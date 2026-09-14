Winningest NFL Franchises of All Time: Every Team Ranked

September 14, 2026

Quincy Milton III looks at the most winningest franchises in the NFL. From the Green Bay Packers to the Houston Texans, where does your favorite team land?

Every NFL franchise has a unique story to tell. Some are more storied than others, with examples such as the Green Bay Packers, Pittsburgh Steelers, and New England Patriots coming to mind. Others, such as the Houston Texans, Cleveland Browns, and Arizona Cardinals, have a less robust history. Still, every NFL fanbase shows up each year in an effort to cheer on their favorite teams.

Beyond Super Bowl titles and overall postseason success, wins are another way to gauge how NFL franchises stack up against each other. Of course, total wins are also an artifact of a franchise's longevity. The most recent expansion franchise, the Texans, has had 82 fewer years to rack up wins than a team such as the Bears, founded in 1920.

Even so, wins are a solid indicator of prolonged sustained success from NFL franchises. Some of the oldest franchises in the league are not necessarily the winningest. As such, let's take a deep dive into the history books and rank each franchise from fewest total wins to most. Note - Week 1 of the 2026 NFL Season is not incorporated into their overall record.

32. Houston Texans

All-Time Record: 174-214-0

As the only NFL franchise established in the 21st century, the Texans have had little time to boost their win totals. The team spent the better part of its first 15 years near the bottom of the league. However, the last decade has seen this team reach new heights, especially in the last few seasons.

31. Jacksonville Jaguars

All-Time Record: 215-286-0

Established in the 1990s, the Jaguars have only experienced a few seasons of glory. They have yet to reach a Super Bowl and spent most of the 2000s and 2010s picking near the top of the NFL Draft. However, something might be brewing in Jacksonville. The current core and regime are promising.

30. Carolina Panthers

All-Time Record: 227-273-1

As one of the newer franchises in the NFL, the Panthers have had limited chances to rack up wins. Despite them often being associated with terrible play, the Panthers have actually enjoyed solid success throughout their history. With a couple of trips to the Super Bowl and a former MVP in Cam Newton, Carolina has sniffed the mountaintop a few times.

29. Baltimore Ravens

All-Time Record: 276-208-1

Although they have been quite successful throughout their history, the Ravens are a bit lower on this list because they left all their history and records in Cleveland when they relocated in 1996. That 30-year time frame has already seen them rack up 276 regular-season wins and a couple of Super Bowl titles. This franchise knows almost nothing but winning.

28. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

All-Time Record: 326-466-1

The Buccaneers entered the league at the same time as the Seahawks in 1976, but they have fared far worse. Outside of a couple of one-off Super Bowl titles in 2002 and 2020, Tampa Bay has not been able to generate much success for itself. Part of that can be attributed to a lack of legendary quarterbacks in Tampa Bay's history.

27. Atlanta Falcons

All-Time Record: 406-521-6

The Falcons have enjoyed a few spike years throughout their history, but they still find themselves below 0.500. The Matt Ryan era was the most consistent for the franchise, with several years of playoff contention mixed in during his tenure.

26. Cincinnati Bengals

All-Time Record: 409-490-5

The Bengals have been to the playoffs plenty of times throughout their history; they have just not quite cracked the code on winning the big game. With an elite quarterback in Joe Burrow currently under center, this is likely the best chance the Bengals have ever had to win the big one.

25. Seattle Seahawks

All-Time Record: 416-376-1

The Seahawks spent most of the first quarter century of their existence struggling in the NFL. However, since the early 2000s, this team has made four Super Bowl appearances, winning two. The regular-season success has become consistent, providing the city of Seattle with something to consistently root for.

Before Jerry Rice... There was the legendary Steve Largent, who set the standard for future NFL wide receivers.pic.twitter.com/Hf1AjmqzKg — NFL Legacy (@NFLLegacy) June 8, 2022

24. New Orleans Saints

All-Time Record: 423-491-5

The once-nicknamed "Aints" only have one stretch of consistent success in their history. When Drew Brees was under center, the Saints captured their lone Super Bowl title and enjoyed several trips to the playoffs. Unfortunately, this team has done quite a bit of losing otherwise.

23. New York Jets

All-Time Record: 436-573-8

The Jets of the 1960s did most of the heavy lifting for the team's all-time win totals. Otherwise, New York is the butt of a lot of jokes for good reason. The Jets can simply never seem to figure out how to put it all together, leaving a fanbase with consistent heartbreak.

22. Tennessee Titans

All-Time Record: 482-529-6

The Titans find themselves below 0.500 as a franchise. While this team does not have a storied postseason history, Tennessee still has made a couple of magical runs that did not ultimately end up with any hardware. With a promising young quarterback in Cam Ward in town, perhaps these numbers will be boosted soon enough.

21. Buffalo Bills

All-Time Record: 498-510-8

The Bills have experienced an up-and-down history. Essentially, when this team has an elite quarterback (Jim Kelly or Josh Allen), it has been excellent. Otherwise, this team has hovered around mediocrity or circled the drain. That much is evidenced by the near 0.500 record throughout its history.

With the 14th pick in the 1983 NFL Draft, the @buffalobills selected one of the toughest players in #NFLHistory. Jim Kelly is Buffalo's all-time passing leader and he was inducted into the @ProFootballHOF in 2002. pic.twitter.com/uKFccOJUXu — NFL Legacy (@NFLLegacy) April 12, 2018

20. Los Angeles Chargers

All-Time Record: 505-501-11

The Chargers spent most of their history in San Diego and enjoyed solid success. During eras headlined by Dan Fouts and Philip Rivers, Los Angeles consistently found itself in the postseason. The team has yet to capture a Super Bowl title, but 500 wins with a decent winning percentage is nothing to sneeze at.

19. Miami Dolphins

All-Time Record: 511-418-4

Miami has only been around since 1966, allowing for less time to crack the top 10. However, this team has one of the better winning percentages in NFL history. The Dolphins have not exactly been postseason stalwarts in recent years, but the 1970s through 1990s were quite glorious for this team. Not to mention, it still owns the only undefeated season in NFL history.

18. Las Vegas Raiders

All-Time Record: 512-494-11

Despite being one of the storied franchises in the NFL, the Raiders find themselves near the middle of this list due to poor leadership throughout much of the 21st century. This team has not been the same since the "Tuck Rule Game" against the Patriots in the 2001 playoffs. The Raiders have done quite a bit of losing since then.

17. Denver Broncos

All-Time Record: 532-475-10

The Broncos have hovered at or near the top of the league for much of their history. They have a few Super Bowls to their name as well. While not as consistently dominant as some of the teams near the top of this list, Denver has a respectable history.

16. Minnesota Vikings

All-Time Record: 546-446-11

Minnesota has done well to stay near the top of the league throughout its history. Unfortunately, that regular-season success has not translated into Super Bowl titles. This team has been close a few times, but has yet to win it all.

15. Kansas City Chiefs

All-Time Record: 553-452-12

The Chiefs are one of the NFL's older franchises. They have been up and down throughout their history, but the Patrick Mahomes era has greatly boosted their numbers on this list. Kansas City has added a whopping 95 wins to this list in games in which Mahomes starts compared to just 31 losses. That led the franchise to jump up near the top in all-time winning percentage.

14. New England Patriots

All-Time Record: 559-449-9

The Patriots are similar to the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA in that they do not have any consistent stretches of poor play. The Patriots always seem to be somewhat competitive. Of course, beyond regular-season success, this team is defined by the six Super Bowl titles it won with Tom Brady at the helm.

13. Cleveland Browns

All-Time Record: 567-560-14

The early days of the Browns contribute greatly to their win total. The last 27 years since this team's return to Cleveland have been anything but spectacular. However, this is a team that once employed the great Jim Brown. Brown and the Browns of old ran wild over the league in the mid-20th century.

Leroy Kelly had huge shoes to fill: He had to replace Jim Brown. Good thing he was nearly impossible to tackle. @Browns pic.twitter.com/dP1cRgggzk — NFL Legacy (@NFLLegacy) July 24, 2019

12. Indianapolis Colts

All-Time Record: 572-519-8

The Colts' all-time win total has been greatly boosted by Johnny Unitas and Peyton Manning. Both players elevated this team during their tenures and were considered to be some of the best quarterbacks of their generations. Outside of those eras, the Colts have been relatively quiet as a franchise.

11. Dallas Cowboys

All-Time Record: 576-432-7

Now, this is a team that has experienced serious success throughout its history. The Cowboys of the 1970s and 1990s are infamous. The last 30 years have made many NFL teams forget what this team was able to accomplish in the days of old. Not only do the Cowboys sniff the top 10 in all-time wins, but their winning percentage is among the best of all time.

Emmitt Smith is one of only two non-kickers in #NFLHistory to score over 1,000 career points. Happy birthday to HOF RB @EmmittSmith22! pic.twitter.com/ri62b3EAtu — NFL Legacy (@NFLLegacy) May 15, 2017

10. Arizona Cardinals

All-Time Record: 596-826-41

The Cardinals find themselves in the top 10 simply due to the fact that they have been around since the 19th century. Founded in 1898 as the Morgan Athletic Club, this franchise has survived all kinds of iterations of the NFL. Their 128-year history has allowed the Cardinals to rack up plenty of wins, but the team's winning percentage is well below 0.500.

9. Detroit Lions

All-Time Record: 615-717-34

Despite a long history of losing over the latter half of the 20th century, the Lions racked up a lot of wins during the early days of this franchise. Although they are in the top 10 in total wins, the Lions are second only to the Cardinals in total losses. Even so, Detroit has been around forever, which has led to an incredibly loyal fanbase despite some of the losing it has done.

8. Los Angeles Rams

All-Time Record: 636-611-21

The Rams have been around for a long time, leading to a lot of wins in their history. While their Super Bowl-winning ways have come in the last 30 years, the Rams were consistently competitive throughout much of their history. There were some dark days in the 1990s and 2000s, but Los Angeles is certainly on an upswing right now.

7. San Francisco 49ers

All-Time Record: 642-531-16

The 49ers have enjoyed one of the best runs in NFL history. The teams of the 1980s and 1990s are the stuff of legend. In modern day, Kyle Shanahan has consistently led San Francisco to NFC Championship Games and Super Bowl appearances. This team is well run, and it shows in its regular-season success.

Something crazy: this jump-ball catch by Jerry Rice to set the all-time TD record in 1994. Something crazier: after setting this record, @JerryRice went on to play ANOTHER 10 YEARS... 😳 (Sept. 5, 1994) @49ers #OAKvsSF #TNF pic.twitter.com/QyK5QiAx0F — NFL Legacy (@NFLLegacy) November 1, 2018

6. Washington Commanders

All-Time Record: 646-660-29

The Commanders have been around since 1932, but their winning percentage is far worse than their total wins accumulation might suggest. Still, Washington enjoyed several good years in the 1980s and 1990s. Ownership stalled this team in the 21st century, but the new-look Commanders and their new ownership are looking to shed that label.

5. Philadelphia Eagles

All-Time Record: 649-645-27

The Eagles' founding in 1933 has left plenty of time for accumulating wins. However, this team only recently crossed the 0.500 mark for all-time winning percentage. Unlike some of the other teams in the top 10, it is the modern iteration of this team that is driving a lot of its success. As such, Philadelphia could continue to climb up this list.

4. Pittsburgh Steelers

All-Time Record: 691-592-22

Perhaps the most consistent franchise of all time finds itself in the top five on this list. The Steelers are only on their fourth coach since the AFL/NFL merger. Since then, this team has dominated, accumulating 35 of its 36 playoff appearances in that time frame.

3. New York Giants

All-Time Record: 728-676-34

Recent memory would suggest that you may not think of the Giants as one of the winningest franchises in NFL history. However, this team has been around since 1925. 100 years is a long time to be able to rack up wins. Additionally, the Giants were very good in the 1980s. They captured two Super Bowl titles and were consistently competitive otherwise.

2. Chicago Bears

All-Time Record: 809-652-42

It is only fitting that one of the oldest and most storied franchises in NFL history sits at No. 2 on this list. Although the Bears may not have experienced some of the same postseason success in the Super Bowl era as their counterparts, Chicago was one of the best teams in the league in the early days of the NFL. The new regime in Chicago provides a lot of hope for the future.

Who knew Sweetness could sling it too? This Day in @NFL History: @ChicagoBears RB Walter Payton tosses two touchdown passes in the fourth quarter to force overtime against the Saints in 1983. #TDIH @paytonsun pic.twitter.com/BOz1uvwkWu — NFL Legacy (@NFLLegacy) September 18, 2018

1. Green Bay Packers

All-Time Record: 819-611-39

The No. 1 winningest team of all time should come as no surprise. Green Bay has known almost nothing but winning throughout its history. Whether it be Bart Starr, Brett Favre, Aaron Rodgers, or Jordan Love, this team always seems to find a way to employ an elite quarterback. The Packers would like to have more than four Super Bowl titles, but this fan base can almost always count on having something to root for in January.

LIKE ROTOBALLER? See RotoBaller at the top of Google CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX More Fantasy Football Analysis Waiver Wire Express - Week 2 Lightning Round Broncos vs. Chiefs: MNF Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Top D/ST Streamers for Next 3 Weeks (1, 2, 3) Monday Night Football Betting Picks Week 1

Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App