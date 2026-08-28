August 28, 2026

NASCAR qualifying results and starting lineup for the the 2026 Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway. Use this NASCAR starting lineup info to build DFS lineups on DraftKings. Ross Chastain was fastest and won the pole.

On Friday evening, the NASCAR Cup Series held the qualifying session for this weekend's race at Daytona International Speedway, the Coke Zero Sugar 400.

NASCAR went with the two-round format for this qualifying session, as all drivers went out to complete a lap, and then the 10 fastest went out in round two to set the top 10 starting positions.

The front of the field is full of some surprises, starting right at the top, as Ross Chastain won the pole ahead of Chris Buescher, Austin Hill, and Ryan Preece. The only Toyota to make the final round of qualifying was the No. 35 of Riley Herbst, who ended up fifth-fastest.

2026 Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona Starting Lineup

Click here to download the PDF of the starting lineup.

Start Pos Driver Time Speed 1. Ross Chastain 48.808 184.396 2. Chris Buescher 48.859 184.204 3. Austin Hill 48.863 184.188 4. Ryan Preece 48.881 184.121 5. Riley Herbst 48.976 183.763 6. Shane Van Gisbergen 49.019 183.602 7. Connor Zilisch 49.020 183.599 8. Austin Cindric 49.071 183.408 9. Joey Logano 49.074 183.397 10. Kyle Larson 49.082 183.367 11. Corey Heim 49.101 183.296 12. Chase Briscoe 49.104 183.284 13. William Byron 49.117 183.236 14. Ty Gibbs 49.123 183.214 15. Erik Jones 49.140 183.150 16. Cole Custer 49.144 183.135 17. Tyler Reddick 49.145 183.132 18. Michael McDowell 49.149 183.117 19. Ryan Blaney 49.154 183.098 20. Alex Bowman 49.176 183.016 21. Brad Keselowski 49.204 182.912 22. Chase Elliott 49.232 182.808 23. Daniel Suarez 49.240 182.778 24. Josh Berry 49.282 182.622 25. Cody Ware 49.302 182.548 26. Bubba Wallace 49.330 182.445 27. John Hunter Nemechek 49.335 182.426 28. Carson Hocevar 49.336 182.423 29. Austin Dillon 49.343 182.397 30. Denny Hamlin 49.360 182.334 31. Ty Dillon 49.361 182.330 32. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 49.375 182.278 33. Todd Gilliland 49.388 182.231 34. Zane Smith 49.402 182.179 35. Christopher Bell 49.485 181.873 36. AJ Allmendinger 49.485 181.873 37. Noah Gragson 49.500 181.818 38. Casey Mears 49.520 181.745 39. Daniel Dye 49.555 181.616 40. Joey Gase 49.933 180.242

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