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Waiver Wire Rankings - Fantasy Baseball Pickups for Week 25 (Hitters and Pitchers)

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Emmanuel Rodriguez - Fantasy Baseball Rankings, Prospects, Sleepers, Waiver Wire

Updated fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings for Week 25 of the 2026 MLB season. These are free agent options to add off waivers, and our rankings will help you prioritize.

In This Article hide
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Rankings
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Outlooks
First Base Waiver Wire Rankings
Second Base Waiver Wire Rankings
Third Base Waiver Wire Rankings
Shortstop Waiver Wire Rankings
Outfield Waiver Wire Rankings
Catcher Waiver Wire Rankings
Starting Pitcher Waiver Wire Rankings
Closer/Reliever Waiver Wire Rankings
Week 25 Waiver Wire Roundup for Fantasy Baseball
Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
More Fantasy Baseball Advice

Welcome to Week 25! There are only two weeks left in the 2026 MLB season. After months of grinding and managing your baseball teams, it's time to push for those fantasy baseball championships. At RotoBaller HQ, we return with more waiver wire advice with our fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings for Week 25 (September 14 - September 20) of the 2026 MLB season. The waiver wire rankings below prioritize which hitters and pitchers to add off the waiver wire based on the roster percentage of Yahoo! Fantasy leagues. 

This week we saw the Dodgers promote top outfield prospect Josue De Paula, while the Twins promoted top outfield prospect Emmanuel Rodriguez to the major leagues on Saturday from Triple-A St. Paul. For injury news, Twins infielder Kaelen Culpepper was removed from Saturday's game against the Guardians after being hit by a pitch. X-rays came back negative, and he was diagnosed with a shoulder contusion. Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez is day-to-day with a right ankle injury, while Phillies ace Jesus Luzardo is dealing with stiffness and inflammation and hopes to make his next start.

As always, we are here to help you prioritize which player to add using our waiver wire rankings article. This edition features players such as Josue De Paula, Jacob Lopez, Tristan Peters, Kodai Senga, Max Clark, Coby Mayo, Cam Smith, George Lombard Jr., Jonah Cox, Griffin Conine, and more, who are listed in our initial waiver wire rankings. Read more to see where these players rank in our waiver wire rankings for the week ahead.

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Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Rankings

Waiver wire pickup options, including how to prioritize them for your league - depending on the league size:

The roster percentage is from Yahoo! leagues.

Rank Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
1 Shea Langeliers OF 69 Add in All Leagues
2 Carson Benge OF 62 Add in All Leagues
3 Konnor Griffin SS/OF 69 Add in All Leagues
4 Josue De Paula OF 16 Add in All Leagues
5 Carter Jensen C 65 Add in All Leagues
6 Chase DeLauter OF 64 Add in All Leagues
7 Kyle Stowers 1B/OF 66 Add in All Leagues
8 Steven Kwan OF 61 Add in All Leagues
9 Will Smith C 66 Add in All Leagues
10 Vinnie Pasquantino 1B 64 Add in All Leagues
11 Mason Montgomery SP/RP 47 Add in All Leagues
12 Adley Rutschman C 60 Add in All Leagues
13 Joshua Baez OF 46 Add in All Leagues
14 Noah Cameron SP 69 Add in All Leagues
15 Tanner Scott RP 54 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
16 Walbert Urena SP 60 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
17 Ian Seymour SP/RP 63 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
18 Jacob Lopez SP 41 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
19 Brooks Lee 2B/3B/SS 61 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
20 Tyler Mahle SP 60 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
21 T.J. Rumfield 1B 40 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
22 Isaac Paredes 1B/3B 68 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
23 Lawrence Butler OF 54 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
24 Kody Clemens 1B/2B/OF 50 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
25 Zack Gelof 2B/3B/OF 54 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
26 Alec Bohm 1B/3B 53 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
27 Trevor Story SS 41 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
28 Yainer Diaz C 41 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
29 Jared Jones SP 44 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
30 Tristan Peters OF 30 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
31 Thomas Saggese 2B/3B/SS/OF 38 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
32 Henry Bolte OF 38 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
33 Bryce Eldridge 1B 28 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
34 Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 41 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
35 Alejandro Kirk C 39 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
36 Kodai Senga SP/RP 28 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
37 Will Warren SP 56 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
38 Spencer Jones OF 33 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
39 Dominic Canzone OF 23 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
40 Hayden Wesneski SP 39 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
41 Kade Anderson SP 37 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
42 Jeff McNeil 1B/2B/OF 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
43 Max Clark OF 20 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
44 Cole Carrigg SS/OF 15 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
45 Cal Quantrill SP/RP 53 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
46 Javier Sanoja 2B/3B/SS/OF 37 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
47 Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 39 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
48 Eugenio Suarez 3B 61 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
49 Josh Bell 1B 31 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
50 Ty France 1B 29 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
51 Clay Holmes SP 60 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
52 Landen Roupp OF 32 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
53 Hector Rodriguez OF 18 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
54 Ryan Jeffers C 45 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
55 Victor Mesa Jr. OF 10 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
56 Yoendrys Gomez SP/RP 36 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
57 Mickey Gasper C/1B 25 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
58 Grant Taylor SP/RP 34 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
59 A.J. Ewing 2B/OF 24 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
60 Coby Mayo 1B/3B 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
61 Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 40 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
62 Jake Burger 1B 27 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
63 Heriberto Hernandez OF 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
64 Grant Holmes SP 34 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
65 Kaelen Culpepper SS 13 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
66 Andrew Painter SP 33 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
67 Kyle Leahy SP/RP 36 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
68 Jake Bennett SP 47 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
69 Zebby Matthews SP 24 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
70 EmManuel Rodriguez OF 1 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
71 Dylan Crews OF 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
72 Cam Smith OF 11 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
73 Tyler Stephenson C 15 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
74 Travis Bazzana 2B 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
75 Royce Lewis 1B/2B/3B 36 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
76 Corbin Burnes 2B/3B/SS 35 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
77 Tim Tawa 1B/2B/3B/OF 13 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
78 George Lombard Jr. 2B/3B/SS 25 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
79 Nick Sogard 1B/2B/3B 18 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
80 Jordan Romano RP 15 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
81 Mickey Moniak OF 25 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
82 Jackson Jobe SP/RP 19 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
83 Ben Joyce RP 16 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
84 Jacob Webb RP 16 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
85 Gleyber Torres 2B 42 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
86 Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 31 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
87 Ernie Clement 1B/2B/3B/SS 53 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
88 Nolan Arenado 3B 26 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
89 Caleb Durbin 2B/3B 38 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
90 Griffin Conine 1B/OF 8 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
91 Hogan Harris RP 19 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
92 JJ Bleday OF 16 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
93 Zach Thornton SP 23 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
94 Francisco Alvarez C 17 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
95 David Peterson SP/RP 16 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
96 Jonah Cox OF 8 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
97 Rafael Flores Jr. C/1B 6 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
98 Andrew Kittredge RP 10 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
99 Jung Hoo Lee OF 24 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
100 Jackson Holliday 2B/SS 24 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Outlooks

Top names to add include Emmanuel Rodriguez, Josue De Paula, Hayden Wesneski, Henry Bolte, and Kodai Senga. We recap why these players rostered under 70% in Yahoo! leagues should be on your waiver wire radar:

Emmanuel Rodriguez, Minnesota Twins

The Minnesota Twins are calling up outfield prospect Emmanuel Rodriguez to the major leagues on Saturday from Triple-A St. Paul, according to Milb Central. Considered the Twins' fifth overall prospect, Rodriguez earns the call to the big leagues this weekend after hitting .262/.414/.500 with a .914 OPS, 11 home runs, 33 RBI, 36 runs scored, and seven stolen bases in 49 games across 220 plate appearances with the Saints this year.

He could have an opportunity to see some playing time in the final couple of weeks of the 2026 season in Minnesota, although he most likely will not see everyday playing time, even though Byron Buxton will miss the rest of the year because of season-ending hip surgery. The 5-foot-11, 210-pound Rodriguez has played all three outfield positions in the minors and has impressive raw power from the left side of the plate. Rodriguez also has some nice plate discipline and should eventually get on base at a nice clip, but his swing-and-miss tendencies mean he probably will not help in the batting-average department. He is currently rostered in only 1% of Yahoo leagues and is unlikely to make a huge fantasy impact upon his big-league call-up.

Josue De Paula, Los Angeles Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers are calling up top outfield prospect Josue De Paula, sources told Alden Gonzalez of ESPN. De Paula will be with the team on Friday for the start of a weekend series in Miami against the Marlins. Per MLB Pipeline, De Paula is ranked as the Dodgers' top prospect and the No. 6 overall prospect in baseball in 2026. The 21-year-old from Brooklyn will make his big-league debut down the stretch after hitting a strong .302/.400/.539 with a .939 OPS, 26 home runs, 101 RBI, 31 stolen bases, and 105 runs scored in 123 games and 583 plate appearances this year for Double-A Tulsa.

The 6-foot-3, 185-pounder who hits from the left side has the type of power/speed upside that could play immediately down the stretch in September, and De Paula could see regular at-bats if two-way superstar and primary designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (knee, biceps) is placed on the injured list to heal up for the playoffs. He will most likely see time in L.A.'s outfield when he plays, moving Teoscar Hernandez to the DH role if Ohtani continues to miss time with nagging injuries. There is not much time left in the fantasy baseball season, but De Paula is an intriguing name being added to a strong Dodgers offense. De Paula is 0-for-5 with a run scored in his first two big-league games.

 

Henry Bolte, Athletics

Entering play on Saturday, Athletics outfielder Henry Bolte was hitting .277/.358/.401 with 10 home runs, 33 RBI, 49 runs scored, and 20 stolen bases across 414 big-league plate appearances in 2026. Since making his MLB debut in mid-May, Bolte has established himself as an everyday piece of the Athletics outfield. Since early August, the 23-year-old has also emerged as the team's everyday leadoff hitter. While Bolte has consistently hit the ball hard (47.5% hard-hit rate), his power upside is limited by his 0.8-degree average launch angle and his 62.6% ground-ball rate.

However, between his penchant for hitting it on the ground and his elite speed, Bolte should be able to maintain a solid batting average and on-base percentage. If he can start to put the ball in the air a bit more while maintaining his hard contact, Bolte could break out as a five-category performer. In leagues where he's currently unrostered, Bolte profiles as a high-upside waiver wire target.

 

Kodai Senga, New York Mets

After a brutal beginning to the season while working as a starter, New York Mets right-hander Kodai Senga has salvaged his season since being moved into the bullpen. Since becoming a full-time high-leverage reliever in early August, Senga has allowed just two earned runs while recording 13 strikeouts across 12 1/3 innings (13 games). With Mets closer Devin Williams (shoulder) on the injured list due to a shoulder injury, Senga has also taken over as the team's preferred ninth-inning option and is a perfect six-for-six on save chances for the season.

While the 33-year-old struggled with health and command while working as a starter, his high-end stuff makes him a solid bet to continue performing in a bullpen role. In any league where he's not already rostered, Senga should be a waiver wire priority for fantasy managers.

Hayden Wesneski, Houston Astros

Houston Astros starting pitcher Hayden Wesneski picked up his fifth win of the season on Tuesday, allowing three earned runs while striking out three across six innings of work in his team's 6-5 win over the Philadelphia Phillies. Wesneski missed the first half of the 2026 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery. However, the 28-year-old has been effective since returning to the Astros rotation in late July.

Across 45 2/3 innings (eight starts), Wesneski has recorded a 5-1 record with a 3.35 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, and 36 strikeouts. Including his outing against Philadelphia on Tuesday, the right-hander has logged four consecutive starts of at least five innings pitched and three or fewer earned runs allowed. Wesneski profiles as a priority streamer option for fantasy managers ahead of his next scheduled start at Tropicana Field against the Rays on Sunday.

 

First Base Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Kyle Stowers 1B/OF 66 Add in All Leagues
Vinnie Pasquantino 1B 64 Add in All Leagues
T.J. Rumfield 1B 40 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Isaac Paredes 1B/3B 68 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Kody Clemens 1B/2B/OF 50 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Alec Bohm 1B/3B 53 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Bryce Eldridge 1B 28 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Jeff McNeil 1B/2B/OF 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Josh Bell 1B 31 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Ty France 1B 29 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Mickey Gasper C/1B 25 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Coby Mayo 1B/3B 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jake Burger 1B 27 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Royce Lewis 1B/2B/3B 36 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tim Tawa 1B/2B/3B/OF 13 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Nick Sogard 1B/2B/3B 18 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Ernie Clement 1B/2B/3B/SS 53 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Griffin Conine 1B/OF 8 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Rafael Flores Jr. C/1B 6 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Second Base Waiver Wire Rankings

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Brooks Lee 2B/3B/SS 61 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Kody Clemens 1B/2B/OF 50 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Zack Gelof 2B/3B/OF 54 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Thomas Saggese 2B/3B/SS/OF 38 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 41 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Jeff McNeil 1B/2B/OF 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Javier Sanoja 2B/3B/SS/OF 37 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 39 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
A.J. Ewing 2B/OF 24 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 40 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Travis Bazzana 2B 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Royce Lewis 1B/2B/3B 36 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Corbin Burnes 2B/3B/SS 35 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tim Tawa 1B/2B/3B/OF 13 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
George Lombard Jr. 2B/3B/SS 25 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Nick Sogard 1B/2B/3B 18 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Gleyber Torres 2B 42 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 31 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Ernie Clement 1B/2B/3B/SS 53 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Caleb Durbin 2B/3B 38 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Jackson Holliday 2B/SS 24 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Third Base Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Brooks Lee 2B/3B/SS 61 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Isaac Paredes 1B/3B 68 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Zack Gelof 2B/3B/OF 54 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Alec Bohm 1B/3B 53 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Thomas Saggese 2B/3B/SS/OF 38 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 41 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Javier Sanoja 2B/3B/SS/OF 37 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 39 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Eugenio Suarez 3B 61 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Coby Mayo 1B/3B 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 40 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Royce Lewis 1B/2B/3B 36 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Corbin Burnes 2B/3B/SS 35 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tim Tawa 1B/2B/3B/OF 13 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
George Lombard Jr. 2B/3B/SS 25 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Nick Sogard 1B/2B/3B 18 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 31 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Ernie Clement 1B/2B/3B/SS 53 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Nolan Arenado 3B 26 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Caleb Durbin 2B/3B 38 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Shortstop Waiver Wire Rankings

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Konnor Griffin SS/OF 69 Add in All Leagues
Brooks Lee 2B/3B/SS 61 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Trevor Story SS 41 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Thomas Saggese 2B/3B/SS/OF 38 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 41 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Cole Carrigg SS/OF 15 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Javier Sanoja 2B/3B/SS/OF 37 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 39 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kaelen Culpepper SS 13 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Corbin Burnes 2B/3B/SS 35 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
George Lombard Jr. 2B/3B/SS 25 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Ernie Clement 1B/2B/3B/SS 53 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Jackson Holliday 2B/SS 24 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Outfield Waiver Wire Rankings

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Shea Langeliers OF 69 Add in All Leagues
Carson Benge OF 62 Add in All Leagues
Konnor Griffin SS/OF 69 Add in All Leagues
Josue De Paula OF 16 Add in All Leagues
Chase DeLauter OF 64 Add in All Leagues
Kyle Stowers 1B/OF 66 Add in All Leagues
Steven Kwan OF 61 Add in All Leagues
Joshua Baez OF 46 Add in All Leagues
Lawrence Butler OF 54 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Kody Clemens 1B/2B/OF 50 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Zack Gelof 2B/3B/OF 54 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Tristan Peters OF 30 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Thomas Saggese 2B/3B/SS/OF 38 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Henry Bolte OF 38 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Spencer Jones OF 33 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Dominic Canzone OF 23 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Jeff McNeil 1B/2B/OF 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Max Clark OF 20 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Cole Carrigg SS/OF 15 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Javier Sanoja 2B/3B/SS/OF 37 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Landen Roupp OF 32 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Hector Rodriguez OF 18 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Victor Mesa Jr. OF 10 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
A.J. Ewing 2B/OF 24 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 40 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Heriberto Hernandez OF 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Emmanuel Rodriguez OF 1 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Dylan Crews OF 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Cam Smith OF 11 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tim Tawa 1B/2B/3B/OF 13 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Mickey Moniak OF 25 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 31 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Griffin Conine 1B/OF 8 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
JJ Bleday OF 16 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Jonah Cox OF 8 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Jung Hoo Lee OF 24 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Catcher Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Carter Jensen C 65 Add in All Leagues
Will Smith C 66 Add in All Leagues
Adley Rutschman C 60 Add in All Leagues
Yainer Diaz C 41 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Alejandro Kirk C 39 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Ryan Jeffers C 45 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Mickey Gasper C/1B 25 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tyler Stephenson C 15 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Francisco Alvarez C 17 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Rafael Flores Jr. C/1B 6 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Starting Pitcher Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Mason Montgomery SP/RP 47 Add in All Leagues
Noah Cameron SP 69 Add in All Leagues
Walbert Urena SP 60 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Ian Seymour SP/RP 63 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Jacob Lopez SP 41 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Tyler Mahle SP 60 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Jared Jones SP 44 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Kodai Senga SP/RP 28 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Will Warren SP 56 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Hayden Wesneski SP 39 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Kade Anderson SP 37 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Cal Quantrill SP/RP 53 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Clay Holmes SP 60 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Yoendrys Gomez SP/RP 36 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Grant Taylor SP/RP 34 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Grant Holmes SP 34 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Andrew Painter SP 33 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kyle Leahy SP/RP 36 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jake Bennett SP 47 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Zebby Matthews SP 24 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jackson Jobe SP/RP 19 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Zach Thornton SP 23 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
David Peterson SP/RP 16 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Closer/Reliever Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Mason Montgomery SP/RP 47 Add in All Leagues
Tanner Scott RP 54 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Ian Seymour SP/RP 63 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Kodai Senga SP/RP 28 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Cal Quantrill SP/RP 53 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Yoendrys Gomez SP/RP 36 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Grant Taylor SP/RP 34 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kyle Leahy SP/RP 36 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jordan Romano RP 15 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jackson Jobe SP/RP 19 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Ben Joyce RP 16 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jacob Webb RP 16 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Hogan Harris RP 19 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
David Peterson SP/RP 16 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Andrew Kittredge RP 10 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Week 25 Waiver Wire Roundup for Fantasy Baseball

In addition to these waiver wire rankings, we have also put together an assortment of fantasy baseball waiver wire articles. You can see the full roundup below to help prepare you for waiver wire runs:

 

Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool:

Who Should I Pickup?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...

 
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2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players like Emmanuel Rodriguez, Henry Bolte, Jacob Lopez, Hayden Wesneski, Kodai Senga, Josue De Paula, Joshua Baez, T.J. Rumfield, Tristan Peters, Dominic Canzone, Kade Anderson, Jeff McNeil, Max Clark, Victor Mesa Jr., Tommy Edman, Kaelen Culpepper, Zebby Matthews, Andrew Painter, Mickey Moniak, Ben Joyce, Jacob Webb, Griffin Conine, Jonah Cox, and Rafael Flores Jr. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy baseball rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see MLB player tiles with stats, projections, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for players like: Emmanuel Rodriguez, Henry Bolte, Jacob Lopez, Hayden Wesneski, Kodai Senga, Josue De Paula, Joshua Baez, T.J. Rumfield, Tristan Peters, Dominic Canzone, Kade Anderson, Jeff McNeil, Max Clark, Victor Mesa Jr., Tommy Edman, Kaelen Culpepper, Zebby Matthews, Andrew Painter, Mickey Moniak, Ben Joyce, Jacob Webb, Griffin Conine, Jonah Cox, and Rafael Flores Jr.

Emmanuel Rodriguez
vs
Zebby Matthews
Emmanuel Rodriguez
vs
Dylan Crews
Emmanuel Rodriguez
vs
Jake Bennett
Emmanuel Rodriguez
vs
Cam Smith
Emmanuel Rodriguez
vs
Kyle Leahy
Emmanuel Rodriguez
vs
Tyler Stephenson
Emmanuel Rodriguez
vs
Andrew Painter
Emmanuel Rodriguez
vs
Travis Bazzana
Emmanuel Rodriguez
vs
Kaelen Culpepper
Emmanuel Rodriguez
vs
Royce Lewis
Emmanuel Rodriguez
vs
Grant Holmes
Emmanuel Rodriguez
vs
Corbin Burnes
Emmanuel Rodriguez
vs
Heriberto Hernandez
Emmanuel Rodriguez
vs
Tim Tawa
Emmanuel Rodriguez
vs
Shea Langeliers
Emmanuel Rodriguez
vs
Carson Benge
Emmanuel Rodriguez
vs
Konnor Griffin
Emmanuel Rodriguez
vs
Chase DeLauter
Emmanuel Rodriguez
vs
Kyle Stowers
Emmanuel Rodriguez
vs
Steven Kwan
Henry Bolte
vs
Thomas Saggese
Henry Bolte
vs
Bryce Eldridge
Henry Bolte
vs
Tristan Peters
Henry Bolte
vs
Nick Gonzales
Henry Bolte
vs
Jared Jones
Henry Bolte
vs
Alejandro Kirk
Henry Bolte
vs
Yainer Diaz
Henry Bolte
vs
Kodai Senga
Henry Bolte
vs
Trevor Story
Henry Bolte
vs
Will Warren
Henry Bolte
vs
Alec Bohm
Henry Bolte
vs
Spencer Jones
Henry Bolte
vs
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Henry Bolte
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Henry Bolte
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Henry Bolte
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Henry Bolte
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Henry Bolte
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Henry Bolte
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Jacob Lopez
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Jacob Lopez
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Jacob Lopez
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Jacob Lopez
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Jacob Lopez
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Jacob Lopez
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Jacob Lopez
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Jacob Lopez
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Jacob Lopez
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Hayden Wesneski
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Hayden Wesneski
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Hayden Wesneski
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Hayden Wesneski
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Hayden Wesneski
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Hayden Wesneski
vs
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Hayden Wesneski
vs
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Hayden Wesneski
vs
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Kodai Senga
vs
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Kodai Senga
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Kodai Senga
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Kodai Senga
vs
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Kodai Senga
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Kodai Senga
vs
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Kodai Senga
vs
Henry Bolte
Kodai Senga
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Hayden Wesneski
Kodai Senga
vs
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Kodai Senga
vs
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Kodai Senga
vs
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Kodai Senga
vs
Jeff McNeil
Kodai Senga
vs
Jared Jones
Kodai Senga
vs
Max Clark
Kodai Senga
vs
Mason Montgomery
Kodai Senga
vs
Noah Cameron
Kodai Senga
vs
Tanner Scott
Kodai Senga
vs
Walbert Urena
Kodai Senga
vs
Ian Seymour
Kodai Senga
vs
Tyler Mahle
Josue De Paula
vs
Konnor Griffin
Josue De Paula
vs
Carter Jensen
Josue De Paula
vs
Carson Benge
Josue De Paula
vs
Chase DeLauter
Josue De Paula
vs
Shea Langeliers
Josue De Paula
vs
Kyle Stowers
Josue De Paula
vs
Steven Kwan
Josue De Paula
vs
Will Smith
Josue De Paula
vs
Vinnie Pasquantino
Josue De Paula
vs
Mason Montgomery
Josue De Paula
vs
Adley Rutschman
Josue De Paula
vs
Joshua Baez
Josue De Paula
vs
Noah Cameron
Josue De Paula
vs
Tanner Scott
Josue De Paula
vs
Lawrence Butler
Josue De Paula
vs
Kody Clemens
Josue De Paula
vs
Zack Gelof
Josue De Paula
vs
Thomas Saggese
Josue De Paula
vs
Spencer Jones
Josue De Paula
vs
Cole Carrigg
Joshua Baez
vs
Adley Rutschman
Joshua Baez
vs
Noah Cameron
Joshua Baez
vs
Mason Montgomery
Joshua Baez
vs
Tanner Scott
Joshua Baez
vs
Vinnie Pasquantino
Joshua Baez
vs
Walbert Urena
Joshua Baez
vs
Will Smith
Joshua Baez
vs
Ian Seymour
Joshua Baez
vs
Steven Kwan
Joshua Baez
vs
Jacob Lopez
Joshua Baez
vs
Kyle Stowers
Joshua Baez
vs
Brooks Lee
Joshua Baez
vs
Chase DeLauter
Joshua Baez
vs
Tyler Mahle
Joshua Baez
vs
Shea Langeliers
Joshua Baez
vs
Carson Benge
Joshua Baez
vs
Konnor Griffin
Joshua Baez
vs
Lawrence Butler
Joshua Baez
vs
Kody Clemens
Joshua Baez
vs
Zack Gelof
T.J. Rumfield
vs
Tyler Mahle
T.J. Rumfield
vs
Isaac Paredes
T.J. Rumfield
vs
Brooks Lee
T.J. Rumfield
vs
Lawrence Butler
T.J. Rumfield
vs
Jacob Lopez
T.J. Rumfield
vs
Kody Clemens
T.J. Rumfield
vs
Ian Seymour
T.J. Rumfield
vs
Zack Gelof
T.J. Rumfield
vs
Walbert Urena
T.J. Rumfield
vs
Alec Bohm
T.J. Rumfield
vs
Tanner Scott
T.J. Rumfield
vs
Trevor Story
T.J. Rumfield
vs
Noah Cameron
T.J. Rumfield
vs
Yainer Diaz
T.J. Rumfield
vs
Kyle Stowers
T.J. Rumfield
vs
Vinnie Pasquantino
T.J. Rumfield
vs
Bryce Eldridge
T.J. Rumfield
vs
Josh Bell
T.J. Rumfield
vs
Ty France
T.J. Rumfield
vs
Mickey Gasper
Tristan Peters
vs
Jared Jones
Tristan Peters
vs
Thomas Saggese
Tristan Peters
vs
Yainer Diaz
Tristan Peters
vs
Henry Bolte
Tristan Peters
vs
Trevor Story
Tristan Peters
vs
Bryce Eldridge
Tristan Peters
vs
Alec Bohm
Tristan Peters
vs
Nick Gonzales
Tristan Peters
vs
Zack Gelof
Tristan Peters
vs
Alejandro Kirk
Tristan Peters
vs
Kody Clemens
Tristan Peters
vs
Kodai Senga
Tristan Peters
vs
Lawrence Butler
Tristan Peters
vs
Will Warren
Tristan Peters
vs
Shea Langeliers
Tristan Peters
vs
Carson Benge
Tristan Peters
vs
Konnor Griffin
Tristan Peters
vs
Chase DeLauter
Tristan Peters
vs
Kyle Stowers
Tristan Peters
vs
Steven Kwan
Dominic Canzone
vs
Spencer Jones
Dominic Canzone
vs
Hayden Wesneski
Dominic Canzone
vs
Will Warren
Dominic Canzone
vs
Kade Anderson
Dominic Canzone
vs
Kodai Senga
Dominic Canzone
vs
Jeff McNeil
Dominic Canzone
vs
Alejandro Kirk
Dominic Canzone
vs
Max Clark
Dominic Canzone
vs
Nick Gonzales
Dominic Canzone
vs
Cole Carrigg
Dominic Canzone
vs
Bryce Eldridge
Dominic Canzone
vs
Cal Quantrill
Dominic Canzone
vs
Henry Bolte
Dominic Canzone
vs
Javier Sanoja
Dominic Canzone
vs
Shea Langeliers
Dominic Canzone
vs
Carson Benge
Dominic Canzone
vs
Konnor Griffin
Dominic Canzone
vs
Chase DeLauter
Dominic Canzone
vs
Kyle Stowers
Dominic Canzone
vs
Steven Kwan
Kade Anderson
vs
Hayden Wesneski
Kade Anderson
vs
Jeff McNeil
Kade Anderson
vs
Dominic Canzone
Kade Anderson
vs
Max Clark
Kade Anderson
vs
Spencer Jones
Kade Anderson
vs
Cole Carrigg
Kade Anderson
vs
Will Warren
Kade Anderson
vs
Cal Quantrill
Kade Anderson
vs
Kodai Senga
Kade Anderson
vs
Javier Sanoja
Kade Anderson
vs
Alejandro Kirk
Kade Anderson
vs
Chase Meidroth
Kade Anderson
vs
Nick Gonzales
Kade Anderson
vs
Eugenio Suarez
Kade Anderson
vs
Mason Montgomery
Kade Anderson
vs
Noah Cameron
Kade Anderson
vs
Walbert Urena
Kade Anderson
vs
Ian Seymour
Kade Anderson
vs
Tyler Mahle
Kade Anderson
vs
Jared Jones
Jeff McNeil
vs
Kade Anderson
Jeff McNeil
vs
Max Clark
Jeff McNeil
vs
Hayden Wesneski
Jeff McNeil
vs
Cole Carrigg
Jeff McNeil
vs
Dominic Canzone
Jeff McNeil
vs
Cal Quantrill
Jeff McNeil
vs
Spencer Jones
Jeff McNeil
vs
Javier Sanoja
Jeff McNeil
vs
Will Warren
Jeff McNeil
vs
Chase Meidroth
Jeff McNeil
vs
Kodai Senga
Jeff McNeil
vs
Eugenio Suarez
Jeff McNeil
vs
Alejandro Kirk
Jeff McNeil
vs
Josh Bell
Jeff McNeil
vs
Shea Langeliers
Jeff McNeil
vs
Carson Benge
Jeff McNeil
vs
Konnor Griffin
Jeff McNeil
vs
Chase DeLauter
Jeff McNeil
vs
Kyle Stowers
Jeff McNeil
vs
Steven Kwan
Max Clark
vs
Jeff McNeil
Max Clark
vs
Cole Carrigg
Max Clark
vs
Kade Anderson
Max Clark
vs
Cal Quantrill
Max Clark
vs
Hayden Wesneski
Max Clark
vs
Javier Sanoja
Max Clark
vs
Dominic Canzone
Max Clark
vs
Chase Meidroth
Max Clark
vs
Spencer Jones
Max Clark
vs
Eugenio Suarez
Max Clark
vs
Will Warren
Max Clark
vs
Josh Bell
Max Clark
vs
Kodai Senga
Max Clark
vs
Ty France
Max Clark
vs
Shea Langeliers
Max Clark
vs
Carson Benge
Max Clark
vs
Konnor Griffin
Max Clark
vs
Chase DeLauter
Max Clark
vs
Kyle Stowers
Max Clark
vs
Steven Kwan
Victor Mesa Jr.
vs
Ryan Jeffers
Victor Mesa Jr.
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Victor Mesa Jr.
vs
Hector Rodriguez
Victor Mesa Jr.
vs
Mickey Gasper
Victor Mesa Jr.
vs
Landen Roupp
Victor Mesa Jr.
vs
Grant Taylor
Victor Mesa Jr.
vs
Clay Holmes
Victor Mesa Jr.
vs
A.J. Ewing
Victor Mesa Jr.
vs
Ty France
Victor Mesa Jr.
vs
Coby Mayo
Victor Mesa Jr.
vs
Josh Bell
Victor Mesa Jr.
vs
Tommy Edman
Victor Mesa Jr.
vs
Eugenio Suarez
Victor Mesa Jr.
vs
Jake Burger
Victor Mesa Jr.
vs
Shea Langeliers
Victor Mesa Jr.
vs
Carson Benge
Victor Mesa Jr.
vs
Konnor Griffin
Victor Mesa Jr.
vs
Chase DeLauter
Victor Mesa Jr.
vs
Kyle Stowers
Victor Mesa Jr.
vs
Steven Kwan
Tommy Edman
vs
Coby Mayo
Tommy Edman
vs
Jake Burger
Tommy Edman
vs
A.J. Ewing
Tommy Edman
vs
Heriberto Hernandez
Tommy Edman
vs
Grant Taylor
Tommy Edman
vs
Grant Holmes
Tommy Edman
vs
Mickey Gasper
Tommy Edman
vs
Kaelen Culpepper
Tommy Edman
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Tommy Edman
vs
Andrew Painter
Tommy Edman
vs
Victor Mesa Jr.
Tommy Edman
vs
Kyle Leahy
Tommy Edman
vs
Ryan Jeffers
Tommy Edman
vs
Jake Bennett
Tommy Edman
vs
Shea Langeliers
Tommy Edman
vs
Carson Benge
Tommy Edman
vs
Konnor Griffin
Tommy Edman
vs
Chase DeLauter
Tommy Edman
vs
Kyle Stowers
Tommy Edman
vs
Steven Kwan
Kaelen Culpepper
vs
Grant Holmes
Kaelen Culpepper
vs
Andrew Painter
Kaelen Culpepper
vs
Heriberto Hernandez
Kaelen Culpepper
vs
Kyle Leahy
Kaelen Culpepper
vs
Jake Burger
Kaelen Culpepper
vs
Jake Bennett
Kaelen Culpepper
vs
Tommy Edman
Kaelen Culpepper
vs
Zebby Matthews
Kaelen Culpepper
vs
Coby Mayo
Kaelen Culpepper
vs
Emmanuel Rodriguez
Kaelen Culpepper
vs
A.J. Ewing
Kaelen Culpepper
vs
Dylan Crews
Kaelen Culpepper
vs
Grant Taylor
Kaelen Culpepper
vs
Cam Smith
Kaelen Culpepper
vs
Konnor Griffin
Kaelen Culpepper
vs
Brooks Lee
Kaelen Culpepper
vs
Trevor Story
Kaelen Culpepper
vs
Thomas Saggese
Kaelen Culpepper
vs
Nick Gonzales
Kaelen Culpepper
vs
Cole Carrigg
Zebby Matthews
vs
Jake Bennett
Zebby Matthews
vs
Emmanuel Rodriguez
Zebby Matthews
vs
Kyle Leahy
Zebby Matthews
vs
Dylan Crews
Zebby Matthews
vs
Andrew Painter
Zebby Matthews
vs
Cam Smith
Zebby Matthews
vs
Kaelen Culpepper
Zebby Matthews
vs
Tyler Stephenson
Zebby Matthews
vs
Grant Holmes
Zebby Matthews
vs
Travis Bazzana
Zebby Matthews
vs
Heriberto Hernandez
Zebby Matthews
vs
Royce Lewis
Zebby Matthews
vs
Jake Burger
Zebby Matthews
vs
Corbin Burnes
Zebby Matthews
vs
Mason Montgomery
Zebby Matthews
vs
Noah Cameron
Zebby Matthews
vs
Walbert Urena
Zebby Matthews
vs
Ian Seymour
Zebby Matthews
vs
Tyler Mahle
Zebby Matthews
vs
Jared Jones
Andrew Painter
vs
Kaelen Culpepper
Andrew Painter
vs
Kyle Leahy
Andrew Painter
vs
Grant Holmes
Andrew Painter
vs
Jake Bennett
Andrew Painter
vs
Heriberto Hernandez
Andrew Painter
vs
Zebby Matthews
Andrew Painter
vs
Jake Burger
Andrew Painter
vs
Emmanuel Rodriguez
Andrew Painter
vs
Tommy Edman
Andrew Painter
vs
Dylan Crews
Andrew Painter
vs
Coby Mayo
Andrew Painter
vs
Cam Smith
Andrew Painter
vs
A.J. Ewing
Andrew Painter
vs
Tyler Stephenson
Andrew Painter
vs
Mason Montgomery
Andrew Painter
vs
Noah Cameron
Andrew Painter
vs
Walbert Urena
Andrew Painter
vs
Ian Seymour
Andrew Painter
vs
Tyler Mahle
Andrew Painter
vs
Jared Jones
Mickey Moniak
vs
Jordan Romano
Mickey Moniak
vs
Jackson Jobe
Mickey Moniak
vs
Nick Sogard
Mickey Moniak
vs
Ben Joyce
Mickey Moniak
vs
George Lombard Jr.
Mickey Moniak
vs
Jacob Webb
Mickey Moniak
vs
Tim Tawa
Mickey Moniak
vs
Gleyber Torres
Mickey Moniak
vs
Corbin Burnes
Mickey Moniak
vs
Sam Antonacci
Mickey Moniak
vs
Royce Lewis
Mickey Moniak
vs
Ernie Clement
Mickey Moniak
vs
Travis Bazzana
Mickey Moniak
vs
Nolan Arenado
Mickey Moniak
vs
Shea Langeliers
Mickey Moniak
vs
Carson Benge
Mickey Moniak
vs
Konnor Griffin
Mickey Moniak
vs
Chase DeLauter
Mickey Moniak
vs
Kyle Stowers
Mickey Moniak
vs
Steven Kwan
Ben Joyce
vs
Jackson Jobe
Ben Joyce
vs
Jacob Webb
Ben Joyce
vs
Mickey Moniak
Ben Joyce
vs
Gleyber Torres
Ben Joyce
vs
Jordan Romano
Ben Joyce
vs
Sam Antonacci
Ben Joyce
vs
Nick Sogard
Ben Joyce
vs
Ernie Clement
Ben Joyce
vs
George Lombard Jr.
Ben Joyce
vs
Nolan Arenado
Ben Joyce
vs
Tim Tawa
Ben Joyce
vs
Caleb Durbin
Ben Joyce
vs
Corbin Burnes
Ben Joyce
vs
Griffin Conine
Ben Joyce
vs
Mason Montgomery
Ben Joyce
vs
Tanner Scott
Ben Joyce
vs
Ian Seymour
Ben Joyce
vs
Cal Quantrill
Ben Joyce
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Ben Joyce
vs
Grant Taylor
Jacob Webb
vs
Ben Joyce
Jacob Webb
vs
Gleyber Torres
Jacob Webb
vs
Jackson Jobe
Jacob Webb
vs
Sam Antonacci
Jacob Webb
vs
Mickey Moniak
Jacob Webb
vs
Ernie Clement
Jacob Webb
vs
Jordan Romano
Jacob Webb
vs
Nolan Arenado
Jacob Webb
vs
Nick Sogard
Jacob Webb
vs
Caleb Durbin
Jacob Webb
vs
George Lombard Jr.
Jacob Webb
vs
Griffin Conine
Jacob Webb
vs
Tim Tawa
Jacob Webb
vs
Hogan Harris
Jacob Webb
vs
Mason Montgomery
Jacob Webb
vs
Tanner Scott
Jacob Webb
vs
Ian Seymour
Jacob Webb
vs
Cal Quantrill
Jacob Webb
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Jacob Webb
vs
Grant Taylor
Griffin Conine
vs
Caleb Durbin
Griffin Conine
vs
Hogan Harris
Griffin Conine
vs
Nolan Arenado
Griffin Conine
vs
JJ Bleday
Griffin Conine
vs
Ernie Clement
Griffin Conine
vs
Zac Thornton
Griffin Conine
vs
Sam Antonacci
Griffin Conine
vs
Francisco Alvarez
Griffin Conine
vs
Gleyber Torres
Griffin Conine
vs
David Peterson
Griffin Conine
vs
Jacob Webb
Griffin Conine
vs
Jonah Cox
Griffin Conine
vs
Ben Joyce
Griffin Conine
vs
Rafael Flores Jr.
Griffin Conine
vs
Shea Langeliers
Griffin Conine
vs
Carson Benge
Griffin Conine
vs
Konnor Griffin
Griffin Conine
vs
Chase DeLauter
Griffin Conine
vs
Kyle Stowers
Griffin Conine
vs
Steven Kwan
Jonah Cox
vs
David Peterson
Jonah Cox
vs
Rafael Flores Jr.
Jonah Cox
vs
Francisco Alvarez
Jonah Cox
vs
Andrew Kittredge
Jonah Cox
vs
Zac Thornton
Jonah Cox
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Jonah Cox
vs
JJ Bleday
Jonah Cox
vs
Jackson Holliday
Jonah Cox
vs
Hogan Harris
Jonah Cox
vs
Griffin Conine
Jonah Cox
vs
Caleb Durbin
Jonah Cox
vs
Nolan Arenado
Jonah Cox
vs
Ernie Clement
Jonah Cox
vs
Sam Antonacci
Jonah Cox
vs
Shea Langeliers
Jonah Cox
vs
Carson Benge
Jonah Cox
vs
Konnor Griffin
Jonah Cox
vs
Chase DeLauter
Jonah Cox
vs
Kyle Stowers
Jonah Cox
vs
Steven Kwan
Rafael Flores Jr.
vs
Jonah Cox
Rafael Flores Jr.
vs
Andrew Kittredge
Rafael Flores Jr.
vs
David Peterson
Rafael Flores Jr.
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Rafael Flores Jr.
vs
Francisco Alvarez
Rafael Flores Jr.
vs
Jackson Holliday
Rafael Flores Jr.
vs
Zac Thornton
Rafael Flores Jr.
vs
JJ Bleday
Rafael Flores Jr.
vs
Hogan Harris
Rafael Flores Jr.
vs
Griffin Conine
Rafael Flores Jr.
vs
Caleb Durbin
Rafael Flores Jr.
vs
Nolan Arenado
Rafael Flores Jr.
vs
Ernie Clement
Rafael Flores Jr.
vs
Sam Antonacci
Rafael Flores Jr.
vs
Carter Jensen
Rafael Flores Jr.
vs
Kyle Stowers
Rafael Flores Jr.
vs
Will Smith
Rafael Flores Jr.
vs
Vinnie Pasquantino
Rafael Flores Jr.
vs
Adley Rutschman
Rafael Flores Jr.
vs
Isaac Paredes

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Gustav Nyquist Skating With Blue Jackets
CAR

Mike Reilly Signs Two-Way Deal With Hurricanes
Jalen Williams

Tries to Reclaim All-NBA Form
Jonathan Huberdeau

Will Miss Start of Season
Trae Young

Healthy and Motivated Ahead of Camp
Auston Matthews

Looking "Amazing" in Pre-Camp Skates
Jaren Jackson Jr.

Steps Into Bigger Frontcourt Role
Kevin Fiala

to Miss Start of Training Camp
Atlanta Hawks

Hawks Sign Lamont Butler
Braeden Bowman

Inks Six-Year Extension With Golden Knights
Atlanta Hawks

Hawks Waive Keyshawn Bryant
Luka Dončić

Luka Doncic Healthy Heading Into Training Camp
Corbin Carroll

to Return to the Lineup on Friday
Jacob deGrom

Strikes Out 12 But Gets No-Decision on Thursday
Braxton Ashcraft

Lands on Injured List With Arm Discomfort
Freddie Freeman

Not a Candidate to Land on Injured List
Samuel Honzek

Ready for Training Camp
Gustav Forsling

Participating in Informal Skates
Damon Severson

"Ready to Roll"
EDM

Alex Formenton Signs One-Year Deal With Oilers
ANA

Ducks Place Chris Kreider on Unconditional Waivers
Adam Fantilli

Blue Jackets "100 Percent" Confident Adam Fantilli Deal Gets Done
Shohei Ohtani

to be Placed on Injured List
Josue De Paula

Dodgers Calling Up Top Prospect Josue De Paula
Freddie Freeman

Out of Dodgers Lineup on Wednesday Due to Knee Issue
Shohei Ohtani

Out of Dodgers Lineup on Wednesday, IL Stint "On the Table"
Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Going on Injured List With Sprained Thumb
Corbin Carroll

Out With Back Injury, to Undergo Testing
NAS

Tyson Jost Agrees to Tryout Deal With Predators
Ilya Samsonov

Joins Sharks on One-Year, Two-Way Deal
Artem Zub

Senators Expect Artem Zub to Be Ready for Training Camp
Thatcher Demko

Remains Without Timeline for Return
Simon Edvinsson

Ready to Participate in Red Wings Camp Without Contract
Fraser Minten

Signs Seven-Year Extension With Bruins
Connor Bedard

Recovery on Track
Aaron Judge

Hitting Third, Starting in Right Field in Return
Garrett Crochet

Could be Ready for First Round of Playoffs
Shohei Ohtani

"Unlikely" to Pitch Again This Year
Aaron Judge

to be Eased in
Christopher Bell

Starts The Chase With First 2026 Victory at Darlington
Ty Gibbs

Finishes as the Runner-Up at Darlington After Early Struggles
Tyler Reddick

Places Third at Darlington With A Strong Points Day
Kyle Larson

Falls to Fifth at Darlington After Competing for the Win
Denny Hamlin

Maintains the Championship Lead After Darlington Struggles
Salahdine Parnasse

Victorious In His UFC Debut
Dan Hooker

Suffers Third Consecutive Loss
Farés Ziam

Fares Ziam Suffers First-Round Knockout Loss
Axel Sola

Scores First-Round Knockout Win
Nursulton Ruziboev

Drops Decision At UFC Paris
Michael Page

Wins Last Fight On His UFC Contract
Punahele Soriano

Dominated At UFC Paris
Daniil Donchenko

Remains Unbeaten In The UFC
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