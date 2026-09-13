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Start/Sit Chart - Week 1 Fantasy Football Matchups for Monday Night Football

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RJ Harvey - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Rookies

Fantasy football starts/sits for MNF, expert advice for all Broncos vs. Chiefs Week 1 NFL matchups on Monday Night Football. Our start em, sit em picks for Jaylen Waddle, Kenneth Walker III, Travis Kelce, more

Welcome to our Monday Night Football start/sit chart for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season. Below you will find our start/sit matchup charts for all players in the MNF game between the Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs. With several superstars playing in this game, their fantasy matchup may come down to this.

In addition to our start/sit recommendation and matchup ratings for each player, you can also read the fantasy football outlooks for key players like Jaylen Waddle, Travis Kelce, Evan Engram, RJ Harvey, J.K. Dobbins, Bo Nix, Patrick Mahomes, Xavier Worthy, Courtland Sutton and more. Which Broncos and Chiefs players should you start or sit in Week 1?

We are here to help you set those winning lineups for Week 1, whether you're playing in season-long leagues or DFS contests. We will have our fantasy football start/sit matchup charts available all season long -- focusing on who to start, who is on the fence, and who should find the bench -- so be sure to check back. Good luck in Week 1, RotoBallers!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries

 

Denver Broncos Start/Sit Matchups

See the full stats in our Fantasy Football Matchup Ratings Projections

Player Start/Sit Matchup
Rating ▾		 Game
Matchup		 Pos.
Jaylen Waddle Start 112.8 @ KC WR
Denver Broncos Start 110 @ KC D/ST
Bo Nix Start 109.8 @ KC QB
J.K. Dobbins Risky Start 103.7 @ KC RB
Wil Lutz Risky Start 103.4 @ KC K
Courtland Sutton Risky Start 102.8 @ KC WR
RJ Harvey Risky Start 102.4 @ KC RB
Pat Bryant Risky Start 102.1 @ KC WR
Marvin Mims Jr. Sit 101.8 @ KC WR
Troy Franklin Sit 101.8 @ KC WR
Jonah Coleman Sit 101.6 @ KC RB
Lil'Jordan Humphrey Sit 100.2 @ KC WR
Evan Engram Sit 99.8 @ KC TE
Adam Trautman Sit 96.9 @ KC TE
Tyler Badie Sit 96.3 @ KC RB

Bo Nix, QB, Broncos

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix will face off against the division-rival Kansas City Chiefs on the road to open up the season on Monday Night Football. The 26-year-old was an ankle injury away from having the opportunity to lead his team to a Super Bowl appearance last season.

The team opted to go all in by trading for star wideout Jaylen Waddle in hopes of taking the offense to the next level. Nix will play against a star-depleted Chiefs secondary that lost its three top cornerbacks in the offseason. However, the Chiefs' defense allowed the fifth-fewest passing touchdowns and eighth-fewest passing yards last season.

As a result, he enters Week 1 as RotoBaller's QB20 with an opportunity to produce low-end QB1 numbers to start the season. Nix should be viewed as a must-start in superflex leagues and carries sneaky upside with an upgraded receiver room in Week 1.

J.K. Dobbins, RB, Broncos

Denver Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins will open the regular season in Kansas City on Monday Night Football. The 27-year-old was the RB18 overall in PPR formats before suffering a Lisfranc foot injury to end his 2025 season. This year, Dobbins will attempt to hold off fourth-round rookie Jonah Coleman as the lead back on early downs.

Coleman is expected to be Dobbins' backup but has already become a fantasy favorite within the community. Dobbins is RotoBaller's PPR RB25 against a Chiefs defense that saw multiple key players leave the team in free agency.

However, they allowed the 10th fewest rushing yards and the 12th fewest rushing touchdowns last season. Dobbins should be viewed as a low-end RB2 and could sneak into the top 20 scoring running backs if he can find the end zone in Week 1.

 

Kansas City Chiefs Start/Sit Matchups

See the full stats in our Fantasy Football Matchup Ratings Projections

Player Start/Sit Matchup
Rating ▾		 Game
Matchup		 Pos.
Rashee Rice Start 115 vs. DEN WR
Patrick Mahomes Start 109.8 vs. DEN QB
Travis Kelce Start 106.6 vs. DEN TE
Kenneth Walker Start 105.9 vs. DEN RB
Harrison Butker Start 105.8 vs. DEN K
Xavier Worthy Risky Start 102.9 vs. DEN WR
Emmett Johnson Sit 101 vs. DEN RB
Cyrus Allen Sit 100.5 vs. DEN WR
Tyquan Thornton Sit 99.8 vs. DEN WR
Noah Gray Sit 96.1 vs. DEN TE
Brashard Smith Sit 96 vs. DEN RB
Kansas City Chiefs Sit 95.9 vs. DEN D/ST
Jalen Royals Sit 90.1 vs. DEN WR

Xavier Worthy, WR, Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy was listed on the injury report with a shoulder injury but has since been removed after practicing fully all week. Worthy should operate as the WR2 for the Chiefs, behind Rashee Rice in the pecking order. Worthy could be in line for a sneaky good season if the Kansas City offense is able to bounce back.

The addition of Kenneth Walker to the backfield could open up things downfield for Worthy to succeed. Defenses will not be able to focus solely on stopping the pass now that the Chiefs have a real threat at running back. Despite being set up to succeed, Worthy could have a hard time producing against the Broncos defense on Monday night. Injuries on the Kansas City offensive line could also make things difficult for Worthy.

If Patrick Mahomes does not have time to let plays develop downfield, the passing game may have to focus on the short and intermediate parts of the field where Walker, Rice, and Travis Kelce operate. Worthy is ranked WR53 in our RotoBaller Week 1 PPR rankings, making him a dart throw option in deep leagues given the tough matchup and his shaky role in the offense. Fantasy managers may be better off taking a wait-and-see approach with Worthy in Week 1.

Rashee Rice, WR, Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice was listed on the injury report with the knee issue he's been dealing with since last season, but he participated fully in practice all week and should be ready to roll. Rice will operate as the Chiefs WR1 again this season after dealing with legal and health issues this offseason. Rice has been nothing but effective for the Chiefs, producing WR1 numbers for fantasy, especially in PPR formats.

The matchup this week will be tough given the strength of the Broncos defense, but Rice should be able to produce mainly as a slot receiver. The addition of Kenneth Walker should also help open things up for Rice in the middle of the field, since defenses will need to worry about stopping the run. Given the age of Travis Kelce, Rice should be the undisputed top target for Patrick Mahomes once again.

These videos out of camp earlier this offseason were a bit concerning since Rice did not look fully healthy, but his ability to practice in full all week should give fantasy managers some optimism surrounding his health. Head coach Andy Reid also commented on Rice, stating that the wideout should be fine going into the season.

Rice is ranked WR14 in our RotoBaller Week 1 PPR rankings, making him a high-end WR2 option against the Denver defense. Fantasy managers should feel comfortable putting Rice in their lineups, but keep in mind that his fantasy output could be diminished this week.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Not sure who to start? Check out the Who Should I Start tool:

Who Should I Start for 1?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
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Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 1 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Jaylen Waddle, Travis Kelce, Evan Engram, RJ Harvey, J.K. Dobbins, Bo Nix, Patrick Mahomes, Xavier Worthy, Courtland Sutton. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 1.

Week 1 Player Decisions. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed, we've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 1 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 1 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 1 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular Week 1 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool:

Jaylen Waddle
vs
David Montgomery
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Jaylen Warren
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Davante Adams
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Rashee Rice
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Malik Nabers
Jaylen Waddle
vs
A.J. Brown
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Drake London
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Luther Burden III
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Ladd McConkey
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Mike Evans
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Bucky Irving
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Rico Dowdle
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Jameson Williams
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Parker Washington
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Cam Skattebo
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Christian Watson
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Trey McBride
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Jaylen Waddle
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Kyren Williams
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Garrett Wilson
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Breece Hall
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Zay Flowers
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Colston Loveland
Jaylen Waddle
vs
D'Andre Swift
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Tony Pollard
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Tee Higgins
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Devonta Smith
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Jayden Reed
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Puka Nacua
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Jaylen Waddle
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Chris Olave
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Justin Jefferson
Jaylen Waddle
vs
George Pickens
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Nico Collins
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Josh Downs
Jaylen Waddle
vs
DJ Moore
Jaylen Waddle
vs
DK Metcalf
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Tre Tucker
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Quentin Johnston
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Rome Odunze
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Travis Kelce
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Travis Kelce
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Travis Kelce
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Travis Kelce
vs
Rachaad White
Travis Kelce
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Travis Kelce
vs
Michael Wilson
Travis Kelce
vs
Rome Odunze
Travis Kelce
vs
Blake Corum
Travis Kelce
vs
Dallas Goedert
Travis Kelce
vs
Jordan Addison
Travis Kelce
vs
Mark Andrews
Travis Kelce
vs
Stefon Diggs
Travis Kelce
vs
Jordan Mason
Travis Kelce
vs
Juwan Johnson
Travis Kelce
vs
Quentin Johnston
Travis Kelce
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Travis Kelce
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Travis Kelce
vs
Jalen Coker
Travis Kelce
vs
Michael Mayer
Travis Kelce
vs
Carnell Tate
Travis Kelce
vs
Courtland Sutton
Travis Kelce
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Travis Kelce
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Travis Kelce
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Travis Kelce
vs
Tre Tucker
Travis Kelce
vs
Khalil Shakir
Travis Kelce
vs
Tucker Kraft
Travis Kelce
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Travis Kelce
vs
Jadarian Price
Travis Kelce
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Travis Kelce
vs
Sam Laporta
Travis Kelce
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Travis Kelce
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Travis Kelce
vs
Romeo Doubs
Travis Kelce
vs
DK Metcalf
Travis Kelce
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Travis Kelce
vs
DJ Moore
Travis Kelce
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Travis Kelce
vs
Josh Downs
Travis Kelce
vs
Trey McBride
Travis Kelce
vs
Colston Loveland
Travis Kelce
vs
Tyler Warren
Travis Kelce
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Travis Kelce
vs
Isaiah Likely
Travis Kelce
vs
Jake Ferguson
Travis Kelce
vs
George Kittle
Travis Kelce
vs
Hunter Henry
Travis Kelce
vs
Brenton Strange
Travis Kelce
vs
Dalton Schultz
Travis Kelce
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Travis Kelce
vs
Cade Otton
Travis Kelce
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Travis Kelce
vs
AJ Barner
Travis Kelce
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Travis Kelce
vs
Mike Gesicki
Evan Engram
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Evan Engram
vs
Braelon Allen
Evan Engram
vs
Jerry Jeudy
Evan Engram
vs
Gunnar Helm
Evan Engram
vs
Pat Bryant
Evan Engram
vs
Calvin Ridley
Evan Engram
vs
Greg Dulcich
Evan Engram
vs
Demario Douglas
Evan Engram
vs
Justice Hill
Evan Engram
vs
Darren Waller
Evan Engram
vs
Chris Bell
Evan Engram
vs
Emmett Johnson
Evan Engram
vs
Colby Parkinson
Evan Engram
vs
Andrei Iosivas
Evan Engram
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Evan Engram
vs
Keon Coleman
Evan Engram
vs
Ted Hurst
Evan Engram
vs
Najee Harris
Evan Engram
vs
Mike Gesicki
Evan Engram
vs
Tyquan Thornton
Evan Engram
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Evan Engram
vs
Jaylin Noel
Evan Engram
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Evan Engram
vs
Charlie Kolar
Evan Engram
vs
Tre Harris
Evan Engram
vs
Emari Demercado
Evan Engram
vs
Malik Washington
Evan Engram
vs
Jack Bech
Evan Engram
vs
Samaje Perine
Evan Engram
vs
Germie Bernard
Evan Engram
vs
AJ Barner
Evan Engram
vs
Xavier Legette
Evan Engram
vs
Denzel Boston
Evan Engram
vs
Troy Franklin
Evan Engram
vs
Malachi Fields
Evan Engram
vs
Corey Kiner
Evan Engram
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Evan Engram
vs
Darnell Washington
Evan Engram
vs
Chris Brooks
Evan Engram
vs
Trey McBride
Evan Engram
vs
Colston Loveland
Evan Engram
vs
Tyler Warren
Evan Engram
vs
Sam Laporta
Evan Engram
vs
Tucker Kraft
Evan Engram
vs
Michael Mayer
Evan Engram
vs
Mark Andrews
Evan Engram
vs
Dallas Goedert
Evan Engram
vs
Juwan Johnson
Evan Engram
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Evan Engram
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Evan Engram
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Evan Engram
vs
Isaiah Likely
Evan Engram
vs
Jake Ferguson
Evan Engram
vs
George Kittle
Evan Engram
vs
Hunter Henry
RJ Harvey
vs
Kyle Monangai
RJ Harvey
vs
Hunter Henry
RJ Harvey
vs
Devaughn Vele
RJ Harvey
vs
KC Concepcion
RJ Harvey
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
RJ Harvey
vs
Kayshon Boutte
RJ Harvey
vs
George Kittle
RJ Harvey
vs
Brenton Strange
RJ Harvey
vs
Jake Ferguson
RJ Harvey
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
RJ Harvey
vs
Isaiah Likely
RJ Harvey
vs
Cooper Kupp
RJ Harvey
vs
Keenan Allen
RJ Harvey
vs
Ryan Flournoy
RJ Harvey
vs
Matthew Golden
RJ Harvey
vs
Jalen Nailor
RJ Harvey
vs
Xavier Worthy
RJ Harvey
vs
Adonai Mitchell
RJ Harvey
vs
Dalton Kincaid
RJ Harvey
vs
Woody Marks
RJ Harvey
vs
George Holani
RJ Harvey
vs
Dylan Sampson
RJ Harvey
vs
Tyjae Spears
RJ Harvey
vs
Tyler Allgeier
RJ Harvey
vs
Alec Pierce
RJ Harvey
vs
Dalton Schultz
RJ Harvey
vs
Rashid Shaheed
RJ Harvey
vs
Rashod Bateman
RJ Harvey
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
RJ Harvey
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
RJ Harvey
vs
Romeo Doubs
RJ Harvey
vs
T.J. Hockenson
RJ Harvey
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
RJ Harvey
vs
Cade Otton
RJ Harvey
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
RJ Harvey
vs
Tank Bigsby
RJ Harvey
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
RJ Harvey
vs
Caleb Douglas
RJ Harvey
vs
Khalil Shakir
RJ Harvey
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
RJ Harvey
vs
Bijan Robinson
RJ Harvey
vs
Christian McCaffrey
RJ Harvey
vs
Jonathan Taylor
RJ Harvey
vs
De'Von Achane
RJ Harvey
vs
Saquon Barkley
RJ Harvey
vs
Chase Brown
RJ Harvey
vs
Javonte Williams
RJ Harvey
vs
Omarion Hampton
RJ Harvey
vs
Derrick Henry
RJ Harvey
vs
James Cook III
RJ Harvey
vs
Kenneth Walker III
RJ Harvey
vs
Ashton Jeanty
RJ Harvey
vs
D'Andre Swift
RJ Harvey
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
RJ Harvey
vs
Breece Hall
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Quinshon Judkins
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Christian Watson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jeremiyah Love
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Parker Washington
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Terry Mclaurin
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Rico Dowdle
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Mike Evans
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Colston Loveland
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Luther Burden III
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tony Pollard
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Drake London
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Malik Nabers
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jayden Reed
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Emeka Egbuka
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tyler Warren
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jaylen Warren
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Josh Downs
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jaylen Waddle
J.K. Dobbins
vs
DJ Moore
J.K. Dobbins
vs
David Montgomery
J.K. Dobbins
vs
DK Metcalf
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Davante Adams
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Chuba Hubbard
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Rashee Rice
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Sam Laporta
J.K. Dobbins
vs
A.J. Brown
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jadarian Price
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tucker Kraft
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Ladd McConkey
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tre Tucker
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Bucky Irving
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jonathon Brooks
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jameson Williams
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Courtland Sutton
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Cam Skattebo
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Bijan Robinson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Christian McCaffrey
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jonathan Taylor
J.K. Dobbins
vs
De'Von Achane
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Saquon Barkley
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Chase Brown
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Javonte Williams
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Omarion Hampton
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Derrick Henry
J.K. Dobbins
vs
James Cook III
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Kenneth Walker III
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Ashton Jeanty
J.K. Dobbins
vs
D'Andre Swift
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Breece Hall
Bo Nix
vs
Malik Willis
Bo Nix
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Bo Nix
vs
Jordan Love
Bo Nix
vs
Daniel Jones
Bo Nix
vs
Tyler Shough
Bo Nix
vs
C.J. Stroud
Bo Nix
vs
Drake Maye
Bo Nix
vs
Sam Darnold
Bo Nix
vs
Kyler Murray
Bo Nix
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Bo Nix
vs
Brock Purdy
Bo Nix
vs
Bryce Young
Bo Nix
vs
Matthew Stafford
Bo Nix
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Bo Nix
vs
Jayden Daniels
Bo Nix
vs
Cam Ward
Bo Nix
vs
Jaxson Dart
Bo Nix
vs
Geno Smith
Bo Nix
vs
Jared Goff
Bo Nix
vs
Kirk Cousins
Bo Nix
vs
Baker Mayfield
Bo Nix
vs
Deshaun Watson
Bo Nix
vs
Caleb Williams
Bo Nix
vs
Cooper Rush
Bo Nix
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Bo Nix
vs
Jacksonville Jaguars
Bo Nix
vs
Dak Prescott
Bo Nix
vs
Pittsburgh Steelers
Bo Nix
vs
Josh Allen
Bo Nix
vs
Los Angeles Chargers
Bo Nix
vs
Jalen Hurts
Bo Nix
vs
Tennessee Titans
Bo Nix
vs
Justin Herbert
Bo Nix
vs
Philadelphia Eagles
Bo Nix
vs
Joe Burrow
Bo Nix
vs
Baltimore Ravens
Bo Nix
vs
Lamar Jackson
Bo Nix
vs
Seattle Seahawks
Bo Nix
vs
Will Shipley
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Bo Nix
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Daniel Jones
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Malik Willis
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
C.J. Stroud
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Jordan Love
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Sam Darnold
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Tyler Shough
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Drake Maye
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Bryce Young
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Kyler Murray
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Brock Purdy
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Cam Ward
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Matthew Stafford
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Geno Smith
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Jayden Daniels
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Kirk Cousins
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Jaxson Dart
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Deshaun Watson
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Jared Goff
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Cooper Rush
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Baker Mayfield
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Jacksonville Jaguars
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Caleb Williams
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Pittsburgh Steelers
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Los Angeles Chargers
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Dak Prescott
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Tennessee Titans
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Josh Allen
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Philadelphia Eagles
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Jalen Hurts
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Baltimore Ravens
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Justin Herbert
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Seattle Seahawks
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Joe Burrow
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Miami Dolphins
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Lamar Jackson
Xavier Worthy
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Xavier Worthy
vs
Matthew Golden
Xavier Worthy
vs
George Holani
Xavier Worthy
vs
Keenan Allen
Xavier Worthy
vs
Tyjae Spears
Xavier Worthy
vs
Isaiah Likely
Xavier Worthy
vs
Alec Pierce
Xavier Worthy
vs
Jake Ferguson
Xavier Worthy
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Xavier Worthy
vs
George Kittle
Xavier Worthy
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Xavier Worthy
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Xavier Worthy
vs
Romeo Doubs
Xavier Worthy
vs
Devaughn Vele
Xavier Worthy
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Xavier Worthy
vs
Kyle Monangai
Xavier Worthy
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Xavier Worthy
vs
RJ Harvey
Xavier Worthy
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Xavier Worthy
vs
Hunter Henry
Xavier Worthy
vs
Khalil Shakir
Xavier Worthy
vs
KC Concepcion
Xavier Worthy
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Xavier Worthy
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Xavier Worthy
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Xavier Worthy
vs
Brenton Strange
Xavier Worthy
vs
Carnell Tate
Xavier Worthy
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Xavier Worthy
vs
Jalen Coker
Xavier Worthy
vs
Cooper Kupp
Xavier Worthy
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Xavier Worthy
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Xavier Worthy
vs
Juwan Johnson
Xavier Worthy
vs
Jalen Nailor
Xavier Worthy
vs
Stefon Diggs
Xavier Worthy
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Xavier Worthy
vs
Jordan Addison
Xavier Worthy
vs
Woody Marks
Xavier Worthy
vs
Blake Corum
Xavier Worthy
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Xavier Worthy
vs
Puka Nacua
Xavier Worthy
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Xavier Worthy
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Xavier Worthy
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Xavier Worthy
vs
Chris Olave
Xavier Worthy
vs
Justin Jefferson
Xavier Worthy
vs
George Pickens
Xavier Worthy
vs
Nico Collins
Xavier Worthy
vs
Devonta Smith
Xavier Worthy
vs
Tee Higgins
Xavier Worthy
vs
Zay Flowers
Xavier Worthy
vs
Garrett Wilson
Xavier Worthy
vs
Jameson Williams
Xavier Worthy
vs
Ladd McConkey
Xavier Worthy
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Courtland Sutton
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Courtland Sutton
vs
Michael Mayer
Courtland Sutton
vs
Tre Tucker
Courtland Sutton
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Courtland Sutton
vs
Tucker Kraft
Courtland Sutton
vs
Quentin Johnston
Courtland Sutton
vs
Jadarian Price
Courtland Sutton
vs
Jordan Mason
Courtland Sutton
vs
Sam Laporta
Courtland Sutton
vs
Mark Andrews
Courtland Sutton
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Courtland Sutton
vs
Dallas Goedert
Courtland Sutton
vs
DK Metcalf
Courtland Sutton
vs
Rome Odunze
Courtland Sutton
vs
DJ Moore
Courtland Sutton
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Courtland Sutton
vs
Josh Downs
Courtland Sutton
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Courtland Sutton
vs
Tyler Warren
Courtland Sutton
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Courtland Sutton
vs
Jayden Reed
Courtland Sutton
vs
Travis Kelce
Courtland Sutton
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Courtland Sutton
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Courtland Sutton
vs
Tony Pollard
Courtland Sutton
vs
Rachaad White
Courtland Sutton
vs
Colston Loveland
Courtland Sutton
vs
Michael Wilson
Courtland Sutton
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Courtland Sutton
vs
Blake Corum
Courtland Sutton
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Courtland Sutton
vs
Jordan Addison
Courtland Sutton
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Courtland Sutton
vs
Stefon Diggs
Courtland Sutton
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Courtland Sutton
vs
Juwan Johnson
Courtland Sutton
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Courtland Sutton
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Courtland Sutton
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Courtland Sutton
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Courtland Sutton
vs
Puka Nacua
Courtland Sutton
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Courtland Sutton
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Courtland Sutton
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Courtland Sutton
vs
Chris Olave
Courtland Sutton
vs
Justin Jefferson
Courtland Sutton
vs
George Pickens
Courtland Sutton
vs
Nico Collins
Courtland Sutton
vs
Devonta Smith
Courtland Sutton
vs
Tee Higgins
Courtland Sutton
vs
Zay Flowers
Courtland Sutton
vs
Garrett Wilson
Courtland Sutton
vs
Jameson Williams
Courtland Sutton
vs
Ladd McConkey
Courtland Sutton
vs
Tetairoa McMillan

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

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Jesus Luzardo Hopes to Pitch Next Week
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Josh Hart

Says Knicks Are Not Satisfied with One Title
NBA

Nick Smith Jr. Agrees to One-Year Deal with Real Madrid
Lamar Jackson

Won't Receive New Contract Before Season Begins
Stephen Curry

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Jalen Duren

Weighs $9.6 Million Qualifying Offer
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Igor Milicic Jr. Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Knicks
CFB

Arch Manning Dealing With Wrist Injury?
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Kingston Lopa Has Three Interceptions
CFB

UCF's Alonza Barnett III Leaves Game Late Against Pitt
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Star Tight End Terrance Carter Jr. Out Against Oregon State
C.J. Stroud

and Texans Agree to Put Contract Talks on Hold
Shea Langeliers

Activated and Starting on Saturday
CFB

Arizona State Loses Starting Right Guard
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Kip Lewis Exits Again
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Kip Lewis Returns After Leaving With Knee Injury
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Kip Lewis Exits Oklahoma's Critical Matchup With Michigan
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Oklahoma State Will Start New Left Tackle Against Oregon
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Tory Blaylock Expected to Return for Oklahoma vs. Michigan
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SMU's Ahmaad Moses Expected to Be Out for Week 2 vs. UC Davis
Tucker Kraft

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Two Key Indiana Defenders are Out for Week 2 vs. Howard
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Jesús Luzardo

Jesus Luzardo Scratched From Saturday's Start With Shoulder Stiffness
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KJ Duff Delivers Big Again in Week 2 Loss
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Lincoln Kienholz Posts Huge Performance in Week 2
Zach Edey

Eyeing Full Health for Opening Night
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Daymion Sanford a Game-Time Decision in Week 2
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Knicks Show Interest in Tony Bradley
Malik Nabers

Medically Cleared to Play, Remains Game-Time Decision
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Keyjuan Brown Injured in Week 2 Win
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AK Dear, Michael Carroll Out in Week 2 with Injuries
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Not Yet Medically Cleared to Play in Week 1
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Sergio De Larrea Pushes for Backup Role
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Devin Carter Floated as Knicks' Guard Insurance
Malik Davis

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Devin Carter Could Land in Boston
Walker Kessler

Pegged as Worth the Lakers' Price
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in Line for Bigger Role
Mark Williams

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Alvin Kamara

Not Expected to Have a Big Role in Week 1
Byron Buxton

to Undergo Season-Ending Hip Surgery
Freddie Freeman

Won't Return on Friday
Yordan Alvarez

Out With Ankle Injury
Zay Flowers

Officially Cleared to Play in Week 1
Jeremiyah Love

Officially Listed as Questionable to Play in Week 1
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Off the Injury Report, Good to Go for Week 1
Breece Hall

Cleared to Play in Week 1
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Duane Thomas Jr. a Game-Time Decision for Week 2
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Hank Brown to Start Against Iowa State
D'Andre Swift

Lands Three-Year Extension
Alec Pierce

Set to Play in Week 1
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49ers Signed Kyle Shanahan to Extension in the Offseason
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Ruled Out for Sunday
Dansby Swanson

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Jalen McMillan

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Returns At Noche UFC 4
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Alexa Grasso

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Manon Fiorot

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Gustav Nyquist Skating With Blue Jackets
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Mike Reilly Signs Two-Way Deal With Hurricanes
Jalen Williams

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Jonathan Huberdeau

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Trae Young

Healthy and Motivated Ahead of Camp
Auston Matthews

Looking "Amazing" in Pre-Camp Skates
Jaren Jackson Jr.

Steps Into Bigger Frontcourt Role
Kevin Fiala

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Hawks Sign Lamont Butler
Braeden Bowman

Inks Six-Year Extension With Golden Knights
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Hawks Waive Keyshawn Bryant
Luka Dončić

Luka Doncic Healthy Heading Into Training Camp
Corbin Carroll

to Return to the Lineup on Friday
Jacob deGrom

Strikes Out 12 But Gets No-Decision on Thursday
Braxton Ashcraft

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Freddie Freeman

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Samuel Honzek

Ready for Training Camp
Gustav Forsling

Participating in Informal Skates
Damon Severson

"Ready to Roll"
EDM

Alex Formenton Signs One-Year Deal With Oilers
ANA

Ducks Place Chris Kreider on Unconditional Waivers
Adam Fantilli

Blue Jackets "100 Percent" Confident Adam Fantilli Deal Gets Done
Shohei Ohtani

to be Placed on Injured List
Josue De Paula

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Freddie Freeman

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Shohei Ohtani

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Jazz Chisholm Jr.

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Corbin Carroll

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NAS

Tyson Jost Agrees to Tryout Deal With Predators
Ilya Samsonov

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Artem Zub

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Thatcher Demko

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Simon Edvinsson

Ready to Participate in Red Wings Camp Without Contract
Fraser Minten

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Connor Bedard

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Aaron Judge

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Garrett Crochet

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Shohei Ohtani

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Aaron Judge

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Christopher Bell

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Ty Gibbs

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Tyler Reddick

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Kyle Larson

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Denny Hamlin

Maintains the Championship Lead After Darlington Struggles
Salahdine Parnasse

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Dan Hooker

Suffers Third Consecutive Loss
Farés Ziam

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Axel Sola

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Nursulton Ruziboev

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Michael Page

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Punahele Soriano

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