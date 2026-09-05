RotoBaller's half-PPR Tight End fantasy football rankings for 2026. These updated TE rankings include the top 130 wide receivers for fantasy football drafts.
Welcome RotoBallers! Fantasy football draft season is fully underway as the 2026 season begins in just a few days. Below, you will find our updated tight end rankings for Half-PPR formats.
For more ranking sets, be sure to visit our updated rankings page, which features customizable rankings for many formats, including full-PPR, best ball, Superflex, and dynasty. You can also bookmark our NFL news page or the brand new NFL Injuries Report page for the latest fantasy news and injury updates.
RotoBaller's lead NFL analyst Nick Mariano has put together these updated 2026 half-PPR rankings, which will be constantly updated throughout the offseason and all the way up until Week 1.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries
2026 Fantasy Football Half-PPR Tight End Rankings
Fantasy Football Tight End News
Colston Loveland, Chicago Bears
Across 16 games as a rookie in 2025, Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland recorded 58 catches for 713 yards and six touchdowns on 82 targets. The 22-year-old got off to a bit of a slow start, failing to record more than three catches or 38 receiving yards in any of his first six games as a pro. However, Loveland finished the year on a tear.
Across his final four games of the year (including the playoffs), Loveland recorded 28 catches for 378 yards and two touchdowns on 38 targets. Entering 2026, Loveland looks poised for an even larger role in Chicago's passing game following the team's offseason trade of veteran wide receiver DJ Moore to the Buffalo Bills. Bears wideout Luther Burden III (groin) also missed significant time this summer with a groin injury, which could lead to him facing a reduced workload to begin the year.
Loveland's value in drafts is soaring, but he carries high-end fantasy TE1 upside into his second NFL season.
Dalton Schultz, Houston Texans
Houston Texans tight end Dalton Schultz is coming off one of the best seasons of his eight-year professional career. This past season, Schultz recorded a career-high 82 receptions with 777 receiving yards and three touchdowns in 17 games. The 30-year-old saw a career-high 106 targets, and he actually might be able to top that this upcoming season. The Texans did little to improve this receiving room outside of adding wideout Kayshon Boutte. Nico Collins is the No. 1 option in this offense, but the No. 2 job is up for grabs right now. Schultz showed last season that he's capable of being a top-10 player at his position. Given the lack of viable options, Schultz could become the No. 2 option in the passing game in 2026.
Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews has a clearer path back to meaningful volume after spending last season in a crowded position group. He saw only 70 targets in 17 games, finishing with 48 catches for 422 yards and five touchdowns while Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar also handled substantial snaps.
Both are gone now, and Baltimore enters 2026 with Andrews leading a rebuilt room that includes Durham Smythe and rookies Matt Hibner and Josh Cuevas. Smythe is expected to handle much of the blocking work, while the younger tight ends are still carving out roles. Andrews also looked sharp in camp, including one of his best practices in August when he scored in the red zone and made another catch in traffic near the goal line.
Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman will still command plenty of looks, and rookie Ja'Kobi Lane earned a substantial role this summer. Even so, Andrews has far less competition at his own position. After averaging just 4.1 targets per game last year, there is a real path for that number to climb.
Jake Ferguson, Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys 27-year-old tight end Jake Ferguson restructured his contract with the Cowboys, turning his $7.25 million base salary into a signing bonus, and Ferguson's cap number will increase by $1.2 million, Todd Archer of ESPN reports. Archer also mentions that the adjustments are accounting tools and do not change how much the players are paid weekly.
Ferguson finished the 2025 season as the TE5, hauling in 82 of his 105 targets for 600 yards and eight touchdowns. His 7.32 YPR was very modest, and the eight touchdowns were a career high for him. With Dak Prescott leaning mostly on his two stud wide receivers, CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens, it will be tough sledding for Ferguson to be a reliable fantasy asset if he experiences any sort of touchdown regression.
RotoBaller ranks Ferguson as the TE16 for the season, and fantasy managers who decide to wait on the tight end position should look to target Ferguson based on the high-powered nature of this Cowboys offense.
Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers is likely headed for an enormous target share in 2026. Injuries and subpar quarterback play limited Bowers to just 64 catches, 680 yards, and seven touchdowns last year. However, he had 112 catches on 153 targets as a rookie in 2024, and he's looking to get back to that level of volume this year.
The good news is that he's fully healthy and got a quarterback upgrade this offseason, as the Raiders moved on from Geno Smith. Kirk Cousins will lead the offense for now, and we know that he's capable of elevating his tight ends to the next level. After Cousins took over the Falcons' offense last year, tight end Kyle Pitts averaged 8.0 targets, 0.6 touchdowns, and 16.3 fantasy points per game. That should be Bowers' floor, and his ceiling is significantly higher.
There's a legitimate chance that Bowers will finish as the overall TE1 this year if he stays healthy for all 17 games. For now, he has an ADP of 19.8, which corresponds to the second round of fantasy drafts and makes him the first tight end off the board.
Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool
Read more about the free Who Should I Draft tool here.
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to draft...
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to draft...
2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Tucker Kraft, Harold Fannin Jr., Kyle Pitts Sr., George Kittle, Dalton Kincaid, Travis Kelce, Dallas Goedert, Mark Andrews, Juwan Johnson, Isaiah Likely, Jake Ferguson, Brenton Strange. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football drafts.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.
Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and updates them constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Draft Searches. Curious to see some tough draft decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Draft? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Tucker Kraft, Harold Fannin Jr., Kyle Pitts Sr., George Kittle, Dalton Kincaid, Travis Kelce, Dallas Goedert, Mark Andrews, Juwan Johnson, Isaiah Likely, Jake Ferguson, Brenton Strange.:
More Fantasy Football Analysis
Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App
Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!
Check out all of RotoBaller's fantasy football rankings. Staff rankings are updated regularly for all positions and include standard formats, PPR scoring, tiered rankings and dynasty leagues.