Jordan James 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook: Handcuff Value Rising After Return from Injury
Jordan James has returned to practice after sustaining a rib injury early in training camp and is emerging as the favorite to back up RB1 Christian McCaffrey. The 22-year-old second-year back rushed for 1,267 yards and 15 touchdowns in his final season at Oregon before being drafted in the fifth round in 2025 by San Francisco. James didn't record a carry in three regular-season games played in his rookie season, but his explosiveness makes him an ideal candidate to be RB2 since Brian Robinson Jr. went to the Atlanta Falcons in free agency. It should be noted that James doesn't have RB2 locked in yet, and rookie third-round pick Kaelon Black is also in line for the backup job after rushing for 33 yards in a preseason tuneup against the Los Angeles Chargers. James has late-round upside if he can lock down RB2, but fantasy managers should also keep an eye on his health coming out of preseason play. Those looking for a high-upside handcuff behind the workhorse McCaffrey should consider selecting James with their final pick.