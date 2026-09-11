Chris Godwin Jr. - Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Fantasy Football Picks for Week 1 (2026)

Chris Godwin Jr. start 'em, sit 'em fantasy football picks for Week 1 of 2026. Should you start or sit Chris Godwin Jr. for fantasy football lineups in Week 1?
BALLER MOVE: Start in 12-team PPR leagues
POSITIONAL VALUE: High-End WR3/FLEX
ANALYSIS: Chris Godwin has been a bit of a forgotten man in fantasy in 2026. With so much excitement surrounding other young Buccaneers wide receivers such as Emeka Egbuka and Jalen McMillan, Godwin has slipped through the cracks. He was a virtual afterthought in most fantasy drafts.
Godwin has struggled with injuries as he has aged, but he remains an effective wide receiver when he is on the field. Most importantly, Godwin will be on the field quite a bit as he enters the 2026 season fully healthy. He will be the Buccaneers' main slot wide receiver, and he should receive plenty of targets.
Godwin should push for five to seven targets in Week 1. Given his efficiency, that will easily propel him to a high-end flex week, if not low-end WR2 numbers if everything breaks right. That is great value for someone you likely drafted in the double-digit rounds.
Mayfield. Godwin. TD Bucs!
TBvsMIA on FOX/FOX Onehttps://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/YgnyBKIR9J
— NFL (@NFL) December 28, 2025
Furthering the case for Godwin early in the season are encouraging words from his quarterback. Baker Mayfield recently said Godwin looks like the best version of himself he's seen. That is high praise from the man who will be throwing the ball Godwin's way.
As the young wideouts on Tampa Bay's roster continue to develop, Godwin's fantasy value could wane as the season wears on. However, at this junction, Godwin should be in your lineup as a player with a limited ceiling but a solid floor. Facing the Bengals, Godwin is a high-floor option in all 12-team leagues as a FLEX/WR3.
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Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 1 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Chris Godwin Jr. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 1. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.
Week 1 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Chris Godwin Jr. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 1.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Start? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 1 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 1 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 1 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular Week 1 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool for Chris Godwin Jr., MarShawn Lloyd, Rico Dowdle, Quentin Johnston, Michael Wilson compared to others:
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