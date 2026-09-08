Andy's 2026 NFL Preseason head coach rankings. Read the updated 2026 NFL head coach power rankings for the 2026 NFL Season.
The 2026 NFL season is just days away, which means it's time to update our head coach power ranking. This offseason saw many head coaching changes as longtime Ravens coach John Harbaugh parted ways with the team and Mike McCarthy returned to coaching after an absence.
Below, we will rank all 32 NFL head coaches from worst to first.
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No. 32 - Aaron Glenn, NYJ
Among the names of "returning" coaches, there may not be a seat hotter than Aaron Glenn's. Glenn became the head coach of the New York Jets in 2025 and had a rough debut season, posting a 3-14 record. On offense, the Jets scored the fourth-fewest points, and on defense, they allowed the second-most points.
With the Jets projected to hold a top pick in the 2027 NFL Draft, management may want a clean slate to lead the team when they select their franchise QB.
No. 31 - Zac Taylor, CIN
Among the "longer-tenured" coaches, there may not be a seat hotter than that of Zac Taylor's. Taylor fell short of the postseason for the third straight season in 2025, which comes after back-to-back double-digit win seasons. Over this three-year stretch, the Bengals posted a 24-27 record.
Much of their struggles have come on the defensive side of the ball. Joe Burrow has consistently been playing at an MVP level, but the Bengals' defense has sat within the bottom 11 in terms of points allowed in each of the last three seasons. If Taylor cannot fix the defense, he may not hold this position for much longer.
No. 30 - Robert Saleh, TEN
After serving as the head coach in New York for four seasons, Saleh took a year off the lead job and returned to San Francisco in 2025, where he served as defensive coordinator. Following another impressive stint in the NFC West, the defensive-minded coordinator earned another head coaching job, this time with the Tennessee Titans.
While his stint in New York was not the most impressive (20-36), he was limited by subpar QB play. However, in Tennessee, Brian Daboll will lead the offense and could provide a much-needed spark to Saleh's game plans.
No. 29 - Jeff Hafley, MIA
Jeff Hafley was a surprising name in the coaching carousel but will enter his first coaching gig with plenty of momentum. Hafley served as Green Bay's defensive coordinator for the past two seasons, where he found great success. In 2024, Hafley's unit allowed the sixth-fewest points and the fifth-fewest yards.
In 2025, they were on pace to be among the league's best prior to Micah Parsons' season-ending injury. They would go on to finish as the No. 11 unit in points allowed, still well above average.
No. 28 - Todd Monken, CLE
Todd Monken has spent much of his career in the AFC North and will remain there in 2026, but this time in a much higher position. After operating as Cleveland's OC in 2019 and then moving to Baltimore to take on their OC duties (2023-2025), Monken will now return to Cleveland and serve as the head skipper.
With the Ravens, Monken was the mastermind behind one of the game's most potent units centered on MVP candidate Lamar Jackson. While Cleveland lacks the talent under center, Monken has many emerging skill-position players to deploy, including second-year players Harold Fannin Jr. and Quinshon Judkins.
No. 27 - Jesse Minter, BAL
Jesse Minter will have a tall task ahead of him replacing the great John Harbaugh. Harbaugh was the face of the Baltimore Ravens for more than a decade and led them to many postseason appearances. Minter spent two seasons serving as the defensive coordinator with John's brother Jim (in Los Angeles) and will now look to take the next step.
In Los Angeles, the Chargers defense ranked among the top 10 in points allowed in both seasons, suggesting he may be the right choice to lead this team to a deep postseason run.
No. 26 - Mike LaFleur, ARI
One of the many "new" hires of the past offseason. LaFleur joins the Cardinals as one of the top emerging offensive minds in the sport and could find great success leading the Cardinals. While they may struggle on defense, LaFleur has the pieces in place to lead an above-average offense with top prospect Jeremiyah Love in the backfield and wideouts Marvin Harrison Jr. and Michael Wilson.
With the Rams (offensive coordinator for three seasons), LaFleur led a top-11 scoring offense in two seasons and even led a top-2 scoring offense in his final season in 2025.
No. 25 - Klint Kubiak, LV
Klint Kubiak saw his stock in the league skyrocket over the past year. Kubiak was the OC of the Seattle Seahawks, who went on to not only claim the No. 1 seed in the NFC but also run away with the Lombardi Trophy. While he has a tough task leading the rebuilding Raiders, he has the talent to succeed.
With the Seahawks last season, Kubiak's unit scored the third-most points and totaled the eighth-most yards.
No. 24 - Joe Brady, BUF
Even with a new voice in the locker room, the Bills will have a sense of familiarity to begin the 2026 season. After parting ways with Sean McDermott, offensive coordinator Joe Brady will take over head coaching duties. Brady has spent the past three seasons in Buffalo and is very familiar with the team.
While leading the offense, Buffalo has ranked within the top-6 in total scoring in all three seasons and even reached the top-4 in two of them. Josh Allen should continue to play at his MVP level with Brady serving as the lead of the staff.
No. 23 - Kellen Moore, NO
Kellen Moore took on his first head coaching gig at the start of the 2025 season following a dominant one-year run with the Eagles. In 2024, Moore was the leader of the offense (offensive coordinator) of the team that would win the Super Bowl and score the seventh-most points in the sport.
While New Orleans had some growing pains, Moore's team has begun to find its footing down the stretch. Rookie QB Tyler Shough showed substantial progression down the stretch, averaging 252.2 yards per game with 10 TDs over his last six games.
What a throw, what a catch.
Touchdown Saints 🫡#Saints | 📺 FOX pic.twitter.com/wJKYOToT33
— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) January 4, 2026
No. 22 - Dave Canales, CAR
Dave Canales had a rough start to his Carolina career and appeared to be on the hot seat during the 2025 season. In 2024, the Panthers won just five games and finished last in point differential.
However, Carolina began to kick-start the rebuild in 2025, landing a postseason berth by winning the NFC South. They finished with an 8-9 record. While much of their improvement was shown on the defensive side of the ball (going from the league-worst unit to the 15th-best), they remain well below average on offense.
No. 21 - Brian Schottenheimer, DAL
Brian Schottenheimer served as the OC in Dallas for three seasons before his promotion to head coach ahead of the 2025 season. As expected, Schottenheimer continued to keep the Dallas offense firing on all cylinders, especially with the addition of George Pickens.
Last season, Dallas would total the second-most yards in the sport and score the seventh-most points. However, the major question remains on defense. Dallas allowed the most points in the league, and further struggles on this side of the ball can put him on the hot seat.
No. 20 - Dan Quinn, WAS
Dan Quinn's tenure in Washington kicked off to an impressive start in 2024. Quinn led the Commanders to a stellar 12-5 record and, more importantly, to the NFC Championship Game. However, his second campaign in Washington was far less impressive as the entire team took a massive step back.
Quarterback Jayden Daniels missed time due to a string of injuries, and as a result, the entire offense was unable to find its footing. The unit ranked 11th-worst in points scored. On defense, the Commanders ranked sixth-worst in points allowed for the second straight year, but the major regression on that side of the ball failed to counteract it.
No. 19 - Todd Bowles, TB
Another coach on the hot seat is Tampa Bay's Todd Bowles. Bowles led the Buccaneers to the postseason in his first three seasons as head coach but fell short in Year 4. In 2025, Bowles and the Buccaneers posted an 8-9 record and fell just short of the Carolina Panthers for the NFC South crown.
While they were unable to qualify for the postseason due to their defense, the team as a whole took a major step back. The defense allowed the 10th-most points while their offense scored the 12th-fewest points in the league. Further regression could encourage the team to look elsewhere.
No. 18 - Shane Steichen, IND
Shane Steichen has maintained a near .500 record during his tenure in Indianapolis and enters the 2026 season on the hot seat. Through three seasons as head coach in Indianapolis, Steichen has posted a 25-26 record, going 8-9 in each of his last two seasons and 9-8 in his debut season (2023).
The Colts appeared to be taking a step forward in 2025, but their postseason hopes came to a screeching halt in the second half when Daniel Jones suffered a season-ending injury. If Jones can return to form, this team could push for a Wild Card. Another missed postseason will likely necessitate management going in another direction.
No. 17 - Kevin Stefanski, ATL
Kevin Stefanski spent six seasons in Cleveland but was eventually relieved of his duties at the end of the 2025 season. While he was responsible for bringing this team to the postseason, he struggled significantly in 2024 and 2025, ultimately leading to his departure. Over his final two seasons, Stefanski won just eight games.
Overall, he posted a 45-56 record but had two 11-win campaigns over the first four seasons in his time in Cleveland. However, Stefanski did not have to wait long to find a new job, as he has taken over coaching duties in Atlanta. Given Stefanski's past success, he could be the perfect fit to bring a struggling Atlanta team back to the playoffs.
No. 16 - Kevin O'Connell, MIN
Kevin O'Connell has had a mixed bag of results in Minnesota. Through four seasons, O'Connell has won double-digit games twice, but fallen well short in the other two. In 2022 and 2024, O'Connell won at least 13 games and punched a ticket to the postseason. However, in 2023, he won just seven games and saw a slight improvement in 2025, winning nine.
Much of their struggles last season were due to their QB play by J.J. McCarthy. However, O'Connell and Minnesota are at this position in the offseason by acquiring former first-overall pick Kyler Murray. Murray won the starting job in training camp and could be the perfect fit to bring this team back into the playoffs.
No. 15 - Liam Coen, JAX
The other impressive "debut" head coaching effort was in Jacksonville. Coen was the OC in Los Angeles back in 2022 and would spend a brief stint in the NCAA before returning to the NFL, where he took over OC duties in Tampa Bay. With the Buccaneers (2024), Coen led the third-highest scoring offense in football.
While it took time for the Jaguars to find their footing, they were dominating down the stretch and clinched the top spot in the AFC South with a 13-4 record. While their postseason run ended in the Wild Card round, this team is poised to make a deep run in 2026.
No. 14 - DeMeco Ryans, HOU
One of the game's premier defensive minds. DeMeco Ryans has spent three seasons serving as the head coach in Houston and has been very productive, posting a 32-19 overall record. Additionally, Ryans has led them to postseason victories in each campaign and to an overall 3-3 record in the playoffs.
In 2025, the Houston defense was the backbone of the team. They allowed the second-fewest points and the fewest yards. However, their offensive inconsistencies remained a major weakness.
No. 13 - Ben Johnson, CHI
In terms of first-year head coaches, there may not have been a more impressive effort than what Ben Johnson put forth in the Windy City in 2025. After serving as the lead of the Detroit offense for three seasons, he remained in the NFC North and led the Bears to not only the NFC North title but also a postseason victory.
On the season, Johnson posted an 11-6 record and placed 15th in point differential. On offense, the Bears scored the ninth-most points in the league and could take another step forward in 2026 with emerging wideout Luther Burden III set to take on a full-time role.
No. 12 - Dan Campbell, DET
Dan Campbell is now solely responsible for changing the trajectory of the Detroit Lions. After sitting near the bottom of the league for decades, Campbell has brought this team to contender status. Through five seasons in Detroit, Campbell has posted a 48-36-1 record, but his rough 3-13 debut in 2021 greatly skews his record.
Even though the Lions were ultimately qualified for the postseason in 2025, this team is built to win in 2026. In 2023 and 2024, Campbell posted a 27-7 record, and given the immense talent on this roster, they should quickly return to the top of the NFC North.
No. 11 - Jim Harbaugh, LAC
Jim Harbaugh returned to the NFL in 2024 after leading Michigan to a National Championship. While he has yet to bring the same level of success to Los Angeles, he has turned in back-to-back 11-win campaigns and remains firmly within the top half of our power ranking.
However, the lone weakness of this team has come in the postseason. While Harbaugh's team has qualified for the postseason in each of his two seasons, they have failed to win in each of their Wild Card matchups. Another early playoff exit may not put him on the hot seat, but it could begin to raise concerns.
No. 10 - Matt LaFleur, GB
Matt LaFleur turned in another solid showing in Green Bay in 2025. During his seventh campaign as head coach, LaFleur led the Packers to a 9-7-1 record and brought them to the postseason for the third straight season. However, like in 2024, LaFleur's Packers saw a quick exit in the playoffs, falling short in the Wild Card round.
LaFleur will face an early test in 2026 as they could be without star running back Josh Jacobs for much of the season. He was placed on the Commissioner's Exempt List, which paves the way for unproven running back MarShawn Lloyd to take the lead role in the backfield. Additionally, Parsons is set to miss at least the first four games, as he was placed on the PUP list.
No. 9 - Mike McCarthy, PIT
Mike McCarthy is a difficult coach to rank on this list. McCarthy began his career serving as the head coach of the Green Bay Packers for 13 seasons before taking some time off and eventually returning to Dallas. With the Cowboys, McCarthy was the head coach for five seasons before parting ways.
Through 18 total NFL seasons as a head coach, McCarthy has held a 174-112-2 record. However, he has a tougher task awaiting him in Pittsburgh, as he will run it back with former quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who is set to play in his final NFL season. The Steelers have championship aspirations, and McCarthy will have high expectations.
No. 8 - John Harbaugh, NYG
Like McCarthy, Harbaugh is another experienced coach set to join a new club in the back half of his career. Harbaugh was the head coach of the Baltimore Ravens for 18 seasons before parting ways with the franchise to move to the NFC and join the Big Blue. As Baltimore's HC, Harbaugh won a Super Bowl and posted an elite .614 W%.
However, leaving Jackson and Derrick Henry, Harbaugh will have a much tougher path to find success. He will need to develop young QB Jaxson Dart in a tough NFC East.
No. 7 - Mike Vrabel, NE
Mike Vrabel took a year off from coaching in 2024 but returned to the NFL in 2025 and smashed all expectations. Vrabel took a young New England Patriots team to a stellar 14-3 record and to the Super Bowl.
Much of the team's success was due to Vrabel's development of third-overall pick Drake Maye. As a rookie, Maye posted a modest 150:10 TD:INT over 13 games. However, under Vrabel, Maye was an MVP candidate, tossing 31 passing touchdowns with 4,394 yards. This team is primed to compete in the AFC for years to come.
No. 6 - Nick Sirianni, PHI
Sirianni entered the 2025 season riding a Super Bowl victory. However, the Eagles experienced notable regression in 2025. Despite this, Sirianni led the team to an 11-win season and a postseason berth. Through five seasons as head coach, Sirianni has posted a strong 59-26 record and has fallen below the double-digit win mark only once.
Even after a difficult 2025 season, Sirianni remains one of the top coaches in the sport. The Eagles have qualified for the postseason in each of their five seasons and sit as favorites to win the NFC East once again.
No. 5 - Kyle Shanahan, SF
Kyle Shanahan led the 49ers to another double-digit win season in 2025. Last fall, the 49ers posted a strong 12-5 record and would even up the Philadelphia Eagles in the opening round of the postseason. However, their playoff run was cut short by the eventual Super Bowl Champions.
Shanahan sits with an impressive 82-67 record as head coach of the 49ers across 149 contests. Even though Shanahan has yet to bring home the Lombardi Trophy, he has a 9-5 record in the playoffs.
No. 4 - Mike Macdonald, SEA
Mike Macdonald had a productive debut season in 2024, posting a 10-7 record, but emerged as one of the sport's premier head coaches in 2025. Last season, Macdonald was the leader not only of the NFC's top seed but also of the Super Bowl Champions. The Seahawks marched through the regular season with a sharp 14-3 record.
On defense, they allowed the fewest points and also scored the eighth-most points on offense. With Macdonald at the helm, the Seahawks are in a prime position to repeat as Super Bowl Champions.
No. 3 - Sean Payton, DEN
After bringing the Broncos to the playoffs in 2024, Sean Payton brought them from "rebuilder" to a legit contender in just one year. In 2025, the Broncos claimed the top seed in the AFC and marched to the AFC Title Game before falling short against the New England Patriots.
The Broncos would post a 14-3 record, marking Payton's second straight season leading the team to double-digit victories. Payton has built this team into a top Super Bowl contender, and they should remain top favorites in the AFC once again.
No. 2 - Andy Reid, KC
Even though the Kansas City Chiefs missed the postseason in 2025, Andy Reid is given the benefit of the doubt in our rankings. Reid is a future first-ballot Hall of Famer who could very well lift his fourth Lombardi Trophy as a head coach at the end of the 2026 season.
In 2025, the Chiefs battled many injuries, including to QB Patrick Mahomes and wide receiver Rashee Rice. However, this team is well-equipped to be back in 2026. Not only are Mahomes and Rice healthy, but they added reigning Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III to the backfield.
No. 1 - Sean McVay, LAR
Sean McVay is entering his 10th NFL season as a head coach and is already viewed as one of the greatest of all time. Through nine seasons in Los Angeles, McVay has posted an elite 92-57 record (.617 W%) with a Super Bowl victory, two Super Bowl appearances, and a Coach of the Year Award.
In 2025, the Rams reached the NFC Title Game but fell short to the Seahawks, who eventually lifted the Lombardi Trophy. However, the Rams enter the 2026 season as the top favorites following the addition of Myles Garrett and the return of future Hall of Famer Aaron Donald.
Puka 6️⃣
LARvsSEA on Prime Video
Also streaming on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/S5wbOMMKza
— NFL (@NFL) December 19, 2025
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