September 13, 2026

Updated fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings for Week 25 of the 2026 MLB season. These are free agent options to add off waivers, and our rankings will help you prioritize.

Welcome to Week 25! There are only two weeks left in the 2026 MLB season. After months of grinding and managing your baseball teams, it's time to push for those fantasy baseball championships. At RotoBaller HQ, we return with more waiver wire advice with our fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings for Week 25 (September 14 - September 20) of the 2026 MLB season. The waiver wire rankings below prioritize which hitters and pitchers to add off the waiver wire based on the roster percentage of Yahoo! Fantasy leagues.

This week we saw the Dodgers promote top outfield prospect Josue De Paula, while the Twins promoted top outfield prospect Emmanuel Rodriguez to the major leagues on Saturday from Triple-A St. Paul. For injury news, Twins infielder Kaelen Culpepper was removed from Saturday's game against the Guardians after being hit by a pitch. X-rays came back negative, and he was diagnosed with a shoulder contusion. Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez is day-to-day with a right ankle injury, while Phillies ace Jesus Luzardo is dealing with stiffness and inflammation and hopes to make his next start.

As always, we are here to help you prioritize which player to add using our waiver wire rankings article. This edition features players such as Josue De Paula, Jacob Lopez, Tristan Peters, Kodai Senga, Max Clark, Coby Mayo, Cam Smith, George Lombard Jr., Jonah Cox, Griffin Conine, and more, who are listed in our initial waiver wire rankings. Read more to see where these players rank in our waiver wire rankings for the week ahead.

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Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Rankings

Waiver wire pickup options, including how to prioritize them for your league - depending on the league size:

The roster percentage is from Yahoo! leagues.

Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Outlooks

Top names to add include Emmanuel Rodriguez, Josue De Paula, Hayden Wesneski, Henry Bolte, and Kodai Senga. We recap why these players rostered under 70% in Yahoo! leagues should be on your waiver wire radar:

Emmanuel Rodriguez, Minnesota Twins

The Minnesota Twins are calling up outfield prospect Emmanuel Rodriguez to the major leagues on Saturday from Triple-A St. Paul, according to Milb Central. Considered the Twins' fifth overall prospect, Rodriguez earns the call to the big leagues this weekend after hitting .262/.414/.500 with a .914 OPS, 11 home runs, 33 RBI, 36 runs scored, and seven stolen bases in 49 games across 220 plate appearances with the Saints this year.

He could have an opportunity to see some playing time in the final couple of weeks of the 2026 season in Minnesota, although he most likely will not see everyday playing time, even though Byron Buxton will miss the rest of the year because of season-ending hip surgery. The 5-foot-11, 210-pound Rodriguez has played all three outfield positions in the minors and has impressive raw power from the left side of the plate. Rodriguez also has some nice plate discipline and should eventually get on base at a nice clip, but his swing-and-miss tendencies mean he probably will not help in the batting-average department. He is currently rostered in only 1% of Yahoo leagues and is unlikely to make a huge fantasy impact upon his big-league call-up.

Josue De Paula, Los Angeles Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers are calling up top outfield prospect Josue De Paula, sources told Alden Gonzalez of ESPN. De Paula will be with the team on Friday for the start of a weekend series in Miami against the Marlins. Per MLB Pipeline, De Paula is ranked as the Dodgers' top prospect and the No. 6 overall prospect in baseball in 2026. The 21-year-old from Brooklyn will make his big-league debut down the stretch after hitting a strong .302/.400/.539 with a .939 OPS, 26 home runs, 101 RBI, 31 stolen bases, and 105 runs scored in 123 games and 583 plate appearances this year for Double-A Tulsa.

The 6-foot-3, 185-pounder who hits from the left side has the type of power/speed upside that could play immediately down the stretch in September, and De Paula could see regular at-bats if two-way superstar and primary designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (knee, biceps) is placed on the injured list to heal up for the playoffs. He will most likely see time in L.A.'s outfield when he plays, moving Teoscar Hernandez to the DH role if Ohtani continues to miss time with nagging injuries. There is not much time left in the fantasy baseball season, but De Paula is an intriguing name being added to a strong Dodgers offense. De Paula is 0-for-5 with a run scored in his first two big-league games.

Henry Bolte, Athletics

Entering play on Saturday, Athletics outfielder Henry Bolte was hitting .277/.358/.401 with 10 home runs, 33 RBI, 49 runs scored, and 20 stolen bases across 414 big-league plate appearances in 2026. Since making his MLB debut in mid-May, Bolte has established himself as an everyday piece of the Athletics outfield. Since early August, the 23-year-old has also emerged as the team's everyday leadoff hitter. While Bolte has consistently hit the ball hard (47.5% hard-hit rate), his power upside is limited by his 0.8-degree average launch angle and his 62.6% ground-ball rate.

However, between his penchant for hitting it on the ground and his elite speed, Bolte should be able to maintain a solid batting average and on-base percentage. If he can start to put the ball in the air a bit more while maintaining his hard contact, Bolte could break out as a five-category performer. In leagues where he's currently unrostered, Bolte profiles as a high-upside waiver wire target.

Kodai Senga, New York Mets

After a brutal beginning to the season while working as a starter, New York Mets right-hander Kodai Senga has salvaged his season since being moved into the bullpen. Since becoming a full-time high-leverage reliever in early August, Senga has allowed just two earned runs while recording 13 strikeouts across 12 1/3 innings (13 games). With Mets closer Devin Williams (shoulder) on the injured list due to a shoulder injury, Senga has also taken over as the team's preferred ninth-inning option and is a perfect six-for-six on save chances for the season.

While the 33-year-old struggled with health and command while working as a starter, his high-end stuff makes him a solid bet to continue performing in a bullpen role. In any league where he's not already rostered, Senga should be a waiver wire priority for fantasy managers.

Hayden Wesneski, Houston Astros

Houston Astros starting pitcher Hayden Wesneski picked up his fifth win of the season on Tuesday, allowing three earned runs while striking out three across six innings of work in his team's 6-5 win over the Philadelphia Phillies. Wesneski missed the first half of the 2026 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery. However, the 28-year-old has been effective since returning to the Astros rotation in late July.

Across 45 2/3 innings (eight starts), Wesneski has recorded a 5-1 record with a 3.35 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, and 36 strikeouts. Including his outing against Philadelphia on Tuesday, the right-hander has logged four consecutive starts of at least five innings pitched and three or fewer earned runs allowed. Wesneski profiles as a priority streamer option for fantasy managers ahead of his next scheduled start at Tropicana Field against the Rays on Sunday.

First Base Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move Kyle Stowers 1B/OF 66 Add in All Leagues Vinnie Pasquantino 1B 64 Add in All Leagues T.J. Rumfield 1B 40 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Isaac Paredes 1B/3B 68 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Kody Clemens 1B/2B/OF 50 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Alec Bohm 1B/3B 53 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Bryce Eldridge 1B 28 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Jeff McNeil 1B/2B/OF 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Josh Bell 1B 31 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Ty France 1B 29 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Mickey Gasper C/1B 25 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Coby Mayo 1B/3B 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Jake Burger 1B 27 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Royce Lewis 1B/2B/3B 36 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Tim Tawa 1B/2B/3B/OF 13 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Nick Sogard 1B/2B/3B 18 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Ernie Clement 1B/2B/3B/SS 53 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Griffin Conine 1B/OF 8 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Rafael Flores Jr. C/1B 6 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

Second Base Waiver Wire Rankings

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move Brooks Lee 2B/3B/SS 61 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Kody Clemens 1B/2B/OF 50 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Zack Gelof 2B/3B/OF 54 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Thomas Saggese 2B/3B/SS/OF 38 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 41 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Jeff McNeil 1B/2B/OF 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Javier Sanoja 2B/3B/SS/OF 37 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 39 Add in 12+ Team Leagues A.J. Ewing 2B/OF 24 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 40 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Travis Bazzana 2B 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Royce Lewis 1B/2B/3B 36 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Corbin Burnes 2B/3B/SS 35 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Tim Tawa 1B/2B/3B/OF 13 Add in 12+ Team Leagues George Lombard Jr. 2B/3B/SS 25 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Nick Sogard 1B/2B/3B 18 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Gleyber Torres 2B 42 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 31 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Ernie Clement 1B/2B/3B/SS 53 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Caleb Durbin 2B/3B 38 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Jackson Holliday 2B/SS 24 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

Third Base Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move Brooks Lee 2B/3B/SS 61 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Isaac Paredes 1B/3B 68 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Zack Gelof 2B/3B/OF 54 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Alec Bohm 1B/3B 53 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Thomas Saggese 2B/3B/SS/OF 38 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 41 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Javier Sanoja 2B/3B/SS/OF 37 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 39 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Eugenio Suarez 3B 61 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Coby Mayo 1B/3B 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 40 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Royce Lewis 1B/2B/3B 36 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Corbin Burnes 2B/3B/SS 35 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Tim Tawa 1B/2B/3B/OF 13 Add in 12+ Team Leagues George Lombard Jr. 2B/3B/SS 25 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Nick Sogard 1B/2B/3B 18 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 31 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Ernie Clement 1B/2B/3B/SS 53 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Nolan Arenado 3B 26 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Caleb Durbin 2B/3B 38 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

Shortstop Waiver Wire Rankings

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move Konnor Griffin SS/OF 69 Add in All Leagues Brooks Lee 2B/3B/SS 61 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Trevor Story SS 41 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Thomas Saggese 2B/3B/SS/OF 38 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 41 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Cole Carrigg SS/OF 15 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Javier Sanoja 2B/3B/SS/OF 37 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 39 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Kaelen Culpepper SS 13 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Corbin Burnes 2B/3B/SS 35 Add in 12+ Team Leagues George Lombard Jr. 2B/3B/SS 25 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Ernie Clement 1B/2B/3B/SS 53 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Jackson Holliday 2B/SS 24 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

Outfield Waiver Wire Rankings

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move Shea Langeliers OF 69 Add in All Leagues Carson Benge OF 62 Add in All Leagues Konnor Griffin SS/OF 69 Add in All Leagues Josue De Paula OF 16 Add in All Leagues Chase DeLauter OF 64 Add in All Leagues Kyle Stowers 1B/OF 66 Add in All Leagues Steven Kwan OF 61 Add in All Leagues Joshua Baez OF 46 Add in All Leagues Lawrence Butler OF 54 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Kody Clemens 1B/2B/OF 50 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Zack Gelof 2B/3B/OF 54 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Tristan Peters OF 30 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Thomas Saggese 2B/3B/SS/OF 38 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Henry Bolte OF 38 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Spencer Jones OF 33 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Dominic Canzone OF 23 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Jeff McNeil 1B/2B/OF 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Max Clark OF 20 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Cole Carrigg SS/OF 15 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Javier Sanoja 2B/3B/SS/OF 37 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Landen Roupp OF 32 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Hector Rodriguez OF 18 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Victor Mesa Jr. OF 10 Add in 12+ Team Leagues A.J. Ewing 2B/OF 24 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 40 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Heriberto Hernandez OF 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Emmanuel Rodriguez OF 1 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Dylan Crews OF 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Cam Smith OF 11 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Tim Tawa 1B/2B/3B/OF 13 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Mickey Moniak OF 25 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 31 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Griffin Conine 1B/OF 8 Add in 15+ Team Leagues JJ Bleday OF 16 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Jonah Cox OF 8 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Jung Hoo Lee OF 24 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

Catcher Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move Carter Jensen C 65 Add in All Leagues Will Smith C 66 Add in All Leagues Adley Rutschman C 60 Add in All Leagues Yainer Diaz C 41 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Alejandro Kirk C 39 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Ryan Jeffers C 45 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Mickey Gasper C/1B 25 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Tyler Stephenson C 15 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Francisco Alvarez C 17 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Rafael Flores Jr. C/1B 6 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

Starting Pitcher Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move Mason Montgomery SP/RP 47 Add in All Leagues Noah Cameron SP 69 Add in All Leagues Walbert Urena SP 60 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Ian Seymour SP/RP 63 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Jacob Lopez SP 41 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Tyler Mahle SP 60 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Jared Jones SP 44 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Kodai Senga SP/RP 28 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Will Warren SP 56 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Hayden Wesneski SP 39 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Kade Anderson SP 37 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Cal Quantrill SP/RP 53 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Clay Holmes SP 60 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Yoendrys Gomez SP/RP 36 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Grant Taylor SP/RP 34 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Grant Holmes SP 34 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Andrew Painter SP 33 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Kyle Leahy SP/RP 36 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Jake Bennett SP 47 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Zebby Matthews SP 24 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Jackson Jobe SP/RP 19 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Zach Thornton SP 23 Add in 15+ Team Leagues David Peterson SP/RP 16 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

Closer/Reliever Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move Mason Montgomery SP/RP 47 Add in All Leagues Tanner Scott RP 54 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Ian Seymour SP/RP 63 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Kodai Senga SP/RP 28 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Cal Quantrill SP/RP 53 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Yoendrys Gomez SP/RP 36 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Grant Taylor SP/RP 34 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Kyle Leahy SP/RP 36 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Jordan Romano RP 15 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Jackson Jobe SP/RP 19 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Ben Joyce RP 16 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Jacob Webb RP 16 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Hogan Harris RP 19 Add in 15+ Team Leagues David Peterson SP/RP 16 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Andrew Kittredge RP 10 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

Week 25 Waiver Wire Roundup for Fantasy Baseball

In addition to these waiver wire rankings, we have also put together an assortment of fantasy baseball waiver wire articles. You can see the full roundup below to help prepare you for waiver wire runs:

Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool:

Who Should I Pickup? Roto Points Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup... Player 1 Player 2 Player 3 Player 4 Who To Pickup? Reset

Choose From The Top Ranked Players Overall C 1B 2B 3B SS OF SP RP 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. Popular Searches Overall C 1B 2B 3B SS OF SP RP vs Zebby Matthews Corbin Burnes vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs Zebby Matthews Corbin Burnes vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players like Emmanuel Rodriguez, Henry Bolte, Jacob Lopez, Hayden Wesneski, Kodai Senga, Josue De Paula, Joshua Baez, T.J. Rumfield, Tristan Peters, Dominic Canzone, Kade Anderson, Jeff McNeil, Max Clark, Victor Mesa Jr., Tommy Edman, Kaelen Culpepper, Zebby Matthews, Andrew Painter, Mickey Moniak, Ben Joyce, Jacob Webb, Griffin Conine, Jonah Cox, and Rafael Flores Jr. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy baseball rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see MLB player tiles with stats, projections, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for players like: Emmanuel Rodriguez, Henry Bolte, Jacob Lopez, Hayden Wesneski, Kodai Senga, Josue De Paula, Joshua Baez, T.J. Rumfield, Tristan Peters, Dominic Canzone, Kade Anderson, Jeff McNeil, Max Clark, Victor Mesa Jr., Tommy Edman, Kaelen Culpepper, Zebby Matthews, Andrew Painter, Mickey Moniak, Ben Joyce, Jacob Webb, Griffin Conine, Jonah Cox, and Rafael Flores Jr.

LIKE ROTOBALLER? See RotoBaller at the top of Google CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX More Fantasy Baseball Advice Start/Sit Chart: Hitter Matchups (9/7-9/13) Waiver Wire Rankings: Hitters and Pitchers Start/Sit Chart: Pitcher Matchups (9/7-9/13) Joey Pollizze's Waiver Wire Targets (Premium)