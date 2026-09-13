Updated fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings for Week 25 of the 2026 MLB season. These are free agent options to add off waivers, and our rankings will help you prioritize.
Welcome to Week 25! There are only two weeks left in the 2026 MLB season. After months of grinding and managing your baseball teams, it's time to push for those fantasy baseball championships. At RotoBaller HQ, we return with more waiver wire advice with our fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings for Week 25 (September 14 - September 20) of the 2026 MLB season. The waiver wire rankings below prioritize which hitters and pitchers to add off the waiver wire based on the roster percentage of Yahoo! Fantasy leagues.
This week we saw the Dodgers promote top outfield prospect Josue De Paula, while the Twins promoted top outfield prospect Emmanuel Rodriguez to the major leagues on Saturday from Triple-A St. Paul. For injury news, Twins infielder Kaelen Culpepper was removed from Saturday's game against the Guardians after being hit by a pitch. X-rays came back negative, and he was diagnosed with a shoulder contusion. Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez is day-to-day with a right ankle injury, while Phillies ace Jesus Luzardo is dealing with stiffness and inflammation and hopes to make his next start.
As always, we are here to help you prioritize which player to add using our waiver wire rankings article. This edition features players such as Josue De Paula, Jacob Lopez, Tristan Peters, Kodai Senga, Max Clark, Coby Mayo, Cam Smith, George Lombard Jr., Jonah Cox, Griffin Conine, and more, who are listed in our initial waiver wire rankings. Read more to see where these players rank in our waiver wire rankings for the week ahead.Featured Promo: Save 50% off the regular price with discount code SUMMER, for a limited time. Exclusive access to our Team Sync platform, DFS cheat sheets, Lineup Optimizers, betting/prop picks, and exclusive content from Nick Mariano and Eric Cross! GAIN ACCESS NOW
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Rankings
Waiver wire pickup options, including how to prioritize them for your league - depending on the league size:
The roster percentage is from Yahoo! leagues.
|Rank
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|1
|Shea Langeliers
|OF
|69
|Add in All Leagues
|2
|Carson Benge
|OF
|62
|Add in All Leagues
|3
|Konnor Griffin
|SS/OF
|69
|Add in All Leagues
|4
|Josue De Paula
|OF
|16
|Add in All Leagues
|5
|Carter Jensen
|C
|65
|Add in All Leagues
|6
|Chase DeLauter
|OF
|64
|Add in All Leagues
|7
|Kyle Stowers
|1B/OF
|66
|Add in All Leagues
|8
|Steven Kwan
|OF
|61
|Add in All Leagues
|9
|Will Smith
|C
|66
|Add in All Leagues
|10
|Vinnie Pasquantino
|1B
|64
|Add in All Leagues
|11
|Mason Montgomery
|SP/RP
|47
|Add in All Leagues
|12
|Adley Rutschman
|C
|60
|Add in All Leagues
|13
|Joshua Baez
|OF
|46
|Add in All Leagues
|14
|Noah Cameron
|SP
|69
|Add in All Leagues
|15
|Tanner Scott
|RP
|54
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|16
|Walbert Urena
|SP
|60
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|17
|Ian Seymour
|SP/RP
|63
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|18
|Jacob Lopez
|SP
|41
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|19
|Brooks Lee
|2B/3B/SS
|61
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|20
|Tyler Mahle
|SP
|60
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|21
|T.J. Rumfield
|1B
|40
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|22
|Isaac Paredes
|1B/3B
|68
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|23
|Lawrence Butler
|OF
|54
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|24
|Kody Clemens
|1B/2B/OF
|50
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|25
|Zack Gelof
|2B/3B/OF
|54
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|26
|Alec Bohm
|1B/3B
|53
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|27
|Trevor Story
|SS
|41
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|28
|Yainer Diaz
|C
|41
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|29
|Jared Jones
|SP
|44
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|30
|Tristan Peters
|OF
|30
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|31
|Thomas Saggese
|2B/3B/SS/OF
|38
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|32
|Henry Bolte
|OF
|38
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|33
|Bryce Eldridge
|1B
|28
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|34
|Nick Gonzales
|2B/3B/SS
|41
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|35
|Alejandro Kirk
|C
|39
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|36
|Kodai Senga
|SP/RP
|28
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|37
|Will Warren
|SP
|56
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|38
|Spencer Jones
|OF
|33
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|39
|Dominic Canzone
|OF
|23
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|40
|Hayden Wesneski
|SP
|39
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|41
|Kade Anderson
|SP
|37
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|42
|Jeff McNeil
|1B/2B/OF
|26
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|43
|Max Clark
|OF
|20
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|44
|Cole Carrigg
|SS/OF
|15
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|45
|Cal Quantrill
|SP/RP
|53
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|46
|Javier Sanoja
|2B/3B/SS/OF
|37
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|47
|Chase Meidroth
|2B/3B/SS
|39
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|48
|Eugenio Suarez
|3B
|61
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|49
|Josh Bell
|1B
|31
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|50
|Ty France
|1B
|29
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|51
|Clay Holmes
|SP
|60
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|52
|Landen Roupp
|OF
|32
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|53
|Hector Rodriguez
|OF
|18
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|54
|Ryan Jeffers
|C
|45
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|55
|Victor Mesa Jr.
|OF
|10
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|56
|Yoendrys Gomez
|SP/RP
|36
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|57
|Mickey Gasper
|C/1B
|25
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|58
|Grant Taylor
|SP/RP
|34
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|59
|A.J. Ewing
|2B/OF
|24
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|60
|Coby Mayo
|1B/3B
|21
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|61
|Tommy Edman
|2B/3B/OF
|40
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|62
|Jake Burger
|1B
|27
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|63
|Heriberto Hernandez
|OF
|26
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|64
|Grant Holmes
|SP
|34
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|65
|Kaelen Culpepper
|SS
|13
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|66
|Andrew Painter
|SP
|33
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|67
|Kyle Leahy
|SP/RP
|36
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|68
|Jake Bennett
|SP
|47
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|69
|Zebby Matthews
|SP
|24
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|70
|EmManuel Rodriguez
|OF
|1
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|71
|Dylan Crews
|OF
|28
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|72
|Cam Smith
|OF
|11
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|73
|Tyler Stephenson
|C
|15
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|74
|Travis Bazzana
|2B
|22
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|75
|Royce Lewis
|1B/2B/3B
|36
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|76
|Corbin Burnes
|2B/3B/SS
|35
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|77
|Tim Tawa
|1B/2B/3B/OF
|13
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|78
|George Lombard Jr.
|2B/3B/SS
|25
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|79
|Nick Sogard
|1B/2B/3B
|18
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|80
|Jordan Romano
|RP
|15
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|81
|Mickey Moniak
|OF
|25
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|82
|Jackson Jobe
|SP/RP
|19
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|83
|Ben Joyce
|RP
|16
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|84
|Jacob Webb
|RP
|16
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|85
|Gleyber Torres
|2B
|42
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|86
|Sam Antonacci
|2B/3B/OF
|31
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|87
|Ernie Clement
|1B/2B/3B/SS
|53
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|88
|Nolan Arenado
|3B
|26
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|89
|Caleb Durbin
|2B/3B
|38
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|90
|Griffin Conine
|1B/OF
|8
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|91
|Hogan Harris
|RP
|19
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|92
|JJ Bleday
|OF
|16
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|93
|Zach Thornton
|SP
|23
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|94
|Francisco Alvarez
|C
|17
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|95
|David Peterson
|SP/RP
|16
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|96
|Jonah Cox
|OF
|8
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|97
|Rafael Flores Jr.
|C/1B
|6
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|98
|Andrew Kittredge
|RP
|10
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|99
|Jung Hoo Lee
|OF
|24
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|100
|Jackson Holliday
|2B/SS
|24
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Outlooks
Top names to add include Emmanuel Rodriguez, Josue De Paula, Hayden Wesneski, Henry Bolte, and Kodai Senga. We recap why these players rostered under 70% in Yahoo! leagues should be on your waiver wire radar:
Emmanuel Rodriguez, Minnesota Twins
The Minnesota Twins are calling up outfield prospect Emmanuel Rodriguez to the major leagues on Saturday from Triple-A St. Paul, according to Milb Central. Considered the Twins' fifth overall prospect, Rodriguez earns the call to the big leagues this weekend after hitting .262/.414/.500 with a .914 OPS, 11 home runs, 33 RBI, 36 runs scored, and seven stolen bases in 49 games across 220 plate appearances with the Saints this year.
He could have an opportunity to see some playing time in the final couple of weeks of the 2026 season in Minnesota, although he most likely will not see everyday playing time, even though Byron Buxton will miss the rest of the year because of season-ending hip surgery. The 5-foot-11, 210-pound Rodriguez has played all three outfield positions in the minors and has impressive raw power from the left side of the plate. Rodriguez also has some nice plate discipline and should eventually get on base at a nice clip, but his swing-and-miss tendencies mean he probably will not help in the batting-average department. He is currently rostered in only 1% of Yahoo leagues and is unlikely to make a huge fantasy impact upon his big-league call-up.
Josue De Paula, Los Angeles Dodgers
The Los Angeles Dodgers are calling up top outfield prospect Josue De Paula, sources told Alden Gonzalez of ESPN. De Paula will be with the team on Friday for the start of a weekend series in Miami against the Marlins. Per MLB Pipeline, De Paula is ranked as the Dodgers' top prospect and the No. 6 overall prospect in baseball in 2026. The 21-year-old from Brooklyn will make his big-league debut down the stretch after hitting a strong .302/.400/.539 with a .939 OPS, 26 home runs, 101 RBI, 31 stolen bases, and 105 runs scored in 123 games and 583 plate appearances this year for Double-A Tulsa.
The 6-foot-3, 185-pounder who hits from the left side has the type of power/speed upside that could play immediately down the stretch in September, and De Paula could see regular at-bats if two-way superstar and primary designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (knee, biceps) is placed on the injured list to heal up for the playoffs. He will most likely see time in L.A.'s outfield when he plays, moving Teoscar Hernandez to the DH role if Ohtani continues to miss time with nagging injuries. There is not much time left in the fantasy baseball season, but De Paula is an intriguing name being added to a strong Dodgers offense. De Paula is 0-for-5 with a run scored in his first two big-league games.
Henry Bolte, Athletics
Entering play on Saturday, Athletics outfielder Henry Bolte was hitting .277/.358/.401 with 10 home runs, 33 RBI, 49 runs scored, and 20 stolen bases across 414 big-league plate appearances in 2026. Since making his MLB debut in mid-May, Bolte has established himself as an everyday piece of the Athletics outfield. Since early August, the 23-year-old has also emerged as the team's everyday leadoff hitter. While Bolte has consistently hit the ball hard (47.5% hard-hit rate), his power upside is limited by his 0.8-degree average launch angle and his 62.6% ground-ball rate.
However, between his penchant for hitting it on the ground and his elite speed, Bolte should be able to maintain a solid batting average and on-base percentage. If he can start to put the ball in the air a bit more while maintaining his hard contact, Bolte could break out as a five-category performer. In leagues where he's currently unrostered, Bolte profiles as a high-upside waiver wire target.
Kodai Senga, New York Mets
After a brutal beginning to the season while working as a starter, New York Mets right-hander Kodai Senga has salvaged his season since being moved into the bullpen. Since becoming a full-time high-leverage reliever in early August, Senga has allowed just two earned runs while recording 13 strikeouts across 12 1/3 innings (13 games). With Mets closer Devin Williams (shoulder) on the injured list due to a shoulder injury, Senga has also taken over as the team's preferred ninth-inning option and is a perfect six-for-six on save chances for the season.
While the 33-year-old struggled with health and command while working as a starter, his high-end stuff makes him a solid bet to continue performing in a bullpen role. In any league where he's not already rostered, Senga should be a waiver wire priority for fantasy managers.
Hayden Wesneski, Houston Astros
Houston Astros starting pitcher Hayden Wesneski picked up his fifth win of the season on Tuesday, allowing three earned runs while striking out three across six innings of work in his team's 6-5 win over the Philadelphia Phillies. Wesneski missed the first half of the 2026 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery. However, the 28-year-old has been effective since returning to the Astros rotation in late July.
Across 45 2/3 innings (eight starts), Wesneski has recorded a 5-1 record with a 3.35 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, and 36 strikeouts. Including his outing against Philadelphia on Tuesday, the right-hander has logged four consecutive starts of at least five innings pitched and three or fewer earned runs allowed. Wesneski profiles as a priority streamer option for fantasy managers ahead of his next scheduled start at Tropicana Field against the Rays on Sunday.
First Base Waiver Wire Rankings
Pickups are in priority order:
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|Kyle Stowers
|1B/OF
|66
|Add in All Leagues
|Vinnie Pasquantino
|1B
|64
|Add in All Leagues
|T.J. Rumfield
|1B
|40
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Isaac Paredes
|1B/3B
|68
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Kody Clemens
|1B/2B/OF
|50
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Alec Bohm
|1B/3B
|53
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Bryce Eldridge
|1B
|28
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Jeff McNeil
|1B/2B/OF
|26
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Josh Bell
|1B
|31
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Ty France
|1B
|29
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Mickey Gasper
|C/1B
|25
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Coby Mayo
|1B/3B
|21
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Jake Burger
|1B
|27
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Royce Lewis
|1B/2B/3B
|36
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Tim Tawa
|1B/2B/3B/OF
|13
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Nick Sogard
|1B/2B/3B
|18
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Ernie Clement
|1B/2B/3B/SS
|53
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Griffin Conine
|1B/OF
|8
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Rafael Flores Jr.
|C/1B
|6
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Second Base Waiver Wire Rankings
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|Brooks Lee
|2B/3B/SS
|61
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Kody Clemens
|1B/2B/OF
|50
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Zack Gelof
|2B/3B/OF
|54
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Thomas Saggese
|2B/3B/SS/OF
|38
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Nick Gonzales
|2B/3B/SS
|41
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Jeff McNeil
|1B/2B/OF
|26
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Javier Sanoja
|2B/3B/SS/OF
|37
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Chase Meidroth
|2B/3B/SS
|39
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|A.J. Ewing
|2B/OF
|24
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Tommy Edman
|2B/3B/OF
|40
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Travis Bazzana
|2B
|22
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Royce Lewis
|1B/2B/3B
|36
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Corbin Burnes
|2B/3B/SS
|35
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Tim Tawa
|1B/2B/3B/OF
|13
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|George Lombard Jr.
|2B/3B/SS
|25
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Nick Sogard
|1B/2B/3B
|18
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Gleyber Torres
|2B
|42
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Sam Antonacci
|2B/3B/OF
|31
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Ernie Clement
|1B/2B/3B/SS
|53
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Caleb Durbin
|2B/3B
|38
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Jackson Holliday
|2B/SS
|24
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Third Base Waiver Wire Rankings
Pickups are in priority order:
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|Brooks Lee
|2B/3B/SS
|61
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Isaac Paredes
|1B/3B
|68
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Zack Gelof
|2B/3B/OF
|54
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Alec Bohm
|1B/3B
|53
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Thomas Saggese
|2B/3B/SS/OF
|38
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Nick Gonzales
|2B/3B/SS
|41
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Javier Sanoja
|2B/3B/SS/OF
|37
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Chase Meidroth
|2B/3B/SS
|39
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Eugenio Suarez
|3B
|61
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Coby Mayo
|1B/3B
|21
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Tommy Edman
|2B/3B/OF
|40
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Royce Lewis
|1B/2B/3B
|36
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Corbin Burnes
|2B/3B/SS
|35
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Tim Tawa
|1B/2B/3B/OF
|13
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|George Lombard Jr.
|2B/3B/SS
|25
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Nick Sogard
|1B/2B/3B
|18
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Sam Antonacci
|2B/3B/OF
|31
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Ernie Clement
|1B/2B/3B/SS
|53
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Nolan Arenado
|3B
|26
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Caleb Durbin
|2B/3B
|38
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Shortstop Waiver Wire Rankings
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|Konnor Griffin
|SS/OF
|69
|Add in All Leagues
|Brooks Lee
|2B/3B/SS
|61
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Trevor Story
|SS
|41
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Thomas Saggese
|2B/3B/SS/OF
|38
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Nick Gonzales
|2B/3B/SS
|41
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Cole Carrigg
|SS/OF
|15
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Javier Sanoja
|2B/3B/SS/OF
|37
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Chase Meidroth
|2B/3B/SS
|39
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Kaelen Culpepper
|SS
|13
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Corbin Burnes
|2B/3B/SS
|35
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|George Lombard Jr.
|2B/3B/SS
|25
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Ernie Clement
|1B/2B/3B/SS
|53
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Jackson Holliday
|2B/SS
|24
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Outfield Waiver Wire Rankings
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|Shea Langeliers
|OF
|69
|Add in All Leagues
|Carson Benge
|OF
|62
|Add in All Leagues
|Konnor Griffin
|SS/OF
|69
|Add in All Leagues
|Josue De Paula
|OF
|16
|Add in All Leagues
|Chase DeLauter
|OF
|64
|Add in All Leagues
|Kyle Stowers
|1B/OF
|66
|Add in All Leagues
|Steven Kwan
|OF
|61
|Add in All Leagues
|Joshua Baez
|OF
|46
|Add in All Leagues
|Lawrence Butler
|OF
|54
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Kody Clemens
|1B/2B/OF
|50
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Zack Gelof
|2B/3B/OF
|54
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Tristan Peters
|OF
|30
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Thomas Saggese
|2B/3B/SS/OF
|38
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Henry Bolte
|OF
|38
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Spencer Jones
|OF
|33
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Dominic Canzone
|OF
|23
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Jeff McNeil
|1B/2B/OF
|26
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Max Clark
|OF
|20
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Cole Carrigg
|SS/OF
|15
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Javier Sanoja
|2B/3B/SS/OF
|37
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Landen Roupp
|OF
|32
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Hector Rodriguez
|OF
|18
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Victor Mesa Jr.
|OF
|10
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|A.J. Ewing
|2B/OF
|24
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Tommy Edman
|2B/3B/OF
|40
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Heriberto Hernandez
|OF
|26
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Emmanuel Rodriguez
|OF
|1
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Dylan Crews
|OF
|28
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Cam Smith
|OF
|11
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Tim Tawa
|1B/2B/3B/OF
|13
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Mickey Moniak
|OF
|25
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Sam Antonacci
|2B/3B/OF
|31
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Griffin Conine
|1B/OF
|8
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|JJ Bleday
|OF
|16
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Jonah Cox
|OF
|8
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Jung Hoo Lee
|OF
|24
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Catcher Waiver Wire Rankings
Pickups are in priority order:
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|Carter Jensen
|C
|65
|Add in All Leagues
|Will Smith
|C
|66
|Add in All Leagues
|Adley Rutschman
|C
|60
|Add in All Leagues
|Yainer Diaz
|C
|41
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Alejandro Kirk
|C
|39
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Ryan Jeffers
|C
|45
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Mickey Gasper
|C/1B
|25
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Tyler Stephenson
|C
|15
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Francisco Alvarez
|C
|17
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Rafael Flores Jr.
|C/1B
|6
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Starting Pitcher Waiver Wire Rankings
Pickups are in priority order:
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|Mason Montgomery
|SP/RP
|47
|Add in All Leagues
|Noah Cameron
|SP
|69
|Add in All Leagues
|Walbert Urena
|SP
|60
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Ian Seymour
|SP/RP
|63
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Jacob Lopez
|SP
|41
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Tyler Mahle
|SP
|60
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Jared Jones
|SP
|44
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Kodai Senga
|SP/RP
|28
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Will Warren
|SP
|56
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Hayden Wesneski
|SP
|39
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Kade Anderson
|SP
|37
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Cal Quantrill
|SP/RP
|53
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Clay Holmes
|SP
|60
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Yoendrys Gomez
|SP/RP
|36
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Grant Taylor
|SP/RP
|34
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Grant Holmes
|SP
|34
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Andrew Painter
|SP
|33
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Kyle Leahy
|SP/RP
|36
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Jake Bennett
|SP
|47
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Zebby Matthews
|SP
|24
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Jackson Jobe
|SP/RP
|19
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Zach Thornton
|SP
|23
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|David Peterson
|SP/RP
|16
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Closer/Reliever Waiver Wire Rankings
Pickups are in priority order:
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|Mason Montgomery
|SP/RP
|47
|Add in All Leagues
|Tanner Scott
|RP
|54
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Ian Seymour
|SP/RP
|63
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Kodai Senga
|SP/RP
|28
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Cal Quantrill
|SP/RP
|53
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Yoendrys Gomez
|SP/RP
|36
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Grant Taylor
|SP/RP
|34
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Kyle Leahy
|SP/RP
|36
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Jordan Romano
|RP
|15
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Jackson Jobe
|SP/RP
|19
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Ben Joyce
|RP
|16
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Jacob Webb
|RP
|16
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Hogan Harris
|RP
|19
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|David Peterson
|SP/RP
|16
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Andrew Kittredge
|RP
|10
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Week 25 Waiver Wire Roundup for Fantasy Baseball
In addition to these waiver wire rankings, we have also put together an assortment of fantasy baseball waiver wire articles. You can see the full roundup below to help prepare you for waiver wire runs:
- Joey Pollizze's waiver wire pickups (Premium)
- The Cut List: Time to let go? Who to consider dropping
- Hitter Streamer- Fantasy Baseball Hitter Pickups
- Eric Cross' Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 25
- FAAB fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups for Week 25
- Starting pitcher fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups for Week 25
- 7 Must-Add waiver wire pickups for Week 25
Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool
Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool:
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...
2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players like Emmanuel Rodriguez, Henry Bolte, Jacob Lopez, Hayden Wesneski, Kodai Senga, Josue De Paula, Joshua Baez, T.J. Rumfield, Tristan Peters, Dominic Canzone, Kade Anderson, Jeff McNeil, Max Clark, Victor Mesa Jr., Tommy Edman, Kaelen Culpepper, Zebby Matthews, Andrew Painter, Mickey Moniak, Ben Joyce, Jacob Webb, Griffin Conine, Jonah Cox, and Rafael Flores Jr. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy baseball rankings, projections, and more.
Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see MLB player tiles with stats, projections, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for players like: Emmanuel Rodriguez, Henry Bolte, Jacob Lopez, Hayden Wesneski, Kodai Senga, Josue De Paula, Joshua Baez, T.J. Rumfield, Tristan Peters, Dominic Canzone, Kade Anderson, Jeff McNeil, Max Clark, Victor Mesa Jr., Tommy Edman, Kaelen Culpepper, Zebby Matthews, Andrew Painter, Mickey Moniak, Ben Joyce, Jacob Webb, Griffin Conine, Jonah Cox, and Rafael Flores Jr.
More Fantasy Baseball Advice
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