andrews
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Mark Andrews
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Mark Andrews
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Mark Andrews
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Mark Andrews
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Mark Andrews
vs
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Mark Andrews
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Mark Andrews
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Mark Andrews
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Mark Andrews
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Mark Andrews
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Mark Andrews
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Mark Andrews
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Mark Andrews
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Mark Andrews
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Mark Andrews
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vs
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vs
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vs
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vs
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Juwan Johnson
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Isaiah Likely
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Isaiah Likely
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Isaiah Likely
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Isaiah Likely
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Isaiah Likely
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Isaiah Likely
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Isaiah Likely
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Isaiah Likely
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Isaiah Likely
vs
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Isaiah Likely
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Isaiah Likely
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Isaiah Likely
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Isaiah Likely
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Isaiah Likely
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Isaiah Likely
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Isaiah Likely
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Isaiah Likely
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Isaiah Likely
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Isaiah Likely
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vs
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Isaiah Likely
vs
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Isaiah Likely
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Isaiah Likely
vs
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Isaiah Likely
vs
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Isaiah Likely
vs
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Isaiah Likely
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Isaiah Likely
vs
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Isaiah Likely
vs
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Isaiah Likely
vs
Cade Otton
Isaiah Likely
vs
AJ Barner
Isaiah Likely
vs
Charlie Kolar
Isaiah Likely
vs
Colby Parkinson
Isaiah Likely
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Isaiah Likely
vs
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Isaiah Likely
vs
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Isaiah Likely
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Isaiah Likely
vs
Gunnar Helm
Jake Ferguson
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Jake Ferguson
vs
Tank Bigsby
Jake Ferguson
vs
Isaiah Likely
Jake Ferguson
vs
Sam Darnold
Jake Ferguson
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Jake Ferguson
vs
Woody Marks
Jake Ferguson
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Jake Ferguson
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Jake Ferguson
vs
Tyler Shough
Jake Ferguson
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Jake Ferguson
vs
Tyjae Spears
Jake Ferguson
vs
Brenton Strange
Jake Ferguson
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Jake Ferguson
vs
Denzel Boston
Jake Ferguson
vs
Daniel Jones
Jake Ferguson
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Jake Ferguson
vs
Kyle Monangai
Jake Ferguson
vs
C.J. Stroud
Jake Ferguson
vs
Juwan Johnson
Jake Ferguson
vs
Tre Tucker
Jake Ferguson
vs
Khalil Shakir
Jake Ferguson
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Jake Ferguson
vs
Mark Andrews
Jake Ferguson
vs
Hunter Henry
Jake Ferguson
vs
Dallas Goedert
Jake Ferguson
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Jake Ferguson
vs
Malik Willis
Jake Ferguson
vs
Dalton Schultz
Jake Ferguson
vs
Jalen Coker
Jake Ferguson
vs
Keenan Allen
Jake Ferguson
vs
Josh Jacobs
Jake Ferguson
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Jake Ferguson
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Jake Ferguson
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Jake Ferguson
vs
Travis Kelce
Jake Ferguson
vs
Houston Texans
Jake Ferguson
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Jake Ferguson
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Jake Ferguson
vs
Brock Bowers
Jake Ferguson
vs
Trey McBride
Jake Ferguson
vs
Colston Loveland
Jake Ferguson
vs
Tyler Warren
Jake Ferguson
vs
Sam Laporta
Jake Ferguson
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Jake Ferguson
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Jake Ferguson
vs
Cade Otton
Jake Ferguson
vs
AJ Barner
Jake Ferguson
vs
Charlie Kolar
Jake Ferguson
vs
Colby Parkinson
Jake Ferguson
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
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vs
Greg Dulcich
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vs
Mike Gesicki
Jake Ferguson
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Jake Ferguson
vs
Gunnar Helm
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vs
Jordyn Tyson
Brenton Strange
vs
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Brenton Strange
vs
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vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Brenton Strange
vs
Woody Marks
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vs
C.J. Stroud
Brenton Strange
vs
Sam Darnold
Brenton Strange
vs
Tre Tucker
Brenton Strange
vs
Tank Bigsby
Brenton Strange
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Brenton Strange
vs
Jake Ferguson
Brenton Strange
vs
Hunter Henry
Brenton Strange
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Brenton Strange
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Brenton Strange
vs
Isaiah Likely
Brenton Strange
vs
Dalton Schultz
Brenton Strange
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Brenton Strange
vs
Keenan Allen
Brenton Strange
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Brenton Strange
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Brenton Strange
vs
Tyler Shough
Brenton Strange
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Brenton Strange
vs
Tyjae Spears
Brenton Strange
vs
Houston Texans
Brenton Strange
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Brenton Strange
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Brenton Strange
vs
Daniel Jones
Brenton Strange
vs
Seattle Seahawks
Brenton Strange
vs
Kyle Monangai
Brenton Strange
vs
Los Angeles Rams
Brenton Strange
vs
Juwan Johnson
Brenton Strange
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Brenton Strange
vs
Khalil Shakir
Brenton Strange
vs
Tre Harris
Brenton Strange
vs
Mark Andrews
Brenton Strange
vs
Malik Davis
Brenton Strange
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Dallas Goedert
Brenton Strange
vs
Jalen McMillan
Brenton Strange
vs
Brock Bowers
Brenton Strange
vs
Trey McBride
Brenton Strange
vs
Colston Loveland
Brenton Strange
vs
Tyler Warren
Brenton Strange
vs
Sam Laporta
Brenton Strange
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Brenton Strange
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Brenton Strange
vs
Cade Otton
Brenton Strange
vs
AJ Barner
Brenton Strange
vs
Charlie Kolar
Brenton Strange
vs
Colby Parkinson
Brenton Strange
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Brenton Strange
vs
Greg Dulcich
Brenton Strange
vs
Mike Gesicki
Brenton Strange
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
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vs
Gunnar Helm

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