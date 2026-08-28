NASCAR qualifying results and starting lineup for the the 2026 Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway. Use this NASCAR starting lineup info to build DFS lineups on DraftKings. Ross Chastain was fastest and won the pole.
On Friday evening, the NASCAR Cup Series held the qualifying session for this weekend's race at Daytona International Speedway, the Coke Zero Sugar 400.
NASCAR went with the two-round format for this qualifying session, as all drivers went out to complete a lap, and then the 10 fastest went out in round two to set the top 10 starting positions.
The front of the field is full of some surprises, starting right at the top, as Ross Chastain won the pole ahead of Chris Buescher, Austin Hill, and Ryan Preece. The only Toyota to make the final round of qualifying was the No. 35 of Riley Herbst, who ended up fifth-fastest.
2026 Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona Starting Lineup
Click here to download the PDF of the starting lineup.
|Start Pos
|Driver
|Time
|Speed
|1.
|Ross Chastain
|48.808
|184.396
|2.
|Chris Buescher
|48.859
|184.204
|3.
|Austin Hill
|48.863
|184.188
|4.
|Ryan Preece
|48.881
|184.121
|5.
|Riley Herbst
|48.976
|183.763
|6.
|Shane Van Gisbergen
|49.019
|183.602
|7.
|Connor Zilisch
|49.020
|183.599
|8.
|Austin Cindric
|49.071
|183.408
|9.
|Joey Logano
|49.074
|183.397
|10.
|Kyle Larson
|49.082
|183.367
|11.
|Corey Heim
|49.101
|183.296
|12.
|Chase Briscoe
|49.104
|183.284
|13.
|William Byron
|49.117
|183.236
|14.
|Ty Gibbs
|49.123
|183.214
|15.
|Erik Jones
|49.140
|183.150
|16.
|Cole Custer
|49.144
|183.135
|17.
|Tyler Reddick
|49.145
|183.132
|18.
|Michael McDowell
|49.149
|183.117
|19.
|Ryan Blaney
|49.154
|183.098
|20.
|Alex Bowman
|49.176
|183.016
|21.
|Brad Keselowski
|49.204
|182.912
|22.
|Chase Elliott
|49.232
|182.808
|23.
|Daniel Suarez
|49.240
|182.778
|24.
|Josh Berry
|49.282
|182.622
|25.
|Cody Ware
|49.302
|182.548
|26.
|Bubba Wallace
|49.330
|182.445
|27.
|John Hunter Nemechek
|49.335
|182.426
|28.
|Carson Hocevar
|49.336
|182.423
|29.
|Austin Dillon
|49.343
|182.397
|30.
|Denny Hamlin
|49.360
|182.334
|31.
|Ty Dillon
|49.361
|182.330
|32.
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|49.375
|182.278
|33.
|Todd Gilliland
|49.388
|182.231
|34.
|Zane Smith
|49.402
|182.179
|35.
|Christopher Bell
|49.485
|181.873
|36.
|AJ Allmendinger
|49.485
|181.873
|37.
|Noah Gragson
|49.500
|181.818
|38.
|Casey Mears
|49.520
|181.745
|39.
|Daniel Dye
|49.555
|181.616
|40.
|Joey Gase
|49.933
|180.242
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