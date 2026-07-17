👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE SUMMER
X
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

Joey Pollizze's Second Half Bold Predictions for Fantasy Baseball (2026)

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
Samuel Basallo - Fantasy Baseball Rankings, Draft Sleepers, MLB DFS Betting Props Picks

Joey's second-half fantasy baseball bold predictions for 2026. Some of his bold predictions include players like Nico Hoerner, Grant Taylor, Samuel Basallo and more.

There are always players who unexpectedly go off in the second half. It happens every single season. Last year, players like Cade Horton, Colson Montgomery, Daylen Lile, and Trevor Rogers posted unexpected numbers after the All-Star break. Horton had a 1.03 ERA in his last 12 starts, Montgomery had the fifth-most home runs (21), Lile was unreal in September, and Rogers had a 1.94 ERA in the second half.

Fantasy managers should assume more crazy things will happen in the second half this season. This article will highlight five things that could unexpectedly happen after the All-Star break. These five bold predictions will focus on a player leading the National League in batting average, a reliever finishing top-3 in saves, and more.

Let's look at five bold predictions for the second half of the 2026 fantasy baseball season.

Featured Promo: Save 50% the regular price with discount code SUMMER, for a limited time. Exclusive access to our Team Sync platform, DFS cheat sheets, Lineup Optimizers, betting/prop picks, and exclusive content from Nick Mariano and Eric Cross! GAIN ACCESS NOW

 

Nico Hoerner Leads NL in Batting Average

Chicago Cubs second baseman Nico Hoerner had a miserable first half. He batted just .233 with four home runs, 23 doubles, 38 RBI, and 14 stolen bases across 94 games. His numbers have been even worse since he got hit in the head by a pitch on April 29, as he is slashing a mere .202/.270/.263 with 15 doubles, 12 RBI, and seven stolen bases in his last 63 contests.

But Hoerner will turn things around in the second half and lead the National League in batting average. Despite his poor numbers throughout the 2026 season, there is still plenty of optimism that he can raise his batting average in the final 2 1/2 months. The 29-year-old still owns a .284 expected batting average and a 36.9% squared-up rate.

The difference between Hoerner's expected batting average (.284) and actual batting average (.233) is also a massive 51 points. That is the second-largest batting average difference among all qualified hitters heading into the second half. That's a clear sign that the Cubs second baseman should see his batting average rise after the All-Star break.

Let's not forget that Hoerner really went off in the second half last season. He hit .317 with four home runs, 22 RBI, and 13 stolen bases over his final 64 contests. It wouldn't be surprising to see a similar hot streak from him this year, considering his underlying metrics are almost identical to his 2025 metrics.

 

Grant Taylor Ranks Top-3 In Saves

It seems like Chicago White Sox pitcher Grant Taylor has been granted the closer role on the South Side. He has pitched in the ninth inning in three of his last four appearances and has already saved two games for the White Sox in the month of July. Given Seranthony Dominguez's overall struggles this year, Taylor should be Chicago's preferred closer option moving forward.

Assuming that is the case, Taylor has a prime opportunity to rank top-3 in saves in the second half.

For starters, Taylor has the underlying metrics to really thrive in this closer role. The hard-throwing right-hander ranks in the 98th percentile in expected ERA (2.41), 97th percentile in expected batting average against (.184), 89th percentile in chase rate (34.8%), 86th percentile in whiff rate (30.7%), and 97th percentile in strikeout rate (33.8%). These are certainly some elite metrics.

On top of that, being the closer on this Chicago team should lead to plenty of save chances in the final months of the season. The White Sox are performing better than expected this year and continue to find themselves in close games. They played in 32 one-run games in the first half, which was the second-most in baseball, only behind the Guardians (33). The South Siders went 19-13 in those contests.

There's a lot to love about Taylor in the second half. His underlying metrics look great, he's missing a ton of bats on the mound, and the White Sox play in a lot of one-run games. Those three things combined should help him finish in the top three in saves post-All-Star break.

 

Samuel Basallo Reaches 30 HRs, Rises To Top Catcher Spot

It was an up-and-down first half for Baltimore Orioles catcher Samuel Basallo. He definitely had some really good stretches, like when he slashed .328/.378/.607 with eight home runs and 24 RBI across 38 games from April 12 to May 30. But there were some really bad stretches as well, like when he slashed .177/.239/.242 with two extra-base hits (one home run) and six RBI in his next 19 games from June 2 to June 23.

In the second half, though, the lefty slugger will take off. He will hit 16 home runs to give him 30 on the season and will rise to the top catcher spot in fantasy. Basallo's power is really starting to show up as he gets more comfortable at the plate. The 21-year-old ended the first half by hitting six home runs in his final 16 contests.

Fantasy managers should expect those home runs to come in bunches down the stretch. He currently ranks in the 85th percentile in expected slugging (.482), 84th percentile in average exit velocity (91.5 mph), 84th percentile in barrel rate (13.1%), 76th percentile in hard-hit rate, and 78th percentile in bat speed (74.6 mph).

Considering Basallo continues to see consistent at-bats in Baltimore's lineup, he's in a prime spot to post elite numbers in the second half.

 

Ronald Acuna Jr. Leads in Both Home Runs and Stolen Bases

Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. has not been able to stay healthy this season. He suffered a left hamstring strain in early May that kept him out for about two weeks, and then strained that same hamstring again in early-to-mid June. The good news is that Acuna should be back shortly after the All-Star break, as the Braves sent him on a rehab assignment with the rookie ball club on July 13.

With Acuna set to return potentially in the next week, there is a strong possibility that the former National League MVP will go berserk in the second half.

Acuna was starting to look like that MVP self on the field before straining his left hamstring for the second time this season on June 9. He went 12-for-38 (.316 batting average) with five home runs, 10 RBI, and seven stolen bases across 11 games from May 28 to June 9. Then, the Braves outfielder reaggravated that same hamstring running out a groundball against the White Sox.

However, Acuna will be the most valuable fantasy player in the second half if he stays healthy. He was starting to heat up before his injury, and his underlying metrics suggest a strong second half could be in store. The five-time All-Star currently owns a 93rd percentile xwOBA (.378), 86th percentile in expected slugging (.489), 84th percentile in barrel rate (13.1%), 92nd percentile bat speed (76 mph), and 96th percentile walk rate (14.8%).

If there's any player who could lead the second half in both home runs and stolen bases, it would be Acuna. He has the upside to do it.

 

Emmet Sheehan Is A Top 10 Fantasy Pitcher

It has been a first half to forget for Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Emmet Sheehan. Sheehan was a popular breakout candidate entering fantasy drafts this season after a spectacular 2025 campaign that saw him finish with a 2.82 ERA across 73 1/3 innings pitched. Unfortunately, the young right-hander has not had the breakout campaign most expected.

Sheehan has a whopping 4.81 ERA across 82 1/3 innings pitched this season. He has a 5.09 ERA over his last nine starts since mid-May, and has had plenty of blowup outings during this stretch. The 26-year-old gave up four runs across four innings against the Padres on May 19, allowed two runs across 1 1/3 innings against the Angels on June 6, and allowed six runs across 3 1/3 innings against the Orioles on June 21.

However, Sheehan has the makings to be a top-10 fantasy pitcher in the second half. He showed he can be that elite-caliber pitcher last year and has shown glimpses of that potential in the first half. The 26-year-old also appears to be getting into a bit of a groove on the mound, as he has thrown the ball well in each of his last three outings.

Sheehan threw five innings of one-run ball with five strikeouts against the Padres on May 28, threw 4 1/3 innings of one-run ball with five strikeouts against the Padres again on July 5, and allowed two earned runs with seven strikeouts against the Diamondbacks in his last start before the All-Star break. While these outings aren't anything spectacular, his 2.45 ERA during this stretch shows he could be turning a corner.

The biggest reason to love him moving forward is that he's still missing bats at a pretty high clip. Despite how poorly Sheehan has pitched this season, he still has a 91st percentile chase rate (35.2%), an 84th percentile whiff rate (30.2%), and a 76th percentile strikeout rate (26.6%). He owns an elite 14.4% swinging-strike rate as well.

The swing-and-miss ability is a clear sign that Sheehan has the stuff to blossom into a breakout pitcher in the second half. He has a 22%+ whiff rate and a 15%+ putaway rate on all four of his pitches, and is due for some positive regression in the final 2 1/2 months. Sheehan's expected ERA (3.88) is 93 points lower than his actual ERA (4.81)

If he can just put it all together, the Dodgers right-hander could be a top-10 fantasy pitcher in the second half.

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More Fantasy Baseball Analysis

Sell-High Candidates: Overachievers to Trade
MLB Home Run Props to Bet Today (7/17/26)
6 Dynasty Trade Targets: Buy-Low Picks
Weekend Waiver Wire Rankings: Top Pickups


Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy baseball app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, sleepers, prospects & more. All free!






REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Juan Soto

Removed Early with Calf Soreness
Isaac McKneely

Exits Early with Shoulder Injury
Cameron Carr

Notches 14 Points on Thursday
Caleb Wilson

Scores 21 Points in Thursday's Loss
Klay Thompson

Mavericks Looking to Trade Klay Thompson
Gary Trent Jr.

NBA to Investigate Gary Trent Jr.'s Contract
Aaron Donald

a "Real Possibility" to Return to the Rams
Shohei Ohtani

Won't Pitch This Weekend Following Knee Treatment
Bo Bichette

Returns to Lineup Following All-Star Break
Lamar Jackson

Dynasty Value on the Rise with New Coaching Staff in Baltimore?
CFB

Michael Hawkins Jr. a Potential Quarterback Sleeper with Change of Scenery
CFB

Cole Ballard Projected to Win Kansas QB1 Job
CFB

Is Dave Aranda on the Hottest Seat in the Country?
CFB

DeAndre Moore Jr. Due for Breakout with Colorado?
CFB

Austin Romaine Stepping in for Jacob Rodriguez at Texas Tech
Chase Burns

Signs Seven-Year Extension With Reds
Alvin Kamara

Saints to Pay Alvin Kamara a $6 Million Base Salary in 2026
CFB

Kaelan Chudzinski Out for 2026 Season with Achilles Injury
NYR

Rangers Sign Alberts Smits to Entry-Level Contract
DET

Steve Yzerman Steps Down as GM of Red Wings
Nicholas Robertson

Inks Two-Year Contract With Penguins
Cole Perfetti

Agrees to Five-Year Contract With Jets
NJ

Anthony Mantha Joins Devils on Two-Year Deal
Trevor Zegras

Signs Four-Year Extension With Flyers
Nate Ament

Leads Milwaukee Past Charlotte in Vegas
Hugo González

Hugo Gonzalez Fills the Box Score as Celtics Top Kings
Ryan Conwell

Heat Send Ryan Conwell Home From Summer League
Tucker DeVries

Joins Celtics on Non-Guaranteed Deal
Milos Uzan

Signs Exhibit 10 Deal With the Celtics
Yanic Konan Niederhauser

Adds 27 Pounds This Summer
Jayden Quaintance

to Miss Start of 2026-27 Season After Knee Surgery
Patrick Mahomes

' Goal is to Play in Week 1
Brandon Aiyuk

has Scared Teams Like Washington
Utah Jazz

Bez Mbeng is Back in Action on Wednesday
Keaton Wagler

is Resting on Wednesday
Hannes Steinbach

Registers Double-Double
Mouhamed Gueye

to be Sidelined 3-4 Months
NBA

Jonas Valanciunas Signs Overseas
George Pickens

Will Officially Play on Francise Tag in 2026
Alvin Kamara

Staying With Saints After Contract Restructure
CFB

Breakouts from Cam Ward, Carson Beck Led Darian Mensah to Miami
CFB

Former Penn State Running Back Tikey Hayes Joining Nebraska Program
CFB

AJ Surace Trending Toward Being Rutgers Starting Quarterback
CFB

KJ Jackson Favored to Win Arkansas QB1 Job?
CFB

Blaze Berlowitz to be Vanderbilt's Week 1 Starting Quarterback?
Josh Downs

Primed for Career Year in Indy?
Bhayshul Tuten

to be Involved in RB Committee in Jacksonville?
Junior Caminero

Says he Will Play on Friday
Robert MacIntyre

Building Momentum Heading Into The Open
Chris Gotterup

Looks to Keep Breakout Season Rolling
Justin Thomas

Searching for Breakthrough at The Open
Adam Scott

a Risky Value Play at The Open
Collin Morikawa

Elite Ball-Striking Could Shine at The Open
Cameron Carr

Notches 23 Points in Lakers' Win Over the Clippers
Brooks Koepka

Hoping to Regain Form at The Open
Bennett Stirtz

Leads Thunder With 22 Points in Loss to Denver
Tyrrell Hatton

Carrying Momentum Into The Open
Aday Mara

Tallies 14 Points on Perfect Shooting Against Denver
Tommy Fleetwood

Brings Elite Form to The Open
Trevon Brazile

Erupts for 32 Points in Nuggets' Win Over the Thunder
Patrick Cantlay

Offers High-End Value at The Open
Jadarian Price

to Be Counted on Heavily Early in the Season
Cameron Young

Searching for Early-Season Form Heading to Open Championship
Scottie Scheffler

Misses First Cut of 2026
Justin Rose

Finding Form Heading to Open Championship
Hideki Matsuyama

Returns to Action For Open Championship
Si Woo Kim

Flashes Early-Season Form Heading to Open Championship
Viktor Hovland

Playing Well Heading to Open Championship
Alex Fitzpatrick

Continues Proving He Can Compete On The PGA Tour
Bryson DeChambeau

Seeks Redemption at Open Championship
Ludvig Aberg

Needs Bounce-Back After Missed Cut at Genesis Scottish Open
Cody Bellinger

Named All-Star Game MVP
Junior Caminero

Exits All-Star Game Early After Being Hit by Pitch
George Kittle

Ahead of Schedule, Could be Ready for Training Camp
A.J. Brown

to be a Game-Changer for Patriots Offense?
Geno Smith

Battery Case Now Considered "Inactive"
Matthew Golden

a Second-Year Breakout Target in Green Bay
Quinshon Judkins

Figures to be Featured in New Offense
Luther Burden III

has Clear Breakout Potential in Year 2
Brandon Aiyuk

Commanders No Longer Interested in Brandon Aiyuk?
Xander Schauffele

is Perhaps as Close to Being a Full Fade as He's Ever Been
Patrick Reed

Set to Have a More Productive Open Championship
Rory McIlroy

Might be The Arguable Favorite at Open Championship
Isaac TeSlaa

Lions Impressed With Isaac TeSlaa as he Looks to Take Year 2 Leap
WPG

Viggo Bjorck Expected to Fill Second-Line Center Role in Winnipeg
NHL

Rodrigo Abols Moves to Switzerland
ARI

Jordan Oesterle Retires From NHL
Colton Dach

Oilers Re-Sign Colton Dach for Two Years
Braden Schneider

Agrees to One-Year, $5.5 Million Deal With Rangers
Peyton Krebs

Avoids Arbitration With Four-Year, $18 Million Contract
Cam Skattebo

Expected to be Ready Early in Training Camp
Jordan Walker

Disappoints Philly Crowd, Wins 2026 Home Run Derby
Chase Burns

to Miss All-Star Game With Groin Tightness
Ryan Blaney

Dominates at Atlanta for his Second Win of 2026
Christopher Bell

Gets his Fifth Runner-Up Finish of the 2026 Season at Atlanta
Carson Hocevar

Falls Short of Winning at Atlanta
Ty Gibbs

Scores his First Top-Five Finish in his Cup Career at Atlanta
NASCAR

Last-Lap Penalty Negates Bubba Wallace's Strong Finish at Atlanta
Shohei Ohtani

has his Knee Drained on Sunday
Conor McGregor

Suffers An Injury In UFC 329 Main Event
Max Holloway

Returns To The Win Column
Benoît Saint Denis

Benoit Saint Denis Suffers First-Round Submission Loss
Paddy Pimblett

Gets Submission Win At UFC 329
Cory Sandhagen

Drops Decision At UFC 329
Mario Bautista

Avenges 2019 Loss
Cristopher Sánchez

Cristopher Sanchez Named National League Starting Pitcher for All-Star Game
Dylan Cease

Named American League Starter for All-Star Game
Ryan Blaney

Will Start in Pole Position for Atlanta
Kyle Larson

Presents Plenty of Risk for Atlanta DFS Lineups
Chase Elliott

What Should Fantasy Managers Do With Chase Elliott at Atlanta?
William Byron

has Plenty of Upside for Atlanta DFS Lineups
Joey Logano

Could Joey Logano Score a Top Finish at Atlanta?
Chase Briscoe

Is Chase Briscoe Worth Rostering for DFS at Atlanta?
Carson Hocevar

a Great DFS Option to Consider for Atlanta Lineups
Brad Keselowski

Will Start in the Top 10 at Atlanta
Chris Buescher

Is Chris Buescher A Sneaky DFS Option for Atlanta Lineups?
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace has Solid Upside for Atlanta DFS Lineups
Brock Bowers

"Fully Healthy" Ahead of Training Camp
Jonathan Taylor

Colts Looking to Dial Back Jonathan Taylor's Workload?
Jacob Misiorowski

Won't Pitch in First Series Following All-Star Break
Colorado Rockies

Tyler Bell Rounds Out the Top 10, Drafted by Rockies
Atlanta Braves

Braves Take Outfielder AJ Gracia With Ninth Overall Pick on Saturday
Oakland Athletics

Georgia Tech Outfielder Drew Burress Goes to A's at Pick No. 8 in MLB Draft
Baltimore Orioles

Eric Booth Jr. Drafted by Baltimore at No. 7 Overall
Kansas City Royals

Zion Rose Goes to Royals at No. 6 Overall in MLB Draft
Pittsburgh Pirates

Pirates Take Outfielder Derek Curiel With Fifth Overall Pick
San Francisco Giants

Jackson Flora Selected by Giants with Fourth Pick in MLB Draft
Minnesota Twins

Twins Select Top Catching Prospect Vahn Lackey With Third Overall Pick
Power your platform with our news
View All News
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

Breakout Hitters To Watch For Week 17
Sell-High Candidates: Overachievers to Trade
MLB Home Run Props to Bet Today (7/17/26)
6 Dynasty Trade Targets: Buy-Low Picks