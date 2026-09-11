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Chris Godwin - Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Fantasy Football Picks for Week 1 (2026)

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Chris Godwin - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injuries, DFS

Chris Godwin start 'em, sit 'em fantasy football picks for Week 1 of 2026. Should you start or sit Chris Godwin for fantasy football lineups in Week 1?

BALLER MOVE: Start in 12-team PPR leagues

POSITIONAL VALUE: High-End WR3/FLEX

ANALYSIS: Chris Godwin has been a bit of a forgotten man in fantasy in 2026. With so much excitement surrounding other young Buccaneers wide receivers such as Emeka Egbuka and Jalen McMillan, Godwin has slipped through the cracks. He was a virtual afterthought in most fantasy drafts.

Godwin has struggled with injuries as he has aged, but he remains an effective wide receiver when he is on the field. Most importantly, Godwin will be on the field quite a bit as he enters the 2026 season fully healthy. He will be the Buccaneers' main slot wide receiver, and he should receive plenty of targets.

Godwin should push for five to seven targets in Week 1. Given his efficiency, that will easily propel him to a high-end flex week, if not low-end WR2 numbers if everything breaks right. That is great value for someone you likely drafted in the double-digit rounds.

Furthering the case for Godwin early in the season are encouraging words from his quarterback. Baker Mayfield recently said Godwin looks like the best version of himself he's seen. That is high praise from the man who will be throwing the ball Godwin's way.

As the young wideouts on Tampa Bay's roster continue to develop, Godwin's fantasy value could wane as the season wears on. However, at this junction, Godwin should be in your lineup as a player with a limited ceiling but a solid floor. Facing the Bengals, Godwin is a high-floor option in all 12-team leagues as a FLEX/WR3.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Not sure who to start? Check out the Who Should I Start tool:

Who Should I Start for 1?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
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Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 1 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Chris Godwin Jr. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 1. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.

Week 1 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Chris Godwin Jr. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 1.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Start? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 1 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 1 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 1 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular Week 1 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool for Chris Godwin Jr., MarShawn Lloyd, Rico Dowdle, Quentin Johnston, Michael Wilson compared to others:

MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Sam Laporta
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jadarian Price
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
DJ Moore
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Tucker Kraft
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Josh Downs
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
DK Metcalf
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jayden Reed
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Tyler Warren
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Chuba Hubbard
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jonathon Brooks
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Tony Pollard
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Rico Dowdle
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Carnell Tate
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Rome Odunze
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jordan Mason
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Parker Washington
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Dallas Goedert
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Colston Loveland
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Courtland Sutton
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
J.K. Dobbins
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Rachaad White
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Quentin Johnston
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jeremiyah Love
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Luther Burden III
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Travis Kelce
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Terry Mclaurin
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Mike Evans
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Blake Corum
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Quinshon Judkins
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jordan Addison
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Tre Tucker
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Christian Watson
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Michael Wilson
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Emeka Egbuka
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Stefon Diggs
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jaylen Waddle
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jaylen Warren
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Juwan Johnson
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Davante Adams
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
David Montgomery
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jakobi Meyers
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Ladd McConkey
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jalen Coker
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jameson Williams
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
A.J. Brown
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Khalil Shakir
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Garrett Wilson
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Michael Mayer
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Malik Nabers
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Bucky Irving
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Romeo Doubs
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Rashee Rice
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Cam Skattebo
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Rashid Shaheed
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Trey McBride
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Alec Pierce
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Mark Andrews
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Kyren Williams
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Tyjae Spears
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Zay Flowers
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Isaiah Likely
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Breece Hall
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
George Holani
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Drake London
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Xavier Worthy
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Matthew Golden
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
D'Andre Swift
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jake Ferguson
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Tee Higgins
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jalen McMillan
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Devonta Smith
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Dalton Kincaid
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Ashton Jeanty
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Justin Jefferson
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Keenan Allen
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
George Pickens
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
George Kittle
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Nico Collins
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Kyle Monangai
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Chris Olave
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Devaughn Vele
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Kenneth Walker III
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
James Cook III
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Hunter Henry
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Derrick Henry
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Kayshon Boutte
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Javonte Williams
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
KC Concepcion
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Omarion Hampton
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Cooper Kupp
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
CeeDee Lamb
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Brenton Strange
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Saquon Barkley
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Ryan Flournoy
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
De'Von Achane
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jalen Nailor
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
RJ Harvey
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Chase Brown
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Adonai Mitchell
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jonathan Taylor
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Woody Marks
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Dylan Sampson
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Puka Nacua
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Tyler Allgeier
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Christian McCaffrey
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Dalton Schultz
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Bijan Robinson
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Rashod Bateman
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
T.J. Hockenson
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Cade Otton
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Tank Bigsby
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Caleb Douglas
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Makai Lemon
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jauan Jennings
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Terrance Ferguson
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Malachi Fields
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Chris Brooks
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Denzel Boston
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
AJ Barner
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Keaton Mitchell
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Malik Washington
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Tre Harris
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Pat Freiermuth
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Chris Bell
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Mike Gesicki
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Pat Bryant
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Chig Okonkwo
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Samaje Perine
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Colby Parkinson
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Malik Davis
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Gunnar Helm
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jerry Jeudy
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Justice Hill
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Evan Engram
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Greg Dulcich
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Calvin Ridley
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Demario Douglas
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Andrei Iosivas
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Braelon Allen
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Darren Waller
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Tyquan Thornton
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jaylin Noel
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Emmett Johnson
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Kimani Vidal
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Troy Franklin
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Corey Kiner
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Germie Bernard
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Ted Hurst
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jack Bech
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Sean Tucker
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Charlie Kolar
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jaylen Wright
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Darnell Washington
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jahan Dotson
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Antonio Williams
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Cyrus Allen
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Zachariah Branch
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Xavier Legette
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jacob Saylors
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Darnell Mooney
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Kendrick Bourne
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Najee Harris
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Bryce Lance
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Cole Kmet
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
David Njoku
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Travis Hunter
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Noah Fant
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Keon Coleman
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Mack Hollins
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Kyle Williams
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jonah Coleman
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Odell Beckham Jr.
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Kyle Juszczyk
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Brenen Thompson
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Zavion Thomas
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Kaelon Black
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
KaVontae Turpin
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Theo Johnson
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Ty Johnson
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Tyler Higbee
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Elijah Arroyo
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Mason Taylor
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Demarcus Robinson
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Elic Ayomanor
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jake Tonges
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Treylon Burks
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Joshua Palmer
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Marquise Brown
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Emanuel Wilson
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Marvin Mims Jr.
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jalen Tolbert
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Malik Benson
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Ja'Tavion Sanders
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Dawson Knox
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Erick All Jr.
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Kaleb Johnson
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Sione Vaki
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Matthew Hibner
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Elijah Sarratt
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Olamide Zaccheaus
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Daniel Bellinger
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Ray Davis
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Audric Estime
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Rasheen Ali
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Devin Singletary
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Seth McGowan
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Isaiah Davis
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Hunter Luepke
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Ollie Gordon II
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Brashard Smith
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Alvin Kamara
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
LeQuint Allen Jr.
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Nicholas Singleton
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Kendre Miller
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Lan Larison
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Kaytron Allen
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Demond Claiborne
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Roschon Johnson
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Dylan Laube
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Bam Knight
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
DJ Giddens
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Will Shipley
Rico Dowdle
vs
Rome Odunze
Rico Dowdle
vs
Tony Pollard
Rico Dowdle
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Rico Dowdle
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Rico Dowdle
vs
Parker Washington
Rico Dowdle
vs
Tyler Warren
Rico Dowdle
vs
Colston Loveland
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jayden Reed
Rico Dowdle
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Rico Dowdle
vs
Josh Downs
Rico Dowdle
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Rico Dowdle
vs
DJ Moore
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Rico Dowdle
vs
Sam Laporta
Rico Dowdle
vs
Luther Burden III
Rico Dowdle
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Rico Dowdle
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jadarian Price
Rico Dowdle
vs
Mike Evans
Rico Dowdle
vs
Tucker Kraft
Rico Dowdle
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Rico Dowdle
vs
DK Metcalf
Rico Dowdle
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Rico Dowdle
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Rico Dowdle
vs
Christian Watson
Rico Dowdle
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Rico Dowdle
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Rico Dowdle
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jaylen Warren
Rico Dowdle
vs
Carnell Tate
Rico Dowdle
vs
Davante Adams
Rico Dowdle
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Rico Dowdle
vs
David Montgomery
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jordan Mason
Rico Dowdle
vs
Ladd McConkey
Rico Dowdle
vs
Dallas Goedert
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jameson Williams
Rico Dowdle
vs
Courtland Sutton
Rico Dowdle
vs
A.J. Brown
Rico Dowdle
vs
Rachaad White
Rico Dowdle
vs
Garrett Wilson
Rico Dowdle
vs
Quentin Johnston
Rico Dowdle
vs
Malik Nabers
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Rico Dowdle
vs
Bucky Irving
Rico Dowdle
vs
Travis Kelce
Rico Dowdle
vs
Rashee Rice
Rico Dowdle
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Rico Dowdle
vs
Cam Skattebo
Rico Dowdle
vs
Blake Corum
Rico Dowdle
vs
Trey McBride
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jordan Addison
Rico Dowdle
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Rico Dowdle
vs
Tre Tucker
Rico Dowdle
vs
Kyren Williams
Rico Dowdle
vs
Michael Wilson
Rico Dowdle
vs
Zay Flowers
Rico Dowdle
vs
Stefon Diggs
Rico Dowdle
vs
Breece Hall
Rico Dowdle
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Rico Dowdle
vs
Drake London
Rico Dowdle
vs
Juwan Johnson
Rico Dowdle
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Rico Dowdle
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Rico Dowdle
vs
D'Andre Swift
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Rico Dowdle
vs
Tee Higgins
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jalen Coker
Rico Dowdle
vs
Devonta Smith
Rico Dowdle
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Rico Dowdle
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Rico Dowdle
vs
Khalil Shakir
Rico Dowdle
vs
Justin Jefferson
Rico Dowdle
vs
Michael Mayer
Rico Dowdle
vs
George Pickens
Rico Dowdle
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Rico Dowdle
vs
Nico Collins
Rico Dowdle
vs
Romeo Doubs
Rico Dowdle
vs
Chris Olave
Rico Dowdle
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Rico Dowdle
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Rico Dowdle
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Rico Dowdle
vs
James Cook III
Rico Dowdle
vs
Alec Pierce
Rico Dowdle
vs
Derrick Henry
Rico Dowdle
vs
Mark Andrews
Rico Dowdle
vs
Javonte Williams
Rico Dowdle
vs
Tyjae Spears
Rico Dowdle
vs
Omarion Hampton
Rico Dowdle
vs
Isaiah Likely
Rico Dowdle
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Rico Dowdle
vs
George Holani
Rico Dowdle
vs
Saquon Barkley
Rico Dowdle
vs
Xavier Worthy
Rico Dowdle
vs
De'Von Achane
Rico Dowdle
vs
Matthew Golden
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jake Ferguson
Rico Dowdle
vs
Chase Brown
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jalen McMillan
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Rico Dowdle
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Rico Dowdle
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Rico Dowdle
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Rico Dowdle
vs
Puka Nacua
Rico Dowdle
vs
Keenan Allen
Rico Dowdle
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Rico Dowdle
vs
George Kittle
Rico Dowdle
vs
Bijan Robinson
Rico Dowdle
vs
Kyle Monangai
Rico Dowdle
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Rico Dowdle
vs
Devaughn Vele
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Rico Dowdle
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Rico Dowdle
vs
Hunter Henry
Rico Dowdle
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Rico Dowdle
vs
KC Concepcion
Rico Dowdle
vs
Cooper Kupp
Rico Dowdle
vs
Brenton Strange
Rico Dowdle
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jalen Nailor
Rico Dowdle
vs
RJ Harvey
Rico Dowdle
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Rico Dowdle
vs
Woody Marks
Rico Dowdle
vs
Dylan Sampson
Rico Dowdle
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Rico Dowdle
vs
Dalton Schultz
Rico Dowdle
vs
Rashod Bateman
Rico Dowdle
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Rico Dowdle
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Rico Dowdle
vs
Cade Otton
Rico Dowdle
vs
Tank Bigsby
Rico Dowdle
vs
Caleb Douglas
Rico Dowdle
vs
Makai Lemon
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jauan Jennings
Rico Dowdle
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Rico Dowdle
vs
Malachi Fields
Rico Dowdle
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Rico Dowdle
vs
Chris Brooks
Rico Dowdle
vs
Denzel Boston
Rico Dowdle
vs
AJ Barner
Rico Dowdle
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Rico Dowdle
vs
Malik Washington
Rico Dowdle
vs
Tre Harris
Rico Dowdle
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Rico Dowdle
vs
Chris Bell
Rico Dowdle
vs
Mike Gesicki
Rico Dowdle
vs
Pat Bryant
Rico Dowdle
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Rico Dowdle
vs
Samaje Perine
Rico Dowdle
vs
Colby Parkinson
Rico Dowdle
vs
Malik Davis
Rico Dowdle
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Rico Dowdle
vs
Gunnar Helm
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jerry Jeudy
Rico Dowdle
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Rico Dowdle
vs
Justice Hill
Rico Dowdle
vs
Evan Engram
Rico Dowdle
vs
Greg Dulcich
Rico Dowdle
vs
Calvin Ridley
Rico Dowdle
vs
Demario Douglas
Rico Dowdle
vs
Andrei Iosivas
Rico Dowdle
vs
Braelon Allen
Rico Dowdle
vs
Darren Waller
Rico Dowdle
vs
Tyquan Thornton
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jaylin Noel
Rico Dowdle
vs
Emmett Johnson
Rico Dowdle
vs
Kimani Vidal
Rico Dowdle
vs
Troy Franklin
Rico Dowdle
vs
Corey Kiner
Rico Dowdle
vs
Germie Bernard
Rico Dowdle
vs
Ted Hurst
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jack Bech
Rico Dowdle
vs
Sean Tucker
Rico Dowdle
vs
Charlie Kolar
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jaylen Wright
Rico Dowdle
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Rico Dowdle
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Rico Dowdle
vs
Darnell Washington
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jahan Dotson
Rico Dowdle
vs
Antonio Williams
Rico Dowdle
vs
Cyrus Allen
Rico Dowdle
vs
Zachariah Branch
Rico Dowdle
vs
Xavier Legette
Rico Dowdle
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jacob Saylors
Rico Dowdle
vs
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Rico Dowdle
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Rico Dowdle
vs
Najee Harris
Rico Dowdle
vs
Bryce Lance
Rico Dowdle
vs
Cole Kmet
Rico Dowdle
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David Njoku
Rico Dowdle
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Travis Hunter
Rico Dowdle
vs
Noah Fant
Rico Dowdle
vs
Keon Coleman
Rico Dowdle
vs
Mack Hollins
Rico Dowdle
vs
Kyle Williams
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jonah Coleman
Rico Dowdle
vs
Odell Beckham Jr.
Rico Dowdle
vs
Kyle Juszczyk
Rico Dowdle
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Rico Dowdle
vs
Brenen Thompson
Rico Dowdle
vs
Zavion Thomas
Rico Dowdle
vs
Kaelon Black
Rico Dowdle
vs
KaVontae Turpin
Rico Dowdle
vs
Theo Johnson
Rico Dowdle
vs
Ty Johnson
Rico Dowdle
vs
Tyler Higbee
Rico Dowdle
vs
Elijah Arroyo
Rico Dowdle
vs
Mason Taylor
Rico Dowdle
vs
Demarcus Robinson
Rico Dowdle
vs
Elic Ayomanor
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jake Tonges
Rico Dowdle
vs
Treylon Burks
Rico Dowdle
vs
Joshua Palmer
Rico Dowdle
vs
Marquise Brown
Rico Dowdle
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Rico Dowdle
vs
Marvin Mims Jr.
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jalen Tolbert
Rico Dowdle
vs
Malik Benson
Rico Dowdle
vs
Ja'Tavion Sanders
Rico Dowdle
vs
Dawson Knox
Rico Dowdle
vs
Erick All Jr.
Rico Dowdle
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Rico Dowdle
vs
Sione Vaki
Rico Dowdle
vs
Matthew Hibner
Rico Dowdle
vs
Elijah Sarratt
Rico Dowdle
vs
Olamide Zaccheaus
Rico Dowdle
vs
Daniel Bellinger
Rico Dowdle
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Rico Dowdle
vs
Ray Davis
Rico Dowdle
vs
Audric Estime
Rico Dowdle
vs
Rasheen Ali
Rico Dowdle
vs
Devin Singletary
Rico Dowdle
vs
Seth McGowan
Rico Dowdle
vs
Isaiah Davis
Rico Dowdle
vs
Hunter Luepke
Rico Dowdle
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Rico Dowdle
vs
Brashard Smith
Rico Dowdle
vs
Alvin Kamara
Rico Dowdle
vs
LeQuint Allen Jr.
Rico Dowdle
vs
Nicholas Singleton
Rico Dowdle
vs
Kendre Miller
Rico Dowdle
vs
Lan Larison
Rico Dowdle
vs
Kaytron Allen
Rico Dowdle
vs
Demond Claiborne
Rico Dowdle
vs
Roschon Johnson
Rico Dowdle
vs
Dylan Laube
Rico Dowdle
vs
Bam Knight
Rico Dowdle
vs
DJ Giddens
Rico Dowdle
vs
Will Shipley
Quentin Johnston
vs
Rachaad White
Quentin Johnston
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Quentin Johnston
vs
Courtland Sutton
Quentin Johnston
vs
Travis Kelce
Quentin Johnston
vs
Dallas Goedert
Quentin Johnston
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Quentin Johnston
vs
Jordan Mason
Quentin Johnston
vs
Blake Corum
Quentin Johnston
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Quentin Johnston
vs
Jordan Addison
Quentin Johnston
vs
Carnell Tate
Quentin Johnston
vs
Tre Tucker
Quentin Johnston
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Quentin Johnston
vs
Michael Wilson
Quentin Johnston
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Quentin Johnston
vs
Stefon Diggs
Quentin Johnston
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Quentin Johnston
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Quentin Johnston
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Quentin Johnston
vs
Juwan Johnson
Quentin Johnston
vs
DK Metcalf
Quentin Johnston
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Quentin Johnston
vs
Tucker Kraft
Quentin Johnston
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Quentin Johnston
vs
Jadarian Price
Quentin Johnston
vs
Jalen Coker
Quentin Johnston
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Quentin Johnston
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Quentin Johnston
vs
Sam Laporta
Quentin Johnston
vs
Khalil Shakir
Quentin Johnston
vs
DJ Moore
Quentin Johnston
vs
Michael Mayer
Quentin Johnston
vs
Josh Downs
Quentin Johnston
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Quentin Johnston
vs
Jayden Reed
Quentin Johnston
vs
Romeo Doubs
Quentin Johnston
vs
Tyler Warren
Quentin Johnston
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Quentin Johnston
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Quentin Johnston
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Quentin Johnston
vs
Tony Pollard
Quentin Johnston
vs
Alec Pierce
Quentin Johnston
vs
Rico Dowdle
Quentin Johnston
vs
Mark Andrews
Quentin Johnston
vs
Rome Odunze
Quentin Johnston
vs
Tyjae Spears
Quentin Johnston
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Quentin Johnston
vs
Isaiah Likely
Quentin Johnston
vs
Parker Washington
Quentin Johnston
vs
George Holani
Quentin Johnston
vs
Colston Loveland
Quentin Johnston
vs
Xavier Worthy
Quentin Johnston
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Quentin Johnston
vs
Matthew Golden
Quentin Johnston
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Quentin Johnston
vs
Jake Ferguson
Quentin Johnston
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Quentin Johnston
vs
Jalen McMillan
Quentin Johnston
vs
Luther Burden III
Quentin Johnston
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Quentin Johnston
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Quentin Johnston
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Quentin Johnston
vs
Mike Evans
Quentin Johnston
vs
Keenan Allen
Quentin Johnston
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Quentin Johnston
vs
George Kittle
Quentin Johnston
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Quentin Johnston
vs
Kyle Monangai
Quentin Johnston
vs
Christian Watson
Quentin Johnston
vs
Devaughn Vele
Quentin Johnston
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Quentin Johnston
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Quentin Johnston
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Quentin Johnston
vs
Hunter Henry
Quentin Johnston
vs
Jaylen Warren
Quentin Johnston
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Quentin Johnston
vs
Davante Adams
Quentin Johnston
vs
KC Concepcion
Quentin Johnston
vs
David Montgomery
Quentin Johnston
vs
Cooper Kupp
Quentin Johnston
vs
Ladd McConkey
Quentin Johnston
vs
Brenton Strange
Quentin Johnston
vs
Jameson Williams
Quentin Johnston
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Quentin Johnston
vs
A.J. Brown
Quentin Johnston
vs
Jalen Nailor
Quentin Johnston
vs
Garrett Wilson
Quentin Johnston
vs
RJ Harvey
Quentin Johnston
vs
Malik Nabers
Quentin Johnston
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Quentin Johnston
vs
Bucky Irving
Quentin Johnston
vs
Woody Marks
Quentin Johnston
vs
Rashee Rice
Quentin Johnston
vs
Dylan Sampson
Quentin Johnston
vs
Cam Skattebo
Quentin Johnston
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Quentin Johnston
vs
Trey McBride
Quentin Johnston
vs
Dalton Schultz
Quentin Johnston
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Quentin Johnston
vs
Rashod Bateman
Quentin Johnston
vs
Kyren Williams
Quentin Johnston
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Quentin Johnston
vs
Zay Flowers
Quentin Johnston
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Quentin Johnston
vs
Breece Hall
Quentin Johnston
vs
Cade Otton
Quentin Johnston
vs
Drake London
Quentin Johnston
vs
Tank Bigsby
Quentin Johnston
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Quentin Johnston
vs
Caleb Douglas
Quentin Johnston
vs
D'Andre Swift
Quentin Johnston
vs
Makai Lemon
Quentin Johnston
vs
Tee Higgins
Quentin Johnston
vs
Jauan Jennings
Quentin Johnston
vs
Devonta Smith
Quentin Johnston
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Quentin Johnston
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Quentin Johnston
vs
Malachi Fields
Quentin Johnston
vs
Justin Jefferson
Quentin Johnston
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Quentin Johnston
vs
George Pickens
Quentin Johnston
vs
Chris Brooks
Quentin Johnston
vs
Nico Collins
Quentin Johnston
vs
Denzel Boston
Quentin Johnston
vs
Chris Olave
Quentin Johnston
vs
AJ Barner
Quentin Johnston
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Quentin Johnston
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Quentin Johnston
vs
James Cook III
Quentin Johnston
vs
Malik Washington
Quentin Johnston
vs
Derrick Henry
Quentin Johnston
vs
Tre Harris
Quentin Johnston
vs
Javonte Williams
Quentin Johnston
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Quentin Johnston
vs
Omarion Hampton
Quentin Johnston
vs
Chris Bell
Quentin Johnston
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Quentin Johnston
vs
Mike Gesicki
Quentin Johnston
vs
Saquon Barkley
Quentin Johnston
vs
Pat Bryant
Quentin Johnston
vs
De'Von Achane
Quentin Johnston
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Quentin Johnston
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Quentin Johnston
vs
Samaje Perine
Quentin Johnston
vs
Chase Brown
Quentin Johnston
vs
Colby Parkinson
Quentin Johnston
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Quentin Johnston
vs
Malik Davis
Quentin Johnston
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Quentin Johnston
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Quentin Johnston
vs
Puka Nacua
Quentin Johnston
vs
Gunnar Helm
Quentin Johnston
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Quentin Johnston
vs
Jerry Jeudy
Quentin Johnston
vs
Bijan Robinson
Quentin Johnston
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Quentin Johnston
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Quentin Johnston
vs
Justice Hill
Quentin Johnston
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Quentin Johnston
vs
Evan Engram
Quentin Johnston
vs
Greg Dulcich
Quentin Johnston
vs
Calvin Ridley
Quentin Johnston
vs
Demario Douglas
Quentin Johnston
vs
Andrei Iosivas
Quentin Johnston
vs
Braelon Allen
Quentin Johnston
vs
Darren Waller
Quentin Johnston
vs
Tyquan Thornton
Quentin Johnston
vs
Jaylin Noel
Quentin Johnston
vs
Emmett Johnson
Quentin Johnston
vs
Kimani Vidal
Quentin Johnston
vs
Troy Franklin
Quentin Johnston
vs
Corey Kiner
Quentin Johnston
vs
Germie Bernard
Quentin Johnston
vs
Ted Hurst
Quentin Johnston
vs
Jack Bech
Quentin Johnston
vs
Sean Tucker
Quentin Johnston
vs
Charlie Kolar
Quentin Johnston
vs
Jaylen Wright
Quentin Johnston
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Quentin Johnston
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Quentin Johnston
vs
Darnell Washington
Quentin Johnston
vs
Jahan Dotson
Quentin Johnston
vs
Antonio Williams
Quentin Johnston
vs
Cyrus Allen
Quentin Johnston
vs
Zachariah Branch
Quentin Johnston
vs
Xavier Legette
Quentin Johnston
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Quentin Johnston
vs
Jacob Saylors
Quentin Johnston
vs
Darnell Mooney
Quentin Johnston
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Quentin Johnston
vs
Najee Harris
Quentin Johnston
vs
Bryce Lance
Quentin Johnston
vs
Cole Kmet
Quentin Johnston
vs
David Njoku
Quentin Johnston
vs
Travis Hunter
Quentin Johnston
vs
Noah Fant
Quentin Johnston
vs
Keon Coleman
Quentin Johnston
vs
Mack Hollins
Quentin Johnston
vs
Kyle Williams
Quentin Johnston
vs
Jonah Coleman
Quentin Johnston
vs
Odell Beckham Jr.
Quentin Johnston
vs
Kyle Juszczyk
Quentin Johnston
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Quentin Johnston
vs
Brenen Thompson
Quentin Johnston
vs
Zavion Thomas
Quentin Johnston
vs
Kaelon Black
Quentin Johnston
vs
KaVontae Turpin
Quentin Johnston
vs
Theo Johnson
Quentin Johnston
vs
Ty Johnson
Quentin Johnston
vs
Tyler Higbee
Quentin Johnston
vs
Elijah Arroyo
Quentin Johnston
vs
Mason Taylor
Quentin Johnston
vs
Demarcus Robinson
Quentin Johnston
vs
Elic Ayomanor
Quentin Johnston
vs
Jake Tonges
Quentin Johnston
vs
Treylon Burks
Quentin Johnston
vs
Joshua Palmer
Quentin Johnston
vs
Marquise Brown
Quentin Johnston
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Quentin Johnston
vs
Marvin Mims Jr.
Quentin Johnston
vs
Jalen Tolbert
Quentin Johnston
vs
Malik Benson
Quentin Johnston
vs
Ja'Tavion Sanders
Quentin Johnston
vs
Dawson Knox
Quentin Johnston
vs
Erick All Jr.
Quentin Johnston
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Quentin Johnston
vs
Sione Vaki
Quentin Johnston
vs
Matthew Hibner
Quentin Johnston
vs
Elijah Sarratt
Quentin Johnston
vs
Olamide Zaccheaus
Quentin Johnston
vs
Daniel Bellinger
Quentin Johnston
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Quentin Johnston
vs
Ray Davis
Quentin Johnston
vs
Roman Wilson
Quentin Johnston
vs
Chimere Dike
Quentin Johnston
vs
Skyler Bell
Quentin Johnston
vs
Jordan Whittington
Quentin Johnston
vs
Isaiah Williams
Quentin Johnston
vs
Ashton Dulin
Quentin Johnston
vs
Tai Felton
Quentin Johnston
vs
Montorie Foster Jr.
Quentin Johnston
vs
Luke McCaffrey
Quentin Johnston
vs
Jahdae Walker
Quentin Johnston
vs
Xavier Smith
Quentin Johnston
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Quentin Johnston
vs
Jacob Cowing
Quentin Johnston
vs
Colbie Young
Quentin Johnston
vs
Kalif Raymond
Quentin Johnston
vs
Jimmy Horn Jr.
Quentin Johnston
vs
Darius Cooper
Quentin Johnston
vs
Jaylin Lane

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

De'Zhaun Stribling

Avoids Serious Achilles Injury
Luka Dončić

Luka Doncic Healthy Heading Into Training Camp
Jake Tonges

Ruled Out For the Remainder of the Game Thursday
Joel Embiid

Enters Camp with Health Optimism
De'Zhaun Stribling

Ruled Out For the Remainder of the Game Thursday
Julius Randle

Sees Clean Fit in Brooklyn
Steven Adams

Eyes Healthy Start with Rockets
Walker Kessler

Enters First Lakers Season Fully Healthy
De'Zhaun Stribling

Carted Off With Non-Contact Lower-Leg Injury
Corbin Carroll

to Return to the Lineup on Friday
Jacob deGrom

Strikes Out 12 But Gets No-Decision on Thursday
A.J. Brown

to Miss at Least Four Weeks
Sam Darnold

has Unusual Strain, Timetable Remains TBD
Tua Tagovailoa

Day-to-Day With Oblique Strain
Braxton Ashcraft

Lands on Injured List With Arm Discomfort
Tua Tagovailoa

Up in the Air for Week 1 With Back Injury
CFB

Tucker Ashcraft Trending in the Right Direction
CFB

Blaze Berlowitz to Start Again in Week 2
Freddie Freeman

Not a Candidate to Land on Injured List
CFB

Terrell Anderson Close to Returning
Sam Darnold

Receives "Really, Really Good News"
Malik Nabers

"On Track" to Play Sunday Night
CFB

Bam Crouch Doubtful to Play in Week 2
Jeremiyah Love

Expected to Play Sunday
CFB

Isaiah Glasker Listed as Probable for Week 2
Ashton Jeanty

Will Play on Sunday
CFB

Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa Available in Week 2
Breece Hall

Not Expected to be on a Pitch Count
Sam Darnold

To Miss Time, But Seahawks "Dodge a Bullet"
Josh Jacobs

Pleads No Contest to Charges
Jacoby Brissett

Could be a Trade Candidate at Midseason
CFB

Noah Rogers Out with Injury Again in Week 2
CFB

Jovantae Barnes Expected to Play in Week 2
Alvin Kamara

Expected to Play in Week 1
Sean Tucker

Returns to Practice Thursday
CFB

Josh Hoover a Steady Starting Option In Week 2
CFB

Start Sam Leavitt With Confidence In Week 2
Brock Bowers

Likely Out For Week 2 As Well
George Kittle

Will Be On "Pitch Count" During Season Opener
A.J. Brown

Diagnosed with a High-Ankle Sprain
Tyrese Haliburton

May Be Eased in Early by Pacers
Samuel Honzek

Ready for Training Camp
Dejounte Murray

Expected to be Ready for Training Camp
Gustav Forsling

Participating in Informal Skates
Damon Severson

"Ready to Roll"
Fred VanVleet

Targets Preseason Return for Rockets
EDM

Alex Formenton Signs One-Year Deal With Oilers
Paul Reed

Primed for Expanded Role with Pistons
ANA

Ducks Place Chris Kreider on Unconditional Waivers
Los Angeles Lakers

Lakers Hire Heat Executive Eric Amsler as Assistant GM
Adam Fantilli

Blue Jackets "100 Percent" Confident Adam Fantilli Deal Gets Done
CFB

Cayden Green Expected to Play in Week 2
CFB

AK Dear is Questionable for Week 2
CFB

Cam Pickett a Game-Time Decision in Week 2
Shohei Ohtani

to be Placed on Injured List
Josue De Paula

Dodgers Calling Up Top Prospect Josue De Paula
Freddie Freeman

Out of Dodgers Lineup on Wednesday Due to Knee Issue
Shohei Ohtani

Out of Dodgers Lineup on Wednesday, IL Stint "On the Table"
Ron Holland II

Rebuilding His Jump Shot This Offseason
Kyrie Irving

Ramps Up in Pickup Games
Nicolas Claxton

Projected to Start at Center for Bulls
Ben Simmons

' Kings Contract is Non-Guaranteed
Golden State Warriors

Warriors Bring Back Alex Toohey on an Exhibit 10 Deal
CFB

Dilin Jones Has Flex Appeal Against Louisiana Tech
CFB

Caleb Hawkins Faces Tough Test Against Oregon
Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Going on Injured List With Sprained Thumb
CFB

Jamal Rule Draws Favorable Week 2 Matchup
CFB

Can Second Hail Mary Ignite Bryce Underwood's Season?
CFB

Will Byrum Brown Bounce Back In Week 2?
Corbin Carroll

Out With Back Injury, to Undergo Testing
CFB

Can Mason Heintschel Remain The QB1?
CFB

Legend Glasker Looks to Keep Rolling Despite Tougher Week 2 Test
CFB

Kewan Lacy Questionable for Week 2
NAS

Tyson Jost Agrees to Tryout Deal With Predators
Ilya Samsonov

Joins Sharks on One-Year, Two-Way Deal
Artem Zub

Senators Expect Artem Zub to Be Ready for Training Camp
Washington Wizards

Wizards Promote Amber Nichols to Vice President of Basketball Operations
Thatcher Demko

Remains Without Timeline for Return
NBA

Sasha Vezenkov Leaves Door Open to NBA Return
Simon Edvinsson

Ready to Participate in Red Wings Camp Without Contract
Max Strus

Embraces Glue-Guy Role with Clippers
Fraser Minten

Signs Seven-Year Extension With Bruins
Naz Reid

Steps Into Starting Role with Charlotte
Connor Bedard

Recovery on Track
Coby White

Set to Run the Show in Charlotte
Ron Holland II

in Line for Bigger Role with Detroit
Aaron Judge

Hitting Third, Starting in Right Field in Return
Garrett Crochet

Could be Ready for First Round of Playoffs
Shohei Ohtani

"Unlikely" to Pitch Again This Year
Aaron Judge

to be Eased in
Aaron Judge

Yankees Reinstate Aaron Judge From the Injured List on Monday
Corbin Burnes

Confirmed to Make his Return on Tuesday
Shohei Ohtani

Returning as DH on Monday Against Reds
Jesús Luzardo

Jesus Luzardo Dominates the Braves in Complete-Game Shutout
Joe Ryan

Reinstated and Starting on Monday
Christopher Bell

Starts The Chase With First 2026 Victory at Darlington
Ty Gibbs

Finishes as the Runner-Up at Darlington After Early Struggles
Tyler Reddick

Places Third at Darlington With A Strong Points Day
Kyle Larson

Falls to Fifth at Darlington After Competing for the Win
Denny Hamlin

Maintains the Championship Lead After Darlington Struggles
Salahdine Parnasse

Victorious In His UFC Debut
Dan Hooker

Suffers Third Consecutive Loss
Farés Ziam

Fares Ziam Suffers First-Round Knockout Loss
Axel Sola

Scores First-Round Knockout Win
Nursulton Ruziboev

Drops Decision At UFC Paris
Michael Page

Wins Last Fight On His UFC Contract
Punahele Soriano

Dominated At UFC Paris
Daniil Donchenko

Remains Unbeaten In The UFC
Chase Elliott

Should DFS Players Roster Chase Elliott at Darlington?
Ty Gibbs

May have A Big DFS Performance at Darlington
Chris Buescher

Is Chris Buescher a Must-Start DFS Option for Darlington Lineups?
Brad Keselowski

Could Brad Keselowski be A Sneaky Play for Darlington Lineups?
Ross Chastain

Presents Favorable Upside for Darlington DFS Lineups
Tyler Reddick

on Pole for Southern 500, the Favorite to Win
Chase Briscoe

Can Chase Briscoe Make It Three in a Row at Darlington?
Christopher Bell

Hasn't Been Great at Darlington
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace Is Boom-or-Bust at Darlington
Filip Gustavsson

Still Recovering From Hip Procedure
Carson Hocevar

Has Massive Place-Differential Upside at Darlington
Jonas Brodin

Available for Training Camp
Erik Jones

a Chalk DFS Pick for Southern 500 at Darlington
Joel Eriksson Ek

Cleared for Training Camp
Christopher Tanev

Hopes to Be Available for Training Camp
Filip Chytil

Feels "Good" Entering New Season
Zeev Buium

Lands Eight-Year, $75.04 Million Extension
Tyler Seguin

Skating Ahead of Training Camp
Aaron Judge

to Face Live Pitching on Monday
Shohei Ohtani

Missing Another Game on Saturday
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