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Michael Mayer - Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Fantasy Football Picks for Week 1 (2026)

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Michael Mayer - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, Waiver Wire Pickups

Michael Mayer start 'em, sit 'em fantasy football picks for Week 1 of 2026. Should you start or sit Michael Mayer for fantasy football lineups in Week 1?

BALLER MOVE: Start in 12-team leagues

POSITIONAL VALUE: low-end TE1

ANALYSIS: The Las Vegas Raiders start their new season with a new coach and a new quarterback with a fantasy-friendly home matchup against the Dolphins. The team will be without a key piece of its offense, though, after TE Brock Bowers underwent a meniscus trim and is expected to miss at least Week 1 and possibly another game or two.

The situation is still uncertain, but if he stays off IR, he'll likely be back before Week 4. The latest update indicates Bowers will miss this week and likely at least one more.

Without Bowers, the Raiders' pass-catching group is even thinner. The team doesn't have many proven options at receiver, with Tre Tucker joined by free agent addition Jalen Nailor and second-year receiver Jack Bech as the team's starters in three-receiver sets. Bowers was expected to be the most targeted pass-catcher in Kirk Cousins' debut on Sunday, but without him, there's a huge void to fill

Michael Mayer will step in and take Bowers' spot in the lineup and will likely get as much work as he can handle. Last year, Mayer played four games without Bowers available, and the second-rounder from Notre Dame racked up 18 catches on 24 targets in those four games for a total of 196 receiving yards and a touchdown. He averaged double-digit fantasy points in PPR scoring in those four games.

Mayer showed his upside late in the year in Week 17 against the Giants, when he hauled in nine of 10 targets for 89 yards.

This year, Cousins replaces the QB tandem of Geno Smith and Kenny Pickett, who played that game against the Giants, so Mayer gets a QB upgrade. The offense overall should also be better under new coach Klint Kubiak, who is replacing Pete Carroll. In the new offense, Mayer could get plenty of looks from Cousins, who has made his tight ends successful fantasy contributors in the past.

In Week 1, Mayer should be especially effective since he's facing the Dolphins. Last year, Miami gave up the third-most fantasy points per game to tight ends, and with the Dolphins' offensive struggles, the Raiders should have plenty of time of possession to get Mayer high volume.

In RotoBaller's rankings, Mayer is the No. 12 TE for Week 1, making him a fringe starter in all formats. If you didn't get a tight end until late in your draft or are looking for a replacement for Bowers, he's likely the best option available on most leagues' waiver wires. If you need some help at the position, Mayer is in a great spot to make an impact for as long as Bowers is out.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Not sure who to start? Check out the Who Should I Start tool:

Who Should I Start for 1?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
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Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 1 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Michael Mayer. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 1. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.

Week 1 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Michael Mayer. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 1.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Start? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 1 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 1 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 1 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular Week 1 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool for Michael Mayer, Parker Washington, Tony Pollard, Christian Watson, Josh Downs compared to others:

Parker Washington
vs
Colston Loveland
Parker Washington
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Parker Washington
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Parker Washington
vs
Rome Odunze
Parker Washington
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Parker Washington
vs
Rico Dowdle
Parker Washington
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Parker Washington
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Parker Washington
vs
Tony Pollard
Parker Washington
vs
Tyler Warren
Parker Washington
vs
Luther Burden III
Parker Washington
vs
Jayden Reed
Parker Washington
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Parker Washington
vs
Josh Downs
Parker Washington
vs
Mike Evans
Parker Washington
vs
DJ Moore
Parker Washington
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Parker Washington
vs
Sam Laporta
Parker Washington
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Parker Washington
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Parker Washington
vs
Christian Watson
Parker Washington
vs
Jadarian Price
Parker Washington
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Parker Washington
vs
Tucker Kraft
Parker Washington
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Parker Washington
vs
DK Metcalf
Parker Washington
vs
Jaylen Warren
Parker Washington
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Parker Washington
vs
Davante Adams
Parker Washington
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Parker Washington
vs
David Montgomery
Parker Washington
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Parker Washington
vs
Ladd McConkey
Parker Washington
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Parker Washington
vs
Jameson Williams
Parker Washington
vs
Carnell Tate
Parker Washington
vs
A.J. Brown
Parker Washington
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Parker Washington
vs
Garrett Wilson
Parker Washington
vs
Jordan Mason
Parker Washington
vs
Malik Nabers
Parker Washington
vs
Courtland Sutton
Parker Washington
vs
Bucky Irving
Parker Washington
vs
Rachaad White
Parker Washington
vs
Rashee Rice
Parker Washington
vs
George Kittle
Parker Washington
vs
Cam Skattebo
Parker Washington
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Parker Washington
vs
Trey McBride
Parker Washington
vs
Dallas Goedert
Parker Washington
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Parker Washington
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Parker Washington
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Parker Washington
vs
Quentin Johnston
Parker Washington
vs
Zay Flowers
Parker Washington
vs
Michael Wilson
Parker Washington
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Parker Washington
vs
Jordan Addison
Parker Washington
vs
Drake London
Parker Washington
vs
Stefon Diggs
Parker Washington
vs
Breece Hall
Parker Washington
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Parker Washington
vs
D'Andre Swift
Parker Washington
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Parker Washington
vs
Tee Higgins
Parker Washington
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Parker Washington
vs
Devonta Smith
Parker Washington
vs
Jalen Coker
Parker Washington
vs
Kyren Williams
Parker Washington
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Parker Washington
vs
Justin Jefferson
Parker Washington
vs
Blake Corum
Parker Washington
vs
George Pickens
Parker Washington
vs
Travis Kelce
Parker Washington
vs
Nico Collins
Parker Washington
vs
Khalil Shakir
Parker Washington
vs
Chris Olave
Parker Washington
vs
Juwan Johnson
Parker Washington
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Parker Washington
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Parker Washington
vs
James Cook III
Parker Washington
vs
Michael Mayer
Parker Washington
vs
Derrick Henry
Parker Washington
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Parker Washington
vs
Javonte Williams
Parker Washington
vs
Romeo Doubs
Parker Washington
vs
Omarion Hampton
Parker Washington
vs
Alec Pierce
Parker Washington
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Parker Washington
vs
Tre Tucker
Parker Washington
vs
Saquon Barkley
Parker Washington
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Parker Washington
vs
De'Von Achane
Parker Washington
vs
George Holani
Parker Washington
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Parker Washington
vs
Xavier Worthy
Parker Washington
vs
Chase Brown
Parker Washington
vs
Matthew Golden
Parker Washington
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Parker Washington
vs
Jalen McMillan
Parker Washington
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Parker Washington
vs
Mark Andrews
Parker Washington
vs
Puka Nacua
Parker Washington
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Parker Washington
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Parker Washington
vs
Jake Ferguson
Parker Washington
vs
Bijan Robinson
Parker Washington
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Parker Washington
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Parker Washington
vs
Isaiah Likely
Parker Washington
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Parker Washington
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Parker Washington
vs
Keenan Allen
Parker Washington
vs
Kyle Monangai
Parker Washington
vs
Devaughn Vele
Parker Washington
vs
RJ Harvey
Parker Washington
vs
Hunter Henry
Parker Washington
vs
Tyjae Spears
Parker Washington
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Parker Washington
vs
KC Concepcion
Parker Washington
vs
Cooper Kupp
Parker Washington
vs
Brenton Strange
Parker Washington
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Parker Washington
vs
Jalen Nailor
Parker Washington
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Parker Washington
vs
Woody Marks
Parker Washington
vs
Dylan Sampson
Parker Washington
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Parker Washington
vs
Dalton Schultz
Parker Washington
vs
Rashod Bateman
Parker Washington
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Parker Washington
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Parker Washington
vs
Cade Otton
Parker Washington
vs
Tank Bigsby
Parker Washington
vs
Caleb Douglas
Parker Washington
vs
Jauan Jennings
Parker Washington
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Parker Washington
vs
Denzel Boston
Parker Washington
vs
Malachi Fields
Parker Washington
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Parker Washington
vs
Chris Brooks
Parker Washington
vs
Makai Lemon
Parker Washington
vs
AJ Barner
Parker Washington
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Parker Washington
vs
Malik Washington
Parker Washington
vs
Tre Harris
Parker Washington
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Parker Washington
vs
Chris Bell
Parker Washington
vs
Mike Gesicki
Parker Washington
vs
Pat Bryant
Parker Washington
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Parker Washington
vs
Samaje Perine
Parker Washington
vs
Greg Dulcich
Parker Washington
vs
Malik Davis
Parker Washington
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Parker Washington
vs
Gunnar Helm
Parker Washington
vs
Jerry Jeudy
Parker Washington
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Parker Washington
vs
Evan Engram
Parker Washington
vs
Justice Hill
Parker Washington
vs
Colby Parkinson
Parker Washington
vs
Calvin Ridley
Parker Washington
vs
Demario Douglas
Parker Washington
vs
Andrei Iosivas
Parker Washington
vs
Braelon Allen
Parker Washington
vs
Darren Waller
Parker Washington
vs
Tyquan Thornton
Parker Washington
vs
Jaylin Noel
Parker Washington
vs
Emmett Johnson
Parker Washington
vs
Kimani Vidal
Parker Washington
vs
Troy Franklin
Parker Washington
vs
Corey Kiner
Parker Washington
vs
Germie Bernard
Parker Washington
vs
Ted Hurst
Parker Washington
vs
Sean Tucker
Parker Washington
vs
Charlie Kolar
Parker Washington
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Parker Washington
vs
Jaylen Wright
Parker Washington
vs
Jahan Dotson
Parker Washington
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Parker Washington
vs
Cyrus Allen
Parker Washington
vs
Darnell Washington
Parker Washington
vs
Antonio Williams
Parker Washington
vs
Zachariah Branch
Parker Washington
vs
Darnell Mooney
Parker Washington
vs
Xavier Legette
Parker Washington
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Parker Washington
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Parker Washington
vs
Jacob Saylors
Parker Washington
vs
Bryce Lance
Parker Washington
vs
Najee Harris
Parker Washington
vs
Travis Hunter
Parker Washington
vs
Cole Kmet
Parker Washington
vs
David Njoku
Parker Washington
vs
Keon Coleman
Parker Washington
vs
Theo Johnson
Parker Washington
vs
Odell Beckham Jr.
Parker Washington
vs
Mack Hollins
Parker Washington
vs
Kyle Williams
Parker Washington
vs
Sione Vaki
Parker Washington
vs
Ray Davis
Parker Washington
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Parker Washington
vs
Zavion Thomas
Parker Washington
vs
Brenen Thompson
Parker Washington
vs
KaVontae Turpin
Parker Washington
vs
Noah Fant
Parker Washington
vs
Jonah Coleman
Parker Washington
vs
Jack Bech
Parker Washington
vs
Elijah Arroyo
Parker Washington
vs
Ty Johnson
Parker Washington
vs
Mason Taylor
Parker Washington
vs
Elic Ayomanor
Parker Washington
vs
Jake Tonges
Parker Washington
vs
Treylon Burks
Parker Washington
vs
Joshua Palmer
Parker Washington
vs
Marquise Brown
Parker Washington
vs
Dawson Knox
Parker Washington
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Parker Washington
vs
Elijah Sarratt
Parker Washington
vs
Ja'Tavion Sanders
Parker Washington
vs
Marvin Mims Jr.
Parker Washington
vs
Jalen Tolbert
Parker Washington
vs
Erick All Jr.
Parker Washington
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Parker Washington
vs
Olamide Zaccheaus
Parker Washington
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Parker Washington
vs
Matthew Hibner
Parker Washington
vs
Daniel Bellinger
Parker Washington
vs
Roman Wilson
Parker Washington
vs
Chimere Dike
Parker Washington
vs
Kyle Juszczyk
Parker Washington
vs
Noah Gray
Parker Washington
vs
Jonnu Smith
Parker Washington
vs
Skyler Bell
Parker Washington
vs
Ashton Dulin
Parker Washington
vs
Isaiah Williams
Parker Washington
vs
Demarcus Robinson
Parker Washington
vs
Tai Felton
Parker Washington
vs
Luke McCaffrey
Parker Washington
vs
Jahdae Walker
Parker Washington
vs
Montorie Foster Jr.
Parker Washington
vs
Jimmy Horn Jr.
Parker Washington
vs
Darius Cooper
Parker Washington
vs
Malik Benson
Parker Washington
vs
Kalif Raymond
Parker Washington
vs
Xavier Smith
Parker Washington
vs
Jaylin Lane
Parker Washington
vs
Jordan Whittington
Parker Washington
vs
Tez Johnson
Parker Washington
vs
Dyami Brown
Tony Pollard
vs
Luther Burden III
Tony Pollard
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Tony Pollard
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Tony Pollard
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Tony Pollard
vs
Mike Evans
Tony Pollard
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Tony Pollard
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Tony Pollard
vs
Colston Loveland
Tony Pollard
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Tony Pollard
vs
Parker Washington
Tony Pollard
vs
Christian Watson
Tony Pollard
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Tony Pollard
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Tony Pollard
vs
Rome Odunze
Tony Pollard
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Tony Pollard
vs
Rico Dowdle
Tony Pollard
vs
Jaylen Warren
Tony Pollard
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Tony Pollard
vs
Davante Adams
Tony Pollard
vs
Tyler Warren
Tony Pollard
vs
David Montgomery
Tony Pollard
vs
Jayden Reed
Tony Pollard
vs
Ladd McConkey
Tony Pollard
vs
Josh Downs
Tony Pollard
vs
Jameson Williams
Tony Pollard
vs
DJ Moore
Tony Pollard
vs
A.J. Brown
Tony Pollard
vs
Sam Laporta
Tony Pollard
vs
Garrett Wilson
Tony Pollard
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Tony Pollard
vs
Malik Nabers
Tony Pollard
vs
Jadarian Price
Tony Pollard
vs
Bucky Irving
Tony Pollard
vs
Tucker Kraft
Tony Pollard
vs
Rashee Rice
Tony Pollard
vs
DK Metcalf
Tony Pollard
vs
Cam Skattebo
Tony Pollard
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Tony Pollard
vs
Trey McBride
Tony Pollard
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Tony Pollard
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Tony Pollard
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Tony Pollard
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Tony Pollard
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Tony Pollard
vs
Zay Flowers
Tony Pollard
vs
Carnell Tate
Tony Pollard
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Tony Pollard
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Tony Pollard
vs
Drake London
Tony Pollard
vs
Jordan Mason
Tony Pollard
vs
Breece Hall
Tony Pollard
vs
Courtland Sutton
Tony Pollard
vs
D'Andre Swift
Tony Pollard
vs
Rachaad White
Tony Pollard
vs
Tee Higgins
Tony Pollard
vs
George Kittle
Tony Pollard
vs
Devonta Smith
Tony Pollard
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Tony Pollard
vs
Kyren Williams
Tony Pollard
vs
Dallas Goedert
Tony Pollard
vs
Justin Jefferson
Tony Pollard
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Tony Pollard
vs
George Pickens
Tony Pollard
vs
Quentin Johnston
Tony Pollard
vs
Nico Collins
Tony Pollard
vs
Michael Wilson
Tony Pollard
vs
Chris Olave
Tony Pollard
vs
Jordan Addison
Tony Pollard
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Tony Pollard
vs
Stefon Diggs
Tony Pollard
vs
James Cook III
Tony Pollard
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Tony Pollard
vs
Derrick Henry
Tony Pollard
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Tony Pollard
vs
Javonte Williams
Tony Pollard
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Tony Pollard
vs
Omarion Hampton
Tony Pollard
vs
Jalen Coker
Tony Pollard
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Tony Pollard
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Tony Pollard
vs
Saquon Barkley
Tony Pollard
vs
Blake Corum
Tony Pollard
vs
De'Von Achane
Tony Pollard
vs
Travis Kelce
Tony Pollard
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Tony Pollard
vs
Khalil Shakir
Tony Pollard
vs
Chase Brown
Tony Pollard
vs
Juwan Johnson
Tony Pollard
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Tony Pollard
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Tony Pollard
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Tony Pollard
vs
Michael Mayer
Tony Pollard
vs
Puka Nacua
Tony Pollard
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Tony Pollard
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Tony Pollard
vs
Romeo Doubs
Tony Pollard
vs
Bijan Robinson
Tony Pollard
vs
Alec Pierce
Tony Pollard
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Tony Pollard
vs
Tre Tucker
Tony Pollard
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Tony Pollard
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Tony Pollard
vs
George Holani
Tony Pollard
vs
Xavier Worthy
Tony Pollard
vs
Matthew Golden
Tony Pollard
vs
Jalen McMillan
Tony Pollard
vs
Mark Andrews
Tony Pollard
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Tony Pollard
vs
Jake Ferguson
Tony Pollard
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Tony Pollard
vs
Isaiah Likely
Tony Pollard
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Tony Pollard
vs
Keenan Allen
Tony Pollard
vs
Kyle Monangai
Tony Pollard
vs
Devaughn Vele
Tony Pollard
vs
RJ Harvey
Tony Pollard
vs
Hunter Henry
Tony Pollard
vs
Tyjae Spears
Tony Pollard
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Tony Pollard
vs
KC Concepcion
Tony Pollard
vs
Cooper Kupp
Tony Pollard
vs
Brenton Strange
Tony Pollard
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Tony Pollard
vs
Jalen Nailor
Tony Pollard
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Tony Pollard
vs
Woody Marks
Tony Pollard
vs
Dylan Sampson
Tony Pollard
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Tony Pollard
vs
Dalton Schultz
Tony Pollard
vs
Rashod Bateman
Tony Pollard
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Tony Pollard
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Tony Pollard
vs
Cade Otton
Tony Pollard
vs
Tank Bigsby
Tony Pollard
vs
Caleb Douglas
Tony Pollard
vs
Jauan Jennings
Tony Pollard
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Tony Pollard
vs
Denzel Boston
Tony Pollard
vs
Malachi Fields
Tony Pollard
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Tony Pollard
vs
Chris Brooks
Tony Pollard
vs
Makai Lemon
Tony Pollard
vs
AJ Barner
Tony Pollard
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Tony Pollard
vs
Malik Washington
Tony Pollard
vs
Tre Harris
Tony Pollard
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Tony Pollard
vs
Chris Bell
Tony Pollard
vs
Mike Gesicki
Tony Pollard
vs
Pat Bryant
Tony Pollard
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Tony Pollard
vs
Samaje Perine
Tony Pollard
vs
Greg Dulcich
Tony Pollard
vs
Malik Davis
Tony Pollard
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Tony Pollard
vs
Gunnar Helm
Tony Pollard
vs
Jerry Jeudy
Tony Pollard
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Tony Pollard
vs
Evan Engram
Tony Pollard
vs
Justice Hill
Tony Pollard
vs
Colby Parkinson
Tony Pollard
vs
Calvin Ridley
Tony Pollard
vs
Demario Douglas
Tony Pollard
vs
Andrei Iosivas
Tony Pollard
vs
Braelon Allen
Tony Pollard
vs
Darren Waller
Tony Pollard
vs
Tyquan Thornton
Tony Pollard
vs
Jaylin Noel
Tony Pollard
vs
Emmett Johnson
Tony Pollard
vs
Kimani Vidal
Tony Pollard
vs
Troy Franklin
Tony Pollard
vs
Corey Kiner
Tony Pollard
vs
Germie Bernard
Tony Pollard
vs
Ted Hurst
Tony Pollard
vs
Sean Tucker
Tony Pollard
vs
Charlie Kolar
Tony Pollard
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Tony Pollard
vs
Jaylen Wright
Tony Pollard
vs
Jahan Dotson
Tony Pollard
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Tony Pollard
vs
Cyrus Allen
Tony Pollard
vs
Darnell Washington
Tony Pollard
vs
Antonio Williams
Tony Pollard
vs
Zachariah Branch
Tony Pollard
vs
Darnell Mooney
Tony Pollard
vs
Xavier Legette
Tony Pollard
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Tony Pollard
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Tony Pollard
vs
Jacob Saylors
Tony Pollard
vs
Bryce Lance
Tony Pollard
vs
Najee Harris
Tony Pollard
vs
Travis Hunter
Tony Pollard
vs
Cole Kmet
Tony Pollard
vs
David Njoku
Tony Pollard
vs
Keon Coleman
Tony Pollard
vs
Theo Johnson
Tony Pollard
vs
Odell Beckham Jr.
Tony Pollard
vs
Mack Hollins
Tony Pollard
vs
Kyle Williams
Tony Pollard
vs
Sione Vaki
Tony Pollard
vs
Ray Davis
Tony Pollard
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Tony Pollard
vs
Zavion Thomas
Tony Pollard
vs
Brenen Thompson
Tony Pollard
vs
KaVontae Turpin
Tony Pollard
vs
Noah Fant
Tony Pollard
vs
Jonah Coleman
Tony Pollard
vs
Jack Bech
Tony Pollard
vs
Elijah Arroyo
Tony Pollard
vs
Ty Johnson
Tony Pollard
vs
Mason Taylor
Tony Pollard
vs
Elic Ayomanor
Tony Pollard
vs
Jake Tonges
Tony Pollard
vs
Treylon Burks
Tony Pollard
vs
Joshua Palmer
Tony Pollard
vs
Marquise Brown
Tony Pollard
vs
Dawson Knox
Tony Pollard
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Tony Pollard
vs
Elijah Sarratt
Tony Pollard
vs
Ja'Tavion Sanders
Tony Pollard
vs
Marvin Mims Jr.
Tony Pollard
vs
Jalen Tolbert
Tony Pollard
vs
Erick All Jr.
Tony Pollard
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Tony Pollard
vs
Olamide Zaccheaus
Tony Pollard
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Tony Pollard
vs
Matthew Hibner
Tony Pollard
vs
Daniel Bellinger
Tony Pollard
vs
Roman Wilson
Tony Pollard
vs
Chimere Dike
Tony Pollard
vs
Kyle Juszczyk
Tony Pollard
vs
Noah Gray
Tony Pollard
vs
Jonnu Smith
Tony Pollard
vs
Kaelon Black
Tony Pollard
vs
Audric Estime
Tony Pollard
vs
Rasheen Ali
Tony Pollard
vs
Devin Singletary
Tony Pollard
vs
Seth McGowan
Tony Pollard
vs
Isaiah Davis
Tony Pollard
vs
Hunter Luepke
Tony Pollard
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Tony Pollard
vs
Brashard Smith
Tony Pollard
vs
LeQuint Allen Jr.
Tony Pollard
vs
Alvin Kamara
Tony Pollard
vs
Nicholas Singleton
Tony Pollard
vs
Kendre Miller
Tony Pollard
vs
Lan Larison
Tony Pollard
vs
Kaytron Allen
Tony Pollard
vs
Demond Claiborne
Tony Pollard
vs
Roschon Johnson
Tony Pollard
vs
Dylan Laube
Tony Pollard
vs
Bam Knight
Tony Pollard
vs
DJ Giddens
Tony Pollard
vs
Will Shipley
Christian Watson
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Christian Watson
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Christian Watson
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Christian Watson
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Christian Watson
vs
Jaylen Warren
Christian Watson
vs
Mike Evans
Christian Watson
vs
Davante Adams
Christian Watson
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Christian Watson
vs
David Montgomery
Christian Watson
vs
Luther Burden III
Christian Watson
vs
Ladd McConkey
Christian Watson
vs
Tony Pollard
Christian Watson
vs
Jameson Williams
Christian Watson
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Christian Watson
vs
A.J. Brown
Christian Watson
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Christian Watson
vs
Garrett Wilson
Christian Watson
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Christian Watson
vs
Malik Nabers
Christian Watson
vs
Colston Loveland
Christian Watson
vs
Bucky Irving
Christian Watson
vs
Parker Washington
Christian Watson
vs
Rashee Rice
Christian Watson
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Christian Watson
vs
Cam Skattebo
Christian Watson
vs
Rome Odunze
Christian Watson
vs
Trey McBride
Christian Watson
vs
Rico Dowdle
Christian Watson
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Christian Watson
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Christian Watson
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Christian Watson
vs
Tyler Warren
Christian Watson
vs
Zay Flowers
Christian Watson
vs
Jayden Reed
Christian Watson
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Christian Watson
vs
Josh Downs
Christian Watson
vs
Drake London
Christian Watson
vs
DJ Moore
Christian Watson
vs
Breece Hall
Christian Watson
vs
Sam Laporta
Christian Watson
vs
D'Andre Swift
Christian Watson
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Christian Watson
vs
Tee Higgins
Christian Watson
vs
Jadarian Price
Christian Watson
vs
Devonta Smith
Christian Watson
vs
Tucker Kraft
Christian Watson
vs
Kyren Williams
Christian Watson
vs
DK Metcalf
Christian Watson
vs
Justin Jefferson
Christian Watson
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Christian Watson
vs
George Pickens
Christian Watson
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Christian Watson
vs
Nico Collins
Christian Watson
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Christian Watson
vs
Chris Olave
Christian Watson
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Christian Watson
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Christian Watson
vs
Carnell Tate
Christian Watson
vs
James Cook III
Christian Watson
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Christian Watson
vs
Derrick Henry
Christian Watson
vs
Jordan Mason
Christian Watson
vs
Javonte Williams
Christian Watson
vs
Courtland Sutton
Christian Watson
vs
Omarion Hampton
Christian Watson
vs
Rachaad White
Christian Watson
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Christian Watson
vs
George Kittle
Christian Watson
vs
Saquon Barkley
Christian Watson
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Christian Watson
vs
De'Von Achane
Christian Watson
vs
Dallas Goedert
Christian Watson
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Christian Watson
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Christian Watson
vs
Chase Brown
Christian Watson
vs
Quentin Johnston
Christian Watson
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Christian Watson
vs
Michael Wilson
Christian Watson
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Christian Watson
vs
Jordan Addison
Christian Watson
vs
Puka Nacua
Christian Watson
vs
Stefon Diggs
Christian Watson
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Christian Watson
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Christian Watson
vs
Bijan Robinson
Christian Watson
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Christian Watson
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Christian Watson
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Christian Watson
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Christian Watson
vs
Jalen Coker
Christian Watson
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Christian Watson
vs
Blake Corum
Christian Watson
vs
Travis Kelce
Christian Watson
vs
Khalil Shakir
Christian Watson
vs
Juwan Johnson
Christian Watson
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Christian Watson
vs
Michael Mayer
Christian Watson
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Christian Watson
vs
Romeo Doubs
Christian Watson
vs
Alec Pierce
Christian Watson
vs
Tre Tucker
Christian Watson
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Christian Watson
vs
George Holani
Christian Watson
vs
Xavier Worthy
Christian Watson
vs
Matthew Golden
Christian Watson
vs
Jalen McMillan
Christian Watson
vs
Mark Andrews
Christian Watson
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Christian Watson
vs
Jake Ferguson
Christian Watson
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Christian Watson
vs
Isaiah Likely
Christian Watson
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Christian Watson
vs
Keenan Allen
Christian Watson
vs
Kyle Monangai
Christian Watson
vs
Devaughn Vele
Christian Watson
vs
RJ Harvey
Christian Watson
vs
Hunter Henry
Christian Watson
vs
Tyjae Spears
Christian Watson
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Christian Watson
vs
KC Concepcion
Christian Watson
vs
Cooper Kupp
Christian Watson
vs
Brenton Strange
Christian Watson
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Christian Watson
vs
Jalen Nailor
Christian Watson
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Christian Watson
vs
Woody Marks
Christian Watson
vs
Dylan Sampson
Christian Watson
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Christian Watson
vs
Dalton Schultz
Christian Watson
vs
Rashod Bateman
Christian Watson
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Christian Watson
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Christian Watson
vs
Cade Otton
Christian Watson
vs
Tank Bigsby
Christian Watson
vs
Caleb Douglas
Christian Watson
vs
Jauan Jennings
Christian Watson
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Christian Watson
vs
Denzel Boston
Christian Watson
vs
Malachi Fields
Christian Watson
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Christian Watson
vs
Chris Brooks
Christian Watson
vs
Makai Lemon
Christian Watson
vs
AJ Barner
Christian Watson
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Christian Watson
vs
Malik Washington
Christian Watson
vs
Tre Harris
Christian Watson
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Christian Watson
vs
Chris Bell
Christian Watson
vs
Mike Gesicki
Christian Watson
vs
Pat Bryant
Christian Watson
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Christian Watson
vs
Samaje Perine
Christian Watson
vs
Greg Dulcich
Christian Watson
vs
Malik Davis
Christian Watson
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Christian Watson
vs
Gunnar Helm
Christian Watson
vs
Jerry Jeudy
Christian Watson
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Christian Watson
vs
Evan Engram
Christian Watson
vs
Justice Hill
Christian Watson
vs
Colby Parkinson
Christian Watson
vs
Calvin Ridley
Christian Watson
vs
Demario Douglas
Christian Watson
vs
Andrei Iosivas
Christian Watson
vs
Braelon Allen
Christian Watson
vs
Darren Waller
Christian Watson
vs
Tyquan Thornton
Christian Watson
vs
Jaylin Noel
Christian Watson
vs
Emmett Johnson
Christian Watson
vs
Kimani Vidal
Christian Watson
vs
Troy Franklin
Christian Watson
vs
Corey Kiner
Christian Watson
vs
Germie Bernard
Christian Watson
vs
Ted Hurst
Christian Watson
vs
Sean Tucker
Christian Watson
vs
Charlie Kolar
Christian Watson
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Christian Watson
vs
Jaylen Wright
Christian Watson
vs
Jahan Dotson
Christian Watson
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Christian Watson
vs
Cyrus Allen
Christian Watson
vs
Darnell Washington
Christian Watson
vs
Antonio Williams
Christian Watson
vs
Zachariah Branch
Christian Watson
vs
Darnell Mooney
Christian Watson
vs
Xavier Legette
Christian Watson
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Christian Watson
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Christian Watson
vs
Jacob Saylors
Christian Watson
vs
Bryce Lance
Christian Watson
vs
Najee Harris
Christian Watson
vs
Travis Hunter
Christian Watson
vs
Cole Kmet
Christian Watson
vs
David Njoku
Christian Watson
vs
Keon Coleman
Christian Watson
vs
Theo Johnson
Christian Watson
vs
Odell Beckham Jr.
Christian Watson
vs
Mack Hollins
Christian Watson
vs
Kyle Williams
Christian Watson
vs
Sione Vaki
Christian Watson
vs
Ray Davis
Christian Watson
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Christian Watson
vs
Zavion Thomas
Christian Watson
vs
Brenen Thompson
Christian Watson
vs
KaVontae Turpin
Christian Watson
vs
Noah Fant
Christian Watson
vs
Jonah Coleman
Christian Watson
vs
Jack Bech
Christian Watson
vs
Elijah Arroyo
Christian Watson
vs
Ty Johnson
Christian Watson
vs
Mason Taylor
Christian Watson
vs
Elic Ayomanor
Christian Watson
vs
Jake Tonges
Christian Watson
vs
Treylon Burks
Christian Watson
vs
Joshua Palmer
Christian Watson
vs
Marquise Brown
Christian Watson
vs
Dawson Knox
Christian Watson
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Christian Watson
vs
Elijah Sarratt
Christian Watson
vs
Ja'Tavion Sanders
Christian Watson
vs
Marvin Mims Jr.
Christian Watson
vs
Jalen Tolbert
Christian Watson
vs
Erick All Jr.
Christian Watson
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Christian Watson
vs
Olamide Zaccheaus
Christian Watson
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Christian Watson
vs
Matthew Hibner
Christian Watson
vs
Daniel Bellinger
Christian Watson
vs
Roman Wilson
Christian Watson
vs
Chimere Dike
Christian Watson
vs
Kyle Juszczyk
Christian Watson
vs
Noah Gray
Christian Watson
vs
Jonnu Smith
Christian Watson
vs
Skyler Bell
Christian Watson
vs
Ashton Dulin
Christian Watson
vs
Isaiah Williams
Christian Watson
vs
Demarcus Robinson
Christian Watson
vs
Tai Felton
Christian Watson
vs
Luke McCaffrey
Christian Watson
vs
Jahdae Walker
Christian Watson
vs
Montorie Foster Jr.
Christian Watson
vs
Jimmy Horn Jr.
Christian Watson
vs
Darius Cooper
Christian Watson
vs
Malik Benson
Christian Watson
vs
Kalif Raymond
Christian Watson
vs
Xavier Smith
Christian Watson
vs
Jaylin Lane
Christian Watson
vs
Jordan Whittington
Christian Watson
vs
Tez Johnson
Christian Watson
vs
Dyami Brown

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49ers vs. Rams: Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Picks
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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Tua Tagovailoa

Up in the Air for Week 1 With Back Injury
CFB

Tucker Ashcraft Trending in the Right Direction
CFB

Blaze Berlowitz to Start Again in Week 2
Freddie Freeman

Not a Candidate to Land on Injured List
CFB

Terrell Anderson Close to Returning
Sam Darnold

Receives "Really, Really Good News"
Malik Nabers

"On Track" to Play Sunday Night
CFB

Bam Crouch Doubtful to Play in Week 2
Jeremiyah Love

Expected to Play Sunday
CFB

Isaiah Glasker Listed as Probable for Week 2
Ashton Jeanty

Will Play on Sunday
CFB

Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa Available in Week 2
Breece Hall

Not Expected to be on a Pitch Count
Sam Darnold

To Miss Time, But Seahawks "Dodge a Bullet"
Josh Jacobs

Pleads No Contest to Charges
Jacoby Brissett

Could be a Trade Candidate at Midseason
CFB

Noah Rogers Out with Injury Again in Week 2
CFB

Jovantae Barnes Expected to Play in Week 2
Alvin Kamara

Expected to Play in Week 1
Sean Tucker

Returns to Practice Thursday
CFB

Josh Hoover a Steady Starting Option In Week 2
CFB

Start Sam Leavitt With Confidence In Week 2
Brock Bowers

Likely Out For Week 2 As Well
George Kittle

Will Be On "Pitch Count" During Season Opener
A.J. Brown

Diagnosed with a High-Ankle Sprain
Tyrese Haliburton

May Be Eased in Early by Pacers
Samuel Honzek

Ready for Training Camp
Dejounte Murray

Expected to be Ready for Training Camp
Gustav Forsling

Participating in Informal Skates
George Kittle

Will Complete His Comeback, Play in Week 1
Damon Severson

"Ready to Roll"
Fred VanVleet

Targets Preseason Return for Rockets
EDM

Alex Formenton Signs One-Year Deal With Oilers
Paul Reed

Primed for Expanded Role with Pistons
ANA

Ducks Place Chris Kreider on Unconditional Waivers
Los Angeles Lakers

Lakers Hire Heat Executive Eric Amsler as Assistant GM
Adam Fantilli

Blue Jackets "100 Percent" Confident Adam Fantilli Deal Gets Done
CFB

Cayden Green Expected to Play in Week 2
CFB

AK Dear is Questionable for Week 2
A.J. Brown

Seen Wearing Walking Boot on Right Foot
CFB

Cam Pickett a Game-Time Decision in Week 2
Shohei Ohtani

to be Placed on Injured List
Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Scores the Decisive Touchdown in Week 1 Win
Josue De Paula

Dodgers Calling Up Top Prospect Josue De Paula
Sam Darnold

Seahawks Rule Out Fracture for Sam Darnold
A.J. Brown

Ruled Out for Remainder of Week 1 with Ankle Injury
Freddie Freeman

Out of Dodgers Lineup on Wednesday Due to Knee Issue
Shohei Ohtani

Out of Dodgers Lineup on Wednesday, IL Stint "On the Table"
A.J. Brown

Questionable to Return with Ankle Injury
Sam Darnold

is Ruled Out with Hip Injury
Ron Holland II

Rebuilding His Jump Shot This Offseason
Kyrie Irving

Ramps Up in Pickup Games
Nicolas Claxton

Projected to Start at Center for Bulls
Ben Simmons

' Kings Contract is Non-Guaranteed
Golden State Warriors

Warriors Bring Back Alex Toohey on an Exhibit 10 Deal
CFB

Dilin Jones Has Flex Appeal Against Louisiana Tech
CFB

Caleb Hawkins Faces Tough Test Against Oregon
Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Going on Injured List With Sprained Thumb
CFB

Jamal Rule Draws Favorable Week 2 Matchup
CFB

Can Second Hail Mary Ignite Bryce Underwood's Season?
CFB

Will Byrum Brown Bounce Back In Week 2?
Corbin Carroll

Out With Back Injury, to Undergo Testing
CFB

Can Mason Heintschel Remain The QB1?
CFB

Legend Glasker Looks to Keep Rolling Despite Tougher Week 2 Test
CFB

Kewan Lacy Questionable for Week 2
NAS

Tyson Jost Agrees to Tryout Deal With Predators
Ilya Samsonov

Joins Sharks on One-Year, Two-Way Deal
Artem Zub

Senators Expect Artem Zub to Be Ready for Training Camp
Washington Wizards

Wizards Promote Amber Nichols to Vice President of Basketball Operations
Thatcher Demko

Remains Without Timeline for Return
NBA

Sasha Vezenkov Leaves Door Open to NBA Return
Simon Edvinsson

Ready to Participate in Red Wings Camp Without Contract
Max Strus

Embraces Glue-Guy Role with Clippers
Fraser Minten

Signs Seven-Year Extension With Bruins
Naz Reid

Steps Into Starting Role with Charlotte
Connor Bedard

Recovery on Track
Coby White

Set to Run the Show in Charlotte
Ron Holland II

in Line for Bigger Role with Detroit
Dillon Jones

Lands Exhibit 10 Deal with Philadelphia
Bez Mbeng

Hornets Sign Bez Mbeng
Atlanta Hawks

Hawks Promote Peter Dinwiddie to Executive VP of Basketball Operations
New Orleans Pelicans

Taj Gibson to be Waived by Pelicans
Aaron Judge

Hitting Third, Starting in Right Field in Return
Garrett Crochet

Could be Ready for First Round of Playoffs
Shohei Ohtani

"Unlikely" to Pitch Again This Year
Aaron Judge

to be Eased in
Yaxel Lendeborg

Warriors Plan to Lean on Yaxel Lendeborg Early
Aaron Judge

Yankees Reinstate Aaron Judge From the Injured List on Monday
Corbin Burnes

Confirmed to Make his Return on Tuesday
Shohei Ohtani

Returning as DH on Monday Against Reds
Jesús Luzardo

Jesus Luzardo Dominates the Braves in Complete-Game Shutout
Joe Ryan

Reinstated and Starting on Monday
Christopher Bell

Starts The Chase With First 2026 Victory at Darlington
Ty Gibbs

Finishes as the Runner-Up at Darlington After Early Struggles
Tyler Reddick

Places Third at Darlington With A Strong Points Day
Kyle Larson

Falls to Fifth at Darlington After Competing for the Win
Denny Hamlin

Maintains the Championship Lead After Darlington Struggles
Salahdine Parnasse

Victorious In His UFC Debut
Dan Hooker

Suffers Third Consecutive Loss
Farés Ziam

Fares Ziam Suffers First-Round Knockout Loss
Axel Sola

Scores First-Round Knockout Win
Nursulton Ruziboev

Drops Decision At UFC Paris
Michael Page

Wins Last Fight On His UFC Contract
Punahele Soriano

Dominated At UFC Paris
Daniil Donchenko

Remains Unbeaten In The UFC
Chase Elliott

Should DFS Players Roster Chase Elliott at Darlington?
Ty Gibbs

May have A Big DFS Performance at Darlington
Chris Buescher

Is Chris Buescher a Must-Start DFS Option for Darlington Lineups?
Brad Keselowski

Could Brad Keselowski be A Sneaky Play for Darlington Lineups?
Ross Chastain

Presents Favorable Upside for Darlington DFS Lineups
Tyler Reddick

on Pole for Southern 500, the Favorite to Win
Chase Briscoe

Can Chase Briscoe Make It Three in a Row at Darlington?
Christopher Bell

Hasn't Been Great at Darlington
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace Is Boom-or-Bust at Darlington
Filip Gustavsson

Still Recovering From Hip Procedure
Carson Hocevar

Has Massive Place-Differential Upside at Darlington
Jonas Brodin

Available for Training Camp
Erik Jones

a Chalk DFS Pick for Southern 500 at Darlington
Joel Eriksson Ek

Cleared for Training Camp
Christopher Tanev

Hopes to Be Available for Training Camp
Filip Chytil

Feels "Good" Entering New Season
Zeev Buium

Lands Eight-Year, $75.04 Million Extension
Tyler Seguin

Skating Ahead of Training Camp
Aaron Judge

to Face Live Pitching on Monday
Shohei Ohtani

Missing Another Game on Saturday
Byron Buxton

Likely Headed for Hip Surgery
Shohei Ohtani

Not Expected to Play on Saturday
Aaron Judge

Takes Batting Practice on the Field
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