Joey Pollizze's Week 25 Waiver Wire Picks - Get 'Em While They're Hot (Premium Content)

September 13, 2026

Joey Pollizze's fantasy baseball waiver wire targets for Week 25. Free-agent hitter pickups, emerging starting pitchers, and bullpen arms for every week of the 2026 MLB season.

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Welcome, RotoBallers, to another edition of our Premium Waiver Wire targets. If you're new to this weekly series, we only look at players rostered in 30% or fewer of Yahoo! leagues.

For this week's edition, we will dive into the top waiver wire pickups at each position for all league types. Fantasy managers shouldn't miss out on these players while they are hot. With the fantasy playoffs here in head-to-head formats, we will be offering the best players to ride with for the stretch run.

Let's dive into the best waiver wire pickups of Week 25. All stats are before Saturday's contests.

Joey's Hitter Waiver Wire Targets

Catcher: Mickey Gasper (25% rostered), Carson Kelly (10%), Leo Bernal (4%), Luis Campusano (2%), Sean Murphy (2%), Joe Mack (2%)

Mickey Gasper will remain the best waiver wire pickup at the catcher position this week. He has been on an absolute heater at the plate, slashing .305/.481/831 with nine home runs, four doubles, and 16 RBI over his last 21 games. Gasper is too hot right now not to pick up in most 12+ team leagues. He's the top catcher add.

BOS - Mickey Gasper Solo HR (9) 📏 392 ft | 💨 104.8 mph | 📐 23°

⚾️ 85.6 mph changeup (KC - RHP Seth Lugo)

🏟️ Out in 16/30 parks KC (3) @ BOS (1)

🔻 5th#DirtyWater pic.twitter.com/cbbdhunlKf — MLB Home Runs (@MLBHRs_) September 12, 2026

Leo Bernal and Luis Campusano are also two sneaky catcher pickups this week. Bernal is batting .325 with two home runs, two doubles, and 12 RBI in his first 10 career games, while Campusano is batting .294 with two home runs and five RBI over his last 10 games. Both are great pickups for Week 25, but Campusano might get the edge since the Padres play four games at Coors Field next week.

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