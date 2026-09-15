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Who to Drop for College Fantasy Football Week 3: Outlooks for John Mateer, Gideon Davison, Nyck Harbor, Cameron Dickey, Dylan Wade, more

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John Mateer - CFB DFS Picks, Heisman Trophy Candidates

Chris B's college fantasy football players to drop to the waiver wire for Week 3 of the 2026 season. He helps CFB fantasy football managers determine who to drop and cut in Week 3.

In This Article hide
Quarterbacks to Consider Dropping
Running Backs to Consider Dropping
Wide Receivers to Consider Dropping
Tight Ends to Consider Dropping
Keep Holding
More College Football Analysis

Welcome back, fellow fantasy footballers, to the cut list after Week 2. I want my readers to hold me accountable, so let's quickly review last week's suggestions. 

Drew Mestemaker ran for a career-high 109 yards after I deemed he had minimal rushing upside; we will count that as a miss. Dylan Edwards, Danny Scudero, and Dorian Fleming were all hits, as all had under 7 fantasy points in Week 2. Byrum Brown was a hit as a hold, while Gideon Davison was a miss.

Overall, a .714 average on the year for these types of decisions will lead to a fantasy playoff berth, which is all we can really ask for in this life. Let's dive into our Week 3 cuts.

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Quarterbacks to Consider Dropping

John Mateer, Oklahoma, 86% Rostered

Oklahoma lost to Michigan on Saturday afternoon, 10-17, and John Mateer was a big reason why. Mateer only managed 15.06 fantasy points in Week 2. Admittedly, Michigan's defense is filled with future NFL players and is a top unit in college football.  However, that's exactly the problem for Mateer. 

Some John Mateer dropbacks vs Michigan

17/33 189yds 1td 1 int

Struggled with accuracy pic.twitter.com/udhpLVE5N6

— Between The Lines (@BTLNFL) September 13, 2026


Next week, Mateer has a fantasy-friendly matchup against New Mexico, but after that he starts his SEC schedule, and he faces Georgia and Texas in back-to-back weeks. This cut isn't about Mateer's talent; it's more a byproduct of playing an SEC schedule.

 

Running Backs to Consider Dropping

Gideon Davidson, Clemson, 75% Rostered

Accountability matters, and when it comes to Gideon Davidson, it's time to cut bait.  This week, the sophomore logged 14 carries for 62 yards and only generated one target in a 22-7 win against Georgia Southern.  The Clemson offense is a mess right now, and the offensive line is a big part of it.

Per PFF, Clemson's offensive line ranks 126th in run blocking, and, unsurprisingly, their rushing offense ranks 129th.  Until the offense shows signs of improvement, you can't keep Davidson on your roster.  Clemson faces the Tar Heels next week, who are allowing 91.5 yards per game, and Cal the week after, who are allowing 197.5 yards per game.

Cameron Dickey, Texas Tech, 90% Rostered

Last year's RB12 is off to a tough start in his junior season.  Dickey was expected to compete for the Walter Camp Award coming into this season.  However, through his first two games, he is averaging only 34.5 rushing yards and 2.9 yards per attempt, which is only 7.35 fantasy points per game.  If Dickey didn't score this goal-line touchdown on Saturday, he'd only be averaging 4.35 fantasy points per game.

Cleared for takeoff ✈️

Cameron Dickey jumps over the pile for a 1-yard TD to regain the lead @TexasTechFB

📺 CBS | Paramount+ pic.twitter.com/CIQuS30wW5

— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) September 13, 2026

Dickey was outtouched by backfield teammate J'Koby Williams by 10 carries in Week 2 after splitting the workload in Week 1.  Dickey has finished both of the Red Raiders' first two games as the lowest-graded running back per PFF, and it seems that Texas Tech may be leaning towards Williams as the team's RB1.

 

Wide Receivers to Consider Dropping

Isaiah Sategna III, Oklahoma, 100% Rostered

Not to beat a dead horse, but the Oklahoma offense had a terrible showing against Michigan on Saturday and has a brutal schedule moving forward. Sategna had eight targets but only hauled in two of them for nine yards and added 11 rushing yards on three attempts.  

Michigan's man defense clamped down on Sategna, and after Week 3, he faces Georgia, who ranks fourth in pass coverage and 13th in pass rush per PFF. Sategna is a very talented receiver, but he should be dropped in leagues and picked up after his Week 6 matchup against Texas.

Nyck Harbor, South Carolina, 84% Rostered

This hurts to write. Harbor is a prototype X receiver standing at 6'6", weighing 243 pounds, and is blazing fast. Attached to a quarterback with an arm like LaNorris Sellers, it should produce massive fantasy numbers for Harbor. 

South Carolina WR Nyck Harbor in 2026:

◽️ 6-foot-6
◽️ 243 pounds
◽️ 35-inch arms
◽️ 82 1/2 inch wingspan
◽️ 10.1 in the 100m
◽️ 5% body fat

Absolute freak. @GamecockFB pic.twitter.com/gtB0HS5yM8

— The Athletic (@TheAthletic) August 10, 2026

Instead, Harbor has accumulated 105 receiving yards on 7 catches through two blowout wins for the Gamecocks. Unfortunately for Harbor, Sellers' inaccuracies reappeared in Week 2 as he completed only 43% of his passes, and he and Harbor connected on just two of six targets. 

Looking ahead, South Carolina faces Mississippi State and Alabama in their next two games, and those teams rank 19th and 25th, respectively, in pass coverage grades per PFF and allow only 209 and 153 passing yards per game.

 

Tight Ends to Consider Dropping

Dylan Wade, UCF, 86% Rostered

The 2025 season was a breakout season for Dylan Wade; he finished as TE13, totaled 523 yards on 43 receptions, and scored five touchdowns. However, this season has gotten off to a rocky start for the junior, as he has hauled in just three of his seven targets for 35 yards.

Sources: UCF quarterback Alonza Barnett III is expected to be out multiple weeks with a hamstring injury, which occurred late in UCF’s loss to Pitt on Saturday. His timetable for return isn’t certain. Barnett is a veteran quarterback who led James Madison to the CFP last year. pic.twitter.com/4upKxjwjKl

— Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) September 14, 2026


UCF quarterback Alonza Barnett III injured his hamstring in the dying moments of UCF's loss to Pitt on Saturday and is expected to miss some time. It's unclear how the injury will affect Wade's usage rate, but fantasy owners can't wait to find out when better options are available on the waiver wire.

 

Keep Holding

Dierre Hill Jr., Oregon - 93% Rostered

Is Oregon the most disappointing backfield through two weeks? Dierre Hill Jr. is averaging 6.45 fantasy points through two weeks with 25 touches for 110 rush yards and five catches for 14 yards. The sophomore running back seems to be in a near 50/50 split with running mate Jordon Davison.

Similar to Clemson, Oregon's run blocking has been subpar to start the new campaign. They currently rank 127th in run blocking across college football, per PFF. The Ducks have a fantasy-friendly matchup next week against Portland State, but then they start their Big Ten schedule with USC, UCLA, and Nebraska.

Those teams are allowing 95.7 rush yards per game, 131.5 rush yards per game, and 112 rush yards per game, respectively. Hill may have a solid Week 3, but he will face a tough schedule the following three weeks.

DJ Vonnahme, Iowa, 97% Rostered

An annual contender for tight end university looked to have their newest inductee coming into the season in junior tight end DJ Vonnahme. The 6'4", 241-pound athletic tight end finished the 2025 campaign on a heater with three catches for 91 yards and a touchdown against Nebraska and seven catches for 146 yards and a touchdown against Vanderbilt.

DJ Vonnahme is the next great Iowa TE. Buy stock now pic.twitter.com/m9V9AMifxi

— Billy M (@BillyM_91) November 28, 2025

Through the Hawkeyes' first two games, Vonnahme has totaled six catches on 12 targets for 67 yards and an average of 4.95 fantasy points per game. Iowa faces Northern Iowa in Week 3, which is allowing 6.25 PPR fantasy points and 27.5 receiving yards per game to tight ends through two weeks.  However, those games are against Drake and Eastern Washington.

I'm giving Vonnahme one more chance before he begins his Big Ten schedule with Michigan in Week 4, who just let Oklahoma tight end Rocky Beers carve them up for 94 yards, and Ohio State in Week 5. Iowa has a brutal schedule in Weeks 4 and 5, facing Michigan and Ohio State.  Ohio State is only allowing 31.5 receiving yards to tight ends.

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